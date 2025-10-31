Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

This fight is for everything.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

Be a wild strawberry.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

In my day, never was longer.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

You are here: Home / Sports / World Series 2025 – Game 6!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)
  • currawong
  • Ida Slapter
  • Jackie
  • jackmac
  • Jane2
  • Jeffro
  • mrmoshpotato
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      currawong

      Go Jays! I’m concerned about Yamamoto pitching though. he’s been totally dominant in his last couple of starts.

      Let’s hope the Jays can find a way to get some hits and base runners and run up his pitch count.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      Springer is back in the lineup tonight, and LA has scrambled their batting lineup again.

      I’m hoping for a great pitching duel with the Blue Jays prevailing!

      GOOOO BLUE JAYS! 🇨🇦

      Reply
    7. 7.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      Go JAYS!

      Back after the strike canceled the World Series in 1994, I was always there to remind people that they were STILL the defending World Champions all through out 1995.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jackmac

      As a lifelong Chicago White Sox (and by extension an American League) fan, I’m rooting for the Jays to finish off the Dodgers tonight.

      Plus, living in a Blue Illinois now under assault by the Orange Fart Cloud, I’d like to proclaim us as an honorary Canadian province just to piss off Trump even more.

      Go Jays! Go Canada!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.