Nobody warned us this blade has two edges!…



(Big, strapping broad sent out to deliver unpleasant message; tiny manling hastily shoves her aside ‘to clarify’… )

Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Rollins & Johnson called 42 million Americans losing SNAP benefits a “silver lining” because it sparked “a national conversation.”

Imagine being so detached from hunger that you see families skipping meals as a PR opportunity. [image or embed] — Jennifer C (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:48 AM

Jeffries: "Understand, until Donald Trump tells them what to do, Republicans in the House and Senate are going to be unwilling to find a bipartisan path forward because this version of the Republican Party, they don't work for the American people. They work for Donald Trump." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 31, 2025 at 4:17 PM

“IT’S THEIR FAULT!” Democrats, of course — but also ‘his’ Republicans, and probably the weak-willed voters who don’t appreciate him:

Punchbowl, for readers who find Politico insufficiently ‘savvy’:

Some Repubs are restless…