[Apologies if we already talked about this from Politico (sorry). If we did, I missed it.]

White House officials, at the start of the shutdown, were certain the Trump administration was better positioned to battle the left during a funding lapse.

In early October, several Trump administration officials had a friendly pool going of how long the shutdown would last. The White House, at the time, was confident Democrats would quickly fold.

No one guessed more than 10 days.

They had a fucking betting pool. The arrogance of these fuckers!

The account, relayed by a person close to the White House granted anonymity to discuss internal thinking, underscores just how much the administration miscalculated the Democrats’ will to keep the government closed even amid furloughs and imperiled social programs like food assistance. As the shutdown heads into its second month, President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated. On Thursday, he called for Republicans to abolish the filibuster to reopen the government — a plea he knows is futile, but that demonstrates his growing irritation with Democrats, said a second person close to the White House. “Trump, he’s had it with these people, because he knows they’re playing politics,” said the second person. “Nobody thought it was going to last this long.” When the shutdown began, White House officials were certain the Trump administration was better positioned to battle the left during a funding lapse. Trump and his top aides thought that unpaid federal workers, closed and limited federal facilities and threats of ever-more job cuts from Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, would be too much for Democrats to handle.

I’m sorry, but anyone who can sit around and laugh as they destroy people’s lives has probably laughed about women being raped. They do not see us as people; only as pawns to be discarded or destroyed.

They are evil. Can we talk about how to stop them?