===

Two-thirds of registered voters say Trump and his administration have fallen short of their expectations on the cost of living

www.nbcnews.com/news/rcna240… [image or embed] — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Trump Job Approval Among 18-29 Year Olds:

🔴 Disapprove: 75% (+38)

🟢 Approve: 20% (-22)

YouGov / Oct 27, 2025

(% Change With Feb 4, 2025) — Polling USA (@usapolling.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:16 PM

===

the plan is to take the ACA apart brick by brick and replace it with nothing, there, i spoiled your top double secret healthcare plan [image or embed] — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 2, 2025 at 12:50 PM

But they can't even take the bricks out! Like they barely zeroed the mandate penalty in a massive reconciliation bill after just a punishing and ugly session. The Medicaid Expansion demanded a SCOTUS case that could only be a half measure. Trying to zero ACA subsidies are going to murder them. — Charlie Thomas (@cthomasjamh.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM

Basically I think we all need to stop and marvel at how well the ACA was put together that after 15 years of unrelenting hostility it still stands, the parts they can effect don't undo the whole (despite worries about the mandate penalty), and touching anything else is suicide. — Charlie Thomas (@cthomasjamh.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM

===

Donald Trump is sending $40 billion to Argentina. I want to send America's seniors an extra $200 a month.

The cost of everything from groceries to utilities to health care is up.

My new bill is an emergency lifeline for seniors struggling to survive in Trump's economy. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) November 1, 2025 at 10:34 AM

===

1) He did not

2) Throwing a glitzy, over-the-top "let them eat cake" party deliberately celebrating decadence and luxury in the midst of a government shutdown is not the same as a round of golf. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 2:17 PM

===