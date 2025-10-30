Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

ANOTHER Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 73 Comments

Sorry for the light posting lately, which has sometimes left y’all with near-Tbogg-sized morning comment threads. I’ve been on the road a bit, and access has been spotty on the mobile backend sometimes. Also, I am a lazy turd!

Here’s something worthy of Marie Antoinette:

“I think most people are going to say, OK, I had a great deal during COVID,” said Club For Growth President David McIntosh. “But now it’s back to business as usual, and I should be paying for health care.”

[image or embed]

— Mississippi Free Press (@mississippifreepress.org) October 30, 2025 at 2:20 PM

We already pay for healthcare — more than any other country, and with worse fucking outcomes! But it looks like we may get to test this oligarch testicle cozy’s theory. From what I understand, if Repubs don’t move to end the shutdown and extend ACA subsidies soon, it will be too late to extend them for 2026 because unsubsidized pricing will be locked in. Fuckers!

Here’s more gaslighting from a Trump-humping shit-stain:

Kristi Noem: "No American citizens have been arrested or detained. We focus on those who are here illegally. And anything you would hear or report that would be different than that is simply not true and false reporting."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 30, 2025 at 12:57 PM

ProPublica documented at least 170 citizens who’ve been illegally detained by Trump’s ICE goons. Noem is a bald-faced liar, but you knew that.

There’s lots of other outrageous shit going on, but I don’t have the heart to post about it now. Instead, here’s a short clip of a cool bird that stopped by the lagoon yesterday:

"Excuse me! My eyes are up here!" #birds

[image or embed]

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 10:22 AM

More migratory Sandhills are joining the resident population every day, which means lots of very large and loud birds hollering at each other. When Sandhills in the air or on the ground see other Sandhills flying by, they raise hell in their pterodactyl language. It’s pretty cool!

Open thread!

ETA: Well, I bigfooted a post by accident, but you know what? Fuck it. Imma leave it up! Sorry, WG! ;-)

    73Comments

    1. 1.

      Albatrossity

      Cranes are moving through KS as well. In less welcome news, the KS GQP has secured enough signatures to call a special session so that they can follow the orders of their cult leader and do some gerrymandering in hopes of eliminating the sole D House member here (Sharice Davids). They might also consider new and more cruel ways to punch down on trans kids as well.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old School

      Noem also promises to terrify kids for Halloween.

      FOX: Pritzker has asked you specifically to pause immigration enforcement operations in Chicago so kids can safety celebrate Halloween. Do you have any plans to alter activity tomorrow?

      NOEM: No. We’re gonna be out on the streets in full force and increase our activities to make sure kids are safe.

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 30, 2025 at 12:20 PM

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      “I think most people are going to say, OK, I had a great deal during COVID,” said Club For Growth President David McIntosh. “But now it’s back to business as usual, and I should be paying for health care.”

      OHHHHHHHH HAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAAAAAAAA get fucked motherfucker.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RSA

      “I think most people are going to say, OK, I had a great deal during COVID,” said Club For Growth President David McIntosh.

      Most people are not psychopaths, talking about great deals to be had while millions of people were dying worldwide.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @EarthWindFire: There are times that I worry that I’m too contemptuous and that it’s bad for me. And then I read utter bullshit like this, and I realize that I am not contemptuous enough.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Albatrossity: I’d love to see the massive gathering of cranes at the Platte River valley someday. I have an uncle who lives not too far away from there, though he’s kind of an asshole, and I’ve never visited him. ;-) Only see him at funerals in Florida.

      @Old School: Noem is such a ghoul. Someone should make a “Mar-a-Lago Face” mask that has weird puffy lips, etc., and sell an ICE costume set in case kids want to dress up as that particular monster for Halloween.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Suzanne: That comment of his is honestly the best marketing for emigration to just about any other industrialized or postindustrial nation on the planet.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chief Oshkosh

      “I think most people are going to say, OK,…”

      Complete the sentence:

      (here’s one to get you started)

      “…OK, time to eat the rich.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      VFX Lurker

      The first studio that interviewed me may not have a position available until January.

      I’ve been reaching out to past VFX supervisors. On Monday night, one asked for an updated reel of my water simulation work. His timing was perfect — I got my second Shingrix shot earlier that day, so I spent Tuesday with Shingrix fatigue learning enough Adobe Premiere to put together a 53-second water reel. Good enough for now, but I’ll make it better. (For those curious, I used this music).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      I’m in the mood for President Jasmine Crockett right about now.

      Checked, yes, she’s old enough. I want somebody in that office who has been taking names and keeping scores. I also want a tongue sharp as a five-bladed Gillette.

      Grrrr.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): No kidding. I was navel gazing the other day and came to the conclusion that, just in regards to money and disregarding anything else (like family ties), it makes no sense not to retire to any number of European or Asian countries that have long-stay visas or similar. There are many countries that would love to having you spending your SS with them. Even though their system would be covering your actual health needs, they come out ahead. And financially, so do you.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      We just got our notification (in California) of our ACA rate increase via email: $2,700 more per month.  

      Yeah, here’s hoping Republicans get eviscerated on this (and other) issues.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      Fuck it. Imma leave it up!

      Oh, mah stars and garters! Those RUDE leftists!  Why, I don’t believe I’ve EVER heard a Republican say ANYTHING like that …

      [ high-speed montage of vicious Republican political scatology plays ]

      … well nevertheLESS …

      @trollhattan: I’m in the mood for President Jasmine Crockett right about now.

      Yup, or a President AOC.  Or hell, some White guy Prez like the Great Khan or Mayor Pete and a VP Crockett or AOC given a specific portfolio including DOJ and DHS and a regular seat at the NSC.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      I can’t wait till that flock of flamingos flies in landing on the sand bar and hanging around.  When it happens, pics!!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Its always been about a stupid fucking philosophy, and not concerns about genuine dollars and cents overspent on scaled benefits – a garbage argument anyway, as the scaling and improved outcomes are economically beneficial.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @West of the Rockies: That’s my rent plus all my utilities plus car plus auto insurance plus phone.

      Assuming I can find employment I could cover one or the other, but not both even with mybskillset and seniority.

      This is insanity, right out of Dickens.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @West of the Rockies: $2,700 more per month.  

      [ jaw drops, eyes bulge ]

      Are you fkin kidding me?

      You need to send that to every media outlet and politician that has the REMOTEST connection to wherever you are, and some others just for good measure.  I’m serious.  That’s news!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      ZOMG I just realized that every Rand novel is A Christmas Carol written backwards. From caring and sympathetic to self-centred and greedy. As if that were the natural progression.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Deputinize America

      @rikyrah:

      “Try THIS motherfucking club for growth, DAVE.” (as you thump his skull with a wooden baseball bat – never aluminum – the “thunk” sound being more satisfying)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Old School

      @Ben Cisco:

      Senate telling Lump they’re taking (one of) his toys away…

      Well, it’s more that they’d be open to taking his toy away.

      The measures, however, are unlikely to get taken up by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Even if the House were to pass the resolutions, they would have to be signed by Trump, who would certainly reject it.

      Still, it’s something.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dnfree

      @Baud: Christmas 1967, we were newlyweds, and my mother-in-law gave her son (my husband) a hand-knitted red and green testicle cozy as an alleged joke.  So this is not a new concept, apparently.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      West of the Rockies

      @bbleh:

      Yeah, when my wife told me $2,700 I asked, “Per year?” Nope, per month.  Is that way more than most folks here, or have few others got their notices yet?.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      bbleh

      @West of the Rockies: Dude, that is an INCREASE — not the total, just the increase — of roughly 1/3 of median household income in California (and nearly 40% of US median).

      !!!!11!!OMG11!!  [falls on floor gagging]

      That’s something even the Very Thick can understand.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Albatrossity

      @Betty Cracker: We’d love to host you and travel to see 600,000 Sandhill Cranes on the Platte. So if the urge hits you this spring, let me know!

      In other good news, my local Harlan’s Hawk (aka Harley) has returned from the north for a 13th (at least) consecutive winter. I first sighted him yesterday evening, and again this morning, but so far he has foiled me in my quest to get this years portrait. Regardless, it’s good to see him back. A couple of other returnees, boasting 8 and 5 winters here respectively, were also seen today. Winter is coming.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @HeleninEire: I keep thinking about the friends who went to the Emerald Isle on holiday, developed gallstones during the trip and got them treated for a mere €100, and wonder what it would take to get the US to reach that level of civilisation.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @VFX Lurker: WOW.

      That’s gorgeous. Bravo!

      And as a complete aside, it amuses me that the term reel is used but there ain’t a speck of film or tape nor even an actual reel to be had!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Suzanne

      @EarthWindFire:

      There’s not enough contempt in the world for these fuckers. Stop worrying and keep doing your part. 

      I worry. It’s what I do. It keeps me warm. If only I could monetize it.

      In all seriousness….. they deserve it and I suppose it helps maintain balance in the universe.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      piratedan

      starting to consider if I need to keep a taser in the car.  Seems apparent that if these goons want to get you, they will do their ever-lovin’ best to do so.  If that’s already baked in, the opportunity to resist in a tangible way may not be smart, but then again, nothing about this is.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Captain C

      @Betty Cracker:

      Someone should make a “Mar-a-Lago Face” mask that has weird puffy lips, etc., and sell an ICE costume set

      You could probably get cheap parts for those from the factory seconds from a blow up sex doll factory.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      peter

      @Betty Cracker: I’m heading to the Leopold-Pines Conservation Area on the Wisconsin river for a “crane walk” just before Thanksgiving. We’re hoping to see big flocks — or sedges as they’re properly called — on their southerly migration. I’ve seen a few Sandhills at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo and elsewhere, but have never seen them en masse.

      Reply

