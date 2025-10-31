Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Immigration Is a Good Thing

Can Something Good Come Out of Something Awful? 3

From Dan Pfeiffer

Can Something Good Come Out of Something Awful?

This shift is happening at the exact moment Trump, Stephen Miller, and the rest of the GOP are waging their loudest anti-immigration crusade. That tells us something profound:

Trump’s mass deportation agenda is so cruel, so extreme, and so visible that it is actually making Americans more pro-immigration.

This could be a foundational shift in American politics. If it continues (a big if), the next Democratic president could be positioned to:

  • Restructure and reform ICE from the ground up
  • Purge its leadership
  • End the cruelty baked into its enforcement practices
  • Pass comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border and provides a path to citizenship for millions

Democrats must undo the political damage of the Biden years and rebuild trust with the electorate on immigration, but if we do we can make incredible progress on fixing immigration.

And that would be the ultimate irony.

The US will never be a world power again in the way that it was – but it’s pretty clear to me that we no longer deserve to have the role we had before.  Beacon of democracy?   I don’t think so.

Still, I know I have more hope than some of you.  All the flaws that have been identified?  All the things in the constitution that relied on the enemy not being within?  Those things can be changed, and we might just come out of this with a stronger democracy than before.

 

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      We deserve all of this. We are no longer a beacon thanks 50% of this country voting for it. The numbers posted are still horrible at 45+%. I’m pretty ashamed that these people think they are safe. Once they run out of immigrants they aren’t shutting down ICE, there will be new demographics to go after.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @cain:  Slight correction. 50% of this country did not vote for this.

      At most you can say that 50% of the people who voted – voted for this.  But some of those people were stupid and some were misled.  No idea on those percentages.

      About 1/3 of the country feels comfortable and privileged enough to have not voted at all.  THAT’S A PROBLEM.

      Even so, it’s a safe bet that after this year, not all of that 1/3 will feel comfortable enough or feel that they are safe.  And that’s a problem for Republicans.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Cannot pass up the opportunity to raise my favorite “What We Democrats Must Do.”

      This is the best opportunity in decades to develop and propose a comprehensive immigration reform program. It must include better controls over people entering, sure, but the program should grant rather speedy citizenship to the people we call Dreamers, brought here as children, lived here their whole lives, as well as a reasonable path to citizenship or legal resident status for people who have lived here unauthorized for years, decades, without any legal difficulties. The program’s selling points are morality and practicality.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @WaterGirl:

      But some of those people were stupid and some were misled.

      I’ve said many times you are a much better person than I am.

      I extended that grace to the stupid & deluded in 2016. I did not in 2020 or 2024, nor will I ever.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Melancholy Jaques: I still want to start a series of posts where we can create an affirmative version of Project 2025 – for 2029.

      I hate the idea of calling it Project 2029, though.  We need to find a different word for “project”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Hey, at least our VP retains his popularity.

      Vice President JD Vance, who drew scrutiny this week by saying he hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, pushed back against critics, accusing them of “anti-Christian bigotry,” the Washington Post reports.

      Said Vance: “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that. Because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

      Weirdos. Walz was/is right.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      We can sink into a morass of despair and recrimination, or we can do something incrementally to improve the future.

      I’m on Team Incremental Improvement.

      The rare souls who can do both, god bless and go right ahead! Though don’t expect me to hang around during the recrimination sessions. :)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      @trollhattan:

      Sounds like laying grounds for an annulment to me after seeing him and Erika Kirk cozying up on stage.  Did they marry in the church?  If not, it might be okay to divorce (deport???) the brown wife.

      Reply

