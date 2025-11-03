Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: SNAP Back Saga

Open Thread: SNAP Back Saga

by | 90 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

“Don’t starve them, just make sure they’re hungry”

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 1:29 PM

President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.

It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person…

The Trump administration has a legal obligation to use the contingency fund to deliver benefits this month. But there’s not enough money to cover all benefits.
The Trump administration has a moral obligation to transfer money into the contingency fund, like it did w/ WIC, to provide more benefits.

[image or embed]

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:33 PM

so, this times out to them running out of money for real basically a week or two before thanksgiving, right?

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 3, 2025 at 12:37 PM

Details on how payments will roll out are still to come
The administration said it would provide details to states on Monday on calculating the per-household partial benefit. The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. But the USDA warned in a court filing that it could take weeks or even months for states to make all the system changes to send out reduced benefits. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference that it would take his state about a week to load benefit cards once the funding is made available.

“These are folks who are hungry, and every day matters,” Bonta said…

Patrick Penn, Deputy Under Secretary Food Nutrition and Consumer Services for USDA, said in a court filing Monday that the department chose not to tap other emergency funds to ensure there’s not a gap in child nutrition programs for the rest of this fiscal year, which runs through September 2026…

You have to submit a personal plea to Trump, like Scott Adams.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Per the Associated Press:

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia on Monday visited a market near downtown run by Goodr, a group that provides food. Warnock said Trump chose SNAP benefits at risk.

“SNAP recipients were not in this fight,” Warnock said.” They were dragged into this fight by the administration. And so I want you to think about this: They are literally pitting sick people against hungry people. I can’t think of anything more craven than that.”…

The Georgia Democrat called on Trump to broker negotiations.

“What has he been doing during the shutdown?” Warnock asked. “I think there was a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party over the weekend, putting a wrecking ball to the East Wing of the White House, while putting a wrecking ball to our economy.”…

Democrats weigh in on partially funding SNAP
Top Democrats in the Senate aren’t satisfied with the Trump administration committing to partially funding the food assistance program known as SNAP.

The program costs about $8 billion per month nationally. The government says an emergency fund it will use during the government shutdown has $4.65 billion — enough to cover about half the normal benefits.

“USDA has the authority to fully fund SNAP and needs to do so immediately. Anything else is unacceptable,” tweeted Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

“Trump should have paid SNAP benefits all along,” tweeted Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Just now paying the bare minimum to partially fund SNAP is not enough, and it is not acceptable.”

Cannot say enough: the Trump administration actively chose to illegally withhold SNAP benefits in November, pretending they weren’t allowed to deliver benefits this month despite their own guidance from September 30 saying they could — guidance they deleted on October 23.

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:14 AM

Point is, it's not that they couldn't do it. They didn't want to.

[image or embed]

— Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:49 AM

This Is happening because the Trump administration actively chose to illegally withhold nutrition assistance, pretending it wasn’t allowed to deliver benefits despite its own guidance (that it has since deleted) saying it was allowed to deliver benefits.

[image or embed]

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:58 AM

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Compare and contrast with Trump’s shiny Great-Gatsby themed Halloween party this weekend. Priorities are clear.

      I mean, the Republicans’ priorities have been pretty clear for a long time now, but a lot of people choose not to look. It’s getting harder and harder to be willfully blind though.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jackie

      The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. But the USDA warned in a court filing that it could take weeks or even months for states to make all the system changes to send out reduced benefits.

      I hate how much FFOTUS has made me have so much hate in my heart for him and his boot-licking sycophants.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      Patrick Penn, Deputy Under Secretary Food Nutrition and Consumer Services for USDA, said in a court filing Monday that the department chose not to tap other emergency funds to ensure there’s not a gap in child nutrition programs for the rest of this fiscal year, which runs through September 2026…

      ‘Chose.’

      That’s one hell of a choice, Mr. Penn.  Why did you make that choice? What was more important to this Administration than feeding the hungry?

      ETA: Yeah, I know, practically everything.  But I can only hope some reporter insists on an answer to that question.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      @Old School: you’re welcome – i take full credit.

      This morning we went to ron johnson’s office and each left  a polite written message. Just an intern, behind bulletproof glass in a generic Madison office park.

      Then we stood on the sidewalk for 90 minutes with our signs.
      LUNCH WITH RON (we had sandwiches and applesauce but nobody ate with us)

      SAVE SNAP (lots of honks and waves)

      NO KINGS

      I LOVE DEMOCRACY

      I had 130 impressions as we say in the ad biz.

      And now some funds are released. Post hoc, ergo propter hoc ammirite????

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      And that fundie idiot quoted in the morning thread, the one who wanted people like that “fornicating” mother to go to a church to get food assistance (if she repented, I assume), should be reminded that there’s far more need out there than private charity can cover.  That was true 95 years ago, and it’s still true now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      THE PHUCKING RIDICULOUS PRIVILEGE IN THIS BULLSHYT

      Justin Slaughter

      @JBSDC
      The strongest candidate for Dems in 2028 will:

      – have no involvement in the Biden Admin
      – have a clear record of criticizing the Dem establishment
      – not be in Congress right now
      – ideally would not even be in elected office anywhere in 2028, letting them run as pure outsider
      x.com/JBSDC/status/1985108997209489754

       

      ………………………………

      TELL IT

      👑 Mr. Weeks 👑
      @WonderKing82
      Hey Im voting for any Democrat in 2028 because Republicans are threat to society.. I don’t have the luxury or privilege as a Black gay man with immigrant family and friends to have the same political ideology as Justin…..
      x.com/WonderKing82/status/1985435577357947005

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Catherine Rampell
      @crampell
      USDA sent an email to grocery stores telling them they are prohibited from offering special discounts to customers affected by the SNAP funding lapse. I’m aware of at least 2 stores that had offered struggling customers a discount, then withdrew it after receiving this email
      x.com/crampell/status/1985060894821253366

      Rep. Jim McGovern

      @RepMcGovern
      Imagine hating poor people so much that not only do you cancel their food assistance, but you also go after the grocery stores that are trying to help them in a time of dire need.
      x.com/RepMcGovern/status/1985357409104089585

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Trivia Man

      @rikyrah: I saw a gricery store today with a sign to come discuss it at the customer service desk. Possible loophole: its not a SNAP discount, just a discount they offer customers on a case by case basis.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      @rikyrah:

      The strongest candidate for Dems in 2028 will:

      – have no involvement in the Biden Admin
      – have a clear record of criticizing the Dem establishment
      – not be in Congress right now
      – ideally would not even be in elected office anywhere in 2028, letting them run as pure outsider

      But would George Clooney even want the job?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steve LaBonne

      @rikyrah: Aside from the dirtbag left privilege angle, this eternal fantasy of the completely inexperienced outsider jumping in to save the day is remarkably ignorant.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Belafon

      @rikyrah:

      Let me just say, as a straight white man, that Justin’s list is crap (think stronger words that I won’t type at work) and he needs to get his head out of his ass.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Belafon

      They keep dumping on the most productive Democratic president since at least LBJ, possibly FDR. No outsider, unless they turn dictator, is going to run the government the way they want.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      So one has to wonder, are they — by which I mean, those who have substantial influence over these kinds of policy choices — SO disconnected that they are unaware of how this LOOKS?

      Quite apart from the legalities, and even the basic morality, but purely as a matter of political “optics,” do they understand how (1) broadly accessible and (2) totally revolting their actions are?

      And sure, there are many in the Cult, and some in the media, who will reflexively repeat whatever the latest excuses are, or frantically whatabout and bothsides, or trot out the usual “oh I don’t believe that,” but they are definitely far fewer in number than those who will be to a greater or lesser degree shocked.

      It is perhaps another mark not just of their arrogance but of their incompetence.  This is political malpractice.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steve LaBonne

      @bbleh: It’s hard to avoid the inference that they believe they will never be ejected from power. I may think they won’t be able to pull that off, but that doesn’t mean they don’t think they will.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      StringOnAStick

      Is New Deal Democrat around right now?  I’m seeing hints that there’s a brewing liquidity crisis as evidenced by the sudden huge upsurge in banks having to avail themselves of the overnight repo markets, and this is most definitely NOT a good thing.  Our last major liquidity crisis was 2008, and we all know well that turned out.

      I’ve been expecting some economic merde to hit the fan; you can’t keep taking an axe to the basis of the economy and not expect the tree to start leaning.  A decent people. we’ve all been more concerned about the daily impacts to normal people of all this endless deluge of shit.  How the overnight repo markets go tonight is likely to be instructive

       

      See Here:  reuters.com/business/us-banks-tap-fed-repo-facility-overnight-rates-climb-signaling-funding-strain-2…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      UH HUH

       

      Ayekooto

      @DeeOneAyekooto

      “They suddenly fall in love with Nigerian Christians. Is it because we now have the best Refinery in the world? Is it because of our lithium?” Pastor Wale Adefarasin, General Overseer of Guiding Light Assembly,

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jobeth

      Just saw this on Bluesky (sorry I don’t know how to link on phone). If true it sounds like another one bends the knee. We’re losing so much competent media.

      Lex McMenamin (they/them) *

      @leximcmenamin.com

      Follow

      I was laid off from Teen Vogue today along with multiple other staffers, and today is my last day.

      certainly more to come from me when the dust has settled more, but to my knowledge, after today, there will be no politics staffers at Teen Vogue.

      November 3, 2025 at 2:52 PM

      Reply
    31. 31.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rikyrah:

      Imagine that, Bruce Dern not being “such a great husband”. ;)

      Having said that, marriages where a child dies usually don’t survive, much less one with the typical strains of involving two Hollywood actors.

      Not surprisingly, she was on a Perry Mason episode because basically everybody of her generation was on at least one Perry Mason episode.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      Laura N. Rodríguez Presa (@LAURA_N_ROD) posted at 0:23 PM on Mon, Nov 03, 2025:
      Immigration agents crashed into a U.S. citizen on her way to work—then dragged her out and arrested her.

      Her family couldn’t find her for hours.
      She was later released without charges.

      Read the story: t.co/akRpMJQU1Q t.co/CwkOtLhowB
      (https://x.com/LAURA_N_ROD/status/1985412485185188067?t=9cwFrr-eZORRvbYGPT0LWg&s=03)

       

       

      Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) posted at 11:09 AM on Mon, Nov 03, 2025:
      As bystanders yelled, “You hit her! We have it on video!” agents ignored the crowd and forced Figueroa into a red minivan and drove away.
      Her car was left behind in the middle of the road, her coffee still in the cup holder, and her keys in plain view.
      t.co/lFcYXtm2BM
      (https://x.com/jmetr22b/status/1985394012795044116?t=seLqzQO1bqDNbUzJe9hb0Q&s=03)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bbleh

      @Steve LaBonne: probably some of that, but I would guess more YOLO-mania.  They’ve got the bit between their teeth and they’re running a bit wild.

      They had some professionals last time around.  This time, they seem to be awfully thin on the ground, and I’d guess the few there are (Wiles? a woman? gonna tell Trump he’s doin’ it wrong?) just don’t have much sway.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      So my company announced today that they will match up to $20K in employee donations to any food insecurity charity or food bank, starting next week. I wrote to them and said that with the terrible news about SNAP, I had made a food bank donation this weekend, could they match it even though it was a few days before the official start? They agreed to match it, so I am very grateful.

      Election Day here tomorrow!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kirklin

      So some corrections to my Epstein Discharge clock.

      1 – the window during which consideration is out of order is the last six, not ten, days.

      2 – The petition is considered old business next session, in other words it’s still up for vote and action.

      So if Grijalva is seated and votes this week or the 17th (they’re off the week of the 10th) we could see the Epstein files released this year. Otherwise even if seated and voting that doesn’t happen until after Jan 3.

      I’m mixed about this. On the one hand it is good it’s not mooted, but it means it’s more likely Johnson keeps the house closed indefinitely.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      LMAO. Zohran Mamdani just complimented Andrew Cuomo on Xhitter, congratulating him on his hard work getting the Trump endorsement.

      Maybe, after tomorrow, Andrew Cuomo will become nothing but an answer to a bar trivia question.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      The vicious D.C. sandwich thrower goes to trial.

      Throwing a sandwich at a federal agent turned Sean Charles Dunn into a symbol of resistance against President Donald Trump’s law-enforcement surge in the nation’s capital. This week, federal prosecutors are trying to persuade a jury of fellow Washington, D.C., residents that Dunn simply broke the law.

      That could be a tough sell for the government in a city that has chafed against Trump’s federal takeover, which is entering its third month. A grand jury refused to indict Dunn on a felony assault count before U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office opted to charge him instead with a misdemeanor.

      Securing a trial conviction could prove to be equally challenging for Justice Department prosecutors in Washington, where murals glorifying Dunn’s sandwich toss popped up virtually overnight.

      Before jury selection started Monday, the judge presiding over Dunn’s trial seemed to acknowledge how unusual it is for a case like this to be heard in federal court. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, said he expects the trial to last no more than two days “because it’s the simplest case in the world.”

      apnews.com/article/sean-dunn-subway-sandwich-trump-surge-98021a81f0a4587e3ecbc8f920bdb83e?utm_source…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      @Kirklin:

      I’m mixed about this. On the one hand it is good it’s not mooted, but it means it’s more likely Johnson keeps the house closed indefinitely.

      Johnson’s fig-leaf excuse for keeping the House closed, “The Senate should pass our CR and fuck you for even thinking that they have a say”, goes away on the 21st when that expires. Arguably, it goes away a week or so prior to the 21st. What does he do then? I mean, he could of course keep the House on permanent hiatus, but it’s going to look worse and worse the longer he does it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jackie:

      The vicious D.C. sandwich thrower goes to trial. 

      On National Sandwich Day!

      BOGO at Potbelly’s so he can chuck two subs at the fat Gestapo.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @lowtechcyclist: Why do these whited sepulchers insist children be starved for the “sins” they imagine the kids’ parents committed?  I think these goypers all preaching from a different book since this nonsense comes from neither Testament.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Old School: it sounds a lot like what a goyper would want actually

      Somebody running as a democrat who has neither a base, nor any expertise in government.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      Justin Slaughter

       

      @JBSDC

      The strongest candidate for Dems in 2028 will:

       

      – have no involvement in the Biden Admin

      – have a clear record of criticizing the Dem establishment

      – not be in Congress right now

      – ideally would not even be in elected office anywhere in 2028, letting them run as pure outsider

       

      The second point is pure hate and fairly inconsistent with the other three points

      ETA: who is JS and why does anyone care what he thinks.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Trivia Man

      @Trivia Man: Has anyone else gone into a field office recently? The bulletproof glass was a surprise. Back when Mikie Sheril first ran for congress we met every friday at the incumbent’s office.  Went up about 10 at a time to submit our individual weekly feedback. Good times!

      He retired rather than admit he was a trump lackey. Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Family was THE name in NI politics going back to the 1700s. Dad was a rare republican congressman who dpoke out against McCarthy. Henry Cabot Lodge is part of the family. Threw it all away for trump.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      H.E.Wolf

      @dmsilev: [Speaker of the House Johnson] could of course keep the House on permanent hiatus,​
      @Kirklin: it’s more likely Johnson keeps the house closed indefinitely.

      Electoral-Vote.com addressed this issue on Sat. Nov. 1st, and I was pleased to learn that “indefinitely” has a time limit. electoral-vote.com/evp2025/Items/Nov01-1.html – scroll down to the “Civics” section

      “B.H. in Southborough, MA, asks: From both theoretical and practical standpoints, what is the longest Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) could keep the House out of session?

      (Z) answers: Until January 3, 2026

      The founding parents knew about the trickery that the King of England sometimes pulled in dismissing Parliament for years at a time. So, the Constitution requires Congress meet a minimum of once per year. The date specified for that meeting was originally the first Monday in December, but it’s been changed by amendment to January 3.

      The January 3 date can be changed… by an act of Congress. And that would require the House to convene on some date before January 3. There is no reading of the Constitution by which a pro forma session would satisfy the January 3 requirement. And if Johnson calls Congress into session, for even 1 minute, he either has to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) or admit he was lying about his reasons for not seating her.

      What would happen if Johnson just ignores the Constitution, as his friend Don likes to do, or tries to get away with a pro forma session on January 3, cannot be known until it happens. But the rules are very clear.”​

      ETA: Attempted to fix my commenting failure

      Reply
    57. 57.

      tobie

      There’s a final phonebank from 6-8:00 pm for the judicial retention races in PA. Dems must hold on to the majority on the state’s Supreme Court. If you’re on edge, this is a great way to calm nerves.

      mobilize.us/s/V0YrcZ

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Watching the news, and JB Pritzker said Dump “can fuck all the way off” at an IFT conference.

      My eyes got really big reading that, and then I laughed out loud.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: One of my best work friends is in Chicago and she thinks the world of Pritzker. She talks him up often.

      The circle of colleagues with whom I will discuss political matters is small. But we still managed to make a Trump-shits-pants joke last week in a meeting. LAWL.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Shalimar

      It won’t happen because it is too much money, but I really wish Democrats could raise $1 billion nationwide for food aid and only make it available to those who have a SNAP card and are registered to vote for Democrats.  Fuck helping everyone.  Republicans did this.  If you voted for them, you deserve to be screwed.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah:

      “People being summoned to the U.S. Embassy in London — intimidation, threats of cessation of business, threats of family members losing visas.”\

      Summoned??? I think I’d claim that the email “invitation” went to spam.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jackie

      @Shalimar:

      Republicans did this.  If you voted for them, you deserve to be screwed.

      Children shouldn’t have to starve because of who their parents voted for.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jackie

      President Donald Trump uncorked an all-caps tirade against Democrats running for office in New Jersey and Virginia in a new Truth Social post on Monday.

      VIRGINIA AND NEW JERSEY, REMEMBER THIS: A VOTE FOR A REPUBLICAN MEANS SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ENERGY PRICES, A VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT, ESPECIALLY THESE TWO LOSERS WHO ARE RUNNING, MEANS A DOUBLING, TRIPLING, AND EVEN QUADRUPLING OF YOUR ENERGY COSTS. IT WILL NOT BE SUSTAINABLE, AND YOU WILL RUE THE DAY THAT YOU VOTED TO DESTROY YOUR LIFE! FAILING TO VOTE TOMORROW IS THE SAME AS VOTING FOR A DEMOCRAT.

      From RawStory

      The spelling is too perfect for FFOTUS to have typed this.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirl: I laughed so loud Mrs. B gave me that “what’s so funny?” look.

      ”The Great Khan just told Trump to fuck ALL THE WAY OFF.”

      Whereupon she laughed out loud.

      Git ‘em, Great Khan!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

        who is JS and why does anyone care what he thinks.

      Well, exactly. Going by his fantasy casting for Democratic Candidate 2028 he’s both an arsehole and absolutely determined not to win the White House, which is, like, super edgy, or something. I’m not entirely au courant with contemporary wankertrends.

      Going by his surname, and if my comic book knowledge is up to date, he’s a member of a secret order that has their heads trepanned in order to make them capable of seeing invisible monsters.

      Hmm. Both look to be true.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WTFGhost

      Man. I’m just trying to think of a way a person could make himself look even worse than Trump.

      He assured Democrats that he was willing to let people go hungry. That’s a bad look.
      He followed through. That’s a bad look.
      A judge says, “letting them go hungry is illegal,” and, having to be told that is also a bad look.

      With that, I think it’s a tie between:
      a) immediately appealing to the SCOTUS-6
      b) sullenly agreeing to follow the law, but only partly

      So I’m not sure he could make himself look worse.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      @WTFGhost:

      So I’m not sure he could make himself look worse.

      Dragging his feet with “it can take weeks or months for states to change the amounts” – so I guess all the adults and children just go hungry then.  makes no difference to T.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Gvg

      @rikyrah: I don’t believe that person is a democrat, nor a friend. I would assume it’s a foreign or Republican paid account.

      I think Biden is still pretty popular although I have noticed it is uneven. I can’t even say certain categories are more pro or anti, it seems almost random and a lot seems to depend on how much they heard about what Biden was getting done and how the bad debate struck them.

      Carter was an excellent former President but he ran as an outsider with no Washington connections and made a point of hiring people who also didn’t know Washington. It made him far less effective than he could have been while President, and was a mistake. On the other hand he appointed a lot of judges including blacks  and women and academic analysis that I have read says that had a big impact on our judiciary later. I suspect Biden knew about that too. Outsiders can also be corrupt, not innocent. Biden didn’t pick any crooks that I know of.

      this guy sounds like an idiot at best.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      billcoop4

      @Trivia Man:

      @Trivia Man: Has anyone else gone into a field office recently? The bulletproof glass was a surprise. Back when Mikie Sheril first ran for congress we met every friday at the incumbent’s office.  Went up about 10 at a time to submit our individual weekly feedback. Good times!

      He retired rather than admit he was a trump lackey. Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Family was THE name in NI politics going back to the 1700s. Dad was a rare republican congressman who dpoke out against McCarthy. Henry Cabot Lodge is part of the family. Threw it all away for trump.

       

      Rodney was always a useless tool, as was his cipher of a father.

       

      BC

      Reply
    80. 80.

      EarthWindFire

      @Gvg: I don’t believe that person is a democrat, nor a friend. I would assume it’s a foreign or Republican paid account.

      I thought it was George Clooney being a chickenshit after his recent interview, but your explanation is the simplest and the most likely.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      gene108

      @rikyrah:

      I am of opinion Republicans oppose environmental rules, because they LOVE pollution.

      They want dirty black smoke stacks belching pollution everywhere. They want forests cut down and wild animals slaughtered. They want to dump pesticides into watersheds because deadly algal blooms turn them on.

      It’s the only explanation for their hostility to every environment effort undertaken.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      WTFGhost

      @dmsilev: I think it’s maximally bad now, until something changes. The 21st won’t really be a change in kind, just degree. Anyone who isn’t a partisan thinks he’s doing something cowardly and subserviently.

      The big change in perception will be if/when something happens (FEMA runs out of money, for example) that demands House attention, and can’t be passed quickly enough, etc..

       

      @Jackie: This is really good news. It’s ridiculous for the entire administration to stomp the heck out of him, rather than wipe off the mayo, and the incident, in a single action, and carry on with making something something again, whatever the motto o’ the week is.

      @StringOnAStick: The one thing to remember about banks needing liquidity, is, it means they’re overreaching. Now, banks are expected to overreach, on occasion, because sometimes someone withdraws a hundred grand for a house, just as you make a hundred grand loan. So an important question to ask is, what the balance sheets look like, how deeply leveraged are they, etc..

      Of course, with a Republican in office, liquidity crises might be built into the package. I’m sure Trump has dismantled all the controls that Obama and Biden put in place!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      The Loony Liberal

      Just so I’m clear:

      The GOP doesn’t feed the hungry unless a judge orders them to do so.

      That sounds like a phenomenal campaign slogan to use against them.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lowtechcyclist

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      Why do these whited sepulchers insist children be starved for the “sins” they imagine the kids’ parents committed?

      My WAG is that condemning someone else’s (real or imagined) sin makes them feel all righteous.  And well, Fornicating Mom was the sinner, so that means that if her children starve on account of that, it’s all her fault, as they see it.

      It’s horrible. The Lord loves those kids. If Fornicating Mom is real, the Lord loves her too, every bit as much as he loves them, every bit as much as he loves me.  Maybe if she was loved rather than judged or ‘held accountable’ her life would take a turn for the better.

      Meanwhile, those kids need food, and so does she.  Making sure they are fed is something the Lord very specifically asks of us who claim to follow him.  You don’t ask if the people you are feeding are worthy, you just feed them.  And if you have the inner resources to see them as people and treat them that way, that would be good too.  But first – food.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Matt McIrvin

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: Deutoronomy 5:9: “I am a jealous God, and I will bring the curse of a father’s sins upon even the third and fourth generation of the children of those who hate me.”

      And these guys want to be the agents of God who make that curse sting bad.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Matt McIrvin

      @gene108: A lot of this is macho psychosexual stuff. Being kind to the environment is pussy wimp behavior, ravaging and destroying and polluting it is what real men do. Literal toxic masculinity.

      Reply

