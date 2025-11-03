I am still trying to recover, energy wise, from the last ten days to two weeks, so I’m going to keep tonight’s update on the shorter side so I can get cleaned up and rack out.

Here’s what Russia hit Ukraine with during October 2025:

In October alone, the Russian army launched 5,298 drones and 276 missiles at Ukraine. One of the month’s largest attacks took place on October 30, when Russia used 705 pieces of weaponry. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:12 PM

President Zelenskyy did not deliver a daily address today. But he did have a press conference. Here is the video:

Georgia:

Protesters gathered in front of Georgia’s Public Defender’s office today to demand medical care for political prisoner and Russian activist Anastasia Zinovkina. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:56 AM

1/ A 71-year-old woman, Aza Chilachava was arrested by police in Tbilisi for blocking the road. This was her second arrest, and under the Georgian Dream’s repressive law adopted to suppress protests, it is punishable under the criminal code with up to one year in prison. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:13 AM

2/ Aza is a displaced person from Abkhazia who has been without housing for more than 30 years. She has started a dry hunger strike. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:13 AM

71-year-old IDP from Abkhazia, Aza Chilachava, requesting a home from the state for 30+ years. “I am from Gagra, when will you grace me with an apartment?” Aza is now detained for “closing the road. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:43 AM

And the illegitimate Speaker of the Parliament says that it’s the Finnish Foreign Minister and the EU Ambassador in Georgia to be blamed for her detention. And on the right you see Anouki Areshidze, the designer wife of GD Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, with her USD 75,000 Tiffany necklace. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:43 AM

“The regime is already brought down when it jails me. I will not give up. I will go first under the Criminal Code too. Isn’t that what I’ll be facing next? Know that. I’ll die for it. Yes, I close the road and I’ll again close the road!” 1/3 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

71-year-old IDP from Abkhazia, Aza Chilachava, who was stopped by the police for the second time and given a 1-day detention now. Next time she protests, it will be criminal prosecution of up to 1 year. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

Her protest is largely fueled by the fact that the state hasn’t given her an apartment for 30+ years. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM

At least four more people have been arrested tonight in Georgia. Rustaveli Avenue has been blocked for the 341st consecutive day. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:15 PM

The police arrested teacher Manana Javashvili, her adult sons, and sister “for blocking Rustaveli.” Javashvili, along with her sons Giga and Lado Tsibakhashvili, was detained simultaneously for 2 and 8 days, respectively. Manana’s sister was summoned to an administrative hearing. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 12:59 PM

The regime in Georgia has just detained Manana Javashvili, a 65-year-old teacher. Yet another great example of a “foreign-funded CIA agent,” right, X tankies? She’s the 3rd retired lady to be detained in less than 16 hours. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:37 AM

Retired Manana Javashvili’s two sons are also detained for protesting. They just jailed an entire family. So very Georgian values. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:55 AM

And Manana’s sister too. 4 people from one family detained over protesting: mother, sons, aunt. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:50 AM

Zurab Mentashashvili has been jailed pending trial for ‘blocking the road’ for a second time — meaning he may spend months behind bars for peacefully protesting.

Authorities claim he “might reoffend” or flee.

His next hearing is set for Dec 24. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:28 PM

The Georgian Dream regime has detained at least six more people tonight — among them 75-year-old IDP Guram Kukhilava. Guram fled Abkhazia during the war. The first things he packed were his tools — he fixes cars for a living and takes great pride in his craft. He lives in an IDP settlement. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM

Britain:

The PRC:

From Bloomberg:

Chinese oil refiners are shunning Russian shipments after the US and others blacklisted Moscow’s top producers and some of its customers. State-owned giants such as Sinopec and PetroChina Co. are staying on the sidelines, having canceled some Russian cargoes in the wake of US sanctions on Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC last month, according to traders. Smaller private refiners, dubbed teapots, are also holding off, fearful of attracting similar penalties to those faced by Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., which was recently blacklisted by the UK and European Union. The Russian crudes affected include the widely-favored ESPO grade, which has seen prices plunge. Consultancy Rystad Energy AS estimates some 400,000 barrels a day, or as much as 45% of China’s total oil imports from Russia, are affected by the buyers’ strike. Russia has cemented itself as China’s biggest foreign supplier, in part because its oil is so heavily discounted due to the penalties imposed by other countries after the invasion of Ukraine. The US and its allies are now ratcheting up those sanctions, on both Russian producers and their customers, in a bid to stop the war by choking off Moscow’s oil revenues. China is the world’s biggest crude importer, and any constraints on sourcing from its neighbor are likely to work to the benefit of other suppliers. Those could include the US, which agreed a landmark trade truce with Beijing at a meeting last week between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. But the sanctions aren’t a total loss for Moscow. Blacklisted Yulong, which has had cargoes canceled by western suppliers, has turned heavily to Russian oil because of a lack of other options.

More at the link.

Carlo and Y_Y discuss amongst yourselves.

Belgium:

Reuters reports that reconnaissance drones were spotted over a Belgian airbase housing nuclear bombs. Belgium’s defense minister suggests that the drones may have been launched by the Russians.

www.reuters.com/business/aer… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:41 AM

Russia:

Head of Family Values organization detained in Moscow for alleged child trafficking 🤦‍♀️ Yes, you read that right. Russian “traditional values” on full display. 1/5 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

​Irina Rudnitskaya, a foster mother to 12 children, including some illegally abducted from the occupied territories of Ukraine, has been detained in Moscow. She also heads a Moscow-region public organization for the protection of family values, the “Commonwealth of Families, 2/5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

Families with Children, and Socially Vulnerable Populations.” ​A criminal case was initiated in late August of this year. Two other individuals were arrested along with Rudnitskaya. All suspects are accused of trafficking in minors. 3/5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

​Rudnitskaya is also known for having obtained guardianship over Bohdan Ermokhin, a teenager from Mariupol. In 2023, Ermokhin attempted to return to Ukraine but was detained by Russian security forces. He was later summoned to a Russian military enlistment office. 4/5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

A few days after this, the teenager recorded a video appeal to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking for help to return home. The youth was handed over to Kyiv on his 18th birthday. ​The BBC reports that Rudnitskaya still retains custody of a girl who was kidnapped from Mariupol in 2022. 5/5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM

An associate of Strelkov, the Russian fascist Maxim Kalashnikov, appears to have regained his senses, admitting that the Russians have failed in the “cause of their forefathers” and that a generation of young Ukrainians driven by revenge and a desire to reclaim what was lost will soon emerge. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:01 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Kharkiv:

Second explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ the city is under russian drone attack right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:52 PM

Third explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ fuck off already! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:53 PM

These are all within the last ten minutes. It is 4:00 AM local time in Ukraine/9 PM EST.

It is unclear at this time from the air raid alert maps if this is just a localized drone attack on Kharkiv or the beginning og another early morning drone swarm followed by missiles.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russians destroyed warehouses in Dnipropetrovsk region containing Flint croutons, Chipster’s chips, and Big Bob peanuts. A 11,000 m² facility in Pavlohrad storing goods and raw materials was completely wiped out. Tens of millions worth of products are lost. Russian war against our food continues. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:06 AM

Chernihiv Oblast:

In Chernihiv region, a Russian drone detonated during fieldwork in Nizhyn district, killing two men (born 1993 and 2004). Another man (born 1973) was injured and transported to the hospital. The explosion also damaged three units of agricultural equipment. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Russian occupied Crimea Oblast:

💥 During the night of November 1–2, 2025, operatives of the “Prymary” unit carried out another successful strike on high-value components of the Russian air defense system in Crimea: 92N6E radar and power supply system of S-400 were destroyed. In addition, AORL-1AS and a P-18 radar were targeted. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Poltava:

In Poltava, a fragment of a Russian Shahed drone that they used to strike the city was installed in place of the monument to Peter I. Very symbolic. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:24 PM

The Black Sea:

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

On the night of November 3, SOF carried out strikes with FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drones on Russian military logistics facilities: • Near Dovzhansk, SOF units hit a Rusian fuel train at the unloading site.

• Near Rozkishne village, another unit destroyed a Russian logistics and supply warehouse. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:21 AM

Pokrovsk:

“Pokrovsk — the enemy hasn’t had any success there in recent days. Between 26–30% of all combat on the front is taking place in Pokrovsk, and 50% of all guided bomb strikes are hitting Pokrovsk. You can imagine how difficult it is for our troops there.” – Zelensky. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:47 PM

For every positive report I see regarding Pokrovsk, I also see a negative one and it is a bit hard to peer through the fog and friction to determine exactly how stable or unstable Ukraine’s position is in Pokrovsk and on the Pokrovsk front right now.

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

A video from a ship anchored near Tuapse during the Nov 1–2 attack captures VHF radio chatter between tankers Chai, Pollux, and port control. It shows failed air defense, impact moments, and the resulting fire. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Lipetsk Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

Open thread!