It’s the first day of DST, which means that this motherfucker right here…:

…thinks that 3:30 is actually 4:30 which means it is time to start harassing me for the 5-5:30 dinner. I don’t know why we even bother with that whole nuclear clock just use cats and a 5pm dinner time as your baseline and you are good to go because trust me they have that shit down to the millisecond.

At any rate, much progress today. Car was vacuumed, interior cleaned and leather shined, windows had an application of rainx and the wiper blades were cleaned, and it looks pretty good. Removed all political stickers from the car and put redneck state appropriate ones “Jesus Loves You But Everyone Else Thinks You’re An Asshole,” and “Adults On Board, We’re Not Keen on Being Crashed Into Either,” and left the 11th Cav and WVU ones alone.

Lined the car with one of my painters tarps, got the big crate in and secured, got the two cat crates in the big crate and the litter box, got all the crap people gave us (wine glasses and other shit like that) for the wedding wrapped in bubblewrap and wedged around the cat crate, got all the cat supplies in there, got the road kit (jumper cables, first aid kit, emergency sleeping bags, fire extinguishers) inspected and packed with easy access in the front passenger floor, got the plug in cooler in the front seat with all the shit I am bringing (fruit cakes and other bullshit).

On the interior got all the house plants in one room for Breyana to water, whole house was swept and mopped (I’ll clean the toilets tomorrow night), and am currently doing all laundry and then storing what I do not take and packing what I do.

So I got a pretty good handle on things. Tomorrow I polish the headlight covers, Gerald installs the roofrack and I will put more shit I never asked for and haul it to Arizona until I can figure out what to do with it there although facebook marketplace since I will no longer be in the same zip code and get busted- what a truly and irredeemably ungrateful prick I am. Then it is just the suitcases and I really don’t have much to take. Just a couple t-shirts, my gym clothes, sleep apnea machine, and my knickers. I’ll be wearing my tie dye overalls on the road because for whatever fucking reason people see a frazzled santa claus looking motherfucker in a pair of tie-dye overalls and fucking love it. I have no idea why but they act nicer, but then again they are not privvy to what I am thinking which is usually something along the lines of “I would sacrifice my first born if you would just stop trying to make chitchat and give me the fucking room key.”

You know, I was proofreading this (which will make some of you gasp in horror- “he proofreads and still makes that many mistakes?” and the answer is yes and fuck you), and my cat crate scenario is vague. I drive a CRV. I put the back seats down. I put down a large canvas tarp. I put a giant metal pen for a large dog in that takes almost the entire back of the CRV. I then put two cat carriers lined with towels inside that metal pen. I also put a water bowl, a litter box, and a food bowl. I then put the cats in (after dosing Maxwell), they fuck off to one carrier or the other, and then I close the big metal pen, and cover the crate with a separate tarp. They then stay there the entire road trip.

My logic was the most dangerous time for an escape or accident was getting them in and out of the motel room, so I just decided to remove that option. They are perfectly cozy, and the only time there is any chance they can get out is when I change the litter, and I make sure to do that at a rest stop where there is little going on and I control the surroundings. They’re fine, and it’s safe and it works.

Oh yes- replaced the batteries on both of their airtags, the one for my car keys, the one for my wallet, and the one I have hidden in my car.

So a lot of progress was made today. I am going to go watch some tv- some show I just started and can not remember the name. Behave.