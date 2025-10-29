Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Series 2025 – Game 5!

    1. 1.

      Jackie

      Rematch game with Yesavage vs Snell. Hoping for another strong game from the young whippersnapper!

      GOOOO BLUE JAYS! 🇨🇦

      Reply
    2. 2.

      frosty

      I haven’t been watching but Go Jays!!

      Violating my previous fandom for the Dodgers when I lived in SoCal in the 70s and watched them lose to the FTFY in ’77 and ’78. Also violating my father’s fandom as a Brooklyn Dodgers fan growing up on Long Island.

      Nevertheless, watching Trump refuse to invite the winning Canadian team to (what’s left of) the White House, or invite them and get snubbed would be a great finish to the year’s baseball season.

      This is a series I wish I would have been able to watch. Ohtani is amazing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jackie

      @frosty: Do you think FFOTUS would invite LA to the White House ruins? HA! I foresee no WS winners getting an invite.

      This is a series I wish I would have been able to watch.

      Why aren’t you able to watch or listen?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie:

      With the series tied at 2-2, the Dodgers and Blue Jays will face off again tonight for the final game of this year’s World Series at Dodger Stadium.

      Game 5 will be a rematch of Game 1 with another showdown between Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA) and L.A.‘s Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA). Yesavage, a 22-year-old RHP, came out on top in round one when the Blue Jays won 11-4.

      Yesavage gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four innings.

      Game 5 will be a rematch of Game 1 with another showdown between Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA) and L.A.‘s Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA). Yesavage, a 22-year-old RHP, came out on top in round one when the Blue Jays won 11-4. Yesavage gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four innings.

      Snell, the 34-year-old veteran lefty, had pitched an impressive 21 innings in his first three postseason appearances, giving up two runs and going 3-0. That was before Game 1 when the Blue Jays went off on Snell, scoring five runs on eight hits, including a homer in the loss.

      Why do you suppose L.A. would make this choice for pitcher after the way things went in Game 1?

      Guessing that eerybody else is spent after the (essentially) double game night before last?  I still can’t believe that went to 18 innings.

      edit:  That young pup Blue Jays pitcher toward the end last night looked so stressed and nervous. Yikes.  I felt bad for him.

      edit 2: I don’t know that I would have felt bad for him if he had been pitching for the Dodgers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Rooting for Jays against Shohei and the Dodgerettes.  Been some crazy baseball!  Don’t see how fans could complain, whatever happens.  (And concur w frosty re postgame invite, but will refrain from political frothing.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      Why do you suppose L.A. would make this choice for pitcher after the way things went in Game 1?

      Pitchers are on a rigid pitching schedule. Postponing Snell until Friday would mess with his routine – as bumping the next pitcher up in the rotation would mess up that pitcher’s pitching schedule.

      It can be done, has been done, but it’s a last resort.

      (LOOK at YOU posting baseball stats!!! I’m very impressed and also giggling ;-D)

       

      AND BACK TO BACK HRs in 3 pitches!!! 2-0 Jays!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      Looks like the Blue Jays came to play!  I am sending them all the “stay focused” mind meld.  I hope they have their receivers tuned up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      Let’s see if Yesavage comes out to the mound focused after his two runs gift. Those could well be the only runs Snell gives up tonight.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Perhaps I should have been more clear when I said I was sending them all “stay focused” mind meld.

      By “them all”, I meant only the Blue Jays!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spikester

      The kid started four games in Triple-A on his way up to The Show this season. Tonight is his fifth start in the postseason.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ida Slapter

      Yesavage sure is bringing it tonight! Imagine being only 22 years old, being called up from the minors late in the season, and now battling the freakin Dodgers in the 5th game of the World freakin Series! I hope he’s able to keep holding them off and is having fun and savoring the experience too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      YeSavage is fun to watch! His 12:00 to 6:00 bender has the Dodgers frustrated LOL

      He faced his first challenge and prevailed! On to the 5th!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spikester

      @Jackie: Some tidbits from the Sportsnet broadcast: Youngest pitcher with 10 K’s in a World Series game, and he’s struck out all 9 Dodgers at least once each.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      Also impressive is Snell still in with 115+ pitches…

      And Snell gets the hook after 116 pitches. I have to applaud him. He only gave up three runs, but his team can’t get him runs against Yesavage.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Annie

      I’m a Giants fan, so I loathe the Dodgers, but I have an extra charge of loathing for Blake Snell. The one season he was with the Giants, he was injured the first part of the season, which was real, but did mean we had to scramble for other pitchers.  Then at the end of that season Snell refused to make his final start saying the game didn’t matter. Which meant some other pitcher had to make the start.  So him taking 2 losses in this series is karma coming back to him.

      Jays 5-1!  Two wild pitches!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ida Slapter

      @WaterGirl: I had tea steeping during that inning, and it took so long to play that I feared the spoon would dissolve in the mug! Luckily it’s herbal, but still…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Spikester

      First pitcher ever with 12 strikeouts and zero walks in a World Series game.  Looks like he’s done for tonight, but he might be available in relief if there’s a game 7.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Trivia Man

      @Martin: as a Giants fan it pains me to say – but LAD is a good organization. And Ohtani makes the whole franchise more tolerable. Still irked by the super mega payroll – but Toronto doesn’t have clean hands on that score.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ida Slapter

      Woohoo! Back to Toronto! Really excited for Yesavage – good to finally see him smile!

      Another great game, and all nicely played in a mere 9 innings.

      Thank you for tonight’s thread, WG. See you all for more baseball tricks and treats on Friday night! 🕷️⚾️

      Reply

