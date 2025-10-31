On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

What is worth a long, pleasantly perfumed, subway ride all the way to the last stop? A visit to Coney Island (10:46) of course! Getting there is very easy. Just hop on the subway (D, F, N, Q) and ride all the way to the end of the line.

As you exit the Coney Island – Stillwell Ave. station you will notice the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs place, at its original location. Grab a quick bite if you’re feeling a bit peckish then walk a couple of blocks to the famous Coney Island Boardwalk. You can admire the view from the 1,000-foot Steeplechase Pier, or just stroll up and down the boardwalk and people-watch.

If you are the adventurous type, the Coney Island Luna Park, the largest amusement park in the city, is right there for you.

After a bit of a thrill, take a nice walk on the beach, and let the whoosh of the Atlantic Ocean waves relax you. Collect a few seashells, dip your tootsies in the water, then head right across the boardwalk for a new adventure. The enchanted creatures at the NY Aquarium are waiting to delight you. Stay tuned to meet some of them in an upcoming OTR.