The Juxtaposition of the Craziness and the Horror with the Ordinary

28 Comments

 

Inspiring story from Jen Rubin.

Lesser Known Undaunted Heroes

Ordinary Americans defend neighbors against MAGA brutality and lawlessness

This space usually features prominent, public figures who have distinguished themselves in their defense of the rule of law, democracy, decency, truth, and other values the MAGA regime attacks. But especially this week, the work of ordinary Americans standing up in defense of their neighbors in the face of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP)’s harassment, brutality, and lawlessness underscored how critical grassroots defiance is to democracy’s survival.

Individual parents, informal neighborhood groups, and larger cross-denominational groups around the country have literally and figuratively interposed themselves between migrants at risk of assault, detention and deportation, and the out-of-control ICE and CBP teams that have instilled fear and chaos in too many people.

Chicago residents showed their mettle by literally blowing the whistle on abusive, illegal, and brutal immigration agents’ conduct. Lynn Sweet and other journalists reported on the fleet of Chicago locals who have been distributing and sounding plastic whistles (or beeping car horns) to warn immigrant neighbors and workers about ICE and CBP raids.

They have used nothing more than cell phones and grit to record and circulate images documenting abusive tactics and potential violations of U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis’s TRO. The wealth of evidence (from citizen and professional journalists)—including stark images of CBP’s Chicago chief Gregory Bovino lobbing tear gas—helped raise public awareness and gave her fodder to interrogate him and other witnesses.

Conveying the crucial roleof infuriated neighbors, The Chicago Tribune recounted the experience of Brian Kolp, a former prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, who was out drinking his coffee when he leapt into action at the sight of a vicious raid employing tear gas:

He didn’t even have time to put on his shoes or change out of his Chicago Blackhawks pajamas, he said, drawing jeers from one of the agents.

“I was calling them Nazis and Gestapo and telling them to [expletive] off, because that’s exactly what they are,” Kolp said. “Quite honestly, when all this started happening, I thought to myself that if the opportunity ever came my way to have to get involved in one of these situations, I was certainly going to do what I could to make sure that they weren’t openly and flagrantly violating the law or the Constitution. And yet, they just went ahead and did it anyway.”

Indeed they did.

Nevertheless, he was able to document the abduction of three people and turn over evidence (a tear gas canister) of abusive tactics to lawyers representing plaintiffs suing the government. In doing so, he likely energized others to display courage in support of immigrants and those being baselessly mistreated.

It’s all so bizarre now, isn’t it?

Reading about the awfulness of so many things that are happening.   Outraged.  Disgusted.  Grieving for our country and wondering what will be left of it when this storm passes.  Trying to figure out how to make a difference.

What makes it so crazy is that at the same time we have to do all these normal things.  It’s not just that most of us have to do our jobs, whatever we do to support ourselves.  But we have to go to the grocery store.  We have to eat, make our meals.  We have to figure out our finances so we can pay our bills. We have to take care of ourselves.  We still have to brush our teeth and think about whether we’re eating right and exercizing.  Make sure we’re drinking enough water.

For many of us here, it’s the juxtaposition of the craziness with the ordinary that makes it so tough. So very tiring.

No, make that exhausting!

– Take care of ourselves.

– Missing the friends we’ve lost.

– Take care of the people who need our help.

– Fight the hate, but don’t become it.

– Be part of building a coalition that can win, without sacrificing our values.

– Challenge others to rise to the occasion, but don’t attack or undermine them.

But for the people who are most at risk, it has to be 100x worse.

In the spirit of putting our own mask on first, can we talk about how all of this is affecting us, what it feels like to go through this, what we’re doing to take care of ourselves, how well, or not, we are doing as we try to rise to the occasion?

Let’s be in the present in this thread.  If you want to have the same conversations that we’ve had over and over again, or make a laundry list of how X person or X group is failing us, please save it for another thread. Some of us find that exhausting.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Raoul Paste

      In the spirit of “put your own mask on first“…

      That is a good analogy.  As I’ve said before, I regard exercise as akin to defiance to the horrors.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Math Guy

      Yesterday my wife and I did our first day volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, hanging sheet rock all day. Good tired.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      arrieve

      The picture is magnificent. I think I’m bathing in negative ions by proxy.

      I’ve had a killer sinus infection for almost two weeks, so have been forced to take care of myself whether I like it or not. I still have a class to prep for tomorrow, but schedule a Slow Horses break every couple of hours. Laughter helps.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      It’s exhausting.  For me, it’s taking time to play with the kids, listen to music, watch sports. etc. to not keep doom scrolling.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I have a co-worker, pretty conservative in general, but her son is trans and she has embraced it. It’s a gateway for her into a more liberal viewpoint. I provide little nudges when I can. No hard sell, just a little bit at a time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      laura

      I’m gonna go to my grave believing that the majority of people are good and decent and that they wish to be perceived as good and decent. Recent events ( gestures broadly at all the fuckery) have provided real time, urgent opportunities to express that goodness and decency. The more we can do, then others will too.

      Get up, stand up. Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, don’t give up the fight!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      In the spirit of putting our own mask on first, can we talk about how all of this is affecting us, what it feels like to go through this, what we’re doing to take care of ourselves, how well, or not, we are doing as we try to rise to the occasion?

      I have been working a lot. It helps distract. I am very lucky that I believe deeply in what I do, that it shines a light in dark places.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve LaBonne

      My UU congregation is my “oxygen mask”. I don’t know how I would stay sane without it. And it’s not just a passive refuge- it’s a place to get organized to help where we can.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lafcolleen

      Chicago peeps – the ICIRR (Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights) is a great place to start if you want to find direct ways to help.

       

      SNAP benefits – if you know a senior that is experiencing food insecurity, congrate meal sites can help fill in the gap and offer some socialization chances as well.  AgeOptions – the suburban Cook County Area Agency on Aging has resources and information posted:  ageoptions.org/

       

      Give $$$$$!!!!! Greater Chicago Food Bank Depository has relationships with many of the food banks in Chicago and is well placed to shift support to the banks experiencing the highest need.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lafcolleen

      @laura: Most people want to be decent.  But the unspoken part of the desire is “decent to who?”

       

      So part of the work is expanding the sense of people to be actively decent to.  It’s one of the reasons I find being active in my union satisfying.  it is a very concrete way to get people invested in mutual support.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      I kind of have an internal drama king that sometimes gets the banality of evil reversed to insist on the evil of banality, and imagines that anything good has to be a huge dramatic sacrifice. But that doesn’t follow really.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hungry Joe

      The World Series has helped. It’s an especially good one, and even though I’ve hated the Dodgers for 65 years, give or take, they have so many irresistibly appealing players that I’m experiencing an oddly pleasant cognitive dissonance. So I’ve been sort of taking a warm bath in every game. I want the Jays to finish it up tonight … but I also want it to go to seven. (See “oddly pleasant cognitive dissonance,” above.)

      I’ve also found that doing even a small political action — writing a few postcards, participating for an hour in our (350.org) weekly banner hang, etc. — can be hugely energizing/rewarding. Nothing gets the blood up like being in the fight!

      Add an occasional micro dose of ‘shrooms and you’ve got the world beat. Or at least, back on its heels.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Matt McIrvin:  I think you have it backwards.  It is the mass of little things that matter.  And with the fascists we are opposing, every no, every cringe wine mom with a sign, every person who simply refuses to accept their framing and their view of the US makes a difference.  You never know who is going to to be inspired to pick up the baton and run with it based on some little thing.  So do the little things.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @lafcolleen:

      But the unspoken part of the desire is “decent to who?”

      You can’t be a rabid storm trooper and be decent.

      You can’t be a racist shit and be decent.

      You can’t be a bully and be decent.

      Humanity takes all kinds to make it humanity. But this, and other countries are supposed to make that humanity for everyone, not just the wealthy, or those with lighter colored skin, or  those for whom english is a second or third or not a language.

      This is supposed to be a democracy, not a dictatorship.

      I spent 3 1/2 years supposedly helping that democracy to function and be a democracy. And now we have a king, deranged, who seemingly doesn’t know a democracy from a pile of nightsticks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eunicecycle

      For self-care, I am watching old movies and TV shows that make me laugh. I can only do light novel reading because any real conflict, even fictional really heightens my anxiety. I still volunteer for Meals on Wheels and our church food pantry. We recently donated to the food bank and will continue to do so. Last weekend all three of my children and grandchildren were together for the first time in a long time, so that helped my heart and spirit. Sorry I rambled on so long!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @Eunicecycle:

      First, rambling is what we do.

      Second, family is nice and a big part of living, and as the youngest in my immediate family, and the only one still breathing (which has been going on for a rather long time) (like my rambling?) We all live our lives, parts of which will be different but overall we are all humans. Just that some are less human than others, or believe themselves to be the highest form of life. They aren’t.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: That’s a nice thread.  Glad I clicked on it.

      I teared up reading, but then this morning has generally been a teary day for me already.

      I woke up thinking about my mom who died too young, 40 years ago today.  Teared up again thinking about Steeplejack while I was writing this post.  If the sadness is in there, I guess it’s good that it comes out.

      In spite of all the grieving for our country, I wonder how many tears are actually being shed.  Not many, I would guess, because the sadness is all bound up with shock and horror and anger.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      FastEdD

      I try to have a positive attitude. I try to do something every day to help others. For over 25 years I have helped run an engineering contest for kids as a volunteer with NASA. I love inspiring kids to become NASA engineers. The guy who runs the contest has worked for NASA as a senior engineer for over 40 years, stellar performance reviews, donates his own time and money to help kids. He was fired last week. Two months severance pay, no retirement. I cannot in good conscience encourage kids to work for NASA any more. I’m done.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      I try to think small. If I look at a gigantic task (cleaning my office, saving the country), I paralyze myself. If I write one or two GOTV postcards, or put away half of the papers on the left side of the desk, that task gets done.

      I also try to think slow. I have a letter-writing exchange with a friend, and writing by hand seems to slow me down enough to get past my surface thoughts, and find a deeper wellspring.

      What came up as I was writing yesterday’s letter was a long-forgotten comment by the author Wallace Stegner, about driving at night, with only a small patch of road directly in the beam of the headlights visible… which is enough to arrive safely at one’s destination.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Next week is the TPM 25th anniversary celebration and I will be in NYC, attending.  Are there any other jackals planning to be there?  I am a dedicated supporter though I know Josh Marshall is not everyone’s cup of tea.  Or, care to meet up during the day 11/6 or 11/7?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Anniversaries are hard.  I think about Steep sometimes when threads here get stupid.  He had a knack for gently chiding people into more reasonable discussions.  And the time for sadness about the country will come later.  When we have time…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Eunicecycle: I find myself back to where I was for awhile when Without A Trace was airing, when I would have to skip to the end to know whether the person had been found living or not – because I couldn’t enjoy the show because of the uncertainty.

      Once I knew, I could go back and watch the whole thing – it was the uncertainty that I couldn’t handle, rather than a sad ending.

      The show was on from 2002 to 2009 – I could take some guesses, but it would be interesting to know which part of those years I didn’t want to deal with even the uncertainty not knowing whether a fictional character was found or not.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ChicagoBarca

      @H.E.Wolf:

      I’ve always loved that quote:

      “Writing a novel is like driving a car at night. You can only see as far as your headlights, but you can make the whole trip that way.”

      It’s always helpful, especially now.

      PS FWIW it was E.L. Doctorow

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TheOtherHank

      I’ve never been a go-to-demonstrations guy. I went to the recent No Kings demonstration and plan to go to more. I am 60-ish white guy, so when I read about that woman in Texas that put a Mexican flag sticker on her pickup to distract ICE, I got one and put it on the ancient CRV I drive. I’ve started carrying my nice camera and long lens in the CRV and swing by the Home Depot where people wait to be hired as day laborers to see if I can document any atrocities while I’m out running errands. Small things, but more than I’ve been doing.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      @Hungry Joe:

      The World Series has helped. It’s an especially good one, and even though I’ve hated the Dodgers for 65 years, give or take, they have so many irresistibly appealing players that I’m experiencing an oddly pleasant cognitive dissonance. So I’ve been sort of taking a warm bath in every game. I want the Jays to finish it up tonight … but I also want it to go to seven.

      Both my parents were baseball fanatics.

      For some reason, this series takes me back to them.

      They would have loved the SPORT of the series. That this was just good baseball. They would have been in heaven during that 18 inning game.

      Reminding me of why you watch sports and events like the World Series.

      People years from now are going to remember that 18 inning game the same way I remember Kirk Gibson hitting THAT home run all these years later.

      Reply

