Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not trust women.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

“Alexa, change the president.”

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

So many bastards, so little time.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Elections / Elections 2025 / Election Night in VA and NJ, PA, NYC and Prop 50 (and more!) Part 1

Election Night in VA and NJ, PA, NYC and Prop 50 (and more!) Part 1

by | 189 Comments

This post is in: ,

Election Night in VA and NJ and PA, to name a few

So, anything special going on tonight? :-)

Virginia

Definitely not a quiet off-year race in Virginia this time around!

Traditional concerns:

  • energy prices
  • housing affordability
  • jobs

Surely trumped by:

  • DOGE
  • the federal government shutdown
  • political violence
  • redistricting
  • transgender attacks

Executive level races:  Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General

Control of the House of Delegates is also at play Tuesday, as Republicans look to flip the current Democratic 51-48 (one empty seat) majority.

What has Balloon Juice done for the VA efforts?

  • directly supported the Native vote efforts by Four Directions in VA.
  • directly supported candidates for House of Delegates: Kimberly Pope Adams, Virgil Thornton
  • supported candidate Lily Franklin for House of Delegates with 5,000 flyers distributed in her district
  • supported youth vote efforts by National Ground Game

We went hard for Virginia this time around, supporting multiple efforts in a single state, just like we did with Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona in 2022.  Go big or go home!

National Ground Game engaged students at their event yesterday and handed out 5,000 GOTV flyers with voting information.

Election Night in VA and NJ, PA, NYC and Prop 50 (and more!) Part 1

New Jersey

High-stakes elections for governor and other top posts.

Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic about their chances Tuesday.  I read something about concerns related to Black and Latino/Hispanic voter turnout, but I don’t really have any actual information about that.

Pennsylvania

3 hugely important retention races on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.  Currently Dems hold a 5-2 majority, but that could all change if these judges aren’t retained.

Conventional wisdom is that judges are nearly always retained, but this isn’t a normal year and MAGA has been working for nearly a year to get folks to vote against retention, so this is no slam dunk.

Governors, Lt Governors, Attorneys General, Secretaries of State and state Supreme Courts are so much more critical than they have ever been.  As we are seeing every single day.  Reproductive rights, election disputes, redistricting, whether they roll over for the invasion of their states with federal troops.

What has Balloon Juice done for the PA efforts?

We directly supported The Civics Center in their work with voting-age high school students!

California

We all know about Prop 50, not much to say there except I hope all the predictions of a YES landslide are correct!.

Texas

More than a dozen candidates are vying to succeed the Democrat who represented Texas’s 18th Congressional District in Houston who died in March.

A candidate needs to receive at least half of the vote in order to avoid a runoff.  If not, the top two have a runoff.

Mississippi

Court-ordered redistricting gives Democrats a chance at 10 seats.

The new map has given Democrats the opportunity to compete in a handful of districts, though the state Legislature is still firmly Republican-dominated.

New York City

This is best summed up by common man vs. the oligarchs.

One other race to watch: Alvin Bragg is up for reelection; let’s hope he defeats the Republican.

And more!

Check out the scorecard below for info on additional races to watch.

Scorecard

Election Night in VA and NJ, PA, NYC and Prop 50 (and more!) Part 2 2

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • AliceBlue
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • EarthWindFire
  • Emily B.
  • Eolirin
  • Eyeroller
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • marcopolo
  • Marcopolo
  • Marleedog
  • me
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PAM Dirac
  • piratedan
  • Redshift
  • RevRick
  • rodwell
  • Shana
  • stacib
  • Suzanne
  • SuzieC
  • Timill
  • tobie
  • VFX Lurker
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    189Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Via LG&M, this is hilarious:

      Michael Adams, KY Se…’
      @KYSecState
      Follow
      We’re getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Forward! Run up the score!!

      Meanwhile, …

      Dan Nexon
      ‪@dhnexon.bsky.social‬

      The more important question is why Democrats everywhere are responsible for whatever happens in San Francisco or New York but Republicans don’t have to spend huge amounts of time weighing in on the Texas GOP party platform.

      November 4, 2025 at 11:38 AM

      ’tis a mystery!!

      (via Cheryl Rofer)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Never a dull moment as they say. Ohio Dad has a perforated appendix. He’s waiting to be seen in the ER, I’m at a restaurant feeding Ohio Son.

      We don’t have any nail biter elections here in my Cincinnati suburb. Just our city council, the school board, a judge’s seat, and the parks levy.

      I was surprised to see the parks levy, I had no idea it was on the ballot. I’m guessing they were afraid to campaign and stir up a counter-campaign. There’s a lot of anti-levy grumbling going on lately. I am sure it is being tormented by some nefarious, outside source.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      In today’s episode of “All Politics is Local”, in Denver, there’s a ballot initiative to overturn a year-old ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.  One can still always drive to any adjoining burb and buy such stuff.

      I only bring this up because the ban seemingly has fairly widespread support, obviously we’ll have an indication of that tonight.  But what was fascinating was seeing a slew of “overturn the ban” folks out this morning at one of the busier intersections with placards and signs.

      Ran by them twice as that’s my usual 6.5 morning run around City Park.  I’ve never seen anybody there on an election day promoting anything so “why there” remains a mystery.  Wonder if they got any votes as a result?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SuzieC

      Let’s hope that the Orange ShitGibbon’s* late endorsement of Cuomo is his kiss of death.

      (*Going to Scotland.  Love their colorful language.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: Oh goodness. Never a dull moment, is there? Hugs to OhioFam.

      Polls here in PGH close in about an hour and a half. In addition to the Supreme Court races, I’ll be watching our mayoral and City and County Council races.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Cheryl from Maryland:

      Per Blue Virginia, Democratic voters high in Lily Franklin’s district, GOP turnout low.

      Remember the $7,500 event we funded for National Ground Game, with fundraising completed on Oct 26?  That was on campus, that is Lily Franklin’s district!

      The event was yesterday – in Lily Franklin’s district – and they handed our 5,000 GOTV flyers to students yesterday.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      Great round up of BJ fundraising efforts in this challenging off year.

      MSNBC had a reporter at my local polling place this morning.  Heavy in-person turnout for a single ballot initiative in a mail voting state.  People seem fired up about this, but I’m in Los Angeles and generally require a reality check on these conclusions.  But the anti- 50 opposition just collapsed last week.

      Rooting hard for Prop 50 and Good Kim (and others).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      For everyone who didn’t read the post up top :-), the chart includes poll closing time for all the states on the list.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      piratedan

      anecdotal, here in the Chesapeake Bay region, low turnout during lunchtime, but the district we live in is HEAVILY Republican (we’re represented by a GOP nonety who had a 99.9% chance of re-election at the Delegate level).  So maybe that does not bode well overall for GOP chances if turnout here is low.  Will be watching/hoping that we have a sweep of the offices and a solid majority in the House.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PAM Dirac

      @WaterGirl:

      The event was yesterday – in Lily Franklin’s district – and they handed our 5,000 GOTV flyers to students yesterday.

      Seemed to work spectacularly well. I was watching the Chaz Nuttycombe stream this afternoon and he was amazed at the VT turnout. The three precincts on campus by about 4pm had already surpassed the election day turnout for the presidential election. Not particularly big precincts, but at least at the time he was collecting turnout stats it seemed to be the highest turnout in the state. He did seem to think that there was a very good chance it meant Franklin was going to win.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eolirin

      There’s actually a local judicial race I’m more concerned about than the NYC mayoral race. Hoping for a good outcome there

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: Now that you ask, I realize I am not clear on exactly what a perforated appendix is. I think maybe the infection has caused a small hole to develop?

      Ohio Dad has been talking to the NP at his PCP’s office for the better part of a week, complaining about how his right side hurts. She finally decided he should get a CAT scan, which he did this afternoon. When we were driving about around 5:30, the on-call doctor called and said, Go to the ER and get IV antibiotics and a surgeon will decide what to do next.

      The ER doesn’t seem to be in much of a hurry. I guess they are not easily impressed. Maybe we should take that as a good sign. But probably time to google “preforated appendix” because it looks like it will be a while until someone fully explains it to Ohio Dad.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      An exit poll of Jersey voters showed that 40% cast their vote for Governor specifically to express their disapproval of President Trump!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RevRick

      Dave Wasserman says Dem flips of the following GOP VA delegate districts would indicate a Dem wave: 30, 41, 64, 66, 69, and 99

      Flipping these would indicate a tsunami: 34, 40, 49, 52, 74, 83, 100.

      He’ll be on NBC’s decision desk.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      tobie

      It’s a full moon tonight, my mother tells me it’s called the beaver moon. Let’s hope it brings good tidings from coast to coast!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Marleedog

      @RevRick:

      An exit poll of Jersey voters showed that 40% cast their vote for Governor specifically to express their disapproval of President Trump!

      That really does not tell us much, it could mean that the other 60 percent voted specifically to express their approval\\  More seriously, 40 against turnip is pretty much a baseline

      That really does not tell us much, it could mean that the other 60 percent voted specifically to express their approval\\  More seriously, 40 against turnip is pretty much a baseline.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Timill

      @Ohio Mom: Perforated anything is an opening that generally shouldn’t be there. If the ER doctor has *confirmed* a perforation, then antibiotics ASAP are in order. Any opening can allow intestinal contents to leak into the abdomen, which can lead to peritonitis. He needs to be seen by a surgeon ASAP in that case. By Tim’s wife, the retired paramedic and ER tech.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      This is interesting:

      Per CNN’s exit poll, 47% of Virginia voters say Trump was not a factor in their vote, but of the remainder, 37% voted to “oppose Trump” vs just 15% to “support Trump”

      So 47% said Trump was not a factor.  So it would seem that 53% said T was a factor.  37% voted to oppose him and 15% voted to support him.   So ~ 70% were motivated to oppose him, and not quite 30% to support him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @RevRick@Eolirin:

      In NJ, 40% expressing disapproval and 12% expressing approval = 52%

      That is really close to the 53% in Virginia.  There, 37% voted to oppose Trump, and 15% voted to support.

      Interesting!  Hope that’s a trend!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Eolirin

      @RevRick: Good to have a number to that. Hopefully that shows in the results.

      Was mostly just poking fun at how the 40% without context didn’t say that much though.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      RevRick

      Not to give the game away, but Dave Wasserman, the vote data guru, says the only question tonight is the margins of victory.
      Translation: Democrats are winning.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: Our county district judge is a rightwing nutjob who sentenced a woman who was being tortured and abused by her husband to life for killing him in self defense. Conviction overturned on appeal thankfully. Her former defense attorney is running for the seat.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betsy

      My little town has a full slate of Trumpy motherfuckers trying to take over the town council for the first time.  If it happens, it’ll be because it was made possible by an almost unbelievably corrupt Democratic mayor and his handpicked council full of made-men who follow his bidding.

       

      In their efforts to continue their mediocre self-aggrandizement — these are men in their own special boy’s club, after all — they got the town into lawsuit trouble, and  they dropped the ball on several big local issues people really care about.  They got the women off council a few years ago who were kind of standing in their way and certainly making them look bad.  Since then, they’ve been able to run kind of wild.

      Basically, the wheeling and dealing and corruption of this Sausage Bloc created an easy message for the Trumpernutters to run on (“toss the corrupt niCLANG democracks out and elect this nice slate of all-white candidates”).

      Today’s experience at the local voting booth was to face a choice between white supremacy and a kind of black patriarchy, my activist neighbor observed.   

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Another Scott

      Caution – it’s still very early.

      From BlueVirginia.US:

      UPDATE 7:45 pm: With 491 of 2,533 precincts reporting, Spanberger is up 58.0%-42.0%; Hashmi is up 56.1%-43.9%; Jones is up 53.5%-46.5%

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @RevRick: Not a surprise, but still very happy news!

      More edge-of-seat is Lt. Governor and Attorney General.  I suppose those are much closer and will be called later?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      piratedan

      seeing multiple sites citing that Spanberger and Hashmi have won election in VA, plus we have two statewide commissioners offices in GA going Dem thus far

      Reply
    49. 49.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Thank you for keeping us pointed in the right direction throughout the 2025 campaign season. And thank you to the donors and angels, and our partners on the ground in VA.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      PAM Dirac

      @WaterGirl: Some outlets have called the Lt Gov for Hasmi already. I  like NavCast . They have precinct by analysis. At the moment they give Franklin a 66% chance of winning the 41st. Only one of the blue precincts has reported, so I hope that chance goes up as those get reported. The precincts at VT stayed open late as so many people were in line.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Eolirin

      @piratedan: GA is important to get the temperature of. We can’t afford to lose Ossoff’s seat there next year. Though I’m still very concerned about shenanigans and attempts to overturn election results going into the midterms.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Suzanne: ​
       I wrote 60 postcards in 30 days for the PA Retain Democratic Judges side of things.

      That’s about triple my usual rate, but I was hella motivated. :)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      EarthWindFire

      Latest from Blue Virginia: UPDATE 7:55 pm: At State Navigate right now, they model’s giving Democrat John McAuliff a 91% chance of defeating incumbent Republican Del. Geary Higgins in HD30. In HD22, the model gives Democrat Elizabeth Guzman a 75% chance of defeating incumbent Republican Del. Ian Lovejoy. In HD41, the model gives Democrat Lily Franklin a 66% chance of defeating incumbent Del. Chris Obenshain (R). In HD82, the model gives Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams a 98% chance of defeating incumbent Del. Kim Taylor (R). Etc.

      Looks like Virginia is for lovers and Balloon Juice tonight!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      piratedan

      latest from Blue Virginia:

       

      UPDATE 8:03 pm: Also at State Navigate right now, the model gives Democrat Karen Carnegie an 83% chance of defeating Republican Mike Lamonea in HD89. In HD71, the model gives Democrat Jessica Anderson an 83% chance of defeating incumbent Del. Amanda Batten (R). In HD57, he model gives Democrat May Nivar a 91% chance of defeating incumbent Del. David Owen (R). In HD75, the model gives Democrat Lindsey Dougherty an 88% chance of defeating incumbent Del. Carrie Coyner (R). In HD86, the model gives Democrat Virgil Thornton Sr. a 52% chance of defeating incumbent Del. A.C. Cordoza (R)…

      Reply
    58. 58.

      marcopolo

      If anyone is interested, I am listening to a livestream featuring G Elliott Morris (formerly of 538), David Nir (of the Downballot) and David Bird (from I don’t know where).  As knowledgeable about elections as just about anybody in the country.  Here’s the link:

      open.substack.com/live-stream/74844

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @EarthWindFire: I am on State Navigate, and I am not seeing what you are seeing.  Where are you seeing that for Kimberly Pope Adams

      edit: never mind. i see that you are talking about BlueVirginia.  Got it.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      PAM Dirac

      @RevRick: interestingly State Navigate has been had Jones win chances steadily increasing. It had gone a bit below 60% but is now up to 88% with a projected 4.1% margin.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jackie

      Took a peak at FAUX and Ingraham didn’t mention Earle-Sears all. They were comparing Spanberger’s vs McAuliffe vs Youngkin’s numbers from ‘21. The writing was clearly on the wall – and FAUX just called the race for Spanberger! LOL

      Now back to MSNBC for some serious palette cleansing!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      Spanberger by 11%, Hashmi by 9%, and Jones by 5 votes after the recount – you heard it here first!

      GO BLUE VIRGINIA!!!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: Worried about Virgil Thornton.  He was at 55% going into today, now he’s at 52%.

      Lily Franklin moved from 66% to 67%, not a big move, but at least the right direction!

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      UPDATE 8:19 pm: State Navigate now has Jay Jones with a 91% chance of defeating Jason Miyares;

      Please, please, please.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: This was the Virginia race that’s questionable. If Jones pulls it off, he’d better make sure to thank Virginians for putting their trust in him! By words AND ACTIONS!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Just to ask, do you guys know that VA redistricts by a commission evenly divided between R and D?  It was passed as a constitutional amendment several years ago.  If the commission doesn’t agree it goes to a “special master” appointed by the courts.  Last time of course the Rs would not agree to anything remotely fair to Ds, so of course it went to the special master, and we ended up with something not too bad though not optimal (not just for Ds but for overall fair representation).

      Reply
    82. 82.

      tobie

      Decision Desk has Sherrill winning in NJ. Maybe they’re calling this too soon but she seems to be doing far better than most pundits predicted. Yay!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      WaterGirl

      @tobie: Wow!  Hope they are not calling it too soon.  Fingers crossed.

      There is an issue with the NJ statehouse in order to retain the D majority.  Do you know anything about results related to that?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      EarthWindFire

      @WaterGirl: That’s correct. As I understand it, voters will vote in 2026 on a mid-decade redistricting amendment passed by the General Assembly. The current governor does not have to sign for this to happen.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Who is “they” who was doing that?  Ds control both houses of the legislature currently and will almost certainly control one or both after tonight.

      Just because Republicans demand it, that doesn’t mean it will happen.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Eyeroller

      @EarthWindFire: Then it would have to be another constitutional amendment and that’s going to be a heavy lift. It was a lot of work to get the “fair” districts one passed.

      It’s not like California, this would be an amendment not an adjustment.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Eolirin

      @PAM Dirac: If I’m reading its projections correctly I think it’s saying there’s a slightly higher chance it’s 63/37 than 62/38.

      That’d be a 12 seat swing, and close to a Democratic sweep.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Eyeroller

      @Eolirin: I’d like that too but am skeptical; as I said it took a while to pass the first amendment.  The only way that one made it through the House of Delegates was to make the commission evenly split R-D, plus we have a lot of “bipartisan” centrists here who want to be faaiir.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Redshift

      @WaterGirl:

      They were calling a special session yesterday, I believe to try to redistrict before 2026 in response to the Republican TX crap.

      Yes, they had a special session before the election, because putting an amendment on the ballot requires passing it in two legislative sessions with an election in between. So if Dems retain their majorities and pass it again, it goes to the voters. I’m not quite clear on how that affects the midterms if it’s in the ballot at the same time; maybe new districts means new elections.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Geminid

      @PAM Dirac: This is like 2017.* Democrats picked up 14 seats that year and would have picked up another had a Tidewater candidate not tied, and list a draw.

      They had been down 65-35 due to a Republican gerrymander. This was an example of how gerrymanders can collapse in a wave election.

      This year’s gain may be more significant though, because it was made on a neutral map.

      * And Virginia’s 2017 result presaged a wave election in 2018. Virginia Democrats picked up 3 House seats that year, and Democrats in other states picked up 47 more.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Captain C

      A couple hours ago I happily voted in the NYC elections.  The first time I put my ballot in, it couldn’t read it, so the volunteer walked over to help.  He didn’t have to do anything; I just tried again and it worked, along with the second sheet (there were 2 sheets this election).  I told him of how at the library whenever the tech is being recalcitrant, often it works fine once the librarian or other library staffer walks over, and that he seems to have acquired at least temporary librarian powers with the voting machines.

      Then the other volunteer asked how one became a librarian, so I told her of library science (now generally called information science unless they’ve changed it again recently) and our librarian trainee program, where one can basically work as a librarian while getting their degree, with various support from the library.

      All in all, a very happy voting experience for me.

      Also, my library is a voting center, and was busier than usual.  I suspect a lot of the voters came to vote against Mamdani, and will likely be disappointed when he (probably) triumphs.  Thoughts and prayers.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: These results are going to send panic in GOP Representatives and Senators up for reelection in districts where Trump’s margin was less than 10%. They know that these attitudes have hardened nationwide and can only get worse, because it never gets better for the in party.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      PAM Dirac

      Some of the VT precincts have finally reported in the VA 41 and Franklin’s win chance on State Navigsate has jumped to 76%. I’m not sure how provisional (same day registration) are handled, but earlier today they were guessing that there may be as many as 500 such ballots in the VT precincts, which are going for Frankin by about 65-35.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Democrats picked up 14 seats that year and would have picked up another had a Tidewater candidate not tied, and list a draw.

      I remember that tied vote well! I was bummed that the place I’d been living when I was teaching at what is now CNU wasn’t in the tied district.  It wasn’t far away though.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: We’re almost certainly not going to win any of them except 34 which is going to be absurdly close like <1%. They were red seats and in pretty red districts and their current margins put them pretty much out of reach. Having a 13 seat majority is fine. We don’t need a 20 seat one.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      AliceBlue

      News from Georgia:  Democrats flipped two seats on the Public Service Commission.  It’s still majority Republican, but now it’s 3-2 instead of 5-0.  This was a statewide election.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      rodwell

      Just got home from mine working at the polls in Northern NJ.  We start at 5:00 AM and work until the polls are closed (8:00 PM).  Huge turnout.  35 percent in person voting in my district.  Election in 2024 was about 48 percent.  My district leans Republican.  However, Mikie Sherrill was winning my about 55 percent.  Very unusually for district.  Just a snapshot, I am not making a prediction.  I am optimistic about the Dem chances.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Lyrebird

      @Captain C: That’s wonderful.  One of my kids has started getting interested in becoming a librarian.  Still a long way away from a decision point, but I think it’s an awesome option for someone who loves books, loves to learn new stuff, and enjoys explaining things.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Jackie

      @stacib: Several polling sites in NJ have extended their voting polls for another hour because of the multiple bomb threats earlier today. So I can’t see how The Hill can project a winner?

      Reply
    133. 133.

      PAM Dirac

      State Navigate now projects 64D-36R for the VA house. Franklin now 86% chance to win 41st and Thornton 73% chance to win 86st.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      stacib

      @Jackie: I can’t find confirmation anyplace else, but I saw that about 20 minutes ago.

       

      Mikie Sherrill
      DEM
      1,065,502
      56.6%

      Jack Ciattarelli
      GOP
      807,981
      42.9%

      Vic Kaplan
      LIB
      6,115
      0.3%

      Joanne Kuniansky
      OTH
      4,203
      0.2%

      Total

      1,883,801

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Eolirin

      @Eolirin: Also NY voters aren’t the very online left. Cuomo isn’t beloved but he’s viewed as competent and moderate and in this cycle he’s going to get all the Republican votes in addition to the middle of the road voters because he’s got a much better chance to win than Sliwa and Mamdani makes certain kinds of people nervous. He was always going to do better than his primary margin.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Jackie

      With 76.6% counted, VA AG candidate Jones is holding a slim lead 51 to 48%, but I don’t know where the remaining counts are coming from? Rural or democratic..

      Reply
    142. 142.

      lowtechcyclist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I remember that tied vote well!

      There’s a ton of details about it in this thread from late 2017 at my old online home.  Shelly Simonds, the Dem candidate in VA-94, had been down by 10 votes, then was up by 1 after a recount, then the 3-judge panel that was just supposed to ratify the vote accepted the argument of the person representing the GOP that one ballot that was counted as a ‘no vote’ should be counted as a vote for Simonds’ opponent, and that’s how it became a tie.

      There’s a bit more to it than that, but that’s the basic idea.  And then they drew lots or however it was done, and Simonds lost that coin toss equivalent.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      tobie

      @rodwell: I just looked at the NJ map at the NYTimes. It looks like the red counties have reported most of their vote. Sherrill is doing really, really well. It would be crazy if she won by a greater margin  than Spannberger. Polls and pundits got this race wrong.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      rodwell

      @tobie: AP called it for Sherrill.  I am working one election district, so I have a limited view.  But normally, a Republican candidate for Governor would win my district by 55 percent.  Murphy did not win my district in his reelection in 2021.  Based on my district tonight’s overall results are not surprising.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: MSNBC reported the polling places that had to close for awhile due to bombs threats were given an extended time for voting. So MSNBC hasn’t called the projected winner.

      MSNBC HAS CALLED THE NJ GOV WINNER FOR SHERRILL! 56.7 to 42.8% with 61.5 precincts reporting.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      WaterGirl

      I’m on pins and needles for the PA Supreme Court retention races.  Only 1/3 reporting so far.  I doubt we’ll know before morning on that one.  Can any PA peeps weigh in on that?

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Archon

      Republicans are getting mopped right now. Can you imagine what the midterms will look especially if were in a recession?

      Trump better start working on his “Reichstag fire”, alternative to elections

      Reply
    168. 168.

      frosty

      I didn’t vote. Here’s what I sent to PA, the County Board of Elections, and the local paper:

      Thanks for disenfranchising me.

      In September I realized we wouldn’t be at home on Election Day, Nov 4. On September 23, I sent a request for absentee ballots for me and my wife, figuring that they would arrive in time for us to fill them out and return them well before the deadline.

      I checked the Ballot Tracking status on the PA.gov website and it said the application was received on 9/24 but not processed. This went on for awhile, then the week before we left I called York County Board of Elections. Here’s what I learned:

      They don’t start processing ballots until Friday, 10/10.
      They mail them out that day.
      I told them I was leaving 10/16 and I needed to vote now. Could I come to the office and vote in person?
      No, I could not, they didn’t have my ballot. I would have to wait for the mail.
      So … I have to count on the USPS to get it to me in three business days, one of which was a federal holiday?
      Yes, that’s right.

      On 10/17, after I was gone, I received an email from the PA Dept of State: “Your ballot is almost ready, and it is being prepared for mailing. If you do not receive your ballot within 7 days, please contact your county election office. The website said it was mailed 10/16.

      They sent this email a week after they said they would mail it, two days after we left on vacation. At this point it didn’t matter when they sent it, we would not be able to vote.

      This process is cumbersome, bureaucratic, and designed to fail. Pennsylvania is a critical state in Federal elections. This election, for my school board, and the state Supreme Court, was also a critical one. This has to be fixed.

      Once again, thanks for disenfranchising me.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Jeffro

      SPANBERGER…HASHMI…JONES…SHERRILL…MAMDANI…PA JUDGES…GA WHATEVER THE HECK THOSE RACES WERE…

      message: TURN. OUT, Dems!

      Terrify folks with reality, fire up the base, bring in Obama, who cares.  Just quit running to the middle and thinking anyone gives a shit.

      GO BLUE!!!

      Reply
    170. 170.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: I have been checking the Morning Call website. Over one third of the vote is in and the yes is still over 66%. The noes would have to get 59% of outstanding votes to prevent retention.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: yup!  totally awesome!!

      VA Dems did the math and realized 1) Jones apologized; no MAGA elected official has, ever, and 2) having Miyares as AG would kneecap Spanberger and our universities for another four years

      so, eff that

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Jeffro

      @tobie: It does indeed look like Sherrill might win by a bigger margin than Spanberger, and I’m good with that as a VA Dem

      (nuff said – I just hope Spanberger figures out which horse brung her)

      Reply
    175. 175.

      rodwell

      In NJ it was a high turnout election.  If the top of the ticket is pulling 57 percent some marginal Republican seats will be flipped.  So much for Trump and MAGA thinking NJ is going their way.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Jackie

      I wonder how many concession speeches we’ll hear tonight. I’m especially waiting for Earle-Sears (VA) and then from Cuomo. I think Ciattarelli (NJ) will be gracious in defeat. He’s had lots of practice ;-)

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Barbara

      @Jeffro: ​Arlington represents! Jones +53%!​

      Falls Church, Alexandria and Richmond also — but nothing can top Charlottesville, although it’s smaller.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Geminid

      @tobie: I think the people who said Sherrill was not a good candidate got it wrong too. Sherrill wasn’t a great candidate, but she was a good one.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.