Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

Everybody saw this coming.

Keep the Immigrants and deport the fascists!

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

In my day, never was longer.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 1,347: Schrödinger’s German Patriots

War for Ukraine Day 1,347: Schrödinger’s German Patriots

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

A quick housekeeping note: It’s been a while since I updated you all regarding Rosie. It has now been one year since her final chemo treatment. She still has her monthly check ins with the vet where her lymph nodes are checked and she gets a monoclonal antibodies shot for hips. She had her monthly appointment yesterday. Lymph nodes are still normal. The vet is thrilled with how she looks. She’ll turn fifteen this month and has fifteen year old rear hips, hence the monthly shots. But she’s active, we usually do a 1.5 to 2 mile walk a day at around a 21 minute per mile pace, she’s eating normally, and she wants attention. Ruby is also doing amazing. She just turned twelve in October. They’re currently racked out on the couch. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

The reason:

A Ukrainian defender reunites with family after months on the frontline.

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 2, 2025 at 4:28 PM

Almost every family in Ukraine waits for these reunions ❤️‍🩹

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 2, 2025 at 6:15 AM

Remember those patriot missiles the Germans procured for Ukraine? The ones that were announced as being paid for, but not delivered, then paid for and already delivered, then paid for and delivered before they were delivered, and, finally, not yet paid for and unlikely to be delivered for months? Well Schrödinger’s German patriots may have finally, actually made it to Ukraine.

Great news: It looks like the long-awaited Patriot air defense systems pledged by Germany have arrived. These will help Ukraine defend itself as the conflict in the air enters its most intense and possibly decisive phase this winter. Vielen Dank, Deutschland!

[image or embed]

— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Which is important as this is what the air raid alert maps for Ukraine looked like three hours ago at midnight local time in Ukraine/5:00 PM EST.

Ukraine is under russian missile attack right now ‼️ explosions are reported in Zhytomyr region.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 4:58 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Is a Good Result for Our Air Defense – Ukraine Now Has More Patriots – Address by the President

2 November 2025 – 19:38

Fellow Ukrainians!

Today, we can already say there is a good result for our air defense – Ukraine now has more Patriots. I would like to thank Chancellor Merz, I thank Germany, and everyone who helps. Our agreements have been fulfilled. More Patriots are now in Ukraine and being put into operation. Of course, more systems are needed to protect key infrastructure sites and our cities across the entire territory of our state. And we will continue working to obtain them – not only at the political level with states and leaders but also directly with manufacturers of all necessary air defense systems and missiles for them. Meetings on this will take place next week, and we have presented our partners with all calculations and possible options for ensuring sufficiently reliable air defense.

Almost every day we defend ourselves against Russian ballistic strikes. We must continue destroying Russian military aviation, and all of this requires a multi-component air defense system – including our own combat aircraft. In this context, we already have decisions regarding Gripens and French aircraft, and we are working on F-16s. This also includes air defense systems and missiles for them, developing mobile fire groups, and, of course, interceptor drones – a current priority. The number of interceptors this year will be as specified by the state’s directive. It is vital that the Defense Forces, together with all involved institutions, increase the number of trained drone operators – the corresponding system – just as rapidly and effectively.

Today, I also want to thank our warriors – the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence – for the long-range sanctions against Russia. The reach of these sanctions is expanding, and so are the losses of Russia’s war machine. Moreover, we increasingly use not only Ukrainian drones but also our own missiles. They perform very well. I am grateful to our manufacturers.

The frontline – there were reports from the military today. The main focus is on the Pokrovsk sector, and there are results in destroying the occupier. I want to especially commend the units of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade. I also thank the warriors of the Special Operations Forces, the special forces of the Military Law Enforcement Service, the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence for their active and effective actions both in the Pokrovsk area and in the areas of Kupyansk. I am grateful for the high-quality combat work in the Donetsk region to the warriors of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment. For fire support in the Pokrovsk area – my thanks to the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade. Also, for the battles in Kupyansk and near the city, I thank the units of the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade. Well done, warriors! The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Kostiantynivka sector – thank you, guys! And also the Orikhiv sector – the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade – thank you!

Glory to everyone fighting for Ukraine, to everyone helping us, and to everyone ensuring the results Ukraine needs. Every day must bring more strength for all of us.

Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

“Until the end!” – my favourite slogan (sounds “Bolomde” in Georgian).

Day 340 of daily #GeorgiaProtests, despite the regime jailing those who stand on the road (or get a face mask, the lack of which results in an EUR 1,700 fine too).

📷 Droa party

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:49 PM

Rustaveli Avenue is blocked for the 340th day in a row. 🇬🇪

The activists who have blocked it face 15-day administrative sentences and up to two years in jail for repeated ‘offenses’.

Most protesters stick to the sidewalk.

Protests continue in 8+ cities across Georgia.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:27 PM

“Down with the Russian regime!”

“A march of mothers” on day 340 of uninterrupted, nationwide protests in Georgia. 🇬🇪

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:55 AM

“Fighting until the end for you, son,” reads the sign carried by Nargiz Davitadze at the mothers’ march. Her son, Zviad Tsetskhladze, has been jailed since December on unproven charges of “organizing group violence.” His father also served admin detention for allegedly blocking the road.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Singing the EU anthem has become part of the #GeorgiaProtests routine.

Day 340 of uninterrupted, nationwide demonstrations. Rustaveli Avenue is blocked again — at great personal risk to the activists.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Our Droa party member Tata Peradze was detained this morning.

The regime is accusing her of “closing the road” on Rustaveli for the second time now, which is up to 1 year in prison under the Criminal Code.

Tata did not do it. 1/

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

Just like Zura Menteshashvili didn’t.

They are now targeting active people who protest even on a pavement, because what will you do? Convince the unbothered regime court that they didn’t do something? 2/

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

A few days ago somebody was refused in having his protest fine repealed because “the court did not have a footage of him on that day.” Yet they did fine him without having a footage at all, right?

#TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3.

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

“I didn’t close the road. Not because I’m afraid, but because there are so many members of Droa party who’s in jail, that there needs to be somebody to send them parcels in prison,” – Tata Peradze said. Her sham trial will be on November 4.

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:28 AM

Aza Chilachava, an elderly woman and an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) from Abkhazia, has been detained.

It seems like now they could jail her for up to a year, since it’s the second time the police retains her. Before, they gave her a warning over just wearing a COVID mask (had a virus). 1/2

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

This is whom the regime represses.

Another typical “foreign-funded CIA agent,” right?

The police cynically dismissed her in conversation the last time and I am sure they did so now too. True Georgian traditionalism, to disrespect an elderly woman.

#TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2.

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

‪Aza Chilachava is not the only elderly woman detained today. Maia Sulaberidze is the other one. There are two more people too. ‬

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:25 PM

According to lawyers, Aza Chilachava has begun a dry hunger strike…

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:47 PM

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 4:17 PM

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 3:34 PM

Most Georgian Dream ex-officials are now exposed to have embezzled millions.

And it was “NGO transparency” that was the main issue for the prosperity in the country, not to mention that they were all transparent to begin with.

Thinking of those America-hating tankies on X…

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:36 AM

Estonia:

A 250-kilogram aircraft bomb was found in Estonia near the Russian border, ERR reports.

www.err.ee/1609845798/d…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:17 AM

🤨 Estonian authorities have discovered a 250-kilogram aerial bomb near to the country’s eastern border with Russia.

Here’s what we know ⬇️

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

From United24 Media:

Estonian authorities are working to safely destroy a 250-kilogram aerial bomb discovered near the village of Auvere, close to the country’s eastern border with Russia, ERR reported on November 2.

According to the Estonian Rescue Board, the discovery was made early Sunday morning after a local resident noticed a large metallic object resembling a bomb while walking in the forest. Specialists later confirmed it was an aerial munition dating back to an earlier conflict.

“Sappers are already on site preparing to neutralize the explosive. Residents in nearby areas may hear loud noises or explosions,” the Rescue Board said in an official statement.

The operation is being carried out by the Estonian Defense Forces’ ordnance disposal unit. Authorities have cordoned off the area while the bomb is dismantled and destroyed.

The discovery comes amid heightened regional alertness following several recent airspace incidents. In October, Postimees reported that Estonian forces shot down an unidentified drone near the Reedo military base, which hosts the US Army’s 5-7 Cavalry Squadron as part of NATO’s regional presence.

Earlier, in June 2025, Estonia began building new defensive fortifications along its eastern frontier as part of the broader Baltic Defense Line, a regional initiative aimed at strengthening NATO’s northeastern flank.

Serbia:

Serbia is ready to supply ammunition to Europe under long-term contracts, with buyers free to send it to Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told German publication Cicero. Serbia produces more ammunition than France, Vučić stated.

cicero.de/aussenpoliti…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:39 AM

The US:

Journalist: “What would be the final straw for you that proves that Putin is not really ready to end the war?”

Trump: “There’s no final straw. Sometimes you have to let them fight out…”

Again, Russia invaded Ukraine. This isn’t “letting them fight it out,” it’s letting the aggressor

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:29 PM

continue its invasion, murder, destruction, occupation, and war crimes. FOR YEARS!!!

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:29 PM

A meme of COL Hogan, COL Klink, and Sergeant Schultz from Hogan's Heroes triple face palming in Klink's office. The caption says" Triple facepalm: For when a double facepalm is just not enough to describe the epic fail..."

Back to Ukraine.

Ukrainian man grabs incoming drone mid-air and smashes it to the ground.

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 2, 2025 at 2:38 PM

Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment / 1st Separate SBS Center carried out a number of successful strikes on the enemy’s energy infrastructure using the FP-1 guided strike UAVs.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Strikes by Ukrainian FP-2 kamikaze drones with a 105kg warhead on Russian targets

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 4:08 AM

Ukrainian border guards from the Aquila drone unit struck Russian shelters, communication antennas, and eliminated at least two Russian soldiers on the Kursk and Northern Slobozhanshchyna axes over the past day.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Fires at Russian railway facilities are increasing due to partisan activity in multiple regions including Bryansk, Rostov, Murmansk, Chechnya, Karachay-Cherkessia, and occupied Crimea and Luhansk region, HUR reports.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:49 AM

Russian occupied areas of Ukraine:

The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit exposes Russia’s vast system that indoctrinates Ukrainian children, using education and leisure programs in occupied territories to build Russia’s future army.

Watch here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZGm…

[image or embed]

— The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) October 23, 2025 at 10:24 AM

The documentary follows the victims of Russian occupation as they recount the coercion, threats, and lies told by the occupying authorities that endangered their and their children’s lives.

— The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) October 23, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Russia has officially integrated occupied Ukrainian territories into its Southern Military District and plans to begin mobilizing 50,000 to 100,000 residents for the war effort, according to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center. Men aged 18–55, including conscripts, will be recruited by force.

[image or embed]

— NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 1, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russia struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and a missile, killing four people, including 11- and 14-year-old boys. Seven others were injured.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 4:07 AM

Aftermath of Russia’s attack on a village in Dnipropetrovsk region, where children were killed:

On Saturday evening, November 1, Russian forces struck a local store in the Samarskyi district with a missile and a Shahed drone. 4 people were killed, including two boys aged 11 and 14.

📹:Радіо Свобода

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:55 AM

Odesa Oblast:

Russian drones attacked a truck parking area in Ukraine’s Odesa region. Two people were killed and one injured.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:10 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️the city is under russian glide bomb attack right now ‼️

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 3:10 PM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Video said to be of drone strikes on an oil depot in Shakhtarsk, in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast.

[image or embed]

— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Sochi, Russia:

Reportedly, Sochi Airport, where Russianss are being handed inflatable mattresses and sleeping pads following a nighttime drone attack.

Most flights have been delayed by 4–5 hours, with some pushed back 11. Around 20 flights are currently delayed.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:04 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

A tugboat is on fire in the Kerch Strait, at the Port of Kavkaz in Russia’s Krasnodar region 👀

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 6:09 AM

Saratov Oblast:

Poor Saratov oil refinery is at it again 😄🔥

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 6:57 PM

🔥🛢️Saratov oil refinery with a capacity of 7mln tons of oil per year is one under drone attack right now.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 6:33 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent materials.

Day in a life of a Ukrainian war cat ❤️‍🩹

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 2, 2025 at 9:18 AM

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Aziz, light!
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • jackmac
  • Jay
  • Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom
  • Westyny
  • wjca
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      jackmac

      The reunion video brought tears to my eyes. Thanks for sharing it.  I hope every Ukrainian service member will one day have a similar — and permanent — reunion with loved ones.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Fires at Russian railway facilities are increasing due to partisan activity in multiple regions

      I find the claim of increasing partisan activity in multiple regions interesting, but I’d really like to see more evidence. Who are these partisans, and how (by whom) are they being run? If they are indeed local russians in Rostov, Murmansk, etc., they are at very considerable personal risk, and I am hard-pressed to see their motivation. “Partisans” is a term usually used for insurgents in an area already under enemy control – the famous example being Yugoslav partisans fighting Nazi rule. But the purported russian partisans are not behind enemy lines, and are not fighting to protect their home territory. If they’re doing this for money, a) that’s expensive and b) that means they have no inherent loyalty.

      So while I am of course delighted to see successful attacks on railway facilities in russia, I’m stuck saying “hold on a second….”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Looking at the analyses from the likes of Rob Lee, it doesn’t seem the Ukrainian position at Pokrovsk is tenable going forward. I hope having Syrsky & Budanov at the front there is not an attempt to rescue the situation by investing yet more resources toward a losing situation, given how past similar circumstances have worked out (such as Bakmut). By delaying the Russian advances for so long, & attriting Russia of so much men & materiel, the bastion has already served its purpose.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      OT: Hegseth being Trump’s toady:

      Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth

      I just spoke to President Trump, and we agree — the relationship between the United States and China has never been better. Following President Trump’s historic meeting with Chairman Xi in South Korea, I had an equally positive meeting with my counterpart, China’s Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia. And we spoke again last night. The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries. As President Trump said, his historic “G2 meeting” set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the U.S. and China. The Department of War will do the same — peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations. Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and deescalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon. God bless both China and the USA!

      Posted from his personal account, echoing the “G2” language that Trump used after his meeting w/ Xi (which is sure to raise anxiety among Asia Pacific nations). His rhetoric before & since the post wrt the PRC remains relatively hardline. So no coherence whatsoever.

      As an aside, it is commonly acknowledged in Asia Pacific diplomatic circles that nations in the region prefer Sino-US relations to be stable & “not too hot or too cold”. As the saying goes: when elephants fight, the grass gets trampled, when elephants make love, the grass also gets trampled. Under Trump it’s been yo-yo between the extremes, rhetorically.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Aziz, light!

      Thank you, Adam.

      While we take for granted our comfort and security, the people of Ukraine must stoically endure the daily depredations of the Russian murderers, year after year. I’m amazed by their collective courage and resolve, and hope they have no breaking point. This war is far from over.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: I think there’s a terminology issue there. The fires are being set, and while I expect partisan underground activity in Russian occupied portions of Ukraine, I would expect small team infiltration for the ones within Russia.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      New from @hntrbrkmedia: We found a dozen Ukrainian children listed for adoption on Russian websites. Days after we sent the evidence to Ukrainian prosecutors, the pages disappeared.

      How Russia is stealing Ukraine’s future (thread).

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      Our team cross-checked more than 35,000 profiles on Russian adoption platforms with Ukraine’s Children of War missing persons database.

      We identified twelve Ukrainian children between the ages of six and fifteen. They were shown as “Russian orphans.”

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      We used image recognition and open-source tools to confirm the matches. The results showed clear signs that these children were Ukrainian, not Russian.

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      In August, Ukraine’s National Police confirmed that our findings were accurate. They told us the Security Service of Ukraine had opened investigations. Four of the twelve children had already been found and returned home.

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      Shortly after that confirmation, the Russian data vanished. Every child’s profile returned a “404 not found” message. Whole sections of the adoption websites were deleted.

      nitter.poast.org/Osinttechnical/status/1985016543311241696#m

      OSINTtechnical
      @Osinttechnical
      12h
      Russia has admitted to deporting 744,000 Ukrainian children. Ukraine has confirmed 19,546 of them by name. As of October 27, 2025, only 1,744 have been returned. Many of the rest are sent to “education” or military camps inside Russia.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Blowing up bridges, the Moscow pipelines, sabotage of Crimean airbases, elimination of War Criminals, would suggest HUR SOF strikes.

      Torching railroad communications and switching stations in Occupied Ukraine, anti-ruZZian graffiti, would suggest “Partisan” operations by occupied Ukrainians.

      Torching recruitment offices, Barracks, railroad communications and switching stations inside ruZZia, other acts of vandalism, would suggest, as the ruZZian claim, teenagers making a quick buck, or,

      that there are a bunch of SMO “veterans”, who upon returning home on leave or disability, having “taken to the forest”, bear a grudge,

      or, Russian’s who do not agree with the path that ruZZia is on, but see no opportunity for civil protest.

      There are several thousand Russian’s fighting for Ukraine against ruZZia and several hundred Chechens.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      @Jay: Could SMO veterans be working with the younger partisans. (I don’t know what else to call them.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      wjca

      @Adam L Silverman: The only thing Trump cares about is his perception of his personal relationship with Xi.

      Fixed that for you.  Trump, after all, has no clue what his actual relationship with Xi is in the real world.  Where Xi’s view of the subject is also a thing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.