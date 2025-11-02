A quick housekeeping note: It’s been a while since I updated you all regarding Rosie. It has now been one year since her final chemo treatment. She still has her monthly check ins with the vet where her lymph nodes are checked and she gets a monoclonal antibodies shot for hips. She had her monthly appointment yesterday. Lymph nodes are still normal. The vet is thrilled with how she looks. She’ll turn fifteen this month and has fifteen year old rear hips, hence the monthly shots. But she’s active, we usually do a 1.5 to 2 mile walk a day at around a 21 minute per mile pace, she’s eating normally, and she wants attention. Ruby is also doing amazing. She just turned twelve in October. They’re currently racked out on the couch. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Remember those patriot missiles the Germans procured for Ukraine? The ones that were announced as being paid for, but not delivered, then paid for and already delivered, then paid for and delivered before they were delivered, and, finally, not yet paid for and unlikely to be delivered for months? Well Schrödinger’s German patriots may have finally, actually made it to Ukraine.

Great news: It looks like the long-awaited Patriot air defense systems pledged by Germany have arrived. These will help Ukraine defend itself as the conflict in the air enters its most intense and possibly decisive phase this winter. Vielen Dank, Deutschland! [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Which is important as this is what the air raid alert maps for Ukraine looked like three hours ago at midnight local time in Ukraine/5:00 PM EST.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Is a Good Result for Our Air Defense – Ukraine Now Has More Patriots – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Today, we can already say there is a good result for our air defense – Ukraine now has more Patriots. I would like to thank Chancellor Merz, I thank Germany, and everyone who helps. Our agreements have been fulfilled. More Patriots are now in Ukraine and being put into operation. Of course, more systems are needed to protect key infrastructure sites and our cities across the entire territory of our state. And we will continue working to obtain them – not only at the political level with states and leaders but also directly with manufacturers of all necessary air defense systems and missiles for them. Meetings on this will take place next week, and we have presented our partners with all calculations and possible options for ensuring sufficiently reliable air defense. Almost every day we defend ourselves against Russian ballistic strikes. We must continue destroying Russian military aviation, and all of this requires a multi-component air defense system – including our own combat aircraft. In this context, we already have decisions regarding Gripens and French aircraft, and we are working on F-16s. This also includes air defense systems and missiles for them, developing mobile fire groups, and, of course, interceptor drones – a current priority. The number of interceptors this year will be as specified by the state’s directive. It is vital that the Defense Forces, together with all involved institutions, increase the number of trained drone operators – the corresponding system – just as rapidly and effectively. Today, I also want to thank our warriors – the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence – for the long-range sanctions against Russia. The reach of these sanctions is expanding, and so are the losses of Russia’s war machine. Moreover, we increasingly use not only Ukrainian drones but also our own missiles. They perform very well. I am grateful to our manufacturers. The frontline – there were reports from the military today. The main focus is on the Pokrovsk sector, and there are results in destroying the occupier. I want to especially commend the units of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade. I also thank the warriors of the Special Operations Forces, the special forces of the Military Law Enforcement Service, the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence for their active and effective actions both in the Pokrovsk area and in the areas of Kupyansk. I am grateful for the high-quality combat work in the Donetsk region to the warriors of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment. For fire support in the Pokrovsk area – my thanks to the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade. Also, for the battles in Kupyansk and near the city, I thank the units of the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade. Well done, warriors! The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Kostiantynivka sector – thank you, guys! And also the Orikhiv sector – the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade – thank you! Glory to everyone fighting for Ukraine, to everyone helping us, and to everyone ensuring the results Ukraine needs. Every day must bring more strength for all of us. Glory to Ukraine!

“Until the end!” – my favourite slogan (sounds “Bolomde” in Georgian). Day 340 of daily #GeorgiaProtests, despite the regime jailing those who stand on the road (or get a face mask, the lack of which results in an EUR 1,700 fine too). 📷 Droa party [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:49 PM

Rustaveli Avenue is blocked for the 340th day in a row. 🇬🇪 The activists who have blocked it face 15-day administrative sentences and up to two years in jail for repeated ‘offenses’. Most protesters stick to the sidewalk. Protests continue in 8+ cities across Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:27 PM

“Fighting until the end for you, son,” reads the sign carried by Nargiz Davitadze at the mothers’ march. Her son, Zviad Tsetskhladze, has been jailed since December on unproven charges of “organizing group violence.” His father also served admin detention for allegedly blocking the road. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Singing the EU anthem has become part of the #GeorgiaProtests routine. Day 340 of uninterrupted, nationwide demonstrations. Rustaveli Avenue is blocked again — at great personal risk to the activists. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Our Droa party member Tata Peradze was detained this morning. The regime is accusing her of “closing the road” on Rustaveli for the second time now, which is up to 1 year in prison under the Criminal Code. Tata did not do it. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

Just like Zura Menteshashvili didn’t. They are now targeting active people who protest even on a pavement, because what will you do? Convince the unbothered regime court that they didn’t do something? 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

A few days ago somebody was refused in having his protest fine repealed because “the court did not have a footage of him on that day.” Yet they did fine him without having a footage at all, right? #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM

“I didn’t close the road. Not because I’m afraid, but because there are so many members of Droa party who’s in jail, that there needs to be somebody to send them parcels in prison,” – Tata Peradze said. Her sham trial will be on November 4. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:28 AM

Aza Chilachava, an elderly woman and an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) from Abkhazia, has been detained. It seems like now they could jail her for up to a year, since it’s the second time the police retains her. Before, they gave her a warning over just wearing a COVID mask (had a virus). 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

This is whom the regime represses. Another typical “foreign-funded CIA agent,” right? The police cynically dismissed her in conversation the last time and I am sure they did so now too. True Georgian traditionalism, to disrespect an elderly woman. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

‪Aza Chilachava is not the only elderly woman detained today. Maia Sulaberidze is the other one. There are two more people too. ‬ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:25 PM

Most Georgian Dream ex-officials are now exposed to have embezzled millions. And it was “NGO transparency” that was the main issue for the prosperity in the country, not to mention that they were all transparent to begin with. Thinking of those America-hating tankies on X… — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:36 AM

From United24 Media:

Estonian authorities are working to safely destroy a 250-kilogram aerial bomb discovered near the village of Auvere, close to the country’s eastern border with Russia, ERR reported on November 2. According to the Estonian Rescue Board, the discovery was made early Sunday morning after a local resident noticed a large metallic object resembling a bomb while walking in the forest. Specialists later confirmed it was an aerial munition dating back to an earlier conflict. “Sappers are already on site preparing to neutralize the explosive. Residents in nearby areas may hear loud noises or explosions,” the Rescue Board said in an official statement. The operation is being carried out by the Estonian Defense Forces’ ordnance disposal unit. Authorities have cordoned off the area while the bomb is dismantled and destroyed. The discovery comes amid heightened regional alertness following several recent airspace incidents. In October, Postimees reported that Estonian forces shot down an unidentified drone near the Reedo military base, which hosts the US Army’s 5-7 Cavalry Squadron as part of NATO’s regional presence. Earlier, in June 2025, Estonia began building new defensive fortifications along its eastern frontier as part of the broader Baltic Defense Line, a regional initiative aimed at strengthening NATO’s northeastern flank.

Serbia is ready to supply ammunition to Europe under long-term contracts, with buyers free to send it to Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told German publication Cicero. Serbia produces more ammunition than France, Vučić stated. cicero.de/aussenpoliti… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:39 AM

Journalist: “What would be the final straw for you that proves that Putin is not really ready to end the war?” Trump: “There’s no final straw. Sometimes you have to let them fight out…” Again, Russia invaded Ukraine. This isn’t “letting them fight it out,” it’s letting the aggressor [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:29 PM

Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment / 1st Separate SBS Center carried out a number of successful strikes on the enemy’s energy infrastructure using the FP-1 guided strike UAVs. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Ukrainian border guards from the Aquila drone unit struck Russian shelters, communication antennas, and eliminated at least two Russian soldiers on the Kursk and Northern Slobozhanshchyna axes over the past day. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Fires at Russian railway facilities are increasing due to partisan activity in multiple regions including Bryansk, Rostov, Murmansk, Chechnya, Karachay-Cherkessia, and occupied Crimea and Luhansk region, HUR reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:49 AM

The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit exposes Russia’s vast system that indoctrinates Ukrainian children, using education and leisure programs in occupied territories to build Russia’s future army. Watch here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZGm… [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) October 23, 2025 at 10:24 AM

The documentary follows the victims of Russian occupation as they recount the coercion, threats, and lies told by the occupying authorities that endangered their and their children’s lives. — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) October 23, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Russia has officially integrated occupied Ukrainian territories into its Southern Military District and plans to begin mobilizing 50,000 to 100,000 residents for the war effort, according to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center. Men aged 18–55, including conscripts, will be recruited by force. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 1, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Aftermath of Russia’s attack on a village in Dnipropetrovsk region, where children were killed: On Saturday evening, November 1, Russian forces struck a local store in the Samarskyi district with a missile and a Shahed drone. 4 people were killed, including two boys aged 11 and 14. 📹:Радіо Свобода [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:55 AM

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️the city is under russian glide bomb attack right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 3:10 PM

Reportedly, Sochi Airport, where Russianss are being handed inflatable mattresses and sleeping pads following a nighttime drone attack. Most flights have been delayed by 4–5 hours, with some pushed back 11. Around 20 flights are currently delayed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:04 AM

