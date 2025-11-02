I've given my new Senator a lot of shit on here. But I don't think anyone with power has laid out the stakes of what we're facing as clearly as she does right here. And if she's saying this, it's because she feels she must.

Sen. Slotkin: “I believe Trump is reshaping the country to hold on to power. Trump is following the same playbook as almost every authoritarian in history.”

🚨🚨🚨 This may be the most important speech I’ve ever seen. Whatever gripes you may have about Senator Slotkin, I urge you to watch the whole thing. It’s about 16 minutes.

Per the Detroit News, last Tuesday:

… Question: You’ve been preaching this year about taking the fight to President Trump, urging Democrats to show some spine and alpha energy. And, right now, Democrats have been holding this line for a month in demanding health care cost relief. At what point, though, does the pain of the shutdown become too much?

Answer: Look, no one likes a shutdown, least of all me. I was a federal government employee for my whole life before I came to elected office. But I think, especially when people in Michigan on Nov. 1 get a real black-and-white look at the new cost of their health care plans, I think they will continue to understand why we are making a stand on the issue of health care.

I think it’s important that people understand that the Big Beautiful Bill that the president signed into law on July 4 is the direct cause of what they’re seeing show up on their computer screens this Saturday. Most people that I talk to think that the price of health care ― which is so personal to so many people ― they understand why we are fighting for that…

But the problem is, as many hours as I spend talking with my Republican counterparts, they can’t move an inch without the big guy in the White House telling them yes or no. So we were meeting last week and honestly coming up with some interesting proposals.

But the president left for Asia, and it’s like ― you can’t get his attention, and they can’t move. They can’t say yes, they can’t say no, they can’t negotiate. They can’t get in a room and do it more formally without saying, ‘Mother, may I?’ with him.

Q: Are you able to share any of those interesting ideas or proposed solutions?

A: I can’t share any of them, but they are on the issue of health care ― exactly what we’ve been saying: Let’s have a conversation about health care.

Again, I’m a big girl. The Republicans have the White House, the House and the Senate. They own everything. They are fully responsible for everything that happens in this place. They control the floor. They control what we vote on, so I know I’m not going to get everything I want out of a negotiation…

Just today, there were bills proposed to pay federal workers who are working. There are bills that are proposed to pay for SNAP (food assistance). There are all these different ways to lessen the pain, and the Republicans refuse to bring them to the floor because they want that pain, they’re using that pain.

Not to mention the fact that right now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a SNAP reserve fund. They have a contingency fund. If they want to pay SNAP benefits, they could do it this afternoon, and Trump is certainly paying for lots of things he does care about…

Q: Michigan Republicans in the House ran this op-ed in our paper calling on you and Sen. Peters to pass the CR that you’ve voted for in the past, and they say, “stop standing with radical progressives and start standing with Michigan.” What was your response when you saw that?



A: Their leaders just told them to do what they’ve done in all the other states. It’s a copy and paste version of a letter that happened in an op-ed in Arizona, in Nevada and all these other swing states. So they were told what to do, and they saluted like good soldiers.

And the first thing I thought was that not a single one of them picked up the phone and called me. I see them on the airplane every Monday and every Friday. We see each other across the Capitol. They all have my phone number. Professionals, even on different sides of the aisle, can just pick up the phone and call. But it was clearly for political theater.

The next thing I thought of was just how many people in each of their districts are about to have their health insurance double or triple, and we’ve gotten something like 400, 500 letters in from people across the state talking about their story of what’s going to happen ― from all of their Republican districts. I mean, these are their constituents, too. …

There’s fear. People are clutching me in the supermarket and in the airport to talk about it. So they can do what their bosses tell them to do and send a copy-and-paste letter to the paper. But I feel confident, from the mouths of their own constituents, that people are scared about losing their coverage. And I feel very strongly about standing up for those people.

Q: House GOP Chairwoman Lisa McClain from Michigan, one of the things that she’s been saying over and over is, well, Democrats came up with this deadline for the expiring Obamacare subsidies. Are you frustrated that Democrats, when you were in charge, didn’t extend these?



A: This is how things work. You extend things, and each new government has choices. Each new president, each new Congress, and they made their choice, and they made it clear: They do not care about people having access to health care they can afford.

And for me, that’s just a personal issue. It goes right to the heart of why I got in this race, and my own mother’s experience with not having health care. And so they made their choice. Now, live with it when your constituents call terrified of what’s going to happen to their kids or their lives. Then just own your choices. And they’re going to have to do that…