Sunday Night Open Thread

It’s the first day of DST, which means that this motherfucker right here…:

Sunday Night Open Thread 27

…thinks that 3:30 is actually 4:30 which means it is time to start harassing me for the 5-5:30 dinner. I don’t know why we even bother with that whole nuclear clock just use cats and a 5pm dinner time as your baseline and you are good to go because trust me they have that shit down to the millisecond.

At any rate, much progress today. Car was vacuumed, interior cleaned and leather shined, windows had an application of rainx and the wiper blades were cleaned, and it looks pretty good. Removed all political stickers from the car and put redneck state appropriate ones “Jesus Loves You But Everyone Else Thinks You’re An Asshole,” and “Adults On Board, We’re Not Keen on Being Crashed Into Either,” and left the 11th Cav and WVU ones alone.

Lined the car with one of my painters tarps, got the big crate in and secured, got the two cat crates in the big crate and the litter box, got all the crap people gave us (wine glasses and other shit like that) for the wedding wrapped in bubblewrap and wedged around the cat crate, got all the cat supplies in there, got the road kit (jumper cables, first aid kit, emergency sleeping bags, fire extinguishers) inspected and packed with easy access in the front passenger floor, got the plug in cooler in the front seat with all the shit I am bringing (fruit cakes and other bullshit).

On the interior got all the house plants in one room for Breyana to water, whole house was swept and mopped (I’ll clean the toilets tomorrow night), and am currently doing all laundry and then storing what I do not take and packing what I do.

So I got a pretty good handle on things. Tomorrow I polish the headlight covers, Gerald installs the roofrack and I will put more shit I never asked for and haul it to Arizona until I can figure out what to do with it there although facebook marketplace since I will no longer be in the same zip code and get busted- what a truly and irredeemably ungrateful prick I am. Then it is just the suitcases and I really don’t have much to take. Just a couple t-shirts, my gym clothes, sleep apnea machine, and my knickers. I’ll be wearing my tie dye overalls on the road because for whatever fucking reason people see a frazzled santa claus looking motherfucker in a pair of tie-dye overalls and fucking love it. I have no idea why but they act nicer, but then again they are not privvy to what I am thinking which is usually something along the lines of “I would sacrifice my first born if you would just stop trying to make chitchat and give me the fucking room key.”

You know, I was proofreading this (which will make some of you gasp in horror- “he proofreads and still makes that many mistakes?” and the answer is yes and fuck you), and my cat crate scenario is vague. I drive a CRV. I put the back seats down. I put down a large canvas tarp. I put a giant metal pen for a large dog in that takes almost the entire back of the CRV. I then put two cat carriers lined with towels inside that metal pen. I also put a water bowl, a litter box, and a food bowl. I then put the cats in (after dosing Maxwell), they fuck off to one carrier or the other, and then I close the big metal pen, and cover the crate with a separate tarp. They then stay there the entire road trip.

My logic was the most dangerous time for an escape or accident was getting them in and out of the motel room, so I just decided to remove that option. They are perfectly cozy, and the only time there is any chance they can get out is when I change the litter, and I make sure to do that at a rest stop where there is little going on and I control the surroundings. They’re fine, and it’s safe and it works.

Oh yes- replaced the batteries on both of their airtags, the one for my car keys, the one for my wallet, and the one I have hidden in my car.

So a lot of progress was made today. I am going to go watch some tv- some show I just started and can not remember the name. Behave.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Melancholy Jaques

      We got an extra hour last night but I wasted all of it and more watching highlights, interviews, recaps, and reactions to the World Series. Then I did the same for the day’s college football games. So happy I’m retired.

    6. 6.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Your cat setup in the car sounds awesome, but I want pictures! Drive and get to AZ safely.

    9. 9.

      piratedan

      sounds like you got this shit down JC!

      If I may, I will try and entertain the jackals with my own efforts on moving cats and dogs across country…

      The spouse and I wrestled with the best way to get 2 dogs (a big black lab Beau and the smaller eskinu Mochi) and five cats of various cat dispositions across the country, at the end of winter from Arizona to Virginia.  We settled on renting an RV and I would take the dogs and cats in the RV and my son would follow with his cat in one of our other vehicles.  We plugged in one of our robolitter machines in front of the bathroom.  Blanketts and comforters were strewn about.  The game plan was to take advantage of the Love’s Truck Stops and avail ourselves of their free RV parking.  They have showers and most of them have restaurants attached.  I’d stay in the RV with the critters, the cats had a place to go and dog stops would be trucks stops with dog parks and public rest areas.

      The dogs were medicated, but travel is an adventure and they were curious.   The RV had power windows, but not power window lockouts.  It did not have modern phone capabilities, so no navigation was available, so we had to map it via phones and a game plan of miles and stops in general areas.  the cats were allowed to be cats and with the dogs crowding up front, I did not expect to see them much.

      The dogs (even while medicated) liked to ride up front and Mochi especially was a great companion, the problem was that he liked to stand on the arm rest where the window controls are, so that required me to keep the window up manually with my control button while driving, unless I wanted to chance my dog being a dog with an open window and an interstate.  While dealing with this configuration while we cruised into Oklahoma City on day two, our esteemed feline grand dame Blackberry had decided that the lack of attention could not be suffered any longer and so she climbed the back of the drivers seat crossed over my shoulder and then settled on the top of my head as we cruised thru downtown.

      So, the same scenario repeated itself in Memphis and then again in Nashville, driving thru major metropolitan areas one handed to prevent a dog from putting the window down (in winter) while having a cat, who complained that this driving shit was getting on her nerves and could we please each a destination that was worthy of her, tyvm.  I’ve tried to imagine the looks I may have received (if anyone else ever noticed at all) but then again, I realized that if nothing else, I may have served as a cautionary example for others :-).

      So JC, I’m glad that your numbers are much more manageable and that you have a game plan that has worked for you, yet I am also confident that Virginia is my last stop and I will NEVER have to do this again.

      safe travels….

    11. 11.

      Jobeth

      As someone who just made a multi day car trip with cat I applaud your preparation.  I had to bring along a ton of blankets to cover the hotel furniture so the cat wouldn’t tear them to pieces. Every place I stayed had an upholstered headboard and you would have thought they were stuffed with catnip.  I took the comforter off the bed to cover those.  I never thought about leaving him in the car.  If I’m ever stupid enough to do this again I’ll try it.

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’ll be wearing my tie dye overalls on the road because for whatever fucking reason people see a frazzled santa claus looking motherfucker in a pair of tie-dye overalls and fucking love it.

      YES!

    15. 15.

      sab

      I prepare them for standard time by being unpredictable about feeding times all through September and October. More convenient for me (I have a lot of chores to do that I put off in hot weather) and they’ll survive. But now with DST gone we can all settle down to a routine.

      The dog is pretending to be a sheep. Whines to get out, then just hangs out in the cooler weather and nibbles a bit on grass to pretend there is some point for her to be standing out in the front yard on a rope.

      The cats miss the summer heat. We don’t go nuts on air conditioning or heating. House is in the high seventies all summer and in the mid to low sixties all winter. So we are heading into winter and the cats are finding nesting spots around the house. Closets, sock box, cat trees in west facing windows, the basement boiler room.

    17. 17.

      sab

      @Jobeth: When satby brought me Echo she said Echo yowled the whole way (five hours) from South Bend. I believe her because Echo yowled the whole time she was in her cat carrier on her annual vet visit. Non-stop.

    18. 18.

      lamh47

      Hi BJ.

      I made it to DFW yesterday! Drove from Oakland to Dallas in 3 days. I flew my sister FROM NOLA in to be my companion on the drive. We spent one night in a Cali hotel, one long drive to Albuquerque, NM where we spent the night there before the long final drive to DFW.

      Last night I slept, today I ran some errands, tomorrow I begin the new job!  I’ve still go so much to do on the ground here in DFW, but it will have to be during my off hours from the new job

      Anddd this coming Wednesday is my birthday! So a busy week.

    24. 24.

      lamh47

      @WaterGirl: Def will try.  I wanted more time, but things just didn’t go the way I planned a few weeks before so I ended up having to push back the arrival to this weekend…

      Right now doing some preps but then off to bed.

    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Lord help us, a certain GSP has begun his “It’s after six, you monsters!” whine while the clock distinctly displays 5:13. Now he’s on to the inverted “I am thus, dead” pose. The good news: hard to squeak while inverted.

      Stupid set sun.

    30. 30.

      H.E.Wolf

      @lamh47: ​
       Glad to know you’re safely there, and had your NOLA sister with you on the road trip! Sending you lots of good wishes for the settling-in process – may it soon feel like home.

    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      and the answer is yes and fuck you

      This is what keeps me coming back and wasting my time here. Well, besides Adam, anyway.

    34. 34.

      WTFGhost

      @lamh47: Good luck with the new job.

      Today, just having been a passenger on the drive sounds like it would have been excruciating, but I used to pride myself on my roadtrip readiness, up to and including having my bladder-to-coffee ratio well developed enough to know if I’d need a rest stop. (Nalgene bottles are also good in emergencies, like traffic jams.)

    38. 38.

      central texas

      Suggest the purchase of one of the lithium battery jumpers to replace the cables.  I drive further west to NM, CO, and UT for a month or so each year.  A NOCO GB40 always comes with me.  It can be charged from the car power/lighter connection and will start most 6 cyl engines. (you buy the size that fits your displacement)  In my case it is because I might be parked taking pictures where another vehicle could turn up days or weeks later and the 20-35 miles is too far to walk. In yours, it might be that you are up at an obscene hour and there is no one stopping for big guys in colorful outfits. There are several brands.  I bought the one (NOCO) that the AAA guy used to get my car out of the 90ft driveway and onto his tow truck when the alternator died.

      Have a safe and swift trip.

