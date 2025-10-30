Looks like we could use a new thread!
Another crazy day here, hoping things will settle down any day now. I was going to say “soon” but I didn’t want to jinx anything.
WaterGirl
I don’t have time to go to the grocery store today, so i just finished off the kettle corn, washed down with som apple cider for a late lunch – both left over from my company this weekend.
There’s nothing like fresh apple cider in the fall, I think.
no body no name
We are about to hit stagflation.
J. Arthur Crank
We have had Santa Ana conditions in Southern California, and yesterday it was hot enough to melt the balls off of a brass monkey. It is not quite as hot today, but it is extremely warm considering we are a day or two away from November.
Scrounger
So, in a formal South Korean dinner, is it “ketchup” or “catsup”, and if one or the other, why?
Old School
Prince Andrew will lose his title and move out of Royal Lodge, a statement from Buckingham Palace says.
“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” it adds.
…
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will retain their titles, as they are the daughters of the son of a Sovereign.
HeleninEire
What a day. For the first time in 35 years of managing grants, I just had an approved grant rescinded. Meeting tomorrow to see what’s what. $100 million for the whole state program. $1.6 million for my organization. It’s Federal money that passes through NY state. The program assists victims of domestic violence. Who wants to guess what was decided at the Federal level?
I think I know.
This is not directly related to the shut-down. This is already appropriated money. But I have a feeling that the State Comptroller, who made the decision, is in panic mode.
The Other Bob
Was anyone aware that the Dictionary.com slang definition of balloon-juice mentions this “influential political blog”?
Almost Retired
@J. Arthur Crank: mid 80’s in the South Bay, which is as hot as it gets here. Usually during a Santa Ana wind and most often in October. Beautiful weather except that shit tends to catch on fire in these conditions.
Suzanne
@Old School: Wonder if he’ll ever remarry Fergie. LMAO. She’s my favorite. Every family is messy AF, and she’s the messiest of them all.
Old School
@The Other Bob: We’re famous!
I see they’ve also announced their Word of the Year.
It’s only October!
Each year, Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year and short-listed nominees capture pivotal moments in language and culture. These words serve as a linguistic time capsule, reflecting social trends and global events that defined the year. The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage; it reveals the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the year. And for these reasons, Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year is 67.
For the older readers, the word doesn’t mean anything.
Trivia Man
@The Other Bob: six seven (word of the year! Praise dictionaries!)
eta: old school got there first. To clarify, and prevent anybody from embarrassing themselves with fake rizz, it is “six seven” and not “sixty-seven”
New Deal democrat
Two things.
First, a piece of what seems like good news that should have been obvious, via a variety of sources:
“After an hour of arguments in Boston federal court, Judge Indiria Talwani suggested she was not buying the Trump administration’s argument that it is legally barred from using a USDA emergency fund to keep the SNAP benefits coming. ‘Congress put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency,’ Talwani said.
“’It’s really clear to me that what Congress was trying to do was protect the American people,” she said, and lawmakers intended to ensure that in the event of something like a shutdown, “we’re not going to make everyone drop dead because it’s a political game someplace else.’”
Second, what reads like a sound take on the Supreme Court’s GOP 6’s overall strategy with T—-p, via Steve Vladeck:
bsky.app/profile/stevevladeck.bsky.social/post/3m4dk22sqgc2q
“The justices in those cases not only flouted the traditional standards for emergency relief; they exhibited repeated and sustained disrespect for both lower courts and Congress, enabling the executive branch to act in defiance of countless statutory restrictions; of settled constitutional understandings; and even of coercive district court mandates, all with dramatic (and deleterious) real-world consequences. As the Alien Enemies Act cases illustrate, the takeaway is not that the Court always ruled for President Trump; it’s that it pushed back only when its mandates were on the line. The upshot is an attempt by the Supreme Court to preserve its supremacy, as such.
“But such an approach … is likely to be self- defeating. In the short term, it will encourage the executive branch to take ever-more-aggressive actions against both the people and the lower courts. And in the long term, it will not just further weaken Congress and the lower courts; it will further erode public confidence in the judiciary as an institution. Together, the increased power and momentum of the executive and the decreased credibility of (and respect for) the courts will make it that much harder for the Supreme Court to wield the supremacy it’s protecting, even when it wants to.”
Once you’ve declared the [GOP only] President above the law, you’ve already destroyed the capstone of Republican government. The rest is just trying to keep Darth Vader from altering the deal further.
Actually, a third thing. I just dropped off my first donation to my local food bank. We can’t save everyone, but we can help some. If you haven’t already thought of doing this, I encourage you to do so now.
Miss Bianca
@Trivia Man: you know, I read an etymology of that phrase aimed at olds like me to hep us to this, the youngs’ latest linguistic fad, only to have to confess that even after the “explanation” I still don’t have a clue what it’s all about.
Ohio Mom
@HeleninEire: Now we have to multiply what just happened to your organization by a gazillion. The crashing of the economy by a thousand paper-cuts of clawbacks, recisions, denied funding, cancelled programming, and so on.
Suzanne
@Trivia Man: And — to be abundantly clear — it’s really compressed into one word. Like: SIXSEVEN!!!
Trivia Man
@Miss Bianca: (you can’t say it) anytime! It has to be funny!”
-roger rabbit
Suns up the depth of 6 7 i think
thats ok, they aren’t trying to amuse me
Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
The other day I mentioned that St. Louis isn’t just suffering from a hostile state government, but poor city government. First, we had corrupt leaders. Those were purged by a trio of progressives that may have been worse for the city. First was Kim Gardner who made national news she was so bad. Jones lost reelection, as the city declined measurably under her leadership. She did have some good ideas, but a lot of bad ones and terrible judgment in allies. Greene is the last one still in office. She threw a temper tantrum that blew up a compromise for spending Rams settlement money that would have really benefited the city. The link illustrates how Greene and the former Jones administration have hurt efforts to develop vacant and crumbling land in the city. stltoday.com/news/local/government-politics/article_fe58b37c-eb1c-45b0-bcfa-00bc745f8d0f.html#tracki…
Ohio Mom
@Miss Bianca: I take Six Seven to be something of a reincarnation of the old “no soap radio” joke. The humor is that it means nothing and puzzles/annoys people not in on the joke.
It’s catchy and shouting it out marks you as a member of the in crowd.
I’m curious to see how long this fad/meme/folkway lasts.
Scout211
six-seven. What does it mean?
Age: Less than a year old.
Appearance: Everywhere.
What does six-seven signify? You know, just six-seven. Six-sevvuhnn!
Is it a code? No, it’s six-seven!
Is it a cool way to say someone is at sixes and sevens, ie in a state of disorder or confusion? It is definitely not that.
Then what does it mean? It’s just something the young people of today are saying. Or shouting.
You mean it’s fashionable to yell out two consecutive numbers? It’s more than fashionable – it’s a plague. Six-seven has become the bane of school teachers everywhere.
Why? Because it’s maddening. Imagine telling your students to turn to page 67, only for all of them to shout “six-seven!” at you.
No, I mean why are the children doing that? Even they don’t know why.
It must come from somewhere. Yes, but I should preface any explanation by saying: it’s a long story and it doesn’t matter.
I’ll be the judge of that. Fine. The phrase “six-seven”, in its modern sense, appears to originate with the Philadelphia rapper Skrilla’s 2024 track Doot Doot (6 7), in which it’s either a reference to police radio code, or 67th Street, or something else.
I see. But it really went viral when the song was repeatedly used to soundtrack video clips of the NBA basketball star LaMelo Ball, who is, as it happens, 6ft 7in.
OK, I think I get it. Trust me, you don’t. Somewhere along the line the phrase acquired an accompanying hand gesture: two upturned palms alternately rising and falling, like weighing scales.
In that case, perhaps it’s a reference to something being nothing special, ie a six or a seven on a scale from one to 10? Nice try, but no. The phrase has become such a phenomenon in the US that it was the basis for last week’s South Park episode, in which it sparks a moral panic.
And it’s now reached the classrooms of the UK? Apparently it has. Thus ends the story of six-seven.
You were right. That was long, and it didn’t matter. Not in the least. It’s a bit of meme slang that refers only to itself, advertising nothing beyond the average 13-year-old’s capacity for being annoying and a corresponding willingness to flog a dead horse.
What can be done about it? Some teachers have banned it, but others have incorporated six-seven into their teaching.
I suppose it will be over soon enough. Adults are talking about it, so it already is.
Do say: “Open your textbooks to page 55, and then turn over 12 more pages.”
Don’t say: “Skibidi!”
Very illuminating, but still don’t know what six-seven means.
trollhattan
@no body no name: We are about to hit stagflation.
BTDT. Not a fan. Zero Yelp stars.
It’s because 7 8 9.
frosty
@J. Arthur Crank: IIRC from my few years in SoCal, October is normal for Santa Ana winds, and yes, they’re hot. I swear I could feel my eyeballs dry out when the wind hit my face.
Glidwrith
@New Deal democrat: I thought about it, but found out my $50 is enough for 200 meals. They get better deals than if I buy the food.
PS This was Feeding San Diego
