Thursday Night Open Thread

Maxwell has really turned out to be a top tier cat, doing all sorts of interesting and fun things, and is a real treat to have around and a constant source of entertainment. Which is a very long way for me to tell you that he dropped another live chipmunk in my office today in front of me and Steve. I managed to scream “GOD DAMNIT MAXWELL” loud enough that it stunned Steve and Maxwell long enough for the chipmunk to make a break for my bedroom. I went in behind it and shut the door, tried to catch it and gave up, and then constructed a ramp to the window using two piggy banks to weigh down an extra large heating pad that it could climb out. Just left the door shut for four hours and went in and sat for a while and looked under the bed and it was nowhere to be seen, so another rescue.

In other news it is cold and rainy and windy and overcast and my shoulders are killing me and I can not wait to be warm again.

This is a very weird thing:

A handful of White House officials have lived in military housing in the past, but it appears to be unusual for several cabinet members and other officials to move into military quarters in such a short amount of time.

Three former residents of Quarters 8 expressed frustration that a senior officer was not living at the home, which they said would cause a ripple effect and make it more difficult for admirals and generals posted in the area to find affordable housing.

“It’s a great place,” said retired Army Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, who lived in Quarters 8 when he served as the Army’s vice chief of staff in the early 1990s. “It’s like one out of the movies — you have that spiral staircase and you’re right over a riverbank.”

The trend of Trump administration officials taking over military residences in the region was reported earlier by The Atlantic.

Soon after he was sworn in as secretary of state, Marco Rubio moved in a couple doors down from his Pentagon counterpart. Mr. Rubio lives there mostly alone; his family has opted to stay in Florida, according to a State Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, lives in “a government representation facility” owned by the Coast Guard and is “paying fair market rent,” according to Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman.

Daniel P. Driscoll, the Army secretary, has also moved into military housing, as has the Navy secretary, John Phelan, whose home in Washington was damaged in a fire in May, according to a congressional staff member who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

More in a long line of legislation we are going to have to write when this thing crashes.

Speaking of crashes, this is something to keep your eye on:

It was early last month when observers noticed ominous cracks in the facade of one of America’s most important financial markets. Tricolor, one of the largest used-car retailers in Texas and California, abruptly declared bankruptcy. Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether the company committed fraud by promising the same collateral to multiple lenders.

Shortly after Tricolor cratered, something similar happened to First Brands, a company primarily known for making car parts. Its investors discovered roughly $2 billion in loans not on its balance sheet. When a lawyer for the company was asked to state how much of that money he could account for, he wrote “$0.”

That’s when things started getting scary. Fifth Third, a regional bank, said it had lent Tricolor $200 million, nearly all of which it now expected to write off as a loss. Same at JPMorgan Chase, which reported it was out $170 million that it will presumably never see again. At Barclays the figure is nearly $150 million. They’ll survive the loss, but the incident cast into sharp focus a risk that had otherwise lurked in the shadows, growing year by year: a cascade of bankruptcies that triggers a widespread financial crisis.

Tricolor and First Brands had also borrowed from a breed of nonbank financial firms known collectively as private credit, whose workings are much more opaque. How badly were those firms hit? How many of their other borrowers are overleveraged in this way? What will happen if they, too, falter? For now, at least, there’s no way to know.

Giving voice to a widespread sense that the losses had only just begun to pile up, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive, warned, “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

Here’s the thing- that Jamie Dimon quote was from a couple weeks ago, the article I just quoted is from three days ago. All of which is to day if it has reached the NY Times opinion pages and Jamie Dimon is already commenting publicly it means this has been a known problem for quite some time and Dimon feels he has his shit hedged enough that he can talk about it publicly without spooking investors, and it also means that if it has reached the fucking dullards at the NY Times it is a far BIGGER problem than we know and probably already of a size that when it comes down we’ll end up shoveling trillions at billionaires again. Because that is how we fucking roll. We gave away 40 billion the other day to shore up Bessent’s buddies who are losing their asses with Argentina’s Randian abortion at the helm, while we’re starving people and withholding food benefits that that 40 billion would have covered for half a year. And they gave it away without even a discussion.

A 2007 style financial crash on top of everything else will make this whole thing blow wide the fuck open. Terrifying to think about.

New season of Slow Horses is out, so I am outta here.

    3. 3.

      cain

      At this point, they’ll have to give money to wall st as well. The amount of sheer spending is going look really bad. At some point, maybe they will get rid of social security and everything else. But once that happens, you can expect a full scale riot by MAGA. The ones using it the most.

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      Oh I have some very vivid memories of the 2007 crash and I don’t want to do that again. And I am sure I will, and that it will be worse this time around.

    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      @MagdaInBlack: What is worse this next time around is that we are almost 20 years older. In 2007 I could still believe Ohio Family would enjoy a rebound when the country finally dug its way out.

      But now I’m not sure I’ll last that long. The Great Depression lasted ten years, I’m 70. What a morbid thought process, eh?

      Maybe I should take a look a Adam’s post, that should cheer me right up (joke).

    10. 10.

      Wapiti

      iirc, at least one of the Supremes lived in military housing.

      On one hand it’s bullshit for the cabinet secretaries to bump down the military.

      On the other hand, there are some nice quarters, and I don’t know if we have enough for all of the Flag Officers anyway, considering the increasing number of Generals compared to say WWII.

      On yet the gripping hand, I think it’s pretty weird that cabinet officers, who are in a four year job have to buy into the DC housing market.

      … but by that standard, should Congressional Reps and Senators be sort of forced into doing the same,

      … but the Congress could write a law having some number of houses available for themselves and for cabinet officers.

      … but normal people have to deal with short term housing situations all of the time.

    12. 12.

      sab

      Our weather in eastern Ohio sucked today so I assume yours in W VA did also.

      Rain all day. Minor dampage in basement ( I used to laugh at Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue (boat with a hot tub? Really?) but after the silly stuff they have sensible products. The inflatable sandbags were my miracle discovery. Put the flat little bag down where you think there might be a leak, and if there is it just swells right up and keeps the basement from flooding.

    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Ohio Mom: Same morbid thought process going on here. A couple of friends and I have been having “well, fuk, this is supposed to be our golden years, wtf?” conversations.

      3 cynical old women cursing at trump, we are. It’s somewhat cathartic =-)

    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @MagdaInBlack:  The Weïrd Sisters, hand in hand,
       Posters of the sea and land,
      Thus do go about, about,
       Thrice to thine and thrice to mine
       And thrice again, to make up nine.

       Peace, the charm’s wound up.

    16. 16.

      BobbyK

      @Ohio Mom: Even worse, it took something like 25 years for the stock market to rebound to pre crash levels. I’m 64 and probably won’t live to see a rebound.

    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Old School: Seems obvious to me what’s going on here. When the shit hits the fan, they are all expecting to be protected by the military.

      From this supposition I further surmise that they KNOW what they are doing SHOULD result in the shit hitting the fan so hard that they will NEED the military to protect them.

