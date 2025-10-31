Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not trust women.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / No Kings Oct 18, 2025 / On The Road – ema – Under the Boardwalk

On The Road – ema – Under the Boardwalk

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

ema

What is worth a long, pleasantly perfumed, subway ride all the way to the last stop? A visit to Coney Island (10:46) of course! Getting there is very easy. Just hop on the subway (D, F, N, Q) and ride all the way to the end of the line.

As you exit the Coney Island – Stillwell Ave. station you will notice the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs place, at its original location. Grab a quick bite if you’re feeling a bit peckish then walk a couple of blocks to the famous Coney Island Boardwalk. You can admire the view from the 1,000-foot Steeplechase Pier, or just stroll up and down the boardwalk and people-watch.

If you are the adventurous type, the Coney Island Luna Park, the largest amusement park in the city, is right there for you.

After a bit of a thrill, take a nice walk on the beach, and let the whoosh of the Atlantic Ocean waves relax you. Collect a few seashells, dip your tootsies in the water, then head right across the boardwalk for a new adventure. The enchanted creatures at the NY Aquarium are waiting to delight you. Stay tuned to meet some of them in an upcoming OTR.

On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 9
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 8
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 7
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 6
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 5
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 4
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 3
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 2
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk 1
On The Road - ema - Under the Boardwalk

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.