Updated election scorecard:
This post is in: Elections, Elections 2025, Open Threads
Omnes Omnibus
billcoop4
AP is currently showing the “No” vote in Main at 59.5% (“No” is the correct vote).
BC
Martin
Looking like a solid night. Prop 50 should win easily.
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Clever!
JerseyBeard
Took my 18 yr old to vote for the first time today. The poll workers, two ladies in their 80’s, absolutely beamed when I told them it was her first election. She was one more pebble on the mountain that buried that Jackass Jack. =)
It felt like 18 years of parenting culminated in a win today.
WaterGirl
@billcoop4: “No” on which one in Maine?
frosty
Repeating from the earlier thread. I didn’t vote. Here’s what I sent to the County, the State, and the local paper.
Thanks for disenfranchising me.
In September I realized we wouldn’t be at home on Election Day, Nov 4. On September 23, I sent a request for absentee ballots for me and my wife, figuring that they would arrive in time for us to fill them out and return them well before the deadline.
I checked the Ballot Tracking status on the PA.gov website and it said the application was received on 9/24 but not processed. This went on for awhile, then the week before we left I called York County Board of Elections. Here’s what I learned:
They don’t start processing ballots until Friday, 10/10.
They mail them out that day.
I told them I was leaving 10/16 and I needed to vote now. Could I come to the office and vote in person?
No, I could not, they didn’t have my ballot. I would have to wait for the mail.
So … I have to count on the USPS to get it to me in three business days, one of which was a federal holiday?
Yes, that’s right.
On 10/17, after I was gone, I received an email from the PA Dept of State: “Your ballot is almost ready, and it is being prepared for mailing. If you do not receive your ballot within 7 days, please contact your county election office. The website said it was mailed 10/16.
They sent this email a week after they said they would mail it, two days after we left on vacation. At this point it didn’t matter when they sent it, we would not be able to vote.
This process is cumbersome, bureaucratic, and designed to fail. Pennsylvania is a critical state in Federal elections. This election, for my school board, and the state Supreme Court, was also a critical one. This has to be fixed.
Once again, thanks for disenfranchising me.
Mai Naem mobile
I bet all the ketchup bottles in the WH are under lock and key.
PsiFighter37
Does Ciattarelli run again in 2029? The NJ GOP bench if absolutely barren at this point.
Jeffro
I’m glad that my VA predictions have come in about as expected, with the pleasant exception of AG candidate Jay Jones, who’s going to win handily (no recount) against current MAGA/trump bootlicker AG Jason Miyares.
(I thought Jones was going to win by a literal 5 votes; it looks like he will win by 2% of the vote total)
This is a HUGE win for VA Dems, the incoming Gov-elect, our universities, and is in one sense a sea change for Dems. SO many Dems were squishy about Jones’ offensive texts and acted as if that might be a DQ for them, except they had enough time to realize that
So…eff that. Congrats Mr. Jones and I hope you do the office proud in your upcoming term!
Jeffro
@PsiFighter37: If he does, it’ll be his 3rd attempt at NJ statewide office, so hey…go for it, Jack!
Ishiyama
Celebrate victories! They are rare enough!
dmsilev
So, Islamocommunisocialism is now the way of the land?
me
Seems Bragg has won too. bsky.app/profile/taniel.bsky.social/post/3m4tzzycqrs2d
PsiFighter37
@Jeffro: My understanding is this was his third run for governor…so it would make it 4. The reason the state GOP has been somewhat effective is because they have had GOP governors with reasonable frequency (Kean, Christine Todd Whitman, Christie) over the years. If Sherrill can get two terms, you start turning the state into a true-blue state (like Connecticut, which also has locked the GOP out of the governor’s office for 4 terms and counting).
Jeffro
I am sorely tempted to break my post-J6 resolution to never again talk politics with my RWNJ, trumpov-enabling relatives. Tomorrow just seems like the right day to do that…
Jackie
Does Ciattarelli run again in 2029? The NJ GOP bench if absolutely barren at this point.
Isn’t multiple elections losses going to tell him anything? Like “NJ just isn’t that into you?”
Eolirin
Lily Franklin won. Virgil Thornton’s race is still very close.
Jeffro
@PsiFighter37: something like that…2nd run for Gov on the ticket (I think he lost in one of the primaries or something?)
Either way, a great night for NJ!
gene108
Couple of things that gave me a bit of optimism, despite close polls. I went door knocking for Democrats one Sunday. Everyone who was home was voting for Democrats. The book club I am in had like a half-dozen irregular voters, out of 12 at the meeting, voting for Democrats this election.
A lot of it is fear of Trump. One woman said she wants Democrats in charge, so Trump can’t screw with the 2028 election results.
WaterGirl
Jackie
@Omnes Omnibus: Abbott already told those losers they’re not welcome in Texas! LOL As if!
hitchhiker
The cynicism that has had me in a headlock for the last year just loosened its grip.
A little.
Srsly, I’m loving this night.
dmsilev
@Mai Naem mobile: How hard is it to remove ketchup stains from fake gold gilding or cheap marble facades? I can’t say that’s a cleaning challenge I’ve ever had to face.
Jeffro
@Jackie:Isn’t multiple elections losses going to tell him anything? Like “NJ just isn’t that into you?”
one of the down sides of having a brainwashing Fox News bubble across the country is that they ALL think they can talk and act like that and still somehow win elections
it’ll be very apparent once trumpov croaks and the pretenders try to run for national office. they’ll look stupid and weird.
frosty
@WaterGirl: Thanks, WG. Sounds like the PA Supremes didn’t need our votes. The School Board is going to go RWNJ with or without us, I’m sure.
Fuck them all.
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: That one calls for an embed.
So are all you pricks gonna leave the city like you said you would? No, you’re not. Shut the fuck up and make a brunch reservation.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 8:50 PM
Socolofi
I recall my daughter talking vaguely about him before the primary before she moved to Brooklyn. She was pretty upset about Cuomo, and I was resigned that New York wasn’t going to elect a Muslim socialist, so they were going to elect him.
So happy New York proved me wrong!
frosty
@Omnes Omnibus: You can count on The Rude One!!
Matt McIrvin
Don’t like the results of my ward’s City Council election. Oh well, need to get more active in that one if the guy turns out to be as much of a dud as I expect.
PsiFighter37
@WaterGirl: It’s true. The FTFNYT even did a profile on rich Republicans who were singing the praises about the city and why they would never leave, despite constantly bitching about the local political scene. Hypocrites, all of them. But if they want to move to Texas and pay Greg Abbott’s imaginary tariffs, be my fucking guest.
rodwell
Like I stated in the previous thread. This is a high turnout election for governor. Good sign people are engaged. Ciattarelli last time ran as the moderate Republican. This time he went full MAGA. It did not help him. If elected he would have been a Trump toady, which will not help NJ. We do not have to worry about it now. Bye Bye Jack.
RevRick
Texas -18 will be a runoff between Democrats Menefee and Edwards
PsiFighter37
Pretty crazy that Spanberger is going to win by a similar margin, if not more, than Sherrill will. Say what you will, but those 2018 ladies with national security backgrounds (those two plus Elissa Slotkin) are real ones. To me, they are the type of Democratic women who have a shot at being president one day.
@Jeffro: My completely uninformed opinion is that the Republicans tried to saturate with ads about Jones, but most people tune them out if they see them at all.
They had one as with a bunch of cops and sheriffs saying all violence is unacceptable blah blah blah. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than committed Republicans buying the idea of Trump-supporting cops being indignant about violence.
narya
Repeating from earlier thread. Best comment so far: “Normal People Don’t Want This Shit is running away with the vote tonight.”
Steve LaBonne
Superb day. What a relief. Our democracy might still be on life support but now we know it has a fighting chance.
mali muso
Feeling so glad in Virginia tonight! Just read that our house of delegates may end up being close to a supermajority for Dems. Ride that blue wave!!!
bbleh
A Cautionary Moment For Dems
Why Election “Results” May Not Be
Indicative Of Voters’ True Feelings
iKropoclast
@frosty: Once again, thanks for disenfranchising me.
Sounds like something that needs the urgent attention of every facet of your state-level representation. I’d governor, rep, senator, Secretary of State…who else
@Omnes Omnibus: Hilarious.
Matt McIrvin
@gene108: I think there’s going to be a concerted effort to just refuse to seat any Democratic members of Congress elected in 2026.
(There’s a precedent establishing that they’re required to seat anyone duly elected who fits the basic qualifications for office, but they’re obviously going to claim election fraud, which would get around that.)
@Mai Naem mobile: But ketchup bottles will be readily available in the new installed “smash room” at the White House.
Socolofi
@Yutsano: I voted for her but I’m pretty nervous as to how she’d actually do. Granted Seattle tends to go overboard for virtue signalling and then toss people into our dysfunctional city government, hating them 4 years later for not doing anything.
Most of my concern is that she’s been a transit (bus) advocate… and downtown Seattle has turned most roads into virtual slalom courses with bus-only lanes, bus-only streets, mid-street parking shielding the bike lane, turning into an even worse traffic Hell (and office buildings are still 30% unoccupied). I know roads are a King County thing not a Mayor thing, but horrible downtown infra will turn into an even bigger issue than it is now.
Hopefully she can do something about the schools, which seem to be accellerating towards mediocrity with things like removing the gifted programs and just lowering standards across the board.
Omnes Omnibus
@Matt McIrvin: There’s our little black cloud.
Feel like dancing.
These results🤗🤗🤗
💃💃💃💃
NotMax
Anyone mention that Vance’s half-brother Cory Bowman took a whupping in a mayoral race in Ohio?
frosty
@iKropoclast: Governor Shapiro, sure. R State Senator and Rep? R Congressman? R Senator and WTF Fetterman is now?
I live in deep red Confederate Pennsylvania. Nothing I do will change it.
Omnes Omnibus
Ishiyama
I want to see if Mamdani can persuade Curtis Sliwa to take a position with his administration. That’s one of his first tests.
WaterGirl
Can you guys check my work in the scorecard up top and fill in any blanks you can? thank you!
gene108
New York wasn’t going to elect a Muslim socialist
Despite his name and complexion, I doubt Mamdani is particularly religious.
Trying to use his race, name, and father’s religion to scare people was just to keep the hicks in the sticks in their perpetual state of fear and anger.
Deputinize America
Constitution says the term expires – you don’t get to just stay in place.
Ramona
@Omnes Omnibus: Is Alan Dershowitz going to blow his head off on TV as he promised to now that Mamdani has won?
Librettist
Twenty point D margins on those two Georgia PSC district special elections… yikes.
Lyrebird
@Omnes Omnibus: Thanks! I also really like the video before that post… it’s a 1-min video and it only gets interesting imnsho at about 48 or 50 seconds in, but I love seeing our Attorney General looking so relaxed and happy.
Ultra-sharp no-nonsense Black woman capable of enjoying a march and lifting up others. No wonder she gets so much of a reaction from that maladjusted and foul fascist currently messing up the White House. ANd what a night!
WaterGirl
@Librettist: Wowser!
Jackie
Ha! I switched over to FAUX just in time for them to receive a message from FFOTUS:
TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT!
He also blamed the shutdown for republicans losing – which makes no sense from him. It was supposed to be the shutdown that would cause republicans to win, right? Cause the shutdown is the Dems fault, right?
H.E.Wolf
@mali muso: Feeling so glad in Virginia tonight! Just read that our house of delegates may end up being close to a supermajority for Dems. Ride that blue wave!!!
the VA blue was makes me very happy for you, and for your daughter. (I remember when she was born.)
rodwell
@PsiFighter37: His actions in 2021 ticked off a lot of the County Clerks who actually run the elections in NJ. Most of them in 2021 were Republicans (not MAGA). NJ was beginning to incorporate early voting and mail in voting in that election. There were some tabulation issues with getting all the vote counted quickly. His statements were not helpful in ensuring people accept elections results. Been working elections since 2020. The elections officials work very hard and do everything to be fair. NJ elections are underfunded and under staff. It is amazing what sleep derived people can accomplish.
WaterGirl
Dammit, I want pierogies!
Percysowner
@Jackie:
Check out Harold Stassen
Between 1958 and 1990, he campaigned unsuccessfully for the positions of Governor of Pennsylvania, Mayor of Philadelphia, United States Senator, Governor of Minnesota, and United States Representative. He further sought the Republican nomination for president in 1964, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, and 1992.
For some people Hope Springs Eternal.
JanieM
@WaterGirl: Maine: making it harder to vote was rejected roughly 60/40 (with not quite 60% of the vote counted; the AP has called it).
Adding a red flag law along with our yellow flag law passed, roughly 60/40 (again with ~60% of the vote counted, and the AP has called it).
centralmaine.com/2025/11/04/maine-statewide-and-town-by-town-results-for-the-2025-election/
Yay! They tried this in 2011; the R-led legislature passed a law requiring voter registration to happen >= 2 days before an election; a people’s veto stomped on that, also about 60-40.
eclare
Someone reported earlier that Democrats won two seats on the Public Service Commission (PSC) in GA. Statewide races. I used to work for a public utility in GA, the PSC is powerful.
Must have been Librettist. Twenty points, wow!
PsiFighter37
@Librettist: Canary in the coal mine for 2026, hopefully.
New Yorkers, please tell me, how is Curtis Sliwa and his stupid red beret still a thing? Did he just slither out from somewhere for this election? I couldn’t believe when I heard his name start popping up in the news coverage.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: You can probably get them on Martha’s Vineyard, unlike Dersh.
Deputinize America
Honestly, I hadn’t realized until this cycle that Sliwa was still alive.
RevRick
I’m looking at results for school boards and local council/ supervisor races in Lehigh and Northampton counties and Democrats are racking up a lot of wins, including in reddish communities.
iKropoclast
@frosty: Fetterman doesn’t have a vote on PA voting procedures. If you have intransigent R representation, I suppose you could always give the people in their office a little heartburn. And if you’re looking for a D legislator to pick up your issue, I’m sure some talented D in another district with statewide ambitions (Governor/AG/SOS) would love to champion your cause.
A Librarian
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: It’s simple: he has become, in some ways, our own crazier, wingnuttier version of Vermin Supreme.
Ishiyama
@Omnes Omnibus: Same thing I was thinking.
OlFroth
Its a small thing, but I won election tonight in my little town as an atheist Democrat to a two year term.
Deputinize America
Hard to believe that the stupid fuck is only 71 and STILL wearing that stupid beret.
ArchTeryx
@Matt McIrvin: Hard to do that in the House, which completely turns over every two years. They all have to be sworn in. If the Ds win a good majority and they refuse to swear in any Ds, they won’t even have a quorum!
And if the current House refuses to honor the election results and leave, well, that’s what the D.C. police and the Sergeant-at-Arms is for.
Ramona
@Omnes Omnibus: Will Lucifer sell pierogies to Dersh in hell?
ArchTeryx
@Omnes Omnibus: Pierogies?! Leave my pierogies out of it!
Got introduced to them by a Polish friend of mine, whose mother could make them from scratch. I never looked back. Pierogies are freaking awesome.
Jackie
Someone reported earlier that Democrats won two seats on the Public Service Commission (PSC) in GA. Statewide races. I used to work for a public utility in GA, the PSC is powerful.
It’s being reported it’s the first time in 20 years Democrats have won in a non-federal office in Georgia! And TWO seats, to boot!
Baud
You come at antifa, you best not miss.
gene108
I think there’s going to be a concerted effort to just refuse to seat any Democratic members of Congress elected in 2026.
(There’s a precedent establishing that they’re required to seat anyone duly elected who fits the basic qualifications for office, but they’re obviously going to claim election fraud, which would get around that.)
That’s possible.
I’m sure some Republican losses will be contested. I think a lot depends how badly the state courts and state election boards have been corrupted by Republicans.
OlFroth
@Ishiyama: Thank you, but at this level of government, its about making sure the trash is picked up, the streets are plowed, the fire department is funded, and the kids get a Halloween parade. That said, we had a horrible council member who made horrific public statements and finished a distant sixth in voting, and will no longer be on council. You can see me calling for his resignation in this KDKA clip: Emsworth councilman under scrutiny over social media posts – CBS Pittsburgh
Omnes Omnibus
@ArchTeryx: No one is saying they aren’t. Aren’t you familiar with Dersh’s issues with pierogie acquisition?
Lyrebird
@OlFroth: Congrats!! That’s great!
@Deputinize America: I’m thankful for Mr. Sliwa’s sticking to his beret wearing and staying in the race.
Another Scott
@Eolirin: StateNavigate has called the HD86 race for Thornton.
Woot!
Best wishes,
Scott.
Fake Irishman
These results for the GOP in Virginia are making the 2017 elections results look like a Montessori preschool play group.
Disappointed in the Texas amendments, but we always knew those were going to pass. We also got stupid ones banning interrogate and cap gains taxes, (We did get $2 billion for dementia research, and a good water infrastructure fund, so there’s that at least. We’ll have to drill down to some of the local school board results too: there was an opportunity to kick a lot of crazies out….
Melancholy Jaques
Photo ID & restricted absentee voting.
Baud
Agreed.
Eolirin
The county judge race in my county seems very much like it’s in the bag. That’s great news.
ArchTeryx
@Baud: The actual Nazis, Italian Fascists, and Japanese religious fanatics learned that one the hard way in WWII. That’s a lesson that needs to be stamped on their forehead, Inglourious Basterds style, over and over and over again.
( ETA: Shinto used to be the state religion in Japan. WWII killed that dead, and now the majority of Japanese are Buddhist. It’s a shame because Shinto is, frankly, a beautiful religion, but like any organized religion, can be perverted beyond all recognition by the goddamn fundamentalists and their fascist fellow travelers. Nowadays, according to my Japanese cousin-in-law, more gaijin – foreigners – get traditional san-san-kudo Shinto weddings than native Japanese! )
Jackie
Per John King on CNN discussing Sherrill’s win:
He also found that Sherrill had flipped the five counties Trump won during his campaign against Harris, which is an obvious warning sign for Republicans.
The good news just keeps growing and growing!
RevRick
@ArchTeryx: The first job of a new House is to select a new Speaker and the Clerk of the House presides over that. If Democrats win a majority they will vote for Hakeem Jeffries and the issue will be moot.
billcoop4
I believe that the clerk of the house conducts the initial swearing in and then the selection of the speaker. We just witnessed this in 2023 with the McCarthy debacle.
The speaker ship dies at the end of the Congress in December. There is no Speaker at that point. I think it is conventional and traditional that the immediate past speaker introduces the newly elected speaker. But there is no speaker as of the start of the new Congress in January of an odd numbered year.
BC
ArchTeryx
@Omnes Omnibus: Oh no I wasn’t. The pierogie vendors refused to serve the Dersh? Awesome. He doesn’t deserve pierogies. He deserves to eat shit the rest of his life.
WaterGirl
Updated scorecard, a few blanks to fill in for NJ, Mississippi and Minnesota. Help on those will be appreciated.
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Ha! That’s something I guess.
edit: but it’s not pierogies.
Mr. Bemused Senior
@Omnes Omnibus: we reserve the right to refuse service to people who justify torture.
NotMax
No shirt, no shoes, no scruples – no service.
;)
Deputinize America
OT – Trumpist gubmint, always with the best words:
US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says the images coming out of Kentucky are “heartbreaking”, adding “Please join me in prayer for the Louisville community and flight crew impacted by this horrific crash.”
Talk – and prayer – are cheap. Just get your fucking staff on this, say “we are here to get to the bottom of this catastrophe and are here to help local responders the best way we know how”.
Pennsylvanian
@billcoop4: Yes, Maine is representing! Races called.
Voter suppression? Yes 39 – No 61 Good guys win!
Red flag law? Yes 60 – No 40 I feel like we all win if we can address the violence, so Good guys win!
Deputinize America
I hate to admit this, but I find pierogies heavy and dull. Pretty “one-note”.
Sorry…..
RevRick
The NY Times has Democrats winning 52 VA House of Delegates and leading for a dozen more.
Ishiyama
@ArchTeryx: Nowadays, according to my Japanese cousin-in-law, more gaijin – foreigners – get traditional san-san-kudo Shinto weddings than native Japanese!
Guilty.
NotMax
Kreplach for the win.
:)
iKropoclast
@Deputinize America: Talk – and prayer – are cheap.
But he got in from of the cameras, right? That’s what we learned was important under Buttigieg when that train crashed in PA. Media and RW voters don’t demand action, they demand visibility.
...now I try to be amused
It’s a shame because Shinto is, frankly, a beautiful religion, but like any organized religion, can be perverted beyond all recognition by the goddamn fundamentalists and their fascist fellow travelers.
My Eastern Religion professor defined Shinto as “the religion of the divinity of the Japanese people”.
WaterGirl
@Another Scott: That is definitely the cherry on top!
I am so pleased. Exhausted and relieved.
Great nights everybody Heading for bed.
ArchTeryx
@Deputinize America: It depends on how they’re made. Too many make them just as potato dumplings. I’ve had them spiced up quite nicely with things like onion and garlic powder, cheyenne pepper (for kick) or even marscapone for dessert pierogies. Plus, you can dip ’em in anything from ketchup to Consommé. I treat them like potato pancakes; horrible alone, great with other things and spiced up.
me
Seems the MN State Senate majority is held. bsky.app/profile/taniel.bsky.social/post/3m4u5kxagdc2d
WaterGirl
Wow. Dems won 64 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
They started the night at 51.
Gin & Tonic
@Deputinize America: Those filled with tart cherries are awesome.
Curtis
@me: Yep, it’s held.
mprnews.org/story/2025/11/04/election-results-for-minnesota-2025-general-elections
WaterGirl
@Gin & Tonic: They used to carry those in the frozen section at the grocery store. I am going to have to look for those. So good!
Not like fresh, but still great!
Geminid
@iKropoclast: Democrsts don’t really need supermajorities in the General Assembly But I think long-term, the more people represented by Democrats, the more they will buy in to the Democrats’ policy agenda.
It also increases the talent pool. One of those new Delegates could end up flipping a Congressional district some day.. So I say, the more the merrier.
AP calls Prop 50 a winner at exactly 8 p.m. Pacific (when the CA polls closed).
Some background and context, including this:
[As of yesterday] more than 6.4 million Californians have already voted early, a considerably higher return in early voting compared with years past. President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to cast their votes early and to rather cast their “no” votes in person.
Among the 33% of voters in that poll who had not yet cast their ballots a week before the election, 57% of them said they’d cast a “yes” vote, while 40% said they intended to vote “no.”
H.E.Wolf
@WaterGirl: Wow. Dems won 64 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
They started the night at 51.
Balloon Juice jackals helped!
Scout211
@Sister Golden Bear: And NBC and CNN at 8:00.
YY_Sima Qian
A night worthy of celebration!
JoyceH
Earlier in the afternoon before there were any election results to talk about, a panel on MSNBC were discussing various things and the talk turned to whether Newsom was going to run for president. Consensus was yes, and one person (didn’t see who) gave an amusing indicator, said “If a Democratic politician starts sounding like a black preacher, they’re running for president.”
Westyny
Whudda night! Hard to assert America blames Dems for shutdown after this!
H.E.Wolf
@YY_Sima Qian: A night worthy of celebration!
Quoted for truth!
Shalimar
In my personal favorite news of the night, Elon Musk again picked a candidate in one of the races and his candidate got his ass kicked.
In other Musk news from this morning, I saw a story where Musk said he would quit Tesla if they didn’t give him his trillion dollar pay package. Tesla is basically a cult of personality around Musk at this point so I can’t say whether or not the company would be better off giving him that meaningless additional stock or letting him leave, but I do know if I owned Tesla stock I would sell it because whatever happens in the next few years will be a bubble bursting.
@Gin & Tonic: Veselka restaurant in NYC makes vegetarian mushroom and sauerkraut perogies that are extremely yummy.
NotMax
Mamdani opening his victory speech by quoting Eugene Debs is … a bold choice.
AP is calling Yes on CA Prop 50.
They Call Me Noni
Mamdani is giving a hell of a speech!
RevRick
I count about 20 vulnerable GOP House seats on the basis of tonight’s results and that’s not taking into account R/D gerrymandering.
cain
@ArchTeryx: If you ever read Japanese history like during the Meiji period and the like – the buddhists in that era were wild. Very militant.
A mix of buddhist and shinto. I also like shinto.
All organized religions suck because the act of “organization” lends itself to corruption since that requires infrastructure.
I mean personally, spirituality is just when you close your eyes, breathe deep, think thoughts about divinity or something. Why the fuck would you need organization for that?
WaterGirl
Tonight was so important, critical, even? And everything that needed to go our way did.
Eunicecycle
I don’t know if anyone here has said it but on BS someone pointed out it was 17 years ago tonight that Obama won his first term. I don’t feel quite that good tonight but it’s similar!
iKropoclast
@Melancholy Jaques: That’s too much, I don’t want him to harm himself, just shut the fuck up forever.
For Dershowitz, that might literally make his head explode anyway.
Ramona
@Melancholy Jaques: i thought it was too much when he vowed to do that.
Reverse tool order
Per AP in local paper, “Prop 50 cruised to victory.”
Geminid
@iKropoclast: I meant to say, Democrats don’t really need supermajoritis with a Democratic Governor. General Assembly Democrats are pretty much all on the same page policy-wise.
Eolirin
@cain: If you’re serious about Buddhism (or Taoism for that matter) you need subsidized living for the monks pursuing it. There’s no way to get away from the interruptions of life enough to make a proper go at those systems without dedicated spaces and no need to work for food.
So you need some infrastructure.
H.E.Wolf
@NotMax: Mamdani opening his victory speech by quoting Eugene Debs is … a bold choice.
I haven’t yet found the Eugene Debs quotation Mamdani used, but I’m fond of this one from 1892:
“I have a heart for others and that is why I am in this work. When I see suffering about me, I myself suffer, and so when I put forth my efforts to relieve others, I am simply helping myself. I do not consider that I have made any sacrifice whatever….”
Enhanced Voting Techniques
@cain: I was reading ICE was waiting around outside operating rooms at children hospitals! These people are depraved. I don’t know how they live with themselves.
Likely not very well. I wouldn’t be surprised to read that ICE’s weird behavior is because of the stress from the following orders to act like a-holes. Still, they have the option to quit, so fuck the bastards.
Ishiyama
@They Call Me Noni: The entire speech by Mamdani was a firestorm – at one point he said: I have four words for Trump, who he said he knew was watching: Turn Up The Volume!
At the end his family came out, very sentimental scene.
Geminid
@Honus: That’s a relief. Jay Jones is a young and talented Democrat and I was afraid that text scandal would derail his career.
I read that Delegate Carrie Coyner passed those texts on to Todd Gilbert not long after she got them. Republicansg sprang them on Jones when they hoped the texts wouldcthe most damage, but it did not work.
More generally, I think the weakness at the top of the Republican ticket hurt their other candidates. So did Trump’s weakness.
It will take a long time for Virginia Republicans to recover from this trouncing. They might never.
Melancholy Jaques
With Prop 50 passing, I am now a resident of California’s 40th congressional district. According to the in-the-know people I spoke with at our Democratic Club meeting last night, it is still an R+ district, but not as much as before, so they’re telling us there’s a chance. I’m going to be working on this one,
Geminid
Duplicate
Badluckgremlin
Not nearly as significant as many of the other races, but I am extremely happy that the mayoral election for my little suburb went to the Dem, and it was not particularly close!
@Melancholy Jaques: My district’s blueness isn’t going to change (CA 17), but it does mean that some of the districts nearby that are heartbreaking when they narrowly go red (looking at you Fresno!) stand a chance. And I won’t feel like I’m flushing campaign donations down the toilet, either.
Melancholy Jaques
That Eugene Debs quote comes from his speech to the court after being convicted of sedition for speaking against World War I and the draft.
A craven Supreme Court unanimously upheld his conviction.
Rocks
@Melancholy Jaques: I know we’re not supposed to wish anyone ill. However, Alan Dershowitz cheated on his first wife, beat her so badly that she had to be hospitalized, divorced her, and then used his legal skills to deprive her of any custody of their children, after which she killed herself. A perfect companion to Donald Trump, this fucking guy.
Regnad Kcin
@WaterGirl: rotating tag nom: “Shut the fuck up and make a brunch reservation.”
Honus
@Geminid: the texts hurt Jones, but I figured the blue wave led by Spanberger would carry him, and it apparently did.
I am really pleasantly very surprised that we look to have flipped 13 house seats. As you say, it will take a while for republicans to recover, if they ever do. Abusing government workers and the military doesn’t seem to play well here.
randy khan
Virginia is now basically a wipe out for the Republicans, with 95% plus of the votes in:
Spanberger’s up by 15.
Hashmi is up by 10.
Jones is up by 6
The House of Delegates looks very like to be at something like 64-36 in favor of the Dems.
Happy dance time.
Jackie
There’s not a single Republican looking forward to this:
“President Donald Trump will host all Republican senators at the White House Wednesday morning for breakfast,” Punchbowl News reports.
“This comes amid increased momentum toward a potential deal to end the shutdown.”
“There are now more than a dozen Senate Democrats who are ready to engage with Republicans on reopening the federal government.”
Oh, to be a fly on the wall where the ketchup bottles won’t be flying!
H.E.Wolf
@Melancholy Jaques: That Eugene Debs quote comes from his speech to the court after being convicted of sedition for speaking against World War I and the draft.
Thank you for listing the source! I skimmed through my notes from a 2011 dramaturgy project, and found the quote but not the provenance. I very much appreciate it – and I’m annotating my 2011 materials!
Good reminder also that craveninity (I made that word up) occurred in previous eras, not just ours. And still we rise.
Baud
Excellent. Way to show up, VA.
RaflW
Taniel
Democrats are on track to win 64 of Virginia’s 100 House seats.
That’d be THIRTEEN flips; the chamber is 51/49 right now.
Wow wow wow
Jackie
Do you think “NO KINGS!” voted today? LOL!
Kent
@gene108: I think there’s going to be a concerted effort to just refuse to seat any Democratic members of Congress elected in 2026.
(There’s a precedent establishing that they’re required to seat anyone duly elected who fits the basic qualifications for office, but they’re obviously going to claim election fraud, which would get around that.)
Doesn’t work like that.
The old Congress doesn’t get to seat the new one. The new one just shows up in January 2026 and seats itself and then votes on its new leaders.
So any GOPers who lose are gone.
They can fight about election results at the state level. But once they are certified it is over. The mid-term games that Johnson is playing with Grijalva aren’t going to happen because Johnson won’t be speaker and there won’t actually be a speaker until they are all seated and one is elected.
“A Stunning Rebuke Of Anti-Trans Politics”—Dems Win Elections Nationwide Despite Anti-Trans Ads
In 2024, as election results rolled in and it became clear that Trump had won, LGBTQ+ people across the country braced for what was coming. Their fears proved justified. Over the past year, the administration has unleashed a wave of anti-trans policies and overseen a political landscape flooded with ads vilifying transgender people. Yet tonight told a different story. As race after race was called, Democrats won by wide margins in contests where anti-trans rhetoric dominated the campaign—a stunning rebuke of anti-trans politics. For all the centrist consultants urging Democrats to “moderate” or sacrifice transgender people for political gain, the results suggest the opposite: conviction, not capitulation, is what wins.
dmsilev
Fun headlines, Washington Post edition: Trump rails against election results before Democrats romp to victories.
President Donald Trump railed against the results of several elections before they were officially called for the Democrats on Tuesday, previewing a slew of losses for the president’s party in the first major elections since he started his second term.
California election officials said that the White House’s claims were “baseless,” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called Trump’s comment “the ramblings of an old man that knows he’s about to LOSE.” The ballot measure was declared passed shortly after polls closed late Tuesday night.
Melancholy Jaques
Good reminder also that craveninity (I made that word up) occurred in previous eras, not just ours. And still we rise.
A perfectly cromulent word.
I remember back in law school, the Schenck & Debs cases were presented like “See what asshole we used to be? We’re definitely not like that now.” Of course, I was in law school before the right wing completely took over the court.
They Call Me Noni
@randy khan: that’s amazing.
They Call Me Noni
@randy khan: that’s amazing.
hotshoe
I’ve heard speculation that many current red-hat politicians in CA will choose not to run in the next election, or won’t be able to afford to run, because the overall public opinion is so strong against them.
So your lean-R district may end up stomping some inexperienced underfunded MAGAt in 2026. Cheers!
H.E.Wolf
(Tentatively) updated scorecard info for WA State, per Daniel Nichanian of Bolts magazine:Democrats held onto 2 State Senate seats, in LD 5 and LD 26.
Not yet certified (WA is a fully mail-in ballot state), but encouraging.
bsky.app/profile/taniel.bsky.social/post/3m4ubo46hek2j
And now that we’ve seen victories in CA, GA, MN, MS, NJ, NY, PA, and VA, I’m headed for bed. Congratulations, and let’s do this again next November.
Baud
Let’s hope it’s the final nail in the coffin.
Odie Hugh Manatee
Hair Furor wants Repubs in the Senate to blow up the filibuster and they refuse to do so. Thus the Democrats were victorious tonight and it’s their fault,
Unfortunately for him he is wrong on the other point. In a way he actually was on the ballot tonight and yes, his ass was soundly kicked.
More to come, Dementia Donnie.
ascap_scab
Minnesota votes split. Dems kept their seat, Pubs kept their seat. Control of the Senate remains in Dem hands.
jonas
Oof! If this is how quarter-term elections are going, next year’s midterms have to be giving MAGA Republicans everywhere a serious case of heartburn.
Good.
Gloria DryGarden
@Socolofi: Denver is in the midst of getting our first bus lanes in the middle set up. On our main drag east of downtown. All the on street parking is gone. It was five lanes, the center one being for left turns, alternating sides. I hear car drivers will soon only have one lane each way.
Taking away the on street parking is hard on the businesses that line East colfax. I don’t know how this will end up.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings