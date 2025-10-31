Schedule for 10/31 – Friday
Game 6: LA Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays, starts at 8:00 ET on FOX
This could be the big one!
Let the games begin!
🎵ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASEBALL?🎵
Let’s keep this thread for baseball!
by WaterGirl| 12 Comments
currawong
Go Jays! I’m concerned about Yamamoto pitching though. he’s been totally dominant in his last couple of starts.
Let’s hope the Jays can find a way to get some hits and base runners and run up his pitch count.
Jeffro
let’s go Jays!!!
mrmoshpotato
🎵Waiting all day for Friday niiiiiiiight! Asses will shake to the left and the right!🎵
Go Jays!
SiubhanDuinne
Let’s do it, Jays!!
Jackie
Springer is back in the lineup tonight, and LA has scrambled their batting lineup again.
I’m hoping for a great pitching duel with the Blue Jays prevailing!
GOOOO BLUE JAYS! 🇨🇦
Jackie
Ford Centre is ROCKING!
A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)
Go JAYS!
Back after the strike canceled the World Series in 1994, I was always there to remind people that they were STILL the defending World Champions all through out 1995.
Jane2
Let’s go, Jays! I had to sign up for Sportsnet to watch, so they’d better return on my investment.
Ida Slapter
Let’s go Blue Jays!
Finish it tonight!
sab
Jays fan for twenty five years. Still hoping.
jackmac
As a lifelong Chicago White Sox (and by extension an American League) fan, I’m rooting for the Jays to finish off the Dodgers tonight.
Plus, living in a Blue Illinois now under assault by the Orange Fart Cloud, I’d like to proclaim us as an honorary Canadian province just to piss off Trump even more.
Go Jays! Go Canada!
