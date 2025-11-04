Sarah McBride says that her worst day in Congress came after Mike Johnson banned her using women's restrooms, which, of course, came after Nancy Mace had proposed the ban. www.advocate.com/politics/sar…

A reminder that elections can have good consequences, too. The Advocate, “Sarah McBride opens up about her darkest day in Congress (exclusive)”:

Behind the scenes, Democrats tried to cushion the cruelty. Several quietly offered McBride access to the private single-person restrooms in their Capitol offices — small acts of solidarity in the face of a policy many called cruel and absurd.

That low came 15 days after her November 5 election. On November 20, when Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has called gender-affirming care “child abuse,” banned transgender people from using restrooms aligned with their gender identity in House-controlled spaces. McBride responded by saying she would comply with all House rules.

“The high of orientation,” McBride explained when The Advocate met her again almost a year later, in late October, this time in her Longworth Building office, “was met with probably the deepest low of my life outside of losing my husband to cancer.”…

“I’m just trying to breathe it all in,” she said at the time. A few days later, the joy turned.

The first time The Advocate sat down together for an interview with McBride after she won her historic election was November 15, 2024, inside a designated media broadcast room in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. It was orientation week for new members of Congress, and Sarah McBride, then 34, Delaware’s newly elected congresswoman , was radiating something between fatigue and disbelief.

Nearly one year after making history as the first out transgender member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride has spent her first term navigating both the exhilaration of progress and the exhaustion of being a symbol in a Congress with a Republican majority that is often hostile to her existence…

The following day, on November 21, The Advocate reported the reaction within the trans community. It was a fracture in what had otherwise been a celebration. Some activists wanted defiance; others accused McBride of being too measured. One person said it felt like “being pulled right under the wheels of the bus by someone I thought was trying to pull me out.”…

For her, the episode revealed how outrage itself had become performance. She said that people targeting trans people were just wanting to incite, but she didn’t want to feed into their actions. Her refusal to respond in kind, she explained, was not detachment but discipline.

“The country needs a clear visual contrast between the inhumanity of anti-equality politicians and our literal humanity,” she said. “In a world where someone might see a photo or video for just a millisecond while scrolling, that contrast has to be obvious.”

She invoked the moral power of the civil-rights movement — students walking silently into newly integrated schools as mobs jeered.

“It was unfair that they had to walk forward in silence,” she said. “But in doing so, they made clear to the public who was right and who was wrong.”…

Even amid the transphobia, McBride showed up in Congress. She helped unite Democrats against anti-LGBTQ+ amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, introduced measures to reverse Trump’s transgender military ban, and co-sponsored the Equality Act, the Pride in Mental Health Act, and the Veterans Healthcare Equality Act.

She joined colleagues pressing the State Department to restore LGBTQ+ human-rights data, opposed cuts to suicide-prevention programs, and fought discriminatory passport policies.

“I am really proud that thus far we have kept our party together and united in defense of the trans community,” she said. “I would never claim credit for that, but I do believe I have played a role in both the public and private tactics that I’ve employed in helping our party in the aftermath of an election when many pundits said the lesson was that supporting trans people and defending trans people had cost us that election.”

McBride said the hate aimed at trans people can be stopped two ways. “One is to change public opinion. The other is to win back power. In a democracy, you can’t have one without the other,” she said…

“When people hear ‘meeting people where they are,’ they think I’m talking about right-wing politicians,” she said. “I’m not. I’m talking about voters — people with goodwill and questions.”

“If you lump everyone who’s still on a journey with the far right,” she said, “you cap your coalition at about 30 percent. You push potential allies toward extremists.”…

For McBride, persuasion is itself a form of courage. “It’s comforting to preach to our choir,” she said. “But this is a moment where we have no alternative but to have the courage to grow our congregation.”…

She recalled nearly not running at all. “When I was deciding whether to run for this office,” she said, “one of the questions I had to ask myself was, ‘Am I willing to take this risk?’ Because we had been hearing a lot of things about the risk to my physical safety, even if I just ran, and I almost didn’t run in part because of that. But then I decided that if I didn’t run because of that, then that would mean they win.”

“If they can successfully intimidate us out of public life,” she continued, “then that is a surefire way for us to not only be pushed back into the shadows, but to see a politics that is perhaps unstoppably cruel toward us.”…