Canyon de Chelly

Spider Rock can be viewed from an overlook on the south rim drive, but its true 800-ft tall magnificence is revealed when you see it from the canyon floor. It is sacred to the Navajo as the home of Spider Woman, who taught the Navajo how to weave. It is one of the iconic spots in the canyon, and I could see why Eric wanted to go there (photo courtesy of Elizabeth). Later he discovered that that site was a location for the climactic scenes in the 1969 film Mackenna’s Gold, which none of us could remember seeing. On our way back to Kansas we stayed with Eric, and he had found a streaming service so we could watch it (in between watching his Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cincinnati). It was amazing and amusing, for sure! The movie has a great cast (Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif. Edward G. Robinson, Telly Savalas, Keenan Wynn, Lee J. Cobb, Julie Newmar, and others), and it took $7 million and two years to make. More importantly, it is, in Gregory Peck’s own words, “wretched”. I found it to be actually so bad that it was hilarious and enjoyable to watch! The special effects, in particular, are straight out of an elementary-school science fair! This may be the only movie review you will ever get from me, but if you appreciate bad movies as much as I do, you need to see it. Click here for larger image.