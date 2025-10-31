Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Republicans Messed Up on Project 2025 (Paul Krugman)

How Republicans messed up on Project 2025 (Paul Krugman) 1

Their hate, their greed, their short-sightedness – and the law of unintended consequences – will be their undoing.

(The line above is my opinion.  The rest of this is Paul Krugman.)

Federal funding for SNAP, the nutritional aid program still often referred to as food stamps, ends tonight. This will have catastrophic impacts on 42 million Americans, the great majority of them children, elderly or disabled.

Millions more Americans are about to discover that health insurance has become vastly more expensive, in many cases unaffordable.
Why are these terrible things happening? At a basic level they’re happening because Republicans want them to happen. Drastic cuts in food stamps and health care programs were central planks in Project 2025, which is indeed the Trump administration’s policy platform, and were written into legislation in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that passed last summer.

But the consequences of these cruel intentions weren’t supposed to be this obvious, this early. The harshest provisions of the OBBBA were backloaded, set to kick in after the midterm elections. For example, draconian work requirements for Medicaid — which would effectively throw millions off the program, largely by imposing paperwork burdens low-wage workers can’t overcome — weren’t scheduled to take effect until the end of 2026.

Why the backloading? Presumably Republicans believed that by the time Americans woke up to what was happening, the G.O.P. would have effectively consolidated one-party rule, making future elections irrelevant.

Instead, however, the mask is being ripped off right now, well ahead of schedule.

I guess it’s possible that Republicans will manage to limit the political damage by claiming — completely falsely — that the suffering about to hit millions is being caused by Democrats who want to lavish benefits on illegal immigrants and pay for sex change operations. That’s not hyperbole. Here’s the banner currently at the top of the Agriculture Department’s SNAP data page — its data page!

In the past it would have been unthinkable to display political propaganda, let alone grotesquely dishonest propaganda, on government data sites. But we’re in a new world.

We’ll just have to see how all this plays politically. But it’s clear that Republicans messed up badly on the implementation of Project 2025. Immense cruelty was always part of the plan, but policy wasn’t supposed to get this cruel, this soon.

So what went wrong? I’d attribute it to a combination of policy ignorance, visceral hatred of doing anything that helps people in need, and the Epstein files. (Seriously.)

Read the whole thing.   It’s really very good.

 

    1. 1.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      It’s kind of astonishing how politically clumsy the Republicans have become.  Whether it’s this or Mike Johnson’s incoherence or Thune’s beating his head against a wall in the Senate, really it seems like they have forgotten how to handle public opinion.  Do they really believe they have a big majority supporting them?  Or that it doesn’t matter?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: They’re politically clumsy because “politics”, to them, no longer bears any relationship to governance. It’s all performative, all power plays, all the time. Any actual “governing” has come about because Democrats have stepped in to do it.

      The GOP no longer have any *idea* how to govern, or even that that’s what elected officials are elected to do. They don’t even know how to pass a budget, ffs, and that used to be literally the number one thing they *had* to know how to do.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jonas

      It’s nice to see Krugman’s substack remaining relevant in public discourse these days. He’s always been good, but really hit his stride when he cast off the editorial shackles of the FTFNYT. I wonder if CBS’s shitcanning of its best veteran journalists can produce a similar effort by some of these folks to offer an effective alternative to the increasingly Trump-cowed corporate MSM.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @mappy!:

      They were counting on Dems caving. That is the bedrock of their genome. That was the plan. Kiev in 24 hours.

      Absolutely.

      What makes it even stupider, is that they keep doubling down – they are certain that as the days go on, the Dems will cave.

      But for Dems to cave now would be self-immolation.  That cannot happen.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Miss Bianca: true, but what I mean is, this isn’t working politically. OK, I’m no expert but to me this looks like repeating the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.  They had no backup plan if the Democrats just said “no.” You can call this a power play but they seem to have a losing hand.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: They seem to be in a total bubble, where facts and public opinion do not seem to make it through.

      They are clicking their ruby slippers and think they are magically going to come out on top with this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:   Do they really believe they have a big majority supporting them?

      It was Hannah Arendt who observed that the point of fascist propaganda isn’t actually to convince anyone it’s true, it’s to intimidate people with the knowledge that they can lie and make the truth be what they imagine it to be with complete impunity.  Some of the GOP’s complete mendacity and gaslighting on the shutdown and Trump’s idiot antics at home and abroad are starting to break through to normieworld, but it’s in spite of, not because of, the way the MSM is covering it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @jonas: A friend watches Jim Acosta’s podcast. He says it’s very professionally produced and affords Acosta much wider scope than he enjoyed on TV. My friend says it’s a good moneymaker, too.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jonas: O’Brien’s villain monologue in “1984” is largely about this. “The Earth is flat and the stars are small holes in a dome, because the Party says it to be so. We can make you believe it or else rats will chew your face off. To do this is our greatest pleasure,” etc.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steve LaBonne

      You don’t have to worry about doing politics if you’re expecting the end of free elections. What do you think those new National Guard “crimefighting” units will be doing in November 2026?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mappy!

      The only route out for Rs now is for the R caucus to implode. I suspect Johnson is toast, and he knows it and Thune is going to be left adrift, and he knows it… Nobody wants to break the news to Taco. Hold the line.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I think it’s that *because* their power plays and politicking have strayed *so* far from their actual jobs that they’re effectively blind, deaf, and dumb at this point. And as O2 points out, that’s because they perceive their actual jobs  as counting coup against Democrats, not legislating or constituent service.

      Kay used to talk about how so much of the trouble in this world comes from people either not knowing what their actual jobs are, or not wanting to do their actual jobs. I’m inclined to think she was right.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      This makes me think of something that occurred to me the other day. Administrations can become unpopular failures three ways – outside forces, things they fail to do, or things they do. Outside forces are the acts of God stuff, a pandemic or bird flu killing the chickens, etc. Failure to do are things that administrations are supposed to do, but either because they don’t know they’re supposed to do the stuff or they don’t know how to do it, they don’t do the thing.

      But everything that is making this administration unpopular and a failure are the things they affirmatively did – they thought about it, decided to do it, planned it and did it. Prices are up and the economy faltering due entirely to the insane tariff policy. The cruel and ruthless deportations, the bombing of small boats, the criminal charges for political enemies, the stupid ballroom! These are all things that the administration decided to do. Their entire platform and reason for being are simply wrong.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Matt McIrvin: Will you at least admit that WE can still come out on top?

      The future is unknown.

      Your worst case doomy prediction is one of the possibilities, but it is  certainly not the most likely.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      gvg

      They group punish any of “their own” that notice non approved reality. It’s like Trump always firing the people who told him things he didn’t like. But they do it also because they really crave the feeling of being a part of their tribe, plus fear of being ostrasized. Some of them are also in it for the enjoyment of throwing stones at the fallen. Many of them have no intention of rising to any responsibility, they are just there to pull down the formerly powerful. A lot of messangers who realize they are carrying bad news, just don’t bother to deliver it to them.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      piratedan

      well, their political coup proceeds apace, but perhaps the Trump Administration will use food riots as their reasoning for the insurrection act being called since immigration roundups aren’t giving them the justification that they need to pimp on the media.

      To be fair, I do not see them allowing their master plan to be derailed just because some poor people go hungry and sick people end up as poor people… unless those people get armed and start shooting Republicans in the streets.  Hell, even that might not do it until they drag that troll and his minions out of the WH and throw them into the pit that he’ dug up for his ballroom.

      apologies for the cynicism, just having a hard time believing that these guys will concede their power short of a bullet.

      I would adore seeing people get fed, people getting health insurance, I am just unconvinced that those in power give a shit and that they will exponentially increase their cruelty as some sort of petty justification for having being made to “resolve” the problem.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gvg

      @mappy!: The reason it hasn’t quite already is that when they threw out McCarthy they found out they didn’t have someone else they could agree on really. Johnson was an inoffensive noneintity, and they whould be using him as a buy time stopgap, but they don’t seem to be. I think that may be because no one really wants to be the leader and take the blame, they can already sense Trump isn’t working. Part of that is Trump is too cheap and greedy. He doesn’t know how to reward loyalty. Sometimes he turns on an ally just to enjoy being nasty. That really is not the way to build a movement. The other factor is he is too old and the end is already too near.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      p.a.

      I’ve noted before, so far, the US has been unreasonably fortunate in the incompetence of our home-grown fascists, Jim Crow excepted.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m keeping sane by doing what I was doing before the election: playing music (I moved on to guitar on May 1, ukulele was no longer as interesting), gardening, and nurturing supportive relationships while also being politically involved.  I’ve been the sounding board/supporter of a close friend who is extracting herself from decades of a relationship with an abusive narcissist (but I replete myself); in the process it’s helped me identify some similar blind spots to people with those characteristics and it led to my standing up for personal boundaries and getting a female narcissist off my back and out of my life.

      I think I’m doing OK, considering what is happening around us, something I would have never expected given the first round.  The first turnip term sent me screaming back into therapy for having had narcissistic parents, along with lots of other people according to that therapist.  This time, well, I’m OK.  I’ve gotten off the antidepressants I took for decades and I feel fine, so my suspicion that I no longer needed them was correct.  That feels like a victory.  I now know how to stop doomscrolling when I need a break, which is also important and not something I could do before.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      BrennanCenter.org (from September 2024):

      For over a century, the Enforcement Acts have protected the civil rights guaranteed by the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments from infringement by extremist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. Project 2025, a controversial conservative policy agenda, wants to turn that long-standing history on its head by using the laws to punish election officials for helping voters, pursue politically motivated prosecutions against partisan rivals, and weaken the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division.

      Project 2025 would pervert civil rights laws.
      The most glaring problem with Project 2025’s proposal is that it would use a law intended to protect civil rights to prosecute people who help others exercise their fundamental right to vote.

      The plan proposes to prosecute election officials under Section 241 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which Congress enacted as part of the Enforcement Act of 1870. The act was the first of several laws, dubbed the Ku Klux Klan Acts, which aimed to protect the civil rights newly recognized in the post–Civil War constitutional amendments.

      Section 241 criminalizes conspiracies to “injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person” from the “free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege” under federal law. Historically, it was used to prosecute Klan members attempting to prevent Black Americans from voting. Over time, it has been used to prosecute a range of conspiracies to intimidate voters, suppress votes, and subvert election outcomes. In fact, President Trump faces a charge under Section 241 in DC federal court for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

      Rather than using Section 241 as intended to protect Americans from conspiracies to undermine their voting rights, Project 2025 sets forth detailed recommendations on how the Justice Department should use the law to prosecute individuals who protect those rights. As an example, the plan suggests prosecuting the Pennsylvania secretary of state for a practice used in the 2020 election: offering provisional ballots to voters whose mail ballots were rejected due to slight errors on their mail ballot envelopes.

      […]

      The final piece in Project 2025’s anti-voter agenda is its plan to weaken and distort the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. The division has played a prominent role in enforcing civil rights laws ever since Congress created it through the Civil Rights Act of 1957. Indeed, attorneys from the division have been involved in historically significant cases such as the investigations of the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers, the police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, and the murders of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964. Project 2025 would strip the division of its authority to conduct such prosecutions, removing the power to enforce civil rights laws from the division created precisely for that purpose and placing it instead within the DOJ’s Criminal Division.

      The plan does not stop there. It separately proposes to “reorganize and refocus” the Civil Rights Division to challenge diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. The plan’s authors claim that an “unholy alliance of special interests, radicals in government, and the far Left” have “besieged” the public and private sectors with these policies and that the Biden administration has used the Civil Rights Division to “enshrine[] affirmative discrimination in all aspects of [the Administration’s] operations under the guise of ‘equity.’” To remedy these “invidious schemes,” Project 2025 proposes that the division “spend its first year under the next Administration using the full force of federal prosecutorial resources to investigate and prosecute all state and local governments, institutions of higher education, corporations, and any other private employers” who engage in this so-called discrimination.

      In short, just as it proposes using Section 241 to prosecute those who facilitate voting, it also suggests using all of civil rights law, and the federal agency primarily responsible for enforcing it, to take down programs aimed at providing people of color with equal opportunities. This utter perversion of the division’s mission would put a target on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives everywhere, as well as undo much of the recent progress that has been made against race discrimination in many sectors.

      […]

      The monsters know that they cannot win a national mandate in fair elections. So they are trying to change the rules, break the (what are supposed to be) impartial voting and legal systems, and scare normal people into not voting.

      We cannot let them win.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      They’re being this way for many of the reasons cited so the potential of good ole ‘overreach’ is always possible despite it never actually happening.  With SNAP, that might happen cuz…

      The New Deal modernized an ancient principle: that the legitimacy of government depends on safeguarding the material survival of its people. From Aquinas’s “just price” to medieval grain laws, government authority was dependent on its ability to feed its populace.

      Ancient governments bought and distributed grain. Rome’s annona, Egypt’s state granaries, China’s ever-normal stores.

      Ensuring people could eat was what prevented revolt and collapse.

      And if one wants to get all Old/New Testamenty about it:

      Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord.”

      Isaiah 58:7: “Share your bread with the hungry.”

      Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me food.”

      States that let their populations starve don’t last long.

      Of course our Failed Media Press Corpse is doing it’s level best to minimize the general awareness of such things.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: I no longer have any feeling for what is likely. Years ago, I thought I did, but those ideas have been disproven by events.

      Hope makes me antsy, like seeing a horror-movie character going into the basement. Most of all, I don’t trust my own strength of character. I’m terrified that when the disaster comes, when they come to torture or murder me, my fundamental cowardice is going to make me betray all of my principles, my country and the people I love. So I concentrate on the most horrific possibilities, to try to strengthen myself emotionally if they come and make myself able to die with honor, if necessary.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @Miss Bianca:

      The GOP no longer have any *idea* how to govern, or even that that’s what elected officials are elected to do. They don’t even know how to pass a budget, ffs, and that used to be literally the number one thing they *had* to know how to do. 

      Yes this, They do not want to govern, they don’t believe in it as a good thing, and thus they don’t do it and have lost the institutional memory of how.

      Another example of how Dems and GOP are fundamentally not the same, and our voters are not the same, and so should not be expected to do the same things.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WTFGhost

      For what it’s worth, genital transformation surgeries are not “genital mutilation” and if anyone ever popped Trump a good one, right in the nose, and held up his hands and immediately surrendered, over calling reassignment surgery mutilation, and their defense was, Trump is such a big, hearty man, a single punch in the snoot wouldn’t hurt him badly, I’d be torn between “national hero” and “bearer of political violence, killing our powerful, hearty, noble ruler with a punch would never have taken a 6’3″ 240lb man of his feet!” because we know Trump would collapse like the Putin-marionette he’s always been, and probably die.

      I’m sorry – the above is a terrible thing, and I wouldn’t have written it, but for the intense pain I feel when I’m not using THC. Oh, right, Trump mocks people who use medical marijuana too. Man. No wonder real conservatives think Trump’s a hemorrhoid.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Booger

      Seems like since Gingrich, (Community College Professor with a PhD in Belgian Educational Policy in the Congo, which kept him safely out of Viet Nam) the entire focus of the (R) is winning the contest.

      Game the system, play the refs, find the loopholes, gerrymander, lie, cheat and steal. Nothing afterward except watching the game tapes and plotting for the next contest. Who gives a shit about the purpose of the competition? It’s all about winning the game.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Josie

      I am learning to deal with sourdough baking. I have made bread for years, but sourdough is a whole new ballgame. Today I made no knead sourdough bread and it actually rose nicely. It’s now in the oven baking. Also I used the discard to make some apple spice muffins. Yum.

      I keep up with news on BJ and Paul Krugman’s email. I donate to worthy candidates and news sites, but baking and making food from scratch is what keeps me sane. It’s kind of like meditation.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Socolofi

      Betting on Democrats caving has been a great plan, and it’s worked for years. But I think between recissions, firings, wanton ignoring of Congress, and a super-mad Democratic electorate, the Jeffries, Schumer, and the rest have realized that if they don’t stand up for something, we’ll find someone else who will. Oh, and it will almost certainly be some Hispanic woman or Muslim dude, and you better believe they’ll be real Socialists.

      This said, in a Biggest Dick Contest, not like the GOP can back down either. But Trump has tossed in an out, which is wipe out the filibuster, so I imagine that’ll be the route they take. My prediction:

      – They make some bad faith overture to the Dems: vote for the CR, and keep the filibuster, or we wipe out the filibuster and pass the CR anyway. I imagine Dems will tell the GOP to pound sand, because it means the GOP will own everything and can’t blame Democratic intransigence anymore.

      – They pass the CR, and eventually a budget. This goes much faster without the need to involve Democrats. It’s also a lot worse (and it was already going to be bad).

      – They say they did this to save SNAP and try to paint Democrats as the party of bad guys who want to give health care to illegals. They also claim that because Democrats shut down the government there wasn’t time to fix the ACA premiums, so sorry they’re so high, blame Democrats.

      – I don’t know if they try to delay putting the House in session to get the expiry of the discharge petition or not; I imagine if it expires they just make a new one. But it does delay things.

      – Misery and cruelty hit earlier than the midterms, and people are mad.

      All this said, I don’t know if we start making progress at the mid-terms. Most red states are already various shades of cruel and miserable, and the GOP in power there has never been worried at all. I think that translates to GOP reps in Congress – even though lots of people will feel the cruelty, I don’t think they believe they’ll pay a price, as to date, they really haven’t.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      gene108

      @Miss Bianca:

      They’re politically clumsy because “politics”, to them, no longer bears any relationship to governance. It’s all performative, all power plays, all the time.

      Because everything is now a Trumpian dominance display for them, they’ve left themselves little to no room to compromise. Compromise is essential to a functioning representative democracy.

      Any actual “governing” has come about because Democrats have stepped in to do it.

      This used to work great for Republicans at the federal and state level, because the could do all the grandstanding they wanted, as long as they left the basic framework of the social safety net and regulatory state relatively intact.

      The OBBBA took a hammer to this framework and dismantled it, with nothing to shore up what people on Medicaid, ACA plans, SNAP, etc. need to survive.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Bokonon

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: They had no backup plan if the Democrats just said “no.” You can call this a power play but they seem to have a losing hand.

      To use a drug dealing term … they are getting high on their own supply.  They’ve been manipulating reality for MAGA for so long that it has horked them in.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jeffro

      that Krugman piece is good – shows how the modern GOP’s toxic cocktail of malice and ignorance is causing all kinds of harm to the country

      I don’t know how Johnson’s going to re-open the House for anything if his goal is to avoid a vote on the Epstein Files.  Like, literally anything at all.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Jasmine Crockett comments on some differences between Democrats and Republicans in the Politico podcast I referenced at #65 in Annie Laurie’s morning thread. Politico Magazine has excerpts and at least one of them speaks to your point.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WTFGhost

      @Socolofi: GOP states are cruel and miserable, but only to small populations at once. Cutting all food aid, all federal services except crapping on people’s heads, and, crashing the economy (because remember, shutdowns hurt GDP!) is going to make a lot of people angry. Moscow Mitch likes to say people will get over it, but, he’s never stuffed twenty years of mean into a single bill before, and I don’t think he realizes how much mean, and how much miserable, is already built in.

      There’s reason for hope. The Republican desperation to blame Democrats probably plays better into our hands than they realize. They’re so used to walking right up to saying “Blame the Dems, not us!” that they’re sure saying it outright helps, but, hopefully, even veterans of political reporting on conservatives remember that schoolyard taunts aren’t good reporting, and therefore look for a real explanation, rather than just quoting a Republican, as usual.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      unrelatedwaffle

      The Republican strategy of “I know you are but what am I?” could still work. I’m not holding my breath that “why won’t Obama lead?” doesn’t become the dominant narrative over the next few weeks as it becomes less and less likely the government EVER reopens.

      I clasp my hands together and hope to the flying spaghetti monster that our elected Democrats stand strong and everyone else hammers away that the Republicans own this. All of this. Don’t let the FTFNYT or WaPo or any of these other useless reactionary centrists tank us again. No more Biden old, no more sanewashing, no more “move to the center.”

      And a candy offering for Zohran this weekend. If he wins, I really believe better things will be possible.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WTFGhost: Calling gender-affirming surgery “genital mutilation” is one of the most despicable things they do–the rhetoric is erasing or inverting the whole aspect of consent, which is not a principle the right has ever embraced in the first place.

      (This is why I’m not big on shaming them for getting lots of plastic surgery, but I do kind of love the tactic of calling it gender-affirming care, not least because it makes Nancy Mace head-exploding mad.)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: My suspicion is that Trump and Johnson are keeping either Nancy Mace or Lauren Boebert as an ace in the hole, or maybe both. They could take their name off the Petition to Discharge if Johnson has to reopen the House and swear Rep. Grijalva in.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      rusty

      The reason the Republicans can’t govern is because too many of them never did it before.  We are in an age of performance politics.  Say the right inflammatory things, posture the right way, and you can get elected.  Even if you can find someone to fund you outside the political system.  For all its faults, the old system had people start out by running for the city board, even the school board.  They then moved up to the state level, winning a state representative seat, eventually chairing a committee.  If you proved capable then running for a congressional seat.  Candidates learned how to work with others, and at those low levels there was an expectation you got things done.   Being a metaphorical bomb thrower on the school board quickly gets you unelected.  People want people to actually run the school.  Now, we have all these people that are running their first race for the gold rings of US senators and representatives.  Having an actual voting record is now a negative, it is easier to take unreasonable positions when you never had to make a decision.   The Republicans are especially filled with these folks.  Trump is the ultimate example, but so is Vance, Tuberville and so, so many more.  The Democrat side has less, and it is why I am I don’t like voting in primaries for anyone that hasn’t paid the dues of learning how to govern.  The Maine Democratic senate primary is a very good example of the negatives of rallying around the unproven, and they are more likely to be a problem if elected.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Socolofi: I think the midterms are going to force a crisis, because we’re very likely going to elect a bunch of new Democrats (whether a majority or not), but Congress and the administration are then going to try to do everything in their power to nullify those elections and prevent them from being seated. And whether it plays out in the courts or in the streets, shit is going to go down. But it’s a crisis we really can’t forestall any longer.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Bokonon

      @Suzanne:Yes this, They do not want to govern, they don’t believe in it as a good thing, and thus they don’t do it and have lost the institutional memory of how.

      Agree.  Just like corporate America … the GOP has have outsourced core capabilities.  They kept the politics and divested the governing.

      When their policies aren’t being driven by Trump’s fits and personal agenda, policy and legislation and governance choices are now determined on a top-down basis by ALEC and the big PACs and groups like the Heritage Foundation.  The politicians and their staffs have effectively become sock puppets and meme factories, charged with maintaining the GOP’s political power and muscling through the agenda determined by their billionaire donors and institutional supporters.  And they are REALLY FOCUSED and REALLY GOOD AT IT.  Because that’s their one job.

      Perfect example?  The current drive by the GOP in multiple states to eliminate the state income tax.  You can trace exactly where that comes from (the Koch organization) and how it then filters down to political action.  But the drive is devoid of actual “policy” or governance by politicians.

      The GOP has been hollowing themselves out. That’s a national problem as well as a political opportunity for the Democrats.  Witness the state of Colorado, where a once powerful and fairly popular state GOP organization has driven itself into extremism, incompetence, and decline.  Along with minority status.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bokonon

      @rusty:Having an actual voting record is now a negative, it is easier to take unreasonable positions when you never had to make a decision.   The Republicans are especially filled with these folks. Trump is the ultimate example, but so is Vance, Tuberville and so, so many more.

      But … but … but … Tuberville was a football coach!!

      In large swatches of the USA, it seems that there’s nothing more better than that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trollhattan

      @Bokonon:

      TBF the highest paid State of California employees are UC football coaches. Many times the salary of, say, the governor.

      Nice work if you can find it.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mappy!

      Dems do have a way of circumventing the hobbling of the Federal Government, by redirecting funding of the social net to the state level, for Blue states that is. The threat of a wealth tax might be a softly spoken hint fronting a big stick… Wall Street makes for a big target. When you know how to govern, there are a lot of tools available that the know-nothings completely ignore. State’s Rights, right? ; – )

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @Bokonon: One of the three leading candidates in Georgia’s Republican Senate primary is former football coach Bill(?) Dooley. The others are Reps. Buddy Carter and Jim Coilins. Dooley has made his pitch at the White House, and Carter and Collins will make theirs before too long.

      Trump’s endorsement will likely decide the race. Dooley could be the strongest candidate because he does not have a voting record.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus@MattF: and I think “frightened” is the key here.  Contra Krugman, I don’t think cruelty is really important to the large majority of Republican Congress-critters (excepting the relatively few true crazy MAGAts among them). But it IS important to the crazy MAGAts who voted them in, who are perfectly willing to suffer as long as the Others in the box next door suffer worse (no curtain rod, etc), who worship the Orange Guy, and — most importantly — who would vote them out in a primary if someone said they were stepping out of line.

      That’s also why I think the general pessimism about possible deals is correct.  They CAN’T make a deal, because none of them can afford to be the first to step forward, especially given the capriciousness of the Orange Guy.

      Sucks to be them!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro@Geminid: IIRC, the way the calendar works — all the procedural hoops and schedules, plus the number of days the House is normally in session this time of year — it won’t matter if the petition is signed and submitted after next week: this session of Congress will expire before it would be “ripe,” and then the Dems would have to start over.

      Reply

