On The Road – Albatrossity – Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 10

Albatrossity

A few more from Canyon de Chelly and the Navajo Nation before we turn north and visit some parks in Utah. Our friend Eric asked the guide if it was possible to get to Spider Rock, a standalone spire further up the canyon. Apparently the road to Spider Rock can be iffy, so our guide asked another guide (who happened to be his uncle) about the route, and reported back that the “road” was clear. So we headed up there.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 9
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

Spider Rock can be viewed from an overlook on the south rim drive, but its true 800-ft tall magnificence is revealed when you see it from the canyon floor. It is sacred to the Navajo as the home of Spider Woman, who taught the Navajo how to weave. It is one of the iconic spots in the canyon, and I could see why Eric wanted to go there (photo courtesy of Elizabeth). Later he discovered that that site was a location for the climactic scenes in the 1969 film Mackenna’s Gold, which none of us could remember seeing. On our way back to Kansas we stayed with Eric, and he had found a streaming service so we could watch it (in between watching his Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cincinnati). It was amazing and amusing, for sure! The movie has a great cast (Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif. Edward G. Robinson, Telly Savalas, Keenan Wynn, Lee J. Cobb, Julie Newmar, and others), and it took $7 million and two years to make. More importantly, it is, in Gregory Peck’s own words, “wretched”. I found it to be actually so bad that it was hilarious and enjoyable to watch! The special effects, in particular, are straight out of an elementary-school science fair! This may be the only movie review you will ever get from me, but if you appreciate bad movies as much as I do, you need to see it. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 8
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

Blooming at the base of Spider Rock, this is (I think) Rocky Mountain Bee Plant (Cleome serrulata), at a late stage in its flowering cycle. If so, it is one of the plants first collected (in current-day South Dakota) on the Lewis and Clark expedition. It is known as waa’ in the Navajo language, and was often planted with the traditional corn, beans and squash crops by indigenous farmers in the southwest because it attracted pollinators that those crops needed. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 7
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

A monochrome image from inside the canyon. Note the ancient ladder near the rim. Climbing these walls required carved handholds in some places and ladders in others. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 6
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

While we were waiting for the supermoon to rise over the canyon rim later that evening, I enjoyed watching the sunset light play with the textures and nooks in the canyon walls below us. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 5
Canyon de ChellyOctober 7, 2025

The next morning we explored along the roads on the north and south canyon rims. This Rock Squirrel (Otospermophilus variegatus) was one of the few critters we found. This is a harsh environment, winter was coming. and the animal abundance reflected that. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 4
Canyon de ChellyOctober 7, 2025

Another denizen of that canyon rim, a Western Bluebird (Sialia mexicana) graced us with its presence as well. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 2
Canyon de ChellyOctober 7, 2025

I was surprised to find these flowers at this late time of year; we also saw them later in the  trip at one of the national parks in Utah. This is Mexican Cliffrose (Purshia mexicana), yet another species with that specific epithet mexicana. You’d think we were close to Mexico or something… Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 3
Canyon de ChellyOctober 7, 2025

If you have visited Canyon der Chelly and do take my recommendation to watch Mackenna’s Gold, you will recognize lots of sites in the movie. For example, the trail that a band of Apaches on horseback use (repeatedly) is eerily reminiscent of the trail from the canyon rim to the White House ruin. This American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos) was patrolling that part of the canyon that had Mackenna’s gold, some of which was visible at right. I hope they are ready for a gold rush out there! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation) 1
Canyon de ChellyOctober 7, 2025

The largest ruin in the canyon is in a cave known as Mummy Cave. You can read a lot more about this fascinating site (and see lots of pictures) here. Just scroll down the page until you get to the Mummy Cave Section.  It seemed remarkably well preserved. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Day 2 at Canyon de Chelly (with bonus movie recommendation)
Near Lukachukai, Navajo NationOctober 8, 2025

Next day we headed north to Moab to meet up with my brother and sister-in-law. Since we had the time, we took a scenic route through the Lukachukai Mountains, the source of the spring snowmelt flows that formed and nourish Canyon De Chelly. This is enroute, near the namesake town of Lukachukai. Click here for larger image.

  • Albatrossity
  • BretH
  • Dmkingto
  • eclare
  • HinTN
  • Kabecoo
  • MCat
  • Steve Paradis
  • SteveinPHX
  • StringOnAStick
  • twbrandt

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      SteveinPHX

      Thank you. I’m going to come back later today & spend some some time digging into what you have posted today. Right now, work beckons, unfortunately.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HinTN

      There’s so much out there. Mrs H and I spent two weeks at Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Arches and that barely scratched the surface. We’ve driven down to Flagstaff through Monument Valley from Moab, with a stop at Edges of the Cedars State Park. It’s so wonderful to learn of Canyon de Chelly and the Lukachukai Mountains. Thanks for the vicarious visit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      The more northerly version of Mexican Cliffrose is Antelope Bitterbrush (Purshia tridentata) around here (central OR), the similarities in appearance are very strong.  It’s at the bottom of the choice list for deer but they will eat it late in the winter when there isn’t much else available.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kabecoo

      About a week after seeing McKenna’s Gold as a child, I told my mom I wanted to marry an Indian when I grew up. She patiently told me that the Indian I saw in the movie (Julie Newmar) was just pretending to be Indian. I was shocked.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Albatrossity

      @Kabecoo: You had excellent taste as a child!

      One of the trivia notes for Mackenna’s Gold at the IMDB website reads: “During the swimming scene at the pool, Hesh-Ke was supposed to be topless with a loincloth. In an interview, Julie Newmar stated that at the last minute she decided to do the scene fully nude and no one, especially the actors and crew, argued with her about the decision.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve Paradis

      Saw it first run at the theatre, and nothing could make me want to sit through a minute of it again. I think back then a lot of people who didn’t know how to make a Western tried to make Westerns.

      I don’t mean Peck. Look up The Gunfighter, or The Big Country.

      Reply

