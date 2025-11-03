Sixty Minutes in the Twilight Zone

Trump’s CBS meltdown reveals a president who doesn’t understand tariffs, nukes, health care, or democracy, but does know he’s “better looking” than Zohran Mamdani.

— jimjudistar (@jimjudistar.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:55 AM

Best summary I’ve seen is from Mary Geddry’s Substack — “Sixty Minutes in the Twilight Zone”:

… It’s been five years since Donald Trump last sat for a 60 Minutes interview, and it shows. What aired Sunday night wasn’t so much an interview as an extended field study in cognitive decay, delusion, and denial, a slow-motion collapse that CBS wisely trimmed from 73 minutes down to 28, lest the viewing audience perish from secondhand embarrassment. There he was, the self-styled “very stable genius,” looking orange, shiny, and utterly lost, alternating between claiming the economy is perfect and insisting Democrats are destroying America. The throughline? Trump has no idea what tariffs are, how nuclear weapons work, or what the president actually does… Asked point blank whether tariffs were fueling inflation, Trump snapped, “They haven’t led to inflation. We have no inflation. We have zero inflation. Biden had inflation and he didn’t have tariffs. He didn’t use tariffs.” He denied inflation exists entirely, “It’s done. Gone. Everybody in America is happy right now”, except for beef prices, which he promised to “work on,” perhaps personally, with a fork and knife. Grocery costs? A liberal hallucination. “Nope, you’re wrong. Grocery prices aren’t going up,” he told O’Donnell, who had the gall to suggest otherwise. Recession signals? Fake news. “We have the best economy maybe in the history of the world,” Trump insisted, before adding his favorite bedtime story: “Everybody has a 401(k), everybody’s invested in the market.” Which, to be fair, is true, if you ignore the roughly 60 percent of Americans who don’t… When the topic turned to his potential use of the Insurrection Act to deploy the military in U.S. cities, Trump’s eyes practically lit up. “I could use it immediately,” he said. “Immediately. And no judge can challenge you on that. Nobody. They can’t stop you.” O’Donnell asked whether he’d actually considered doing so during recent protests. Trump smiled: “I think about it all the time. I didn’t do it, but I could have. And frankly, I should get credit for that. Nobody gives me credit.” He seemed genuinely disappointed he hadn’t tried it yet, promising to “hope for credit” for his restraint, the political equivalent of congratulating yourself for not committing armed robbery today.

When Norah O’Donnell asked Trump if he would finally unveil a health care plan after ten years of promising one, he smiled as if she’d just asked for a unicorn. “So, will you put forward a health care plan?” she asked. Trump replied, flatly: “No.”.… Pressed one more time for specifics, he gave the closest thing to a plan we’ve heard in a decade: “I have concepts of a plan. Concepts. Beautiful concepts.”… In the end, his entire policy amounted to a shrug and a slogan. The man who once swore “everyone will be covered, it’ll be so easy” now couldn’t even be bothered to lie convincingly. He’s not fixing it, not replacing it, not even pretending to. Just “concepts.” Beautiful, imaginary concepts… He stumbled through topics like a man flipping radio stations in his own brain, Ukraine, Congo, even Alaska got cameos, and at one point, while attempting to describe U.S.-Russia relations, he accidentally said, “America’s doing very well under Putin,” before catching himself and insisting, “I meant under Trump. I meant me.”… Finally, he took a “fake news” victory lap, reminding viewers that “one of the greatest terms I ever created was fake news.” He insisted again that “tariffs didn’t cause inflation” and somehow managed to claim he’d been “indicted over the Ukraine call,” confusing impeachment with criminal prosecution, a slip that even his lawyers must’ve winced at. It was more a confessional than an interview, a stream-of-consciousness highlight reel from a man trapped in his own reruns. What 60 Minutes captured, even through its cautious editing, was a man collapsing under the weight of his own mythology, the first president to hold both records for longest shutdowns, to confuse tariffs with taxes, nukes with metaphors, and pardons with poker chips…

Much more at the link.

— Radley Balko (@radleybalko.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:30 AM

Explainer:

60 Minutes Edits Donald Trump Telling Them 60 Minutes Should Edit Donald Trump Talking About How 60 Minutes Paid Him For Editing Kamala Harris

— Techdirt (@techdirt.com) November 3, 2025 at 2:03 PM

… Trump’s full interview was 73 minutes long, but 60 Minutes only aired 28 minutes of it. They then did release the longer interview online along with a transcript, which caused people to look at what was edited. And that included this segment… Again, I feel the need to repeat this because it is so incredibly stupid. Literally in the same sentence where he says CBS had to pay him “a lotta money” because it edited a 60 Minutes interview, he tells them to edit the interview not to air that section. Then he claims “you can’t have fake news.” Even though what he’s claiming is literally fake news. They didn’t pay him because they changed the answer. They paid him to get their merger done. Everyone knows it. And, yes, I’m sure some people will try to defend this, but come on. There’s no defense. The President views everything in simple terms: “if it helps me, it’s good, if it doesn’t, it should be illegal.” It’s a narcissistic simpleton’s understanding of the world. And he’s in charge. It’s fucking crazy… The media that’s supposed to be holding him accountable has instead hired a Trump-approved censor to monitor their coverage and installed an inexperienced right-wing propagandist to run their newsroom. So when Trump sits down for an interview and admits on camera that he’s doing exactly what he’s claiming others should be jailed for… they don’t follow up or ask any tough questions. They let him tell them what to edit out. And they do it.

"Factchecking Trump on '60 Minutes'"

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:57 AM

… The new owner of CBS, David Ellison, and the new head of CBS News, Bari Weiss, must both be so proud. This is the kind of ‘balanced’ coverage I’m sure they were waiting for. Then again, to be fair to them, O’Donnell has a long history of softball interviewing that predates the recent takeover of her network by a MAGA billionaire. Remember her love-in with Saudi crown prince MBS in 2018? But this isn’t just about O’Donnell or CBS. The ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Trump showcased everything that is wrong with US political interviews in general. The deferential tone. The lack of preparation. The failure to ask follow-up questions or dig deep into an interviewee’s answers. The inability (unwillingness?) to fact-check in real time…

Clips, if you’re still curious…

And the printout is a screencap of a tweet by his own administration. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:17 PM

O'DONNELL: Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 7:49 PM

Is there ever going to be an interviewer who pushes back and tells him that immigrants seeking asylum is different than insane asylums?

O'DONNELL: What do you hope to accomplish in the next three years?

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 8:09 PM

Ending with the clip that went viral, bigly: