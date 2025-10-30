On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

I’ve shared with you photos from Little Lakes Valley in the past, lakes taken at sunrise, sunset, with the Milky Way and frozen over with two feet of snow on their banks. However, until this past July, I’d only seen five of the seven lakes in the valley. Almost 4 years, to the day, after I’d first ventured into the valley to shoot the Milky Way at Long Lake(lake number 5), I returned to hike to all seven lakes(Mack, Marsh, Heart, Box, Long, Chickenfoot, and Gem).

