Had my final appointment with a doctor today so I am cleared for liftoff monday to head out west. Eyes checked and up to date, teeth good, bp was 134/70, pulse 59, same weight as I was when I got back from Arizona (which is good because the food options are way unhealthier here and if I maintained that is good), and the general consensus is that I have a lot of dings and some rust, the suspension is overall ok, but I am just carrying too much of a load and there needs to be less of me. In other words, you are stuck with me.

As far as the trip goes, I have to take the car back to the shop for the check engine light (Gerald says it is something about the throttle body or something) and when I get that back, hopefully Saturday, I can start packing. I have already done my mental inventory and have been slowly moving and consolidating things, so it should be no big deal on Sunday (although if it is like every other year it will rain the day I am packing because of course it fucking will). At any rate, here’s hoping the repair is nothing major. Thought we had dealt with all that bullshit when it ate my last paycheck.

Still not sure of the route I want to take but I think I am just going to aim the truckster at memphis and then if I make it there stay around there. Joelle and I really enjoy the whole play it by ear, and I like it that way in case I am having a panic attack or if road conditions are shitty or sometimes I just don’t feel like driving anymore and I call and say “find a place within 50 miles of me” and that’s how we do it. When I was a much younger man I did stupid things like drive 20 hours non stop and shit like that, but I am not a younger man, and I get stiff and am cognizant that I am not, in fact invulnerable and neither are the other people on the road, and that if I even think I am tired then yes, I am too tired to drive. I am not leaving this earth by accidentally killing a high school girls volleyball team because I was too tired to focus.

***

These guys appear to want to help elect Kat:

A special federal grand jury has indicted Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh alongside other protesters who allegedly blocked vehicles outside of a federal immigration facility in Broadview, Illinois. The indictment, which was filed Oct. 23, alleges that Abughazaleh “physically hindered and impeded” an agent who was “forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators.” Abughazaleh was charged alongside five other people, including two other political candidates. She faces one count of conspiracy along with one charge alleging that she “forcibly impeded, intimidated, and interfered” with an officer. The indictment alleges that the group “conspired with one another and others, known and unknown, to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat, Agent A, a United States law enforcement officer, from discharging the duties of his office, and to injure him in his person or property on account of his lawful discharge of the duties of his office, and while engaged in the lawful discharge thereof, and to injure his property so as to interrupt, hinder, and impede him in the discharge of his official duties.”

Fuck ICE, fuck Trump, and fuck the people who elected him.

***

Do any of you have any accurate information on how Jamaica is doing? That storm that formed was absolutely terrifying to see on radar- like something out of an apocalyptic movie. Guess we need to get used to it.

Tired and have a lot of laundry to do, so peace out.