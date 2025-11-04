Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dick Cheney Dead

Former VP Dick Cheney is dead at 84. Here’s a snippet of the NYT obit (gift link to the whole thing):

Dick Cheney, widely regarded as the most powerful vice president in American history, who was George W. Bush’s running mate in two successful campaigns for the presidency and his most influential White House adviser in an era of terrorism, war and economic change, died Monday. He was 84.

The cause was complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from his family.

Plagued by coronary problems nearly all his adult life, Mr. Cheney had five heart attacks from 1978 to 2010 and had worn a device to regulate his heartbeat since 2001. But his health issues did not seem to impair his performance as vice president. In 2012, three years after retiring, he underwent a successful heart transplant and had been reasonably active since then.

Most recently, he startled Americans of both parties by announcing that he would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, in the 2024 election, denouncing her Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump, as unfit for the Oval Office and a grave threat to American democracy.

I had forgotten that the old bastard voted for Kamala Harris, though I knew Liz did. Kudos to the late Mr. Cheney for that, but not much of anything else he ever did in a long career that left this country meaner, weaker and less fair.

The only relatable story I ever heard about Dick Cheney was that he was the cook in the family — his wife and daughters apparently can’t boil an egg. One of them (Liz, I think) said when her father was hospitalized over a Thanksgiving holiday, he left detailed instructions to the family on how to cook the turkey. It started with a reminder to remove the plastic wrapper before putting it in the oven.

That’s all I have to say about that.

Open thread!

    81Comments

    3. 3.

      Chat Noir

      Good riddance to bad rubbish. Was good of him to have voted for Kamala but little else he did left this world a better place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Joe Falco

      May he be buried in his giant vault. It is the only way we can be sure his evil does not come back to haunt this benighted land.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      “economic change” Dang, I want to goose meme that!
      (How did the economy “change”, NYT? HOW?)

      – Great fucking Recession!
      – Job Growth Among the Slowest of Any Administration in over 70 Years
      – Long-Term Unemployment Doubled
      – Employee Compensation Lagged Far Behind Productivity
      – Large Projected Surpluses Turned into Large Deficits via Massive, Unneeded Tax Cuts
      – Real Household Income Declined for All Except the Riches

      I know I bang on about our broken press, but it’s okay to put in a news article the truth that the Bushies wrecked the damn economy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      No info on funeral arrangements but I’ll bet they decide to keep it private just because the entire family hates the felon and won’t want to give him a chance to show up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt

      Congratulations to whatever part of Dick Cheney finally managed to actually do something positive for the world, by taking out the rest of him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      I won’t say I fondly remember the days when Dick Cheney was the worst person in the country instead of not even being in the top 10 like he has been for the last decade, but in retrospect pretty much everything over the previous 4 decades were better times.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      🎶 Ding dong, the witch creep is dead, the wicked creep, the asshole creep.  Ding dong, the asshole creep is dead! 🎶

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The FTFNYT obit is a crazy piece of propaganda – not a single criticism of his murderous policies, full acceptance of his alleged desire to defend the Constitution. They also claim that he wanted to expand democracy around the world.

      I worked for the man back in the early 90s.  Okay, that’s overblown, I was an intel officer with DIA assigned to the J2 at the Pentagon so technically, he was my boss.  Was the same time when Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

      Never saw or briefed either of them which was in stark contrast to the SecDec, Dep SecDefs and Chairmans under Clinton.  They wanted to hear about stuff whereas Cheney/Powell didn’t.

      Powell’s tag line back then was “I don’t want to hear about it unless it’s gonna bite me in the ass”.

      That was all I needed to know about him back in the day.  They’re both gone, not to be missed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Shalimar

      @RaflW: Don’t forget Condi Rice suggesting in 2003 that we might have to cancel the 2004 election because we were at war.  Karl Rove originated this 1000-year-reich idea that current Republicans are running with.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Other Bob

      It is nice to know that some people I disagree with have a limit to what they will put up with.  I can’t say that about most of the Republicans.

      Maybe the new heart he got in 2012 impacted his conscience.

      While I have no problem telling the truth about the dead, I think I will limit my negative comments on this one.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      @Betty: “a long career that left this country meaner, weaker and less fair”

      I put a fair amount of the blame on Dick for the Bush Admin doing torture. Yes, there were other bloodthirsty participants in authorizing that, but Cheney’s dark view of human nature I think played a roll in how cynical and abusive that group was. And it presaged this headlong plummet into daily human rights disasters, not the least being abandoning the world’s hungry people, or ICE’s endless horrors.

      “Compassionate conservatism” was Bush’s gauzy smokescreen. I don’t believe Dick ever subscribed to an iota of that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      p.a.

      @Matt McIrvin:  I don’t get the sense that he understood the extent to which he created the monster.

       

       

      So: stupid AND evil.

       

      Was his anti-tRumpism really about Teh Constitution, or was it “you stupid fuck, saying the quiet parts out loud can derail the whole project.”?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @schrodingers_cat:

      @Shalimar:

      Before 2016, possibly before 2024, I have thought Dick Cheney to be among the worst political leader in US history (outside of the Confederacy), but the Trump47 crew especially has all but filled up the entire leading ranks. & that’s not be cause Cheney has aged better by any means.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      @H.E.Wolf: Yes. That short piece gets at the gangrenous rot Cheney helped accelerate, and links it to today’s GOP horrors.

      Side note: It is incredibly easy to forget that Dan Quayle is still alive. Or ever even mattered.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @schrodingers_cat:  That’s where I am.

      The man was a villain, but he wasn’t a traitor.

      I know that’s a damned low bar to clear, but look at the entire GOP today. 

      Oath to the Constitution? What’s that?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      I forgot (or never knew) he’d gotten a heart transplant. The fact that such operations are relatively routine still startles and fascinates me, as I remember the huge hoopla when the first one ever was done.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Shalimar

      @goodmatt: I think having the chutzpah to go through high school “rah rah best democracy in history” civic classes and later suggest we should fuck it all and become a dictatorship counts as an original spin on the concept, but I am fine with giving credit to Hitler and Goebbels.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @satby:

      I don’t think POTI are expected to show up for VP funerals. Could be wrong, but I can’t think of any in my adulthood right off the bat. Don’t know what the protocol is for flags at half-staff or other official public mourning rituals. The military may do some stuff to recognize Darth’s role as a former SecDef. I guess we’ll know soon enough.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Shalimar

      @p.a.: My belief, not researched at all and subject to change, was that Cheney thought that our first king should be from a family with a long, rich tradition like the Bushes rather than the grandson of a whorehouse owner.  Not that we shouldn’t be ruled by dictators/kings.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Dangerman

      Things started going to shit right around the time of the butterfly ballot and Florida shenanigans he likely had helped orchestrate. Outside of the Obama years, it’s been a long road to where his Family got eaten by the leopards.

      I don’t know how we get out of the mess he helped create.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      terraformer

      I echo what YY_Sima Qian wrote above, and to quote Darrow:

      All men have an emotion to kill; when they strongly dislike some one they involuntarily wish he was dead. I have never killed any one, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      PaulWartenberg

      Cheney was the one who shot a guy in the face and the victim apologized to Cheney.

      Cheney was the one whose office leaked Valerie Plame’s work with the CIA, a backstab so severe even the neocons at Langley demanded a special prosecutor to hold people accountable. And even then, Cheney had enough malign influence to avoid conspiracy and obstruction charges while his CoS Scooter Libby took the bullet.

      Cheney was the one caught on audio telling a Senator on the floor of the Senate to “go f-ck yourself” a serious breach of protocol that signaled the bullying and vulgar Far Right mindset consuming whatever was left of the Republican Party.

      There is a list of “Worst Political Figures In US History” out there, and while the likes of Andrew Jackson, John C Calhoun, Jeff Davis, Andrew Johnson, and Henry Kissinger are at the top of that list, Cheney is in the mix. A corrosive, bitter, greedy, secretive, vindictive, controlling force of negative power that sucked us into wars to profit his corporate allies, backing and supporting a torture regime that haunts us to this day, and paving the path for a monster far worse than he was.

      If Cheney had any regrets, it’s that he opened the door for a dumber, more vulgar trump to wrest power away from himself.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @p.a.: I’ll go with door number two. Cheney is from the quiet club chair era of Republican swindling, wealth hoarding, insider deals & shitty foreign wars. This current crowd of louts and philistines is upsetting to the image, even if the end goals relate.

      (DJT has probably already started a war. It’s just not yet registering as one in most people’s minds.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Deputinize America

      My theory of the W Administration was this : never assign to brilliant scheming that which can also be assigned to greed, sloth and covering up sloth.

      Hussein ACTED like a man who had WMDs, and I suspect believed in his heart of hearts that he had them, all while his “helpful courtiers” robbed the Iraqi treasury blind. Our own intelligence services stumbled into the scam with multiple indicators going every which way, and then bumbled up into decisionmakers in DOD and the White House who wanted there to be WMDs.

      It became an institutional folie à deux, and none of the decisionmakers could afford to look like they made a mistake.

      Of course, then they turned the administration of Iraq, its electorate and its economy over to a pack of Liberty U and Regent interns, and we see how that went.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      suzanne

      I have decided to interpret the guy’s death on Election Day as a Good Omen!

      I don’t believe in omens except when it’s fun to do so. So take that for what it’s worth.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Scout211

      @suzanne:

      I have decided to interpret the guy’s death on Election Day as a Good Omen!

      Actually the eve of Election Day, but same goes.  But most of us woke up with the news this morning and felt a breath of fresh air.  And even those of us who turned on our ballots weeks ago, it still felt good this morning.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TaMara

      Voting for Kamala Harris will not erase everything else and will not get him into heaven. So good luck to him in his new location.

      Otherwise, how is voting going today?

      Also, if you need detailed Thanksgiving recipes/instructions, I’m your gal, and I won’t start a war in the meantime.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Shakti

      @Kosh III@Shalimar

      He hasn’t had his own heart since 2012, and lived without a pulse from June 2010 to his transplant.

      When a man’s an empty kettle
      He should be on his mettle
      And yet I’m torn apart
      Just because I’m presumin’That I could be a humanIf I only had a heart

      I’d be tender, I’d be gentle
      And awful sentimental
      Regarding love and art
      I’d be friends with the sparrows
      And the boy that shoots the arrows
      If I only had a heart

      Picture me a balcony
      Above a voice sings low

      (Snow White)
      Wherefore art thou, Romeo?

      (Tin Man)
      I hear a beat, how sweet!

      Just to register emotion, jealousy, devotion
      And really feel the part
      I could stay young and chipper
      And I’d lock it with a zipper
      If I only had a heart

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Dick Cheney was an avid fly fisherman. His Secret Service code name was “Angler”.

      Here’s a link to a commentary that was written after it was learned the American Museum of Fly Fishing had invited Cheney to speak at one of their meetings in 2009.

      owaa.org/museum-cheney-william/

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Anonymous At Work

      Cheney was vengeful, angry, prone to use violence, and corrupt.  He was Trump before Trump, but a smaller version.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      no body no name

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Cheney would have never started a tariff war or sold out our allies though.  He voted for Harris and campaigned against Trump.

      What’s truly horrifying about Trump is makes all the past monsters look not as bad as they were.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Anonymous At Work

      @no body no name: He screwed our allies hard.  Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson III would never have been British PM if Cheney hadn’t roped UK into the “Coalition of the Willing [to invade a random country]” and trashed Tony Blair and Labor.  He and Bush were so quick to go after “The Axis of Evil” [Muslims generally] that they squandered a ton of post 9/11 goodwill and cooperation.  And that’s before the torture.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RaflW: Cheney did the same thing that fucks like Steve Bannon do, in that he openly lauded made-up villains like Darth Vader as having the “energy” we needed to Do What Needed to Be Done.

      In war, in deathly peril, it’s probably possible to be backed into a corner where villainous actions seem like the only ones you can reasonably take. (Remember the endless, “24”-inspired debates about torture and the ticking-bomb scenario?)

      But these guys seem really, really eager to get backed into that corner.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trnc

      Dick Cheney – creator of the 1% doctrine (1% chance of terrorist threat, take ’em out)

      Donald Trump – creator of the 0% doctrine (we don’t need any justification for any action)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Bill Arnold

      @counterfactual:
      Likewise.
      He was evil, but it was a principled evil.
      In D&D alignment chart terms, he was lawful evil, not chaotic evil. (The “lawful” part was aspirational, but real.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @H.E.Wolf:

      Best part from that piece that we should always point out:

      Third, and finally, is the thing that WE will remember Cheney for….Cheney was a Reagan-style Republican who—in the name of “winning”—unleashed political forces he ultimately could not control…

      Cheney did it by turning elections into culture-wars referenda. The amount of space between running a presidential campaign based on opposition to gay marriage (2004), and running a campaign based on opposition to trans girls playing high school sports (2024) is very small, indeed.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Chris T.

      @RaflW:

      (DJT has probably already started a war. It’s just not yet registering as one in most people’s minds.)

      He believes that you can’t have an election if you’re at war, so that’s one of this plans to stay in power forever (always be at war).

      Reply
    72. 72.

      patrick II

      @RaflW: ​
       
      I have a personal grudge against the tax cuts made during that administration. There is a program for the widows of military personel that served during war time. The program assisted the widow as they moved into assisted living with a $1,300 stipend to help pay for their new digs. (1,800 if they were still a couple, for both.) Everyone was eligible. They changed eligibility rule so that only widows who met the same financial criterion as one does for Medicaid — so the widow would have to be pretty poor. The problem was that your finances for moving into assisted living included proof of the ability to pay, which generally requires much more income than someone on Medicaid could afford. So, it was nearly impossible to get into this program because you had to be poor enough to be on Medicaid while at the same time rich enough to guarantee payment to the assisted living facility.
      Fortunately, for my mom, not my sister, my sister had been found physically handicapped, and having a handicapped child was the loophole that allowed my mom to move into assisted living. We had a good lawyer. Not everyone does, and I imagine the number of people without a good lawyer that could help them, or without a handicapped child, which made them eligible for assistance, went way down after Bush. Taking money from veterans’ widows to help pay for tax breaks for the rich is emblematic of Republicans and yet another reason I will never vote for them.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Shakti

      Non hagiographic obits:

      1.The whole thing deserves a read:  Burneko: Dick Cheney Departs the World He Made

      …Against the sheer scale of that mountain of corpses, it seems almost ghoulish to mention that Cheney, more than any other person, brought us today’s political reality. He did, though; the American conservative project, the old dream of making the world into a place awful enough to justify American conservatism, never had a better champion. …

      Cheney, that is to say, gave Donald Trump a template for looting the government and for what to run against and for who to scapegoat and how. In 2024, Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy and denounced Trump as a grave threat to democracy. You could almost laugh, or cry….

      He died on Monday, aged 84. What do you do with a life like his, at its end? Shiver at the thought of it, mostly. Bury him in a salt cavern. Bury him face down.

      2. Loomis: Dick Cheney, one of America’s worst war criminals, is dead.

      .

      ..And of course Cheney was instrumental in creating the torture regime that completely dismissed all shreds of humanity the U.S. could ever claim during those eight years, engaging in a completely ineffective interrogation regime that was more concerned with sadistically punishing supposed enemies of the nation rather than finding out information. Cheney was responsible for devising the NSA program to monitor the e-mails and phone calls of American citizens suspected of terrorist activities or sympathies without a warrant. It was his behind the scenes maneuvering immediately after 9/11 that set up the indefinite detentions, as he had his lawyer write up a document in secret that Bush signed without even informing Colin Powell or Condoleezza Rice that it existed.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Captain C

      @Deputinize America:

      Hussein ACTED like a man who had WMDs

      IIRC he acted like he did (or more precisely, he strove for ambiguity about it so as not to invite an attack by confirming it) in order to deter Iran, of whom he was deathly afraid (I think he figured the US wouldn’t be stupid enough to invade, not after they didn’t in 1991).  When, soon before the US invasion in 2003, he told his top officers there were no WMDs, they were both surprised and very nonplussed.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      FDRLincoln

      The difference between Dick Cheney and Donald Trump is the difference between Lawful Evil and Chaotic Evil.

      Cheney would bend laws in pursuit of evil ends but, ultimately, wanted to work within the system in pursuit of those ends and had a few (very small) lines he would not cross. He was fine with torture and invasions and killing innocents, but didn’t want to overthrow the government entirely. He wouldn’t be down with anti-semitism and was too smart to be a genuine blood-and-soil racist, even if he was willing to cooperate and dogwhistle those people.

      Trump just spews shit everywhere and posts videos of himself doing so.

      Cheney is currently in the 8th Circle of Hell. Trump is going to the 9th.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Archon

      Say what you want about Cheney but he tried to turn America into an imperial empire in ways that at least historically made sense. Give me that over whatever THIS is.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      hitchhiker

      I remember seeing him on tv saying that Democrats want to give terrorists therapy, with a sneer on his face. He enjoyed 5 deferments from military service. He worked for a president who was given a sweet home berth. And yet they were the tough guys.

      Still.

      Liz was fully committed to exposing what trump is to as many people as possible, and Dick was public about agreeing with her. That counts for something. Doesn’t come close to balancing all the rest, but it’s not nothing.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      RaflW

      To brighten the mood slightly, I think there’s some good cosmic balance happening in that I feel pretty good about Mamdani winning and signaling at least some shift in Democratic politics happening on the day a deep contributor to malign Republican malfeasance dies.

      Reply

