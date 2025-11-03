Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 1,348: The Russian Butcher's Bill for October 2025

War for Ukraine Day 1,348: The Russian Butcher’s Bill for October 2025

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , ,

A black and white cartoon with Popeye the Sailor Man facing forward and to the left. His word bubble says "I Yam Disgustipated"

I am still trying to recover, energy wise, from the last ten days to two weeks, so I’m going to keep tonight’s update on the shorter side so I can get cleaned up and rack out.

Here’s what Russia hit Ukraine with during October 2025:

In October alone, the Russian army launched 5,298 drones and 276 missiles at Ukraine. One of the month’s largest attacks took place on October 30, when Russia used 705 pieces of weaponry.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:12 PM

President Zelenskyy did not deliver a daily address today. But he did have a press conference. Here is the video:

Georgia:

Protesters gathered in front of Georgia’s Public Defender’s office today to demand medical care for political prisoner and Russian activist Anastasia Zinovkina.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:56 AM

1/ A 71-year-old woman, Aza Chilachava was arrested by police in Tbilisi for blocking the road. This was her second arrest, and under the Georgian Dream’s repressive law adopted to suppress protests, it is punishable under the criminal code with up to one year in prison.

[image or embed]

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:13 AM

2/ Aza is a displaced person from Abkhazia who has been without housing for more than 30 years.

She has started a dry hunger strike.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:13 AM

71-year-old IDP from Abkhazia, Aza Chilachava, requesting a home from the state for 30+ years.

“I am from Gagra, when will you grace me with an apartment?”

Aza is now detained for “closing the road. 1/2

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:43 AM

And the illegitimate Speaker of the Parliament says that it’s the Finnish Foreign Minister and the EU Ambassador in Georgia to be blamed for her detention.

And on the right you see Anouki Areshidze, the designer wife of GD Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, with her USD 75,000 Tiffany necklace. 2/2.

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:43 AM

“The regime is already brought down when it jails me.

I will not give up. I will go first under the Criminal Code too. Isn’t that what I’ll be facing next? Know that. I’ll die for it. Yes, I close the road and I’ll again close the road!” 1/3

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

71-year-old IDP from Abkhazia, Aza Chilachava, who was stopped by the police for the second time and given a 1-day detention now. Next time she protests, it will be criminal prosecution of up to 1 year. 2/3

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

Her protest is largely fueled by the fact that the state hasn’t given her an apartment for 30+ years.

#TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3.

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

At least four more people have been arrested tonight in Georgia.

Rustaveli Avenue has been blocked for the 341st consecutive day.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:15 PM

Yet another journalist has been arrested in Georgia, Ninia Kakabadze. The charges are yet unknown.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:27 PM

The police arrested teacher Manana Javashvili, her adult sons, and sister “for blocking Rustaveli.” Javashvili, along with her sons Giga and Lado Tsibakhashvili, was detained simultaneously for 2 and 8 days, respectively. Manana’s sister was summoned to an administrative hearing.

[image or embed]

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:59 PM

The regime in Georgia has just detained Manana Javashvili, a 65-year-old teacher.

Yet another great example of a “foreign-funded CIA agent,” right, X tankies?

She’s the 3rd retired lady to be detained in less than 16 hours.

#TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:37 AM

Retired Manana Javashvili’s two sons are also detained for protesting. They just jailed an entire family.

So very Georgian values.

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:55 AM

And Manana’s sister too.

4 people from one family detained over protesting: mother, sons, aunt.

#TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:50 AM

Zurab Mentashashvili has been jailed pending trial for ‘blocking the road’ for a second time — meaning he may spend months behind bars for peacefully protesting.
Authorities claim he “might reoffend” or flee.
His next hearing is set for Dec 24.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:28 PM

The Georgian Dream regime has detained at least six more people tonight — among them 75-year-old IDP Guram Kukhilava.

Guram fled Abkhazia during the war. The first things he packed were his tools — he fixes cars for a living and takes great pride in his craft. He lives in an IDP settlement.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM

Britain:

Oooo is it Christmas yet? 👀

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:11 AM

The PRC:

Chinese oil refiners are shunning Russian shipments after the US and others blacklisted Moscow’s top producers – Bloomberg.

Good.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:46 AM

From Bloomberg:

Chinese oil refiners are shunning Russian shipments after the US and others blacklisted Moscow’s top producers and some of its customers.

State-owned giants such as Sinopec and PetroChina Co. are staying on the sidelines, having canceled some Russian cargoes in the wake of US sanctions on Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC last month, according to traders. Smaller private refiners, dubbed teapots, are also holding off, fearful of attracting similar penalties to those faced by Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., which was recently blacklisted by the UK and European Union.

The Russian crudes affected include the widely-favored ESPO grade, which has seen prices plunge. Consultancy Rystad Energy AS estimates some 400,000 barrels a day, or as much as 45% of China’s total oil imports from Russia, are affected by the buyers’ strike.

Russia has cemented itself as China’s biggest foreign supplier, in part because its oil is so heavily discounted due to the penalties imposed by other countries after the invasion of Ukraine.

The US and its allies are now ratcheting up those sanctions, on both Russian producers and their customers, in a bid to stop the war by choking off Moscow’s oil revenues. China is the world’s biggest crude importer, and any constraints on sourcing from its neighbor are likely to work to the benefit of other suppliers.

Those could include the US, which agreed a landmark trade truce with Beijing at a meeting last week between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. But the sanctions aren’t a total loss for Moscow. Blacklisted Yulong, which has had cargoes canceled by western suppliers, has turned heavily to Russian oil because of a lack of other options.

More at the link.

Carlo and Y_Y discuss amongst yourselves.

Belgium:

Reuters reports that reconnaissance drones were spotted over a Belgian airbase housing nuclear bombs. Belgium’s defense minister suggests that the drones may have been launched by the Russians.
www.reuters.com/business/aer…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:41 AM

Russia:

Head of Family Values organization detained in Moscow for alleged child trafficking 🤦‍♀️

Yes, you read that right. Russian “traditional values” on full display.

1/5

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

​Irina Rudnitskaya, a foster mother to 12 children, including some illegally abducted from the occupied territories of Ukraine, has been detained in Moscow. She also heads a Moscow-region public organization for the protection of family values, the “Commonwealth of Families,

2/5

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

Families with Children, and Socially Vulnerable Populations.”

​A criminal case was initiated in late August of this year. Two other individuals were arrested along with Rudnitskaya. All suspects are accused of trafficking in minors.

3/5

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

​Rudnitskaya is also known for having obtained guardianship over Bohdan Ermokhin, a teenager from Mariupol. In 2023, Ermokhin attempted to return to Ukraine but was detained by Russian security forces. He was later summoned to a Russian military enlistment office.

4/5

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

A few days after this, the teenager recorded a video appeal to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking for help to return home. The youth was handed over to Kyiv on his 18th birthday.

​The BBC reports that Rudnitskaya still retains custody of a girl who was kidnapped from Mariupol in 2022.

5/5

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

An associate of Strelkov, the Russian fascist Maxim Kalashnikov, appears to have regained his senses, admitting that the Russians have failed in the “cause of their forefathers” and that a generation of young Ukrainians driven by revenge and a desire to reclaim what was lost will soon emerge.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:01 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Air strike on the Russian command post t.me/soniah_hub/1…

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:01 AM

Russian tanks stuck in the mud

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:56 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:49 PM

Second explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ the city is under russian drone attack right now ‼️

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:52 PM

Third explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ fuck off already!

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:53 PM

4th explosion in Kharkiv ‼️
Fuck russia!

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:55 PM

These are all within the last ten minutes. It is 4:00 AM local time in Ukraine/9 PM EST.

It is unclear at this time from the air raid alert maps if this is just a localized drone attack on Kharkiv or the beginning og another early morning drone swarm followed by missiles.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russians destroyed warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk region containing Flint croutons, Chipster’s chips, and Big Bob peanuts.

A 11,000 m² facility in Pavlohrad storing goods and raw materials was completely wiped out. Tens of millions worth of products are lost.

Russian war against our food continues.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:06 AM

Chernihiv Oblast:

In Chernihiv region, a Russian drone detonated during fieldwork in Nizhyn district, killing two men (born 1993 and 2004).

Another man (born 1973) was injured and transported to the hospital.

The explosion also damaged three units of agricultural equipment.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Russian occupied Crimea Oblast:

💥 During the night of November 1–2, 2025, operatives of the “Prymary” unit carried out another successful strike on high-value components of the Russian air defense system in Crimea:

92N6E radar and power supply system of S-400 were destroyed. In addition, AORL-1AS and a P-18 radar were targeted.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Poltava:

In Poltava, a fragment of a Russian Shahed drone that they used to strike the city was installed in place of the monument to Peter I.

Very symbolic.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:24 PM

The Black Sea:

The Ukrainian Navy attacks a Russian special forces unit stationed on the Sivash oil platform in the Black Sea.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

On the night of November 3, SOF carried out strikes with FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drones on Russian military logistics facilities:

• Near Dovzhansk, SOF units hit a Rusian fuel train at the unloading site.
• Near Rozkishne village, another unit destroyed a Russian logistics and supply warehouse.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:21 AM

Something is detonating in occupied Dovzhansk, Luhansk region.💥🎆💥

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 5:29 PM

Pokrovsk:

“Pokrovsk — the enemy hasn’t had any success there in recent days. Between 26–30% of all combat on the front is taking place in Pokrovsk, and 50% of all guided bomb strikes are hitting Pokrovsk. You can imagine how difficult it is for our troops there.” – Zelensky.

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:47 PM

For every positive report I see regarding Pokrovsk, I also see a negative one and it is a bit hard to peer through the fog and friction to determine exactly how stable or unstable Ukraine’s position is in Pokrovsk and on the Pokrovsk front right now.

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Something is on fire in russian Volgograd 🔥

Small joys to appreciate 😌

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:59 PM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Kursk region, Russia. Black out 🖤

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:53 PM

Rylsk, Kursk region, russia.

The local substation “Rylskaya” was attacked. According to the district council, 16,000 customers are without power.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of russia. Lukoil oil refinery is getting sanctioned 🔥

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:05 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

AVT-6 oil refining was unit reportedly hit during drone attack on Saratov refinery t.me/GeneralStaff…

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:16 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

A video from a ship anchored near Tuapse during the Nov 1–2 attack captures VHF radio chatter between tankers Chai, Pollux, and port control. It shows failed air defense, impact moments, and the resulting fire.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Lipetsk Oblast, Russia:

Lipetsk 💥👀

[image or embed]

— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 5:46 PM

More BAVOVNA in Lipetsk 💥💥💥

[image or embed]

— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:21 PM

🤝👀

[image or embed]

— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:21 PM

😎

[image or embed]

— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:21 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

@patron__dsns

🍁🍄‍🟫🍂🐶 #песпатрон

♬ sarah – ikah

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Westyny
  • YY_Sima Qian

    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      and that a generation of young Ukrainians driven by revenge and a desire to reclaim what was lost will soon emerge

      I’ve got news for you, Max.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Unfortunately, I think the PRC will simply designate specific importer & refiners entities (w/ no exposure to Western financial networks & Western business transactions) to handle sanctioned Russian oil, or find means to transship through 3rd parties, just like it has done for Iranian oil. A lot of Iranian oil destined for the PRC market is reloaded to tankers off Malaysian shores, then shipped to PRC terminals, thus “laundered”. That is now Malaysia ends up “exporting” more oil to the PRC than its total domestic production, & it’s a massive trade.

      It takes time for the PRC to make the new arrangements, but I highly doubt it will forego the discounted Russian oil in a substantial way, & from a source that avoids the Malacca Dilemma, to boot.

      The PRC has also been busy building out an alternative financial infrastructure that avoids transactions in  USD/Euros (diverting to the Yuan or the currency of the counterparty) & avoids the SWIFT (diverting to the CIPS developed by the PRC, or the digital Yuan), to blunt the reach & impact of Western extraterritorial financial sanctions. This is among the rare concrete areas where the interests of the BRICS & SCO countries align. The purpose is not to dethrone the USD as the global reserve currency, per se, but to reduce the PRC’s (& that of its trade partners’) vulnerability to sanctions.

      The PRC is in tough negotiations w/ BHP to conduct 30% of the latter’s iron ore exports in the Chinese Yuan, Indonesia just issued its 1st sovereign bond denominated the Yuan (a small issue to test the waters), South Africa & Kenya just restructured parts of their dollar denominated debt to the PRC into the Yuan (a win-win solution where South African/Kenyan burrowers get lowered interest payment as the Yuan interest rate is significantly lower than USD, & the PRC lenders do not have to provide formal debt relief). The PRC & South Korea also just concluded a currency swap deal. The deal would have included Japan, if Ishiba had not resigned & been replaced by the far right Takaichi.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On Pokrovsk, Tatarigami_UA seems to have concluded that its loss is imminent (if not already a fact), & that it is pointless to try to rescue the situation (similar to Bakmut & Avdiivka):

      Tatarigami_UA @Tatarigami_UA

      Some observers have described the fall of Pokrovsk as “sudden.” That may be true if one followed the wrong analysts. In reality, the defense deterioration was apparent as early as 2024 and became unmistakable by 2025, as the underlying dynamics made the outcome nearly inevitable:

      2/ That the city continued to hold out until November is, in itself, an achievement. Still, the rapid loss of positions in summer/fall 2024, which left logistics vulnerable and exposed the flanks, combined with manpower shortages, largely dictated the outcome now unfolding

      3/ Launching a counteroffensive capable of retaking the city and securing its flanks, or even holding for another year, would have required diverting significant resources from other sectors of the front, a tradeoff that would result in disastrous situation elsewhere.

      4/ The broader battlefield dynamics remains unchanged. Russian forces advance despite sustaining higher casualty ratios in KIA and WIA. Persistent issues within Ukrainian units, including manpower shortages and command and control difficulties, are still in place.

      5/ The key task after withdrawal will be to prevent a repeat of the 2024 situation, when Russian forces achieved rapid gains in both the Ocheretyne and Pokrovsk sectors in a short period of time. Ukraine’s readiness behind Pokrovsk appears stronger than it was behind Avdiivka

      6/ Overall, the defense of Pokrovsk in 2025, given the circumstances, is a notable accomplishment. Yet the ultimate result of the defense will depend on whether the AFU command will decide to reinforce the city or conduct an organized withdrawal to better positions

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: The PRC is also in the process of significantly expanding its strategic oil reserves (as well as that of every other commodity imaginable), steeply discounted Russian oil is a very cost effective source of supply (gift link to WSJ article below):

      China Is Filling Up Its Oil Reserves Fast
      Cushion could protect country from any short-term supply disruptions related to new U.S. sanctions on Russian crude
      By Rebecca Feng
      Nov. 1, 2025 at 10:00 pm ET

      This build up of reserves has been a focus for the PRC government since the pandemic induced disruptions of 2020 – 2021.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      In better news, my nephew and his wife, whose wedding my dear wife and I attended last summer, have welcomed a son. Here’s hoping he doesn’t have to fight russians too, when he grows up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Westyny

      Thank you, and I hope you get some restipation tonight, Adam.  I  see the GD wives are sharing beauty secrets with our own Republican cis women.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Carlo Graziani

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think that you are probably right about Russian oil finding its ultimate destination in China—possibly India as well—by roundabout means. But at a minimum that oil will be even more severely discounted than it is already, as every intermediary takes a cut, and as sanctions risk gets priced in.

      So the new EU and US sanctions regimes will meaningfully impact Russian tax revenues. The pressure on Russia is definitely growing, in a channel that the Kremlin cannot ignore as easily as it ignores the human cost of the war.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Carlo Graziani: That’s right.

      The impact of financial sanctions will be reducing the revenue into the Russian coffers, by reducing Russian’s bargaining power & forcing steeper discounts, but it is not remotely a “war winning” strategy, & indeed perhaps less impactful that Ukraine’s ongoing & highly successful bombardment campaign.

      I think the West severely underestimated Russia’s economic capacity for waging war, from the very beginning, though. The joke was that Russia is just a gas station w/ nukes, & its nominal GDP is less than that of Italy, However, Russian GDP in PPP terms is twice that of Italy & larger than Germany’s. The Russian economy is also far less oriented toward services & far less financialized, so a much greater share of its economy can contribute to the war effort. The Russian industry is not very diversified nor advanced, but access to PRC, Iranian, NK, & Western (via 3rd parties) components & inputs keep it functional.

      Reply

