TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

by | 31 Comments

The International Space Station is marking 25 years of nonstop human presence in orbit. Nearly 300 people have lived aboard the scientific outpost.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM

===

You don't hear so much anymore that Democrats should have demanded more, or different things, because the Democratic messaging ("Americans need affordable Healthcare") is good and genuine and working, despite GOP and media efforts against it.

[image or embed]

— ike, son of mike (@i-bresnick.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:19 PM

===

NEW: "If this all sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because it is. Republicans have been trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act law since the day former President Barack Obama signed it….But every single time, the conversation leads to the same place: What do Republicans propose to do instead?"

[image or embed]

— Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) October 28, 2025 at 8:31 PM

===

Everyone who claimed Dems would cave to prevent a shutdown OR that they’d cave shortly after that to keep the shutdown brief OR that they were stupid to make the ACA tax credits the flagship issue can apologize any minute now.

[image or embed]

— Charles Ghoul-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) October 28, 2025 at 11:23 PM

===

For the third time this week, the Senate passed my legislation to reject Trump’s senseless tariffs that raise costs for consumers, create chaos for businesses, and weaken our economy. Now it’s the House’s turn to undo the biggest tax increase in a generation.

— Senator Tim Kaine (@kaine.senate.gov) October 30, 2025 at 4:09 PM

The problem with Politico laundering republican talking points is that it makes it easy for Dems to get their dunks in.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 2:07 PM

===

Here Trump takes his entire theory of governance to its logical conclusion by demanding Democrats improve the parts of government he keeps trying to destroy

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 9:13 PM

===

Immediately, six months, next quarter, next year.
lmao

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:40 AM

Believe me, this shit while the president is building ballrooms and giving 40b to Argentina does break through.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:40 AM

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      Rusty

      I will confess that I thought the Dems weren’t asking for enough when they focused on healthcare costs, but it has turned out to be the perfect issue.  One item, easy to understand, fundamental so hard for the Reps to dismiss, the cost changes dramatic enough that it matters.  The SNAP benefits have become a good supplemental issue, made bigger by the Republicans themselves refusing to use the emergency fund to continue them.  Together they show the utter heartlessness of the conservatives.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brendancalling

      I was a naysayer at first, but saw pretty quickly how this would tie the GOP in knots.

      I think it IS breaking through. At least one of the two brothers next door voted for Trump—he’s legally blind and depends on transit and other benefits—but we are still sociable and chat over the fence. Last night, my new school came up, and I was saying how it was good, and that I had only seen one fight so far, and even that was justified. The fight, I said, was caused by a ninth grader talking shit about someone’s mom who had died, and someone’s older brother who is also on the football team showed up to tell the kid what’s what with his fists. Both of them were like “you never know what’s going on in another person’s life, walk a mile, etc.”

      I think their rate hikes may have hit. Or maybe the threats to transit. Not saying they’re democrats or even liberals—but that’s new.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @Rusty:

      One item, easy to understand, fundamental so hard for the Reps to dismiss, the cost changes dramatic enough that it matters.

      Yes. Good messaging! Well timed!
      Everyone knows their budgets.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      Believe me, this shit while the president is building ballrooms and giving 40b to Argentina does break through.

      Too bad it didn’t break through before Nov. 2024, since it was crystal clear what was going to happen — to anyone who was paying attention, that is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a

      How foolish of us to think a threat to 200+ years of constitutional government* would resonate.🤔

       

      *as always with the implied “for most white people” caveat.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Wow, I guess reset of the Sino-Canadian relations really is happening:

      William Yang @WilliamYang120

      Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to visit China as the pair met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea on Friday.

      Carney accepted and said he is very much looking forward to a visit to China, which would be the first such official visit by a Canadian prime minister since Justin Trudeau’s attempt to launch trade talks in 2017.

      Carney has faced pressure from some premiers to drop the 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Beijing says it needs that to end its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola products, seafood and pork products.

      While Trump flew into SK just to get a golden crown from Lee & have a quick chat w/ Xi, & blew off the actual APEC summit, Xi is looking to cement ties with/ the rest of the world.

      Considering how badly the Sino-Canadian relations have become since Canada detained the Miss Meng Wanzhou (CFO of Huawei & daughter of the founder) while transiting Vancouver in 2018, & some of Carney’s comments wrt the PRC early on, I am a bit surprised by the speed of the reset now.

      Xi invites Carney to visit China as leaders meet at APEC summit
      Carney accepts, urges ‘constructive and pragmatic dialogue’ between 2 countries
      The Canadian Press · Posted: Oct 31, 2025 4:53 AM EDT | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

      The meeting comes as Ottawa shifts from branding China as a “disruptive global power” three years ago, to calling it a strategic partner in a turbulent world.

      If Canada really drops the 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, that is a major pivot, given how integrated (& thus exposed) Canada is to the US auto industry. It would tantamount to a declaration of willingness to decouple from the US auto industry. If Canada drops the tariffs on Chinese EVs, there would be no reason for Mexico to impose them, as Sheinbaum had threatened to do a year from now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Do something Democrats!!! – Trump

      1) We can’t do jack shit if the House isn’t in session. That’s on your man, Squeaker Johnson.
      2) Even then, we’re in the minority in both houses of Congress. Can’t do jack shit without some GOP votes, and even then House and Senate leadership would have to step out of the way and let the votes happen. Wake me up when they’re ready to do that.
      3) There’s a Republican in the White House – You!!! – that the Seditious Six has given nearly unlimited power to. Why don’t YOU do something, you flatulent orange turd??
      Oh that’s right, you would’ve had no idea what to do about any of this even before dementia set in. You’re a total dummy about this shit, and you have hired a clown show of a Cabinet with people even dumber than you are. Not sure how people capable of feeding themselves can limbo under that bar, but here we are.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @p.a:

      How foolish of us to think a threat to 200+ years of constitutional government* would resonate.

      Half of the country lacks basic pattern recognition and doesn’t comprehend object permanence.

      I remember having a debate with an ex-boyfriend about the Second Amendment. I stopped debating once it became clear that he had never actually read it. I think about that a lot. It explains a distressing amount.

      (I was, like, 26 at the time and I broke up with him.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MagdaInBlack

      @JWR: Miles Taylor is the guy who wrote the “anonymous” letter to the NYT, way back when. I’m kinda iffy of his involvement in anything, because:

      From Wiki:

      In July 2022, Taylor merged his organization—Renew America Movement—with several others to launch a new political party in the United States, alongside former nationally known Democrats, Independents, and Republicans.[90] In announcing the new Forward Party, Taylor told Reuters: “The fundamentals have changed. When other third party movements have emerged in the past it’s largely been inside a system where the American people aren’t asking for an alternative. The difference here is we are seeing an historic number of Americans saying they want one.”[90]

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      If Canada drops the tariff on Chinese EVs, will Americans be able to buy Chinese EVs in Canada and drive them back into the US? From what I hear, Chinese EVs are both good and inexpensive.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      @lowtechcyclist: I imagine the US tariff will remain in force no matter where the car is shipped from. But  I doubt the Canadian tariff will go — I suspect this is leverage against Trump.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Rusty:

      I will confess that I thought the Dems weren’t asking for enough when they focused on healthcare costs, but it has turned out to be the perfect issue.

      Same confession here – thought we needed more, bigger asks. But this really has been perfect. Kudos to Schumer and Jeffries!

      One item, easy to understand, fundamental so hard for the Reps to dismiss, the cost changes dramatic enough that it matters. The SNAP benefits have become a good supplemental issue, made bigger by the Republicans themselves refusing to use the emergency fund to continue them. Together they show the utter heartlessness of the conservatives.

      It sure does. And that needs to be an overarching Dem message as time goes along – that the GOP doesn’t give a damn about you, and no matter how bad things get for you, they won’t lift a finger to help you unless it’s at gunpoint, and even then they might choose to take the bullet.

      The cruelty really IS the point.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      I just want to note: my dog is so damn adorable. She looks and behaves like a teddy bear. I just told her, “You’re so cute. You’ve got that going for you, which is nice.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      Tim Kaine may not deliver the thunderous tomahawk dunks that make the crowds roar, but he has an accurate midrange jumpshot. And two points are two points.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WTFGhost

      The Philly scrapper in me loves to think of Republicans opening up a great, big, gut-wound in possibility, so those who feel shot-in-the-gut blame them. The human being in me hates them. People will die, as a direct result of Republicans wanting to hurt them. Democrats should, but can’t, say much about this, because common folk don’t want to think of murderous elected officials.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wjca

      @YY_Sima Qian: Ottawa shifts from branding China as a “disruptive global power” three years ago, to calling it a strategic partner in a turbulent world.

      Canada has had a ringside seat to the US displacing China as  a  the “disruptive global power.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JWR

      @MagdaInBlack: Yeah, Miles Taylor, I remembered Mr. Anonymous.. But hey, you never know. Maybe his centrist, “I’m still a Republican”, skills can work for us. I’ll follow them around for awhile to see what they’re up to.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      EarthWindFire

      Do something Democrats!! – Trump

      Time for that concept of a plan to kick in, Donny. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MagdaInBlack

      @JWR: Heard him yesterday morning on my progressive radio station. I’m not opposed, I’m just “iffy.”

      Glad they’re on our side tho.

      p.s. the “Justice” Dept has gone after him too.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @lowtechcyclist: I believe the Biden Administration banned any passenger vehicles that contains Chinese origin software for cockpit control & assisted driving from US roads, which all Chinese marque cars do (indeed the software is one of their major advantages over American/European/Japanese marques). So, not sure how that will work. I think Mexicans who have bought Chinese marque passenger vehicles are able to drive them into the US, but I am pretty sure you won’t be able to purchase a Chinese EV in Canada/Mexico and import it to the US.

      I tend to agree that this is building leverage vis-a-vis Trump, & Trump can escalate a lot further w/ Canada to punish such a move. Then again, Trump himself has spoken on several occasions (including after the meeting with/ Xi) about welcoming investment from Chinese automakers into the US (which would then percolate through the pan-USMCA zone), so who knows.

      Reply

