Lots to watch for in tomorrow’s elections.
Here’s the scorecard I put together for tomorrow night – can you guys help me out and let me know if i I missed anything important or got anything wrong?
by WaterGirl| 69 Comments
This post is in: Elections, Elections 2025, Open Threads, Politics
For the MS Jackals (both links to Mississippi Free Press):
Meet the Candidates: Mississippi House Special Elections on Nov. 4
Meet the Candidates: Mississippi Senate Special Elections on Nov. 4
WaterGirl
Seems like there’ s a lot happening for an off year.
Also, if you haven’t already clicked on the squirrel in the sidebar, you might want to. He is very zen.
WaterGirl
@Nukular Biskits: Can you by any chance have an overview for the MS races? Not on specific candidates as much as… if these 10 seats flip, Ds will gain control of this chamber.
Or… even if they all flip, Rs retain control of everything.
Just looking for a broad overview.
edit: also, did the redistricting just affect the MS House? That’s what I thought, but now I am wondering.
Dan B
@WaterGirl: LOops like a Chipmunk, and very zen!
Jeffro
Jay Jones by like, 5 votes. You heard it here first. =)
Suzanne
In case anyone cares, Pittsburgh also has a mayoral election tomorrow. The Democrat will win…. I recently learned that there hasn’t been a Republican mayor for almost a hundred years.
@WaterGirl:
TBH, I’d have to do a little research.
Once upon a time, I was more plugged into local politics, back when I lived in Jackson County and was a member of that county’s Democratic Party.
I’ve kinda “lost my way”, spending way too much time on national politics/issues, which undercuts my sermon about how people need to pay attention to local/city/county/state politics.
For you, I’ll do better!
WaterGirl
@Nukular Biskits: Oh, don’t do any homework on our account. I just thought you might know.
I’m glad they got their redistricting, just hoping that it might be able to make a difference.
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: Yeah, it’s not critical to track it. The real drama was the Democratic primary. The Commonwealth Supreme Court races are important, though! We’re supposed to vote to retain every judge this time (there’s a lot more local judges, as well), so the back of the ballot will be easy for once!
Jeffro
@WaterGirl: I meant after the recount (which it surely will go to)
A win is a win is a win!
JanieM
Add Maine Question 1, the Rs trying to water down absentee voting and require voter ID to vote. Ask your favorite search engine about “Maine Question 1” and you’ll get tons of explanations. Here are two:
ballotpedia.org/Maine_Question_1,_Require_Voter_Photo_ID_and_Change_Absentee_Ballot_and_Drop_Box_Rul…
ETA: For the record, the red flag law question is #2.
Lyrebird
@WaterGirl: More cute photos of ground squirrels, gray squirrels, chipmunks, etc… Note it’s a commercial site from a photographer… She might just do this on the side, don’t have time to read thoroughly right now.
Jeffro
for what it’s worth, my RWNJ brother is apparently writing in his vote for VA Gov (ie, not Sears, not Spanberger). no idea what mythical creature he will be voting for but surely it’ll be the kind of principled conservative he imagines himself to be (and yet, keeps making excuses for MAGA from trumpov on down)
my bro…my broddy-bro-bro-BRO: if you can’t vote for Abigail Spanberger when her opponent is Winsome Earle-Sears, or just flat-out vote against Sears, then whew I don’t think you can be helped
Geminid
@WaterGirl: Minneapolis also has a mayoral election tomorrow. It seems to be a two-man race between incumbent Jacob Frey and stae Senator Omar Fateh, with minister DeWayne Davis and businessman Jazz Hampton leading the rest of the field.
All four are running as Democratic Farmer-Labor candidates. This will be a Ranked-choice election, with voters ranking 3 candidates by order of preference.
Czar Chasm
@WaterGirl Virginia’s scorecard could be enhanced with a tally of House of Delegates seats won: 51 gives that party control. I’m for keeping the three HoD races you have there, but I don’t want to dilute the effort being made with the other 97 races (for the first time in Forever, all 100 races have Democratic candidates).
Well, you got me curious so I went to the MS Legislature’s website. Looks like they finally updated it so I’m trying download the rosters so I can give you a detailed answer.
The short answer, unfortunately, is that Republicans will still likely control both chambers. Mississippians have a habit of voting very much against their best interests. But, hey, we really own the libs by doing so!
BeautifulPlumage
Washington’s LD5th has a newly appointed Dem state senator (Victoria Hunt) running against a MAGA. This district was red until the last election when Dem Bill Ramos won. He passed away unexpectedly early this year and Dems are trying to hold the state seat to keep the supermajority.
LD5 is a large district just east of Seattle with a lot of recent growth but still very rural in parts.
Jackie
I had to laugh at Dan B’s comment, and then again at your reply, WaterGirl!
It’s a Golden-mantled ground squirrel. :-)
WaterGirl
@Czar Chasm: Those 3 are specific candidates we supported, so that’s why they are there. But good idea on control of the House of Delegates. At least they don’t vote for the VA Senate this year.
That seems so smart, then you don’t have to give up your House seat if you want to run for Senate.
Geminid
@Czar Chasm: For what it’s worth, analyst Chaz Nuttycombe projects a 9-seat pickup fot Democrats, which would make the next House of Delegates 60D, 40R.
Nuttycombe also has Abigail Spanberger winning by 11.2%, Ghazala Hashmi winning by 6.4%, and Jay Jones winning by 2.1%
Ed. I notice that Ken Klippenstein and Mehdi Hassan are already trying to dirty Spanberger up. I guess they feel threatened by her.
Lyrebird
@WaterGirl: Yeah the yellow flower one got me to smile in spite of myself… Thanks for keeping us so well supplied with respite pics here as we forge ahead!
WaterGirl
@Nukular Biskits: Thanks. I was afraid that would be the news. But at least folks in those districts have a chance of a fair election.
Jackie
FFOTUS inspiring us to VOTE!
VIRGINIA AND NEW JERSEY, REMEMBER THIS: A VOTE FOR A REPUBLICAN MEANS SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ENERGY PRICES, A VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT, ESPECIALLY THESE TWO LOSERS WHO ARE RUNNING, MEANS A DOUBLING, TRIPLING, AND EVEN QUADRUPLING OF YOUR ENERGY COSTS. IT WILL NOT BE SUSTAINABLE, AND YOU WILL RUE THE DAY THAT YOU VOTED TO DESTROY YOUR LIFE! FAILING TO VOTE TOMORROW IS THE SAME AS VOTING FOR A DEMOCRAT.
From RawStory
The spelling is too perfect for FFOTUS to have typed this.
WaterGirl
@BeautifulPlumage: Is this a special election, then?
MazeDancer
Donald Trump endorsing Andrew Cuomo. Sex pests unite.
Having Trump endorse a candidate in NYC has to shave 5 to 10 points, at least, off their total.
Mario would be so sad.
Geminid
@WaterGirl: Hey, I’m just the messenger here.
Ed. One nice thing about Nuttycombe: he will critique his own predictions tomorrow night.
Suzanne
@MazeDancer: Mamdani is already trolling Cuomo about it. LMAO.
Humor is an underrated political skill.
TheOtherHank
I turned in my Yes on 50 vote the first day the drop boxes were accepting them. A few days later I got the “Your vote has been received and counted” text message. So that’s at least one vote for 50 in the Yes column.
ETA: I live about 10 miles down the coast from San Francisco; not the most Republican area. The other day I saw a guy tacking a No on 50 sign to a telephone pole. Good luck with that, bubba.
dmsilev
The Republicans in California have basically conceded defeat on Prop 50. There have been a whole bunch of ads for Yes on 50 with tag lines like “stick it to Donald Trump” and even the most blinkered Republicans in the state have been forced to admit that (a) Donald Trump’s statewide popularity ranks somewhere below “wildfire” or “earthquake” and (b) the Yes on 50 campaigns have very successfully framed this as a counter to Trump.
Trump sending “election monitors” won’t help him either. First off, the state will be monitoring the monitors. Secondly, CA is heavily vote-by-mail. 90% or thereabouts, typically. And the remaining 10% is heavily Republican, because of Trump’s particular fixation on the evils of mail-in-ballots. Which, as a side note, has given us the hilarious situation of the state GOP leadership not wanting to criticize Dear Leader but at the same time not wanting to suppress their own voter turnout., and therefore twisting themselves into knots trying to split hairs.
WaterGirl
I have updated the scorecard up top based on feedback so far.
WaterGirl
@TheOtherHank: Maybe he hit his thumb as he hammered it to the post?
TheOtherHank
Maybe he hit his thumb as he hammered it to the post?
We can only hope
WaterGirl
Am I the only one who thinks that Gov. Pritzker’s “Trump and his cronies can fuck all the way off” is intended to troll Trump and get him to do something way over the top?
*way over the top of all the stuff he is already doing that is way over the top.
TF79
Colorado has a state proposition (MM and KK) vote on “Should we feed school kids? Opinions differ,” specifically funded by higher taxes on the top 5% or so. May be a useful bellwether for general support for basic safety net functions.
Jackie
NYC is voting – BIGLY!
“In a record-setting early-voting period, more than 735,000 New Yorkers cast ballots in the race for the city’s next mayor, braving long, meandering lines outside polling stations,” the New York Times reports.
“More than a week of early voting ended with a surge, with about 151,000 people showing up on Sunday, the final day to vote before Election Day on Tuesday.”
I had to re-read that last sentence. I assume they meant final day to early vote before Tues.
Old School
Am I the only one who thinks that Gov. Pritzker’s “Trump and his cronies can fuck all the way off” is intended to troll Trump and get him to do something way over the top?
Pritzker said it two weeks ago. I’m not sure why it’s going viral now.
tobie
@Suzanne: I’ve phonebanked two nights in a row now in PA and I have to say the Democratic Party has done a pretty good job educating voters on how judicial retention elections work. I didn’t like that the two orgs I phonebanked with had different autodialers but I really, really appreciated how easy it was to send the people I called a text with the names of the 5 justices (3 on the Supreme Court, 2 on high courts) to vote to retain. That’s so helpful in this kind of race.
Jackie
Pritzker said it two weeks ago. I’m not sure why it’s going viral now.
Maybe to keep getting FFOTUS’s goat?
H.E.Wolf
@BeautifulPlumage: Thank you for mentioning WA State LD5!
WA LD26 also has a special election tomorrow. Democrat Deborah Krishnadasan was appointed to fill a vacancy in the WA State Senate when the previous incumbent won a seat in the US House.
H.E.Wolf
My go-to source for state elections is Daniel (“Taniel”) Nichanian, editor in chief of Bolts magazine.
I don’t have any social media accounts, but I check in with his Bluesky account periodically. It often has links to Bolts Magazine.
HeleninEire
NYC girl here. Mamdani is gonna win by a bazillion miles. Why? Oh so many reasons. NYC has it up to their eyes paying for everyone else. As they call us horrible names. I don’t mind. Lets be clear. I am a single woman living in NYC. I pay so much taxes….and that’s OK. But as soon as I see some asshole talking shit about me..Yeah no.
H.E.Wolf
@WaterGirl:
Thanks for the formatting help. I was in deep yoghurt, that’s for sure!
MTCinVA
Prop 50 in CA will decide if the state adopts new congressional districts to offset the changes that TX made. While I’m a big fan of independent commissions being responsible for redistricting, this is a temporary change for the 2026-2030 elections and the independent commission resumes their role with the next census. None of this should have been necessary but given the shenanigans across the country and the constant call for Democrats to respond to political norms constantly being violated, Yes on Prop 50 seems like the best option.
Suzanne
@tobie: Thanks for all your phone banking time! Agreed about sending info being helpful with these kind of races. I don’t like voting for the judges, as a rule….. I feel utterly unqualified and uneducated about what even makes a good judge, and I always go look at the Dem Party page or the Blue Voter Guide and just do as they advise.
Also, I have to note…. PA has such a different culture around elections from what I am used to. Some of my neighbors put up yard signs for City and County Council seats, local judgeships, etc. In Arizona, if even two of my neighbors could have named our Councilman, I would have been shocked.
tobie
@Suzanne: It’s nice to see that local elections still matter in a lot of places. They should! What a county does with schools, empty lots, the health department and so on matters so much. I know I was calling Dem voters tonight but I was still so happy to see they were psyched to vote. A ray of hope in these dark times. We need to collect each one.
NutmegAgain
We have local elections where I am (school board, dog catcher, board of finance, etc.) I’m looking forward to voting the straight Democratic ticket, and thereby thumbing my nose at the local repubs. I have state level representatives who are repub (although the Federal level is quite blue, including Chris Murphy & Blumenthal). My position is that anyone who runs or serves as a republican ought to hide their heads in shame, and give up going out in broad daylight.
Miss Bianca
@TF79: Voted yes on both, hope they pass. Also voted “yes” on a local ballot issue on raising our lodging tax to fund an income stream for childcare and affordable housing projects – the Usual Suspects are screaming about how TERRIBLE it would be to “TRIPLE TAX!!11!!” visitors to our fair valley by raising the tax from…2% all the way up to 6%.
Yeah, OK.
I expect it will lose. But I also expect we will try again with that one next year.
Prop 50 in CA will decide if the state adopts new congressional districts to offset the changes that TX made.
And unlike Texas—and other Red States currently engaged in gerrymandering the election—Californians actually get to vote on whether to do it.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
We have friends (my wife went to high school with them back in the late 70s, she was in their wedding, they in ours back in the early 80s) who are big property owners/restaurateurs in Denver (and now outside).
When we were filling out our ballots (for those who don’t know, the narrative for these props was about taxing people who’s income was over $300K) we always go “Oh, so this will tax them, good” and say “yes”.
Archon
Prop 50 is gonna pass going away. We Californians understand the age of unilateral disarmament under the guise of fairness or good governance just looks like weakness to Republican jackals.
Belafon
Also on the ballot in Texas are measures to make sure billionaires don’t get taxed like us common folk if they take their non-earned money out of the stock market.
Mike S
Voted in person for Prop 50 last week. Darrel Issa is one of the targeted republicans and even if that is the only flip it will be worth it.
RevRick
@WaterGirl: Off years are when most local elections occur. Mayors, County Council, school boards, judicial races. Because they are unsexy, vote turnout is usually much lower. This means that the party with the most committed, angry voters wins.
I fully expect that our Democratic mayor will handily win re-election.
BeautifulPlumage
@WaterGirl: No, due to the way the dates fell, they already went through a primary with the top 2 going on to this general election. Hunt got a higher percentage in the primary than her GOP opponent so hoping it is a solid defeat after polls close tomorrow. WA ia all mail-in voting.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings