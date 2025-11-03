Amaury Guichon creating an intricate, edible dragon head: #AGoodPlace
Source: www.reddit.com/r/oddlysatis…
— Michelle says: Be kind. Always. ❤️ (@snarkysillysad.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:23 AM
Two-thirds of registered voters say Trump and his administration have fallen short of their expectations on the cost of living
www.nbcnews.com/news/rcna240…
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:39 AM
Trump Job Approval Among 18-29 Year Olds:
🔴 Disapprove: 75% (+38)
🟢 Approve: 20% (-22)
YouGov / Oct 27, 2025
(% Change With Feb 4, 2025)
— Polling USA (@usapolling.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:16 PM
the plan is to take the ACA apart brick by brick and replace it with nothing, there, i spoiled your top double secret healthcare plan
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 2, 2025 at 12:50 PM
But they can't even take the bricks out! Like they barely zeroed the mandate penalty in a massive reconciliation bill after just a punishing and ugly session. The Medicaid Expansion demanded a SCOTUS case that could only be a half measure. Trying to zero ACA subsidies are going to murder them.
— Charlie Thomas (@cthomasjamh.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM
Basically I think we all need to stop and marvel at how well the ACA was put together that after 15 years of unrelenting hostility it still stands, the parts they can effect don't undo the whole (despite worries about the mandate penalty), and touching anything else is suicide.
— Charlie Thomas (@cthomasjamh.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM
Donald Trump is sending $40 billion to Argentina. I want to send America's seniors an extra $200 a month.
The cost of everything from groceries to utilities to health care is up.
My new bill is an emergency lifeline for seniors struggling to survive in Trump's economy.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) November 1, 2025 at 10:34 AM
1) He did not
2) Throwing a glitzy, over-the-top "let them eat cake" party deliberately celebrating decadence and luxury in the midst of a government shutdown is not the same as a round of golf.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 2:17 PM
I think Susie Wiles & the gang screwed up the shutdown fight by going with a "Trump is UNSTOPPABLE" narrative instead of a "Trump is being completely hamstrung by the EVIL DEMOCRATS", & I suspect it's because both they & Trump himself are insecure about his ability to project strength.
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 12:17 PM
