In an exclusive excerpt from his upcoming book "The Man of Many Fathers," comedian @roywoodjr.bsky.social reveals the lessons he learned while working at one of America's leading suppliers of low-vibrational plates.

I’m not sure where on BlueSky I ran across this, but the extract charmed me enough to go looking for the book. Woods obviously has the skill & the experience to write a readable memoir, but this particular stint pleased me because it concerns the dignity of work: Doing the job you’ve taken, not because others will envy you, but because you owe that much to yourself and to the people around you.

I’ve had a lot of jobs in my life, but serving at Golden Corral was the most important job I’ve ever had.

In the wake of my legal troubles, I desperately needed a lifeline. It showed up in the form of Golden Corral, a large family buffet–style restaurant with a big staff, decent hours, and a need for young workers. I started working there in 1998, about a month after my Thanksgiving-week arrest. I figured Golden Corral would just be a quick cash grab to pay rent and keep my life afloat while I traveled around doing open-mic comedy in the South. It ended up being so much more.

From the start, I loved the range of people I met there. Our educations and backgrounds were as diverse as our ages. Some of us were college educated, and some of us were dropouts. Some of us were there because we wanted a career in hospitality, and some of us were just transient…

There wasn’t a single person in that Golden Corral who did not take their job seriously. It’s also the only job I’ve worked where no one was nervous when the owner came, because we all knew we had our shit together. You weren’t going to come in there and slack, because if you didn’t pull your weight it would reflect on other people…

Marlon and Shod ran the back of the house. Shod had the most jokes and was also the resident DJ for the store after the customers left. Shod would crank the rap music so loud you felt like you were working in the dining room of a strip club in Miami. We cracked jokes and talked about life and love, but, most important, everybody fucking worked.

There was Eugene. He was a new father. He operated with a different sense of responsibility than all of us. He definitely loved his kid, and his girlfriend would bring his son by often to see Daddy at work. Between tables, Eugene would sit and talk with his son. There’s something great about a child seeing their father make an honest day’s living. I think it’s an underrated part of child rearing.

Dads, retirees, playboys, angry immigrants, war vets, and me. Of course, droves of women worked there and made sure the store was a well-run machine, but socially I tended to gravitate toward the men. They provided me something I had not had up until that point in my life: a sense of morality and values.

Everywhere I turned at Golden Corral, there was a man offering me wisdom…