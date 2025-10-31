Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Shoes, Dropping

28 Comments

Nobody warned us this blade has two edges!…

Brooke Rollins: "My message to America is your government is failing you right now … we have failed you."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 10:26 AM


(Big, strapping broad sent out to deliver unpleasant message; tiny manling hastily shoves her aside ‘to clarify’… )

Mike Johnson immediately tries to clean up for Brooke Rollins: "When she says 'we have failed you,' she means 'we, the Democrats,' okay?"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Rollins & Johnson called 42 million Americans losing SNAP benefits a “silver lining” because it sparked “a national conversation.”
Imagine being so detached from hunger that you see families skipping meals as a PR opportunity.

[image or embed]

— Jennifer C (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:48 AM

===

Jeffries: "Understand, until Donald Trump tells them what to do, Republicans in the House and Senate are going to be unwilling to find a bipartisan path forward because this version of the Republican Party, they don't work for the American people. They work for Donald Trump."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 4:17 PM

===
“IT’S THEIR FAULT!” Democrats, of course — but also ‘his’ Republicans, and probably the weak-willed voters who don’t appreciate him:

Another entry in the "interesting how dramatically their tone has changed" folder.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:05 PM

===
Punchbowl, for readers who find Politico insufficiently ‘savvy’:

When you REALLY don’t get out much.
@punchbowlnews.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 1:44 PM

===
Some Repubs are restless…

Rep. Ryan Zinke: "Our economy is not great."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 8:05 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      Where’s Suzanne? Last night:
      Erika Kirk: No one will ever replace my husband — no. But I do see some of my husband in JD… in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I’m so blessed to introduce him tonight — because he understands the fight we’re up against. He’s an amazing man.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      The internal polls must be horrific.  The public ones are bad enough.  Seems their orange god doesn’t give crap about GOP results on Tuesday or next November.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      geg6

      @Princess:

      There’s been huge uproar over Usha in the MAGA world.  Many do not like JD and one big reason is his wife and kids.  Erika Kirk, OTOH, is quite the Aryan ideal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Others have posted this in earlier threads, but I’ll repeat:

      BOSTON (AP)Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown.

      The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the program partially or in full for November. That also brings uncertainty about how things will unfold and will delay payments for many beneficiaries whose cards would normally be recharged early in the month.

      The U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net — and it costs about $8 billion per month nationally.

      . . .

      The administration said it wasn’t allowed to use a contingency fund of about $5 billion for the program, which reversed a USDA plan from before the shutdown that said money would be tapped to keep SNAP running. The Democratic officials argued that not only could that money be used, but that it must be. They also said a separate fund with around $23 billion is available for the cause.

      Along with ordering the federal government to use emergency reserves to backfill SNAP benefits, McConnell ruled that all previous work requirement waivers must continue to be honored. The USDA during the shutdown has terminated existing waivers that exempted work requirements for older adults, veterans and others.

      There were similar elements in the Boston case, where U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled in a written opinion that the USDA has to pay for SNAP, calling the suspension “unlawful.” She ordered the federal government to advise the court by Monday as to whether they will use the emergency reserve funds to provide reduced SNAP benefits for November or fully fund the program “using both contingency funds and additional available funds.

      “Defendants’ suspension of SNAP payments was based on the erroneous conclusion that the Contingency Funds could not be used to ensure continuation of SNAP payments,” she wrote. “This court has now clarified that Defendants are required to use those Contingency Funds as necessary for the SNAP program.”

      . . .

      The administration did not immediately say whether it would appeal the rulings.

      And if they do?  That would make it obvious which party is to blame.  Go ahead Trump administration. Appeal the order to provide food for your citizens.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      Looking forward to hearing about the lawsuits the states filed against the government for not using the emergency fund for what it was statutorily created for. Especially since they were originally going to use it to keep SNAP funded

      Edit: thanks Scout211!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      @Scout211: ​
       
      Trump’s behavior in these things is that he hates to lose. Especially with the judiciary. He will find a way to delay or simply find ways to ignore the ruling. For him, he thinks that with SNAP being gone he’s hurting Democrats. But he’s not. Hes’ hurting rural america and MAGA.

      He also recently demanded getting rid of the filibuster. The senate folks will likely try to push back since that is the primary way they’ve been able to stop Dems from doing anything. Getting rid of it means they are completely on the hook.

      This is actually an absolutely great opportunity to take advantage of Trump’s mental weakness and literally get on Fox News and challenge Trump to “Bring it on!”. He will lose his shit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eyeroller

      I perhaps beat this into the ground, but when Trump says that SNAP recipients are “largely Democrats,” you just know that when he imagines a person on SNAP, like many/most Republicans he sees a single black woman with multiple children by different fathers, who doesn’t want to work and sits around watching TV all day and maybe doing drugs. They don’t see a white single mother of 2 working two jobs. Or a disabled white person living in a rural area in a red state.

      While I think there’s something to Matt McI’s theory of white people thinking “my drug-addicted loser cousin is the only person on SNAP I know so that’s what they are like,” I am still convinced the above paragraph describes the Republican mindset.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Princess: ​That photo of Erika and JD embracing, with her fingers through his hair? Yes, I am petty and mean-spirited, but look at that photo and tell me they’re not fucking.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mappy!

      On one hand Taco blames Dems for his shutdown then prods Rs to end the filibuster to end his shutdown, saying in effect he owns and decides when his shutdown ends.

      And then, where is SNAP money spent? Walmart and other R owned businesses… Smart.

      The return on 24/7 infotainment value here must be pretty meager for Mainstream Media.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      @Eyeroller: Newsmax said today that the program was fine before Obama expanded it and now they’re using it for hair weaves and manicures. Not bothering to dog whistle any more.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      @Scout211: SNAP feeds one in eight Americans. That’s a lot. We have one friend who we have known was on SNAP for years. But lately we have been hearing from a number of friends that they are worried about eating next month.

      People don’t always like to admit that they are getting government assistance. Other people are so judgmental. But when things get dire you may be more inclined to speak up.

      It turns out that a lot of people I know who are living only on Social Security in retirement are on SNAP. That makes sense.

      One in eight people is a lot of angry people in the general population.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      @Gin & Tonic: And at the same event he reminds everyone that Usha isn’t a Christian and that’s so bad. He’s setting up a reason for divorce.

      I bet he’ll dump the Catholicism too to make it easier. Maybe he’ll even change his name again,  to Kirk.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Wired has a new report of Nancy Mace acting like, well, like Nancy Mace.

      Nancy Mace Curses, Berates Confused Cops in Airport Meltdown: Police Report

      At an airport in South Carolina on Thursday, US representative Nancy Mace called police officers “fucking incompetent” and berated them repeatedly, according to an incident report.

      TL;DR:  There was a miscommunication about the police escort to her gate from the curb that she requested that caused her to berate the officers and the TSA staff all the way to her gate.

      She seems nice.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      @Scout211:

      I still remember the video of her berating some guy at either an Ulta or Sephora store.  Ugly does not begin to describe it.

      He had dared to ask her if she was going to have a town hall soon.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Queen of Lurkers

      I am a brown immigrant. I got into a conversation, a few months ago, with the white husband of one of my friends (who is brown). He is a registered Republican, though sensible enough to be anti-Trump. Did well in software and is comfortably retired. Our conversation got quite testy because at one point, he said, “I don’t want my tax dollars going to a woman who is irresponsible and has multiple children she can’t support.” I could tell that in his head, said woman was the stereotype of the “welfare queen” of Reagan’s imagination. I did not challenge him on the racist sub-text. I simply asked, “why would you want to deprive children of food and access to education? Should we not be trying to give children the best possible opportunities so that they can take care of themselves as adults? Why punish the children for their mother’s failures?” He got huffy and left the room.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @sab: ​
       

      One in eight people is a lot of angry people in the general population.

      The New Deal modernized an ancient principle: that the legitimacy of government depends on safeguarding the material survival of its people. From Aquinas’s “just price” to medieval grain laws, government authority was dependent on its ability to feed its populace.

      Ancient governments bought and distributed grain. Rome’s annona, Egypt’s state granaries, China’s ever-normal stores.

      Ensuring people could eat was what prevented revolt and collapse.

      And if one wants to get all Old/New Testamenty about it:

      Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord.”

      Isaiah 58:7: “Share your bread with the hungry.”

      Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me food.”

      States that let their populations starve don’t last long.

      Of course our Failed Media Press Corpse is doing it’s level best to minimize the general awareness of such things.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Queen of Lurkers: I’ve had similar exchanges with GOP family members. The truth is they want low taxes. They are looking for excuses not to help people because it costs money.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      Brooke Rollins: “My message to America is your government is failing you right now … we have failed you.”

      Well, that’s a start, even though it’s not the governmentit’s the Republican party!

      Reply

