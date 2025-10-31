Nobody warned us this blade has two edges!…
Brooke Rollins: "My message to America is your government is failing you right now … we have failed you."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 10:26 AM
(Big, strapping broad sent out to deliver unpleasant message; tiny manling hastily shoves her aside ‘to clarify’… )
Mike Johnson immediately tries to clean up for Brooke Rollins: "When she says 'we have failed you,' she means 'we, the Democrats,' okay?"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 10:27 AM
Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Rollins & Johnson called 42 million Americans losing SNAP benefits a “silver lining” because it sparked “a national conversation.”
Imagine being so detached from hunger that you see families skipping meals as a PR opportunity.
— Jennifer C (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:48 AM
Jeffries: "Understand, until Donald Trump tells them what to do, Republicans in the House and Senate are going to be unwilling to find a bipartisan path forward because this version of the Republican Party, they don't work for the American people. They work for Donald Trump."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 4:17 PM
“IT’S THEIR FAULT!” Democrats, of course — but also ‘his’ Republicans, and probably the weak-willed voters who don’t appreciate him:
Another entry in the "interesting how dramatically their tone has changed" folder.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Punchbowl, for readers who find Politico insufficiently ‘savvy’:
When you REALLY don’t get out much.
@punchbowlnews.bsky.social
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 1:44 PM
Some Repubs are restless…
Rep. Ryan Zinke: "Our economy is not great."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 8:05 AM
