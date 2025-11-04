Really interesting article from Paul Rosenweig about chickens coming home to roost!

I know some of you don’t like the Bulwark, but as long as we are fighting the demise of the rule of law together, I’m not going to dismiss them out of hand.

I would love to hear from our various BJ attorneys – are the 9 who signed these (I think, sleazy) agreements in a bind, and is it realistic to think they would seriously consider backing out of the agreement?

A D.C. Bar opinion shows why it would be ethical for the nine Big Law firms to rescind their settlement agreements with Trump. But to do so would invite his wrath.

When nine Big Law firms settled with Donald Trump (or, perhaps more accurately, cravenly “caved” to him), they probably thought that discretion was the better part of valor. Why fight with the big dog when the fight will only hurt, and when there is no apparent downside to surrender? The downside has now become apparent. As reported in the New York Times, the District of Columbia Bar Legal Ethics Committee recently issued an opinion calling into grave question the ethical appropriateness of Big Law’s settlements with Trump. Though the opinion does not mention Trump by name, the upshot of the opinion is that the big law firms that settled with him have to address significant ethical questions. Taken seriously, this opinion is a quiet earthquake that might shake the foundations of several law firms both because it says that what the law firms have done may have violated the Rules of Professional Conduct and because it also suggests that their violations cannot be cured without rescinding their agreements with Trump. To see why, it’s worth backing up a bit to set the groundwork.

I can’t share the whole article, but it’s definitely worth reading the whole thing!

One of the most important aspects of the Rules of Professional Conduct is a prohibition against conflicts of interest. For example, a conflict of interest might arise when one lawyer in a large law firm is representing a client (let’s call him Client A) and another potential client (Client B) wants to sue Client A. As a general matter, a lawyer cannot represent one client in a suit against another existing client—at least not without the consent of both of the clients. But conflicts of interest do not arise exclusively between clients. A lawyer’s own financial or personal interests also may create a conflict between her clients and her. And so, the rules provide that: “a lawyer shall not represent a client with respect to a matter if . . . the lawyer’s professional judgment on behalf of the client will be or reasonably may be adversely affected by . . . the lawyer’s own financial, business, property, or personal interests.”

Toward the end of the article:

There are only three ways to eliminate a conflict—get an informed waiver from the client, drop the client, or remove the conflict. The D.C. Bar opinion makes clear that the waiver option may not be realistic. The firms may not in fact be capable of securing knowing waivers from their clients since the indefinite nature of their commitments to Trump render any disclosure almost by definition incomplete. And no firm wants to drop a big institutional paying client. But none of them are any happier following this analysis to its logical conclusion—that the only foolproof way to remove the conflict is by withdrawing from the agreement with Trump.

