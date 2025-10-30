Sorry for the light posting lately, which has sometimes left y’all with near-Tbogg-sized morning comment threads. I’ve been on the road a bit, and access has been spotty on the mobile backend sometimes. Also, I am a lazy turd!

Here’s something worthy of Marie Antoinette:

“I think most people are going to say, OK, I had a great deal during COVID,” said Club For Growth President David McIntosh. “But now it’s back to business as usual, and I should be paying for health care.” [image or embed] — Mississippi Free Press (@mississippifreepress.org) October 30, 2025 at 2:20 PM

We already pay for healthcare — more than any other country, and with worse fucking outcomes! But it looks like we may get to test this oligarch testicle cozy’s theory. From what I understand, if Repubs don’t move to end the shutdown and extend ACA subsidies soon, it will be too late to extend them for 2026 because unsubsidized pricing will be locked in. Fuckers!

Here’s more gaslighting from a Trump-humping shit-stain:

Kristi Noem: "No American citizens have been arrested or detained. We focus on those who are here illegally. And anything you would hear or report that would be different than that is simply not true and false reporting." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 30, 2025 at 12:57 PM

ProPublica documented at least 170 citizens who’ve been illegally detained by Trump’s ICE goons. Noem is a bald-faced liar, but you knew that.

There’s lots of other outrageous shit going on, but I don’t have the heart to post about it now. Instead, here’s a short clip of a cool bird that stopped by the lagoon yesterday:

More migratory Sandhills are joining the resident population every day, which means lots of very large and loud birds hollering at each other. When Sandhills in the air or on the ground see other Sandhills flying by, they raise hell in their pterodactyl language. It’s pretty cool!

