Open Thread: Elissa Slotkin Knows What She's Talking About

I've given my new Senator a lot of shit on here. But I don't think anyone with power has laid out the stakes of what we're facing as clearly as she does right here.
And if she's saying this, it's because she feels she must.

[image or embed]

— ??LOLGOP?? (@thefarce.org) November 1, 2025 at 6:05 AM

Sen. Slotkin: “I believe Trump is reshaping the country to hold on to power. Trump is following the same playbook as almost every authoritarian in history.”

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) October 30, 2025 at 6:15 PM

🚨🚨🚨 This may be the most important speech I’ve ever seen.
Whatever gripes you may have about Senator Slotkin, I urge you to watch the whole thing. It’s about 16 minutes.

[image or embed]

— Charles GetCovered-ba ✡️ (@charlesgaba.com) October 31, 2025 at 1:03 PM

======

Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, spoke to The News this week about efforts to negotiate an off-ramp to the standoff in Congress.

[image or embed]

— The Detroit News (@detroitnews.com) October 31, 2025 at 12:55 PM



Per the Detroit News, last Tuesday:

Question: You’ve been preaching this year about taking the fight to President Trump, urging Democrats to show some spine and alpha energy. And, right now, Democrats have been holding this line for a month in demanding health care cost relief. At what point, though, does the pain of the shutdown become too much?

Answer: Look, no one likes a shutdown, least of all me. I was a federal government employee for my whole life before I came to elected office. But I think, especially when people in Michigan on Nov. 1 get a real black-and-white look at the new cost of their health care plans, I think they will continue to understand why we are making a stand on the issue of health care.

I think it’s important that people understand that the Big Beautiful Bill that the president signed into law on July 4 is the direct cause of what they’re seeing show up on their computer screens this Saturday. Most people that I talk to think that the price of health care ― which is so personal to so many people ― they understand why we are fighting for that…

But the problem is, as many hours as I spend talking with my Republican counterparts, they can’t move an inch without the big guy in the White House telling them yes or no. So we were meeting last week and honestly coming up with some interesting proposals.

But the president left for Asia, and it’s like ― you can’t get his attention, and they can’t move. They can’t say yes, they can’t say no, they can’t negotiate. They can’t get in a room and do it more formally without saying, ‘Mother, may I?’ with him.

Q: Are you able to share any of those interesting ideas or proposed solutions?

A: I can’t share any of them, but they are on the issue of health care ― exactly what we’ve been saying: Let’s have a conversation about health care.

Again, I’m a big girl. The Republicans have the White House, the House and the Senate. They own everything. They are fully responsible for everything that happens in this place. They control the floor. They control what we vote on, so I know I’m not going to get everything I want out of a negotiation…

Just today, there were bills proposed to pay federal workers who are working. There are bills that are proposed to pay for SNAP (food assistance). There are all these different ways to lessen the pain, and the Republicans refuse to bring them to the floor because they want that pain, they’re using that pain.

Not to mention the fact that right now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a SNAP reserve fund. They have a contingency fund. If they want to pay SNAP benefits, they could do it this afternoon, and Trump is certainly paying for lots of things he does care about…

Q: Michigan Republicans in the House ran this op-ed in our paper calling on you and Sen. Peters to pass the CR that you’ve voted for in the past, and they say, “stop standing with radical progressives and start standing with Michigan.” What was your response when you saw that?

A: Their leaders just told them to do what they’ve done in all the other states. It’s a copy and paste version of a letter that happened in an op-ed in Arizona, in Nevada and all these other swing states. So they were told what to do, and they saluted like good soldiers.

And the first thing I thought was that not a single one of them picked up the phone and called me. I see them on the airplane every Monday and every Friday. We see each other across the Capitol. They all have my phone number. Professionals, even on different sides of the aisle, can just pick up the phone and call. But it was clearly for political theater.

The next thing I thought of was just how many people in each of their districts are about to have their health insurance double or triple, and we’ve gotten something like 400, 500 letters in from people across the state talking about their story of what’s going to happen ― from all of their Republican districts. I mean, these are their constituents, too. …

There’s fear. People are clutching me in the supermarket and in the airport to talk about it. So they can do what their bosses tell them to do and send a copy-and-paste letter to the paper. But I feel confident, from the mouths of their own constituents, that people are scared about losing their coverage. And I feel very strongly about standing up for those people.

Q: House GOP Chairwoman Lisa McClain from Michigan, one of the things that she’s been saying over and over is, well, Democrats came up with this deadline for the expiring Obamacare subsidies. Are you frustrated that Democrats, when you were in charge, didn’t extend these?

A: This is how things work. You extend things, and each new government has choices. Each new president, each new Congress, and they made their choice, and they made it clear: They do not care about people having access to health care they can afford.

And for me, that’s just a personal issue. It goes right to the heart of why I got in this race, and my own mother’s experience with not having health care. And so they made their choice. Now, live with it when your constituents call terrified of what’s going to happen to their kids or their lives. Then just own your choices. And they’re going to have to do that…

Much more at the link.

  Baud
  chemiclord
  Chief Oshkosh
  Dickeylee
  eclare
  Geminid
  Gretchen
  hells littlest angel
  Jay
  Jeffro
  Parfigliano
  PatD
  piratedan
  Scout211
  Suzanne
  WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Republicans have the White House, the House and the Senate. They own everything. They are fully responsible for everything that happens in this place. They control the floor. They control what we vote on, so I know I’m not going to get everything I want out of a negotiation

      QFT

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      I guess I would turn that question back on Ms. McClain, what about these subsidies themselves is so odious that you could not support extending them, without having something in the pipeline to replace them?  After all, they have agency as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Since I’m not from Michigan or very online, what does this mean in Charles Gaba’s blue sky post?

      Whatever gripes you may have about Senator Slotki

      Do I want to know?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      Q: House GOP Chairwoman Lisa McClain from Michigan, one of the things that she’s been saying over and over is, well, Democrats came up with this deadline for the expiring Obamacare subsidies. Are you frustrated that Democrats, when you were in charge, didn’t extend these?

       

       

      AAARGH!!! Budget reconciliation rules require that spending expires! I get why McClain pretends not to know this, but a journalist ought to have some basic understanding of how things work.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: Elissa Slotkin is a fairly center-y Dem and some parts of our party don’t love that.

      But, where we are right now….. we basically need the entire antifascist coalition to hang together and everybody in the tent needs to get over their shit until this danger has passed. Then we can resume our fractiousness.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @hells littlest angel: Elissa Slotkin is not a very conservative Democrat. She’s a Moderate, like the Democrats she used to caucus with in the New Democrat Coalition. That’s half of House Democrats.

      Ed. Even the Blue Dogs were not as conservative as Joe Manchin.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hells littlest angel

      @Suzanne:we basically need the entire antifascist coalition to hang together and everybody in the tent needs to get over their shit until this danger has passed.

       

      A-bloody-men.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gretchen

      Slotkin is coming to my district next week, I think to campaign with Sharice Davids. They’re requiring rsvp and will give the location later. Not sure why they’re being mysterious about it but probably not for a happy reason.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Gretchen: Elissa Slotkin and Sharice Dsvids have at least one thing in common– they flipped Republican seats in 2018. So did Slotkin’s Senate colleague Andy Kim, as did Mikie Sherill and Abigail Spanberger who are running for governor in New Jersey and Virginia.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      I love the back and forth over whether Slotkin is moderate, too moderate, etc etc.  Like it matters.  She’s speaking. the. truth.

      Share that video widely, there’s always some normie or blessed ‘independent’ out there who just needs one more push.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jay

      Ron Filipkowski

      ‪@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      So CBS settled Trump’s lawsuit where he frivolously sued because they edited Kamala Harris’s interview so it would fit into their air time.

      Then CBS does a 73 minute interview of Trump where they made big edits from the version that was broadcast.

      They aired 28 of 73 minutes.

      bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3m4owdnpqx22p

      One of the commenters notes that Dolt 47 has sued over jokes, interviews, news stories, criminal trials,…………..

      but not once about claims he’s a pedo.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      Aaron Rupar

      ‪@atrupar.com‬

      Follow

      O’DONNELL: Why did you pardon Changpeng Zhao?

      TRUMP: Are you ready? I don’t know who he is

      O’DONNELL: His crypto exchange Binance helped facilitate a $2b purchase of World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin. And they you pardoned him.

      TRUMP: Here’s the thing — I know nothing about it

      November 2, 2025 at 4:56 PM

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3m4osr6d7ji2p

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PatD

      I was looking into Slotkin’s record and found a couple things that reflect well on her. 1) She opposed Pelosi for Speaker in 2019 and 2021 and was vocal on the need for younger leadership. 2) She has expressed support for filibuster reform

      its fair to describe her as a moderate but there are worse things one can be. She’s no Sinema or Manchin.

      “I personally think that identity politics needs to go the way of the dodo,” Slotkin said. “People need to be looked at as independent Americans, whatever group they’re from, whatever party they may be from.” – a quote on identity politics from her Wiki but all politics is identity politics so wish she’d make a more complete argument.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eclare

      @Jay:

      I don’t know why people continue to interview him with great fanfare.  He either lies or says he doesn’t know anything about that issue or person.  It’s useless and frustrating, like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall.

      Stop giving him attention!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gretchen

      @Dickeylee: They already tried to gerrymander her out in 2022 by removing parts of Lawrence (University of Kansas town) and Kansas City Kansas (heavily Hispanic) out of her district, but she won in 2024 by 10 points. The Kansas City suburbs are getting bluer.

      The proposed new map if I remember correctly takes her district all the way down to the Oklahoma border. She has said she’d consider running for Senate against Roger Marshall if they redistrict her out, which might give them pause.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      chemiclord

      @Jay: Me.  Who was at Slotkin’s rally in Grand Rapids in early July of 2024 where she suggested that he step down.  She had spent the better part of the week telling any donor she could that Biden was underwater and it was best to pull funding.

      Now, don’t get it twisted, she’s absolutely right on this topic, and every minute of that video is spot on.  But yeah… there’s plenty of reasons why any significantly left of center Democrat has been giving her wary side-eyes.  She’s more than earned them over her career.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Marcy Wheeler is highlighted at TPM: talkingpointsmemo.com/tpm-25/without-online-trolls-there-would-be-no-donald-trump

      It’s her thoughts on why Trump lost control of the Epstein narrative back in July. Basically, her take is that he relied a lot more on online trolls than many people understand, and that troll army was momentarily disorganized by Bondi’s statements amounting to “nothing to see here, move along.” There is some juicy detail at the linked piece, but here are some excerpts:

      More important for understanding what happened in July: the very same online trolls who’ve been critical partners in Trump’s success managing attention were precisely the same people who had spun those conspiracy theories. There is a direct through-line from a relatively small set of social media accounts that helped Trump win the 2016 election to PizzaGate and, after that, QAnon. QAnoners played a key role in Trump’s 2021 insurrection attempt, and its adherents remain a substantial portion of Trump’s base. Since 2016, pro-Trump trolls’ exploitation of social media algorithms to redirect political news coverage — whether from legacy media or newer outlets — has disrupted traditional news cycles.

      Trump has built his power on an alliance with far-right online trolls who hijacked the attention of the American electorate using bots and algorithms feeding controversy. That effort has only accelerated since then, as Elon Musk took over Twitter and eliminated any checks on the ability of literal Nazis to exploit its algorithms.

      And as that brief window this July revealed, without the backing of his far-right trolls, even Trump can flail powerlessly, unable to fully grab and divert attention from his own failings.

      Reply

