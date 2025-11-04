Former VP Dick Cheney is dead at 84. Here’s a snippet of the NYT obit (gift link to the whole thing):

Dick Cheney, widely regarded as the most powerful vice president in American history, who was George W. Bush’s running mate in two successful campaigns for the presidency and his most influential White House adviser in an era of terrorism, war and economic change, died Monday. He was 84. The cause was complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from his family. Plagued by coronary problems nearly all his adult life, Mr. Cheney had five heart attacks from 1978 to 2010 and had worn a device to regulate his heartbeat since 2001. But his health issues did not seem to impair his performance as vice president. In 2012, three years after retiring, he underwent a successful heart transplant and had been reasonably active since then. Most recently, he startled Americans of both parties by announcing that he would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, in the 2024 election, denouncing her Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump, as unfit for the Oval Office and a grave threat to American democracy.

I had forgotten that the old bastard voted for Kamala Harris, though I knew Liz did. Kudos to the late Mr. Cheney for that, but not much of anything else he ever did in a long career that left this country meaner, weaker and less fair.

The only relatable story I ever heard about Dick Cheney was that he was the cook in the family — his wife and daughters apparently can’t boil an egg. One of them (Liz, I think) said when her father was hospitalized over a Thanksgiving holiday, he left detailed instructions to the family on how to cook the turkey. It started with a reminder to remove the plastic wrapper before putting it in the oven.

That’s all I have to say about that.

Open thread!