Excellent Links: The Dignity of Work

Excellent Links: The Dignity of Work

In an exclusive excerpt from his upcoming book "The Man of Many Fathers," comedian @roywoodjr.bsky.social reveals the lessons he learned while working at one of America's leading suppliers of low-vibrational plates.

[image or embed]

— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 1:13 PM

I’m not sure where on BlueSky I ran across this, but the extract charmed me enough to go looking for the book. Woods obviously has the skill & the experience to write a readable memoir, but this particular stint pleased me because it concerns the dignity of work: Doing the job you’ve taken, not because others will envy you, but because you owe that much to yourself and to the people around you.

I’ve had a lot of jobs in my life, but serving at Golden Corral was the most important job I’ve ever had.

In the wake of my legal troubles, I desperately needed a lifeline. It showed up in the form of Golden Corral, a large family buffet–style restaurant with a big staff, decent hours, and a need for young workers. I started working there in 1998, about a month after my Thanksgiving-week arrest. I figured Golden Corral would just be a quick cash grab to pay rent and keep my life afloat while I traveled around doing open-mic comedy in the South. It ended up being so much more.

From the start, I loved the range of people I met there. Our educations and backgrounds were as diverse as our ages. Some of us were college educated, and some of us were dropouts. Some of us were there because we wanted a career in hospitality, and some of us were just transient…

There wasn’t a single person in that Golden Corral who did not take their job seriously. It’s also the only job I’ve worked where no one was nervous when the owner came, because we all knew we had our shit together. You weren’t going to come in there and slack, because if you didn’t pull your weight it would reflect on other people…

Marlon and Shod ran the back of the house. Shod had the most jokes and was also the resident DJ for the store after the customers left. Shod would crank the rap music so loud you felt like you were working in the dining room of a strip club in Miami. We cracked jokes and talked about life and love, but, most important, everybody fucking worked.

There was Eugene. He was a new father. He operated with a different sense of responsibility than all of us. He definitely loved his kid, and his girlfriend would bring his son by often to see Daddy at work. Between tables, Eugene would sit and talk with his son. There’s something great about a child seeing their father make an honest day’s living. I think it’s an underrated part of child rearing.

Dads, retirees, playboys, angry immigrants, war vets, and me. Of course, droves of women worked there and made sure the store was a well-run machine, but socially I tended to gravitate toward the men. They provided me something I had not had up until that point in my life: a sense of morality and values.

Everywhere I turned at Golden Corral, there was a man offering me wisdom…

(The excerpt at Amazon is also excellent, by the way.)

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      Everywhere I turned at Golden Corral, there was a man offering me wisdom…

      Not my singular Golden Corral experience.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Great find, Anne Laurie.  Enjoy reading the offbeat that is not about whack Republicans.

      Miss Darlene.

      And an artiste grill cook:

      He was a bold man. If only he were as smart as he was bold.

      Mike Lou once threw a fish fry at his house and invited everyone from work. At one point, he went to the freezer to get more fish to keep the party going. He was so drunk that he completely forgot that the fish he was serving everyone was fish he’d stolen from Golden Corral. Suddenly, he was walking through a party full of Golden Corral employees holding a box that blatantly said “Golden Corral catfish” on the side. Even so, I don’t think he was fired for this, maybe just suspended or forced to pay for the product. If you’re good at what you do, the rules don’t apply.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      My 4th job, was as a dishwasher at a Bino’s. A defunct chain that was a cross between a Denny’s and an Ovaltine Cafe. Working breakfasts, modest lunch crowd, small family dinner crowd, big Sunday Brunch crowd, (after church, ugg), and the “Club is Closed” crowd.

      I did not get a strong “ethic” from working there.

      I did get paid, because I cleaned. Line cooks toss their tools onto a tray, first cleaned. Bussing tables, (gross, you could smoke back then), check the waitress carts and prioritize what they were short on. Clean the washrooms, (ugg, women and men). Clean the grills and the hoods. Scrape the decades of grease off the floor and grout and soak it out of the tile, so that a wet floor wouldn’t kill you. Clean and sterilize the walk ins.

      No social bonding, just work.

      I did get tipshares, I did get “free beer” while underaged at close, I did get regular raises every time I asked to move to line cook, waiter, etc because I kept the kitchen pristine and we went from a C Rating to an A Rating.

      What I did learn, is that “work” is a four letter word.

      We often define ourselves by our work. Others, often define us by our work, not necessarily by ethic, or income, but by status. We spend 8 hours a day, at a minimum, “at work”, more time than we spend with friends or family. Work drama follows us home, (precarious, drama, etc). Rarely, we find a second “family” at work. It happens, but IMHO it’s rare.

      Case in point. Metalworking firm decided to shift into “”Yacht Work”, (millionaires and billionaires pimping their rides). Bought a fancy “pipe cutter”, $20K. Semi mechanical robotic. Crapped out on them. Wanted to make a case against the MFGR.

      Well, you cut SS at low speed, lots of lube. All SS grades are prone to “galling”, basically, a form of cold welding. So high speed, no lube, blades coated up on the cutting surface with SS slag, ran it so hot the arbour melted and the case, brushes wiped in soft plastic and melted at an angle.

      Owner said “what do you know, you are just a tool monkey!”, tool is faulty and was misrepresented by the sales rep, (maybe).

      Asked them how many grades of SS they could name, (none), asked them if they had a USN N1985 SS Sub Safe Certification, an NRC 1427 SS certs for working with stainless steel in all applications.

      Nope, they just decided that metal, was metal, and there was money to be made pimping millionaires and billionaires yachts with stainless steel bling.

      But I am “just a tool monkey”.

      No. I am not.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      @Jay: I had a slightly parallel experience.  First job was a busboy at a semi-upscale seafood joint.  Outfit complete with white pants, horizontal striped shirt and the sailor hat (I was told I was adorable).  Hands wrinkled from scalding hot water and cleaning solution rags to clean congealed butter, grease and cocktail sauce from tables, benches, chairs, floors and self.  Mopping floors, wiping down all of the handled table-top items.  After graduating to server, the waitstaff was comprised of college women, newly married and not so newly divorced women,  I was too intimidated with the female form to say much of anything, so I listened.  I learned a lot just by shutting up, making eye contact and nodding when spoken to directly.

      I worked hard, made a “welcome to the workforce” wage as a teenager and left wiser to the ways of the world.  Earned my customer server chops legitimately and have applied those people skills in each job since.  Nothing like waiting on people to reinforce the lessons on treating people on how you’d like to be treated. Those that deal with waitstaff as disposable are not peeps I like to associate with.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      Centrism, on the march! From the Times of Israel:

         Dutch centrist makes huge jump as support for far-right Wilders drops in election

      Though parties are neck-and-neck, D66 led by Rob Jetten is expected to form a government since all mainstream factions are shunning Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party.

      With 98% of the vote counted, D66 is expected to win 26 out the 150 seats in the lower house, almost tripling its total from 2023. Wilders party, which won the most seats last time, is projected to win 26 seats aso.

      Jetten would be the youngest Dutch PM ever.

         The popularity of 38-year-old Jetten surged in the last month as he campaigned on a promise to resolve a housing shortage, invest in education and tackle immigration concerns.

      He now has to find three partners:

         With 76 seats needed to form a governing coalition in the Netherlands parliament, at least four parties will be required.

      However, forming a stable coalition is tough, and talks are expected to take months.

      This prospect did not dampen enthusiasm among D66 members waving Dutch flags and chanting “Yes we can!” at their election night party.

      Reply

