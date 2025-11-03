Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

How stupid are these people?

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Let there be snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Their shamelessness is their super power.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Monday Evening Open Thread: 73, 28, 60 Minutes

Monday Evening Open Thread: 73, 28, 60 Minutes

by | 76 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

No, I’m not watching 60 Minutes. I’d rather swallow live bees.

— George Hahn (@georgehahn.com) November 2, 2025 at 8:23 PM

CBS aired a condensed, 28-minute version of a 73-minute interview for “60 Minutes.”

[image or embed]

— Forbes (@forbes.com) November 3, 2025 at 10:55 AM

Sixty Minutes in the Twilight Zone
Trump’s CBS meltdown reveals a president who doesn’t understand tariffs, nukes, health care, or democracy, but does know he’s “better looking” than Zohran Mamdani.
marygeddry.com/p/sixty-minu…

[image or embed]

— jimjudistar (@jimjudistar.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:55 AM

Best summary I’ve seen is from Mary Geddry’s Substack — “Sixty Minutes in the Twilight Zone”:

It’s been five years since Donald Trump last sat for a 60 Minutes interview, and it shows. What aired Sunday night wasn’t so much an interview as an extended field study in cognitive decay, delusion, and denial, a slow-motion collapse that CBS wisely trimmed from 73 minutes down to 28, lest the viewing audience perish from secondhand embarrassment.

There he was, the self-styled “very stable genius,” looking orange, shiny, and utterly lost, alternating between claiming the economy is perfect and insisting Democrats are destroying America. The throughline? Trump has no idea what tariffs are, how nuclear weapons work, or what the president actually does…

Asked point blank whether tariffs were fueling inflation, Trump snapped, “They haven’t led to inflation. We have no inflation. We have zero inflation. Biden had inflation and he didn’t have tariffs. He didn’t use tariffs.”

He denied inflation exists entirely, “It’s done. Gone. Everybody in America is happy right now”, except for beef prices, which he promised to “work on,” perhaps personally, with a fork and knife. Grocery costs? A liberal hallucination. “Nope, you’re wrong. Grocery prices aren’t going up,” he told O’Donnell, who had the gall to suggest otherwise. Recession signals? Fake news. “We have the best economy maybe in the history of the world,” Trump insisted, before adding his favorite bedtime story: “Everybody has a 401(k), everybody’s invested in the market.”

Which, to be fair, is true, if you ignore the roughly 60 percent of Americans who don’t…

When the topic turned to his potential use of the Insurrection Act to deploy the military in U.S. cities, Trump’s eyes practically lit up. “I could use it immediately,” he said. “Immediately. And no judge can challenge you on that. Nobody. They can’t stop you.”

O’Donnell asked whether he’d actually considered doing so during recent protests. Trump smiled: “I think about it all the time. I didn’t do it, but I could have. And frankly, I should get credit for that. Nobody gives me credit.”

He seemed genuinely disappointed he hadn’t tried it yet, promising to “hope for credit” for his restraint, the political equivalent of congratulating yourself for not committing armed robbery today.

When Norah O’Donnell asked Trump if he would finally unveil a health care plan after ten years of promising one, he smiled as if she’d just asked for a unicorn. “So, will you put forward a health care plan?” she asked. Trump replied, flatly: “No.”.

Pressed one more time for specifics, he gave the closest thing to a plan we’ve heard in a decade: “I have concepts of a plan. Concepts. Beautiful concepts.”

In the end, his entire policy amounted to a shrug and a slogan. The man who once swore “everyone will be covered, it’ll be so easy” now couldn’t even be bothered to lie convincingly. He’s not fixing it, not replacing it, not even pretending to. Just “concepts.” Beautiful, imaginary concepts…

He stumbled through topics like a man flipping radio stations in his own brain, Ukraine, Congo, even Alaska got cameos, and at one point, while attempting to describe U.S.-Russia relations, he accidentally said, “America’s doing very well under Putin,” before catching himself and insisting, “I meant under Trump. I meant me.”

Finally, he took a “fake news” victory lap, reminding viewers that “one of the greatest terms I ever created was fake news.” He insisted again that “tariffs didn’t cause inflation” and somehow managed to claim he’d been “indicted over the Ukraine call,” confusing impeachment with criminal prosecution, a slip that even his lawyers must’ve winced at.

It was more a confessional than an interview, a stream-of-consciousness highlight reel from a man trapped in his own reruns.

What 60 Minutes captured, even through its cautious editing, was a man collapsing under the weight of his own mythology, the first president to hold both records for longest shutdowns, to confuse tariffs with taxes, nukes with metaphors, and pardons with poker chips…

Much more at the link.

===

Perfect. 60 Minutes edited out an important part of its Trump interview in which he boasts about extracting millions from its parent company on an utterly meritless claim . . . that 60 Minutes selectively edited its Kamala Harris interview.

[image or embed]

— Radley Balko (@radleybalko.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:30 AM

Explainer:

60 Minutes Edits Donald Trump Telling Them 60 Minutes Should Edit Donald Trump Talking About How 60 Minutes Paid Him For Editing Kamala Harris
60 Minutes is under new management and things are getting stupid faster than you might expect. Last night’s episode featured President Trump, which is…

[image or embed]

— Techdirt (@techdirt.com) November 3, 2025 at 2:03 PM

Trump’s full interview was 73 minutes long, but 60 Minutes only aired 28 minutes of it. They then did release the longer interview online along with a transcript, which caused people to look at what was edited. And that included this segment…

Again, I feel the need to repeat this because it is so incredibly stupid. Literally in the same sentence where he says CBS had to pay him “a lotta money” because it edited a 60 Minutes interview, he tells them to edit the interview not to air that section. Then he claims “you can’t have fake news.” Even though what he’s claiming is literally fake news. They didn’t pay him because they changed the answer. They paid him to get their merger done. Everyone knows it.

And, yes, I’m sure some people will try to defend this, but come on. There’s no defense. The President views everything in simple terms: “if it helps me, it’s good, if it doesn’t, it should be illegal.” It’s a narcissistic simpleton’s understanding of the world. And he’s in charge. It’s fucking crazy…

The media that’s supposed to be holding him accountable has instead hired a Trump-approved censor to monitor their coverage and installed an inexperienced right-wing propagandist to run their newsroom. So when Trump sits down for an interview and admits on camera that he’s doing exactly what he’s claiming others should be jailed for… they don’t follow up or ask any tough questions.

They let him tell them what to edit out.

And they do it.

===

"Factchecking Trump on '60 Minutes'"
In today's 'First Draft' morning newsletter from Zeteo, I counted and debunked at least *17 obvious, brazen lies* that the president told CBS's Norah O'Donnell, and that she just let slide:

[image or embed]

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:57 AM

The new owner of CBS, David Ellison, and the new head of CBS News, Bari Weiss, must both be so proud. This is the kind of ‘balanced’ coverage I’m sure they were waiting for. Then again, to be fair to them, O’Donnell has a long history of softball interviewing that predates the recent takeover of her network by a MAGA billionaire. Remember her love-in with Saudi crown prince MBS in 2018?

But this isn’t just about O’Donnell or CBS. The ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Trump showcased everything that is wrong with US political interviews in general. The deferential tone. The lack of preparation. The failure to ask follow-up questions or dig deep into an interviewee’s answers. The inability (unwillingness?) to fact-check in real time…

===
Clips, if you’re still curious…

Trump's first words on 60 Minutes: "Democrats' fault"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 7:39 PM

O'DONNELL: You'll put forward a healthcare plan?
TRUMP: No
O'DONNELL: Since 2015 you've said you've said you fixed it
TRUMP: We almost did it

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 7:42 PM

Trump brought printouts to his 60 Minutes interview of the "wars" he's "ended"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 8:04 PM

And the printout is a screencap of a tweet by his own administration.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:17 PM

O'DONNELL: Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?
TRUMP: No. I think they haven't gone far enough.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 7:49 PM

Between Mamdani and Trump only one of them wants to seize the means of production, and it is Trump.

[image or embed]

— David Rothschild (@davmicrot.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:23 PM

Is there ever going to be an interviewer who pushes back and tells him that immigrants seeking asylum is different than insane asylums?

[image or embed]

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:11 PM

O'DONNELL: What do you hope to accomplish in the next three years?
TRUMP: Well, I hope we can have the same year that we had

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 2, 2025 at 8:09 PM

Ending with the clip that went viral, bigly:

Sweet. Easy congressional inquiry in 2027.
Who is drafting the pardon paperwork? Who is briefing him before he signs them? What ethics checks are being done before these pardons are being drafted?
Is he actually even signing? Are these all auto pen?

[image or embed]

— Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:02 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Birdie
  • bjacques
  • cain
  • Castor Canadensis
  • Central Planning
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dm
  • EarthWindFire
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eolirin
  • ExPatExDem
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Glidwrith
  • iKropoclast
  • Ishiyama
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Jackie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Ruckus
  • Ryan
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Socolofi
  • Timill
  • trollhattan
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    76Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Between Mamdani and Trump only one of them wants to seize the means of production, and it is Trump.

      Mamdani had already sold us out. I blame Obama.

      Jon Stewart said Trump was the real socialist.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ishiyama

      “Everybody has a 401(k), everybody’s invested in the market.”

      And that’s where America went wrong – trading union pensions for Wall Street investments – putting a chain around the neck of the professional class, who still think they are “clever and classless & free”. They can’t see the ring in their noses.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EarthWindFire

      @Baud: Not me, that’s one thing to be thankful for.

      Several years ago, I went to an event where Norah O’Donnell spoke about work/life balance. Which in her world meant getting up at 2 am to spend time with her DC chef husband before going to work at whatever morning show she did. It was cringe before cringe was a thing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      OT

      Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy, a real estate broker from Windsor, Colo., attended a Halloween party in Loveland, Colo., on Friday night, in costumes portraying a Mexican woman and an Immigration and Customs enforcement agent, photos obtained by ABC News show.
      The congresswoman was dressed in a traditional Mexican dress and wore a sombrero while Pearcy wore an ICE vest over fatigues.
      “It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them,” a person who attended the party said.

      abcnews.go.com/Politics/lauren-boeberts-racially-charged-halloween-costume-sparks-backlash/story?id=…

      I hope the Democratic candidate who runs against her has access to the photos. When shunned by other republicans… campaign gold!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      It’s Page Six so I won’t vouch for the accuracy but they have “sources” for this “exclusive” about the new, improved CBS News/influencer Network:

      At the same time that CBS is being slammed with layoffs, an awkward number is circulating around the halls of the Tiffany Network.

      Page Six hears that as staffers watch their colleagues pack up their desks, they’re also learning that the security detail for new CBSNews boss Bari Weiss costs the company five figures every day. Insiders tell us that eight bodyguards surround the Free Press founder at all times, and she’s shuttled around in a caravan of SUVs, much like the president and vice president.

      And we’re told that the Bari Barrier costs $10,000 daily. The figure for the unprecedented detail would be eye-catching enough. But the leak comes as the struggling network lost 100 staffers in a bloodbath, which has affected those at every level of the storied news organization right up to Lisa Ling — the onetime “The View” co-host who announced last week that she’s been let go as a contributor.

      Way to go CBS News.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Ishiyama: The British call this a “bound cottage”. Your employer proves you not with the money it would cost, but one of the necessities of life. A house to live in. School for your kids. In this case, a retirement.

      If pushing back costs you your house, your child or your retirement, you won’t push back.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eolirin

      @Scout211: CBS News is dead. It will not recover from the cuts and the extra overhead and incompetence will do the rest.

      Very few people will even notice its passing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Professor Bigfoot

      The people who chose the 34 count felon over the former prosecutor, former CA AG, former US Senator and sitting vice president?

      Stupid motherfuckers, look what you’ve done!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I watched against my better judgment.  I wanted to punch my tv.  It certainly does feel like living in the Twilight Zone.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Birdie

      If Trump is out here saying “I know nothing about it” re: pardons, then they aren’t valid pardons – he didn’t sign them and/or didn’t know what he was signing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      Is anyone besides me wondering why CBS released the entire transcript to the internet, along with posting the edited out parts on YouTube? Is that the norm?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ExPatExDem

      We’ve reached the point where Cuomo is the de facto Republican candidate for NYC Mayor, with Trump endorsing him outright today.

      Mamdani was all over it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      I hope the Democratic candidate who runs against her has access to the photos. When shunned by other republicans… campaign gold!

      Wonder if her BF wore a mask like the ICE agents do. And if so, why didn’t she shoot him?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dm

      @Ishiyama: A defined benefit pension does you no good when the company goes out of business. Aren’t most 401ks portable, once you’re vested (which usually takes no more than a year?). They’re basically yours at that point, aren’t they?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      Here’s some boring news from the right wing influencer crowd.

      Groyper War Consumes the Biggest Right-Wing Think Tank

      BEN SHAPIRO DID SOMETHING UNIQUE on Monday. Not only did he openhis show with a fiery intervention in the right’s roiling feud over white nationalist Nick Fuentes—he devoted his entire show to the topic.

      “No to the groypers!” Shapiro said at one point, defiantly.

      The conservative commentator’s exhortation was the latest shot to be fired in the civil war that has been roiling the right since last week when Tucker Carlson welcomed the racist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying Fuentes into the conservative mainstream with a friendly interview. It’s a conflict that has consumed the MAGA movement, unnerved activists, drawn in top lawmakers, and left some conservative institutions in a state of upheaval. Shapiro, taking his turn on Monday, called it “the most important thing happening in the country.”

      Shapiro focused most of his fire on Fuentes, playing clips of the young far-right podcaster praising Hitler as “really fucking cool” and promoting rape. And he attacked Carlson, saying he had betrayed Charlie Kirk, the assassinated conservative organizer, by giving Fuentes, Kirk’s archenemy, a platform with virtually no pushback.

      “Tucker Carlson has seen fit to launder Nick Fuentes, the person who hated Charlie most and who wished him destruction,” Shapiro said. “That’s not an act of friendship, it’s an act of sick evil.”

      But Shapiro had a third target that would have seemed baffling just a week ago: the Heritage Foundation, the monolithic conservative think tank that serves as one of the main pillars of the Republican establishment.

      In his broadcast, Shapiro suggested Heritage president Kevin D. Roberts had made a serious error in his handling of the Carlson-Fuentes fallout and was failing to lead the American right.

      Most important thing happening in the country?  Sure, Ben.

      ETA:  OTOH, rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WTFGhost

      “Does it bother you that you pardon people, without knowing anything about it? Don’t you think you should know that they deserve clemency?”

      Watch him flail on the word “clemency” and how nobody has better clemency than him, he’s the absolute best at clemency, people tell him that experts in clemency are already studying his pardons for valuable ideas, saying this guy is a clemency genius.

      I mean, this is what we should have been mocking (alongside the outrage) for months, making sure that when Trump’s brain really is leaking out his ears, the most painful thing in in the hearts of Conservatives will be, it’s going to be obvious that liberals and normal people and other trouble makers and Democrat[sic] Party members. And they’ll remember all our best zingers, that they mocked as “bull, and shite!” and other high falutin excuses for denial of reality, and that will be a time when Conservative tears will flow in delicious quantity.

      For them as wants to drink their opponents sorrow, but I’m hoping by then we might have our victory to celebrate, instead. Just think: Trump admitted, to the world, that if his sons recommended a full pardon for Epstein, he’d have just signed his name to it, without a concern in the world for freeing the defiler of girls.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Birdie:

      What he doesn’t know is a hell of a lot more than what he does.

      And as we age it often gets worse.

      But. This is a human that has been lying about a lot of stuff for most of his life. Because telling the real story would make him look like the person he really is. And somewhere in the dark, dank, loose collection of molecules that is him, he absolutely knows this. But he has sold himself such a bill of goods about who and what he is or he just has no clue whatsoever, or both, that it will never go in a good direction, it will only get worse and worse and worse, till it no longer is.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WTFGhost

      @dm: When a company goes out of business, there’s an orderly unwinding of pension obligations. If a DB plan is well-funded, it’s usually cashed out to participants, minus administrative fees. It’s possible that you can find a plan that accepts rollovers of this nature, but, you’re usually better off getting the cash-out, put it in a 401(k) (to avoid tax consequence, so it’s essentially a rollover), then buy a better annuity, when the time comes.

      If a DB plan is poorly funded, well… the same thing happens, but, participants are in bad shape because there’s no chance they’ll get the present value of accrued benefits (the closest to a cash balance in a DB plan)… if everyone could get PVAB, the plan was, in fact, well funded.

      I think unions have, or had, DB pensions for a kind-of portability, but, last I’d heard, they were underfunded to the point of crisis, though I know some actions were taken to address them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ruckus

      @Birdie:

      and/or didn’t know what he was signing.

      He’s up there in age and I bet that he really just does what he’s told he’s supposed to do. Legal? Who cares… Smart? Who cares…. Useful? at what? He’s never been all that and a box of crayons, or even 2 loose, broken ones. I believe that the people that voted for him like him because he’s actually who he acts like – himself. He doesn’t get anything, he thinks he’s the lord high whatever because he’s so smart, while every moment, minute, second he proves the exact opposite.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      O’Donnell asked whether he’d actually considered doing so during recent protests. Trump smiled: “I think about it all the time. I didn’t do it, but I could have. And frankly, I should get credit for that. Nobody gives me credit.”

      “Nobody gives me credit for not being a completely fascist pile of shit!” bellowed the fat, orange, fascist manbaby.  And then added, “And what about the Jews that Hitler didn’t murder!?”

      Why. Wasn’t. Fred. Trump. Impotent?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WTFGhost

      @Birdie: Try that, and they’ll immediately move to void all of Biden’s pardons, claiming he was cognitively disabled to the point that he didn’t know what he was signing/doing. That’s the overwhelming advantage when you can throw your own weakness at your enemy as an accusation.

      @Ishiyama: To have union DB benefit plans, you first need a union. But one of the problems of 401(k) plans, is, they turn something that used to be a gift to you, the worker, into a savings plan WITH A GENEROUS MATCH, then into a savings plan, with a match! and finally, “trust me, you don’t want to be without a 401(k), amirite? And we have one of them, so you can save YOUR OWN MONEY tax deferred! Ummm… there’s a small maintenance fee we charge, but trust us, you wont notice it except when it zeroes out your savings, which it probably won’t, if you’re rich.”)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      and at one point, while attempting to describe U.S.-Russia relations, he accidentally said, “America’s doing very well under Putin,” before catching himself and insisting, “I meant under Trump. I meant me.”…

      I never knew someone could have a Freudian slip with a mouth that is actively sucking Vladimir Putin’s cock.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gin & Tonic

      @dm: ​While 401(k) plans are portable, many such plans strongly push (or at least used to, I haven’t followed this in a while) the stock of the company as an investment. Because of my work, I knew a number of people at MCI/Worldcom, and when that company went under they were triply screwed: out of a job, out of a pension (those who had one) and out of a 401(k) majorly invested in MCI stock.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: Mamdani had already sold us out. I blame Obama.

      Preach it Brother Baud!

      I am also so disappointed in who ever the Democratic candidate is for the 2028 election!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ishiyama: And that’s where America went wrong – trading union pensions for Wall Street investments

      Yes, then we can lose our money the old fashion way when the mill owner’s son embezzles the person fund, like what happened to my grandfather.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Shalimar

      @Scout211: If you believe Kirk’s killer was a groyper (he used memes that were from a game and also from the groypers, and it is hard to believe the game gave him any reason to hate Kirk), then there have already been injuries.  Fuentes is due for retribution.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gin & Tonic: I haven’t had the experience of the 401(k) pushing the company’s own stock. What I have noticed is a publicly traded company having some kind of separate Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) offering some kind of favorable terms on the company’s stock. I never buy into these because I always figure I shouldn’t be messing with individual securities like that. Never really bought management’s line that I should be invested in my employer.

      But what also happens is that they sometimes offer incentive stock options on the company’s stock, at a fixed strike price, and once the options vest, if the stock’s value has gone up, it can be an incredible deal depending on what happens. Where people sometimes get in trouble is that instead of selling the shares immediately, they hang onto the shares after buying them, the value drops underwater again, and they get screwed by the Alternative Minimum Tax because the option exercise was an AMT-taxable event and that effectively taxes them on profit they never saw. (I don’t actually know if this is still how it works–I remember it being a problem back in the 90s.)

      I also have a bunch of shares of a megacorp that had bought the privately-owned startup I was working for and just converted my pre-IPO stock options directly into shares, not options, as part of the deal. I haven’t worked for them in ages, but that’s the only individual stock I own directly.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ishiyama

      @dm: That’s because of the way that the bankruptcy code is written; same story as how student loans became non-dischargeable. These were political decisions, not economic inevitabilities.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Melancholy Jaques

      In the grim humor department, after that asshole and his henchman endorsed Cuomo, bluesky is flooded with other putative endorsements: Joffrey Baratheon, Roose Bolton, the nasty saleswoman who wouldn’t help Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, Vigo the Carpathian, the Cigarette Smoking Man from X-Files, Janice Soprano.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      bjacques

      @Gin & Tonic: I was one of those Worldcom employees. When I left in 1999, I had about $9000 in that stock, at $90 a share. I cashed it out to pay off my credit card debt. Accidentally the best investment I ever made.

      The company I worked for before that had Vanguard for their IRA, with 50% matching, so not bad. That was nearly 40 years ago though. I had no better ideas, so I maxed out on contributions for the 10 years I worked there, so I have a nest egg now.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Glidwrith

      @bjacques: Vanguard is one of the good ones, which of course is why a lot of companies won’t use them because they don’t do the C-suite scam.

      Full disclosure, I do hold Vanguard investments.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      cain

      @bjacques: ​
       
      I have vanguard for investment. They are doing good. I have a nest egg but I need to increase it by 4x though before I retire. So I gotta focus.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WTFGhost

      So, I’m called upon to fill out some forms for Social Security, re: my disability. It’s got a ridiculous turnaround time, undoubtedly Trump’s effort to curb “waste, fraud, and abuse,” because people who can’t turn a document around in four business days deserve to die.

      I can’t complete the data for login.gov. Why? Well… see, I’m so private, I haven’t put my phone number out there very much. They can’t connect my phone number to me. I’m going to check to see if I’m paying to have my number “unlisted” or “listed,” and leave it listed, and see if that allows me to jump through the hoop. If I weren’t already the veteran of a billion bullying campaigns (well, if we count our imaginary lives…), I’d be upset at being told “jump through the hoop, or we’ll beat you up.”

      Does anyone have any advice?
      Does it help to use an e-mail address, linked to a Google/Apple phone, so e-mail and phone number verification are semi-linked? It’s the phone# they’re saying they can’t find! Do I need to have the phone in my own name, with a cell provider, so my cell number shows up for them?  They can buzz T-Mobile, ask if customer WTF GHOST is a customer with e-mail [email protected] and PH: 999-555-1212?

      (Damn it, they never ever give me a 555 number, like in the movies!!!)

      Does it help to call their AI chat and announce that I’m eating my own arm to escape from the clutching claws of government bureaucracy, and I’m in dire need of additional A-1 style steak sauce? I’m not saying I’d do that, I’m just… you know, I’m not ruling anything out right now.

      I’d call the helpline, but, duh, it’s not staffed, it’s the Trump and Make America Shutdown Again!!! Plus, I don’t have a chicken to sacrifice. I’m eating all the chicken that comes into this house, even if it comes in live, with feathers, so BE WARNED!!! Ahem. Where was I? Right, no chicken sacrifice, much less a goat, so, no, calling a government agency is ill advised at the moment. Still, in the realm of not ruling it out, I might be able to trade for a sacrificial goat.

      The final question – and perhaps I’ve buried the lede – why is any governmental agency asking *me* for additional information, and not asking my attorney, hired to apply for social security disability? Once my attorney took over my ERISA case, the asshole side was forbidden to contact me directly.

      Once I hand over information to my attorney to apply for Social Security Disability, I assumed they’d handle further information, possibly telling us (with plenty of notice) if more info would be needed. We’re checking with our attorney tomorrow, just in case.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      frosty

      Reading all that was just as awful as watching it. I can’t even do that anymore. It’s just too much stupid.

      And lies. And qualifiers. “We have MAYBE the best economy in the history of the world.” Every time he lies he drops one of these in. He knows he’s lying.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.