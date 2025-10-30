#Hurricane #Melissa leaves trail of destruction across #Cuba, #Haiti and #Jamaica. www.npr.org/2025/10/29/n…
— ZenArchie (@zenarchie.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 2:47 AM
===
Higher prices, less help and a government shutdown hang over health insurance markets as shoppers start looking for coverage this week.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
I am not sure what they hope t achieve by lying about this. People are already learning what their new premiums and out of pocket expenses are going to be and it is not 13 dollars.
— Stephen Nuñez (@socio-steve.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 4:14 PM
===
These people have civilian jobs. It's one thing to mobilize them for an emergency or a legitimate war, another thing to send them to American cities to stand around and mill about. You're messing with people's careers to further a hostile and idiotic agenda.
— Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 9:11 PM
===
interesting to see that the supermarket publications have had significantly more courage to speak plainly than the prestige press this time around
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 29, 2025 at 1:03 PM
(Rex Huppke, author of that op-ed, has been consistently good at dinging the Trump maladministration.)
===
And there are still people working to make the world better!
Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. said the donation is "the largest single donation in its 158-year history."
— USA TODAY (@usatoday.com) October 29, 2025 at 11:11 AM
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made a monumental donation to another historically Black college or university (HBCU), which the school is touting as a “defining moment.”
In a social media post on Monday, Oct. 27, Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. confirmed that Scott, the former wife of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, gifted the school $38 million.
Scott’s donation is the latest in her philanthropic efforts to Black institutions and programs. This month, she donated $63 million to Morgan State University in Baltimore and $38 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
Another one of Scott’s recent donations includes $40 million to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, part of the Washington-based National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Action Fund said in a press release on Oct. 15 that Scott’s $40 million donation comes after another $20 million investment made just four years ago.
The Action Fund’s efforts include the preservation of historically Black sites such as churches and hotels, as well as raising money for HBCUs…
Scott, who has an estimated net worth of $33.9 billion, also made Forbes’ 2025 list of the 400 richest people in the United States, ranking No. 28.
In 2020 alone, she donated millions to several other HBCUs, including Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings