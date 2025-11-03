Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Leaders are Stepping Up

When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.

I have always found that to be true.

I think the same is true of leaders.

The moment is calling for them, and leaders are stepping up.

Some of them are surprising; others are not.

Not the first we’ve seen of him, but an incredibly impressive leader in this moment – Joe Neguse

Anne Laurie posted one of these, and TaMara posted all three, but I know that everyone doesn’t read every post.  If you are up for some hope and inspiration, please take a minute.  They aren’t long.

Choosing Country Over Party – Judge Michael J. Luttig

Judge Michael Luttig is one of those leaders.  I don’t care at all that he’s a conservative – I care that he believes in democracy and that he is willing to stick his neck out in defense of it.  In the war for our nation, in the war to retain our democracy, we are on the same team.

More truth-telling.

.

.

Part of what we are missing, compared to the 60s, is protest music.

Am I crazy to think that?  Is there any new music out there that helps us remember that in this fight we are part of something bigger than ourselves?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      “Leaders are Stepping Up” reminds me that my representative has a fundraising appeal for one of the local food banks. Need to head over to that website.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      Question for David Anderson:

      When hate-mailing insurance carriers for narrowing networks through hardball negotiations, is there a “best” dead animal to use, like dead bait fish, dead skunks, etc.?  BCBS is currently squeezing out the third major network in 6 months, making our insurance good at truck stop/carwash/outpatient surgery combo places only.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Jack Smith Shifts From Defense to Counterattack
      November 3, 2025 at 12:01 pm EST By Taegan Goddard 43 Comments

      Mr. Smith, the special counsel who twice indicted Mr. Trump, appears unintimidated by the president’s demand that Republican lawmakers investigate him and that the Justice Department put him in prison for as-yet unproved and unspecified crimes.

      Quite the opposite, in fact. Mr. Smith, who spent more than two years aggressively collecting evidence to prove Mr. Trump mishandled classified documents and tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, appears eager to publicly challenge a foundational pillar of MAGA canon: that the president was a sinned-upon innocent who did nothing to deserve scrutiny, much less two prosecutions.

      Mr. Smith has told people in his orbit that he welcomes the opportunity to present the public case against Mr. Trump denied to him by the Supreme Court decision asserting broad presidential immunity from prosecution and adverse rulings from a Trump-appointed judge on the federal bench in Florida.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/03/us/politics/jack-smith-trump-investigations.html

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Glory b

      I underdtand that Joe Neguse accepts donations from AIPAC, so lefties will decide he’s unacceptable.

      Much worse than a Nazi death’s head tattoo & telling women they wouldn’t be assaulted if they didn’t consume alcohol.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kent Lind

      @Omnes Omnibus: It is a new song.

      I’m just saying that relying on someone who turns 80 next week to lead the popular music opposition to Trump seems like part of the problem we are facing today with geriatrics running and ruining everything.    And I say that as someone who is 62

      My kids who are college age and in their 20s aren’t going to be inspired by Neil Young.

      That would be like 1960s era protesters relying on the Dixieland Jazz from the 1910s.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kent Lind: Are we relying on him or did someone simply post a song of his in response to a request for songs?   I am pretty sure that we don’t have a musical gerontocracy.  How old is Kendrick Lamar?  Taylor Swift? Bad Bunny?  Sabrina Carpenter?  And so on….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old School

      @Kent Lind: Sorry I missed the requirement that the songs have to be made for an audience of 20-year-olds.

      I’m not qualified to know the songs for that age group.

      Who do your kids recommend?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PJ

      @Kent Lind: There is no “popular music opposition” looking for leaders.  There are just artists making art about current events.  It is not a political party.

      Furthermore, if what you are after is the attention of young people, music is a far less important part of the lives of Gen Z than any previous generation.  You can reach them with TikTok or Instagram, not protest songs.

      Expecting musicians to make a significant political difference in this country is a fool’s errand.  That’s not how art works.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      I think that Gavin Newsom with his epic trolling of Trump through his comms team gets what’s at stake. Certainly J.B. Pritzker understands and even the somewhat conservative Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has shown evidence of this.
      It’s crucial for us regular Democrats to not set this up according to some Platonic ideal. A moment’s reflection of the three Presidents consistently ranked as our greatest: Lincoln, FDR, and Washington all had tremendous flaws. They all were temporizers when they felt the occasion demanded it.
      Lincoln was, for much of his first years in office, considered a big, fukking disappointment by Radical Republicans and by Fredrick Douglass. When Fremont tried to impose emancipation on Missouri soon after the start of the Civil War, Lincoln sacked him. His priority was keeping Kentucky in the Union at all costs, because controlling the south bank of the Ohio was a huge strategic advantage. Towards the war’s end he submitted his weak Rosewater plan for Reconstruction to Congress and vetoed the more stringent Wade-Davis bill. But just before his assassination, he was reconsidering. Andrew Johnson adopted Lincoln’s Rosewater plan with disastrous results.

      FDR also pulled political punches when he thought it was to his advantage. His 1932 campaign attacked Hoover from both the left and the right. In many respects, his early New Deal was Hoover’s policies with a little more oomph, attempting technocratic fixes to policies when the obvious solution was just to shove a ton of money out the door and into people’s pockets. When the AMA threatened to tank the Social Security Act over its national health insurance plan, he junked the plan. And, time and again, he was willing to throw African Americans under the bus in order to appease Southern Democrats.
      Washington was a slaveholder. He was not always so benevolent either. And he went through elaborate ruses to keep a personal slave during his Presidency, while the Capital was in NYC and Philadelphia. And while he cast himself above the fray, he allowed a nasty political environment to fester. Most don’t know how ugly things were in the 1790s.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Belafon

      @Kent Lind: You should go scour YouTube for a while and see all the reaction videos from younger people of older songs. They’re not going to reject a song just because it was made a while ago. And there are new protest songs coming out, a couple of them country songs so even white people are starting to get in on it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jackie

      Open thread? Here’s something to cheer about!

      Judge Cannon Slammed by Appeals Court after Continual Delay of Releasing Jack Smith Report

      The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to stop delaying the release of the remaining parts of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

      In September, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and American Oversight asked the appeals court to force Cannon to release the report. Cannon had blocked former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department from releasing the report in January.

      “By keeping this order in place, Judge Cannon is undermining both accountability and the rule of law,” American Oversight Director Chioma Chukwu noted. Trump appointed Cannon during his first term.

      “There is no legitimate reason for the report’s continued suppression, and it should be posted on the court’s public docket without further delay,” Knight Institute Director Jameel Jaffer insisted.

      On Monday, the appeals court ordered Cannon to stop delaying the report’s release.

      “Petitioners filed their motions on February 14 and February 24, 2025, and filed notification on July 7 and July 10, 2025, informing the district court that their motions had been fully briefed for more than 90 days. To date, the district court has not ruled or conducted any other further proceedings on the pending motions,” the court noted.

      “Accordingly, Petitioners have established undue delay in resolution of their motions to intervene and the petitions for writs of mandamus are HELD IN ABEYANCE for a period of 60 days to allow the district court to fully resolve the motions.”

      —RawStory

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bluefoot

      I think having fun/rowdy/danceable protest music would be great. Something to dance to during protests – get the crowds moving together. Alert music would be interesting – a specific tune to play when ICE or Border Patrol is spotted. Or when someone spots bad behavior at a protest that needs to be contained – protestors or outside agitators instigating violence or what have you? Also derisive music for ICE, Proud Boys, etc (like people playing the Star Wars Imperial March at ICE).

      ETA: Star Wars is nearly 50 years old, so old music isn’t necessarily irrelevant.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Belafon: If you have links I would love it if you can share them.  Jackie sent a link to one country song, I wonder if that’s one of the ones you are thinking of.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      delphinium

      Here’s one from Trump’s first term that seems to fit:

      The 1975: Love It If We Made It

      featuring news footage from around the world, with a quote from Trump, and a very brief shot of beer-lover Kavanaugh (since the SC was mentioned in the last thread).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      “Accordingly, Petitioners have established undue delay in resolution of their motions to intervene and the petitions for writs of mandamus are HELD IN ABEYANCE for a period of 60 days to allow the district court to fully resolve the motions.”

      Can you translate that into English for me?  Does that mean they get ANOTHER 60 days before they have to release the report?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @RevRick:

      I think that Gavin Newsom with his epic trolling of Trump through his comms team gets what’s at stake.

      His comms team is doing great work, but a reminder that Newsom is more than happy to throw us trans people under the bus — his latest is calling for trans athletes to be banned — if he thought it would win a couple votes from the imaginary swing voters in his head.

      FWIW, this is just as a new poll for the New Jersey and Virginia governor races, found that likely voters were not impressed with Republican anti-trans positions.

      This poll is the latest in a string of surveys suggesting that anti-transgender attacks may be losing traction this election cycle. The ads flooding the airwaves this year closely resemble those that dominated the 2024 races—some even reuse the same talking points. Virginia’s Winsome Earle-Sears has borrowed lines verbatim, including “Spanberger is for they/them, not us,” in a reprise of the bathroom panic playbook. Once credited (somewhat questionably) as an effective wedge in 2024, the strategy now appears to be running out of steam.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      laura

      I’m a fan of the classics and I could give shit not one what the youngs listen to because I’m not the target market (gross understatement) and they’d likely find my music cringe.

      Nazi Punks can still Fuck Off while I’m still Waiting for the Clampdown because All these Fascists are still Bound to Lose, so People Get Ready, because the Dirty Boulevard, leads the way to the Love Train.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … RollCall.com:

      The Trump administration told a federal judge Monday it will deplete what remains of a $6 billion contingency fund to pay a portion of food stamp benefits in November amid the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

      The court filings responded to an order over the weekend from Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island directing the administration to use at least that contingency fund to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in November.

      The $4.65 billion that remains in the contingency fund would cover about half of the benefits for November, according to a declaration from Patrick Penn, the deputy undersecretary for the USDA’s Food Nutrition and Consumer Services.

      The DOJ said in another filing it would soon produce a “table” for states to calculate the reduced benefits available for each household, and that it would begin disbursing the funds once that table is produced.

      Penn wrote it could take states “anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months” to update their systems to distribute reduced benefits.

      “Given the variation among State systems, some of which are decades old, it is unclear how many States will complete the changes in an automated manner with minimal disruption versus manual overrides or computations that could lead to payment errors and significant delays,” Penn wrote.

      […]

      The lawsuit was brought by the Rhode Island State Council of Churches along with nonprofit groups and local governments, which sought to force the use of the contingency funds as well as other funding streams within the USDA.

      The Trump administration said in the filings that the government would not move funds from other accounts and only use a contingency fund within the SNAP program to cover partial benefits for the more than 40 million Americans who receive food stamps.

      […]

      The administration’s filing lays out why it won’t pull from so-called Section 32 funds set aside for child nutrition programs to make up the difference.

      Penn explains that the $4 billion required to supplement the partial SNAP payments would come at the expense of child nutrition programs, such as the national school breakfast and lunch programs, with no guarantee of replenishment by Congress.

      Penn said in his declaration the $4 billion figure is an order of magnitude larger than the $300 million recently shifted from Section 32 child nutrition funds to alleviate a shortfall in October nutrition benefits for some 7 million low-income mothers and young children. Those benefits are funded separately under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as “WIC.”

      “While USDA believes there are sufficient funds in the Child Nutrition Programs to support WIC during these unprecedented circumstances, the agency does not believe the same is true for SNAP due to the significant differences between the amounts at issue,” Penn wrote.

      Penn argued that transferring additional Section 32 funds to support SNAP would “further stray from Congressional intent” and that a “much smaller transfer for WIC does not undermine performance of the Child Nutrition Programs and raises no such concerns.”

      However, there’s more than just the initial $300 million WIC transfer out of Section 32 child nutrition funds. On Friday, USDA quietly shifted another $450 million to cover November WIC benefits, according to spending data posted by the Office of Management and Budget.

      The National WIC Association led an Oct. 24 letter to the White House urging an additional cash infusion to avoid disruptions starting Nov. 1.

      “This means that families could lose access to infant formula, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, healthcare screenings, and more,” the group wrote.

      (Emphasis added.)

      1) They lie about everything.

      2) “How were we supposed to know that breaking everything would, er, break everything. Not our fault.” – 47’s enablers, probably.

      3) “There’s no other money, besides we have a war to start and bathrooms and ballrooms to remodel. – More of 47’s enablers, probably.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: I wondered about that, too – but the article seemed to suggest releasing it NOW – as Cannon had already exceeded the 60 day window?

      Yes, legal eagles please translate the appeals court orders into English!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      Wondering if anyone watched any of the videos and if so, what you thought.

      Or did I distract everyone from the videos with the comment about protest songs?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, this is a housekeeping order.  They are saying she has the filings from the relevant parties but she appears to have simply been sitting on them.  She needs to have hearings, seek further briefing from the parties, and make a decision within 60 days.  That is a reasonable amount of time for her to do her job properly.  They are making sure that any order they eventually need to issue will hold up.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Harrison Wesley

      Why do we need new music? Age of Destruction came out 60 years ago and applies now more than it did then.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      Wondering if anyone watched any of the videos and if so, what you thought.

      I watched the Joe Neguse videos when TaMara posted them, and watched Velchi live on the TV. And, watched Judge Luttig in full. They are all great and bode listening to.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      XeckyGilchrist

      I suspect there’s plenty of protest music, it just doesn’t sound like 60s protest music, and the people making it don’t look like the people who made 60s protest music.

      Just a hunch – I’ll have to go find some

      (So far, much of what’s turning up isn’t in English. Maybe our crowd will catch up.)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: Like I’m going to watch a video… no, no, no, too buzzy, in the bad way, like I want to crawl out of my skin. But it makes me tear up to think of people writing songs about the betrayal.

      Venezuelans in Florida supported Trump. For all of you who say that they voted for what they got, Dante’s Inferno contains a wicked little bit: when you are getting close to hell, you perceive heaven, and start rejoicing, you made it, God is merciful after all! It is only when you pass the gates, that the memory of your joyful rejoicing is stamped into your memories… for eternity. With every stroke of the lash, with every burning piece of iron heaped on your flesh, each time we crush your skull, slowly, in a vise, you’ll remember your joy at having arrived, arrived ARRIVED. Wonderful, shivery imagery, but, let’s be honest: wouldn’t that make God the worst kind of dickhead? Every stroke of the lash, the burning iron heaped on your flesh, your skull being squeezed in a vise, isn’t that the real punishment? Wouldn’t remembering the times when you could have chosen differently be the better, more justified, hence more just-as-in-justice?

      So: I’m not as much a dickhead as Dante imagined God, and I stand with the Venezuelans against their betrayer. Yes, they voted for the man who swore he only wanted criminals, yet accused them implicitly of murdering and eating pets.

      I guess maybe you have to have been bullied to believe someone will bellow “they’re eating the dogs!” on a debate stage, before, you know, it happens. I know they’d call me a dog-eater, and I’m probably German/Irish/Scandanavian (Paternal grandparents lived in Minnesota, so it’s an informed guess)… nowadays, I’m born and bread white, er, bred white. Same difference, bread, bred, if it’s pure white, eh? Oh, maybe I’m part Canadian. I’ve always liked beavers, beer, and Tims

      ETA: Oh, the big thing about being bullied, and believing that he said “they’re eating the dogs” is, if you’ve been bullied, you know he knows it’s bullshit, but you also know he means it, and will defend it, and hence, attack you, the bullied one. You’d *NEVER* think “they’re eating the dogs” was just a throwaway line after being the recipient of too many types of bodily fluids, none of which were blood or lymph. Once that happens, you know bullies be bullies, not people just fooling around, and even if you don’t know Wolverine the X-man yet, you know how he feels inside, sometimes.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cmorenc

      IIRC, Judge Luttig and Alito were finalists being considered by President George W Bush to replace retiring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and Shrub chose Alito, possibly because they wanted the most ideologically reliable candidate, with Bush Sr’s experience picking Souter as the mistake to avoid.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      piratedan

      there’s always Elvis Costello’s cover of Nick Lowe’s “What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding”.  Just the right amount of anger imho.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WTFGhost

      @WTFGhost: The Blue Bloods, as I call them, are people who think they are special, and deserving of special treatment. “I’m a boss! Employees should be glad I let them work, so I should get to set any and all conditions of employment that I want!” Or, “I’m a slavemaster! These slaves should be glad I’m not terrorizing and torturing them more! Don’t they understand they were born for the sole purpose of serving people like me?”

      Or, “I was born to a good family, or somehow made the right connections, I can kiss ass and play the game enough to go Ivy League, and now, I should have a perfect life, even if my choice is to ruin the lives of others, be it through malice or indifference.”

      These are the people will always have a job, probably a white collar job, even if it’s “head file clerk” because they can’t handle anything more complicated. Or they’ll have the connections to pull down a cushy blue collar job. They feel they have to stick together, because there really is a stupid, uneducated, too-foolish-to-understand-us, mass of people who need to be ruled over, because they just don’t know their places.

      That is my assertion – and they have enough money and power that they never have to admit they were wrong, so, they never learn anything, like, “if every person gets a free and appropriate public education (or spend a lot for private), we’ll all collectively be better off, and it’s not even that expensive, if you actually do it!”

      Don’t say they never learn they were wrong about privatization. They know private enterprise can’t be as efficient as honest civil servants who are good stewards of taxpayer dollars. That’s the point; if honest civil servants are doing it, there’s no grifting! No one gets to hire out their expensive consulting firm for big bucks! No one gets to subcontract, and skim the profits! No one gets to rig the contract award to give it to a friend! They know they’re wrong about privatization. They just don’t care, they can fool the rubes (by which I mean, the political reporters – no one else matters)!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Okay, i guess I understand the 60 days, but she plays the system all the time and it makes me nuts that she gets another 2 months to stall.

      I hope she had consequences for all of this down the road.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Here’s a cheerful forecast for Virginia,from young datasnapper Chaz Nuttycombe:

      FINAL VIRGINIA FORECAST:

      Gov| Spanberger +11.2 (FLIP)

      Lt. Gov.| Hashmi +6.4 (FLIP)

      AG| Jones +2.1 (FLIP)

      HoD| Dems 60-40 (+9 FLIPS)

      But this is not Nuttycombe’s final final forecast. He’s says he’ll update this one at 7 am tomorrow.

      Nuttycombe is two years out of Virginia Tech, and he is a diligent data-cruncher and savvy social media practitioner. He has an election site whose name I forget but will supply later. It’s more accessable for people who don’t mess with Twitter. I do, so I will check out the “Twitter Space” Nuttycombe will host tonight.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: Hmm, he had Spanberger higher than that yesterday.  But I suppose things change all the time.  His election site is State Navigate.

      I like him.  He called every single seat correctly in 2023.  And he’s such a young pup – still in College during the last election.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Part of what we are missing, compared to the 60s, is protest music.

      Three thoughts here.

      1) Music is in turmoil. Between AI-generated material from AI-generated artists, the personalization of music thanks to at first sharing apps like Napster and Limesire and later streaming services like Spotify, and the music producers more interested in the next big single than the material in it, there’s little chance for anything taking off from air play. If there’s anyone in the industry able to beat all that, its either Billie Eilish who doesn’t give a damn or Taylor Swift who’s successful enough to withstand the backlash.

      2) Grunge put paid to a lot of protest music. It was whiny, self-centred, small. Less interest in big stuff now than before.

      3) There are some older performers who are making plenty of noise. Springsteen and Somerville are still recording, and Heaven 17 are updating “Fascist Groove Thang” for current conditions. Count on the older generations to produce at least some of what we need.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Sandia Blanca

      @Old School: Thanks for providing the link to the song. My link was to the entire album, apparently. As to Eliza’s age, I thought the point was to identify new music. The song is new.

      Reply

