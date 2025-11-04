So, anything special going on tonight? :-)

Virginia

Definitely not a quiet off-year race in Virginia this time around!

Traditional concerns:

energy prices

housing affordability

jobs

Surely trumped by:

DOGE

the federal government shutdown

political violence

redistricting

transgender attacks

Executive level races: Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General

Control of the House of Delegates is also at play Tuesday, as Republicans look to flip the current Democratic 51-48 (one empty seat) majority.

What has Balloon Juice done for the VA efforts?

directly supported the Native vote efforts by Four Directions in VA.

directly supported candidates for House of Delegates: Kimberly Pope Adams, Virgil Thornton

supported candidate Lily Franklin for House of Delegates with 5,000 flyers distributed in her district

supported youth vote efforts by National Ground Game

We went hard for Virginia this time around, supporting multiple efforts in a single state, just like we did with Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona in 2022. Go big or go home!

National Ground Game engaged students at their event yesterday and handed out 5,000 GOTV flyers with voting information.

New Jersey

High-stakes elections for governor and other top posts.

Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic about their chances Tuesday. I read something about concerns related to Black and Latino/Hispanic voter turnout, but I don’t really have any actual information about that.

Pennsylvania

3 hugely important retention races on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Currently Dems hold a 5-2 majority, but that could all change if these judges aren’t retained.

Conventional wisdom is that judges are nearly always retained, but this isn’t a normal year and MAGA has been working for nearly a year to get folks to vote against retention, so this is no slam dunk.

Governors, Lt Governors, Attorneys General, Secretaries of State and state Supreme Courts are so much more critical than they have ever been. As we are seeing every single day. Reproductive rights, election disputes, redistricting, whether they roll over for the invasion of their states with federal troops.

What has Balloon Juice done for the PA efforts?

We directly supported The Civics Center in their work with voting-age high school students!

California

We all know about Prop 50, not much to say there except I hope all the predictions of a YES landslide are correct!.

Texas

More than a dozen candidates are vying to succeed the Democrat who represented Texas’s 18th Congressional District in Houston who died in March.

A candidate needs to receive at least half of the vote in order to avoid a runoff. If not, the top two have a runoff.

Mississippi

Court-ordered redistricting gives Democrats a chance at 10 seats.

The new map has given Democrats the opportunity to compete in a handful of districts, though the state Legislature is still firmly Republican-dominated.

New York City

This is best summed up by common man vs. the oligarchs.

One other race to watch: Alvin Bragg is up for reelection; let’s hope he defeats the Republican.

And more!

Check out the scorecard below for info on additional races to watch.

Scorecard