From Dan Pfeiffer
This shift is happening at the exact moment Trump, Stephen Miller, and the rest of the GOP are waging their loudest anti-immigration crusade. That tells us something profound:
Trump’s mass deportation agenda is so cruel, so extreme, and so visible that it is actually making Americans more pro-immigration.
This could be a foundational shift in American politics. If it continues (a big if), the next Democratic president could be positioned to:
- Restructure and reform ICE from the ground up
- Purge its leadership
- End the cruelty baked into its enforcement practices
- Pass comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border and provides a path to citizenship for millions
Democrats must undo the political damage of the Biden years and rebuild trust with the electorate on immigration, but if we do we can make incredible progress on fixing immigration.
And that would be the ultimate irony.
The US will never be a world power again in the way that it was – but it’s pretty clear to me that we no longer deserve to have the role we had before. Beacon of democracy? I don’t think so.
Still, I know I have more hope than some of you. All the flaws that have been identified? All the things in the constitution that relied on the enemy not being within? Those things can be changed, and we might just come out of this with a stronger democracy than before.
