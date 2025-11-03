President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the food aid program running. It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person…

The Trump administration has a legal obligation to use the contingency fund to deliver benefits this month. But there’s not enough money to cover all benefits.

The Trump administration has a moral obligation to transfer money into the contingency fund, like it did w/ WIC, to provide more benefits. [image or embed] — Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:33 PM

Details on how payments will roll out are still to come

The administration said it would provide details to states on Monday on calculating the per-household partial benefit. The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. But the USDA warned in a court filing that it could take weeks or even months for states to make all the system changes to send out reduced benefits. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference that it would take his state about a week to load benefit cards once the funding is made available. “These are folks who are hungry, and every day matters,” Bonta said… Patrick Penn, Deputy Under Secretary Food Nutrition and Consumer Services for USDA, said in a court filing Monday that the department chose not to tap other emergency funds to ensure there’s not a gap in child nutrition programs for the rest of this fiscal year, which runs through September 2026…

Per the Associated Press:

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia on Monday visited a market near downtown run by Goodr, a group that provides food. Warnock said Trump chose SNAP benefits at risk. “SNAP recipients were not in this fight,” Warnock said.” They were dragged into this fight by the administration. And so I want you to think about this: They are literally pitting sick people against hungry people. I can’t think of anything more craven than that.”… The Georgia Democrat called on Trump to broker negotiations. “What has he been doing during the shutdown?” Warnock asked. “I think there was a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party over the weekend, putting a wrecking ball to the East Wing of the White House, while putting a wrecking ball to our economy.”…

Democrats weigh in on partially funding SNAP

Top Democrats in the Senate aren’t satisfied with the Trump administration committing to partially funding the food assistance program known as SNAP. The program costs about $8 billion per month nationally. The government says an emergency fund it will use during the government shutdown has $4.65 billion — enough to cover about half the normal benefits. “USDA has the authority to fully fund SNAP and needs to do so immediately. Anything else is unacceptable,” tweeted Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. “Trump should have paid SNAP benefits all along,” tweeted Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Just now paying the bare minimum to partially fund SNAP is not enough, and it is not acceptable.”

Cannot say enough: the Trump administration actively chose to illegally withhold SNAP benefits in November, pretending they weren’t allowed to deliver benefits this month despite their own guidance from September 30 saying they could — guidance they deleted on October 23. — Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:14 AM