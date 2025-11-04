Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Inspirational Read: Rep. Sarah McBride

Sarah McBride says that her worst day in Congress came after Mike Johnson banned her using women's restrooms, which, of course, came after Nancy Mace had proposed the ban.
A reminder that elections can have good consequences, too. The Advocate, “Sarah McBride opens up about her darkest day in Congress (exclusive)”:

Nearly one year after making history as the first out transgender member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride has spent her first term navigating both the exhilaration of progress and the exhaustion of being a symbol in a Congress with a Republican majority that is often hostile to her existence…

The first time The Advocate sat down together for an interview with McBride after she won her historic election was November 15, 2024, inside a designated media broadcast room in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. It was orientation week for new members of Congress, and Sarah McBride, then 34, Delaware’s newly elected congresswoman, was radiating something between fatigue and disbelief.

“I’m just trying to breathe it all in,” she said at the time. A few days later, the joy turned.

“The high of orientation,” McBride explained when The Advocate met her again almost a year later, in late October, this time in her Longworth Building office, “was met with probably the deepest low of my life outside of losing my husband to cancer.”…

That low came 15 days after her November 5 election. On November 20, when Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has called gender-affirming care “child abuse,” banned transgender people from using restrooms aligned with their gender identity in House-controlled spaces. McBride responded by saying she would comply with all House rules.

Behind the scenes, Democrats tried to cushion the cruelty. Several quietly offered McBride access to the private single-person restrooms in their Capitol offices — small acts of solidarity in the face of a policy many called cruel and absurd.

The following day, on November 21, The Advocate reported the reaction within the trans community. It was a fracture in what had otherwise been a celebration. Some activists wanted defiance; others accused McBride of being too measured. One person said it felt like “being pulled right under the wheels of the bus by someone I thought was trying to pull me out.”…

For her, the episode revealed how outrage itself had become performance. She said that people targeting trans people were just wanting to incite, but she didn’t want to feed into their actions. Her refusal to respond in kind, she explained, was not detachment but discipline.

“The country needs a clear visual contrast between the inhumanity of anti-equality politicians and our literal humanity,” she said. “In a world where someone might see a photo or video for just a millisecond while scrolling, that contrast has to be obvious.”

She invoked the moral power of the civil-rights movement — students walking silently into newly integrated schools as mobs jeered.

“It was unfair that they had to walk forward in silence,” she said. “But in doing so, they made clear to the public who was right and who was wrong.”…

Even amid the transphobia, McBride showed up in Congress. She helped unite Democrats against anti-LGBTQ+ amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, introduced measures to reverse Trump’s transgender military ban, and co-sponsored the Equality Act, the Pride in Mental Health Act, and the Veterans Healthcare Equality Act.

She joined colleagues pressing the State Department to restore LGBTQ+ human-rights data, opposed cuts to suicide-prevention programs, and fought discriminatory passport policies.

“I am really proud that thus far we have kept our party together and united in defense of the trans community,” she said. “I would never claim credit for that, but I do believe I have played a role in both the public and private tactics that I’ve employed in helping our party in the aftermath of an election when many pundits said the lesson was that supporting trans people and defending trans people had cost us that election.”

McBride said the hate aimed at trans people can be stopped two ways. “One is to change public opinion. The other is to win back power. In a democracy, you can’t have one without the other,” she said…

“When people hear ‘meeting people where they are,’ they think I’m talking about right-wing politicians,” she said. “I’m not. I’m talking about voters — people with goodwill and questions.”

“If you lump everyone who’s still on a journey with the far right,” she said, “you cap your coalition at about 30 percent. You push potential allies toward extremists.”…

For McBride, persuasion is itself a form of courage. “It’s comforting to preach to our choir,” she said. “But this is a moment where we have no alternative but to have the courage to grow our congregation.”…

She recalled nearly not running at all. “When I was deciding whether to run for this office,” she said, “one of the questions I had to ask myself was, ‘Am I willing to take this risk?’ Because we had been hearing a lot of things about the risk to my physical safety, even if I just ran, and I almost didn’t run in part because of that. But then I decided that if I didn’t run because of that, then that would mean they win.”

“If they can successfully intimidate us out of public life,” she continued, “then that is a surefire way for us to not only be pushed back into the shadows, but to see a politics that is perhaps unstoppably cruel toward us.”…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      They Call Me Noni

      Stupid question but why the hell can’t people just let people be who they are?  It’s such a simple and basic thing and I just don’t understand all the hate.  Everyone deserves to live a dignified and fulfilling life.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike E

      @Belafon: Paradox of tolerance…1st amendment “free speech” allowing inciting eliminationist rhetoric, despite laws on the books to counter such hateful abuse. We’re a cruel society and the guardrails are gone, sadly

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Quantum man

      Trump is saying they are not going to pay for food stamps. A judge ordered them to do so. Who thinks the judge will find them in contempt?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      suzanne

      Sarah McBride was a guest on Ezra Klein’s podcast in recent months. It was very much worth a listen, to her how she thinks. She strikes me as a deeply pragmatic person, with the keen awareness that her incredibly unique position means that she must put aside her own feelings and interests in order to persuade. That’s such a hard position, being the tip of the spear.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      no body no name

      @Old School:

      The fact that she’s up against Nancy Mace is enough to win trans rights far more than any advocate could do.  Rick Santorum ranting like a mad man helped get gay marriage.

      Loud mouthed advocacy may rally your allies but it terrifies normies.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Belafon

      @suzanne: I follow a lot of trans people on bsky, and I can tell you the split between the “why won’t she do more” and “she is doing a lot just being there” was very real and emotional.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WTFGhost

      The reason Black children had to walk silently to jeers, and not turn, and have them all line up, and flash the bird, while someone was playing rap, or the hippity-hop, on their phone, was because we only truly grant free speech to the majority, because they’ve intimidated ordinary people out of seeking justice.

      These effers have never believed that the “rule of law” applied to Black people (n-words, as they call them in private), and they don’t believe it applies to gay folks, or tran folks, or me.

      Personally, I’m a vulva man, not a penis man, and I’m cisgender, but anyone wants to break people for looking or acting different, I’m standing by their side, mad as a mature human being can be, and thinking of how to break the morale of the assholes who need their asses kicked.

      ETA: I dunno about you guys, but Republicans are reminding me of my truism: the deadliest fighter is not a Navy Seal or Marine Special Forces (still just called a goddamn “Marine”), or Army Green Beret. It’s an ordinary person, yanked out of the life they chose, until they kick the ass of assholes, so they can go back to their girlfriends, wives, friends, family… we get *fierce* and if well trained (or if we survive a few times), deadly.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Belafon: I’m not on Bluesky, but that doesn’t surprise me. When people spend almost all of their time in their own communities, they aren’t always aware of where the rest of the country is at. McBride knows. Her being there is a radical act, whether the detractors from her own community want to believe that or not. When you are the tip of the spear, your job is to be relatable and non-threatening. That’s the only way to open a path for others to follow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Percysowner

       

      @They Call Me Noni:

       Because the Republican Party only wins by promoting hate and they want to win. Trans people are an easy target because there really aren’t a LOT of them, percentage wise and the whole idea of “men” in women’s bathrooms is a big trigger. Back in the day the same argument was used to tank the Equal Right Amendment. If ther ERA became the law of the land then men and women would be expected to share restrooms. Why this was a problem was based on the idea that men would burst into restrooms and rape women willy nilly, The fact that men were drugging drinks, forcing dates to have sex against their will and raping strangers WASN’T and issue, but the restroom is a sacred space where people could feel safe, even though a guy can walk in and do whatever, as long as the restroom doesn’t have other people.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      suzanne

      @Belafon:

      I can tell you the split between the “why won’t she do more” and “she is doing a lot just being there” was very real and emotional. 

      I’ve seen a lot of that, too. It is a ton of pain and she is brave to carry any of it, never mind as much as she is doing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RevRick

      @Mike E: Even John Milton, in his passionate defense of free speech, Areopagitica, said, “but not for papists.” Tolerance has limits, otherwise it is self-destructive.
      So, when Nazis whine that we’re hypocrites for not tolerating them, the proper response is, “right, we cannot tolerate you, because you would destroy us.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Belafon:

      I have an old friend (1979) who came out (trans not gay) a couple of years back and had a surgical transition about 18 months ago.  Our college group never knew and he (now she) never provided any inkling even after 2 marriages and 3 daughters.  Not that we would have cared.  But it’s made for some interesting conversations of late given the politics of the land.

      I bring this up, and a comment of hers, in response to what you’ve related seeing on BlueSky and the reactions.  From this summer:

      erininthemorning.com/p/what-sarah-mcbride-gets-wrong

      And then another one that from an issue standpoint, runs in a parallel although it focuses on a different person:

      readtpa.com/p/the-smallest-room-in-the-house

      My old friend read both those pieces and had the following response:

      I solidly agree with Erin and Parker; we can’t go halfway on basic civil rights and appeasement will not satisfy the attackers.

      McBride is being way way too “reasonable”. She is falling into the pit of supporting the possibility that any view (no matter how crazy) must be respected and given space.

      Unfortunately, we can’t hold on against the Authoritarian Right by gently listening to their positions and holding their hands while they grow.

      She thinks she can follow the polls down the lovely middle of the road, but the current environment supports people who take a strong stance.

      She’s stated subsequently that her trans group here in Denver definitely trends toward the “Strong Stance” approach but has related the spirited debates surrounding taking that position.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      McBride said the hate aimed at trans people can be stopped two ways. “One is to change public opinion. The other is to win back power. In a democracy, you can’t have one without the other,” she said…

      Great point. It’s also important to remember that before Repubs (and media enablers) invested so much time and money in demonizing trans people, the public was mostly supportive of trans rights. It’s possible to change people’s minds.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      I always thought that McBride should just go ahead and use the men’s room. Presumably they have stalls with doors, but the men who use the open urinals would probably quickly make the Speaker rescind that new rule.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      no body no name

      @JoyceH:

      Having been out of the country at times there are no gendered bathrooms.  And if there are at times there are no urinals you just piss into a giant one.  We are very odd about this here.  If you gotta go, you just go.  Nobody gives a flip.

      Now let me get into hands to wipe asses and how some countries view toilet paper rather than watering your ass extremely unsanitary.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      I’m not on Bluesky, but that doesn’t surprise me. When people spend almost all of their time in their own communities, they aren’t always aware of where the rest of the country is at.

      Similarly, I’m on a FacePlant group for a small, rural community. Despite a “no politics please” rule, we get insanely stupid rants, and the occasional posting or meme that honestly argues a conservative viewpoint.  I like and engage with the latter.

      I tag the rants with the kind of sophistry they use, like “have you stopped beating your wife”, then ignore the frantic screaming. One sentence is me contradicting them. Anything more is stooping to their level.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      suzanne

      @JoyceH:

      Why we have those little partial doors has always baffled me. 

      They are cheaper, and they mean that they can do one air supply, one return, a couple of lights and fire sprinklers, and one fire alarm, and one central drain in the floor. And they can look under the doors and see if you’re doing drugs, stealing, or bathing in the toilet water.

      Individual bathrooms are a big cost add — a big one — and that’s why you only see it at nice places.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      They Call Me Noni

      @Percysowner: Yes, they have long made clear that their hate is the point.  I just don’t understand the WHY of it and I never will understand why they only feel better about themselves if they’re bullying others.  Since I was not raised that way (Army brat, moved often and was surrounded by all kinds of people) the need to bully and mistreat people you don’t even know for your own selfish reasons befuddles me.  The premise of being mean to feel good.  What a stupid fucking way to accomplish your own self-worth.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      @p.a.: When we were kids, a fun prank was to go into the ladies room, go into a stall and lock the door and then wriggle out the gap at the bottom, so the stall was locked with nobody in it. (I’d find it less amusing these days!) After we’d done it a few times at the church, we became the official unlockers, whether we were the pranksters or not.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Percysowner:

      Trans people are an easy target because there really aren’t a LOT of them, percentage wise

      A commentator said there are roughly as many trans people per-capita in the US as there were Jews in pre-WWII Germany

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JoyceH

      @JoyceH: okay I just googled and it turns out that Jews were less than 1% of the German population! About half a million. So most of the Jews in the holocaust must have been from conquered territory. I don’t know what percent of the US population is trans, though.

      Reply

