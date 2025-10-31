I’m still recovering from my very long week and am deeply fried. So I’m going to keep this on the shorter side so I can rack out.

Ukraine has launched a massive response to Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure over the past several days.

🚨 Drone threat in Moscow, Lipetsk, Tambov, Belgorod, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov, Volgograd, Samara, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Orenburg and Nizhny Novgorod regions. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 4:54 PM

Putin was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working to Ensure Good News for Ukraine – And It Will Come – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today we have new sanctions decisions – over 50 individuals, the majority of them Russians who work for the Russian war against Ukraine, for the Russian military production, and also for propaganda. Of course, we will share our sanction decisions with partner countries as well, so that they support this entirely justified pressure on Russia for its war. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also carried out preparatory work to synchronize the 19th EU sanctions package within our jurisdiction. And the Europeans are already preparing the 20th sanctions package – we have submitted proposals to our partners. I held a coordination meeting – a recap of this year’s sanctions. Together with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our state, and the Foreign Intelligence Service, we identified the key tasks to be completed by the end of the year: targeting the Russian tanker fleet, Russian energy companies, and all enterprises and entities that help sustain the Russian military production. It is important that partners take our arguments into account when preparing their pressure. I want to especially thank our warriors for their long-range sanctions against Russia – there have been more than 160 hits on enemy fuel infrastructure since the start of this year alone, with hundreds more operations carried out directly against their war machine. I thank all our special services for this: the Security Service of Ukraine, the intelligence agencies, and the army. Ukrainians are most effective when we act together and align our goals. Our Foreign Intelligence fulfilled the task of locating specific, precise addresses of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We are providing our partners with lists – lists of children who must be returned. This is a sensitive issue, with a great deal of quiet diplomatic work underway. And to foil any Russian attempt to claim they supposedly know nothing about these children, we are ensuring that addresses are included as well. The first such list –containing over 300 surnames, first names, and addresses of the abducted children – will be on the desks of all the leaders assisting us in this effort. There were many military reports today – detailed updates from the front. Of course, Pokrovsk is our priority. We continue to destroy the occupier, and that is what matters most – to stop Russian strikes wherever and whenever possible. The Russians want to turn our entire country into what they are doing to Pokrovsk, what they are doing to Kupyansk, and other towns and communities. They must be halted where they have reached – and destroyed there. I thank each of our units, every soldier, sergeant, and officer who defends our positions and defends our state. One more thing. Today I held several meetings on our foreign policy activity for the week ahead – covering weapons for Ukraine, financial support, and our shared political outcomes in relations between Ukraine and the European Union. We are working to ensure good news for Ukraine – and it will come. I am confident. We thank everyone who is helping us! I thank everyone who is fighting for our state, for Ukraine, as they would for themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

He also did a press conference today. Here’s the video:

Georgia:

Theology PhD and Georgian Orthodox priest Fr. Aleksi Kshutashvili also helped block Rustaveli Ave today. He told Publika: “An unjust law is not justice. By blocking the street, we show these so-called laws are unjust — breaking them is, in fact, upholding justice.” 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 4:21 PM

Brave Georgian protesters have blocked the Rustaveli Ave for the 338th night in a row, standing against a repressive, pro-Russian, illegitimate regime. Blocking the road now carries a 15-day sentence and up to two years for repeated ‘offenses’. ~100 have already been arrested. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 1:40 PM

1/ Because he crossed Rustaveli Avenue in protest, police have arrested Giorgi Tsikarishvili, former head of the Euro-Atlantic Integration Department of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:04 PM

2/ In just 15 days, more than 130 protesters have been detained, and at least 57 have received administrative arrests under Georgian Dream’s new protest-restricting laws. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:04 PM

Anastasia Zinovkina, a Russian anti-Putin activist, is being tortured in a prison in Georgia. She is in terrible pain, medically and even physically neglected (she fell down and was not aided to get up for 3 hours), and kept in an unsanitary condition. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:50 AM

Her fiancé Artem Gribul, who is also under the unlawful detention of trumped-up drug charges, heard Anastasia’s condition through the media, and begins a hunger strike with the demand to expose, dismiss, and hold accountable all the workers of the N5 prison responsible for Anastasia’s torture. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:50 AM

My heart breaks for the couple… Not to mention that the Georgian Dream would never be able to mistreat Russians if only there had been no direct or indirect Kremlin encouragement for it. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:50 AM

They have 0 security checks for Russians entering, but if someone’s anti-Putin, they are either refused entry, unsafe, or even tortured now. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:50 AM

1/ “I do not recommend reading this text to sensitive readers,” writes Aliona Zaitseva, a friend of prisoner of conscience Anastasia Zinovkina, sharing details from Zinovkina’s recent phone call. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

2/ Publika contacted the Press Service of the Penitentiary Department regarding the matter; the article will be updated if a response is received. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

4/ “A political prisoner, Russian citizen Anastasia Zinovkina, who is held in Rustavi Prison No. 5, called and described how she was humiliated in prison yesterday. I do not recommend reading this to sensitive readers. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

5/ Nastia has serious back problems. She is regularly given painkillers but receives no treatment. She is denied an orthopedic mattress and pillow. She tried to purchase them in prison — at first she was promised she could, then told it would not happen. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

7/ In the morning, a doctor came and gave her an injection. Around 12:30, the pain became so severe she could no longer get up. She screamed and called for help for eight hours. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

8/ Nastia is in a single cell, meaning no one can help her stand. The guards opened the window and told her they couldn’t do anything. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

9/ Yesterday was shower day, but she couldn’t go. The guards wrote in the record that she had refused to shower. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

10/ Nastia lay there for eight hours, unable to stand or reach the toilet. At 9 p.m., a nurse entered but didn’t help her get up – she threw a diaper at her and left. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

11/ Nastia tried to stand to put the diaper on, fell to the floor, and lay there until midnight. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

13/ At 6 a.m., she managed to crawl to the toilet and dispose of the used diaper. Using available cloths, she made a makeshift corset for herself and managed to call to tell this story. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

14/ At 10 a.m. today, the same doctor came again and said she needed a neurologist. The only thing he could offer was a stronger painkiller, which required approval from a psychiatrist. After that, the call was cut off.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:09 AM

Several arrests tonight in Georgia, among them Zura Menteshashvili (70+) who finished serving his 5-day administrative detention yesterday. Today, this is his second arrest for allegedly blocking the road, which could mean a criminal sentence of up to 1 year. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:01 PM

In Rustavi, the shelter for children who ended up in the street criminal word out of economic distress is closing down. The “state” doesn’t fund it, and all donors are now banned from funding anything, so… I bet all the “anti-CIA” lefties and right-wingers on X are happy. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 5:33 PM

Lithuania:

Lithuania suspended rail transit of Russian oil products to Kaliningrad to avoid secondary US and UK sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, with the ban effective 21 November, Lithuanian Railways announced. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:39 PM

The US:

From KWCH 12 News:

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A National Guardsman accused of agreeing to spy for Russian intelligence appeared in federal court Thursday in Kansas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Canyon Anthony Amarys, 28, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, was arrested on October 28 for attempting to violate the Export Control Reform Act, which restricts the export of certain defense goods without a license from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The indictment states that in February 2025, Amarys met with someone he believed to be a Russian intelligence agent and signed an agreement to establish a covert relationship. He agreed to photograph a military installation at Fort Riley, Kansas, and procure a helicopter radio for the Russian military. In March 2025, Amarys purchased the helicopter radio and traveled to Kansas to export it to a purported recipient in Romania, aware that it would be illegally diverted to Russia. Investigators later recovered the radio during a court-authorized search. The FBI Kansas City field office is investigating the case with support from various federal and military agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Rask and Trial Attorney David Ryan are prosecuting the case.

Back to Ukraine:

At least 100 Russian officers have been “nullifying” their own comrades—killing, torturing them to death, and sending them on assaults from which they are unable to return alive – big investigation by Vyorstka! verstka.media/obnuliteli [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 11:13 AM

HUR, SBU, and SZR destroyed one of three Russian Oreshnik missile systems at the Kapustin Yar test site in a joint operation during summer 2023, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk announced. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 9:52 AM

Ukraine has used the Flamingo cruise missile nine times in real operations, Le Figaro reports citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the technical director of Fire Point company. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 8:49 AM

Russian strikes on October 30 damaged substations vital to nuclear safety, causing South Ukraine and Khmelnitsky plants to lose one external power line each while Rivne plant reduced two reactor units, IAEA reported.

www.iaea.org/newscenter/p… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 4:44 AM

Sumy:

Kherson:

Russia shelled Kherson again, killing at least 2 people and injuring 7 others. Russian forces are attacking Kherson mercilessly giving civilians no respite, hunting them with drones, killing them with artillery and glide bombs.

Here, they murder civilians for sport. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:46 AM

Kharkiv:

​A mall in Kharkiv is packed for a Halloween costume contest, filled with people who live in a city where bombings are routine. They live where sleepless nights from explosions are just a fact of life, not a reason to cancel plans, and where death always lurks just out of sight. ​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:06 PM

And still, they came. They are here because they refuse to let anyone take joy from them or the holidays from their children. They refuse to compromise on life ❤️‍🩹 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:06 PM

Kyiv:

Specialists at the Amosov Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery in Kyiv performed a complex operation to remove a metal fragment lodged in a man’s heart after he was injured during russian bombing of Chernihiv. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:22 PM

The fragment had become embedded near a coronary artery, but thanks to the skill of the medical team, it no longer poses a threat to the man’s life. His heart is now beating steadily, the institute reported. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:22 PM

I’m deeply proud of our medics and grateful they’re here but the very fact that they, and their patients, are forced to endure such trauma because of our deranged neighbor’s imperial delusions is beyond comprehension. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 2:22 PM

Udochne, Donetsk Oblast:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Situation in Pokrovsk is difficult but stable with no encirclement, Russian forces advanced only 7 km in year losing tens of thousands killed while concentrating 170,000 troops there after failing to take Sumy and Kupyansk, Zelensky and SBU chief Maliuk say. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russia:

This is a sign that the West should impose and strictly enforce even more sanctions on fascist Russia – the sooner the Kremlin loses the capacity to wage its war of aggression, the sooner the war comes to an end. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 4:29 AM

Vladimir Oblast, Russia:

Bryansk and Oryol Oblasts:

Ukrainian Navy units carried out a precise missile strike using Neptune cruise missiles, targeting the Orlovskaya thermal power plant and the Novobryansk electrical substation, Ukrainian Navy press release reported 👀🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 11:36 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Ukrainian naval forces carried out precision strikes inside Russian territory using Neptune cruise missiles, targeting the Orlovskaya thermal power plant in Oryol Oblast and the Novobryansk electrical substation in Bryansk Oblast, the Ukrainian Navy reported. The strikes highlight Ukraine’s expanding ability to strike critical infrastructure deep inside Russia, targeting energy facilities that sustain military operations. By disrupting power to key military enterprises, Kyiv aims to degrade Russian logistical capacity and hinder their operational effectiveness. Both facilities supply electricity to Russian military enterprises, making their destruction a significant disruption to enemy logistics and operations. The Navy emphasized that the operation demonstrates Ukraine’s growing ability to strike critical infrastructure far from the frontlines. “Ukrainian forces continue to show that no enemy rear is safe,” the military statement said. The strike follows a series of Ukrainian attacks on energy and logistics hubs in recent months, aimed at weakening Russia’s capacity to sustain military operations and disrupt supply chains across multiple regions.

More at the link.

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia:

Satellite image of the ‘Plastmass’ ammunition factory in Kopeysk, Russia, following a detonation in one of the workshops. Officially, after the explosion, 23 workers will never return to producing any kind of ammunition ever. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 6:37 PM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces destroyed a Buk-M3 air defense system and damaged a Nebo-U early warning radar in Rostov region, Russia, overnight on 28 September, the forces reported. The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Russian insurgent movement Chernaya Iskra. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 6:55 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

FPV drones struck multiple Russian military targets in Borysivka district of Belgorod region, Russia, including a UAZ Pickup equipped with electronic warfare systems and several soldiers, footage geolocated near Baitsury village shows. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 5:17 AM

