The USDA sent an email to grocery stores telling them they are prohibited from offering special discounts to customers affected by the SNAP funding lapse.

I'm aware of at least 2 stores that had offered struggling customers a discount, then withdrew it after receiving this email — Catherine Rampell, November 2, 2025

Understandable why grocery stores might be scared off. A store caught violating the prohibition could be denied ability to accept SNAP benefits in the future. In low-inc areas where SNAP shutdown will have biggest impact, getting thrown off SNAP could mean a store is no longer financially viable. — Catherine Rampell, November 2, 2025

Apologies, but I searched to make sure this wasn't rage bait.

Nope, it's right there on their website under the category of retailer notices.

www.fns.usda.gov/snap/ebt/ret… — PorkanoQue, November 2, 2025

Meanwhile USDA Sec Rollins is trying to change the subject —the subject being Trump's decision to withhold food aid from 40M people—by claiming the admin is focused on rooting out SNAP fraud.

To be fair, no one can fraudulently receive benefits if no one receives benefits, period — Catherine Rampell, November 2, 2025

