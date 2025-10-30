Surely the fact that JD Vance is the face of this means that they're winning and feel very confident in their position [image or embed] — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:48 PM

… Maybe not *their* plot (‘Destroy America by turning it into an oligarchy’), but the storyline that gets us to the triumphant finale of their plotting. This is Underpants Gnome theory, live action version.

The GOP started this shut down with "Mwahahahaha Puppetmaster Vought will annihilate our political foes" and now they're "The democrats are causing this chaos we just want to be good stewards" and Thune is having a big boohoo on the senate floor. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:35 PM

Like there's absolutely 0 about the data or the way the republicans are now acting that should make the dems do hot shit. They're losing, they know they're losing, they don't have a message. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM

THEY EXPLICITLY SAID THAT THEY WANTED TO CAUSE PAIN AND SUFFERING, and LET VOUGHT ROLL AROUND IN IT LIKE A PIG IN SHIT ON TWITTER

And now they're like "oh boo hoo the WH has been trying to make this as easy as possible we're just smol beans." — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:43 PM

===

Like seriously, they're seeing the same polls we are, they know they're being blamed and they're thrasing for a message.

Notice how quiet the Vought stuff and punishing people is now. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:34 PM



===

I agree, but I also fundamentally think the GOP coalition in its current form can't win any shutdown fight. They are explicitly the party of anti-governance and government. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM

===

i love to bag on schumer as much as anyone, and still think this leadership is overdue for a change of the guard, but i think it's hard to argue he didn't learn anything from the last funding capitulation [image or embed] — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 30, 2025 at 3:28 PM

it also either has to be true that johnson never believed dems had the stomach for this fight, or he did and then he threw thune down the well deliberately, anyway — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 30, 2025 at 3:31 PM

===

===