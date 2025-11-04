Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Big Law's Big Choice (Paging Our Balloon Juice Attorneys)

Really interesting article from Paul Rosenweig about chickens coming home to roost!

I know some of you don’t like the Bulwark, but as long as we are fighting the demise of the rule of law together, I’m not going to dismiss them out of hand.

I would love to hear from our various BJ attorneys – are the 9 who signed these (I think, sleazy) agreements in a bind, and is it realistic to think they would seriously consider backing out of the agreement?

A D.C. Bar opinion shows why it would be ethical for the nine Big Law firms to rescind their settlement agreements with Trump. But to do so would invite his wrath.

When nine Big Law firms settled with Donald Trump (or, perhaps more accurately, cravenly “caved” to him), they probably thought that discretion was the better part of valor. Why fight with the big dog when the fight will only hurt, and when there is no apparent downside to surrender?

The downside has now become apparent. As reported in the New York Times, the District of Columbia Bar Legal Ethics Committee recently issued an opinion calling into grave question the ethical appropriateness of Big Law’s settlements with Trump.

Though the opinion does not mention Trump by name, the upshot of the opinion is that the big law firms that settled with him have to address significant ethical questions. Taken seriously, this opinion is a quiet earthquake that might shake the foundations of several law firms both because it says that what the law firms have done may have violated the Rules of Professional Conduct and because it also suggests that their violations cannot be cured without rescinding their agreements with Trump.

To see why, it’s worth backing up a bit to set the groundwork.

I can’t share the whole article, but it’s definitely worth reading the whole thing!

One of the most important aspects of the Rules of Professional Conduct is a prohibition against conflicts of interest. For example, a conflict of interest might arise when one lawyer in a large law firm is representing a client (let’s call him Client A) and another potential client (Client B) wants to sue Client A. As a general matter, a lawyer cannot represent one client in a suit against another existing client—at least not without the consent of both of the clients.

But conflicts of interest do not arise exclusively between clients. A lawyer’s own financial or personal interests also may create a conflict between her clients and her. And so, the rules provide that: “a lawyer shall not represent a client with respect to a matter if . . . the lawyer’s professional judgment on behalf of the client will be or reasonably may be adversely affected by . . . the lawyer’s own financial, business, property, or personal interests.”

Toward the end of the article:

There are only three ways to eliminate a conflict—get an informed waiver from the client, drop the client, or remove the conflict. The D.C. Bar opinion makes clear that the waiver option may not be realistic. The firms may not in fact be capable of securing knowing waivers from their clients since the indefinite nature of their commitments to Trump render any disclosure almost by definition incomplete.

And no firm wants to drop a big institutional paying client. But none of them are any happier following this analysis to its logical conclusion—that the only foolproof way to remove the conflict is by withdrawing from the agreement with Trump.

Discuss!

 

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I have always felt that so much of big law caving was not only cowardly but wrong to cave like they did, and it has left me questioning their integrity.  Everything Trump touches dies.

    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      [obligatory IANAL] I wonder whether one goal of coercing the firms into these agreements was to prevent them from representing clients suing the government.

    5. 5.

      fancycwabs

      NAL, but I suppose they could pay back all legal fees to clients not the United States Government or Donald Trump and allow those clients to seek other representation from firms without the ethical dilemmas of representing their clients and also the antichrist.

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      And if judges don’t count, either.

      President Trump said on Truth Social that federal food benefits won’t be distributed until after Democrats agree to reopen the government.

      The Department of Agriculture had said just yesterday it would abide by a court order to pay at least partial benefits.

      New York Times: “The president’s comments carried great political, legal and economic significance and raised concern that the administration might be violating a judge’s order requiring the government to keep funding SNAP payments.”

    10. 10.

      Balconesfault

      The end result could be those firms that refused to kneel to Trump in the first place will face much less wrath of the administration down the road than any firms that kneeled and then wanted to rescind the agreement.

    12. 12.

      Balconesfault

      @trollhattan: I’m wondering if this is why it’s safe to expect some sort of watered down, split the baby opinion on the tariffs case.

      Roberts has ample reason to believe that if the Court just strikes down the tariffs, this will be the line where the Trump administration makes it clear that they don’t care what the court says.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @JaySinWA: Oh, sorry.  Usually the fancy boxes created through their substack automatically take you to the article.  In this case, when you click them, they just show you a larger image.  Not sure why that is, but i added the link up top.

    14. 14.

      Ishiyama

      The Wisconsin Attorney’s Oath includes this: “I will never reject, from any consideration personal to myself, the cause of the defenseless or oppressed, or delay any person’s cause for lucre or malice.”

      I don’t think that the deals Big Law cut with Trump pass the smell test. They have something foul-smelling stuck on their shoes.

    16. 16.

      JaySinWA

      @MattF: The article points out that law firms may be subject to liability from any client that loses a case and claims inadequate disclosure. Ethics and loss of ethics have a price.

    19. 19.

      Deputinize America

      While I’d like to say that there are iron-fast rules about the “where my personal interests come into conflict with my client interests”, I’ve noticed that many of these vaguely theological arguments generally lead to little that is concrete enough for discipline.  That said, I do think that the Big Law toadies that signed on to help enormously wealthy and powerful authoritarian interests pro bono (and gratuitously so) have managed to find the magic line, cross it, and then turn around and give the finger to those clients with claims against the government.

    20. 20.

      Deputinize America

      @JaySinWA:

      I did have to laugh one time when I made the rolodex of somebody who wasn’t really shopping for a a lawyer for a high dollar divorce.  He’d already made his choice and was simply eliminating potential competition.

    21. 21.

      JoeyJoeJoe

      Since this is an open thread, here’s a random election-related story that I initially posted elsewhere but decided to share.  No particular relevance to politics today, but I thought it was interesting

       

      Back in 1975, in Chicago, Representative John Kluczyinski (spelling?) died. State Representative John Fary was summoned, by Mayor Daly, to the Mayor’s office. According to the stories, Fary expected to be told that he was retiring, but was instead told that he was running for the congressional seat.

      Fary won several terms, but was eventually defeated in the 1982 democratic primary by William O. Lipinski.

    22. 22.

      Ishiyama

      @Deputinize America: That’s one reason why divorce is considered such a treacherous field of practice. Weasels everywhere. (I mean mostly the clients, but some lawyers encourage or counsel that sort of crap.)

    24. 24.

      RaflW

      Not a lawyer, but in terms of institutional decay, this seems like a b ig deal. In a good way. A functioning society (ok, barely) we need important credentialing outfits like the D.C. Bar to weigh in.

      I do think state Bars are an avenue to exact at least some price for a variety of lawyers who’ve gone to work at the White House or closely attached to cabinet agencies and are doing some pretty darn bad law (to a layperson, anyhoo). Trump Mk I freak Rudy getting permanently disbarred as an example.

    30. 30.

      gene108

      I wouldn’t be surprised if the partners at these law firms agreed to sign on to whatever Trump demanded, because they like the way Trump does things.

      Trump gives people access (via bribes) that other presidents have not. I’m sure having the possibility to get access to the president is worth more than ethical obligations.

      It’s why so many big businesses have rushed to support Trump’s ballroom, library, a biopic on Melanie, etc. They like being able to buy access.

    34. 34.

      Old School

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Are the nine Big Law firms that signed these agreements with Trump named anywhere?

      Above the Law lists them as:

      the notorious nine Biglaw firms — including Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; Skadden; Simpson Thacher; Paul Weiss; Milbank; Willkie Farr; A&O Shearman; and Cadwalader — signed with Donald Trump to escape or get out from under odious (and unconstitutional) executive orders.

    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Balconesfault:

      this will be the line where the Trump administration makes it clear that they don’t care what the court says.

      If that’s the case, it’s better that we get there sooner rather than later.

    40. 40.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: I believe Marc Elias specializes in election law. There are plenty of other legal battles to be waged (or not) against the Trump regime.

      ETA He can’t handle them all. and He shouldn’t have to.

    41. 41.

      laura

      My opinion; likely to be as unpopular as me and my other opinions; is that Big Law made a calculation that they’d more likely profit from caving to trump, and avoid much downside for a handful of reasons, few of which concerned ethics or screwing over existing clients. My opinion is based upon the current Supreme Court’s majority who have not been arsed to recuse in the face of obvious conflicts of interest. If the greasy 6 are okay with an absence professional ethics, why shouldn’t their friends and colleagues in Big Law.

      Feel free to rip me a new one.

    42. 42.

      MattF

      @WaterGirl: I think a lot of the legal battles are waged between Trump and combinations of various State Attorneys General. Which leaves individuals in the dust— but that has always been the case.

    43. 43.

      WTFGhost

      @Balconesfault: It would seem to me, then, that you have to ask how dangerous a completely lawless President is, and whether it’s time to make it clear that only Congress can rein in an out-of-control President, because they’re the only ones with the threat of removing that President from the Presidency.

      Lie down with fasci-dogs, get fasci, “Chief Justice” Roberts!

    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @laura:

      Couldn’t these law firms be swayed by public pressure/backlash against them? Trump is pretty unpopular and is unlikely to get more popular when the chickens come home to roost in a year or so thanks to his awful policies

      How would they react to protests outside their headquarters?

    51. 51.

      gvg

      Is there a list of Big Law firms that did not vave? It seems to me I recall some did not and gained clients when the others started having clients jump ship. There were some immediate consequences that I remember. Some of the rich clients and corperations are/were not stupid and left right away. That conflict of interest was obvious, and the big law firms were stupid not to see it.

      That said I think they may have bent because they didn’t see anyone else standing up. At that time Trumps extreme reactions were still new and resistance was in shock and denial. We are in a different place now and some notable institutions have fought back, but too many still haven’t. It matters that the good guys get more numbers. I think it may have seemed more hopeless then. Doesn’t excuse it, but I think it could have been a factor.

    52. 52.

      WTFGhost

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: You might be right. People who are used to legal thinking don’t often think of abusing the system, and how it could ensnare a person. So they sign a little agreement, seems safe enough, but, oops, didn’t think like a criminal attorney.

      It would be weird to have thought up the scam, and not have plotted the pay-off. And remember, Trump went so far in 2020 as thinking to get Pence to accept a false electoral count, so he knows how to think like a criminal, and has attorneys who will help him be a criminal. Thankfully a couple of his co-conspirators faced legal consequences, but that wouldn’t slow anyone down this time, when they think they’ll cement permanent Republican control, like any good Green Lantern could.

