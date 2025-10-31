Happy Halloween! This is your annual Halloween reminder that drugs are too expensive and hard to find to waste handing out to your shitty kids so don’t even start with the bullshit.

I am currently hiding upstairs in my office because I did not buy any candy for the little bastards currently terrorizing my hood with a fire engine escort. I almost did on my way home from picking up the car, but after shelling out another 400 for repairs AS Joelle has an electrician fixing the power to her kitchen, I just thought “you know what fuck them kids” and just kept on driving. So now, like the big tough guy who thinks “fuck them kids” is hiding like a wanted man in the upstairs of my house with all the lights off because no one wants to be the ‘shitty candy’ or no ‘candy house’ on the block.

The change of the weather, the multiple car and house calamities, my aching shoulders, and it’s just been a shitshow since the wedding. Joelle said yesterday “I am so excited you are coming out next week it’s like the only thing I got going for me” and without reflecting on how sweet that was I grumbled “Ooof that’s fucking grim.”

I do actually really like Halloween. It’s just fer fun. There’s no religious bullshit for the most part, no bullshit jingoism, etc. Just people getting dressed up and having fun. And I am down with that. My favorite part of Halloween the last decade or so is one of my former students (and at the time, favorite bartender) goes ALL OUT on the family costumes and they look like Hollywood productions. This is one of my favorites even though it doesn’t have her total ham of a kid:

I am trying to think what my best costume was- one year I went as Ethel Merman, another year I went as John Daly’s caddy, one year we went as 70’s Saturday Night Fever attendees, and then there was this one:

Ohio University halloweens in the early 90’s were something.

***

Speaking of ghouls and goblins:

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown. The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the program partially or in full for November. That also brings uncertainty about how things will unfold and will delay payments for many beneficiaries whose cards would normally be recharged early in the month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture committee that oversees the food aid program, said Friday’s rulings from judges nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama confirm what Democrats have been saying: “The administration is choosing not to feed Americans in need, despite knowing that it is legally required to do so.”

The money is there, they just want to inflict pain because, well, they can. It’s not helping them at all. And if it only applies in the jurisdictions in the Blue states that sued, it will keep hurting his own people the most. Donald Trump’s and Republican poll numbers are bad. It’s shocking to me the media keep carrying water for him because anyone else with numbers like this they would be pummeling them over everything.

***

Like I said, every generation needs its own forever war:

The Trump administration has identified targets in Venezuela that include military facilities used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. If President Trump decides to move forward with airstrikes, they said, the targets would send a clear message to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro that it is time to step down. While the president hasn’t made a final decision on ordering land strikes, the officials said a potential air campaign would focus on targets that sit at the nexus of the drug gangs and the Maduro regime. Trump and his senior aides have been particularly focused on unsettling Maduro as the U.S. military has attacked boats allegedly carrying drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean. The potential targets under consideration include ports and airports controlled by the military that are allegedly used to traffic drugs, including naval facilities and airstrips, according to one of the officials. Trump came into office pledging to crack down on the flow of illegal narcotics, responsible for tens of thousands of American deaths each year, from Latin America into the U.S. Since Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. has deployed an unprecedented amount of military firepower to the Caribbean, while simultaneously ramping up a lethal campaign against alleged drug smugglers in the region.

I used to think no one would be brazen enough to actually do the kind of shit we did in the 50’s and onward in the digital age. But then after watching the events in Ukraine and Gaza I realize now that the only thing stopping Trump from starting a land war down there is Trump himself. That’s just where the fuck we are- no one in the GOP will join democrats to stop him, and if they did the Supreme Court would just allow it anyway.

***

This season of Slow Horses is fucking brilliant- just the best tv show on tv. Shout at ya tomorrow.