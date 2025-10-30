Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

The willow is too close to the house.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

The revolution will be supervised.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

He really is that stupid.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Open Thread: Republicans Have Lost the Plot

Open Thread: Republicans Have Lost the Plot

by | 150 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Surely the fact that JD Vance is the face of this means that they're winning and feel very confident in their position

[image or embed]

— Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:48 PM

… Maybe not *their* plot (‘Destroy America by turning it into an oligarchy’), but the storyline that gets us to the triumphant finale of their plotting. This is Underpants Gnome theory, live action version.

The GOP started this shut down with "Mwahahahaha Puppetmaster Vought will annihilate our political foes" and now they're "The democrats are causing this chaos we just want to be good stewards" and Thune is having a big boohoo on the senate floor.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:35 PM

Like there's absolutely 0 about the data or the way the republicans are now acting that should make the dems do hot shit. They're losing, they know they're losing, they don't have a message.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM

THEY EXPLICITLY SAID THAT THEY WANTED TO CAUSE PAIN AND SUFFERING, and LET VOUGHT ROLL AROUND IN IT LIKE A PIG IN SHIT ON TWITTER
And now they're like "oh boo hoo the WH has been trying to make this as easy as possible we're just smol beans."

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:43 PM

===

Like seriously, they're seeing the same polls we are, they know they're being blamed and they're thrasing for a message.
Notice how quiet the Vought stuff and punishing people is now.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:34 PM


===

I agree, but I also fundamentally think the GOP coalition in its current form can't win any shutdown fight. They are explicitly the party of anti-governance and government.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM

===

i love to bag on schumer as much as anyone, and still think this leadership is overdue for a change of the guard, but i think it's hard to argue he didn't learn anything from the last funding capitulation

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 30, 2025 at 3:28 PM

it also either has to be true that johnson never believed dems had the stomach for this fight, or he did and then he threw thune down the well deliberately, anyway

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 30, 2025 at 3:31 PM

===

Voters discover that hot stove, yet again, turns out to be hot

[image or embed]

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 2:31 PM

===

I think the fact that Americans generally have had easy access to treats and a relatively high standard of comparative living (and even a much gentler post COVID period) has blinded our GOP overlords to the fact that taking away said treats and high standard gets rid of the reasons for complacency

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 4:23 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bokonon
  • Captain C
  • Central Planning
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Deputinize America
  • dmsilev
  • Eolirin
  • Eric S.
  • Eyeroller
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • iKropoclast
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • Jackie
  • Kathleen
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • me
  • mrmoshpotato
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Ramona
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • Socolofi
  • Splitting Image
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • Ten Bears
  • The Unmitigated Gaul
  • Timill
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    150Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      “Schumer & the radicals”. Yeesh. Whatever else you might think of Chuck Schumer, he absolutely does not present as “radical”. Insults like that only land if they’re within a mile of plausible, otherwise it’s just noise at best.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      As I noted on the previous thread, I am enjoying the spurious rumors that Couchfucker is going to leave Usha for Erika Kirk.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @SiubhanDuinne: He’s got a problem coming up. The CR that the House passed before bolting for the exits expires in a few weeks. Once that happens, or comes close to happening, his excuse for keeping the doors shut goes away.  One wonders whether he’s even thought about that possibility.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      iKropoclast

      @dmsilev: A time limit on an ultimatum, and that’s what that CR is, doesn’t necessarily mean a new offer is coming. I’ve heard people say they’ve effectively dissolved Congress, that may turn out to be right.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wapiti

      I think the Democrat leadership should move the goalposts, and start talking about the impeachment and conviction of Russ Vought as a precondition to moving forward. Next week, add the conviction and impeachment of every member of the DOGE team as a precondition.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: I don’t think those rumors about Vance and Erika Kirk will get much traction. That guy’s as square as a slice of Wonderbread.

      Vance does seem to be aligning with Charlie Kirk’s following though.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Please note what happened here. By challenging Trump to pause his terror raids for Halloween, Pritzker forced Kristi Noem to come out *for* continuing to traumatize kids. Polarizing these debates draws attention/forces MAGA depravity into the light.

      newrepublic.com/article/2023…[image or embed]— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:36 PM

      Exactly.

      Some people scoffed that Pritzker even raised this.

      But now Noem is on record, which looks awful AND ALSO may help win legal cases.[image or embed]— emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:42 PM

      Nice strategic move by Pritzker.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ten Bears

      It’s raining and storming outside so I’m gonna’ rain and storm on someone’s parade … we have known since the very first time they did this that they would eventually take it this far

      It really shouldn’t have taken “leadership” this long to figure it out …

      Reply
    14. 14.

      iKropoclast

      @dmsilev: His demand is “The Senate must pass the House CR as-is”. So, what does he demand once the cruel passage of time renders that impossible?

      Perdition.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      @dmsilev: The Democrats have less incentive to capitulate with every passing day; e.g., capitulating now would only buy them 3 weeks before the GOP does this all over again.

      Btw, this is now the longest shutdown ever. The 2nd was T—-p’s 2018 shutdown, at 21 days, that was ended when the air traffic controllers in effect grounded the airlines. #3 was 17 days back in the days of Jimmy Carter.

      One slight recalibrating the Democrats might do is to offer a “clean resolution,” that continues spending levels as of June 30 (I.e., removing the cuts from the Big Bad Bust-out Bill.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @mrmoshpotato:

      How it looks depends on the audience obviously.

      As we were discussing in the previous thread, so much of this hurt and trauma is on purpose, aka, it’s Dickensian because the modern right uses Dickens as an instruction manual, not a cautionary tale.

      Good on Pritzker, this isn’t a slam on what he’s doing.  If it energizes one more vote for us down the line, it’s good.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Splitting Image

      @dmsilev:

      “Schumer & the radicals”. Yeesh. Whatever else you might think of Chuck Schumer, he absolutely does not present as “radical”. Insults like that only land if they’re within a mile of plausible, otherwise it’s just noise at best.

      Depends on who you ask. To a lot of people, Schumer is a radical with a capital J.

      But to everyone else, I agree. To a lot of the country, Schumer is the very symbol of the behind-the-times Establishment.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old School

      What if we show you pictures of our new golden ballroom?  Will that convince you we’re for the little guy?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      AP  During a hearing over a request by 25 Democratic-led states to keep the funding flowing, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani told lawyers that if the government can’t afford to cover the cost, there’s a process to follow rather than simply suspending all benefits. “The steps involve finding an equitable way of reducing benefits,” said Talwani, who was nominated to the court by then-President Barack Obama.

      Talwani said she expects to issue a ruling later Thursday and seemed to be leaning toward requiring the government to put billions of dollars in emergency funds toward SNAP. That, she said, is her interpretation of what Congress intended when an agency’s funding runs out.

      “If you don’t have money, you tighten your belt,” she said in court. “You are not going to make everyone drop dead because it’s a political game someplace.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev@iKropoclast: as to the CR lapsing, (1) NOBODY outside the Beltway and a few junkies are aware of this, so they’ll just keep saying the same things, (2) one notes in passing that, in a week and change, it will be too late for the Epstein files discharge petition to be acted upon, and (3) of course they’ve basically dissolved Congress, not least because it had willingly become powerless anyway.

      And as to the latter, while I agree they’re getting more than a little checked-out from breathing their own exhaust, I still think a lot of the Republicans’ abdication of their offices is motivated by abject FEAR, specifically of being accused of stepping one millimeter out of line and being primaried by some even-more-frothing MAGAt.

      They don’t want the responsibility OR the risk of exercising their office.  They’ve simply run away.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: And as I noted once the thread had died:

      it would be irresponsible NOT to speculate.

      FWIW I’ve been calling the Kirk/Vance marriage for weeks now so I don’t think it’s spurious at all. Usha does zero for Vance’s prospects right now and MAGA doesn’t trust him but they do trust Kirk. It’s a union made in political heaven. Pity for him that Erika is a bit of an ugger but I guess so is he.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: I am enjoying the spurious rumors that Couchfucker is going to leave Usha for Erika Kirk.

      Plot twist:  Since Charlie’s death, there have been rumors that Erika “She’s the brains of our marriage” Kirk is a long-term Russian asset, as well as the one responsible for turning TP-USA into a highly profitable concern.  I don’t believe Vance would actual divorce Usha for Erika, but AFAIK he’s one of the few high-ranking Trump minions who isn’t known to be beholden to Putin.  So it’s interesting to speculate…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      What they get out of this is the Epstein petition, which is going to go poof on some magic date in the next week or so, and if the house does come back into session at some point, they will have to start the whole process over.

      That gives them months to pressure just one of the signers and then the petition would never proceed.

      I am convinced that the whole shutdown is completely about this.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Deputinize America

      Watching House of Dynamite – it’s really well-done, great tension ratcheting, scary as fuck. Reminds me of great Cold War standards like Fail-Safe and The Bedford Incident.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      They’ve simply run away.

      That would take actual understanding, humanity and humility, 3  concepts they have zero ability to hold. Now stupidity they have in excess.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Princess: Well, BlueSky won’t let me view that video because I’m not signed on.* But judging from a pic I saw earlier, I’d say that looks like someone who is trying to reel her, TPUSA board members and members into his base.

      I guess if JD Vance were stupid, he’d carry on an affair with the unstable wife and widow of a celebrity  but I happen to think that Vance is not stupid.

      Ed. This is new. I signed on to BluBlueSky a few months ago. Then I recently found I could not comment anymore, and now I can’t see posts. Maybe someone complained about me

      It’s no big deal. Ragnarok Lobster is only person I follow on BlueSky.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eyeroller

      @Anne Laurie: JD has been quoted recently talking about how he’s hoping that Usha will convert to Christianity.

      Apparently he made these remarks at a Turning Point event in Mississippi beside Erika Kirk.  This may be partly where the rumor originated.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      Oh, the irony!

      A longtime former employee at one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs was mistakenly deported to Mexico, The New York Times reported — sending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement into a mad scramble to correct the error and bring him home.

      “Alejandro Juarez stepped off a plane in Texas and stood on a bridge over the Rio Grande, staring at the same border that he had crossed illegally from Mexico 22 years earlier,” reported Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Hamed Aleaziz. “As U.S. immigration officials unshackled restraints bound to his arms and legs, Mr. Juarez, 39, pleaded with them. He told them he was never given a chance to contest his deportation in front of an immigration judge after being detained in New York City five days before.”

      As it turned out, the Department of Homeland Security had mistakenly put him on a deportation flight instead of sending him to a detention facility in Arizona ahead of his immigration hearing, to which he was entitled.

      “Their actions probably violated federal immigration laws, which entitle most immigrants facing deportation to a hearing before a judge — a hearing Mr. Juarez never had,” said the report. “ICE officials raced to decipher his whereabouts, exchanging bewildered emails and contacting detention facilities to pinpoint his location, according to internal ICE documents obtained by The New York Times. It is unclear how many other immigrants like Mr. Juarez have been erroneously removed, in part because ICE has not in the past tracked such cases.”

      Juarez “had worked for more than a decade at a Trump Organization golf club in New York,” noted the report, and suddenly found himself expelled from the United States.

      Maybe Abrego Garcia can offer Juarez some pity.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Deputinize America

      @Jackie:

      You can order a sex toy or pasta or an InstaPot from Amazon at lunch, have them locate it in a warehouse that afternoon, and have it delivered to your home 18 hours later with a delivery notice and return instructions pinged to your Alexa devices and Amazon account.

      Meanwhile, these dipshits lose track of people for days.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jackie

      @Deputinize America: I want MAGA to be in an uproar that FFOTUS has had an undocumented immigrant working for him for over TEN YEARS. He must have been a favorite of FFOTUS – given the frenzy of ICE trying to find and rescue him.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Socolofi

      I see it’s no longer Prince Andrew, it’s just Andrew.

      So, when can we start to ask Who Else? and Why isn’t the US doing the stuff Britain is doing?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Suzanne

      @Anne Laurie: I have not read Hillbilly Elegy, and I will not. But the Know Your Enemy guys did, and they pointed out that Vance has had Daddy issues his whole life. Whatever guy his mom was dating at the time, he would try to change his personality to ingratiate himself with the guy. OH LOOK, A PATTERN.

      So, of course, Vance did the same thing to kiss up to Trump. I have no doubt that he will subordinate his family relationships to his career and whatever he perceives will be most advantageous to him.

      The whole thing when he said that he hopes his wife will convert in really gross. Of course, she knows who he is and has been on the train so far, so she’s terrible, too. Maybe it’s a case of two terrible people deserving one another.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Old School

      @Jackie:

      As it turned out, the Department of Homeland Security had mistakenly put him on a deportation flight instead of sending him to a detention facility in Arizona ahead of his immigration hearing, to which he was entitled.

      What are the odds?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      HinTN

      @Geminid:

      Vance does seem to be aligning with Charlie Kirk’s following though.

      He’s an opportunist through and through. However, he don’t have the charisma that was under Kirk’s fingernails.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Nukular Biskits

      Can’t remember where I saw this (here maybe?) but definitely seems fitting:

      When your opponent is drowning, throw him an anchor.

      Conservatives: “No thanks, we brought our own!”

      When you’re in a hole, STOP DIGGING!

      Conservatives: “That backhoe we ordered will be here any minute.”

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Deputinize America

      In the middle of vignette no. 2 in House of Dynamite. Fuck, the constrained timeframes are terrifying.

      This system is truly fucked up.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

       One wonders whether he’s even thought about that possibility.

      I’m going with not very likely.

      @bbleh:

      Well sure, they have that in excess.

      But I think even for them there is at least a hint of more. More, not better, those are 2 different things. Especially in any case involving them.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @HinTN: Yes, charisma is not JD Vance’s strong suit, but Charlie Kirk is gone now. I don’t think Vance intends to replace Kirk, because that situation is a minefield. But I do think he wants to show allyship in order to encourage Kirk’s followers to align with him. They could come in handy come 2028.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      sab

      @Geminid: Oh yikes. I live in a state that actually elected Vance as our Senator, but I still cringe when I think he might have a political future.

      He cannot open his mouth without lying.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Deputinize America

      @Geminid:

      The 2028 GOP ticket will be Trump/Trump – like Weekend at Bernie’s, they’ll prop up Don’s body with Junior running at his side…

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid:

      But I do think he wants to show allyship in order to encourage Kirk’s followers to align with him. They could come in handy come 2028.

      This. Very much. He needs the MAGA base to consider him the heir to Trump if he’s going to be the president.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Eolirin

      @Suzanne: He just needs the SCOTUS to back his play when he refuses to certify the election, really.

      I’ll grant without the MAGA base, he might not last very long in the position, but still.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Old School

      Rep. Clay Higgins

      @RepClayHiggins

      There are 22 million American households receiving SNAP benefits for groceries, at $4200 per year on average. Try to get your head wrapped around how many pantries you can stock with $4200 dollars in properly shopped groceries.   Any American who has been receiving $4200 dollars per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least 1 month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Scout211

      Fair and balanced?  Coming to CBS News.

      After weeks of nerve-racking anticipation, Paramount finally followed through with its “tough day” of layoffs, which included letting roughly 100 CBS News employees go on Wednesday. All told, the sweeping cuts resulted in the loss of two streaming shows, the gutting of the network’s Saturday morning news program, and the disbanding of its race and culture unit.

      On top of that, eight on-air correspondents and hosts were given their pink slips – and all of them are women, with half of them people of color.

      According to three sources with knowledge of the situation, a male correspondent was initially included on the layoff list but was removed after he appealed directly to the new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, leading to another female correspondent being added to the list at the last minute.

      Meanwhile, a CBS News producer who was fired as part of the network-wide cuts took to social media Wednesday to suggest that executives were engaging in “race-based layoffs,” claiming that every producer from his team who was laid off is a person of color while his white colleagues were relocated to other jobs.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Eolirin

      @Old School: That comes out to 350 a month, which is more than you can get on SNAP if you’re a single individual. Those are families, typically people with kids.

      It’s also less than the average monthly spend for one person on food in urban areas.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      sab

      @Eolirin: I am naive because I went to law school in my mis-spent youth, pre-federalist society. I thought constitutional amendments amend the Constitution (new constitution post amendment.)  And these amendments require 2/3 of both houses of Congress and 3/4 of states. Not a minimal buy-in required.

      ETA Just saying even this S Ct will have difficulty ignoring or arguing around actual Constitutional Amendments, especially with no papal backing.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Eolirin

      @sab: No, I mean Vance can just become president when he runs in 2028 and refuses to certify the loss he suffers, if the SCOTUS says up is down and black is white, and you can totally ignore the law, like they have been for years now.

      It wouldn’t be unconstitutional as such, just require reading that the certification made by the VP is more than ceremonial, nevermind what congress says, and also that the elector slates that are contested are in fact fraudulent despite no evidence of fraud, and then allow the alternatives to move forward. I.e. the same thing that was attempted in 2020, just successful.

      This isn’t about a third trump term or anything. I think they’d have a much harder time with that.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Bokonon

      @Eyeroller: @Anne Laurie: JD has been quoted recently talking about how he’s hoping that Usha will convert to Christianity.

      Apparently he made these remarks at a Turning Point event in Mississippi beside Erika Kirk.  This may be partly where the rumor originated.

      Oh … I bet that went over well back at the Couchf*cker family residence.  “Hi, honey!  Guess what I told the crowd at a political rally today?  You’re not going to be MAD at me, right honeybun?  It’s just a little thing you have to do for me now … “

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Eyeroller

      @Old School: Since I can do arithmetic, or my calculator can, that is (as Eorlirin notes) $350 per month, or less than $100 per week.  As an affluent single person, I spend more than that.

      Why are Democrats always being accused (by the media, natch) of being out of touch when Republicans can spout bullshit like this?  Does this asshole even set foot in a grocery store?

      There are “poverty food” options that might get a family through a month, like rice and beans (assuming they can prepare them), peanut butter, some other things.  But those aren’t good long-term dietary options.  Even canned food is more expensive than this asswipe apparently appreciates.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Vance also made some interesting remarks about Israel at that TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi. At, least, the Times of Israel thought they merited an article titled:

         Vance tells anti-Israel student that Trump secured Gaza ceasefire by using ‘leverage’ on Jerusalem

      VP’s comments undercut Netanyahu’s assertion that Israel remains sovereign regarding Gaza decisions; exchange highlights animosity towards Israel among some young US conservatives.

      The power relationship between the US and Israel has been a hot topic among Israelis since the ceasefire commenced three weeks ago, and Vance is seen as a sort of “bad cop” in that relationship; an Israel sceptic.

      The shift away from support of Israel on the part of young US conservatives is not so big a story, but Israeli journalists are very aware of it.

      This story is worth reading for those interested in such things. I’ll try to link it:

      timesofisrael.com/vance-tells-anti-israel-student-trump-secured-truce-by-using-leverage-on-jerusalem…

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Eolirin

      @sab: No, this is about Vance becoming president, not Trump? It’d be his first term? He’s still VP when the next presidential election is certified though. He’s in Pence’s position in the previous coup, but it’d be about himself

      I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t expect them to attempt exactly the same thing they did last time this time though.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      sab

      OT Costco has great chickens but they are too large for old couples to deal with.

      My local grocery has smaller rotissery chickens. I bring them home and immediately turn them into soup/dog food and we all are happy. Human soup, oversuffed dog. Cats whine but that is just feline resentment.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      sab

      @Eolirin: Could he win?  Even Ohio thinks he is a fake hill billy and a full on liar.

      Gerald Ford was a decent guy but voters said nope, you guessed wrong on biggest decision of your career.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Eolirin

      @sab: He probably can’t, but Trump didn’t win in 2020 and they still tried to claim he did, and then overthrow the election results. I’m expecting a repeat, just with Vance in the driver’s seat. And then he’s in the VP slot for the certification since that happens before the next administration takes over, soooo. There won’t exactly be a Pence growing a conscience moment.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @sab:

         He cannot open his mouth without lying.

      A friend put it this way:

         A smooth talking so and so, our Veep.

      Wouldn’t know the truth if it parked in his front yard.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: Vance converted to Catholicism, though stylistically, evangelical megachurch seems more in line with his aesthetic. The evangelicals are diehards for Israel. The Catholics, less so. Even Pope Leo has been expressing a lot of concern about innocent people in Gaza.

      I am sure Vance converted to Catholicism because of who he’s been hanging out with of late.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Shalimar

      @Old School: $4200 is roughly $80 a week.  $11.50 per day.  For groceries.  For a family of at least 2 and probably more like 4 or 5.  I would love to see Clay Higgins try to live for a month only spending $11.50 per day on food.  It would be hilarious how badly he fails.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @sab:  And Tim Ryan ran a shite campaign as “conservative lite.”

      Got a fundraising text from Sherrod Brown:

      I replied, “your last ‘conservative lite’ campaign turned me off so much that though I donated to you last time, NOT THIS TIME?”

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Eric S.

      RE: The expiration date of the CR. Tactically I agree with everyone but there’s a nuance to funding, at least in the small realm I’m familiar with, that hasn’t been mentioned and maybe people do not know.

      The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a roughly $5B Federal block grant program. In normal years 90% of the money is made available to the states at the beginning of the Fed fiscal year (October). The remaining 10% is made available mid-late Spring. If a CR passed that 90% would* have been distributed and states. LIHEAP would be able to distribute funds to assist those in need during the winter. Without the CR many (most?) states are not distributing any funds.

      * This maladministration’s threats to sequester money could change this equation.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Shalimar

      @MagdaInBlack: The cherry on top is that members of Congress get a $79 per day meal allowance. That means the government is giving Clay Higgins $2,370 per month for food.  How stocked is your fucking pantry, Clay?

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Eolirin

      @Deputinize America: Meat is what kills your budget, and it doesn’t matter what kind you go for nowadays.

      Fresh produce is also extremely expensive and broadly inaccessible if you’re not in certain parts of the US.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Suzanne: Vance always reminds me of the joke about the Protestant convert to Catholicism baptizing his steak on the barbecue grill as fish for Friday

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Eolirin

      @Eric S.: The CR also turns SNAP back on. Both of those programs are literally existential for a lot of people. The longer this goes on now, the greater the risk that we end up trading lots of lives for trying to preserve COVID boosted ACA subsidies, and I don’t think that’s tenable.

      A reminder to everyone, congressional resistance, especially this fight, isn’t going to solve any of the creeping authoritarian problems. As nice as a win would be here, it isn’t going to change what we’re facing materially except in the narrow band of keeping 14 million people’s health care costs lower. Which isn’t nothing, and is worth fighting for, but Trump will still be president, and we still won’t have congress or the courts.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Eyeroller

      @Deputinize America: You need to price dried beans for the real low-cost option.  Those are much cheaper than canned beans.  But both the rice and dried beans require a way to prepare them.

      A slow cooker or electic pressure cooker would do the job, but the family would have to have those appliances.  They are not expensive, especially a plain slow cooker, but one would have to have it on hand and a place to use it.

      And rice and beans do need additions to make them more palatable.  Canned tomatoes are probably cheapest, but it also requires spices on hand, which are not cheap, and a little bit of meat, for those who eat it, considerably enhances the flavor.

      It is not impossible.  People survived and even lived well on diets like this for milllenia.  But it is not something to which most lower-income Americans could acclimate rapidly.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: There has also been a real shift away from uncritical support for Israel among “America First” conservatives. Some are sceptical towards Israel, while others are downright hostile. This is especially noticeable among younger conservatives.

      I think Vance is aware of this. When he visited Israel last week Anshel Pfeffer, who reports for The Economist as well as Haaretz, described him as part of the “America Only” faction within the administration. Vance is no Huckabee, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Eyeroller

      @Eolirin: Fresh produce is a nice luxury but not necessary for survival.  Canned is nearly as nutritious.  Frozen is perhaps a bit better but also a little more expensive.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Eolirin

      @Eyeroller: It’s also not realistic to expect that suddenly shifting 40 million people’s diets wouldn’t fundamentally disrupt the prices of those goods to levels that would no longer be sustainable. We’re talking about more than 10% of the US population in terms of food stamp recipients. The bottom half of that population is much more dependent, as top part of the distribution are only getting partial benefits and using it mostly to fill in gaps. That’s why Higgins is quoting the 22 million number, not the full 42 million.

      Never mind the knock on effects of pulling something around 100 billion dollars annually out of the Ag industry. And crashing lots of rural grocery stores.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Eyeroller

      @Eolirin: I suspect they’re already eating that way a lot.  Poor people are much better at budgeting than the more affluent assume.  I doubt there will be a huge wholesale shift of people from buying expensive fresh produce to buying canned goods.  Poorer people get a lot of their sustenance from dollar stores.

      ETA: I no longer drive around in very rural areas near where I live, but I do know there are a lot of very small rural towns with one shopping strip mall consisting of a low-end grocery store (usually) with a dollar store (always) and maybe a few small businesses.  These would be rural whites.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Deputinize America

      @Eyeroller:

      Also, most of them don’t have pressure cookers, which severely lengthens cooking time. At minimum, to make it palatable, you need onions, garlic, salt and pepper, and ideally some sort of smoked or cured meat for flavor.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @SiubhanDuinne: He is exactly what you should expect from a FundiEvangelical Xtianist education, right through law school. Spineless and amoral, in the service of blasphemy masquerading as faith and power manifested as wealth.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Eolirin

      @Eyeroller: No, I mean a rice and beans all the time diet to maximize dollar spend, given even smaller dollar amounts of support.

      If people’s budgets are squeezed so much that they have to go that route, and we extend that over a significant portion of the population of food stamp recipients, that’s going to cause a demand shock on rice and beans. They’re not currently doing that.

      And to be clear, this is not hypothetical for me; my food budget is currently based on the 290 cap on individual SNAP, and most of the people I know personally are disabled and wholly reliant on benefits.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @dmsilev: You’re expecting a man following his “faith” to think. If what he needs can’t be misinterpreted from scripture or fed him by his pastor,… well,….

      Reply
    119. 119.

      sab

      @Eolirin: I agree they are existential, and I give to foodbanks madly. But health insurance is also existential.

      ACA saved my life. Without insurance we wouldn’t even have risked urget care coverage. I collapsed for no known reason. Turned out I had a congenital heart defect (normal people don’t often faint?) that no one had noticed and that got worse as I got older.

      Without insurance we wouldn’t have sought care. What’s the point? We couldn’t have afforded care.

      So I am not willing to fold on health insurance to protect SNAP. We shouldn’t have to make this choice, and state governments do sit up and notice SNAP cuts. 1/8 of all Americans.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Deputinize America

      @Eolirin:

      I can tell from the lower socioeconomic end of my prospective client contacts that money is rapidly draining from the economy. They not only are struggling to afford services (not unusual, although it was better in the Biden years), but they also don’t have the extended networks of family members and friends to pony up.

      It is going to be at least as bad as 2008 when it collapses – it felt like this then, only with a better administration (I can’t believe I said that).

      Reply
    121. 121.

      sab

      @Eolirin: I agree they are existential, and I give to foodbanks madly. But health insurance is also existential.

      ACA saved my life. Without insurance we wouldn’t even have risked urget care coverage. I collapsed for no known reason. Turned out I had a congenital heart defect (normal people don’t often faint?) that no one had noticed and that got worse as I got older.

      Without insurance we wouldn’t have sought care. What’s the point? We couldn’t have afforded care.

      So I am not willing to fold on health insurance to protect SNAP. We shouldn’t have to make this choice, and state governments do sit up and notice SNAP cuts. 1/8 of all Americans.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Geminid: I have this suspicion that ditching Usha and finding ANY other spouse – at least none manufactured by Broyhill – is necessary to reinforce Shady Vacances’ whiteness.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Eyeroller

      @Deputinize America: Slow cookers are fine for this purpose and do not need to be watched and you can get a large Crock Pot for $35.  Electric pressure cookers mostly speed up the process.  Slow cookers might be allowed in some living circumstances where even very safe electric pressure cookers might be prohibited.  You can start a meal going in the morning and come back to it at night.

      Onion and garlic and such are available dried or in the form of garlic/onion powder or garlic salt.  You do not need fresh vegetables and in any case onions and potatoes are about the cheapest produce you can get.

      But somebody in the family has to know how to use them.  Many poor people don’t know how to manage this, they work too many jobs, their lives are chaotic, they are too disabled, etc.

      The problem is knowledge, time, and expectations.  That is not the fault of the poor.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eolirin: And what happens then? The fake-elector scheme required holding enough state legislatures to pretend to appoint them. A contingent election by states (the favorite scenario of under-informed pundits in 2020 and 2024) doesn’t happen unless a count is certified with no majority. Seems to me if there is no count, the Speaker of the House becomes Acting President on January 20th, and by then, that might not be Mike Johnson.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      sab

      @mrmoshpotato: Rotisseried. Big big birds. Turn ’em into soup (after slicing off the breast meat) and an elderly couple will be eating soup or chicken and dumplings for weeks. Too much food. Of course it is. It’s Costco.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Eyeroller

      @sab: If the suspension of SNAP isn’t a temporary (a month or two) issue, which shouldn’t deplete the supplies of dried rice and beans and such, then we have way bigger problems than short-term food issues.

      What’s to stop Republicans from ending SNAP/EBT completely if they have complete control?  Well, they may not quite have the guts to do that, though I am sure many of them want to, since so many rural white R voters use it.  But they hate it.  They just impose more and more harsh work and paperwork requirements to get benefits.

      So then we end up losing both health insurance and food assistance.  Maybe that happens anyway since Rs control the entire government.  But at least we can fight.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Ramona

      @Princess: It’s he hands on the back of his head which makes an observer interpret this hug as romantic. A platonic hug puts the arms around the shoulders.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Suzanne

      @Eyeroller: I am a frequent Crockpot cook-er, and I use a lot of canned tomatoes, beans, lentils, etc. I can definitely do it affordably, but I also buy canned goods and spices in bulk at Costco. I buy most meat there, too, but that’s not something I eat a great deal of. Bulk shopping is something lots of poor people can’t do, even though it absolutely saves money.

      Beef has gone up a lot in price and so I have only had it once in the last few months.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      Sure but they have to know why they are cowards. Because they’ve got to come up with some message/answer/bullshit because otherwise they look like 5 yr olds who already tore snuffy apart and snuffy was the only present under the tree because mom and pop are done with their selfish, tiresome, warped, delusional concepts of being actual children rather than the adults it says they are on their ID cards.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      There’s a lot I do with the pressure cooker function of my InstaPot. I can do up a bag of dried beans to a full ass meal in about an hour. Sauté about a half pound of hot sausage with onions and garlic, cover a bag of black beans l with a couple of quarts of chicken broth (or water and bullion cubes), add a can of tomatoes with green chilies and fire that sucker up.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: Again, I am not talking about the long term, although people on SNAP will always have to budget more carefully than the more affluent.

      Dried beans are incredibly cheap, much more so even than canned beans, but require some advanced preparation.

      My coworkers and I (well-paid technical people including several immigrants) have recently been talking about what traditional foods are really gross.  Many “ethnic” foods are pretty clearly poverty foods, intended to make use of every bit of an animal.  Blood curds or sausage, various dishes made from offal, rotted/soured fish “delicacies,” and so on.  (This discussion wasn’t related to politics, it was started by requests for recommendation for “authentic” ethnic food restaurants.).

      Americans mostly recoil from such food.  (Especially including me, I’d say.). But they are widespread around the world.

      Americans consume far more meat than is typical and a lot more protein than we need.  That’s not a judgement; most people would eat more meat if they could afford it.  It’s yet another climate concern, especially for beef, whose methane farts are a not-insignificant contribution to greenhouse gases.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Eyeroller: The answer to that is husked lentils or dals. Red and yellow lentils are one example and if you go to an Indian grocery store you will find many more.

      Those don’t require soaking and are easy to cook. They are typically served with rice.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Eyeroller

      @Deputinize America: I have two Instant Pots but while more versatile, they are also more expensive than dedicated slow cookers.  Under “normal” circumstances I’d recommend them, but we’re talking about what people can do for the hopefully short term.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Eyeroller

      @Eolirin: One of the utterly ridiculous limitations to which I alluded earlier. (Republicans placing stupid hoop-jumping limitations on benefits–and Ds too often going along because the people who actually vote reliably are mired in mythology about welfare queens, even D leaners).

      So let’s take the people who often have the least ability to cook and make them cook everything.

      But I feel that Rs want to eliminate SNAP entirely — or at best several restrict it — and they will use this as a hostage forever if we let them win.

      I don’t know what to do about the longer term.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Eolirin

      @Eyeroller: I would really like to see the more comfortable stop treating the poor like acceptable collateral damage, to start.

      That’s a culture thing. It starts with individuals making an issue of it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.