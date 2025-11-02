Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Arrogance and Cluelessness

[Apologies if we already talked about this from Politico (sorry).  If we did, I missed it.]

White House officials, at the start of the shutdown, were certain the Trump administration was better positioned to battle the left during a funding lapse.

In early October, several Trump administration officials had a friendly pool going of how long the shutdown would last.  The White House, at the time, was confident Democrats would quickly fold.

No one guessed more than 10 days.

They had a fucking betting pool. The arrogance of these fuckers!

The account, relayed by a person close to the White House granted anonymity to discuss internal thinking, underscores just how much the administration miscalculated the Democrats’ will to keep the government closed even amid furloughs and imperiled social programs like food assistance.

As the shutdown heads into its second month, President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated. On Thursday, he called for Republicans to abolish the filibuster to reopen the government — a plea he knows is futile, but that demonstrates his growing irritation with Democrats, said a second person close to the White House.

“Trump, he’s had it with these people, because he knows they’re playing politics,” said the second person. “Nobody thought it was going to last this long.”

When the shutdown began, White House officials were certain the Trump administration was better positioned to battle the left during a funding lapse.

Trump and his top aides thought that unpaid federal workers, closed and limited federal facilities and threats of ever-more job cuts from Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, would be too much for Democrats to handle.

I’m sorry, but anyone who can sit around and laugh as they destroy people’s lives has probably laughed about women being raped.  They do not see us as people; only as pawns to be discarded or destroyed.

They are evil.  Can we talk about how to stop them?

    224 Comments

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      Can we talk about how to stop them?

      To quote a favorite commenter, “Tumbrels!”

      I hope it doesn’t come to people rising up in the streets but we’d sure better act like we’re ready to do just that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      Remember in the early days of COVID when meat packer management had a betting pool on how many of their line workers would die? Yeah, evil is the only word.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      @HinTN: rising up in the streets gives the administration plenty of targets to shoot at. Best option is a general strike. What are they going to do, go house to house to round up workers and force them to work at gunpoint? There ain’t enough of them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      @JoyceH: Attempting a general strike when worker protections are as weak as they’ve gotten and people are barely getting by would be hard. We’d be asking a lot of people to risk becoming homeless and starving.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: Organize.  Demonstrate.  Talk with the neighbors and friends who are reachable.  Shun those who are not.  The true core of their movement benefits a few hundred thousand people.  They want to set up a medieval aristocracy in a time of plenty.  There is no reason anymore for 99% of us to be serfs.

      They will eventually lose.  That is what history teaches us.  The scary part in the age of nuclear weapons and climate destruction is that they could take all of us with them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Keep defending the vulnerable.  Keep voting for the best Dem in primaries and the Dem in elections.  Donate if you can.  Keep your spirits up.

      Other things?  This isn’t the place or time for them. Not while other options are viable.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      We should note that pressure from the Dem base has played a significant role in keeping congressional leaders from caving. And, um, that’s us. And ‘playing politics’? Har-de-har.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: I meant to comment on that. Criticizing a political party for playing politics!

      ABSURD.

      Them: “Hey, no fair, only we get to play politics!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      @JoyceH: If this were the 20th century, they would have been shootings at the protests that already happened.  They know it would look horrible for them but they would think they could control the negative stories.  In the age of everyone having cell phone cameras, anything like that would go viral and spiral out of their control.  I have no idea where the breaking point would be for the majority of the population who want to remain asleep and ignore everything outside their own lives, but there would be one.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      if I changed my nym to Maximilian Robespierre, it would be a more transparent reference ….😇😁

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ishiyama

      I don’t have the mitre, so I won’t pontificate, but understanding the past is essential to planning the future. What was done that should not have been done, what was left unaddressed that should have been attended to, are important questions.

      If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could then better judge what to do, and how to do it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Deputinize America

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’d love for there to be a peaceable set of electoral solutions, but my heart of hearts says that it is all too structurally broken and that the social psychology of too much of the American electorate is too far degraded.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @JoyceH: I’m so old that I remember House Republicans had a beer party when they voted to repeal the ACA, back in 2017.

      Fifteen years of screaming “repeal and replace” and they’ve finally made themselves clear. The replacement is nothing. Work and death. That’s their platform for anyone who isn’t wealthy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ten Bears

      An eye for an eye, evil for evil? Two wrongs?

      Yeah, I know, I’d like to think we’re better than that too

      Someone has a post up, I don’t remember who, about Trump as the Democrats’ secret weapon, which kinda’ dove-tails with my long running Operation Just Let Them Speak. As long as the media is willing to give them the platform. The media needs to be “9/11-ed”

      Could be a fever we need burn ourselves through, or out …

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      I simply don’t know where the election denial stop line is on the other side, and the guardrails are all removed. Every time I turn around, there’s a new move to future disenfranchisement and denial, and that’s the alarming part.

      Plus, there are too many Indispensable Strong Men running authoritarian governments, who show no desire to cede power if beaten electorally, or to even just retire and relax.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      FastEdD

      No magic bullets. The only ray of hope I see is states standing up for themselves. Blue states feeding their own and red states starving theirs. Blue states moving ahead with redistricting and doing what they need to do to protect their own people. I do realize that even the red state/blue state dichotomy is more like rural/urban and there are lots of good people in red states. There are more of us and they can’t arrest us all. I’m thinking about the LA Dodgers celebration tomorrow. Thousands of Angelenos-just try something, ICE, you are outnumbered.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jonas

      Probably not the first time staffers or aides organized a betting pool over something, even during Democratic administrations, but to gleefully bet how much pain they could put the American people (including their *own* voters, in many cases) through before Democrats folded is a new level of cynicism and cruelty.

      But if they weren’t cynical and cruel to begin with, they wouldn’t have joined the Trump administration.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Deputinize America

      @Ishiyama:

      “Turning and turning in the widening gyre
      The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
      Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
      Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
      The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
      The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
      The best lack all conviction, while the worst
      Are full of passionate intensity.”

      – Yeats

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Percysowner

       

      Trump is a monster, one who made the deep problems of racism, hatred, misogyny, etc. completely evident. He exposed the weaknesses in the system which always relied on people being good actors instead of greedy, self-centered politicians too afraid to stand up to a bully. McConnell could have shut this down by telling his party to impeach Trump instead of being afraid of losing the MAGAs.

      The bigger and harder to solve problem is the courts. The Supreme Court has made it obvious that they don’t care about precedent and are willing to twist the letter of the law so far that it breaks the spirit of the law. They may well be willing to ignore the clearly written amendment that enshrines birthright citizenship. Stopping them and the far right judges that Trump and the Republicans have made untouchable is the real lift and the most important one, if we ever want to get out democracy back. I don’t know how we can do it, considering even if we get the trifecta of House, Senate and Presidency, the Supreme Court will, in all likelihood rule that limiting terms on the Supreme Court, adding Justices to the SC, expanding the federal courts to prevent court shopping and any other legislative measure to rein them in are all unconstitutional and tough toenails to ever getting them out. What happens next will be interesting.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Socolofi

      A friend posted this: decidingtowin.org/

      TL;DR: Democrats need to focus on affordability, less on social / cultural issues (e.g. LGBTQ+). A few other points: donors, even small dollar donors, may have priorities that are more left than most voters (case in point: donors tend to have less concern about affordability because they can afford to donate, whereas people who are really struggling can’t). Also abortion, while still an important issue, isn’t top of mind (I take that as most states that wanted to ban abortion had made it de facto banned already, so Dobbs didn’t change much on the ground anywhere, and the GOP hasn’t (yet) pushed for a national ban).

      I look at Mamdani as an interesting experiment. He’s Muslim in a pretty anti-Muslim area and DSA in a very pro-capitalist area. But he’s charismatic and has the right message: affordability. Meanwhile Cuomo is status quo Democrat, maybe with fewer gropes this time. Probably great for affluent Democrats, but don’t think he does a lot for people who are struggling.

      Regardless of whether Mamdani wins or loses, I think the affordability message is the one to run on – and Trump has done SO MUCH to make it harder for people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eclare

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      I distinctly remember Paul “Blue Eyed Granny Killer” Ryan having the kegger to celebrate taking health care away from millions.  I am one of them.  I remember staying up til about 2 am one night, texting with a friend who also gets healthcare through the ACA, scared shitless the Senate would vote to kill it.  Thank God John McCain loathed Trump and voted no.

      And now every time Republicans are in charge I have to worry again that Republicans will try to kill me.  Not explicitly, and it may take a while, but that’s the goal.  I am the proverbial mouse that the cat plays with, letting the mouse get away just enough to think it’s safe, then the cat pounces again.  Nope!

      I am shaking with anger at what Republicans are doing to me and countless others.  The stress is enormous.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MattF

      @Percysowner: In her book ‘On Revolution’ Hannah Arendt located the final authority of the American constitutional system in the Supreme Court. And, after all, someone has to wield that authority. So, fixing that is a hard problem.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      chrome agnomen

      @Deputinize America: I’m all the way with you.   I’ve said for close to 40 years that we will end up in the streets, and I didn’t foresee that as mere peaceful protest.   the right has been itching for armed confrontation since the Reagan days, and nothing less will satisfy them. shall we meekly bow our heads?

      my one big regret is that I will be so old when the shit really hits the fan that I won’t be of much use.  does anyone really think that peace and love will cut it with the right?   that they’re going to ‘see the light’ and the error of their ways?   please.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Socolofi:

      TL;DR: Democrats need to focus on affordability, less on social / cultural issues (e.g. LGBTQ+).

      This is like complaining that the opposition to Hitler was too focused on the Jewish Question.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Timill:

      Popes have the papal tiara. With a mitre, you can only episcopate, which isn’t a verb anyway…

      An episcope is a non-rotating periscope, such as in a tank. Peering through one might be an act of episcopation.

      [I’m an Anglican, called Episcopalian in the US]

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jay

      Don Moynihan

      ‪@donmoyn.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      ICE shot an American citizen and food bank worker who tried to block them arresting an immigrant by pulling his car in front of them.
      After being released from hospital: “He is now facing charges for assault on a federal officer.”
      calonews.com/featured-top...

      Carlos Jimenez, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, was on his way to work at a food bank when he was shot by ICE officers in what a DHS spokesperson calls “defensive shots.”

      On Thursday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., ICE officers were at Vineyard Avenue in Ontario when Jimenez, who was not in the target vehicle, attempted to pull in front of the officers.

      According to Javier Hernandez, executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Jimenez was trying to assist and provide aid to the person who was being stopped by ICE officers.

      After Jimenez was shot in the shoulder, the LA Times and LA Taco reported that he drove to his brother’s house so he could take him to the hospital.
      ALT
      November 2, 2025

      bsky.app/profile/donmoyn.bsky.social/post/3m4o6l56lo22i

      Reply
    39. 39.

      The Loony Liberal

      Just so I’m clear: the GOP is having a public tantrum because their hostage-taking gambit is backfiring?

      Call me a loony, but I think that unrepentant sadists make for poor government officials.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Castor Canadensis

      @MattF:

      In her book ‘On Revolution’ Hannah Arendt located the final authority of the American constitutional system in the Supreme Court. And, after all, someone has to wield that authority.

      Does that have to be the case? Can’t you have a tie, and have to go do something else? Poland once had a system that demanded _unanimity_. That is basically insane, but they survived having it.

      What does some group have to be a little God?  That’s way to close to tyranny to make me happy.

      (Admittedly Canada has first past the post, and therefor tyrannical periods in its history )

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      @Ishiyama:

      but understanding the past is essential to planning the future.

      That’s why the FFOTUS administration is trying to change and delete the past asap.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @FastEdD: They didn’t care about little kids being safely able to trick or treat without ICE interference, you think they are going to care about football BASEBALL fans?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      They didn’t care about little kids being safely able to trick or treat without ICE interference, you think they are going to care about football BASEBALL fans?

      LOL!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Gosh, you’d think after putting together 23 baseball posts in the past few weeks, I wouldn’t have typed that wrong.  Now that the SuperBowl is over (ha, just kidding!) I guess my fingers think it’s time for football?!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Socolofi

      @Jay: Yeah, and Cuomo has a nice list of issues on his website too. They’re the Democratic Greatest Hits: Education, Affordability, Public Safety, Subway Safety, Housing, yada yada.

      But if you watch any of his videos / tiktoks, or see his interviews, he pivots back, fast, to affordability. In comparison, Cuomo is mostly doing the same old same old. I don’t think any of Cuomo’s positions are particularly bad or wrong (except his “hire a ton more cops”), but it’s pretty clear to me that Mamdani will focus on the things he laid out to reduce cost for the working class / poor, and Cuomo won’t spend as much time there. And every New Yorker is making that choice in how they vote.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jay

      ChrisO_wiki
      @ChrisO_wiki
      5h
      One of the great mysteries of the second Trump Administration is why and how Laura Loomer gained the influence that she apparently wields.

      Margaret Gilroy
      @GilroyMargaret
      16h
      Replying to @MalcolmNance
      You all realize this “let’s bomb the shit outta Nigeria” plan came directly from Laura Loomer, right? She’s been on an anti-Nigeria rant for the last week or two.

      Nov 2, 2025

      nitter.poast.org/ChrisO_wiki/status/1984997295830585625#m

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Melancholy Jaques

      They are evil.  Can we talk about how to stop them?

      We have to have a constant flow on social media pointing out the evil that Republicans do. The messages need to be stated simply and without qualification. We have to say this is evil, this is what happens when you vote for Republicans. If feel like examples are plentiful, but pouring money into rich people’s pockets while shorting ordinary people should be up there.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      FastEdD

      The ceremony will start at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. The last time ICE tried to bust somebody in that parking lot they were chased right out of there. This time there will be many more thousands of people.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Percysowner

      @Socolofi: Affordability IS an important issue. James Carville kept pounding ITES It’s The Economy Stupid and he wasn’t wrong. But I am so, so tired of the idea that we can’t possibly focus on economic issues without throwing our base, including LGBTQ people, People of Color, Women under the bus by not mentioning their issues.
      SSHH! Abortion must not be mentioned even as draconian abortion laws are literally KILLING women AND, for once, that is being covered.
      SSHH! Don’t talk about LGBTQ issues even as trans people are being thrown out of the military and men who were AMAB are being denied care for breast cancer because the rules say that is not gender appropriate care.
      SSHH! Don’t talk about discrimination against POC’s even when the names of POCs who served honorably are being removed from history. Even as we are being told that we must teach that slavery was an over all good.
      SSHH! Don’t talk about immigrants, even as people are being sent to be tortured and AMERICAN CITIZENS are being grabbed by DHS and the ICE because they happen to look as if they come from another country.
      SSHH! Don’t talk about voting rights, even as the Federal Government is sending out “poll watchers” to keep American citizen from voting, if they live in a Democratic district.
      SSHH! Don’t talk about anything that might not affect white voters. It’s not important. The rest of our base will keep voting for us because what other choice do they have? If we lose, the Republicans will make sure our base disappears, or can’t vote and then?
      We can’t keep saying that rights people who vote for us are expendable. Focus on the economy, affordability? Fine, Great, fantastic! But do it at the expense of the rights of others and the Democrats and this country are doomed to a life of hatred and poverty.
      I’m SEVENTY TWO and I have heard this shit for most of my life. Maybe it’s time to turn up the volume on protecting people, not turn it down. God knows, supporting your far right nutcases worked for the Republicans.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bill Arnold

      No one guessed more than 10 days.

      What this means is that people in the T2 administration (or at least those in that betting pool) have an absolutely non-predictive (aka “shitty”) model of Democrats. Because their minds are comfortably pickling in an active echo chamber that rejects all information from the outside.

      This is an advantage that can be leveraged, e.g. by encouraging them to make more mistakes that are generally understood to be rooted in incompetence.
      They do not understand the deep anger towards them or how widespread it is; otherwise e.g. the Great Gatsby party at MAL 2025/10/31 would not have happened.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Hey, Watergirl. You were asking in the morning thread about the best time next Tuesday to put up a Virginia Election Night thread, and I expressed my opinion a few minutes ago.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Eolirin

      @Percysowner: Democratics aren’t the ones raising social issues, Republicans are. They say Democrats care more about some issue than your wellbeing. Even when Democrats aren’t spending any time talking about those things at all.

      It’s all dogwhistled Democrats are n*clang lovers. It’s all it’s ever been and it’s all it’ll ever be.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mike S

      The Gatsby party was the diarrhea frosting on their shit cake. It should be at the top of the list of talking points for at least a month

      Reply
    65. 65.

      MattF

      @Bill Arnold: Agree that they have a bad model of Dem dynamics. But it’s also true that anyone who predicted 30+ days would be putting their careers in jeopardy. Rs are afraid of a great many things, including each other.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JoyceH

      @Mike S: They seem to believe that at Mar a Lago, they’re safe in their Secret Rich People’s Lair and can be themselves – but dang, someone is ALWAYS videoing and posting on social media, haven’t they noticed that yet?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @FastEdD: How dare you call my fingers fat!!?! :-)

      That wasn’t a typo, that was my fingers totally having a mind of their own.  Which in itself is a bit frightening, come to think of it!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      eclare

      @Mike S:

      I mentioned in a thread last night, even People.com, which usually focuses on the latest with Brangelina, had a spread on the Great Gatsby party and how offensive it was to throw it the night before 42 million people would lose SNAP benefits, while air traffic controllers are being asked to work without pay, etc.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      WTFGhost

      @Ishiyama: If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could then better judge what to do, and how to do it.

      Where we are, is in a growing fascist state.

      They think if they show enough force, people will stay scared enough not to resist. They think everyone hates the people they hate (migrants, transfolk, etc.).  So, hate, and fear are their weapons, and both weapons are weapons they’re used to using. “And you should be really scared, because the Democrat[sic] Party is much worse!”

      Well, love, and courage, are the answers.

      They want to talk about migrants and Dems won’t open the government? We should say we don’t need to be so afraid of the money running out, SNAP benefits farmers and the hungry, and why are Republicans cutting 20 billion-with-a-b a year, instead of INCREASING it, because of the price of GROCERIES, a word DJT didn’t even know until the last campaign?! And so forth.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mike S

      I would call it tone deaf but I think it was intentional.  They know that 90%+ of  their base is with them no matter what and their elected are afraid to admit that he is lying about having the best poll numbers ever.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Deputinize America

      @eclare:

      “Those controllers should be honored to have something to occupy their time, even if unpaid! Plus, I appreciate them every day, and pray to god frequently that their needs get met. It’s just so important that this country get back on the footing that made it great, every man for himself, being able to make their own way with their bosses and bankers and nearby industries!”

      Reply
    74. 74.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH:

      Remember in the early days of COVID when meat packer management had a betting pool on how many of their line workers would die? Yeah, evil is the only word. 

      Yes and yes.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jay

      Catherine Rampell

      ‪@crampell.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      The USDA sent an email to grocery stores telling them they are prohibited from offering special discounts to customers affected by the SNAP funding lapse.
      I’m aware of at least 2 stores that had offered struggling customers a discount, then withdrew it after receiving this email

      November 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM

      Everybody can reply
      1.7K reposts
      779 quotes
      2.8K likes
      131 saves

      429

      2.5K

      ‪Catherine Rampell‬
      ‪@crampell.bsky.social‬
      · 1h
      Understandable why grocery stores might be scared off. A store caught violating the prohibition could be denied ability to accept SNAP benefits in the future. In low-inc areas where SNAP shutdown will have biggest impact, getting thrown off SNAP could mean a store is no longer financially viable.

      13

      115

      ‪Catherine Rampell‬
      ‪@crampell.bsky.social‬
      · 1h
      Meanwhile USDA Sec Rollins is trying to change the subject —the subject being Trump’s decision to withhold food aid from 40M people—by claiming the admin is focused on rooting out SNAP fraud.
      To be fair, no one can fraudulently receive benefits if no one receives benefits, period

      36

      152

      bsky.app/profile/crampell.bsky.social/post/3m4o6wa7gk22a

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Socolofi

      @Percysowner: Nowhere have i said let’s throw people under the bus.

      But let me be more specific here. Many Democrats believe that they are the party of the working class and the poor; they are the party for organized (and unorganized) labor. A lot of voters in those classes disagree and have turned to Trump. We can say they’re wrong, voting against their self interest, etc etc but unless we get more people to vote with us, it ain’t gonna matter.

      I also think we’re taking the wrong lesson from Carville. The economy has been great for lots of people – both Democrats and Republicans – for years. But things have been really shitty for a bunch of people, and getting worse, for years too.

      I think Democrats have really lost the message there, and what little is left is drowned out in a dozen other messages. I have hope that they’ll do more things ala the shutdown messaging, which has been one thing – ensuring healthcare premiums don’t skyrocket.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Scrounger

      Somewhat OT, but I think it applies:

      FBI director Kash Patel “borrows” a government jet (de luxe executive transport here, not a cattle-car C-17) to go see his girlfriend sing.

      Then he gets furious that it became public that he had done so, so he fires the guy whose responsibility it is to see that government jets are used responsibly.

      theguardian.com/us-news/2025/nov/02/fbi-fires-top-official-kash-patel-jet-use

      Yeah.  Get that.  The Director mis-uses a jet.  Then fires the guy whose job it is to see that the jets are not mis-used – because it became public that the Director did a bad thing.

      Really.

       

      PS – Now tracking of that jet has been ‘blocked’, despite being public information.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mrmoshpotato

      @The Loony Liberal:

      Just so I’m clear: the GOP is having a public tantrum because their hostage-taking gambit is backfiring? 

      Yes.

      Call me a loony, but I think that unrepentant sadists make for poor government officials.

      Ok, you loony.  And welcome. :)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jay

      @Scrounger:

      Sanho Tree
      ‪@sanho.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      What the actual f*ck?!!!

      “Members of Trump’s National Security Council, including White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, have conducted government business over personal Gmail accounts, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post and interviews with three U.S. officials.“

      Waltz and staff used Gmail for government communications, officials say
      Trump’s national security adviser is trying to manage his way out of a crisis. But new revelations about his team’s operational security are piling up in the inbox.
      wapo.st
      April 1, 2025 at 7:13 PM

      bsky.app/profile/sanho.bsky.social/post/3llsctendbs2o

      Reply
    82. 82.

      LAC

      @Percysowner:The gif of Meryl Streep giving a stand ovation? That’s me to you.  Thank you.  That the tired poltical consultant bromide of “stop talking about (nsert group here) and bland it up  ” really needs to stop being an option for democrats.  These groups are comprised of people, not things to be shoved aside for some shaky votes .

      Reply
    84. 84.

      eclare

      @Jay:

      Yep, Republicans are all about unfettered capitalism except for the rare occasion that it tries to do the right thing by helping people going without SNAP benefits.

      Evil.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie: ​

      I blame it on Standard Time.

      Yeah, that extra hour of sleep was painful and hard to endure. But I was able to bear up somehow. ;-)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      RaflW

      In the near term, stopping them would be very difficult. Making things a PITA for them is somewhat possible. I’m inspired by the people I saw in a recent Chicago video where dozens and dozens of middle-class (or more) middle age white people are shouting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” at ICE thugs. We could add in chants like “Does your Gramma know you’re a thug!?” and so on. Make them feel the disdain and the stain they are placing on their souls.

      The major tool to slow things down in the near-medium term is winning like 20 or more House seats. that won’t stop things. But there’s a ton of sand Democrats can throw in the gears just over a year from now.

      I think Jeffries should also be making a HUGE deal of Johnson’s failure to seat Adelita Grijalva. Set up a desk, phone line and at least one staffer for her. Put her at the podium daily and insist that jounralists call her Representative Grijalva. More needs to be done to direct attention to the AZ A.G. lawsuit seeking her seating. And never let Johnson and Trump get away from how this is about both their refusal to pass a budget (and fix health insurance) and Epstein. Keep picking at the festering MAGA anger about the pedo.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Trivia Man

      My tiny effort is a protest of 2 tomorrow. “Lunch with ron”. Going to the ron Johnson office with a dozen sandwiches. Not once has a person answered my calls to the office so we are going in person. Bringing food for the office or any other people who need it. The street is very lightly trafficked but we will have a No Kings sign for visibility. Pretty sure we dont need a permit and we will go to the sidewalk if asked.

      Everybody with a republican congress critter can go to an office and represent. Wherever one is gathered in n protest, there is the resistance.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Gretchen

      @Shalimar: Elon Musk refers to people who aren’t him as non-player characters – just background figures in the video game where people like him are important.

      Katie Miller has been complaining about getting death threats. Who knew that amping up hatred against other people might splash back on her?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Xenos

      A few years ago, shortly before the government of Belgium went into a 652 day shut-down, a parliamentary election was won by by a coalition of Flemish parties. The Walloon, French-speaking party would be squeezed out of power, but the Walloon party leader wanted to call the leader of the largest Flemish political party to express polite congratulations.

      However, he did not have the phone number for the Flemish leader on his phone.  Indeed, he did not have a contact for any of the leaders of the various Flemish parties, as he had never, in spite of years in government and in opposition, established a relationship with any of them.

      So he turned to his staff for help.  As it turned out, none of his staff had the cell phone number of any of the staff of the Flemish parties, as they had never taken the opportunity to build a relationship.  Indeed, the Walloon political class went to different schools and universities, attended different churches, were members of different clubs and sports teams, and there was just no social connection between the two sides.  Even a friendly, conciliatory call was impossible due to decades of social indifference and separation.

      So we wonder how the White House has no idea how strongly the Democrats feel about different issues, and can’t be bothered to learn as they are contemptuous of the entire concept of negotiation in good faith. The ideological and social purity to the modern GOP is such that they do not even know how to go about figuring out what they should expect from the Democrats.  This is a tremendous, fatal flaw in their long-term viability.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      pluky

      @Timill: It’s close to a verb though. Don’t know enough Greek to determine what suffix would change ‘overseer’ to ‘to over see’. Why ‘-ate’ works for popes, but not bishops, I’ll defer to any linguists in the house.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Yeah, that extra hour of sleep was painful and hard to endure. But I was able to bear up somehow.

      My internal clock wakes me up at the same time – no matter what the clock says. I rarely actually wake up to an alarm clock. SAD

      Reply
    97. 97.

      lowtechcyclist

      @eclare: ​

      I mentioned in a thread last night, even People.com, which usually focuses on the latest with Brangelina, had a spread on the Great Gatsby party and how offensive it was to throw it the night before 42 million people would lose SNAP benefits, while air traffic controllers are being asked to work without pay, etc.

      Which is really good, because the swing voters we need are much more likely to read People magazine than the FTFNYT. And stuff like that might also get a few MAGAt readers to get disgusted and not vote at all.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      WaterGirl

      @Scrounger: Something else I read today (don’t recall where) said that in fact they ARE supposed to use government jets because of concerns related to “secure communications”.  But I don’t know first hand whether that’s the case or not.

      But if it is true, then that means Patel thought he was doing something wrong even if he wasn’t, and he was fine with that as long as it didn’t get out.

      Or it means something even worse.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Gretchen

      @Eolirin: Exactly! Kamala talked all the time about ways to help the American people, but Fox and Newsmax went on and on about how all she cares about is trans people. So their viewers voted against her believing that she was going to send men into their bathrooms. It doesn’t matter what we emphasize. They’ll pound their own issues anyway and say that’s what we’re emphasizing.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Geminid

      @Jay: Waltz was speaking to the UN General Assembly last week, castigating the Venezuelan government. So someone there, maybe the Colombian ambassador, called out, “You’re speaking to the UN. This isn’t some Signal chat!”

      Reply
    102. 102.

      pluky

      @pluky: A clue! The bishop term is Greek, will the roots of ‘pontiff’ are Latin. So the Latin suffix is not ‘-ate’ but rathet ‘-ficate’, which if I parse wiki correctly comes from the verb meaning ‘to make or do’. So ‘pontificate’ is to make like a bishop (the Pope is the ‘Supreme Pontiff’).

      Reply
    103. 103.

      RevRick

      @HinTN: Did tumbrels solve France’s problems?

      No, they’ve gone through several empires,a revived monarchy, and are working on their 5th Republic since then. And number 5 ain’t doing so hot.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I didn’t even know we gained the hour.  Unless I have to be somewhere at a certain time, I don’t set any kind of alarm.

      So I didn’t even know I had gained an hour until I noticed the time on my stove and microwave (set manually) didn’t match my laptop.

      So I can’t use that excuse!

      Reply
    106. 106.

      WTFGhost

      @Socolofi: When people are going fasci, and doing so successfully, fighting for the downtrodden is always difficult. Let’s face it, saying migrants eat pets didn’t hurt anyone politically in 2024.

      So, what, are we supposed to say “sometimes it’s okay to say migrants eat pets”? Are we supposed to show that? We can’t beat people over the head with it too much, but, no, we can’t demonstrate by silence it’s okay, but, last year, hate was winning, for whatever reason.

      We need to stand by all our allies, because hate always overplays its hands. It always turns on the firehouses and sics the dogs and fires the rubber bullets and pepperballs, and now, it’s all going to be on video, and we want to make sure we’ve been giving support to all of them, so they know which side has the beatdowns, and which side, the democracy.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Nukular Biskits

      WG, other than organize, protest and VOTE (and support those efforts), I’m not sure what else we can peacefully do.

      And that’s not a call, implicit or otherwise, for political violence.  Having said that, though, if this administration keeps “pushing the envelope” such as with the brownshirted thugs (ICE, for example), it may well happen.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      kalakal

      @WaterGirl: Patel was a very vocal critic of his predecessor’s use of private jets for personal reasons.

      “In a 2023 Truth Social post, Kash dubbed Wray “#GovernmentGangster” and criticized him for “jetting off out on tax payer dollars while dodging accountability for the implosion of the FBI on his watch.”

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Miss Bianca

      Speaking of “arrogance and cluelessness”, apparently George Clooney is now saying it was a “mistake” to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris.

      Oh, yeah, George – tell us all about it from your villa in Lake Como, you backstabbing mofo.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick: ​

      Did tumbrels solve France’s problems?

      Well, they did solve a major problem: a monarchy that sucked up a good deal of the nation’s wealth and was not just unresponsive to but unaware of the problems their people faced.

      But in the words of Vampire Weekend, every time a problem ends, another one begins. There’s never a way to solve every problem for all time. All we can hope to address are the problems in front of us right now, and we’ll be lucky to deal with even a decent portion of them.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @RaflW:

      And never let Johnson and Trump get away from how this is about both their refusal to pass a budget (and fix health insurance) and Epstein. Keep picking at the festering MAGA anger about the pedo.

       
      Yep. Keep hitting them with Epstein. I have no idea why it scares them, but it does.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Suzanne

      @Socolofi:

      Many Democrats believe that they are the party of the working class and the poor; they are the party for organized (and unorganized) labor. A lot of voters in those classes disagree and have turned to Trump. We can say they’re wrong, voting against their self interest, etc etc but unless we get more people to vote with us, it ain’t gonna matter. 

      Please sing this to the Dems who think that economic populism will be rewarded at the ballot box. Don’t know how many more Jon Testers and Sherrod Browns need to lose before it clicks that it isn’t a winning message. Biden literally walked a picket line and yet working-class people didn’t reward the Dems for it. It’s good policy, but it doesn’t persuade anyone in and of itself.

      People make bad choices in their lives all the time, and in arenas of life that are far more personally affecting than voting. Bad financial decisions, bad relationship decisions. They develop bad habits and addictions, they repeat vicious cycles of dysfunction. Of course, this extends to political life.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      WTFGhost

      @Gretchen: and, key thing about Musk’s use of “NonPlayerCharacter(NPC),” he uses the term NPCs in private conversation of people who will be hurt by a policy, or the shutdown of a government agency. It’s not just a joking term for people you only meet briefly (like the NPCs in a game).

      People who aren’t “enlightened” like him don’t really matter, they’re not really useful, no big if they are harmed. He probably uses some of the same language actual historical fascists have used about their local undesired population, and doesn’t even realize why it should make him stop and feel sick with himself.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      WaterGirl

      @kalakal: My mom taught me that if you would be ashamed if someone caught you doing something, don’t do it!

      I would say these people were raised by wolves, but that would be a total insult to wolves.

      So I have to ask.  These people who are behaving like nazis, what did they grow up with that either nurtured that or ignored that?

      Reply
    119. 119.

      WTFGhost

      @Chief Oshkosh: Keep in mind, the moment the Epstein files come out, it’s likely going to show Trump was Epstein’s “good friend” while also knowing Epstein had sex with the underaged.

      Just that – he didn’t immediately try to put a stop to Epstein’s sex with innocent, underaged, girls – is a really big scandal, and there’s no excuse for it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Miss Bianca

      @zhena gogolia: oh, I know, I know. He’ll never fucking admit to what *he* did to damage our chances. Or that it was a mistake to open his big bazoo on the subject in the first place.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: It’s worse than that.

      From the article you linked to:

      George Clooney said during a recent sit-down on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” that he had no regrets about writing his New York Times op-ed insisting that former president Joe Biden bow out of the 2024 presidential election.

      However, in hindsight, he feels that it was a “mistake” to have Kamala Harris step in for Biden as the democratic nominee.

      When asked if he would write his NYT op-ed again if given the chance, Clooney replied, “Yes. We had a chance.

      I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going.

      I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task.

      I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth.’”

      He’s not sorry he took down Biden – he just wanted it to be a primary and not be Kamala.

      That’s much worse.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      They are supposed to use Government Transport when on official business, because of the secure communications.

      They are not supposed to schedule the use of Government Transport when flying to another State to watch your girlfriend sing the anthem at a game and make a booty call.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      WaterGirl

      @Jay: I suppose a case could be made that at that level, they are always sort of “on call” and need access to secure communications.  As I said, I don’t know first hand where they draw the line.

      It’s important to note that they are so worried about secure communications that they use their personal gmail accounts and unsecured apps on a regular basis!

      Reply
    125. 125.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That crap sums up everything the Klein/MattY/Atlantic/Vox/Pod Bro crowd preaches.

      Their BS on abortion ignores actual plebiscites on the issue in noted librul states like KS, MO and OH.

      Their BS on trans ignores basic civil rights tenets of the Dem Party.

      As always, we’ll take their votes but should ignore them beyond that.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @WaterGirl:

       What the fuck is wrong with these people?

      Cruelty & bigotry is how they got control of all three branches of the federal government and most of the states. They are not likely to abandon that until it stops working for them.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Gretchen:

      Kamala talked all the time about ways to help the American people, but Fox and Newsmax went on and on about how all she cares about is trans people.

      And a plurality of American voters decided to ignore Kamala and go with FOX & Newsmax. Wonder why.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: He not only wanted a primary.

      It’s clear from what I quoted above that he believes the candidate had to completely distance themself from President Biden and as VP he believed that Kamala couldn’t do that.

      Here’s my question:  If age and ability to serve were the relevant factors in pushing Biden out, then why would the replacement candidate have to distance themselves from Biden?

      Neither age nor ability to serve would be an issue with any possible candidate.

      So his stated position doesn’t hold water.  At all.  Not even a drop.

      We can’t go back in time, and there is nothing positive to be gained by rehashing what should or should not have been done in the past.

      But I can say that Clooney’s stated position in that article doesn’t hold water and I will be angry about that until the end of time.

      We talked about hubris earlier.  Perfect example.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @tobie:

      Exactly.  Even as disagreeably fractious as many of us can be in here, I don’t think there’s anybody who supports Cuomo and if truth be told, if he were the nominee, might not even vote for him…and in that case, probably not get the expected knee jerk blow back for even contemplating not voting for a Dem no matter who.

      Cuomo would cross that line for me.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Jay

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      @WTFGhost:

      It wasn’t just Epstein and Maxwell raping over 300 children on Pedo Island, at the Pedo Ranch, at the Pedo Parties,

      It was Princes, Politicians, Celebrities, Investment Bankers, Real Estate grifters, Trust Fund Babies, Titians of Industry, Masters of the Universe, “vaunted” Educators,………….

      And Epstein and Maxwell documented it all.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Suzanne

      We have a mayoral election on Tuesday, too. The Dem, Corey O’Connor, is expected to win. I voted for our incumbent mayor, Ed Gainey, in the primary, but O’Connor beat him handily.

      The Italian restaurant down the street hosts the events for the Republican candidate. I’m tempted to call in their building code violations. Would that be using my powers for good or for evil?

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Maybe if these fuckers actually talked to tfg and gave him a reality check he wouldn’t be asking for recissions. Fucker barely.won and he’s running the show like he won in a massive landslide. Fucker’s finding out  that deal making in the US govt  has some rules and trust.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      If you are going to abuse the perks of Government travel, then you “cover” yourself by popping into the  Penn State FBI Office for a meeting, go watch your GF sing the anthem at a wrestling event, then fly the both of you to Nashville to do the nasty,  pop into the Nashville FBI Office or just bring coffee for the staff.

      If you want to use the convenience, comfort and perks of using Government Jet’s for personal travel, all you have to do is report it and pay the Government the “commercial” rates for those flights. Then you stay in compliance and it’s a great perk. All the perks of a “private luxury jet”, for the cost of a sweaty, cramped, human cargo flight.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      What Epstein had was a hobby that he turned into a highly effective blackmail mill, and it was self-perpetuating. Each new participant would be encouraged to bring in new participants, MLM style.

      I’m reasonably sure that he wasn’t killed – jails are notoriously negligent on bed checks and suicide watch. I think he did end himself when he learned that his blackmail material took a hike and he realized he’d never be leaving.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Geminid

      @Miss Bianca: Taking advice from George Clooney because he’s a celebrity donor was as dumb as asking him do perform surgery on you because he played a doctor on TV. I mean, WTF did he know?

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: Cuomo is not a Republican. He’s not a Democrat either sure, but he’s definitely not a Republican.

      To the extent that the rich are on side it’s because that benefits him personally. It isn’t ideological as such. He isn’t ideologically aligned with NY state Republicans. He isn’t ideologically aligned with NY state Democratics. Cuomo is a party of one. Has always been, will always be. He knows how to accumulate and wield power and is deeply self-serving about it.

      But he’d still be a little to the left of Bloomberg. And it’s not even a contest when it comes to Silwa. I’d much rather see Mamdani, even if I’m way more pessimistic about his chances of a successful mayorship than most people here.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Suzanne

      @Nukular Biskits: They have been installing a big window with a bar counter, and the bar sticks out more than 4” over the sidewalk, which violates ADA and the accessibility portion of the building code.

      I have held to a NO SNITCHING policy so far. I have only gotten away from that one time….. house down the street was damaged by fire and the owners basically abandoned it while they were trying to sell it. And pieces of the siding, roof, and flashing were ripping off in the wind and it was only a matter of time before someone got hurt.

      It feels bad to fuck with an independent business, even though they are Republicans.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      They Call Me Noni

      @Jay: And they should enlarge that email, make copies and post it throughout the store. Extra large copies on the entrance doors.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      New Deal democrat

      @Jay: Effective November 1,

      ***THERE *ARE* NO MORE SNAP RECIPIENTS***

      The appropriate response is to tell the USDA to F**k off.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Eyeroller

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s the Ezra Klein/Jonathan Chait et al. argument.

      The problem with it is that Democrats have been running on affordability, healthcare, etc.  We just aren’t willing to throw civil rights out the window as part of that.  But the media and the influencers and the Republican noise machine have convinced a lot of people that Democrats only run on civil rights.  Republicans successfully framed Kamala as running on trans rights, with a lot of help from the media.

      So what we really need is to fix that branding problem.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Eyeroller

      @Castor Canadensis: Also the Supreme Court arrogated that right to themselves in 1802 and nobody has challenged them on that since then.  There is nothing in the Constitution that anoints them the arbiter of constitutionality.  They were intended to be the last court of appeal.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Baud

      I just want Democrats to stop talking about social issues without throwing vulnerable people under the bus. Is that so hard?

      Reply
    154. 154.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: I’d say stick to no snitching. Your policy is in caps, so it sounds like it’s important to you.

      plus, slippery slope and all that. You have to start defining and prioritizing snitches. I think with the semi-abandoned house you’ve done that.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Eyeroller

      @Eolirin: Not just n*clang, the past election trans people were the whipping persons.  Democrats hardly mentioned trans rights (except to refuse to throw them out) but the media puke funnel and the Republican machine pounded that message.  So now some polls show that Americans think that Democrats are “out of touch” because we just care about trans rights.

      Substitute whatever vulnerable minority (the smaller the better) the Republicans can come up with, and that’s the playbook.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Jay

      @They Call Me Noni:

      That would be a good Store Policy, allied with a couple of News articles about why there is no money for SNAP and who is to blame,………

      and a list of local Food Banks and Food Aid Orgs,

      that, in theory, would deflect any anger away from the Staff.

       

      @New Deal democrat:

      as was pointed out, many “former” SNAP recipients inhabit “Food Deserts”, where SNAP payments are a significant source of Store income.

      The bureaucratic hoops that SNAP recipients jump through to qualify for the program, are doubled for SNAP vendors. You don’t just open a store and start making EBT transactions. As a vendor, you are part of the enforcement arm of the program.

      What the USDA has given, the Trumpist USDA will take away in a heartbeat.

      No EBT, pretty soon, no store.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Suzanne

      @frosty: I would not have even called on the house down the street if I could have reached the homeowners. They moved in with relatives and didn’t leave contact info with any of the neighbors. Literal pieces of their house were blowing off and landing in people’s yards.

      For me to call the police, city, fire department, EMS…. shit’s gotta be bad. LOL.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike S:

      The Gatsby party was the diarrhea frosting on their shit cake.

      Well put.

      It should be at the top of the list of talking points for at least a month

      It should be, but it won’t.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Eolirin

      @Eyeroller: Yes, but those things are, to a very large extent, the same thing.

      It doesn’t matter that the groups being explicitly targeted differ. It’s still demonstrating affinity with the entire enterprise. You can’t go around saying n*clang lover anymore. So now it’s trans people are invading our bathrooms, but it’s clear to the listener that you want a return of the confederacy

      I should add though, that attacks on women are the one exception to this. That is more bipartisan than it should be with men.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Suzanne

      @Timill: It’s not that far over. Like a couple of inches. But we do have a lot of disabled people in the neighborhood, and IT PISSES ME OFF when people violate the ADA. There are a ton of design requirements and it is easy to miss, especially if one just hires a contractor to do work (GCs often miss ADA stuff).

      It is a matter of time before someone in a wheelchair or a mobility device smacks their head on it.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      tobie

      I’m not a strategist or a politician, just a very consistent voter and volunteer. Today I phonebanked in PA to remind Dem voters to turn out Tues to vote to retain the state’s Supreme Court justices so Dems would hold the majority. Telling these voters that workers rights, voting rights and reproductive rights were on the line seemed to do the job. Folks knew their priorities. That pleased me.

      ETA: it pleased me enough that I’ll do it again tomorrow.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      EarthWindFire

      @Socolofi: Here in Virginia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is focusing on jobs and affordability. You know who’s focusing on LGBTQ issues in the Virginia governor’s race? Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears. She’s trying to scare enough voters out of electing Spanberger and overcome the anchor around her neck that is Trump.

      The simple fact is Republicans will bring this up if Democrats don’t. Is the solution to just ignore it? Because I don’t think that’s going to work out, either morally or politically. Spanberger has mostly taken the approach that Earle-Sears is lying about her and her policy positions (at least in her ads, I haven’t seen her interviewed on the topic).

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Jay

      Razzball
      ‪@razzball.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Healthcare but only for my friends

      Scott Adams • @ScottAdamsSays • 7h
      g ..
      On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it.
      I need it.
      As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.
      My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a Show more
      • 5.6K
      L7 12K
      67K
      ill 7.5M只企
      Robert F. Kennedy Jr # @Robert..•47m g Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.
      322
      17 773
      5.4K
      ihi 73K
      Chamath Palihapitiya © @cha…•43m g …
      Just connected you guys via text.
      64
      1734
      930
      ill 16K
      ALT
      November 2, 2025 at 10:40 AM

      bsky.app/profile/razzball.bsky.social/post/3m4o5quzdk227

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Eyeroller

      @Xenos: When I was in graduate school in the first half of the 1980s, I had a Flemish postdoc as an officemate who simmered with resentment that the Flemish were expected to learn French, but the Walloons did not learn Flemish.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Eyeroller

      @zhena gogolia: Clooney’s op-ed in the FTFNYT was one of the main drivers of the “Biden has to go” narrative.  But as we learned, bros like Clooney wanted a snap primary or else a “speed dating” spectacle at the Democratic Convention.

      So he can fuck right off into the Sun, or into the Oort Cloud as Prof. Bigfoot prefers.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Jim Appleton

      Anybody catch this by Norman Soloman in the Guardian?

      He makes a case that D establishment is and has long been bound by loyalty to corporate overlords, and that breaking that loyalty while somehow still respecting those interests may be in reach.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Suzanne

      BTW, anything that hangs over an accessible route 4” or more (between 27” and 80” above the floor/walking surface) is a violation. You have to have something below it, like a cane detection barrier or a guardrail, to keep people from smashing their heads into it, or to keep a blind person from walking into it.

      Now y’all are gonna start seeing this condition everywhere. LOL

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … BlueVirginia.US:

      After a slew of polls the past couple days, is the just-released Emerson College poll maybe the final public, non-partisan poll of the 2025 Virginia elections? Currently, the polling average has Abigail Spanberger up about 11 points over Winsome Earle-Sears. Also note that the last Emerson College poll of Virginia, back in early October, had “Abigail Spanberger leading Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, 52% to 42%.” So…the results of this poll are:

      * “The final Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of the Virginia gubernatorial race finds Democrat Abigail Spanberger with an 11-point lead ahead of Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, leading 55% to 44%. Since last month’s survey, Spanberger gained three points while Earle-Sears gained two.”

      * “A sign of Spanberger’s growing strength is among men, a group that was evenly divided last month but now breaks for her by six points, 52% to 46%. These voters backed Governor Youngkin by about nine points in 2021.”

      * “In the race for Attorney General, 49% support Democrat Jay Jones and 47% incumbent Republican Jason Miyares; 4% are undecided. Including which candidate undecided voters lean toward, Jones’ overall support increases to 51% and Miyares to 49%.”

      * “President Donald Trump holds a 45% job approval rating among Virginia voters, while 54% disapprove of the job he is doing in office. Governor Glenn Youngkin holds a 49% job approval rating, and 39% disapproval.”

      * “The economy is the top issue facing Virginia for 39% of voters, followed by threats to democracy (16%), healthcare (10%), immigration (9%), education (7%), and housing affordability (6%).”

      Take a look at that last one. :-/

      People are weird…

      Let’s run up the score! Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Jay

      @EarthWindFire:

      This is how you do it.

      Zohran Kwame Mamdani

      ‪@zohrankmamdani.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      UNTIL IT’S DONE, Ep. 4: Sylvia Rivera

      In the 1970s, queer New Yorkers had been pushed to the margins of NYC. Our trans neighbors faced immense cruelty. But in Sylvia Rivera, they found a champion.

      As we combat Trump’s politics of darkness, her legacy can light the path forward.

      1:54

      0:11 / 2:05

      October 11, 2025 at 5:33 AM

      video at link.

      bsky.app/profile/zohrankmamdani.bsky.social/post/3m2w6z5ejo22v

      Reply
    176. 176.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin:  We’ll have to disagree on that, I guess.

      Anyone who would screw around with the Democratic majority such that they weren’t able to control what the Democratic majority would want to control – to the benefit of the Republican agenda – is more Republican than Democrat.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      JaySinWA

      SNAP is in something of a state of limbo, with court orders requiring payment from emergency reserves and responses from the government by Monday. Will they pay, and to all recipients or just the ones in the states that sued? Who knows.

      cbsnews.com/news/food-stamps-snap-benefits-november-2025-government-shutdown/

      A stoppage in SNAP payments on Nov. 1 isn’t guaranteed. Two federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled on Friday, Oct. 31, that the Trump administration is required by law to use contingency funds to pay at least partial SNAP benefits.

      The government must respond by Monday on whether it plans to allocate money to continue payments.

      Meanwhile people may still have funds in their accounts.

      With just days to go before a potential suspension in SNAP funding, here’s what to know.

      Will current SNAP benefits roll over to November?

      While SNAP benefits will not be disbursed as scheduled in November, program recipients can use existing funds on their EBT cards to make purchases. If someone enrolled in the program hasn’t spent all their October EBT dollars, for example, those benefits would roll over into November.

      Some states are advising recipients to use their remaining food stamps wisely, given the stalemate over funding the federal government.

      “If you have remaining balances from previous months, we encourage you to plan your shopping carefully and purchase essential food items when needed,” Hawaii’s Department of Human Services said on its website.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      no body no name

      @WaterGirl:

      The media is not the source of our branding problem.  The source is us.  The media is simply on the side of what most people feel about us.  We can’t fix this without changing what we say, how we talk, and what we project we care about.

      Our politicians and the media can’t get us over that hurdle without a magic politician.  And we refuse to do it.  The problem has always been looking us right in the the mirror.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      WaterGirl

      @Jay:

      I have often wondered but I have never asked… do you know how to clean up the junk that comes in with some of the tweets you post?

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: He’d have done the same to the Republicans. He’s not for either party, he’s for himself.

      This is possibly an even worse thing to be but I prefer not to confuse these things along tribal lines.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Geminid

      @EarthWindFire: The Sears campsign spent a lot of time and money pounding the Transgender issue, and it seems to have been wasted. A Wason Center poll released a month ago asked likely voters who they trusted more on various issues, and the question regarding transgender issues showed Spanberger up 13 points.

      Sears’ strategy could even have backfired. Respondents were asked to select “top issues” from a menu of choices. I believe they could pick more than one, but only three percent picked transgender issues. So 97% of voters heard Sears concentrate on an issue they considered of minor importance. An obvious conclusion: the lady is a crank.

      But I hear the ads, and the Sears campaign is still talking about the dangers of transgender students in public schools because: what else have they got?

      Reply
    187. 187.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin: You and I disagree on the details.

      But let’s just say for a moment that you are right and I am wrong.

      Any elected official who is “for himself” has no business being an elected official.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Bill Arnold

      @Eyeroller:

      So he can fuck right off into the Sun, or into the Oort Cloud as Prof. Bigfoot prefers.

      That’s just basic frugality – 18 kps to escape the solar system, 32 kps to sundive. Assuming the fucking-off is on the taxpayer, at least. If he wants to self-fund, he’s free to splurge.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: on this we agree. But there are degrees of harm and Cuomo is still preferable to Silwa

      Cuomo would impose mask mandates if there was another pandemic, Silwa would not. Etc.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Sally

      Regarding who and what we should and should not talk about, I think D’s greatest “problem” (/ss) is that we fight for human rights (TM: HRC). And that we think L’s, G’s B’s, T’s, Q’s, black and brown people, Spanish speaking people, rich, poor, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Catholics (/ss), even women (/ss) are humans. Even Republicans!! And so we advocate for their rights. It’s not that we single out every or any group(s), it’s that we want all of them to have equal rights. Opportunities for a decent life, to be treated fairly under the rule of law. To not be rounded up, or shot in the street, or left to die in a hospital waiting room. We advocate for accessible healthcare, education, decent wages, not only or in particular for Democrats, not only for our allies, not only for “blue” states, but for all. Since R’s don’t do this and don’t want this for their policies, they don’t believe we do either. They believe, despite all evidence to the contrary of multiple D administrations, that we want what they want – revenge, punishment, corruption, and rewards for allies only.

      It is R’s who incessantly talk about minority groups as the undeserving recipients of D largesse. As these minority groups taking over their communities, and purging “good, real Americans”. Taking their guns, banning Christmas, forcing children to change sex, or toilet in a litter box, bizarre tropes that have never happened and never will under a D administration.

      It really is our problem, and I don’t know how to overcome it because we can never say in interviews, not I don’t advocate for women to access appropriate healthcare in private, for Muslims to worship where they want, for black people to walk in a white neighbourhood in safety. Our issues are picked out but the snipers, one by one, as the one is the only one we talk about. When each is only part of the bigger issue of human rights.

      Just what I think.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Deputinize America

      @Geminid:

      Transgender rights are First Amendment expressive rights.

      Gay rights are First Amendment expressive and associational rights.

      Reproductive care is a First Amendment “Freedom from Your Dogma” right.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: FYI, I agree with Eolirin. Cuomo is a terrible person and he barely deserves to be allowed outdoors without a leash, and absolutely in no way in a position of public trust. But he’s not a Republican. There’s more flavors of asshole!

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: The chances were high it wouldn’t have worked anyway.  The incumbent was a Democrat, the whole party was going to be held responsible for whatever people were upset about.  This isn’t unique to America; it was worldwide at the time.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Xenos: And, of course, the conventional wisdom is that it’s the other way around, Democrats are out of touch with Real Heartland America and we need to do more diner safaris to find out what old white guys at the counter are thinking.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: Worse, he was very, very stupid, in still thinking that anyone but Harris could replace Biden at that point, because of all the contracts already in place needed to run a campaign. The Republicans must love that guy.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Omnes Omnibus: Keep defending the vulnerable. Keep voting for the best Dem in primaries and the Dem in elections. Donate if you can. Keep your spirits up.

      Other things? This isn’t the place or time for them. Not while other options are viable.
       ​

       Thanks for this. Well said, and succinctly too!

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Geminid

       

       

      @WaterGirl: I consider Cuomo an Independent now because he is running as one. But I consider him a Loser most of all because as of Tueday night, he’ll have lost two elections in one year.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Deputinize America

      @Eyeroller:

      There are two deaths that will likely change the world for better, but there will be a void as their toxic manipulation vanishes – Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. I can’t predict what a post Trump, post Putin infosphere looks like.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Deputinize America

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I know what Real Heartland Americans care about, and they value some genuinely toxic shit a lot more than personal economic prosperity and overall family and societal stability.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: The Ancien Régime was so bad that arguably the decades of murderous state terrorism, dictatorship, pan-European war, tenuous republic, and intermittently restored monarchy that followed actually were a step up.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      EarthWindFire

      @Geminid: In a close election, that 3% percent could make a difference. As it is, the VA governor’s campaign is a lesson in why you don’t throw civil rights under the bus.

      I said Earle-Sears was bringing trans rights up. I didn’t say it was working. Glad to hear it may be backfiring.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      EarthWindFire

      @WTFGhost: Absolutely. I’d love a functioning media to ask Clooney exactly how Democrats were supposed to dump Biden, hold a primary, and run a campaign for said primary winner in 3 months and change. I’d also love to win Powerball without buying a ticket.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Fair Economist

      @Socolofi:

      A friend posted this: decidingtowin.org/

      TL;DR: Democrats need to focus on affordability, less on social / cultural issues (e.g. LGBTQ+).

      This kind of BS drives me nuts. Here’s a link to Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech. How many specific calls does she make to LGBTQ+ issues?

      Hello, I’m waiting?

      OK, I’ll answer it for you. The answer is NONE. She said nothing specifically about LGBTQ+ issues. Lots and lots about affordability.

      So tell me, exactly how was she supposed to talk about LGBTQ+ issues less and affordability more?

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Annie

      @Suzanne:

      A restaurant owner in a rural area of Florida was put out of business after she rented the restaurant to the county Democratic Party on a night it was otherwise closed.  Local Republicans both organized a boycott and made false reports of health and building code violations.  She’d only been open a year or so.  Between the boycott, false rumors about health code violations, plus the landlord threatening to double her rent, she couldn’t stay open.  I knew the owner, she’s a friend of my cousin.

      all this to explain why I think you should make the call.  Report them.  We need to stop bringing knives to a gunfight.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Thanks all of you who have stood up trans rights in this thread.

      I can’t tell you how absolutely exhausting it is the see the repeated arguments—including here—that we LGB, and especially T, folks should give up our rights in hopes of persuading a handful of swing state voters. Or which rights we should be willing to give up for the greater good. “I mean sure the MAGAts want to eradicate trans people, but I’m sure we can find common ground with them about that issue…”

      Appeasement on LGBTQ+ rights has never worked, it only emboldens conservatives (here and in the UK) to take away more of our rights.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      rikyrah

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      If one group’s rights are bargained away, the rest of us will be next. It’s that simple.

      There is NOTHING IN THIS HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY

      That would make me believe otherwise.

       

      Which is why I have no patience for those who would suggest it.😠😠😠😠

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: I think there’s no option but finding a way around.  Democratic pols and spokespeople have long been too trusting of the MSM to be fair to them.  I am not talking about Fox here, much less more fringe outlets like Newsmax. I refer to the FTFNYT, CNN, and the increasingly compromised broadcast news.  Look what happened with CBS News nearly overnight.

      And we’ve discussed how the Democrats spend most of their money on TV ads in election seasons.  We need to get rid of those consultants.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      Suzanne

      @Sister Golden Bear: I think we not only need to stand up for trans rights, I think we need to rhetorically turn it around. “Why do the Republicans want to interfere in trans people’s private lives? And mess with their healthcare? Probably because they want to do it to everybody. We say NO, get the government out of all Americans’ private lives, out of your healthcare, out of your business”.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Eyeroller

      @no body no name: The media is owned by billionaires.  It took what, a couple of weeks?  before the new billionaire owner of CBS (Larry Ellison’s son) installed Bari Weiss as the news editor, for them to pivot to “Watch our interview with the AMAZING President Trump on 60 Minutes”.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Fair Economist

      @Suzanne:

      The Italian restaurant down the street hosts the events for the Republican candidate. I’m tempted to call in their building code violations. Would that be using my powers for good or for evil?

      Literally hundreds of people have been fired for accurately quoting Charlie Kirk on personal social media.

      You would TOTALLY be using your powers for good.

      (Also, you’d be getting some code violations fixed. And while sometimes code is over the top, I expect that would be a good thing in itself.)

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Junk? Tweets?

      I don’t post from the Dead Bird Site, I read Dead Bird Xcretes via nitter.

      More and more, I cut and paste from BlueSky.

      Do you mean the comment counts, the repost counts, the date and time stamp that is at the bottom,

      Or are you referring to when the post includes screenshots and TicToc’s that don’t show in the comment because I’m not a front pager?

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Jay

      @Eolirin:

      Cuomo would still shove Covid Granny into an unsegregated, poorly equipped Old Age Home to free up bed space.

      Silwa would flood the streets and stoops of New York with cats to deal with the rat problem. Every restaurant and bodega would have a cat.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      WaterGirl

      @Jay: I call them all tweets.

      Your post at #166 could look like this, if it didn’t have all the stray counts and other junk.  That’s what I am referring to.

      Razzball
      ‪@razzball.bsky.social‬

      Healthcare but only for my friends
      Scott Adams • @ScottAdamsSays • 7h

      On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it.
      I need it.
      As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.
      My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a
      Robert F. Kennedy Jr # @Robert..•47m g Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.

      Chamath Palihapitiya
      November 2, 2025 at 10:40 AM

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @WaterGirl: several generations of the right wing mindset? My grandfather subscribed to the National Review and had at least one book published by the founder of Opus Dei in his house, and his sons both turned out fairly right wing as well.

      I grew up reading a lot of science fiction and fantasy, watching Sesame Street and listening to the recordings from a very young age, visited Dachau before the age of seven, and I turned out much more liberal (although I find myself going more left wing authoritarian as this maladministration continues)

      On the other hand, you have the K-8 Catholic school in Pennsylvania that did a Holocaust themed float for a recent parade…

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: I am not blind but I have limited vision to one side.  If I might bang my head if I’m walking the wrong direction and wouldn’t see the overhand in my (lack of) peripheral vision, it would totally be a hazard to people with my disability so please report it.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      PatD

      @Eolirin: wishful thinking in my view. This is a guy whose campaign has resorted to gutter racism, allying with right wing influencers on X to promote his candidacy and paint a Trumpist vision of NYC as a hellhole only he can save. Someone who’d debase himself like that can’t be counted on to do the right thing when it’s hard.

      Reply

