This is Diana. She was only 7. Russia murdered her today 🕯 Despite the doctors’ efforts, they could not save her. Diana was brought to the hospital with severe facial injuries. Her heart stopped multiple times during resuscitation, and at 11:15, doctors pronounced her dead. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 10:14 AM

Here’s what Russia threw at Ukraine last night:

Looks like last evening’s warning of a big attack by fascist Russia on Ukraine may have been correct: as well as Shahed attack drone launches, ballistic missiles were fired, and now Kalibr cruise missiles are incoming. 7 Tu-95 bombers also in Russian airspace, could attack also. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 10:37 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Are Initial Details on the Impact of U.S. and European Sanctions Against Russian Oil Companies, and It Is Quite Tangible – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Today, our energy workers have been working throughout the day – from Zaporizhzhia and the Mykolaiv region to the Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions – following the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there were hits, and the target was the energy infrastructure. We are doing everything possible to restore it and are adding reserves. I want to thank every repair crew, all utility services involved, energy companies, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – this is truly a nationwide effort. Everywhere the Russians have destroyed, Ukrainians are rebuilding. It is important that every community devote maximum attention and resources to this. The strike was complex – a combined, deliberately calculated one, designed to make it difficult to counter. There were missiles as well, including ballistic and air-launched ballistic types. In total, 52 missiles and more than six hundred strike drones were launched, around four hundred of them “shaheds.” Most of the drones were neutralized, and two-thirds of the missiles were also shot down. Ukraine’s air defense is saving a significant part of our infrastructure, and this remains the top priority – air defense systems and missiles for them. We are working on this every day. And also our long-range capabilities – our entirely justified responses to what Russia is doing against Ukraine and our people. A few hours ago there was a strike on the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant – a strike with Russian bombs. Sadly, two people were killed. My condolences. There are also wounded. This is outright terror. Normal people don’t wage war like this, and the world must respond appropriately to such Russian warfare. It is very important that we have specific agreements with Norway precisely in the field of energy – support for our gas purchases. We also have agreements with Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, and we are working with them on equipment for electricity generation. We are counting on the support of the European Commission as well. Today, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine is having a meeting with representatives of the Group of Seven – the G7 energy ministers – countries that certainly can and will support Ukraine. We are ensuring such cooperation with them. The Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service presented a report today. There are initial details on the impact of U.S. and European sanctions against Russian oil companies, and it is quite tangible. Oil exports are the foundation of Russia’s arrogance, and if sanctions are maintained and strengthened, Russia will suffer significant losses. They could amount to at least 50 billion dollars next year, which is a strong argument for Russia to develop a motive to end this war. We will continue creating more such arguments. Ukraine is already in contact with the European Union regarding the twentieth sanctions package – we are submitting our proposals. We are also engaging with the American side. We count on key states to maintain this course of action. We already see that there will be a reduction in imports of Russian oil by India and China, and it is important to ensure that there are no sanctions loopholes through third countries. A reduction in Russian oil means a reduction in Russia’s war, and there must be no exceptions to this – for anyone, including Hungary. The Russians are already considering how to sell off their enterprises, particularly in Europe, as these will no longer be able to operate. Of course, there were many military reports today – primarily concerning the Pokrovsk sector, the Donetsk region in general, and the areas bordering the Dnipro region. We are destroying the occupier with all our might. I want to thank every soldier, every sergeant, and every officer who is fighting for Ukraine and securing the results Ukraine needs despite everything. We are defending our positions; we are defending our state. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

“Until the end!” Rustaveli Avenue is blocked for the 337th day in a row. Dozens of activists have already been arrested for blocking the road. Repeated ‘offenses’ mean up to two years in jail. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:32 PM

“No justice, no peace!” Day 337 of uninterrupted, nationwide protests in Georgia, where peaceful protests are now criminalized, hundreds are arrested, and opposition parties are banned. 🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:39 PM

Georgian protesters are singing the EU anthem with Georgian lyrics. 🇪🇺🇬🇪 This is day 337 of uninterrupted, nationwide protests. Rustaveli Avenue is blocked at great personal risk. Dozens have been arrested for “blocking the road”; repeat “offenses” carry up to 2 years in jail. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:51 PM

Due to his active involvement in #GeorgiaProtests, Archimandrite Dorote Kurashvili was stripped of his leadership position at the Kvemo Betlemi Church in Tbilisi. He stated that from now on, his preaching podium will be the Rustaveli Avenu, the location of the daily protests. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM

Things change fast, but as of today, seems like 🇬🇪ns persist in closing road (the unyielding symbol of protests) & the regime seems incapable of jailing many more. We might be on the verge of ridiculing their imprisonment law very soon. Fingers crossed. #GeorgiaProtests Day 337 📷 Merab Metreveli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 6:44 PM

1/ A new report by the Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) argues that Georgia has evolved from a passive transit country into a strategic hub helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

2/ The report, titled “Dealing with the Sanctions Bubble in Georgia,” describes a growing ecosystem of intermediaries, offshore jurisdictions, and political enablers that turn sanctions into profit — a system the authors call a “sanctions bubble.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

3/ According to FPC’s findings, Russia-linked financial and trade flows — including re-exports, remittances, and tourism — accounted for 14.5% of Georgia’s GDP in 2022. The report highlights several alarming trends: — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

4/ Over 37,400 Russian companies have been registered in Georgia since 2022, many through offshore channels. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

5/ 61% of Georgia’s oil imports now come from Russia, raising concerns of “origin laundering”, where Russian oil is re-labelled as Georgian and exported to Europe. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

6/ Imports of dual-use technologies, including microchips and electronics, have sharply increased, and could be re-exported to Russia for military use. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

7/ Georgia is a major re-exporter of vehicles to Central Asia, many of which eventually reach Russia through indirect routes. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

10/ The report cautions that if the “sanctions bubble” bursts, Georgia’s economy could face severe collapse, driven by its growing dependence on Russian capital, corruption risks, and loss of Western trust. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

10/ The authors urge Western governments to tighten sanction enforcement involving Georgia, target oligarchs and enablers rather than the public, and help Georgian businesses reduce exposure to Russian influence to avoid a potential financial and political crisis. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

Georgians will win this.

The only questions are how soon and at what cost. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 6:50 PM

The DPRK:

North Korea and Russia are rapidly building their first road bridge to enhance logistics and expand military and economic ties. Frontelligence Insight has analyzed satellite imagery and project documents to estimate its completion and potential impact. 🧵Thread: [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

2/ Today, Russia and North Korea have no direct road connection. The only land crossing is the 1950s-era Korea – Russia Friendship Railroad Bridge. Air and maritime routes, via Pyongyang Airport and ports like Rajin, exist, but their capacity and costs are often suboptimal. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

4/ Both countries are building entry ports with border control and customs zones. The North Korean side appears ahead, with a complex of buildings likely intended for administrative, storage, and inspection functions to manage cargo and passenger flows. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

5/ On the Russian side, the “Khasan” checkpoint with five lanes is planned: 2 for cargo, 1 for oversized vehicles, one for buses, and one for cars. Initial capacity is 300 vehicles per day (~109,500 per year), expandable to 800 per day (~292,000 per year). [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

6/ Cargo trucks are prioritized, expected to account for 200 of the 300 daily vehicles. Passenger traffic is capped at 2,850 people per day. For context, Zabaikalsk checkpoint on the China–Russia border handled just 440 vehicles per day in 2024 — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

7/ At the current pace, barring severe weather-related delays, the bridge and its supporting infrastructure are expected to be completed by mid-2026, indicating that the project remains on schedule. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

8/ We assess that North Korea’s trade with Russia is unlikely to suddenly surge, whether measured against either country’s GDP or their share of overall exports, given the limited range of mutually sought goods, North Korea’s purchasing power, and its relatively small population — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

9/ In short, the Khasan–Tumangang bridge will boost Russia-North Korea economic and military cooperation and provide Pyongyang more leverage with Beijing, but it is unlikely to alter the regional balance or challenge China as North Korea’s dominant trade partner — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

10/ Russia is likely to continue its barter of resources and technology for people, receiving both workers and soldiers. While Korean cheap labor won’t solve Russia’s workforce shortage, it could provide limited relief and support both infrastructure and military projects. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

11/ Thank you for reading. This report and satellite imagery would not be possible without your support, which keeps our project independent. We are grateful to our supporters and welcome new donations as many investigations are set to release next month: buymeacoffee.com/frontelligence [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:48 AM

Russia’s fuel exports have dropped to their lowest level since 2022, as a combination of refinery shutdowns and tightening sanctions has triggered a collapse in the country’s energy trade, Bloomberg reports. Ukrainian sanctions must continue 💪🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it is ready to cease hostilities for 5–6 hours in the areas of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk to allow foreign journalists to pass through. A gesture of goodwill from the Russians? Or is Putin planning to stage a fake show for Trump in Donbas? [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:59 AM

Sumy:

In Sumy, a residential building is on fire after a russian drone attack! More than 10 explosions have been reported in the city, and the attack is still ongoing. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 5:43 PM

A Russian Italmas drone attacks a filling station in Sumy, NE Ukraine in broad daylight. Fascist Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine, which used to occur mainly a night, now take place at all times of day following the ramping up of drone production under Putin’s war economy. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 6:40 AM

Vinnytsia Oblast:

Donetsk Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia:

Last night, russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with eight missiles and over 20 drones, destroying infrastructure and a dormitory. Two people were killed and 17 others were injured, including six children. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 6:55 AM

Zaporizhzhia this morning. Building struck by a Russian missile partially collapsed. There are at least 2 dead and dozens of injured, including children. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 6:41 AM

Toretsk, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Kyiv:

Kyiv on heightened alert due to approaching cruise missiles. Unconfirmed reports on Telegram monitors that two Russian cruise missiles crossed into Moldova near Briceni and were headed to Lipcani, and may have crossed into Romania. Possibly heading back to 🇺🇦 towards Chernivtsi. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:17 AM

Lviv Oblast:

Lviv Oblast now targeted by Russian Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles fired from MiG-31K warplanes. Reports of hit at energy infrastructure in Dobrotvir. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:41 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk:

In Luhansk, there are emergency power outages. Reports indicate a fire, likely following a strike on the Luhansk TPP in the city of Shchastia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Kostiantynivka:

Kostiantynivka. A 24th Brigade communications officer shot down a Russian FPV drone while escorting a journalist from Het Nederlands Dagblad, who was documenting damage to the Holy Assumption Church caused by enemy shelling.

www.instagram.com/reel/DQW905I… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 9:12 AM

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

