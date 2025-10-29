Schedule for 10/29 – Wednesday
Game 5: Toronto Blue Jays @ LA Dodgers, starts at 8:00 ET on FOX
Let the games begin!
🎵ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASEBALL?🎵
Let’s keep this thread for baseball!
Jackie
Rematch game with Yesavage vs Snell. Hoping for another strong game from the young whippersnapper!
GOOOO BLUE JAYS! 🇨🇦
frosty
I haven’t been watching but Go Jays!!
Violating my previous fandom for the Dodgers when I lived in SoCal in the 70s and watched them lose to the FTFY in ’77 and ’78. Also violating my father’s fandom as a Brooklyn Dodgers fan growing up on Long Island.
Nevertheless, watching Trump refuse to invite the winning Canadian team to (what’s left of) the White House, or invite them and get snubbed would be a great finish to the year’s baseball season.
This is a series I wish I would have been able to watch. Ohtani is amazing.
WaterGirl
With the series tied at 2-2, the Dodgers and Blue Jays will face off again tonight for the final game of this year’s World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Game 5 will be a rematch of Game 1 with another showdown between Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA) and L.A.‘s Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA). Yesavage, a 22-year-old RHP, came out on top in round one when the Blue Jays won 11-4.
Snell, the 34-year-old veteran lefty, had pitched an impressive 21 innings in his first three postseason appearances, giving up two runs and going 3-0. That was before Game 1 when the Blue Jays went off on Snell, scoring five runs on eight hits, including a homer in the loss.
Snell, the 34-year-old veteran lefty, had pitched an impressive 21 innings in his first three postseason appearances, giving up two runs and going 3-0. That was before Game 1 when the Blue Jays went off on Snell, scoring five runs on eight hits, including a homer in the loss.
Why do you suppose L.A. would make this choice for pitcher after the way things went in Game 1?
Guessing that eerybody else is spent after the (essentially) double game night before last? I still can’t believe that went to 18 innings.
edit: That young pup Blue Jays pitcher toward the end last night looked so stressed and nervous. Yikes. I felt bad for him.
edit 2: I don’t know that I would have felt bad for him if he had been pitching for the Dodgers.
bbleh
Rooting for Jays against Shohei and the Dodgerettes. Been some crazy baseball! Don’t see how fans could complain, whatever happens. (And concur w frosty re postgame invite, but will refrain from political frothing.)
Jackie
Why do you suppose L.A. would make this choice for pitcher after the way things went in Game 1?
Pitchers are on a rigid pitching schedule. Postponing Snell until Friday would mess with his routine – as bumping the next pitcher up in the rotation would mess up that pitcher’s pitching schedule.
It can be done, has been done, but it’s a last resort.
(LOOK at YOU posting baseball stats!!! I’m very impressed and also giggling ;-D)
AND BACK TO BACK HRs in 3 pitches!!! 2-0 Jays!!
Ida Slapter
Well DAAAAAAAAAAANG!
2liberal
HS!!
HS!!
back to back
Ida Slapter
2 pitches, 2 homers, 2-0 Jays!
WaterGirl
Looks like the Blue Jays came to play! I am sending them all the “stay focused” mind meld. I hope they have their receivers tuned up.
Jackie
Let’s see if Yesavage comes out to the mound focused after his two runs gift. Those could well be the only runs Snell gives up tonight.
WaterGirl
Jackie
@WaterGirl: Ahhh! He’s a baseball fan! Did he get excited watching all the balls being thrown?
Jackie
Yesavage looks like the Yesavage who completely flummoxed the Yankees in the Division Series.
Jackie
2-1 Jays. So far a game of single HRs.
Spikester
The kid started four games in Triple-A on his way up to The Show this season. Tonight is his fifth start in the postseason.
Ida Slapter
Yesavage sure is bringing it tonight! Imagine being only 22 years old, being called up from the minors late in the season, and now battling the freakin Dodgers in the 5th game of the World freakin Series! I hope he’s able to keep holding them off and is having fun and savoring the experience too.
Ida Slapter
Beautifully misplayed triple, rewarded with a run after a sac fly!
3-1 Jays
Ida Slapter
@Spikester: I think we were just channelling each other there. He’s having himself a night!
Jackie
YeSavage is fun to watch! His 12:00 to 6:00 bender has the Dodgers frustrated LOL
He faced his first challenge and prevailed! On to the 5th!
Jackie
11 strikeouts for Yesavage! 88 pitches after 6 innings. What an incredible night he’s having!
Jackie
@Spikester: He’s very impressive for sure! I keep thinking of how his parents buttons must be bursting off with pride!
Jackie
Also impressive is Snell still in with 115+ pitches…
And Snell gets the hook after 116 pitches. I have to applaud him. He only gave up three runs, but his team can’t get him runs against Yesavage.
Martin
Man, Dodgers really need to get their shit together.
Ida Slapter
Insurance run via a very wild pitch!
4-1
Base hit! 5-1
Jackie
Wild pitch = another Jays run! 4-1 top of the 7th with Jays on 1st and 2nd. Two outs.
eta 5-1!
Annie
I’m a Giants fan, so I loathe the Dodgers, but I have an extra charge of loathing for Blake Snell. The one season he was with the Giants, he was injured the first part of the season, which was real, but did mean we had to scramble for other pitchers. Then at the end of that season Snell refused to make his final start saying the game didn’t matter. Which meant some other pitcher had to make the start. So him taking 2 losses in this series is karma coming back to him.
Jays 5-1! Two wild pitches!
WaterGirl
@Ida Slapter: oh, man, and I was thinking I would go to bed. sigh.
Spikester
They just showed Sandy Koufax in the crowd. I’d love to hear his take on what he’s seen tonight.
Ida Slapter
@WaterGirl: I had tea steeping during that inning, and it took so long to play that I feared the spoon would dissolve in the mug! Luckily it’s herbal, but still…
Jackie
Yesavage just threw his 100th pitch… End of 7 innings.
Hell of a game!
Trivia Man
I just noticed – they still have an old school organist just improving a lick here and there. Beautiful.
Martin
@Trivia Man: Yeah, Dodger stadium does everything right.
Annie
6 to 1 Jays!
Spikester
First pitcher ever with 12 strikeouts and zero walks in a World Series game. Looks like he’s done for tonight, but he might be available in relief if there’s a game 7.
Ida Slapter
Okay, SIX MORE OUTS!!!
mrmoshpotato
Slap that base!
Ida Slapter
Hah! Nice stop Vlad!
THREE MORE OUTS!!!
WaterGirl
@Spikester: when you’re on, you’re on!
Martin
Alright, Dodgers have the Blue Jays right where they want them.
Jackie
Two outs…
BLUE JAYS TAKE 3-2 games lead in the Series! ON TO TORONTO!!!
mrmoshpotato
Woo hoo! Go Jays!
Jackie
A game when the 1st and 3rd pitch set the game for the rest of the game.
GOOO BLUE JAYS! Seal the Deal Friday!
Annie
Yippee!
Ida Slapter
Woohoo! Back to Toronto! Really excited for Yesavage – good to finally see him smile!
Another great game, and all nicely played in a mere 9 innings.
Thank you for tonight’s thread, WG. See you all for more baseball tricks and treats on Friday night! 🕷️⚾️
