Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Friday Night Open Thread

Happy Halloween! This is your annual Halloween reminder that drugs are too expensive and hard to find to waste handing out to your shitty kids so don’t even start with the bullshit.

I am currently hiding upstairs in my office because I did not buy any candy for the little bastards currently terrorizing my hood with a fire engine escort. I almost did on my way home from picking up the car, but after shelling out another 400 for repairs AS Joelle has an electrician fixing the power to her kitchen, I just thought “you know what fuck them kids” and just kept on driving. So now, like the big tough guy who thinks “fuck them kids” is hiding like a wanted man in the upstairs of my house with all the lights off because no one wants to be the ‘shitty candy’ or no ‘candy house’ on the block.

The change of the weather, the multiple car and house calamities, my aching shoulders, and it’s just been a shitshow since the wedding. Joelle said yesterday “I am so excited you are coming out next week it’s like the only thing I got going for me” and without reflecting on how sweet that was I grumbled “Ooof that’s fucking grim.”

I do actually really like Halloween. It’s just fer fun. There’s no religious bullshit for the most part, no bullshit jingoism, etc. Just people getting dressed up and having fun. And I am down with that. My favorite part of Halloween the last decade or so is one of my former students (and at the time, favorite bartender) goes ALL OUT on the family costumes and they look like Hollywood productions. This is one of my favorites even though it doesn’t have her total ham of a kid:

Friday Night Open Thread 40

I am trying to think what my best costume was- one year I went as Ethel Merman, another year I went as John Daly’s caddy, one year we went as 70’s Saturday Night Fever attendees, and then there was this one:

Friday Night Open Thread 42

Ohio University halloweens in the early 90’s were something.

***

Speaking of ghouls and goblins:

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown.

The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the program partially or in full for November. That also brings uncertainty about how things will unfold and will delay payments for many beneficiaries whose cards would normally be recharged early in the month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture committee that oversees the food aid program, said Friday’s rulings from judges nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama confirm what Democrats have been saying: “The administration is choosing not to feed Americans in need, despite knowing that it is legally required to do so.”

The money is there, they just want to inflict pain because, well, they can. It’s not helping them at all. And if it only applies in the jurisdictions in the Blue states that sued, it will keep hurting his own people the most. Donald Trump’s and Republican poll numbers are bad. It’s shocking to me the media keep carrying water for him because anyone else with numbers like this they would be pummeling them over everything.

***

Like I said, every generation needs its own forever war:

The Trump administration has identified targets in Venezuela that include military facilities used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. If President Trump decides to move forward with airstrikes, they said, the targets would send a clear message to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro that it is time to step down.

While the president hasn’t made a final decision on ordering land strikes, the officials said a potential air campaign would focus on targets that sit at the nexus of the drug gangs and the Maduro regime. Trump and his senior aides have been particularly focused on unsettling Maduro as the U.S. military has attacked boats allegedly carrying drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.

The potential targets under consideration include ports and airports controlled by the military that are allegedly used to traffic drugs, including naval facilities and airstrips, according to one of the officials.

Trump came into office pledging to crack down on the flow of illegal narcotics, responsible for tens of thousands of American deaths each year, from Latin America into the U.S. Since Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. has deployed an unprecedented amount of military firepower to the Caribbean, while simultaneously ramping up a lethal campaign against alleged drug smugglers in the region.

I used to think no one would be brazen enough to actually do the kind of shit we did in the 50’s and onward in the digital age. But then after watching the events in Ukraine and Gaza I realize now that the only thing stopping Trump from starting a land war down there is Trump himself. That’s just where the fuck we are- no one in the GOP will join democrats to stop him, and if they did the Supreme Court would just allow it anyway.

***

This season of Slow Horses is fucking brilliant- just the best tv show on tv. Shout at ya tomorrow.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I love John Cole, but I don’t love anyone enough, even my stepkids, enough to see their Halloween pictures.

      Seriously, grow up kids if you are above age ten.

      I did Halloween in my twenties, but I kept that a secret from those who mattered (parents, employers, other party friends, my significant other.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      The first Hallowe’en after I moved into new house in a new neighborhood, I was shocked, and embarrassed, when trick or treaters knocked on my door. I hid under my desk until they went away, then rushed out to buy some candy. Fifteen years later, they remain the only trick or treaters to knock on the door.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      We had our trick-or-treat last Saturday, which is good because the weather tonight sucks thanks to Hurricane Melissa blowing by offshore.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      This is your annual Halloween reminder that drugs are too expensive and hard to find to waste handing out to your shitty kids so don’t even start with the bullshit.

      LOL!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      When we lived in town, we had nonstop trick-or-treaters for years.  Sometimes we ran out of candy. Carloads would drive to our neighborhood to trick-or-treat.  That slowed down when a newer, much larger housing development opened up nearby.

      Then we moved out to the boonies and haven’t a had trick-or-treater in 17 years.  I miss the little buggers  cuties.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Almost Retired

      My Dad was an undertaker and I grew up in a Funeral Home.  Creepy old Victorian pile of a house on the town square, as was typical of smallish upper Midwestern towns in the ‘70’s.  We had no trick or treaters (but my High School Halloween parties were epic).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      Those are great costumes!  I would give out candy, but my dog would go nuts.  One year when I had a calmer dog a little girl came dressed as Medusa.  I was impressed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Bought a biggish bag and the two little kids whom I begged last week to come by just came by. That will probably be it. We have never gotten trick or treaters in any numbers even though it would be an easy haul (duplexes).

      Think I’ll put the bag in the downstairs pantry. I don’t like candy and I’ve already had some peanut M&Ms and a Twix. My, are they tiny these days.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shakti

      I lost track of time but I got candy and turned on all the lights. I don’t think we will see anyone in the neighborhood as our town has trick of treat in the park with candy from businesses a dj and a bounce house.

      I am reluctantly in favor because Florida drivers are dangerous to pedestrians even in neighborhoods. I have no reason to go to that as an adult and there’s nothing aimed at adults nearby.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Raoul Paste

      I guess drugs are the new weapons of mass destruction.

      I would like to see Cole as Ethel Merman, and too bad that the kids today would not get the impersonation.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      I am much older than you. I love your blog.

      But tonight:

      What the fuck kids. Grow up. Behave. Stop being stupid.

      I hate costumes. I even more hate halloween.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Spanky

      Things were hot ‘n heavy from the get-go at 6 PM and I had to start getting serious about one little bar per kid. Things shut down abruptly about 10 minutes ago and I’m getting optimistic that the stash will last the evening.

      I have 14 pieces left.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @hells littlest angel: Every time I move to a new place I buy candy for the first Halloween.  When I inevitably get no one, I stop.  But I am not going to be the guy who doesn’t have candy. No one goes to apartment buildings anymore.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Donald Trump’s and Republican poll numbers are bad. It’s shocking to me the media keep carrying water for him because anyone else with numbers like this they would be pummeling them over everything.

      They’d beat the shit out of any Democratic president or Congress that remotely acted this horrible and deplorable.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MagdaInBlack

      I have been guilty of disconnecting my doorbell

      eta: my friend, sitting on her porch in Lowell, MA, tells me she had a total of 4 candy grabbers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TONYG

      @hells littlest angel: Trick or treaters seem to be almost extinct in my New Jersey neighborhood.  It’s almost as though I grew up in a different era.  So, now I have two bags of candy that I’ll be forced to eat myself over the next month.  I’ll do my duty.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TONYG

      @mrmoshpotato: The corporate media is owned by corporations.  If you strip away the “culture war” bullshit, Republican policies are only about funneling more money to billionaires and corporations.  That’s it.  Everything else is bullshit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab: Let kids be kids.  They will be adults soon enough and for ever.  Let them believe in Santa and the Easter Bunny as long as they need it.  Give candy to the vaguely embarrassed teens who put together a last minute costume.  Let them hang on to being kids.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MobiusKlein

      Already had two out in SF, still daylight.

      Giving out hot spiced cider, with optional adult add on.

      Come visit Sunnyside, where it’s sunny 10 days a year

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Spanky

      We’re at the end of the lane, and for years and years we had no more than three or 4 kids for the whole night. Then we got a new neighbor who goes whole hog and lets everyone on the neighborhood facebook group know that she’s loaded with stuff. So here we are.

      I prefer it this way.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ishiyama

      I impulse bought a bag of mini Reese’s Pieces, even though I never have any trick-or-treaters. I will take it to the party that my building is hosting this afternoon (in Hilo, HI).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      I purposely buy candy I don’t like. If I end up with extras, I won’t be tempted to eat them. I give them to the grandkiddos and let mom and dad deal with the sugar issues LOL

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      my 2 cents: Ted Cruz and Mitch “The Walking Dead” McConnell are blasting Tucker Carlson for interviewing open white supremacist Nick Fuentes recently…

      …once trumpov croaks, the GOP civil war is going to be IN-TENSE

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Spanky

      One kid had a weird thing on his head, so I asked him what he was dressed as.  “A Villager from Minecraft” sez he, in a tone that left the “duhhhh!” unsaid but obvious.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Let kids be kids.  They will be adults soon enough and for ever.  Let them believe in Santa and the Easter Bunny as long as they need it.  Give candy to the vaguely embarrassed teens who put together a last minute costume.  Let them hang on to being kids.

      Exactly! I always reminded my kiddos they only have 17 years of childhood. Once they turned 18 they were adults FOREVER.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      AP via John Cole @ Top:

      The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the (SNAP) program partially or in full for November.

      Not sure that was a good idea. The Trump administration will probably just fund $1.00 for each recipient and claim that’s sufficient partial funding to fulfill the court’s orders.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @hells littlest angel: Since I moved to a rural county in 1976, I have not had any trick or treaters ever. The first year I bought a bunch of candy since I lived on a main road, but nothing. If you don’t live in a suburb, central part of a town, or a city, my experience is there are no kids coming by. So no excuse for me to buy candy and hope for leftovers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sab

      We have an adorable black cat ( most black cats are adorable. Perky, friendly, what’s up!, naive about the hostile world out there.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kelly

      No Trick or Treaters out here on the end of our gravel road in the sticks. Used to get a constant stream of kids when I lived in a very walkable old neighborhood in Forest Grove. Usually an hour or so after the little kids quit coming some young teens would show up. I’d just dump whatever I had left in the first one’s bag and shut off the lights. One year I just shut off the lights and went upstairs to read leaving a gallon or two of candy in a bowl on the table. Woke up and discovered my dog had gotten into it. Alice was usually very good about leaving stuff alone. I called the vet worried the chocolates would be bad for her. He asked me what kinds of candy and I realized she’d picked out all the Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. He was not surprised at her selection. Far more peanut butter than chocolate. Said she’d be fine and she was. Pooped gold foil for a couple days.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sab

      Our beggars night was on the lasr Saturday before Halloween. Last Saturday. I bought lots of candy but missed the date. Husband knew but closed the curtains, shut off the lights and did not participate. I thought it would be tonight. Chocolate we coukd eat, but what do we do with all those lollypops?!

      Reply

