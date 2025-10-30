Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Seven Lakes.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Seven Lakes.

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

I’ve shared with you photos from Little Lakes Valley in the past, lakes taken at sunrise, sunset, with the Milky Way and frozen over with two feet of snow on their banks. However, until this past July, I’d only seen five of the seven lakes in the valley. Almost 4 years, to the day, after I’d first ventured into the valley to shoot the Milky Way at Long Lake(lake number 5), I returned to hike to all seven lakes(Mack, Marsh, Heart, Box, Long, Chickenfoot, and Gem).

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 6
Little Lake Valley, CA

The trail pretty much bypasses Mack Lake with only a good view of the lake as you’ve already past it.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 5
Little Lake Valley, CA

A small use trail branches off from the main trail for shoreline access to Marsh Lake. This is the first lake that provides a view of the mountains at the south end of the valley.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 4
Little Lake Valley, CA

Heart Lake is probably where most day hikers end up, it has a nice view of the mountains with a great reflection if the wind is still.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 3
Little Lake Valley, CA

The trail bypasses Box Lake by going above it, so I’d never ventured down to the shore, since both times we were headed to Long Lake to get Milky Way shots. There is a short use trail that goes down to the shore and from that vantage point, I think this lake has the best view. If I reshoot the Milky Way in the valley again, it’ll be from Box Lake’s shore.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 2
Little Lake Valley, CA

I’ve shared shots of the Milky Way shot just at the right edge of this shot twice in the past. Long Lake was as far as I’d hiked in the valley.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes. 1
Little Lake Valley, CA

Chickenfoot Lake, as you might have guessed is shaped like a chicken’s foot. It didn’t find a way to get to the north side of the lake for a better shot, so this is looking east.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Seven Lakes.
Little Lake Valley, CA

Gem Lakes is a serries of lakes with the largest tucked right up against the mountains. Unlike most of the other lakes, there isn’t a great view of the tallest peaks, since it is so close that the lower mountains hide the taller ones behind them.

