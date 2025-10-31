This shift is happening at the exact moment Trump, Stephen Miller, and the rest of the GOP are waging their loudest anti-immigration crusade. That tells us something profound:

Trump’s mass deportation agenda is so cruel, so extreme, and so visible that it is actually making Americans more pro-immigration.

This could be a foundational shift in American politics. If it continues (a big if), the next Democratic president could be positioned to:

Restructure and reform ICE from the ground up

Purge its leadership

End the cruelty baked into its enforcement practices

Pass comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border and provides a path to citizenship for millions

Democrats must undo the political damage of the Biden years and rebuild trust with the electorate on immigration, but if we do we can make incredible progress on fixing immigration.

And that would be the ultimate irony.