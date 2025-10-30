Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Chaos Everywhere

#Hurricane #Melissa leaves trail of destruction across #Cuba, #Haiti and #Jamaica. www.npr.org/2025/10/29/n…

[image or embed]

— ZenArchie (@zenarchie.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 2:47 AM

===

Higher prices, less help and a government shutdown hang over health insurance markets as shoppers start looking for coverage this week.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM

I am not sure what they hope t achieve by lying about this. People are already learning what their new premiums and out of pocket expenses are going to be and it is not 13 dollars.

[image or embed]

— Stephen Nuñez (@socio-steve.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 4:14 PM

===

These people have civilian jobs. It's one thing to mobilize them for an emergency or a legitimate war, another thing to send them to American cities to stand around and mill about. You're messing with people's careers to further a hostile and idiotic agenda.

[image or embed]

— Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 9:11 PM

===

interesting to see that the supermarket publications have had significantly more courage to speak plainly than the prestige press this time around

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 29, 2025 at 1:03 PM


(Rex Huppke, author of that op-ed, has been consistently good at dinging the Trump maladministration.)

===
And there are still people working to make the world better!

Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. said the donation is "the largest single donation in its 158-year history."

[image or embed]

— USA TODAY (@usatoday.com) October 29, 2025 at 11:11 AM

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made a monumental donation to another historically Black college or university (HBCU), which the school is touting as a “defining moment.”

In a social media post on Monday, Oct. 27, Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. confirmed that Scott, the former wife of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, gifted the school $38 million.

Scott’s donation is the latest in her philanthropic efforts to Black institutions and programs. This month, she donated $63 million to Morgan State University in Baltimore and $38 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.

Another one of Scott’s recent donations includes $40 million to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, part of the Washington-based National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Action Fund said in a press release on Oct. 15 that Scott’s $40 million donation comes after another $20 million investment made just four years ago.

The Action Fund’s efforts include the preservation of historically Black sites such as churches and hotels, as well as raising money for HBCUs

Scott, who has an estimated net worth of $33.9 billion, also made Forbes’ 2025 list of the 400 richest people in the United States, ranking No. 28.

In 2020 alone, she donated millions to several other HBCUs, including Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    207Comments

    1. 1.

      WTFGhost

      My tortured path through near-sanity continues for another day. Alert my fan club.

      (I don’t have a press secretary, so, I’m never disappointed when my press secretary doesn’t inform my fan club.)

      Seriously. It’s a bad day when you need THC to make more intelligent decisions.

    4. 4.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: There’s something just wrong about him using phrasing like “sufficient proof,” or “meaningful evidence” or “statistical outlier,” like he has any idea of what he’s talking about.

      No wonder Trump likes him so much.

    8. 8.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: I don’t know about her as a candidate but she’s certainly living proof that Jeff Bezos is far from infallible because he traded waaaay down when it comes to wives.

    9. 9.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      A real Champion of the White Working Man would have donated that to a glibertarian think tank that would advocate crushing unions, eliminate minimum wages, slashing top tier taxes and slashing worker pay in order to unleash the creative dynamism in the minds of the Creators of Great Wealth as God, Jean Calvin and Ayn Rand intended.

    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      I am happy she is using her $33.9 billion for good causes, and depressed as hell there are 27 assholes richer than her who are probably donating huge amounts to prop up Republican white supremacy.

    12. 12.

      satby

      Mackenzie Scott is a beautiful person, inside and out. She’s well rid of her ex.

      Pure speculation, but I wonder if her refusal to get the kinds of plastic surgery the current Mrs. Bezos has had (on his dime) is part of why they split. They started out looking kind of similar, now Lauren Sanchez looks like an inflatable sex doll with very bad taste.

    14. 14.

      WTFGhost

      @Professor Bigfoot: Just had this weird realization while I got my THC up to proper levels. Trump probably thinks they’re HBCUs because they discriminated against white students.

      Let’s be honest: even given the source, we all know it’s true.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WTFGhost

      @Suzanne:I was being sarcastic. It’s gonna be That Kind Of Day.

      I’d be glad to share my 9lb Hammer concentrate, but you normal folks probably have jobs and families and friends ;-). (9lb Hammer is an indica, and has a good mellowing effect, reducing the need for, but not necessarily the expression of, sarcasm.)

      Still, I can smugly say I’m unaffected by all the hubbub about Mackenzie Scott, by virtue of having too little brain to know who the eff she is, pardon my French Ms. Scott.

      In point of fact, the vague memory, and the allusions here, restore me to being pretty sure who Mackenzie Scott is, and “pretty sure” usually has to be good enough.

    16. 16.

      satby

      Rex Huppke started at the Chicago Tribune, he’s pretty consistently good in his columns. Used to follow him at the bird place.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: Sanchez really does look like an inflatable. It’s bizarre that people pay lots of money to turn themselves into objects, but here we are.

    18. 18.

      Ramalama

      I hope the news of Mackenzie Scott’s donations adds little scorch marks to Bezos’ psyche. Or scrote. I’d take either.

    19. 19.

      Ben Cisco

      Good morning!

      Mackenzie Scott is being celebrated today – That donation is SIGNIFICANT.

      I didn’t attend an HCBU (until enrolling in one for my currently-aborted graduate studies), but several generations of my family have, including ASU.

    21. 21.

      mappy!

      Apropos… Frances Perkins

      Most people don’t remember her name.

      But every time you get paid overtime, that’s Frances Perkins.

      Every time a workplace has a clearly marked fire exit, that’s Frances Perkins.

      Every time someone collects Social Security or unemployment insurance, that’s Frances Perkins.

      Every weekend you have off, that’s Frances Perkins.

    23. 23.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: an inflatable with wardrobe by Fredrick’s of Hollywood. Kind of what a guy with arrested development dreams of as a plaything. When you look at Bezos’ own physical transformation it makes sense.

      We’re ruled by old people who think they’re 18 and still in their prime; with an 18 y o’s sense of history and perspective.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Sanchez really does look like an inflatable. 

      I don’t have the plastic-surgery-or-injectables urge, personally, but I do think we are deeply affected by beauty standards amongst our peers. And she was a Talking Head for a while, which is a profession with A Definite Look. So I can understand the impulse. I figure we’re all doing the best we can. If we had more examples of older women in the public eye with a range of aesthetics, perhaps we would all have reduced pressure on ourselves.

    26. 26.

      Betty

      It’s a crying shame that people have to have David Anderson levels of expertise to figure out what health insurance would be best for them to buy. Fix the system, people!

    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: True. All of the tech oligarchs have that same pathetic disorder. Zuckerberg with his jiu-jitsu and dumb necklaces. Musk spending countless dollars on his face and personal trainers to transform himself from a 3 to a 4. Peter Thiel’s vampiric exploits. Each a walking argument for a punitive wealth tax.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WTFGhost: ​

      Trump probably thinks they’re HBCUs because they discriminated against white students.

      Your third word there is problematic, of course, but I bet that if anyone asked him a question about HBCUs using the acronym, he’d have no idea what it meant, and if the questioner reminded him of what they were and asked him to name one, I bet he wouldn’t be able to.

    31. 31.

      Betty

      @Suzanne: British actresses are much better at allowing their natural aging to show. A great example is Emma Thompson’s role in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she strips down and displays her imperfect middle-aged body and learns to appreciate it.

    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: I lack that urge too, though I can understand the rationale for an occasional nip and tuck in a society that is obsessed with youth and discounts older women especially. I get that. But Sanchez and all the people — male and female — who shell out for Mar-a-Lago Face? They are in a class by themselves, having voluntarily made themselves freakish.

    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WTFGhost:

      I wouldn’t think of wishing any ill upon him… if he matches the donation. Otherwise, wish as you, uh, wish.

      I’d just like him to turn the Washington Post into a real newspaper.

    35. 35.

      Eyeroller

      @Betty Cracker: Celebrity women are all starting to look indistinguishable from one another.  The hollowed-out cheeks from buccal fat removal looks terrible, the pinched eyes seem soulless, but what really creeps me out personally are the puffy lips.  Blowup-dolls indeed.

    36. 36.

      Deputinize America

      Been thinking a lot about the demise of the ethos of the white working class and the concurrent diminishment of country music. It went from “I’m drunk because my woman left me after I punched my boss in the face and told the sheriff to kiss my ass” to “I rely on Jesus and America and my truck, and I want to take longer shifts without overtime because I love the company and my job so much”.

      Youd think there’d be some sense of self worth, but none is in evidence.

    37. 37.

      gene108

      Shamelessly lying worked great for Trump in 2024, RFK, Jr. for decades probably, and Oz on his T.V., where there was no way for a large scale reality check about if what they’re lying about was true.

      This doesn’t work when people are paying more for groceries, receiving massive rate increases on their health insurance, and are worried about getting laid off, or are laid off, and not being able to find another job quickly.

      When all they have is a hammer, the only thing they can do is beat people over the head until moral improves.

    39. 39.

      trnc

      Anyone here from Vermont – WTF is wrong with Peter Welch?

      I have one messaging rule – DON’T THANK REPUBLICANS FOR GRANDSTANDING FIXES TO SHIT THEY BROKE! There is literally no reason to thank Josh Hawley for a performative fix to SNAP after he voted for the stupid bill that cut food assistance and health care. 

      (And which he voted for AFTER writing op-eds saying those cuts shouldn’t be made).

      A lot of people aren’t going to understand that $6/day is a lot for people who need those benefits, so I wouldn’t highlight that number.

      Finally, while Trump does indeed have the congressional majority’s balls in a vice, it’s not supposed to work that way. Maybe he was trying to troll, but he talked about Trump’s authority to convene congress (JFC) so earnestly, I’m not sure he understands.

      I was very encouraged that he said that President Trump would sit down with us because that is not something President Trump has said to us

      AAAAARGH!!!!!!!!!! Any mention of Trump should be “The president repeatedly lies, and we don’t trust him or the majority leaders who say “Give us what we want now and we’ll work out the details later.”

      FUUUUUCCKKKKK!

      PS I think it’s time for all democrats to lose the single person example of what will happen. It’s not effective anymore because we’re literally bombarded with stuff about individuals every day through social media. Just skip to the fact that this will affect millions of people.

    40. 40.

      LAC

      Thank you, AL, for highlighting this story about mackenzie Scott. I continue to be impressed by her generosity and philosophy on giving.

    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Wow, for some reason I thought that the judge’s order to not tear gas bomb children tricker or treaters was a hyperbolic example. I didn’t know that those assholes actually tear gassed a children’s parade.

      How was this not the lead-off story for every news program for days and days?

    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @Betty: Europe, in general, is better at women aging in public. I think of Isabella Rossellini, Helen Mirren, many others.

      @Betty Cracker: Mar-a-Lago face is indeed gross. But it doesn’t seem more extreme to me than the L.A. look of the 80s and 90s, which was had less partisan connotation.

      Deep plane facelifts are becoming increasingly popular, which are plastic surgery for those who don’t want to look like they’ve had plastic surgery. But I think they cost more than regular facelifts, of course! It is all a ploy to get our money, like everything else. Beauty as scarce resource.

    43. 43.

      trnc

      I am not sure what they hope t achieve by lying about this.

      How many examples do you need of republicans lying their asses off about shit with zero consequences?

    46. 46.

      randy khan

      I want to say that “stand around and mill about” is a 100% accurate description of nearly every single group of National Guard troops I have seen in D.C.  (I have seen a few walking from point A to point B as well, but certainly none of them doing anything useful.)

    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @trnc:

      There is literally no reason to thank Josh Hawley for a performative fix to SNAP after he voted for the stupid bill that cut food assistance and health care.

      Word.
      And thank you for bringing up something that has long irritated me: how some Dems — almost always white dudes, of course — seem to be fooled into thinking that Hawley can be an erstwhile ally, that he’s for support and dignity of poor and working people. How much more evidence does one need that Josh Hawley is a piece of shit and should be regarded as such?!

      ETA: I know why they do it. But this is another example of the “my friends across the aisle” culture that makes me twitchy.

    48. 48.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Chief Oshkosh: How was this not the lead-off story for every news program for days and days?

      The same reason his wandering aimlessly, saluting the Japanese flag, and shitting himself in front of the Japanese PM aren’t.

    50. 50.

      tobie

      Good morning, BJ. After about 6 weeks without rain, it poured in the mid-Atlantic. There will be lots of leaves to kick on my way to work on Friday, which is one of the small joys of the fall.

    51. 51.

      Belafon

      In this environment, philanthropy by our billionaires is an ego stroking project and is further proof that we need to tax them down to millionaires as well. If Scott really wanted to make a difference, she would be buying some newspapers and other media outlets.

    52. 52.

      TS

      I think it is insane that so few people have so much wealth – so some donate to great causes – but this is what government is meant to support. If they taxed the wealthy as opposed to giving them more, their would be many more funds that would be distributed by the people rather than by one wealthy person.

    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @tobie: This rain is very welcome. We were getting forest fire-risk territory. And I have some transplanting to do, but I’ve held off because the ground was so dry.

    55. 55.

      AxelFoley

      @Betty:

      @Suzanne: British actresses are much better at allowing their natural aging to show. A great example is Emma Thompson’s role in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she strips down and displays her imperfect middle-aged body and learns to appreciate it.

      When you say strips down, how much are we talking?

      For research purposes, you understand.

    57. 57.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Whenever I read a summary of these legal rulings, I have to parse it so carefully to get through all the layers of negation (they refused to halt a stay) and figure out whether it’s good or bad. So thanks for adding the clarification!

    58. 58.

      Eyeroller

      @Belafon: It’s often been noted that one of the problems with the left is that our few billionaires are interested in “causes” and not influence, but on the large scale one can’t really do much with the former without acquiring enough influence to gain power and change minds.

      The Gates Foundation has been able to put enough money into a particular cause to make some headway, but there are countless causes and some, such as climate change, cannot be addressed by billionaires but require coordinated government action.

    60. 60.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      This.  I have a beautiful friend who is a flight attendant.  Despite progress in the field, looks still matter.  She recently had her neck done and it’s very subtle.  She won’t do her face though.  Says that’s a step too far for her as she fears she might end up with Mar-a-Lago face.

    61. 61.

      Dave

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: The only credit I give Bezo’s for this is that his new wife is at least a reasonable age for him. Didn’t start dating a 22 year old.

      The smallest of praise but it’s very clear that Scott was entirely too good for him and he probably knows that at some level. Doesn’t seem quite as delusional as say Musk or Thiel which is also incredibly faint praise.

    63. 63.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @trnc: It may well be that Welch is expressing what many of his constituents have expressed to him.

      The Chieftess got home from bookclub last night pissed off at her fellow clubbers, all liberal Democrats, because they were mewling and moaning about how the Democrats just need to stop the pain and sign off on whatever the Republicans are demanding so that SNAP benefits won’t be cut off and so that ACA premiums will be kept at current levels and so that… You get the picture.

      These are supposedly well-informed, intelligent people and they are completely clueless as to what actually is happening. They’ve obviously been conditioned by the media to think that somehow everything goes back to normal if the Democrats just give in to the Republicans.

      So, it may be that this is the reality that Welch has to deal with. Hell, it sadly may be he true perspective. I don’t know. But it does tell me that we need to constantly be telling our electeds what WE think and  what WE want.

    64. 64.

      narya

      IIUC, Scott’s desire to leave Jeffie started/was given a boost when she went to an event w/ Epstein and saw the trafficked young women. And I wouldn’t be surprised if she DOES start supporting independent media.

    66. 66.

      Dave

      @Betty Cracker: It’s some sort of weird wealth signifier that I don’t get. Hardly the first time in history the upper crust has settled on and actively harmful to themselves way to signal they aren’t the little people.

       

      Sad, the bending to social pressure at that level is insane to me it’s not, but not exactly unprecedented. I mean get it if they had access to super soldier serum or something but it’s just aesthetic butchery instead.

       

      Annoys the hell out of me that of all the public billionaires crap Zucks MMA thing strikes me as the healthiest and least weird.

    68. 68.

      trnc

      @Suzanne: I know why they do it. But this is another example of the “my friends across the aisle” culture that makes me twitchy.

      Yes, we understand why they do it, but we also understand why they should stop – mainly because they aren’t actually our friends. When was the last time a republican in congress said nice things about a democrat unless that democrat was literally toadying for them?

    69. 69.

      AM in NC

      @Betty Cracker:   That meme that (I think ) AL referenced in one of her posts “We are all 12″ is just 100% applicable to these douche-bros as well as GOP supporters generally.

      Want a blow-up doll as your perfect romantic partner?  Of course you do, you’re 12”

      Think those steroid muscles make you more of a real man?  Yep, 12.

    70. 70.

      Soprano2

      @satby: It’s a story as old as time, people get into their 40’s and realize they aren’t youthful anymore. People who can often spend a lot of money and effort trying to recapture youth, especially women.  How old is the story about the Fountain of Youth? I think it’s sad how some women ruin their looks with more and more plastic surgery, desperately chasing a specific “look” when they were already quite attractive. ICE Barbie, for example.

      I can’t judge people too harshly – I’m 64, and people still guess my age as late 40’s-early 50’s. One friend told me last week that another woman we graduated with who she talked to was talking about how I looked the same as I did in high school! (I don’t, but I have to admit I haven’t changed that much. Most of my changes are on the inside of my body.)

    71. 71.

      Eyeroller

      @narya: I don’t know about Bezos but that is reportedly why Melinda Gates left Bill.  Bill Gates hung out with Epstein for a long time and he wouldn’t stop when she demanded it, so she left.

      I don’t think that everybody who associated with Epstein was taking advantage of young women.  Epstein cultivated scientists and technologists intentionally.  But at best it’s not a good look and at worst, well…

    72. 72.

      geg6

      @Dave:

      You’re right about the wealthy historically being willing to harm themselves for purely aesthetic and signaling reasons.  Think of the French royal court in the 18th century wearing the white makeup containing lead.

    74. 74.

      BretH

      Couldn’t help myself and googled “Lauren Sanchez plastic surgery” and a surgeon was saying “there are definite improvements in her jawline” and thought “that’s the problem right there”.

    75. 75.

      tobie

      My partner is having knee replacement surgery this winter. I remember there was a discussion here about some medication you could take in advance of the surgery to reduce the pain. Does anyone have a clue what this was

      ETA: We’re meeting with the surgeon in a few weeks, so I wanted to ask him about this.

    76. 76.

      trnc

      @Chief Oshkosh: ​
       You may very well be right, but that’s another reason we shouldn’t continue to feed the misinformation loop and should start calling republicans out for what they are actually doing.

    79. 79.

      Eyeroller

      @Chief Oshkosh: (Rhetorical question) where do these bleeding-heart liberals get the idea that ACA premiums will stay the same if the Dems fold?  That’s explicitly the point of contention.  Do these people read the FTFNYT?

      I’m going to bet they’re on employer-sponsored healthcare or perhaps Medicare.

      I understand the concern about SNAP recipients but the Republicans will just hold SNAP over our heads forever and then they can pass a bill that basically eliminates it anyway.

    80. 80.

      Suzanne

      @AM in NC: The Unified Theory of Everyone Is Twelve is one of the more accurate things I’ve read in a while.

      To be fair, I dye my hair. I think it makes me look better. Probably because I’m twelve.

    82. 82.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: Hawley is a huge liar, too. When he ran for Attorney General in MO he had these commercials with ladders where he claimed he wouldn’t use the job as a ladder to another political office, he’d be our Attorney General for all 4 years of his term! By two years in he was running for the Senate. He lies and says he lives in Ozark, but he and his family live in NVa. He has a relative who lives in Ozark whose address he evidently uses. Nothing he says should be trusted. That was wrong, what I’ve actually heard is that he claims to be building a house in Ozark, but evidently it’s never been finished and they haven’t actually lived there.

    84. 84.

      Soprano2

      @Professor Bigfoot: It’s crazy, isn’t it? They used every little slip-up Biden made to run yet another “Biden too old” story, but they ignore all of the obvious signs that FFOTUS is definitely declining.

    88. 88.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: Josh Hawley is a spineless piece of shit with no moral core. Again, it’s will-to-power all the way down. The fact that some Dems get fooled (and, again, it seems to be the white dudes! I wonder why!) is frustrating. I know he makes mouth noises about being for the working class, but actual, you know, evidence should indicate his genuine level of give-a-shit.

      It’s not just the other side who needs a smack with a clue-by-four.

    91. 91.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: I say that a lot, that inside we’re all still about 10-12 years old.

      I highlight my hair even though I don’t need to because I don’t have gray hairs. I like the way it looks. Sometimes I’m tempted to cut it all off, because I get tired of having to blow dry it for it to look good, but I haven’t done it yet.

      ETA – not to imply that you have to color your hair if it’s gray, but I hear that a lot. I notice more and more older women going “natural” with their hair color, and think it’s a good trend. Mine is natural dark blonde, though.

    92. 92.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Gretchen: This is from a blue sky post from someone who was an inspector for the FBI:

      A federal law enforcement agency can always produce use of force data upon demand, and use of force incidents are never so numerous that their “sheer volume” makes it impossible. Only a lawless army of sadistic vandals would expect to assault and terrorize the population with complete impunity.

    93. 93.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      This rain is very welcome. We were getting forest fire-risk territory. And I have some transplanting to do, but I’ve held off because the ground was so dry.

      Same here, a ways east and north of you.  Unless it’s wet or really cold or unless I’m doing something that really requires shoes, I tend to be barefoot while doing stuff in the yard, so it’s been hard to miss just how dry the ground has been underfoot.

      And it’s not a downpour, it’s the sort of rain that has a chance to soak in rather than run off.  Very much needed – the past four months or so have been very dry.

    94. 94.

      marklar

      I’m wondering if Dr. Oz came up with his $13 calculation by using 340,000,000 in the denominator (i.e., the US population), in which he could be technically correct if referring to the “Average American”, as opposed to the Mean increase for people using the marketplaces.

      This still seems too low, but perhaps the mean increase (with total population in the denominator) is $13/month. He could then claim he “misspoke”, and $13 a month isn’t all that much anyways.

    95. 95.

      Dave

      @Ben Cisco: Classic and a total dick move. Though with extended BS they should be over the thirty days required for full benefits.

      Though I would be wholly unsurprised if they are doing the 29 day orders than starting a new set a day or two later to prevent.

      Which in addition to being a dick move violates the spirit of that rule and crushes morale.

    96. 96.

      satby

      @Suzanne@Soprano2:  normal, small improvements for vanity or health’s sake are great. Even big improvements, like breast reductions or enlargements or losing significant weight on a GLP-1, despite the idea that it’s cheating (no, it’s not). But repeatedly going under the knife for almost cartoonist reconstruction is just sad, no matter how much money you have to waste on it.

    99. 99.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: You must be getting the rain that passed through here Wednesday and Thursday. We got almost 2″ at my house. We were extremely dry – we got .19″ in August (no, that’s not a typo) and 2.63″ in September. Before the rain the last two days we’d had 1.55″ in October. This is extremely unusual for this area.

    100. 100.

      RevRick

      @Deputinize America: Boy, are you ever wrong about Calvin. He asserted that care for the poor was a matter of justice, not charity, that it was the responsibility of government to do so, and that the rich who hoarded their wealth and refused to share their abundance with the poor were not only guilty of theft, but also potentially, murder!

    101. 101.

      JeanneT

      @satby: I think the Great Lakes region probably IS a climate haven.  We have water, we have trees and decent areable acres for growing a good assortment of grains, legumes, veggies and fruits.  A good region for self-sufficiency if needed.

      But that sure doesn’t mean unaffected by climate change. I have hopes that the big lakes will keep moderating the temperatures for Michigan, but changes are already here:  longer hotter summers and falls with less rain. But then again this fall is the first year non-meteorologists have started talking about big possible dumps of lake effect rain as arctic air sweeps down over the warm autumn water.  I guess that will help keep the lakes filled up, but it doesn’t seem to be a moderation of weather!

    102. 102.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I think it’s inherent in the subject matter–the statement is summarizing a whole fight between contending sides in which this incident is the latest phase, so everything is the reversal of another thing.

    104. 104.

      satby

      @JeanneT: I agree, in the last few years the climate change really has been pronounced, especially due to the wild gyrations of the jet stream. The article made a point about flooding becoming a bigger risk. And another about the effects of smoke from Canadian wildfires, which in my memory was much more rare than it is now.

    106. 106.

      Dave

      @satby: Live in Central New York which is pretty in the Great Lakes zone and yeah climate has notably changes in the last five years.

      You can even get people to acknowledge that until it snows then it’s sufficient reason rationale for people to reset the hey “none of the seasons are the same as they used to be”.

    107. 107.

      jonas

      @JeanneT: That’s the big concern here in upstate NY as well — more precipitation coming in downpours of rain rather than winter snow. Lots of towns and municipalities are having to completely re-do their drainage systems, many of which were designed for rain levels 100 years ago and local flooding recently has been pretty devastating.

    109. 109.

      Kristine

      @satby: I recall hearing a few years ago that Great Lakes area governments at state and local levels were meeting in order to plan for climate migration. This area may be facing issues, but it will remain livable longer than the Southwest and some coastal areas.

    110. 110.

      JeanneT

      @satby: Ugh, yes – there was a week or so this summer I didn’t get outside much due to the smoke.   And I just remembered the big ice storm that hit the northern lower peninsula – that may have been one of those climate exacerbated rain events.  I would put my money on more ice storms down your way in the future, too.

    112. 112.

      geg6

      @Soprano2:

      I am proud to say that I was the trendsetter among my sisters and friends with the natural gray.  I have never colored my hair but started thinking about it a bit as I started graying because the back of my head had a straight line across the back where it looked kinda like I’d purposely had an ombré coloring done.  My hair is very short (at most, on top about an inch and a half long and almost shaved on sides and back) and it was a very obvious line.  But I decided to let it just go and do as it it wished.  For years my sisters and friends advised me to start dyeing it.  All except my younger sister, who went white, naturally, in her 20s.  For years I extolled the virtues of natural color and some of them started to go from the bottle blonde they used to cover the gray to natural.  They are all natural now except my oldest sister, who absolutely refuses to give up the dye.  I like to think I started that mini revolution.

    113. 113.

      JeanneT

      @jonas: I’m glad the towns are preparing.  In my city we recently finished upgrading our storm sewer system – but I don’t know if they engineered extra capacity; we were just way behind on coping with pre-climate change storms.  I hope the city engineers were quietly thinking ahead.

    115. 115.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:

      Europe, in general, is better at women aging in public. I think of Isabella Rossellini, Helen Mirren, many others.

      I watch a lot of vintage movies and tv; it’s a lost art here, not something nonexistent, even though it was never universally practiced.

    117. 117.

      Geminid

      @tobie: One of many things I’ve learned from horticulturist Andre Viette’s Saturday morning garden show* is that fall is the best time to transplant. He notes that roots continue to grow until the ground gets cold, which nowadays isn’t until December.

      In this case, I have periwinkle and spiderwort to spread at the cottage where I live. I also want to bring some small magnolias and hollies that have sprung up at the place where I do maintenance, and transplant them here. I’ll grab them tomorrow now that the ground is not bone-dry.

      * In the Garden With Andre Viette is broadcast by Harrisonburg radio station WSVA AM550 and is carried by other Mid-Atlantic radio stations.

      Viette is a third-generation horticulturist. His grandfather came over from Switzterland, and his father and uncle ran Viette Nurseries which still operates on Long Island. After Andre Viette graduated from Cornell he set up a nursery in Fishersville, which is 5 miles west of Staunton, Virginia.

    118. 118.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: My mom is totally natural gray. Has never dyed her hair. I have dyed my hair since high school, not always realistic colors. So I have fun with it. It’s not about fooling anyone for me.

    121. 121.

      Gin & Tonic

      Great story from the Twitters: reporter at The Times (London) e-mails Bill DeBlasio to get some spicy quotes about Zohran Mamdani, and in fact gets some, and runs a story accordingly. During his exchange with Bill, the reporter somehow neglects to confirm whether he’s e-mailing with former NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio or some random wine broker from Long Island named Bill DeBlasio. Turns out it was Bill the wine broker, who seems to have a good sense of humor and never said “are you sure you’re talking with the right guy?”

      I’m reminded of the old SNL character played by Jon Lovitz who’d yell “ACTING!!” This is “JOURNALISM!!”

    122. 122.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      Josh Hawley is a spineless piece of shit with no moral core. Again, it’s will-to-power all the way down. The fact that some Dems get fooled (and, again, it seems to be the white dudes! I wonder why!) is frustrating.

      There are very few states that are actually very liberal. I live in NJ. I think one reason NJ mostly votes for Democrats is the Republicans have tied themselves to southern conservative fundamentalist Christians, which is culturally not cool here given the large numbers of Catholics and Jews.

      There are many states that are rabidly right-wing.

      I don’t know how to change this.

      Edit: Since the Dems believe in good government, states run by Democrats end up creating programs that strengthen the social safety net like family leave insurance for child birth or caring for a sick relative, mandatory short term disability, a less onerous unemployment insurance system and more larger payments. These things do have a tax attached, but man it’s nice to have when needed.

    124. 124.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: I listen to “You Bet Your Garden” on our public radio station on Sunday at noon. He’s an organic gardening expert who lives in PA. I’ve learned a lot from listening to him, even though I don’t plant that much. Kind of like how I listened to “Car Talk” even though I can’t repair a car to save my life.

    125. 125.

      YY_Sima Qian

      So, the terms of Sino-US “Trade Truce 5.0” is out (gift link to NYT article below):

      The Art of Letting Trump Claim a Win, While Walking Away Stronger
      By withholding soybean purchases and rare-earth exports, China extracted relief from U.S. tariffs and delayed export controls, without conceding much in return.

      By Lily Kuo and David Pierson

      Lily Kuo reported from Taipei, Taiwan. David Pierson reported from Busan, where China’s leader Xi Jinping and President Trump met at an airport.

      Oct. 30, 2025Updated 6:58 a.m. ET

      Summary of the terms of the “deal” from PRC MOFCOM:

      globaltimes.cn

      China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday unveiled the outcomes achieved by Chinese and U.S. delegations during their recent economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.

      The U.S. side will cancel the 1o-percent so-called “fentanyl tariffs” and suspend, for an additional year, the 24-percent reciprocal tariffs levied on Chinese goods, including goods from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region, according to a
      spokesperson of the ministry.

      China will make corresponding adjustments to its countermeasures against the aforementioned U.S. tariffs, the spokesperson said, noting that both sides have agreed to continue extending certain tariff exclusion measures.

      The United States will suspend for one year the implementation of a new rule announced on Sept. 29 that expands its “entity-list” export restrictions to any entity that is at least 5o percent owned by one or more entities on the list. China will suspend the implementation of relevant export control measures announced on Oct. 9 for one year and will study and refine specific plans, the spokesperson said.

      The U.S. side will suspend the implementation of measures under its Section 3o1 investigation targeting China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries for one year. In response, China will correspondingly suspend the implementation of its countermeasures against the U.S. side for one year once the U.S. suspension takes effect, according to the spokesperson.

      The terms have essentially been reset back to before the US escalations on export controls in Sept. & the PRC retaliations, but w/ PRC promises to crack down harder on fentanyl precursors in exchange for a 10% reduction in the meme tariff Trump imposed ostensibly for fentanyl, & purchases of US commodities that the PRC had planned to purchase prior to “Liberation Day”. Both sides delayed their respective major escalations in the tech. war for a year. Unstated but what Trump hinted at, Nvidia’s B30A GPUs (w/ degraded performance relative to the flagship B300s, but significantly better than anything Chinese vendors can currently supply) will be approved for export to the PRC, which is causing conniption among China Hawks across the political spectrum.

      The implications of the new tariff rates “on the ground”:

      molson @Molson_Hart
      ·
      Maybe I’m just coping because I’ve lost a lot of money (and time) trying to shift production out of China, but this latest “deal” with China is Trump’s craziest yet.
       China: 20%
       Vietnam: 20%
       Transhipped Chinese goods via Vietnam: 40%
       India: 75%
       Brazil: 50%
       Canada: 35%

      These constant changes are so toxic for business.
      All we do is watch the news, try to reroute containers ahead of (moving) deadline to avoid tariffs, discuss the changes, and then spend money to duplicate production elsewhere.
      What gets sacrificed? Making better procure, lowering prices, improving service.
      I feel like I’m watching a never ending version of the apprentice where Trump randomly tells countries “they’re fired” only to bring them back the next episode.
      Speaking of which, how long before “China didn’t fulfill its commitment” and then tariffs spike back to 1000% again? A month? 2 weeks?
      Trump said that they were lowering the tariff from 57% on China to 47%.
      It’s never been either of those! You can’t run a business in this environment. PS govt shutdown and food stamps stop tomorrow

      After the latest “deal”, the effective weighted avg. tariff for imports from the PRC is probably ~ 28% (including those from the Trump 45 term), only somewhat higher than that on SE Asia & Japan/South Korea, only the PRC did not have to make humiliating concessions (real or pretend) to get there. It would also upend all of the “friend shoring” efforts of Trump 45 & Biden administrations to diversity the global supply chain away from the PRC (not that such efforts accomplished anything more than making the global supply chains longer, more opaque & more brittle, & enmesh SE Asian countries deeper into the PRC-centric supply chain ecosystem).

      The delay in expanding US export controls to majority owned subsidiaries will prove especially awkward for the EU:

      Finbarr Bermingham @fbermingham

      If anything, Trump-Xi talks have emphasised the tight spot the EU is in going into tomorrow’s talks on export controls with China. In order to lift rare earth restrictions for a year, Trump lowered tariffs, seems to have opened the door to Chinese investments, and paused probes

      If Brussels wants to get the same treatment, it will have to offer something in return. But as an entirely legalistic entity, it’s not clear to me that the EU could do this. What would China want? The most obvious thing is lifting controls on ASML EUV equipment sales to China

      China’s envoy in Paris Deng Li confirmed this to @xiaofeixu this week “Purchases of hi-tech European products, such as lithography machines would be one way to help balance trade, Deng said” In a pointed comparisons, he said, 6 ASML machines = the entire EU pork export to China

      Several issues here: 1. the Commission could not deliver this, they’re Dutch controls 2. even if the Dutch wanted to do this, say ASML in exchange for a rare earth / Nexperia jumbo deal, they would be scuppered by US extraterritorial export controls – unless Trump is on board

      So what else does China want from Europe? The other obvious one is to drop EV tariffs. Again you run up against the legalistic EU structures. The commission has insisted this is a legal instrument, so if you just drop it, what would be the message?

      The second issue would be the reputational / strategic damage. It would show that coercion works (it does!) and leave the EU even more prone to being blackmailed to change its policies. It would also piss off some major member states, including France. I can’t see it happening

      What else? The EU is already fairly open to Chinese investment, they’re talking about putting parameters on it In short, I don’t see many sweeteners – let me know if you can think of any. But an unfortunate reminder of the lack of levers the EU has to pull in these heady days

      Of course the other argument is the stick over the carrot. The EU has its anti-coercion instrument and has hinted at using it against Beijing. But the commission knows it doesn’t have the numbers among member states yet. The cacophony is real…

      Brilliant nugget on this from @CSpillmann VDL told “commissioners not to mention ACI in connection with Nexperia or rare-earth disputes with China. Negotiation not escalation the current priority—given Europe has no viable alternative to Chinese supplies of chips & magnets”

      From the Mofcom statement, looks as though China’s expanded rare earth controls from Oct 9 are suspended, as is expansion of the US entity list (which would have included Nexperia) Hopefully global pause on REE, but April controls seem still in place https://mofcom.gov.cn/syxwfb/art/2025/art_e8453c07ce374814ba65bdb6ff5813c4.html

      USG previewed the expansion of the Entity List to the Dutch government, which would have made Nexperia (as wholly owned subsidiary of PRC company WingTech, which is already on the US Entity List) unviable. USG made eliminating the Chinese control over Nexperia the condition for keeping it off the Entity List. The Dutch government chose to take the extraordinary measure utilizing war time emergency powers to seize Nexperia from WingTech, prompting the PRC to ban export of Nexperia chips packaged in its Chinese plants, now threatening to induce a shock to the global automotive (& other industries) supply chain on par with/ COVID:

      Finbarr Bermingham @fbermingham

      Truly seems we’re on the verge of a huge shock to the car industry over the Nexperia crisis – will keep track of things in this rolling thread EU’s car-making body said today assembly lines in Europe “might only be days away” from grinding to a halt

      Honda is pausing or reducing production at certain North American factories due to shortages of key chips. Nexperia had warned Japanese carmakers it could no longer guarantee supplies.

      Japan’s carmakers called for govts to “find a prompt resolution” VW acknowledged short-term production risks, saying situation is “highly unstable” Volvo warned some car plants across the world could be forced to halt production if shortages persisted

      After Sefcovic spoke with the Dutch minister this week, EU spox says: “The aim is to find a swift resolution to this problem, which, as you rightly pointed out, is a serious one, and which has raised many concerns from European industry”

      Nissan Motor and Mercedes-Benz warned on Wednesday of a worsening semiconductor supply crisis, highlighting the growing repercussions of the dispute between the Netherlands and China over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.

      VW Portugal guaranteed production until the end of next week, but uses “81 parts that contain semiconductors” from Nexperia “We have a task force that works continuously to find solutions… we have already secured car production for this week and next”

      According to the IG Metall union, part maker Bosch has already registered for short-time work at its Salzgitter plant due to the bottlenecks at the Dutch semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia

      At ZF, the second largest German automotive supplier, a task force was set up after the Nexperia problems became known, in order to examine alternative supply chains with customers and suppliers. (from the same Bild story)

      Indian arm of German auto parts maker Bosch flags concerns over supply chain disruptions over Nexperia “Geopolitical developments, such as those affecting Nexperia, significantly impact our business. It presents us with significant challenges”

      Some automakers may halt operations in Brazil within two to three weeks if the global chips supply crisis continues, an official said on Tuesday, adding the Brazilian government is contacting Chinese authorities to find a solution.

      The main Dongguan assembly plant of Nexperia has sharply scaled down production in recent days, reducing working hours and idling one third of the machines in one part of the production area.

      By Coco Feng: 3 employees said the company reduced monthly working hours, another said his daily shift was operating at reduced hours Another said 1/3 of machines on his production floor had been idle for a week due to shortage of wafers from Nexperia’s UK & German fabs

      Volkswagen AG warned it would need a sufficient supply of semiconductors to meet its financial targets this year, signalling that looming shortages of Nexperia chips could further burden a struggling car industry.

      In the US, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association said that American vehicle plants are weeks away from “significant impacts” on vehicle production if the Nexperia dispute isn’t resolved.

      In Brazil, trade minister Alckmin, requested assistance from Beijing over Nexperia He “called Chinese envoy in Brazil to begin negotiations & Brazilian envoy in China to exempt Brazil from this geopolitical crisis, which has nothing to do with Brazil”

      The moral? Never try to curry favor w/ Trump by targeting 3rd parties, Trump will always hang you out to try to face the retaliation alone, while he cuts another deal w/ the 3rd party.

      Where does that leave Nexperia? Nexperia China has already declared independence from Nexperia Global. Nexperia China‘s packaging facility no longer has access to wafers produced by Nexperia Global‘s fabs in the Netherlands & Germany, but 50% of Nexperia‘s wafer production is located in the PRC, which is continuing to supply Nexperia China‘s packaging operation, while WingTech has built a 12″ fab in Shanghai that can more than make up for the supply from the older 6″ & 8″ fabs in Europe. The 12 mo. delay in implementation of expansion to the US Entity List may allow time for a divorce between Nexperia China & Nexperia Global, but Nexperia Global will be stuck w/ obsolescent fabs, lost access to the huge & highly lucrative PRC market. Most Nexperia‘s R&D has remained in Europe, but WingTech has always had access to its IPs & designs, as its owner, & Nexperia‘s products are mature commodity chips that is not challenging for Chinese designers to take over.

    126. 126.

      prostratedragon

      WaPo lets a little journalism through:

      [I’m federal. I’m DHS, the driver said, disregarding the fact that small children would instantly know he was drunk as a skunk.]

      WOW! The Washington Post obtained the rest of the body cam footage showing that the drunk-driving ICE agent promised to check if the arresting officer’s partner was Haitian. “I’m going to run some checks when I get back.” He added that he would have him deported if “not legit.”

    128. 128.

      tobie

      @Geminid: I have one of Viette’s book and like it a lot. It’s written for the mid-Atlantic in particular. I didn’t know he had a garden show but will look into this. You’re a professional gardener. I’m a rank amateur and a lousy one at that!  My big project at the moment is to try to mow enough of a field to scatter a perennial seed mix. I’ve actually had modest success with this field and the wild bergamot, milkweed, spiderwort, and mountain mint have given the weeds a run for their money but it would be nice to add a few more colors.

    129. 129.

      satby

      @JeanneT: when I lived in rural MI, one ice storm took out the power for a week! Fortunately, no food was lost because it could go outside on the porch, but no heat or water other than what I schlepped in was challenging. Many of my neighbors decamped to hotels that had generators.

    133. 133.

      Bupalos

      Mackenzie Scott Is simply one of the most admirable people in the world. I’ve seriously considered having a little icon wall like Eastern Europeans do with saints. If I do, she’ll be one of them. People who can overcome the corruptions of power and stay human are the models we need. She’d be grouped with Biden.

    134. 134.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Glidwrith: Humble brag here:  I did not get any noticeable gray until I was nearly fifty.  I was starting to root for it because people would soon start thinking I was dyeing it.

    135. 135.

      rodwell

      @tobie: I had knee replacement surgery four years ago.  There was no medication prior to the surgery for pain.  My surgeon had to go to Physical Therapy (PT) prior to the surgery for an evaluation and to learn exercises to strengthen the knee prior to surgery.

      The pain medication in pre op and afterward work pretty well.  Especially before post-surgery PT.  Also icing the knee for a few weeks post-surgery was extremely helpful.

    137. 137.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Eyeroller: Yep, as I noted, they were clueless about reality. Since they’re not stupid (everyone one of them is a career professional with at least one advanced degree), and strongly support Democratic candidates and initiatives, it was upsetting to my wife that they seem to be so pig-ignorant about politics.

    138. 138.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Gretchen:

      After that the judge said Bovino had to come in every day and report to her and get a body camera by Friday but an appeals judge overruled her

      Let me guess: the appeals court judge is a Trumper…

    139. 139.

      tobie

      @rodwell: Thanks so much for these valuable tips. I’m glad that the combo of icing and medication made the first weeks after the surgery bearable. I hear that PT is key. Will ask my partner to find out about exercises now before the surgery.

    143. 143.

      Suzanne

      @gene108:

      There are very few states that are actually very liberal. I live in NJ. I think one reason NJ mostly votes for Democrats is the Republicans have tied themselves to southern conservative fundamentalist Christians, which is culturally not cool here given the large numbers of Catholics and Jews.

      There are many states that are rabidly right-wing.

      I don’t know how to change this.

      Yeah, agree. Like, people who are socially conservative are more deeply that than they are economically liberal. Like, why are wealthier people now supporting Democrats? Why are people lower on the income scale now supporting Republicans? (I bet both of these categories are deeply bifurcated by race and sex.)

    146. 146.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: An astute hot take of the quick Xi-Trump meeting:

      Neil Thomas 牛犇 @neilthomas123

      Quick thoughts on the Trump-Xi meeting:

      Xi is finally getting the “new type of great power relations” that he sought between China and the United States when he first took office in 2012.

      Trump deals with China as a fellow superpower and respects Xi’s status as a powerful leader on the world stage.

      It’s good to have direct communication between the American and Chinese presidents and efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous world should be welcomed.

      But the two sides have not resolved the fundamental economic and technological conflicts that underpin U.S.-China strategic competition.

      I don’t think it’s all plain sailing ahead…

      Also, Beijing made a truce that could allow it to build the bureaucratic capacity necessary to implement rare earth export controls in a more calibrated and effective fashion.

    148. 148.

      rodwell

      @tobie: Yes, PT is just as important as the surgery.  If the PT is not taken seriously, knee replacement will not successful.  I also exercise my knees.  I do a stationary bicycle and light weightlifting on the knee. (Doctor approved).  This really does eliminate any pain.  I am not on any pain med except for an occasion Tylenol.

    149. 149.

      Miss Bianca

      @Suzanne: Whereas, I dyed my hair, decided to let go grey just before COVID hit, then had to live with it for almost two years until I was doing a show and decided to dye it again – only to discover that in the interim I had apparently become allergic to hair dye!

      So I lived with it again till I decided I just couldn’t stand it any longer and went with a henna dye that I can apparently live with.

      (Note: henna dyes are a lot less messy to deal with than they used to be. However, the color doesn’t seem to be as vivid as I remember.)

      Why do I do it? Sheer vanity. Actors are prone to it.

    151. 151.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: Alas, yes. I hoped “I’m a billionaire backing it,” would be enough for independence but apparently, Bezos is fine going fasci. It’s not that he wants to hurt anyone, it’s just, he doesn’t want to be the nail that sticks up so it gets hammered down. That’s how fascism prospers – there are enough scary people pushing it, and enough “nice” people not wanting to rock the boat too much.

      @TS: Well, they’re cutting trillions out of food and health benefits, to pay about a third of the cost of the tax cuts they extended, and, of course, they yelp about a wealth tax, but idle money isn’t good for the economy – keep it low enough, you just keep the portfolio having a healthy turnover rate.

      But we’re the kind of people who want to work together for a nice society, not just build out little castles for ourselves, screw everyone else.

    152. 152.

      arrieve

      @mappy!: I learned very little about Frances Perkins in history classes–just that she was the first woman Cabinet Secretary. I never knew that she had witnessed the Triangle Fire, or the effect that it had on her (she said later that that was the day the New Deal was born) until I taught my adult ESL class about the fire. They loved Frances Perkins, and wanted to know more about her. For our field trip we visited the site of the Triangle Fire (the building is still there, now part of NYU), but also buildings where Frances had lived and worked. They took a million pictures and many wrote their final papers about her.

    153. 153.

      Suzanne

      @Miss Bianca: “Sheer vanity” is a perfectly good reason. Spawn the Youngest was born shortly before Covid, and I had a ton of hair shedding after she was born. Then went all those months without a proper haircut. As my hair grew back in, I had this very noticeable line where the hair above it was thick, and the hair below it looked thin and scraggly. It bothered me immensely. Vitamins, hair serums, etc. Drove me crazy until I had my hair cut above that line.

    157. 157.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So many bottles of  Jack Daniels a day does everyone think the Border Patrol Tough guy drinks; three, four?

      He has that Kegseth stench about him.

    159. 159.

      Suzanne

      @arrieve: Fun fact: in any space with a legal occupancy of or over 50, doors are required to open outward. Due directly to the Triangle Shirtwaist fire. Thus endeth the nerdy building code lesson.

    162. 162.

      dnfree

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m 79 and most of my hair is still medium brown.  People ask me sometimes if I dye it, and I reply “If you were going to dye your hair, is this the color you would choose?”

    163. 163.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @trnc: Trump is a zombie now and will do whatever the last person he talk to told him to do. That’s why the Dems want to talk to him and that’s why Trump’s court is so desperate to stop that.

      The Trump’s court is terrified Trump might shoot his entire cabinet and then claim presidential immunity because some went Bene Gessurit on him.

    165. 165.

      p.a.

      NDD at bonddadblog:

      … what emerges is a sketch – exmphasizing *sketch* – of an economy that is on the cusp of a stagflationary recession.

       

      Sorry world, but bring it on.  It’s the only fucking thing that can penetrate the bigotry coalition.  Or are they so far gone that what woke the shits up in 2008 won’t next year.😱

    166. 166.

      Deputinize America

      @RevRick:

      LOL – Quit making the Christianist fantasy of cheap grace to power and “the sacrifice of nothing” something which is aspirational or good.

      Hint to that fairytale dipshit living in the clouds – having your boy get his ass kicked on Friday and rest up on Saturday only to come back to a banger of a Sunday isn’t a real sacrifice, especially since it wasn’t for any purpose that you couldn’t have simply declared.

      Sacrifice is forever.

    168. 168.

      Soprano2

      @satby: Ice storm *shudder*! We had a huge one here in 2007 *shudder*. We live in the city, and we were without power for 12 or 13 days. I borrowed a generator from my boss after a few days, it made things a little more bearable. Before that, I had to go down in the basement first thing after getting home from work and bail the ice cold water out of our sump pit with a bucket. That was not fun. We had a switch box put on our house after that where we could plug in a generator to run stuff in the house. I’m sure that means it’ll never happen again, but it was worth it!

    169. 169.

      p.a.

      @RevRick: Just another case of “X hasn’t failed, X has never really been tried.”

      Over the course of time, how much of the followers’ crimes rest at the prime generator’s door?  But philosophy is waaayyy above my pay grade.

    170. 170.

      jonas

      @YY_Sima Qian:  Trump deals with China as a fellow superpower and respects Xi’s status as a powerful leader on the world stage.

      Another way of saying Trump doesn’t bring up any uncomfortable human rights issues. Not that it matters — the US lost any moral authority it had in that department a long time ago anyway.

    172. 172.

      p.a.

      @Deputinize America: n.b. some of the emphasis on the crucifixion was the “humbling”, not the soon (and for believers in his divinity) inevitable resurrection.  It’s weird to a non-believer like me, and kind of “classical” of the Greco-Roman kind.  Like it’s supposed to be a big deal that a high-ranking being allowed itself to be “dishonored” for us?

      Achilles: waaahhhh, I’m dishonored!  I demand my girlfriend back!

    173. 173.

      ArchTeryx

      WTFGhost is my spirit animal these days. (And FFS no cracks about cultural appropriation. FrostFire and I make these jokes all the time). I am lost in a sea of lies, not just from what remains of our government, but in my personal life. Just… trying to rebuild a circle of friends in the social media age means walking right into Mos Eisley unarmed, and not knowing WTF to expect.

      Some kid catfished me yesterday, HHS keeps edging ever closer to an outright Aktion T4 against me and everyone I love, I have almost no friends left thanks to one malignant asshole, and I’m about ready to just give up.

    175. 175.

      Miss Bianca

      @p.a.: I do think it is worth a repeat noting of the fact that not all “great men” are great people – *but* – a lot of great teachings get perverted over time. I would take a hard-core Calvinist of the persuasion Rev Rick talks about over our modern breed of fundamentalists any day of the week, and twice on Sundays (just like the Puritans would have made me do!)

      Because at least your former-day fundamentalist revered education, funded public schools, and had some adherence to that quaint old notion of “commonwealth.” Whatever their manifold sins and wickednesses were.

    178. 178.

      dnfree

      I have a “news” question, probably too late for this thread.  I have seen several people claim that Trump “defecated” or “shit himself” in front of the Japanese.  Is this true or false or how would it be verified?

    179. 179.

      leeleeFL

      @mappy!: FIRST WOMAN IN THE CABINET! She is a personal idol! I wish my middle name was because of if her, I’d have used it from the beginning of time!

    183. 183.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL: And the door must be equipped with a panic device!

      And that is to say nothing of ADA requirements for door hardware, which ban any hardware that requires “pinching, grasping, or twisting of the wrist”.

    184. 184.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @YY_Sima Qian: Trump deals with China as a fellow superpower and respects Xi’s status as a powerful leader on the world stage.

      And that only took Trump 9 years to get back to where he was in 2016.

      Is this more of that subtle Asian sarcasm I’ve been hearing so much about Qian? lol

    186. 186.

      arrieve

      @Suzanne:

      Fun fact: in any space with a legal occupancy of or over 50, doors are required to open outward. Due directly to the Triangle Shirtwaist fire. Thus endeth the nerdy building code lesson.

      Yes! Another thing I’d never really thought about. I demonstrated it to the students with our classroom door. “Why do you think it opens this way and not the other way?”

    187. 187.

      Suzanne

      @arrieve: Another fun fact….. if you have an outswinging door, it cannot swing into 50% or more of the required width of the corridor. Which is why you will often see doors like that set back in a little alcove.

      Okay, now I’m really done.

    188. 188.

      TONYG

      “These people have civilian jobs. It’s one thing to mobilize them for an emergency or a legitimate war, another thing to send them to American cities to stand around and mill about.”  That’s right.  Social contracts exist (although they are not written down), and society depends upon them at least as much as it depends upon laws.  The social contract for a person joining the National Guard has, until now, been something like “One weekend a month, but limited-time deployments in the event of a disaster or an actual war”.  Using National Guard troops in long-term deployments as glorified rent-a-cops backing up ICE thugs violates that social contract.  The logical consequence will be fewer re-enlistments, and fewer enlistments in the first place.  Actions have consequences.

    189. 189.

      ArchTeryx

      @Suzanne: Yep. And for an extremely simple reason: It makes the doors resistant to crush blockage. Fires move with lightning speed and people are going to be panicking trying to get out. As soon as a crush develops around a door that opens inward, that door is useless as an escape route. And everyone in the crush dies.

      See: The Station fire, 2003.

      But with doors that open outward, with panic bars, the first panicking people that hit the door opens it toward the outside, creating an instant escape route from the fire. Further many emergency doors have their own inbuilt alarms, sometimes connected to building fire alarms, so just opening the door starts the fire department on their way.

      Combining that with making chaining up emergency exits illegal, you’ve saved countless lives in low-rise, crowded-event building fires

      If you’re attending any big public event, always know where your fire exits are. Might save your life too.

    190. 190.

      p.a.

      @Suzanne: I was working about 5 miles away the night of the Station Nightclub fire.  Driving home about 3am on I 95, emergency vehicles in both directions, I thought there was some sort of major vehicle accident nearby, multiple cars busses etc.

    191. 191.

      TONYG

      @TONYG: One of the characteristics of Trump’s personality since he was a pampered little boy is that he treats other people as objects to be used.  The way that he treats rank-and-file military personnel is part of that pattern.

    192. 192.

      ArchTeryx

      @p.a.: There’s a huge story behind the emergency response to the Station fire, and it will absolutely make you cry. I’ve heard recorded radio comms of first responders initially pulling up to the site of the fire. They had a rapidly advancing fire, panicking people everywhere, a crush at the front door, and only the water they brought along in their engines. No hydrants, and no time to call out water tankers. They sent in interior attack teams to try and battle the fire long enough to get people out. It was no use. They were almost immediately recalled because the roof was about to collapse.

      Some firefighters never recovered from what they saw that night.

    193. 193.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:  Triangle might have extended the use of outward-opening doors, but in Chicago the 1903 Iroquois Theater fire got it done. They also adopted the panic bar opener around here after that one. The local MLS team is the Chicago Fire.

    194. 194.

      Suzanne

      @ArchTeryx: The Station actually had outswinging doors. It was crowded over its legal occupancy and its other exits were hard to find, so they had too many people trampling each other at the main exit. A similar thing happened at the hajj a few years back, and a bunch of people died, and there wasn’t a door at all. Once someone falls down, often that starts a chain reaction and pileups happen.

      But yes. I am always keenly aware of the exits.

      ETA: They also did a pyrotechnic effect in a combustible building. FFS.

    195. 195.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Suzanne: ​ and it regulates the allowable amount of pressure needed to push the door open! Why yes I have dealt with ADA cases before, and not just ones involving emotional support chihuahuas.

    197. 197.

      WTFGhost

      @dnfree: Yes, but I do feel a bit strange looking at a woman who seems to have gotten into a fight with a multi-flavor cotton-candy machine, and lost.

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: You think a slob like that drinks Jack? Evan Williams, baby, but only when it’s on sale, so he can buy it by the case.

      @Deputinize America: Hee hee. As trickster, I’d say “western thinkers are more to blame for the sad state of western thought!” but: what is it about Calvin that bugs you? If you’re not in the mood to share, that’s fine, but I like to have a sense of why the difference.

    198. 198.

      ArchTeryx

      @Suzanne: Yeah, it had outward opening doors, but as you said, it was badly overcrowded, no sprinkers to slow fires, and the walls and ceiling were lined with extremely flammable acoustic foam made from hydrocarbons. And yes, Great White set off outdoor pyrotechnics right against the flammable polyurethane foam. Who greenlit that is still argued to this day.

      It took approximately 90 seconds to go from “first flames visible” to “unsurvivable situation.” Most of the survivors were the ones that made it out in the first 1-2 minutes. By the time the Great White lead singer noticed the fire and went, “Whoa. That’s not good,” nearly 60 freaking seconds had elapsed. Almost everyone that didn’t get out in that first 1-2 minutes died, many at the crush at the main door. The main entrance was grossly misdesigned for mass evacuation. Firefighters were even spraying the crush with water to try and hold back the fire. It was no use. Except for a couple survivors at the bottom, everyone in the crush at the front suffocated or burned to death.

    199. 199.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Xi also played to Trump’s ego by congratulating the latter’s “peacemaking” efforts, specifically Gaza, & that the “Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation” (Xi’s favorite slogan) is perfectly compatible w/ “Making America Great Again”.

    200. 200.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL:

      I mostly notice it when I’m in a commercial establishment and the doors open in.  Fire code, people!

      Only applies in spaces with occupancy of 50 or more (for most occupancies), and it can be inswinging if it’s a convenience/access door. If they make up the required exiting width elsewhere, an inswinging condition is allowed.

    202. 202.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:  Back when I was a traveling businessman, I occasionally got an “accessible” room (it was what was available).

      I noticed the door opens outward, and that it was in an alcove but wondered why.

      Now I know. Thank you. I LOVE learning new stuff.

    205. 205.

      Steve in the ATL

      On a related note, we just had a fire drill at my office!  Evacuation was successful. Further bulletins as events warrant.

    206. 206.

      Suzanne

      @ArchTeryx: So part of my architectural study — a very depressing part — involved studying disasters in buildings. All these diagrams of where bodies were found, errors in process discovered later, etc.

      As a result, when I am in a place and a fire alarm goes off….. I get the fuck out. That moment. Too many tragedies have happened because people wait. Modern buildings are much, much safer than even forty years ago, but they are all designed around getting people out in an orderly fashion. Not waiting around until a fire is confirmed and then everyone panicking.

