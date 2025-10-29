Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Had my final appointment with a doctor today so I am cleared for liftoff monday to head out west. Eyes checked and up to date, teeth good, bp was 134/70, pulse 59, same weight as I was when I got back from Arizona (which is good because the food options are way unhealthier here and if I maintained that is good), and the general consensus is that I have a lot of dings and some rust, the suspension is overall ok, but I am just carrying too much of a load and there needs to be less of me. In other words, you are stuck with me.

As far as the trip goes, I have to take the car back to the shop for the check engine light (Gerald says it is something about the throttle body or something) and when I get that back, hopefully Saturday, I can start packing. I have already done my mental inventory and have been slowly moving and consolidating things, so it should be no big deal on Sunday (although if it is like every other year it will rain the day I am packing because of course it fucking will). At any rate, here’s hoping the repair is nothing major. Thought we had dealt with all that bullshit when it ate my last paycheck.

Still not sure of the route I want to take but I think I am just going to aim the truckster at memphis and then if I make it there stay around there. Joelle and I really enjoy the whole play it by ear, and I like it that way in case I am having a panic attack or if road conditions are shitty or sometimes I just don’t feel like driving anymore and I call and say “find a place within 50 miles of me” and that’s how we do it. When I was a much younger man I did stupid things like drive 20 hours non stop and shit like that, but I am not a younger man, and I get stiff and am cognizant that I am not, in fact invulnerable and neither are the other people on the road, and that if I even think I am tired then yes, I am too tired to drive. I am not leaving this earth by accidentally killing a high school girls volleyball team because I was too tired to focus.

These guys appear to want to help elect Kat:

A special federal grand jury has indicted Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh alongside other protesters who allegedly blocked vehicles outside of a federal immigration facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The indictment, which was filed Oct. 23, alleges that Abughazaleh “physically hindered and impeded” an agent who was “forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators.” Abughazaleh was charged alongside five other people, including two other political candidates.

She faces one count of conspiracy along with one charge alleging that she “forcibly impeded, intimidated, and interfered” with an officer.

The indictment alleges that the group “conspired with one another and others, known and unknown, to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat, Agent A, a United States law enforcement officer, from discharging the duties of his office, and to injure him in his person or property on account of his lawful discharge of the duties of his office, and while engaged in the lawful discharge thereof, and to injure his property so as to interrupt, hinder, and impede him in the discharge of his official duties.”

Fuck ICE, fuck Trump, and fuck the people who elected him.

Do any of you have any accurate information on how Jamaica is doing? That storm that formed was absolutely terrifying to see on radar- like something out of an apocalyptic movie. Guess we need to get used to it.

Tired and have a lot of laundry to do, so peace out.

    1. 1.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      The news is still not in on Jamaica’s state post hurricane.  Pictures show flooded streets.   Hopefully, everyone made it to shelters.  Port Hope was submerged.  The port, dock and boat launch in Port Hope remain submerged.

      Reports from Haiti say twenty people drowned in flooding.

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      As far as Kat goes, this pretty much sums up my view. Not a fan of her parachuting into the 9th, but she is walking the walk right now.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      @HopefullyNotCassandraNBC News is posting live updates.

      Deaths so far:

      At least 36 deaths across Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic are being attributed to the storm, according to officials.

      Three people died in Jamaica while preparing for the storm, officials from the Jamaica Information Service said at a news conference Monday. Four more bodies were found on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

      In Haiti, the Haiti Civil Protection confirmed three deaths from the storm. An additional 25 people died in floodwaters in the southern coastal town of Petit-Goâve, the town’s mayor told The Associated Press today.

      In the Dominican Republic, one adult died after being sucked in a sewer while trying to clean it, the deputy director of the country’s emergency agency, Julian Garcia, told NBC News.

      And does this surprise anyone?

      The U.S. was delayed in sending a disaster assistance response team [DART] to Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa, one former and two current U.S. officials told NBC News, citing the limited available resources resulting from the government shutdown and a lack of preparedness after the elimination of USAID.

      USAID, the federal agency responsible for distributing foreign aid, was dismantled by the Trump administration earlier this year after criticism by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

      Under USAID, a DART team would have been prepositioned on the ground ahead of the Category 5 hurricane that struck Jamaica yesterday and devastated large parts of the country.

      Instead, with many employees furloughed the State Department team missed their window to fly in advance of the hurricane, a former U.S. official said and with most airports closed for commercial flights because of the storm, the team is just now deploying to the region.

    6. 6.

      swiftfox

      LaQuinta in West Memphis, Ark., is a really nice hotel.  Jerry’s in WM has good subs. Best order by 7 pm as they tend to start shutting down by 7:30.

    7. 7.

      Jackie

      FAUX News is actually telling the truth?!

      Fox News  host Jessica Tarlov issued a grave warning Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s Asia trip during a new broadcast of “The Five” on Wednesday.

      Trump is traveling in Asia this week, where he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to negotiate a trade deal over rare earth minerals that are used to build semiconductors. Tarlov warned that Trump may allow China to purchase powerful semiconductors from NVIDIA in exchange for China purchasing more soybeans from American farmers.

      “This trip, overall, is about Trump coming hat-in-hand to China and saying, ‘Will you please buy our soybeans again?'” Tarlov said.

      “The tariffs with China have created a huge amount of pain for Americans, especially for our farmers, and what I’m really worried about, and we will see what deal actually gets done, is that he is teasing the fact that he may allow them to buy NVIDIA chips,” Tarlov continued.

      Tarlov added that the Blackwell chips are estimated to be 20 times more powerful than any other chip on the market.

      “So people should be very scared about the fact that he is considering that to be one of the concessions for us to do a trade deal with them,” she added.

      Oooh boy, “Coming to China hat-in-hand” is gonna piss somebody off!

    11. 11.

      Deputinize America

      @Jackie:

      We’ll need to triage for urban spaces, workers and that sort of infrastructure for the next 20 years, so there’s neither the time nor the money to spend on farmers unless they commit to robust support for democrats and their priorities for the future.

      Sucks to suck. Maybe those fuckers can bootstrap.

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @mrmoshpotato: Last I saw there were 13! candidates running in the IL09 Democratic primary. That includes two state Senators, one state Representative, a self-funding party Committeman, a Skokie School Board member, the Evanston mayor and a Tiktok “influencer.”

      The last two– Daniel Biss and Kat Abughazaleh– seem to be running first and second.

    14. 14.

      Bokonon

      So in other words with this indictment … if you cause an ICE vehicle to SLOW DOWN because you are protesting, that is a criminal act.  For “hindering” and “impeding” an officer and preventing them from completing their duties.  In other words, annoying ICE.  Not actually blocking them.

      Inconvenience is now enough to charge you with a crime.  Kind of the way that physical contact with a federal officer while they are throwing you to the ground and beating you up is enough for battery charges against a protestor.  Point made.

    17. 17.

      Gretchen

      Kat looks like a tiny person. I’ve seen at least one video of ICE picking her up and forcibly throwing her to the ground. I’m surprised she didn’t have broken bones.

      This is in contrast to the Ed Luce article, where he says that he interviewed dozens of prominent people – executives, lawmakers, retired military, and others all of whom said it was important to stand up to Trump, and none of whom was willing to be quoted on the record.

      Reports are starting to filter out that there are ICE agents with criminal records, which is probably why they go to such lengths to avoid being identified. People allowed to control the bodies of other people should be held to higher standards, not lower.

    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Last I saw there were 13! candidates running in the IL09 Democratic primary.

      @narya:

      I’ve been so busy I haven’t looked them up

      Might take you awhile – 13! is a pretty large number. ;-)

    27. 27.

      dww4

      @Gretchen: She’s  being interviewed right now by Chris Hayes  on MSNBC.  I think she makes a lot of sense and seems to be focused on the right things.  If y’all don’t want her there we sure could use her to move here, establish residency and run against the cowardly ( at least he voted the right way in 2021) 15 year white male incumbent Republican. Before 2010 we were represented by one of the  Blue Dog Democrats.  Then came Obamacare and gerrymandering the  district so that this majority-minority city would never again elect a Democrat of any color or gender.

    30. 30.

      prostratedragon

      Matthew Eadie 🧵:

      The indictment was handed down on Oct. 23 and unsealed yesterday, according to court documents (USA v. Rabbitt 1:25-cr-00693)

      The six people charged are as follows:

      Michael Rabbitt
      Katherine Abughazaleh
      Andrew Martin
      Catherine Sharp
      Brian Straw
      Joselyn Walsh

    31. 31.

      2liberal

      I am just carrying too much of a load and there needs to be less of me.

      Consider Mounjaro or Zepbound if you can get a script and afford it.

    32. 32.

      narya

      @dww4: you can have her. Her campaign started off with Dems Suck and continues in that vein. And she didn’t live in the district when she started off, IIUC, so she CAN move to you! I feel like I should like her more than I do, but the Dems Suck thing really bugs me.

    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @narya: Abughazaleh lives only a few blocks outside IL09 but she moved to Chicago less than a year ago, when her partner hired on with The Onion.

    34. 34.

      Betty

      @tam1MI: The one good thing is that the worst of the storm stayed west of Kingston.  Leaving the capital, large population and infrastructure without serious damage should make the recovery a little easier. The hardest hit areas were completely devastated.

    36. 36.

      prostratedragon

      NBC Chicago:

      Could ICE have ‘lost’ 3,000 immigrant arrestees in Chicago?

      J.D. Kant:

      This was somehow a flash in the pan headline in all the chaos last week, but throwing out there that at this rate this would be in the vicinity of 50k people vanishing from the face of the earth over the remainder of the term. And this is before they use that newly allocated $75B to fully scale up.

    37. 37.

      dww4

      @narya: She really would shake up things here. There are too too many safe districts. With less of them we would have more representative legislatures up and down the line and across the country.

