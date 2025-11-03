When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.

I have always found that to be true.

I think the same is true of leaders.

The moment is calling for them, and leaders are stepping up.

Some of them are surprising; others are not.

Not the first we’ve seen of him, but an incredibly impressive leader in this moment – Joe Neguse

Anne Laurie posted one of these, and TaMara posted all three, but I know that everyone doesn’t read every post. If you are up for some hope and inspiration, please take a minute. They aren’t long.

Choosing Country Over Party – Judge Michael J. Luttig

Judge Michael Luttig is one of those leaders. I don’t care at all that he’s a conservative – I care that he believes in democracy and that he is willing to stick his neck out in defense of it. In the war for our nation, in the war to retain our democracy, we are on the same team.

More truth-telling.

Part of what we are missing, compared to the 60s, is protest music.

Am I crazy to think that? Is there any new music out there that helps us remember that in this fight we are part of something bigger than ourselves?