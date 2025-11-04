Robert Reich has a pretty interesting article up today.

He included a poll, which I just took at around 9:30 this morning.

Results from that moment in time:

Guessing that Dems coming back is bolded because that’s the one I chose.

Okay, now let’s get to the meat of the article.

Which one would you choose?

1. A new generation of American leaders is capturing the hearts and spirit of the nation. The best example is the election of Zohran Mamdani. The young, African-born, Muslim, avowed Social Democrat generated more enthusiasm than America has seen for any politician in many years, and he ignited a vast army of young volunteers. The future of the Democratic Party is with unapologetic progressives like Zohran who inspire the young and fight for average working people. 2. The Democratic Party is coming back. Anti-Trump sentiment won the day, with near-record Democratic turnouts. All the winners — including California’s Gavin Newsom — presented a positive vision of the future sharply at odds with Trump’s dark, vindictive one. They all spoke of a government that works on behalf of all the people, not just the well-off. This bodes well for the Democrats in next year’s congressional midterm elections, if they can keep up the momentum. 3. The Democratic Party did well because it moved to the center. The biggest lesson of today’s races is that the future of the Democratic Party lies in pragmatism and moderation. Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey because voters want leaders who can solve problems, not mount slogans or declare class warfare. We also saw this in Andrew Cuomo’s stronger-than-expected performance in New York, and in Gavin Newsom’s pragmatic approach to redistricting in California. 4. Trump’s spell over the nation continues unabated. You’d think that with the economy in trouble, the government shuttered, tens of millions of American now lacking nutrition assistance, and millions more about to lose affordable health care, Trump’s influence would be in free fall. But America has become more conservative, even in traditionally liberal and progressive precincts such as New York, New Jersey, and California; Virginia is also moving back toward its conservative roots.

[I confess that as I was scrolling, I first caught the word “unabated” as “masturbate”, I think because at that moment i was thinking about the media and how they are going to be dealing with today, and that’s what I think much of the media has become.]

Anyway, I have two questions for you guys.

But first, an assumption on my part. I think Dems are going to do well today. For this conversation, let’s a assume that Dems do well.

ONE. Which of those four do you agree with?

TWO. Which of those four do you think the media is likely to roll with?