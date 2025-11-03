Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Will the 6 Corrupt Members of the Court Restrict the Tariffs This Week?

Will the 6 Corrupt Members of the Court Restrict the Tariffs This Week?

by | 112 Comments

Supreme Court Decisions Again Today at 10 am ET (June 26 Edition) & Open Thread

(Euronews)

The Supreme Court could restrict Trump’s use of tariffs, challenging his unprecedented trade strategy.

President Donald Trump sees tariffs — or the threat of them — as a powerful tool to bend nations to his will.

He has used them in an unprecedented way, serving not only as the underpinning of his economic agenda but also as the cornerstone of his foreign policy during his second term.

He has wielded import taxes as a threat to secure ceasefires from countries at war. He has used them to browbeat nations into promising to do more to stop people and drugs from flowing across their borders. He has used them, in Brazil’s case, as political pressure after its judicial system prosecuted a former leader allied with Trump. In a recent dispute with Canada, the president also used tariffs as a punishment for a television advertisement.

This week, the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether Trump has overstepped federal law with many of his tariffs. A ruling against him could limit or even take away that swift and blunt leverage that much of his foreign policy has relied on.

Trump has increasingly expressed agitation and anxiety about the looming decision in a case he says is one of the most important in US history. He has said it would be a “disaster” for the United States if the justices fail to overturn lower court rulings that found he went too far in using an emergency powers law to put his tariffs in place.

Trump had said he wanted to take the highly unusual step of attending the arguments in person, but on Sunday said he had ruled it out, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

Narrator: More like they wouldn’t let him!

“I wanted to go so badly — I just do not want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

The Justice Department, in its defence of the tariffs, has highlighted the expansive way Trump has used them, arguing that the trade penalties are part of his power over foreign affairs, an area where the courts should not second-guess the president.

Earlier this year, two lower courts and most judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Trump did not have power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to set tariffs — a power the Constitution grants to Congress. Some dissenting judges on the court, though, said the 1977 law allows the president to regulate imports during emergencies without specific limitations.

The courts left the tariffs in place while the Supreme Court considers the issue. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to wield them to pressure or punish other countries on matters both related and unrelated to trade.

“The fact of the matter is that President Trump has acted lawfully by using the tariff powers granted to him by Congress in IEEPA to deal with national emergencies and to safeguard our national security and economy,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement. “We look forward to ultimate victory on this matter with the Supreme Court.”

Still, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump trade team is working on contingency plans should the high court rule against the Republican administration.

“We do have backup plans,” Leavitt said on Fox News. “But ultimately…we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule on the right side of the law and do what’s right for our country. The importance of this case cannot be overstated. The president must have the emergency authority to utilize tariffs.”

(Business Insider)   h/t Jackie

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether those tariffs can stand.

If the Supreme Court kicks Trump’s tariffs to the curb, it’ll be taking away one of the most powerful and flexible tools the president has used to pursue his economic agenda. If it lets Trump keep them, it’ll reflect the Supreme Court’s ever-broadening view of presidential power.

To legally justify the “Liberation Day” taxes on American importers, the White House leaned on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. The Carter-era law allows presidents to limit international transactions after declaring a national emergency, and has typically been used to justify sanctions.

The Supreme Court is considering whether the IEEPA allows presidents to impose tariffs, a power no previous president has ever claimed. If the court decides yes, it’ll take up a second issue: Whether giving the president this power tramples upon Article I of the Constitution, which says it’s Congress’s job to set and collect taxes and duties.

Those questions give the justices room to choose their own adventure in how they approach the case, according to Rachel Brewster, a professor of international trade at Duke Law School.

If they zero in on the text of the IEEPA, they might be more inclined to uphold the decisions of lower courts, which found the tariffs illegal, she said. If their questions center on national security, things could swing in Trump’s favor, according to Brewster.

“There’s multiple frames,” Brewster told Business Insider. “It’s a mix of all these things — it’s a mix of domestic taxation, it’s a mix of domestic regulation, but it also implicates foreign imports and foreign negotiation. So I think there’s a lot of wiggle room.”

“I think there’s a lot of wiggle room.”  God help us all!

Surely at some point even the 6 corrupt members of the Supreme Court have to wake up and realize that if they don’t stop him now, he could set his mobs on them.  Thanks to the court’s own corrupt ruling!

How can 6 otherwise smart (even if evil) “justices” not be able to draw a fucking dotted line from one thing to another???

Open thread.

*edited to add the Business Insider quote and to clarify what should be obvious – that I am not talking about the 3 justices who still care about the rule of law.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    112Comments

    4. 4.

      ArchTeryx

      Never depend on this SCOTUS to do the right thing for anyone save Trump and themselves. A crashing economy isn’t their problem since they made Trump king. “What, me worry?” has been their Alfred E. Newman philsophy of governing, why would they change now?

      Everything is fine in their world, and will be until some lone wolf starving person starts taking potshots at them.  That might bring home exactly how serious this is, but I doubt it will happen. Nobody connects any dots any more. They just blame who their radio, TV and preexisting prejudices tell them to blame.

      Us.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shakti

       

      Surely at some point even this corrupt court has to wake up and realize that if they don’t stop him now, he could set his mobs on them.  Thanks to their own corrupt ruling!

      How can otherwise smart (even if evil) people not be able to draw a fucking dotted line from one thing to another??

      They’re betting:

      1)he won’t and

      2) that they’ve squirreled enough bribe money away for effective private protection.

      3)The ones who ruled in his favor expect that the justices who voted against Trump are in far more danger and such mobs are far more likely to go after the judges appointed by Biden and Obama.

      I’m not saying that calculus makes a lick of sense.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      since the Corrupt 6 seem to have trouble interpreting plain English, I have concerns that they’ll be able to look at this

      Earlier this year, two lower courts and most judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Trump did not have power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to set tariffs — a power the Constitution grants to Congress. Some dissenting judges on the court, though, said the 1977 law allows the president to regulate imports during emergencies without specific limitations.

      and come to the correct conclusion.

      Somewhat related… didja ever notice that “originalism” = “whatever conservatives believe or want”?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Barney

      For anyone who doesn’t subscribe to Borowitz:

      Navy Accidentally Strikes Superyacht Carrying Clarence Thomas Near Venezuela

      WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—The US Navy struck a superyacht carrying Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, as it cruised off the coast of Venezuela, the Pentagon confirmed on Sunday.

      As Navy divers searched for the Thomases, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the sinking of the 160-foot-long luxury vessel “an honest mistake.”

      “When you’re going after narcoterrorists, every now and then you’re going to hit a Supreme Court justice,” he said.

      borowitzreport.com/p/navy-accidentally-strikes-superyacht

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @ArchTeryx:

      Never depend on this SCOTUS to do the right thing for anyone save Trump and themselves.

      That’s my point.  I think their self-preservation would kick in here if they just draw the fucking dotted lines from what he’s been doing to what he could do to them if they don’t rein him in.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      This court has no legitimacy, and this will carry over to future courts.  1 judge per federal district.  Job 1 is winning elections, but “expand the court” pols should be preferred whenever possible.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Between the elections tomorrow and the topic of this post, I am trying (and mostly failing) to be as zen as the squirrel CHIPMUNK Golden Mantled Ground Squirrel in the sidebar today.  Be sure to click on him for the full effect.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ArchTeryx

      @WaterGirl: My first comment remains. They’re very well paid (i.e. bribed) to not connect those dotted lines. Period. And they won’t until their lives are on the line, and the find out the monarch they created is Frankenstein’s Monster.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Fraud Guy

      I think these justices expect to outlive Trump proper, and that his successor will be suitably gracious in their use of the power they have granted him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RaflW

      Kavanaugh and his ‘stop’ gave away the game: These six fully expect to never be detained, or if so, to be released as soon as their very special DYKWIA* password is said. And I mean detained in the larger authoritarian sense, not just ICE stops.

      *Don’t You Know Who I Am

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @ArchTeryx:

      Everything is fine in their world…

      Tumbrels would change that, lots and lots of tumbrels.

      But yeah, I don’t expect them to rule in any way other than to support wtf P-Tape’s doing at any given moment.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Shakti

      @sab:

      I’d guess the presidential library or bug out funds. Not sure how much is already in crypto, which has known vulnerabilities.

      Like crypto kidnappings.

      I feel like I need a chalkboard and one of those investigation pinboards and an XFiles mythology mapper.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MattF

      My guess is that SCOTUS will try to split the difference, somehow. That would concede something to Trump while preserving some of their prerogatives. I suppose they will able to do that since… well, they are lawyers, after all.

      ETA: It’s a tariff emergency!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @ArchTeryx: ​

      Never depend on this SCOTUS to do the right thing for anyone save Trump and themselves.

      My thought is that they might decide to save Trump from himself, since the tariffs themselves and the uncertainty over what they’ll be on any given day are two of several nontrivial threats to our economy.

      And if the economy crashes badly enough, there’s always an outside chance that the GOP could lose enough Senate seats to prevent younger versions of Thomas and Alito from being confirmed if they die or retire.​

      ETA: Fixed some grammar.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      H.E.Wolf

      @ArchTeryx: ​ Are you speaking of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman, whose community has faced enslavement and lynching?

      Are you speaking of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Latina woman, whose compatriots are being disappeared off of US streets into out-of-country prison hellscapes by masked thugs?

      Are you speaking of Justice Elena Kagan, a Jewish woman whose religious community endured the Nazi Holocaust?

      I think these three Justices know very well what it is to have their lives on the line, simply for being who they were at birth.

      And I think that threatening anyone’s life, even rhetorically, must be easy to do. Republicans and right-wing freaks do it all the time.
      We are revealed by the people we choose to emulate.

      ETA: Fixed misspelling.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
       
      Trump’s handpicked minions believe his tariff claptrap. Their ability to wrap themselves around the axle defending them on camera shows a deep misunderstanding—whether heartfelt or sheer stupidity—of what tariffs are, why they are used, and the metrics of their impacts.

      So no, nobody’s stopping him from doing bad things.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      FastEdD

      I thought last year the SCOTUS would rule at least to preserve their own power. Nope, Rump has absolute immunity to do any damn thing he wants. They are so messed up they don’t take care of themselves. At least on tariffs, the worst that could happen is things stay the same. Which is awful. Or things could get a little better.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      ArchTeryx

      @H.E.Wolf: Those three? They’re on the side of the angels, but they’re outnumbered two to one. They have zero influence in any decision about Trump. It’s pure False Attribution and False Equivalence fallacies to think I was referring to ALL SCOTUS justices, not just the Sinister Six.

      I didn’t threaten anyone’s life. I’m not even armed any more. But do remember who is still out there, and already killed a major figure on the Right.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Damn, I am 0 for 2 in the past two days.

      I called the mule in yesterday’s image a horse, and now I’ve called a chipmunk a squirrel.

      I am apparently in need of remedial wildlife identification!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trollhattan:

      Trump’s handpicked minions believe his tariff claptrap. Their ability to wrap themselves around the axle defending them on camera shows a deep misunderstanding—whether heartfelt or sheer stupidity—of what tariffs are, why they are used, and the metrics of their impacts.

      So no, nobody’s stopping him from doing bad things.

      The Seditious Six may be the Federalist Society’s handpicked minions, but they’re not Trump’s. Even the three he appointed in his first term didn’t have to pass a Trump loyalty test first; things hadn’t gotten to that point yet.  And even within GOPworld, tariffs seem to be particularly a Trump fixation, rather than a widely held GOP belief.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @WaterGirl: well there was the time he sold him a horse but delivered a mule. But that’s all settled. Now we live in simple peace and harmony.

      P.S., I understand AI is pretty good at image recognition these days, maybe try it?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @ArchTeryx: I did the same thing in my original post.  I assumed that everyone would know that of course I don’t think the 3 stellar female Democratic justices are not corrupt.

      I got my dander up for about half a second before I realized that she was right to point that out.  This is the written word and anyone on the internet – of any political persuasion – can read what we’ve written.

      And if they don’t know us they most surely cannot know our intent, so I appreciated the opportunity to clarify my intent for the record.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @sab: Reactionary jurisprudence used to be called “Strict Constructionism,” but that term got a bad name during the Civil Rights era. So the reactionstaries rebranded the doctrine as “Originalism.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      Made me look… Congress.gov on IEEPA:

      Following committee investigations that discovered that the United States had been in a state of emergency for more than 40 years, Congress passed the National Emergencies Act (NEA) in 1976 and IEEPA in 1977. The pair of statutes placed new limits on presidential emergency powers. Both included reporting requirements to increase transparency and track costs, and the NEA required the President to assess annually and extend, if appropriate, an emergency. Some experts argue that renewal process has become pro forma. The NEA also afforded Congress the means to terminate a national emergency by adopting a concurrent resolution in each chamber. A decision by the Supreme Court, in a landmark case, however, found the use of concurrent resolutions to terminate an executive action unconstitutional. Concerned about the termination provisions in the NEA, Congress amended the statute to require a joint resolution, significantly increasing the difficulty of terminating an emergency.

      (Emphasis added.)

      That last bit is an out for the Sinister Six. “Congress can fix it via a Joint Resolution, until then, we’ll stay out of it (and let 47 do what he wants, as we always do)…”

      Grr…

      Every election matters. Every gettable vote matters. We have to vote the monsters out.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Harrison Wesley

      The fact that the SCOTUS majority uses the shadow docket so much tells me all I need to know. If you don’t have any honest legal arguments, don’t show anything at all.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The correct result is obvious here, but I don’t have much faith that we will get at least two of the six to look beyond their monarchical views.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      gene108

      @trollhattan:

      Trump’s handpicked minions believe his tariff claptrap. Their ability to wrap themselves around the axle defending them on camera shows a deep misunderstanding

      I doubt Nutlick and Bessent are fooled into believing Trump’s BS about tariffs. They have much too much experience in finance to not understand how international trade works.

      What they expect to get from being Trump’s bootlickers, I do not understand.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Tim C.

      Because I am a terrible person, I am at least enjoying this case as a no-win situation for the scrotus-six.

      Here’s the results of their choices.

       

      1. They allow Trump to keep tariffing.  (Most Likely Outcome):  The economy keeps cratering and this combined with AI bubble that is going to blow well before 2028, along with whatever other disasters we havent anticipated yet will cause the GOP to get hammered for the next few cylces.  This also increases the chances of Court Packing or other ways of getting the court under control once the Dems return to power.
      2. They do some kind of ridiculous punt that doesn’t make any decision, but does allow for Trump to keep Tarrifing.   This is the kind of dumbshit logic Roberts has fallen into really really deeply.   This will just be a repeat of of option one,  exactly zero people who understand the supreme court will be fooled. This also includes some kind of very weak-sauce limit on the tariffs that doesn’t have any practical impact (This is also likely)
      3. They block the tarriffs in a meaningful way.   (Not going to happen.)  This isn’t like the Lisa Cook thing where someone clearly got through to Trump on the line being real.   This is core to the cult-power Trump wields.   IF the Supreme Court blocks the tariffs then the whole thing starts blowing up.
      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid: Jill Lepore wrote a good book about it (and turned the book into a good piece in The Atlantic)

      shorter: since the Founders believed the Constitution would and should evolve, the only truly ‘originalist’ belief is that it needs to change with the times…not conform to what people thought in 1787 (or what some conveniently say people thought back then)

      It’s holding this country back in so many ways!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      ArchTeryx

      @WaterGirl: Sorry, WG. I’m just very tired. The inhumanity all around me and waiting for what hideous news the next day will deliver is just wearing me down.

      And I can’t escape it. I work for NYS Medicaid. There is no escape from this disaster for me. Just waiting for the tsunami to finally reach me

      That my best friend’s country bumpkin family just put down a cat I have known and loved for 10+ years for a freaking internal abscess Does. Not. Help. Easily treatable by antibiotics and half a dozen of us would have contributed to Mr. Jaws’ treatment. Nope. Just put the cat down. Too expensive.

      My mood right now is spectacularly ugly over that alone. Goddamn callous, selfish faux-independent rednecks are going to be the death of us all.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Princess

      The tariffs hurt the economy but that’s not their worst damage (and besides, SCOTUS has no remit to forbid something because it harms the economy, and that’s a good thing). The worst problem is they allow the president a massive funding source outside Congress. That’s pretty much the end of the coequal powers in the constitution and the end of democratic America. You have a king. The English prevented their king from levying taxes without consent of Parliament in the 1390s. That’s a lot of regression on America’s part.

      fwiw I imagine they’ll allow Trump to continue but in such a way it doesn’t seem to create a precedent. But it’s the whole ballgame.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Redshift

      @Jeffro:

      Somewhat related… didja ever notice that “originalism” = “whatever conservatives believe or want”?

      Yeah, I figured out some years ago that every conservative “doctrine” or “school of thought” is blatantly outcome-oriented to dictate that cases must be decided the way conservatives want.

      I was honestly stunned when I first heard that originalism is taught in law schools. How anyone can’t recognize that it’s just the argument from authority logical fallacy (I say the Founders agree with me, so I win)…

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Redshift

      @Princess:

      The worst problem is they allow the president a massive funding source outside Congress.

      The other worst problem is that arbitrary tariffs with no process are a tool for the king to extort businesses. If a president can destroy your business on a whim, lots of CEOs will see no alternative to, say, handing over 10% of their business “to the government”.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gvg

      @RaflW: The border patrol is not hiring bright people and the quotas being requested are insane. Sooner of later there IS going to be something that happens to a justice or their immediate family. Congress is also a possibility, they could get scared and take back the power of tarriffs, which they should. There have already been stupid mistakes. Its going to impact the powerful too.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Redshift

      He has wielded import taxes as a threat to secure ceasefires from countries at war. He has used them to browbeat nations into promising to do more to stop people and drugs from flowing across their borders.

      I don’t know much about this news source, but the pattern of no skepticism about what he claims he’s doing is widespread in our degenerated media.

      Most countries he claims he’s bullied them into a ceasefire either say he had nothing to do with it, or are obviously sucking up to him by giving him credit. For drug trafficking, they’ve learned to “promise” to do more, because he’s a sucker who just wants praise, he never checks if they follow through. He’s constantly getting suckered on his “trade deals,” too.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      ArchTeryx

      @Old School: At this point if I were a SNAP recipient (and I have been a SNAP recipient), I’d use whatever ends up on my card to buy all the food I could immediately. They can’t claw back what you’ve already eaten, or is already in your pantry. And right now I wouldn’t trust the fucking USDA farther than I could throw their building.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      gvg

      @Princess: It seems to me that they could declare that all revenues and gifts (bribes) have to go through certain accounting processes according to the law which would take all the money aways from Trumps control. Then he would lose interest. They could also do something about the income going to him personally. But I bet their own income wouldn’t stand scrutany.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      trollhattan

      Okay big fella, settle down now.

      US President Donald Trump has said he would be reluctant to send federal funding to his hometown of New York City if left-wing front-runner Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor of America’s biggest city this week.

      “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a Communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” Trump said in a television interview.

      The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to cut federal grants and funding for projects primarily located in Democratic-run areas.

      Opinion polls indicate Mamdani is ahead of his main rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on the eve of Tuesday’s vote.

      Trump did not elaborate on his remark about funding should Mamdani win. New York City received $7.4bn (£5.7bn) in federal funding this fiscal year.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Socolofi

      @Another Scott: So anyone paying attention knows the SCrOTUS ain’t gonna rule against Trump. The easiest way to punt here is to simply say that Congress can decide at any time that there’s no emergency and take back their enumerated power, but until then they are clearly Ok with the emergency and delegation therein.

      It’s perhaps a more interesting question whether SCrOTUS will go beyond and say tariffs are a part of foreign policy and thus something the President gets to do. I suspect, given it’s easy just to duck and maintain status quo, they’ll do that.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      ArchTeryx

      @WaterGirl: I think you’d have loved Mr. Jaws. A tuxedo blind in one eye but my goodness that cat got along with nearly EVERYONE except real cat haters. When my fiancee (who is very good with animals) introduced herself to Mr. Jaws with the typical hand-out-to-sniff, he sniffed her, and promptly started bunting her hand.

      A stranger, and he’s already bunting her for attention. And he got a ton of it. She brought cat treats every time she visited. He’d sneak into our guest bedroom just to snuggle with us.

      There is something hinky about the whole story; my best friend admits he might have screwed up the details (which makes me just as angry at HIM). I mean, if the cat had cancer or something terminal – he was getting on in age – I can understand their decision to euthanize. We’ve had to put our cats down for terminal cancer before and we are in tears when we have to do it. But for a freaking INFECTION?! That’s not even sepsis, but localized? That’s as callous as I can imagine.

      Doesn’t help they always let their cats go outside and many over the years were lost without a trace.

      These people really make me sick sometimes, but they’re my best friend’s family. It’s just one of a hundred contradictions I have to deal with every day because I am not a goddamn fucking Good German.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WTFGhost

      @Princess: The court has plenty of room to forbid Trump’s “emergency powers” use of tariffs without citing economic harm. There is no emergency; were there an emergency, Trump’s declaration of one wouldn’t meet the legal standard; without an emergency, the power to change trade standards is gone, kaput, never even existed.

      The courts could also rule that he can’t set tariff rates at all, under that law, since taxing power was explicitly given to Congress. The right call is to shut down his tariff authority, The question is whether they’ll do the right thing, or decide to vote by their blackened soul, which say “let God-fearing Republicans seize power in the name of Biblical Authority and YHWH’s desire to see DJT ruling America in a Godly Manner!”

      By “God” and “YHWH” they actually are referring to their real lord, Satan, who lives to deceive, but nowadays, feels American souls are a bit like Pirate Booty (an over-puffed corn-starch treat, no real flavor, no strong texture, just, generically “a snack food” ), because “evil” is just so cheap and easy, vote R, wear a hate saying “Make America TrumpGreat for the first timeAgain” in the form of a hat, and watch Fox News, or stream something more stupid and hateful from One America News, or some other vile bucket of swill emanating from the vomit of an information demon, except when the demon gets diarrhea (DO NOT ask), and when said swill permeates the thought matter of your fellow Americans, cheer and say they are finally starting to “get it” where “it” is the evil disease of the soul that destroys all that is good and right.

      So American souls have plenty of evil in them, but it’s all dull, unoriginal, evil, a sort of juvenile evil that steals hubcaps just to steal hubcaps. (Honestly, I’d be impressed if a kid could find a hubcap to steal, these days.)

      Anyway: the judges are captured by Satan, and might rule incorrectly, but I think it’s silly for a law school prof to say there’s a lot of “wiggle room” unless they mention first, that “well, Constitutional Law is in flux; we have six demons sitting on the bench, and there’s no telling what nonsense they’ll come up with.”

      Regardless, everyone knows that the SCOTUS Six is enamored of vile evil in all its forms, and think they’ve found their hero in Donald Trump, which shows just how warped the mind, spirit, and, let’s face it, *EYEBALLS*, are warped when you worship evil. You look at that man, you just know that he’ll cut and run, and throw down chairs in your path, because that’s the only way he runs faster than you, so he can escape while the monster consumes you, one strip of skin at a time, over the course of many hours, during which he could arm himself and come back to rescue you, but he broke a nail the last time he armed himself, so he’s too afraid.

      So you’re probably right, the SCOTUS-6 – say their names three times!
      SCOTUS 6
      SCOTUS 6
      SCOTUS 6
      Wow… that’s three 6s in a row. Yeah, you could be right!

      So, you’re probably right, in service to the Antichrist, they’ll cut out another portion of their souls (if they can still find one!) and throw it on hellfire, and rule in favor of President Antichrist, while wording the decision in such a way that it’s clear that they can yank the permission back, sua sponte, if needed.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jeffro

      @trollhattan: SCOTUS: well of course the president – a Republican president, that is – has a line-item veto over Congressionally-approved appropriations to places he doesn’t personally like or when he simply feels they would waste the money

      completely originalist!!!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Eric S.

      @Another Scott: As a mental exercise earlier this year I wrote down some ideas I have for an improved US Constitution. Emergency powers is something that clearly needs a check.

       

      POTUS, or anyone acting in his stead, may declare a national emergency.

      Executive declared Emergency cannot last more than 90 days. After that Congress must declare it. See above.

      Congress, by simple majority, may end an executive declaration of emergency. POTUS does not get a veto.

      POTUS cannot declare multiple emergencies in a rolling 12 month period. Any additional emergency must be approved by Congress.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kelly

      @Princess: The worst problem is they allow the president a massive funding source outside Congress.

      I’m not a lawyer but my understanding is tariffs are taxes and which should go into the Treasury. No different from your income taxes. Money spent from the Treasury should be authorized by Congress. Tariffs are not a financial loophole. Trump’s spending is breaking the law.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      RandomMonster

      @Shakti: Where is all this supposed tariff income going anyways? What is it funding?

      Oh, didn’t you hear? It’s placed on the tariff shelf.

      Trump: “Recently they said they found billions of dollars. And they couldn’t understand — I said, ‘check the tariff shelf.’ And they come in the next hour and they say, ‘Sir, you’re right, it was from the tariffs.'”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      ArchTeryx

      @Kelly: Right now the law is what King Trump says it is, and the Sinister Six agree.  Getting the rule of law back is going to, by itself, be an amazingly heavy lift, and may well require a new Constitution.

      How many red, rural states are there again? A Constitutional Convention ain’t going our way either.

      So here we are.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Socolofi

      @Shakti: It flows into the general fund and can be used for anything, but there’s no explicit “this will be used to fund that” thing going on.

      But the actual reason for tariffs has nothing to do with the money that comes in, as it’s effectively a quiet sales tax on us.

      What Trump has done is caused a lot of pain to allies, and is making them come to him to give him stuff to stop the pain. And you can bet that the thing he’s most interested in is purchases of his shitcoin or some other indirect bribe, rather than an improved deal that helps US workers in some manner.

      Every country out there is busy working to make sure they aren’t at risk for the US (or anyone, but mostly the US) screwing them over like this again, so long term, it’s going to be harder for the US to get the good terms with everyone. But Trump doesn’t care about that – he’s all about short term direct gain, which he is very effectively maximizing.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JaySinWA

      @Harrison Wesley: So the Republicans have given SNAP recepients only one option – eat the rich.

      Nah, they will let them eat Nutraloaf. But that might just lead them to eat the rlch.

      https://bsky.app/profile/laurajedeed.bsky.social/post/3m4oxlkyves2

      From the quoted Diane Yap Tweet:

      The point of EBT is to ensure people don’t starve to death. That’s it. Even if we agree that’s a worthwhile goal, it can be achieved with Nutraloaf..

      ETA

      A compilation of the foods offered in American prisons wouldn’t be complete without the mention of the infamous nutraloaf. Served in some facilities as a form of punishment for misbehaving inmates, it typically consists of leftover bread, beans, potatoes, cheese substitute, fruits, and vegetables, mashed together and baked in a loaf pan. Another version is made from carrots, cabbage, milk, rice, beans, potatoes, and oatmeal. Either way, the end result is a messy brownish lump that doesn’t look very appetizing.

      Read More: tastingtable.com/1889777/typical-us-prison-food/

      Reply
    88. 88.

      RandomMonster

      @WaterGirl: I can’t tell if the part in quotes is a real quote from T or a fake quote from you.

      It is a 100% real quote! The ‘tariff shelf’ was just so idiotic it lodged itself in my memory.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Redshift

      @trollhattan:

      “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York

      You don’t “give” money to New York, or anywhere else, asshole.

      Go ahead, Republicans, tell us again that he’s not trying to be a king.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @ArchTeryx: how pitifully true that is.  Can you imagine proceeding through life utterly clueless about absolutely everything but what “your” billionaire wants from you today?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      WTFGhost

      @Harrison Wesley: In point of fact, an attorney is explicitly forbidden from using bad faith of any sort in arguments. They are allowed to make statements that hide their own knowledge (e.g., if they know their’ client’s guilty, they are still allowed to assert innocence until the sentencing phase) but they aren’t allowed to lie, or present a deliberate sophistry. Problem is, if you wrap up a sophistry in enough words, you can’t prove it was a mere mistake, especially today, when you have the SCOTUS-6 ruling against the law, the Constitution, and common sense.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Jeffro:  Yes.  I noticed that.

      @Shakti: Marbling President Lincoln’s office ?  (The Lincoln bathroom was actually his office, with a privy pit behind a screen in a corner).

      Reply
    95. 95.

      WTFGhost

      @RandomMonster: So, they call him “sir” when he says something so galactically stupid, they can’t get “mister president” to form on their lips. They’re crying because they’re trying *so* hard to get him to understand simple reality. They’re begging him, begging him, to see the great light of reality, and he turns that into one of his stories, and people think it shows leadership, when it just shows the pains of parenting a toddler.

      We truly don’t think enough about the importance of being a stay-at-home parent!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      JaySinWA

      @JaySinWA: More on nutraloaf as food punishment from the Tasting Table link:

      In fact, per the University of Minnesota, the nutraloaf may be considered a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which states, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

      Indeed, prisoners who have to endure this type of diet for several days, weeks, and, sometimes, months, may suffer dire health consequences that include distress, gastrointestinal bleeding, weight loss, diarrhea, and vomiting.

       

      Read More: tastingtable.com/1889777/typical-us-prison-food/

      Plenty of incentive to get of the dole, amitrite

      ETA Truely weaponizing SNAP. Food that kills was kind of RFKjr’s beef with everything.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Betty

      My bet is that they rule against Trump to save him from himself. They really don’t want to make him more unpopular if they can help it. Besides the tariffs are not just hurting the little people.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      WTFGhost

      @ArchTeryx: Keep in mind, if Trump does enough destruction, he *will* destroy the Republican brand in the South, just as surely as the Civil War (NEVER “The War Between The States,” unless you mean the “Bigoted Rebel States where we paddled their heineys so badly, they yelled in pain, and later, called it the Rebel Yell, and made it a point of honor, the stupes!”) before now ruined the Democrats in the south.

      Never forget that people are hungry in red states too, and those people don’t give a damn if it means “compromising with DEMONcrats!!!” they just know, they can’t feed their kid. They can’t feed themselves. They were told they’d be fed, and now they aren’t, and they don’t want to hear whose fault it is, they want it fixed!

      Repubs have two choices: compromise or break the filibuster. If they break the filibuster, everything, from higher Obamacare premiums, to the misery at the grocery store, becomes their fault too. Eventually, they realize they are best off compromising, because they know they want to pretend they weren’t in favor of all this destruction.

      Of course, I could be wrong – Republicans might well go over the cliff with Trump. But we can’t prevent that – for that, we really are powerless. So, just like with all-out nuclear war, all you can do is hope for sanity on the parts of enough people.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Aziz, light!

      A christianist theocracy is not going to install itself. The Six will do whatever it takes to move that goal along.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: ​
       
      I think they’ve gotten some assurances. The problem is that Trump is memory challenged and getting senile. He’s going to just react to things.

      They know he’s spiraling but without him the whole thing collapses.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      WTFGhost

      @Redshift: You know how I hope they rule? I hope they rule that tariffs reset to 0 automatically, but, paid tariffs aren’t refunded.

      That would be the absolute worst of all worlds. Republicans think (for want of a weaker word) that if all tariffs are refunded, that will spur a burst of economic activity. They wrong. They always are!

      Trump would stop looking like a dictator, and look like a sad, sundowning man with no real power any longer. “You are my puppet! I can make you walk, like zees, I can make you dance, like zees, and I can take away you power, like zees!”

      And then GIlligan woke up from his nightmare of being a puppet tyrant. Will no one wake Trump up?

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WTFGhost: The Civil War didn’t ruin the Democrats in the South, at least once Jim Crow regimes were established. It was a problem for them in the North.

      Civil RIGHTS ruined the Democrats in the South, when they effectively decided to kick the Dixiecrats to the curb.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WTFGhost

      @Matt McIrvin: It ruined *REPUBLICANS* in the south, since they were the ones who whipped the yellah traitors like the trait’rous pups they were. They were okay with the Democrats.

      ETA: Yeah, I swapped parties – problem with my brain. “Democrat” and “Republican” have the same number of links. I search for “Party/South,” I’m as likely to say “Democrats were POPULAR/Republicans were DEMONIZED” as the reverse, without realizing I’ve switched them… again!

      And since I know what I meant, I can’t catch the error in my brain, until I lose the narrative, and then, I can proof reed. Ahem.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Old School

      @WTFGhost:

      That would be the absolute worst of all worlds. Republicans think (for want of a weaker word) that if all tariffs are refunded, that will spur a burst of economic activity. They wrong. They always are!

      Refunded to who?  The importers who passed the cost to the consumer?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WTFGhost

      @Old School: Yes. Tariffs are always paid to the importer, so they’ll be refunded to the importer, who has no obligation that I know of to refund the money to someone who paid the asking price.

      A company (like Amazon) might have a contract in place that says “if tariffs are refunded, they go to us,” and an importer under those circumstances has an obligation to refund them to Amazon, but, without a contract like that, you paid the asking price, as a consumer.

      Now, if Amazon got a refund, they might choose to refund customers; that’ show you build indescribable brand loyalty, donchaknow, but, unless there’s some oddity in the law I’m not aware of, barring a contract changing the terms, the duty is paid by the importer directly (“give us the duty, then you get the shipment”), so the only obligation by the USA would be to return the money to the importer directly.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      WTFGhost

      @JaySinWA: What’s worse, is, there’s probably a way to make multiple varieties of reasonable tasting nutraloaf, and it’s probably cheaper to order it prepackaged, than using the labor to make it manually, it would be like having Soylent’s Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink wafers, none very good, but not actively sick-making, for prisoners, though even *that* should be time-limited.

      Hell, we burned a bunch of nutrient cookies for kids; making them for the prisons (possibly without baby vitamins&minerals) might bring up economies of scale, and allow more famine relief, more quickly. I’m not saying we can re-invent Lembas wafers, but if we could at least make a palatable cram, that would be a useful thing.

      (Any of you read Lord Of The Rings before you knew that italics meant that a word from another language was being used, and you shouldn’t expect it to comport with normal pronunciation? I did! I always thought you had to pronounce cram with a special accenting, and always read it like it was boldface.)

      As for feeding people, my grandma got to stand in line for government cheese, and she did (made a fine grilled cheese!), but no one ever suggested it should cost her a penny of her earned benefits, the things to which she was entitled – no, it was a gift, from Uncle Sam, saying “this paid back a dairy farmer’s loan! Have a few lunches, to help us celebrate a farmer’s success!”

      If you wanted to feed the masses cram to prevent food riots, that’s fine, but at least be honest: it’s edible food assistance, because you’re too stupid, stubborn, and evil, to give people enough money they don’t need it. You don’t get to count it as assistance – you want to call it assistance, you deserve the effing riots!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Eric S.

      @WaterGirl: That’s wher Congress comes into play and can vote to end the emergency. They are the arbiters of “fake” in my world. I realize that may be ineffective right now so I’m definitely open to revisions.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      no body no name

      @WaterGirl:

      They don’t.  What they are all counting on is that he kicks the bucket and they get to install who they want.  The biggest difference between Trump and Hitler is age.  We don’t talk about this.

      What comes post Trump will be worse.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gvg: ​

      It seems to me that they could declare that all revenues and gifts (bribes) have to go through certain accounting processes according to the law which would take all the money aways from Trumps control. Then he would lose interest.

      Ideally he would lose the principal as well. ;-)

      Reply

