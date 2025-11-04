Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Democracy cannot function without a free press.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

This fight is for everything.

So very ready.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

You are here: Home / Elections / Elections 2025 / Media Themes and Political Wisdom, Nov 2025

Media Themes and Political Wisdom, Nov 2025

by | 169 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Robert Reich has a pretty interesting article up today.

He included a poll, which I just took at around 9:30 this morning.

Results from that moment in time:

Auto Draft 140

Guessing that Dems coming back is bolded because that’s the one I chose.

Okay, now let’s get to the meat of the article.

Which one would you choose?

1. A new generation of American leaders is capturing the hearts and spirit of the nation. The best example is the election of Zohran Mamdani. The young, African-born, Muslim, avowed Social Democrat generated more enthusiasm than America has seen for any politician in many years, and he ignited a vast army of young volunteers. The future of the Democratic Party is with unapologetic progressives like Zohran who inspire the young and fight for average working people.

2. The Democratic Party is coming back. Anti-Trump sentiment won the day, with near-record Democratic turnouts. All the winners — including California’s Gavin Newsom — presented a positive vision of the future sharply at odds with Trump’s dark, vindictive one. They all spoke of a government that works on behalf of all the people, not just the well-off. This bodes well for the Democrats in next year’s congressional midterm elections, if they can keep up the momentum.

3. The Democratic Party did well because it moved to the center. The biggest lesson of today’s races is that the future of the Democratic Party lies in pragmatism and moderation. Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey because voters want leaders who can solve problems, not mount slogans or declare class warfare. We also saw this in Andrew Cuomo’s stronger-than-expected performance in New York, and in Gavin Newsom’s pragmatic approach to redistricting in California.

4. Trump’s spell over the nation continues unabated. You’d think that with the economy in trouble, the government shuttered, tens of millions of American now lacking nutrition assistance, and millions more about to lose affordable health care, Trump’s influence would be in free fall. But America has become more conservative, even in traditionally liberal and progressive precincts such as New York, New Jersey, and California; Virginia is also moving back toward its conservative roots.

[I confess that as I was scrolling, I first caught the word “unabated” as “masturbate”, I think because at that moment i was thinking about the media and how they are going to be dealing with today, and that’s what I think much of the media has become.]

Anyway, I have two questions for you guys.

But first, an assumption on my part.  I think Dems are going to do well today.  For this conversation, let’s a assume that Dems do well.

ONE.  Which of those four do you agree with?

TWO. Which of those four do you think the media is likely to roll with?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • arrieve
  • artem1s
  • Belafon
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • chemiclord
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Darkrose
  • EarthWindFire
  • Fair Economist
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • glc
  • goodmatt
  • Gretchen
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • Ishiyama
  • Jackie
  • JoeyJoeJoe
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • laura
  • Leto
  • lou
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mike E
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PatD
  • Paul in KY
  • Peale
  • Percysowner
  • piratedan
  • RevRick
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Splitting Image
  • Straphanger
  • suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • tobie
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • wonkie
  • WTFGhost
  • xephyr

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    169Comments

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      I predict that the mainstream media will promote “Democrats are divided” as their main theme (“Other” in the list) no matter what the outcome.

      But the non-mainstream media will be more positive toward the Democrats, with various versions of “The Democratic Party is coming back.”  Or more likely, “Voters express frustration with Trump/GOP.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Fair Economist

      Personally I’d say #1, but the media will go with #3. If it’s a blowout win for us, maybe #2; if the Republicans (now including Cuomo) win any of the top tier races, it’ll be #4.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Straphanger

      For me it’s a tossup between “Zohan is the future” and “Dems come back.”

      I fully expect the media to loudly crow that while Trump had a less than ideal day, it’s really moderates that carried the day.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      1 or 3. They can’t be positive about the Dems. It goes against their nature. I’ve come to the conclusion that the older media personalities are libertarian/GOP-lite and the young ones are progressives . This is why we can’t catch a break.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      They will report #1 as a negative story about how Mamdani means Democrats are wild Communists who are out of touch with the crusty diner people.

      In truth, Democratic candidates have to play to the population where they are, and the party can only survive as a big tent.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      I think it’s a combo of #2 and #3.

      Personally I think Mamdani is the exception. Had he run anywhere else than NYC, I don’t think he’d gotten as far – the candidates he was running against no doubt helped catapult him to the forefront. His youth and positive energy is a HUGE contrast to the corrupted Adams and Cuomo.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Mamdami will not be the future of the Dem Party.  His schtick plays well for campaigning in NYC but actually governing is a much different beast.  Getting his progressive policies enacted won’t be easy and they may not solve the problems as easy as his fans believe.  He will also have to actually answer for crimes and hate speech using variations of his own Anti-Zionist language.  And there is already a serious risk of a significant chunk of our Jewish coalition members tapping out if we continue to take them for granted and let others obsessively bash Israel/Zionism.  I’m seeing lifelong Dems who are Jewish speculate about not voting if the trends continue.  It’s a real problem that Mamdami is contributing to, even though nobody here seems to take it seriously.  Republicans are already salivating over using him to be the face of the Dem Party which tells me that if he is the future of our party, we are in big trouble.  That said, I remember the excitement over Howard Dean, Dennis Kucinic, The Squad etc., being the new face of the Dem Party, so we’ll see once the campaign honeymoon is over if Mamdani has any more staying power.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      EarthWindFire

      The media will go with 3, always and forever. Democrats never win because people like liberalism, or actually like a Democrat. It’s always that Democrats somehow move to the center. And if Democrats fail to meet expectations tonight, it’s because they didn’t do 3.

      Never mind that our media couldn’t find the center of their own behinds with a flashlight and a map, let alone our political “center.” Wherever that is.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Splitting Image

      @Scout211:

      I predict that the mainstream media will promote “Democrats are divided” as their main theme (“Other” in the list) no matter what the outcome.

      Mamdani will win big in New York. Spanberger will win big in Virginia. That would be a 50/50 split between progressive wins and moderate wins. Proof that the Democratic Party is divided against itself. Tomorrow’s New York Times, probably.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tam1MI

      @UncleEbeneezer: Mamdami will not be the future of the Dem Party.  His schtick plays well for campaigning in NYC but actually governing is a much different beast.  Getting his progressive policies enacted won’t be easy and they may not solve the problems as easy as his fans believe.

      Odds are he will be the 2nd coming of David Dinkins.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @Miss Bianca: +1

      “It was election day in many places in the USA.  But our top story is here’s what Trump said about his plans for replacing Arlington National Cemetery with a MAGA theme park…”

      (sigh)

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Mamdani is charismatic.  He obviously likes people and enjoys being with them, almost in an old school Kennedy/Biden way.  He has a sense of humor.  He understands modern communication techniques.  These are the ways that he is the future of the party.  We should run people who share as many of the characteristics as possible.  The policies?  Those will need to be more localized.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      FelonyGovt

      Definitely hoping for #2, although I don’t really trust mass media to say anything positive about Democrats. I’m not a Mamdani groupie, I have some misgivings about him and I think he’s benefiting from seriously unappealing and unsavory opponents. Otherwise, I’m hoping results nationwide today reflect the No Kings energy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kindness

      I don’t really like the wording of several of that polls possible answers.  Such is life.  While there is a general national feeling that Trump sucks, Democrats winning in Virginia will be different than New Jersey and different from Mandami.   Those 3 things aren’t the same.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      EarthWindFire

      On the which one do you agree with question, none of them.

      IMO, DJT and the GOP won 2024 by a narrow margin of voters who were traumatized by COVID and inflation and wanted 2019 back. Suckers.

      These elections will be won by who shows up and it appears that the Dems will. But the Democratic Party isn’t “coming back,” it never left. Its visions haven’t changed. The environment has and we’re acting accordingly. Mamdami is a great politician, for NYC, like Spanberger is a great politician for VA. Neither of them are some “tilt” or a sea change in the party.

      I agree that these are the media’s likely paths but they’re all ridiculous for different reasons.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @Jackie:Personally I think Mamdani is the exception. Had he run anywhere else than NYC, I don’t think he’d gotten as far – the candidates he was running against no doubt helped catapult him to the forefront. His youth and positive energy is a HUGE contrast to the corrupted Adams and Cuomo.

      Disagree.

      I think he would have been highly successful as a mayoral candidate in pretty much any of the top 20 cities in the country.  For example, Seattle’s current challenger for Mayor, Katie Wilson, is frankly to the left of Mamdani on some issues.  But she is a white woman so it is unremarkable.  Mamdani is also to the right of most of the recent mayoral candidates in San Francisco.

      Of course he wouldn’t be too successful tromping around Montana talking about grouse hunting and the price of wheat like a Jon Tester.  But then Jon Tester isn’t going to win any big city municipal election either.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      suzanne

      Number four makes me want to vomit. Number three makes me depressed. So I guess I come down to some combination of numbers one and two.

      I genuinely think that the progressive side of our party brings a lot of needed energy, and they bring us many more voters than they lose. They can’t win everywhere, but so what? Centrists can’t win everywhere, either.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PatD

      I think Dems should refuse to let the media run with their preferred narratives and push their version of #2 as it’s best for the party and the public. Dems wins will highlight that there is an active resistance and that Trump is weak and unpopular. Dems have a big tent and that should be celebrated.

      Resist toxicity and division as that’s what the media and some people see as their priority. You’ll know it by what they focus on and what makes them angry.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Josie

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
       Exactly. Charismatic people with policies that fit the area. Of course, this is a little too complicated for our news people. They will choose whatever looks worse for Democrats. We just have to figure out how to overcome that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      p.a.

      The reactionary NY police & fire unions, and the Big Money Boyz, will do to Mamdani what they do to anyone who tries to move the needle a bit towards making the city livable for the un-rich, the un-connected.  Probably with help where possible from Albany.

      Lots of chokepoints:
      New York City’s government has

      a mayor-council system, with the Mayor as the head of the executive branch, the City Council as the legislative branch, and the Comptroller as an independent financial oversight official. Other elected officials include the Public Advocate, who advocates for city residents, and five Borough Presidents who serve as representatives for their individual boroughs.

       

      I wish him well.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @arrieve: yeah, Bernie at the beginning almost really turned me, and I nearly stopped watching, but it was a good ad once we got past Bernie. It’s actually a great ad.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      arrieve

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Mamdami will not be the future of the Dem Party.  His schtick plays well for campaigning in NYC but actually governing is a much different beast.

      I’m a big fan of Mamdani–imagine having a joyful politician!–but I don’t think he is the future of the Democratic party. I don’t believe that there’s any such thing. I think he is “a” future. We have to find and support every one of those futures that we can, and accept that what works in one state or one race may not work anywhere else.

      Is he going to be a good mayor? I don’t know. NYC is pretty ungovernable and the NYPD, among others, will have the shivs out for him the moment he is elected. But he has a lot of very smart, experienced people like Brad Lander behind him, and he actually likes New Yorkers.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      artem1s

      @UncleEbeneezer: Kucinich was a terrible legislator – both as Mayor of Cleveland and US Rep. He’s a prime example of what happens to a Dem who tried to move to the populist center to appease ‘economically anxious’ white voters. No one trusts him anymore and he’s generally thought of as a pest. He’s pretty much thrown everyone who ever supported him under the bus. But he still manages to show up anytime there is a chance to get in some fundraising grift.

      Whether Mandami is the real thing remains to be seen. First he needs to win the election. It’s going to be hard to be the mayor of all of NYC and still hold on to those voters who think he’s going to solve all their problems on day one. And if he goes all “Hymie town” the way Jesse Jackson did, he’s not gonna last a full term.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      suzanne

      @arrieve:

      don’t think he is the future of the Democratic party. I don’t believe that there’s any such thing. I think he is “a” future. We have to find and support every one of those futures that we can, and accept that what works in one state or one race may not work anywhere else. 

      Reposted for EMPHASIS!!! Sing it.

      We need to broaden our coalition if we want to win things. There’s zero strategic value in narrowing appeal.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Belafon

      @PatD:

      I think Dems should refuse to let the media run with their preferred narratives and push their version of #2 as it’s best for the party and the public.

       
      Yep, they can just get on the network that regularly hosts Democrats and tell the country about what the election victories mean.

      //

      Reply
    42. 42.

      wonkie

      What pisses me off about this “analysis” that there’s no real difference between the policies of any of the politicians mentioned. They are all practical problem solvers.  Also the journalists simply can not determine the difference between style and substance. Mamdani is a great campaigner and I would vote for him in a heartbeat but the revolution is on the other coast where Dems (hopefully) are deciding to fight back against gerrymandering by redistricting their own state even tho it means changing their state laws. THAT’s firing a big shot.

      If Mamdani was a short, fat white Protestant guy who mumbled, he could say exactly the same things and not be seen as radical. If either governor candidate was Muslim they’d be seen as radical.  Newsom, despite the imaginative trolling, the direct and forceful speaking style, and the leadership is old guard.

      In other words, MSM criteria for deciding who is moderate, leftist etc has to do with MSM perceptions of who is respectable as per their internal decision-making and they lack the self-awareness to understand themselves–or politics.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @UncleEbeneezer: The question, “Who is the new face of the Democratic Party?” will certainly be a hot topic among the pundits tonight. It appears the three prospects will be Zohran Mamdani, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger.

      I can tell Ken Klippenstein and Mehdi Hasan are worried Spanberger might steal some of the spotlight from their guy, because they were already trying to dirty her up yesterday.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      piratedan

      while my expectations for Mr. Mamdani are not high, if he shows that he’s willingly taking on entrenched entities in attempting to resolve housing issues, I think he’ll be alright.  I pragmatically believe that New Yorkers simply want to see someone fight for them and their collective interests.  Success in those fights is dependent on how much pressure he and the city as a collective can bring on those institutions to bring change.  It appears that he has ability to reach his contituents in language that they understand, will that coalition force change upon those entities that do not want to do so (NYPD, NYFD, The Rich, etc), that remains to be seen obviously.  I hope he can help fix things for those who are crushed by the current system.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gretchen

      The press depicts Zohran as crazy, pie in the sky overpromiser. Like free daycare sounds impossible to a Midwesterner who’s paying $2000 a month for their 3 year old. But then you find out that New York already has free pre-k for all kids 3 and up for 6 hours a day, and offers extended day care on top of that for a very affordable price. So then it doesn’t sound crazy-unreasonable to say maybe we could move that down to 2 year olds.

      Same with free busses. They already had a successful pilot program with a free bus line in every borough. Saying we could do 2 or 3 in each borough isn’t a stretch.

      And NY has had rent control/rent stabilization since World War II.

      All are practical things that would help the average working person with real problems that already have some precedent there.

      But then press finds it much more clickbaitly to portray him as a crazy Communist who’s going to crash the economy, drive out the rich people, and impose Sharia law.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: 👍

      I’m reminded of Speaker Johnson’s regular pontificating these days on the Senate filibuster.

      Not your job, mate.  Not your job.  Stay in your lane and do your job.

      Sure, we all have opinions on stuff.  But opinions aren’t policies ,and job descriptions are real things and not just whatever mouth noises we make on a particular day.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jackie

      OT We are getting more confirmation that FAUX News is running the White House – both within and outside.

      President Donald Trump’s threat that the U.S. could storm into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to defend persecuted Christians was reportedly triggered after he watched a Fox News segment on the crisis.

      mediaite.com/media/news/trump-threat-to-send-troops-guns-a-blazing-into-nigeria-triggered-by-fox-new…

      Oh, and Laura Loomer has been given press credentials to the Pentagon.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gretchen

      I’m reminded of when Elizabeth Warren destroyed Michael Bloomberg asking why he’d run when he doesn’t want to do anything and doesn’t think anything can be done. Mamdani understands that you start negotiations with what you want to accomplish, and leave plenty of room to bargain down for a middle ground that would still really help. Free daycare for 2 and up isn’t as good as for all kids, but it’s a step forward that would really help families.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      suzanne

      @Gretchen:

      But then press finds it much more clickbaitly to portray him as a crazy Communist who’s going to crash the economy, drive out the rich people, and impose Sharia law. 

      Don’t forget that he’s a scary Muslim!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gretchen: My city (and its entire regional transportation district) has had free buses for a few years now. I always think it’s funny when people discuss them as a crazy hypothetical.

      While obviously the system has to be tax-supported, it always was in the first place; its farebox recovery rate before the change was very low, probably because of low ridership, and about a quarter of the revenue went to the costs of fare collection itself. Eliminating fares has brought ridership way up and inspired increases in frequency. It also makes the buses faster, because of all of the delays in boarding associated with fare collection, and eliminates things like drivers having to make the call about whether to be hardassed about fare evasion when people can’t afford to ride.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      I expect Prop 50 will pass easily. Only then will most folks discover it does nothing at all for a full year. Then, CA will be aflutter about the governor’s race. The last four have been more or less predictable while this one is wide open.

      By Friday America will return to not caring who’s mayor of New York.

      Statewide ballots can help, at least some of them.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @UncleEbeneezer: I ran across a Jerusalem Post article I thought you might be interested in. It’s about a comment Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales posted on a comments section below that platform’s article on “Gaza Genocide.”

      The title is:

         Wikipedia’s Gaza Genocide article an example of how neutrality needs to be improved, founder says

      This link might work:

      share.google/ntzaLLggt1N6XApVa

      Reply
    58. 58.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @EarthWindFire:

      The media will go with 3, always and forever. Democrats never win because people like liberalism, or actually like a Democrat. It’s always that Democrats somehow move to the center. And if Democrats fail to meet expectations tonight, it’s because they didn’t do 3.

      There are a shitload of Dems who believe and preach that on a daily basis, it’s not just their media enablers like Klein/MattY/Atlantic/Vox/Pod Bro and a unholy host of others.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Peale

      @Sister Golden Bear: One thing is 100% certain. No matter what happens today, we won’t be allowed to think that its a good thing and will be scolded for being happy for more than 10 minutes.

      The Democrats really have become a puritanical cult. “What’s that feeling I have? Is that what they call “elation?” That’s the devil’s handiwork, I tell thee. That’s the pathway to “mirth” so let’s nip that in the bud.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Mike E

      @Omnes Omnibus: yep, the cranky old naysayers here ignore his grassroots army (literally 10s of 1,000s of peeps) which threatens the whole top down big money consultant approach that’s ushered in this authoritarian era, something to bitch about but then throw up your hands and say “gee, this isn’t how it’s supposed to work!” Mamdani has significant headwinds in NYC where fiefdoms rule, but having actual people working for a better city sounds like the way to go.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Captain C

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      To channel my inner NYT Pitchbot: “Mamdani and Prop 50 win by landslides. Here’s why it’s bad news for Democrats.”

      November 8, 2028 FTFNYT:  “Dems win Electoral College 499-39, 62-37 margin in popular vote.  Sweep Senate and House races, dominate governor’s and state house races.  Here’s why that’s bad news for Democrats and a mandate for Donald Trump”

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Chief Oshkosh

      ONE. Which of those four do you agree with?

      2. The Democratic Party is coming back.

      TWO. Which of those four do you think the media is likely to roll with?

      3. The Democratic Party did well because it moved to the center.

      And now I’m off to really cast a vote.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      tobie

      @Jackie: Had Mandami faced a credible challenger in the NYC primary, he might not have won. I would vote for him, though I’m troubled by some of his past statements and his deflections when asked about them. I’d like to think we’re a party that can recognize why some statements can be hurtful to constituents but in an age of anger & grievance that’s  interpreted as weakness.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      laura

      Personally, I choose #2, and the press will select #3, because they have and will continue to do so. I wish Mamdani well today, but he is not a Democrat, he’s just running as the Democratic because he’s a Berner, a DSA and he is not a reliable individual as evidenced by his uncommitted stance. I hope that the party writ large will finally address the problem of internal disrupters infiltrating the party to the benefit of Republicans. They ain’t our friends and I continue to believe that they are a Russian psy-op. My opinion is not popular, but I’m not falling for the banana in the tail pipe, I’m just a proud Democrat

      Re California Governor’s race, there’s several qualified Democrats- including Katie Porter and Xavier Bercerra. I prefer a work horse over a show pony, so Bercerra’s my preferred candidate.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lou

      A Facebook friend of mine posted about Cuomo’s low energy campaign. She said she hasn’t received one door knock, no flyers, and has seen no campaigners out on the sidewalks. The only thing is the big expensive ads paid for by billionaires. In other words, what passes for a typical Democratic campaign in too many states, big on high paid consultants, low on boots on the ground. Or maybe because she’s Jewish, they think they don’t have to woo her vote. (A big assumption since she’s about as lefty as you get)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Scout211:

      I predict that the mainstream media will promote “Democrats are divided” as their main theme (“Other” in the list) no matter what the outcome.

      That is the almost certain take they will have on Mamdani’s election.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jackie

      FFOTUS just reneged on SNAP payments.

      President Trump said on Truth Social that federal food benefits won’t be distributed until after Democrats agree to reopen the government.

      “SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly ‘handed’ to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

      He’s an ugly, ugly person.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      p.a.

      @lou: A long-ago point: one factor in the Republican’s eternal war on unions (even the non-cop unions stupid enough to support them) is to deprive the Democratic Party of the $$$, Big $$$ back in the day, that flowed to the Party.  Well, a political party needs $$$, so, was it BabyFace Nelson on why he robbed banks? “That’s where the money is.”  The Dems went where the money is.

       

      ETA: another good reason to support ActBlue.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      tobie

      @lou: Hmm…I’ve been pretty involved in the judicial retention elections in PA, even at the county level, and they’ve been very grassroots based….like just about every election I’ve been involved in with Dem volunteers since 2004.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      PatD

      @laura: I think your comments on Mandan’s are wrong and self-defeating. He’s clearly a Democrat and you should want all of the million or so people who will vote for him today in the big tent of the Democratic Party because that is how we win elections.

      Bernie Sanders is absolutely irrelevant going forwards and I will be happy once he stops being mentioned. He should retire.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Percysowner

       

      @Sister Golden Bear:

       That’s pretty much what I’m expecting. Mandani wins, how can he possibly fulfill his pie in the sky promises? Prop 50 won, will this sudden attempt to rig the House of Representatives turn the public against the Democrats. Basically, there wasn’t a LOT of media outrage when the Republicans started this, but once the Democrats decided to fight back it became a big fucking change to the system and BAD!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      arrieve

      @tobie:

      @Jackie: Had Mandami faced a credible challenger in the NYC primary, he might not have won.

      He did though–Brad Lander and Adrienne Adams, to name two. (The city Comptroller and and the Speaker of the City Council.) Both would have been excellent choices. I was surprised when Mamdani  won the primary, though relieved he knocked out the odious Cuomo. Or so I thought….

      Reply
    80. 80.

      xephyr

      I wish they’d stop referring to them as “Conservatives”. They stopped being Conservatives at least a decade ago. Just a pet peeve…

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @wonkie:

       the revolution is on the other coast where Dems (hopefully) are deciding to fight back against gerrymandering by redistricting their own state even tho it means changing their state laws. THAT’s firing a big shot.

      At the meeting of the Southwest Riverside County Democrats last night, it was quiet, cautious optimism. Because we are mail voting state, we won’t know for a week or so, won’t be official till Thanksgiving. (OMG! it’s almost Thanksgiving!)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Betty Cracker

      @laura: Mamdani is a registered Democrat. AFAIK, he has run every race for political office as a Democratic Party candidate. Arguably, the effort to “other” him (and every Dem also affiliated with DSA and every Dem who likes Bernie, etc.) is harmful to a party that needs every damn vote it can get, so I don’t understand the impulse. 

      Reply
    88. 88.

      suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Arguably, the effort to “other” him (and every Dem also affiliated with DSA and every Dem who likes Bernie, etc.) is harmful to a party that needs every damn vote it can get, so I don’t understand the impulse.

      Thank you.

      There are times it feels like this:
      DEMS: “We need young people to vote for us!”
      DEMS: ***nominate young person who seems to excite other young people***
      DEMS: “Not like that!”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Josie

      Folks – We should at least learn to spell the man’s name. It’s MAMDANI. Think to yourself: M comes before N in the alphabet.​
       ETA: Additionally, I agree completely with Betty Cracker.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Geminid

      @Gretchen: There has been pressure on Curtis Sliwa to drop out, the idea being this would help Cuomo win.. I never thought it could, because Sliwa can’t stand Andrew Cuomo and many of his supporters feel likewise.

      Anyway, Casey Hunt of CNN asked Sliwa yesterday:

         If [Mamdani] runs the city as a communist, will you have any regrets?

      This was a ridiculous question and Sliwa knew it. Zohran Mamdani could not run New York City as a “communist” even if he tried, which he won’t.

      I liked Sliwa’s answer:

         Why should I have any regrets? I trust people. People are going to make a choice. I’ll live with that choice. I’d like them to choose me.

      But if perchance I lose on November 4, I will improve, not move. I was born in this city. I was almost killed in this city. I’ll die in this city. I’ll be buried in this city.

      I’ve followed Curtis Sliwa through this contest, and I believe he’ll be one of the winners even if he comes in third. Sliwa has had a great time just speaking his mind, being himself.

      Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, has been the most miserable of politicians, and painful.to watch. I think that while Zohran Mamdani deserves to win this election, Andrew Cuomo *really* deserves to lose it.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      suzanne

      @Geminid: Curtis Sliwa brought me some LULZ;

      “Sid, remember the scene in ‘Braveheart’: Mel Gibson, at the end, when the executioner was impaling him?” Sliwa, a conservative radio host, responded.

      “If, all of the sudden, the executioner would have stopped — and I was on that gurney — and said, ‘Hey, you can work for Mayor Andrew Cuomo,’ I would say, ‘Finish the job. Impale me,’” Sliwa said.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Mike E

      @Betty Cracker: oh yeah SC’s whole Capt Ahab routine, willing to scuttle the boat to harpoon her MoBernie Dick… I’m not a DSA or even remotely enamored by Sanders but this grievance-based approach seems like the total opposite of outreach (“But they insulted me first so stab-stab-stab!!”) I get the anger but at some point we get serious and keep our eyes on the prize.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Geminid

      @PatD: Zohran Mamdani may well bring in tens of thousands of new voters, but most of the million or so people who will vote for Mamdani today are already in the Democratic big tent.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      scav

      @suzanne: Yeah, the whole “We’re a big tent!” self-congratulatory tone coupled with the knee-jerk “Not a real Democrat!” othering of anyone with different tastes and theories of governance gets tedious.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Peale

      @Geminid:

      Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, has been the most miserable of politicians, and painful.to watch. I think that while Zohran Mamdani deserves to win this election, Andrew Cuomo *really* deserves to lose it.

      Yep. Look, I would never have voted for him in the Primary and I probably wouldn’t have voted for Mamandi as my first choice. But as a Democrat, I don’t think Cuomo has remotely made his case that he needed to stay on the ballot. He’s the “Why are you still here?” candidate. He’s not a politician who I associate with New York City. His entire reason for running in the primary has gone over my head. Its like he’s slumming.

      I’m a Democrat. I will vote for every Democrat on the ballot every single time after the primary. That’s what you’re supposed to do if you are in a party. Heck, if Adams had stayed in and won the primary, I’d probably still vote for him.

      I think Cuomo is just being rude. He had $8 million dollars in the primary and apparently $16M more pledged in PAC money. Just go home already.  I’d feel the same way if Mamandi had lost the primary but decided to stay in the race.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Captain C

      @Peale:

      His entire reason for running in the primary has gone over my head. Its like he’s slumming.

      “I hate all of you and your disgusting city.  I enjoyed the experience of screwing you as governor.  Vote for experience!  Vote for the asshole you know!  Vote for me!”  — Andrew Cuomo, probably

      Reply
    100. 100.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: An ugly, ugly person who does not give a shit about the rule of law.

      Let’s hope that his middle finger to the courts will have a positive effect as the Supreme Court decides whether to make him infallible or not later this week.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      RevRick

      @Omnes Omnibus: Mamdani is a sui generis candidate, and I don’t think we can extrapolate anything from him right now. It’ll take a few election cycles before we will know exactly his impact on the party. We do know that he will provoke GOP panic.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Peale

      @Captain C: One of the points in favor of the “moderate center” Democrats is that they are supposed to moderate the divisions between the factions and make sure that everyone gets at least something, but that no one faction gets too powerful. That’s the typical “golden age of capitalism” role.  Cuomo can’t fill that role within the city, because Upstate and Downstate factions don’t exist in the city. He wants to pretend that the “socialists” can be ignored if he just makes alliances with Trump and kinds of Democrats who have summer mansions in the Hamptons.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      suzanne

      @scav:

      Yeah, the whole “We’re a big tent!” self-congratulatory tone coupled with the knee-jerk “Not a real Democrat!” othering of anyone with different tastes and theories of governance gets tedious.

      Along with holding the left side of the party responsible for any failures or losses, but never the centrist side?

      Reply
    107. 107.

      RevRick

      If I were going to do post-election analysis I would choose 2 because of 4. I cannot predict how the news media will interpret the results, because I flunked mind reading in seminary.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      Mamdani’s going to win.

      Progressives will be over-the-moon at his victory and will view it as a mandate they can use against other Democratic candidates they view as problematic (read: not 150% in their corner and fully committed to Sparkle Motion).

      The GOP will be thrilled and thanking Progressives for their fervor, because they’ll have their new Hillary Clinton. 

      The media will do what they usually do, and make sure it’s to the benefit of one or both of the two aforementioned entities.

      As for the rest of us?  This is probably going to suck.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      suzanne

      @RevRick:

      Mamdani is a sui generis candidate, and I don’t think we can extrapolate anything from him right now. 

      One big lesson to learn is that coming off as a genuinely likeable, inspiring, and outgoing person with a positive vision of the future can win over some voters who might not be closely aligned with you on policy. Another is that some of these creative campaign tactics (that do not depend on mainstream media) can be really effective at grabbing attention and building excitement.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RevRick: No, I don’t think he is sui generis.  Policies and ideology aside, he is just good at campaigning in a way that a lot of politicians are not.  Partly because he seems to really enjoy it.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      RevRick

      @Percysowner: The “public” whatever that is doesn’t matter. The electorate does, and as long as Trump is President, the electorate will have a distinctly anti Trump flavor.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Kent

      @Percysowner:That’s pretty much what I’m expecting. Mandani wins, how can he possibly fulfill his pie in the sky promises?

      What “pie in the sky” promises?

      Most of what he is proposing is ordinary kitchen-table economics stuff that is already being done in various red states and cities.  Oklahoma has universal free pre-K for example.  Lots of bus systems around the country operate free buses.   Kansas has municipal-run grocery stores in various small-town food deserts.  And most red states have vastly less restrictions on home construction

      That said, he doesn’t actually have the power to do most of those things.  He needs to persuade the the city council, MTA, etc.  So it is more of a platform than anything else.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      scav

      @suzanne: To be scrupulously fair, every so often a dump everything on the centrists frenzy happens here (so the tediousness is not limited to one cohort) but exactly.

      The assumption that “I’m the smartest person in the room and hold the singular master key to all success in all venues at all times and you’rall doing it wrong and failing me again.” schtick.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      RevRick

      @Omnes Omnibus: And that’s why I think he’s sui generis. He has a charisma that outshines his policy aims. I mean, free buses and five grocery stores are not the storming of the Bastille, no matter what the GOP claims.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Kathleen

      @Scout211: I disagree. 1. The entire Media Political Propaganda Complex is based on Grandpa Grifter Democrat Deranged Syndrome Business Model because it’s easy to slam Dems and it’s very lucrative (Exhibit A Bernie’s ascension into the millionaire class after 2016 election). Dems will never ever get credit for doing anything right, 2. The only reason Dems need to listen to “conventional wisdom” is to make sure they do the total opposite. ETA This applies to legacy corrupt propaganda corporate media and the independent “new media”. IOW, all media.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      No, I don’t think he is sui generis.  Policies and ideology aside, he is just good at campaigning in a way that a lot of politicians are not.  Partly because he seems to really enjoy it.

      Agree.
      Most of us commenting here on this most-top-10,000 blog are probably introverts and subject matter experts. We’re certainly nerds. That means we’ve probably overlooked the allure and importance of retail politics, especially the 21st century version.

      But every election is a popularity contest. Has been since the very first one.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Tony Jay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Some people just get too tightly wedded to the pleasure they get from a grudge.

      Some people structure their entire personas around who they are not.

      Some people find it easier to create monsters than admit they’re wrong.

      Some people need a justification for defending the indefensible.

      We’ve got a Government stuffed right to the brim with people like that over here, and they all hate the Left far more than they could ever hate the Right.

      Some people, Mistress Betty, just want to watch the Left burn…

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Geminid

       

       

      @suzanne: I wanted to push back on the implication that people who object to Zohran Mamdani’s DSA affiliation somehow did not want one million New York voters in the Democratic big tent. Almost all of them have been in it all along..

      I have reservations about the DSA myself, and I understand how other Democrats could have them too. If I lived in New York City I would vote for Mamdani despite those reservations, and I suspect that is the posture of many New Yorkers who will vote him.

      Anyway, almost all my problems with the DSA relate to their foreign policy positions, and that area is of marginal importance for a New York mayor.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Old School

      Dispatches from the Sandwich assault trial:

      Border Patrol agent Lairmore testifies that he was not injured by the sandwich, but he felt the impact through his ballistic vest.
      The sandwich came apart and “kind of exploded” on his chest upon impact, he says.

      “I could smell the onions and mustard.”

      — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:33 AM

      Defense tells judge they want to question Lairmore about ‘gag gifts’ he received from fellow officers after the alleged assault, including a Subway sandwich plush toy and a patch that (unless I misheard) said ‘Felony Footlong.’

      Prosecutors object. Defense argues they reflect CBP ‘state of mind.’

      Defense is now questioning Lairmore on cross-examination. They show a video still of the sandwich and wrapper on the ground, post-throw.

      “Do you recognize that sandwich?” the attorney asks.

      Lairmore won’t confirm.

      “I did not go back to collect it,” he says.

      The defense team presses Lairmore on whether the sandwich really ‘exploded.’ They return to the photo of the sandwich and wrapper on the ground.

      “That sandwich hasn’t exploded at all, has it?” defense asks.

      “It looks like a little bit is coming out towards the bottom,” Lairmore replies.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      p.a.

      Last night Cuomo rejected tRump’s endorsement.

      His statement: “I can’t accept an endorsement from such a flawed, indeed despicable human being.  And believe me, I’ve studied the despicable playbook cover to cover.”

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @suzanne: I think I am probably less of an introvert than a lot of the commenters here.  That’s why I have been less enthused about the idea of working from home than many. I’d hate it.  It is also, I think, why I saw the appeal of 2020 Biden before many here did.  And Mamdani has the same “Oh, cool, I get to go talking to people today” energy that Biden had at his best.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Jackie

      @Old School: Lairmore‘s obvious lies about the exploding sandwich is only going to give his fellow cops more fodder to torment him with. Something about him has me believing he’s not well liked by his colleagues.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      scav

      It’s sooooooo hard being surrounded by such perfection in all things avatars here. There are so many of you and you’re all different!  There I go, being all silly again.  Jackal away with abandon!

      Reply
    133. 133.

      PatD

      @Geminid: I already responded to this but wanted to state that I don’t particularly care what one’s ideology is as long as you vote for the Dem candidate. Being a member of DSA and voting for the Democratic Party is not mutually exclusive. Of course the majority of today’s vote will be made up of Dem partisans who would vote for the Dem nominee regardless but I also think it’s very important to normalize voting for Democrats by people who considered themselves outside the party.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      And Mamdani has the same “Oh, cool, I get to go talking to people today” energy that Biden had at his best.

      Agree very much.

      I also have been deeply impressed by how he’s broken through and built attention for himself without mainstream media. He’s proven it can be done. The mainstream media grows less relevant with every passing day and our candidates should be taking notes about what they have just seen. He came to national attention without bigass ad buys and direct mail and all that crap that was relevant when I was a teenager.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @arrieve:

      “I don’t think he is the future of the Democratic party. I don’t believe that there’s any such thing. I think he is “a” future. We have to find and support every one of those futures that we can, and accept that what works in one state or one race may not work anywhere else.”

      I agree with this.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      suzanne

      @laura:

      And yet, lots and lots of Bernie. You can continue to praise him. Wouldn’t be me, but do go on, it’s a marginally free country. 

      I haven’t said anything substantive about Bernie Sanders in probably five years. I think the only times I’ve mentioned him since is in the context of saying, “Bernie Sanders is not relevant to our current politics”. I do not understand why anyone cares about him at this point. He has his very small group of diehards on Xhitter and maybe if they all got together to hang out, they could fit in the community room at the branch library down the street. They do not matter, numerically or otherwise.

      Meanwhile, some chunk of the centrists in the party seems to be doing their best to alienate progressive Democrats. You know, the ones who show up for Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Chris DeLuzio, Ilhan Omar, and many others. I don’t know why anyone thinks that driving out progressives serves the Democrats well, but then again, I can add.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      WTFGhost

      Regardless of the four, I’ll ask a question. Pundits have been saying we have to throw some people under the bus.

      Mamdani is doing this, yes? I mean, how he’s handling those issues is expressly throwing some folks in the coalition under the bus? If not: the pundits are wrong, and my preferred narrative is correct: you can ignore certain issues, if you can generate real, unassailable, excitement on other, more meaningful issues.

      So, all you have to do is born with the same gifts as a rare politician… no, obviously not, but, it does mean you don’t always have to engage at all. If you’ve got people excited by Issue_X, no one is going to listen to nasty little lies about letting boys into girls bathrooms. People will only listen to that around the margins, and that’s what Republicans do, is try to force the election to be about the issues where bigotry sells, so they can peel off marginal support. A candidate needs to find a way to engage differently than others who’ve failed, engaging directly on the bigotry battlefield.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @suzanne: You know better than to say this.  Progressives adore Bernie, and the media will give him a podium from now until the day his blood stops pumping and likely years beyond that because of what he does.  He is as irrelevant to modern-day politics as Max Verstappen is to modern-day Formula 1, no matter how much you wish it not to be true.  And that’s a problem that won’t go away for at least a generation.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      cain

      @suzanne: ​
       
      My wife adores him, his fluency is different foreign languages – Urdu, Hindi, Spanish, and so on. His ability to be cool. He’s both Biden and Obama.

      I wish Mandani well, NYC is a hard nut to crack and I know the past decade of mayors have been utter shit. So, I’m really hoping that he can help NYC. His success is our success.

      I hear Nancy Pelosi wants to quit politics. Perhaps the old guard is ready to relinquish control at last.

      Funny how us Gen Xers have been completely skipped.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      chemiclord

      @Gretchen: The issue is less “can they do this?” and more “will NYC let him do this?”

      Like all of those things you lost aren’t things Mamdani can do from his seat in the mayor’s office.  He can influence some, through various council selections, and the busses is something he has no power over at all, that’s handled by the state legislature.

      I’m not inclined any of those agencies are gonna be willing to do him a solid on that score.

      Will New Yorkers be willing to support him in a reelection bid when the busses aren’t free and rent keeps going up?

      History suggests they will not.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Ishiyama

      @Another Scott: Hey, Bill Proxmire was my Senator; he used to shake hands at the Oscar Mayer factory gate in Madison just before the election. His office gave me a copy of the Constitution to take with me to law school. I still treasure it.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      suzanne

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: Most progressives think Bernie is….. fine. (I actually hang out with my neighborhood progressives, LOL. Most of them feel positively toward him, but they feel more positively about others.) I don’t think they have a real “leader”, per se, but if I had to name one, it’s AOC.

      Bernie’s moment is over and has been for a long time.

      @cain: Yeah. I know. I hear more about Bernie Sanders here — by, like, a factor of 10 — than I do in my neighborhood group, or in the other online politics group I’m in (which is younger and more racially mixed than BJ). My brother-in-law is someone y’all would absolutely consider a Berniebro, and he voted for Harris. LOL.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      WTFGhost

      The biggest lesson of today’s races is that the future of the Democratic Party lies in pragmatism and moderation. Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey because voters want leaders who can solve problems, not mount slogans or declare class warfare.

      Okay, so, this is a Dem-hater, who assume Dems are only good at mounting slogans, and declaring class warfare, good to know. Now, if Dems were Republicans, this person would be washed up as a political reporter, unable to get any interview or any tips from any Democratic[sic, EmEffer, SIC] source ever again, because of this intense partisan hostility shown to the Democrats. YOU NEED US, MR. POLITICAL REPORTER! You want to keep your cushy politics reporting job? You learn to play the game right!

      Subject change: it’s really weird to write, and forget how to spell words that I know full well how to spell, between conceiving the word, and typing the word – completely incorrectly, like “kushy” vs “cushy” for job. This happens when the neuro pain pulses on, and off, and on, and off. Thank you for letting me practice being human; I hope I’m not breaking brains for the wrong reason today. Now, let all us humans make a jolly sound, from deep in our guts, forcing air through our vocal cords, just as we humanfolk do, OH, OH, OH!!! Damn, got it backwards. AGAIN.
      HO HO HO!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @scav:

      @suzanne:

      ‘Dumping on Centrists’ happens quite a bit around here. In particular, there’s a view by some that Centrists are either secret Republicans or people too cynical to vote for the ‘better’ candidate. At least for me, neither of those things are true and I’d argue they are usually not true for most people who get labeled as ‘Centrists’. At the end of the day, though, I dont live in NYC. I don’t care who New Yorkers vote for as long as it isn’t a Republican. I think non-New Yorkers are focusing way too much on this race.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      suzanne

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:  The “centrists are really Republicans” is a bit of dumbassery that gets uttered here a lot, you’re right.

      Usually it’s in the context of pundits, like Ezra Klein or Matt Yglesias or whomever. It’s like, they’re not Republicans, they’re just wrong! Just being wrong is a common variation of human! LOL.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Geminid

      @cain: I’m not sure of the age parameters, but I think Hakeem Jeffries is GenX. If he is, so are Mikie Sherrill, Elissa Slotkin, and (I think) Abigail Spanberger. Also, Angela Alsobrooks. There are many other Democrats in Congress in that age group. I think Governors Pritzker, Newsom, Shapiro and Whitmer are also.

      Minirity Whip

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Geminid

      I thought this was funny. Rep. Don Beyer’s chief of staff, Aaron Fritchner, reposted this from Marjorie Taylor Greene:

         Excited to have taken the Amtrak train from Philadelphia to New York City.

      And the number one issue I hear about from my wonderful distrct in Georgia all the way up to New York is, “get us some healthcare that’s affordable!”

      Amen! I agree! I’m trying!

      Where is the Republican plan?

      Fritchner tweeted:

         Who are you and what have you done with Marjorie Taylor Greene?

      Reply
    158. 158.

      WaterGirl

      @Interesting Name Goes Here:

      Progressives adore Bernie,

      Can you define progressives here?  Because I have always considered myself progressive, as opposed to liberal.

      And I have never been a fan of Bernie, though I have never loathed him as some do.

      But lately I am starting to!  There is something repulsive about the way he puts his arm around AOC in a video and I cringed through the entire first part of the new ad – Bernie is clearly having them bow before the king.  It’s just gross.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @PatD: People who sincere left-leaning moderates are frequently called Centrists. That happens here and elsewhere. It is meant as a slur.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      WTFGhost

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: yeah, it’s complicated.

      Any centrist, who pretends that both parties are acting in good faith, and therefore, the “correct” answer is some compromise between them, might as well be a Republican, because Republicans will always stake out an extreme position, so the centrist will always be on the Republican side of the metaphorical Rubicon.

      Any centrist, who tries to stake out a middle ground of buying goods with necessary evils, to find a moderate position, will usually want Democrats in office right now, but only because Democrats haven’t tried to shut Republicans out of the process.

      Republicans have blatantly tried to reduce the power and number of Democrats, and they’ll even admit they have a corrupt, partisan, gerrymander in Texas, for example. So even if the centrist *position* happened to be “left leaning Republican,” I believe that an informed centrist would want a right-leaning Democrat to implement that position.

      Also: it’s okay to say a partisan gerrymander is “…lawful corruption, thanks to the supreme court.” Everyone knows the Republican SoS is there to serve the people, and choosing to serve the Republican Party before “the people” is corrupt. I mean, it’s not a difficult logic problem.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      WTFGhost

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Man. You make me kinda glad I don’t get out much, if there’s as much ugly going on out there as you say. No offense intended to you, I assume you’re on the front lines with your machine gun of quiet harmony, fighting honorably and proudly, just, wow. I can *get* some mental shorthand, but I don’t get quiet hatred.

      (Quiet hatred: the kind of hate, where you don’t even realize you’re giving it, but it demeans the object of your hate in your eyes. For example, spit on a man. You’ll either have a normal, human, “OMG, I could never,” reaction, or, you’ll spit on the person, and feel disgusted with them. Unless its me, and I go berserk, and then *you* will know PTSD and its horrors too.

      Quiet hatred is where you spit on a picture of a person, who isn’t going to traumatize you. And you know that it’s just a picture, ain’t no one hurt, but, before you can spit on a picture of a person, you’re imagining spitting on that person, and feeling the kind of contempt you feel for someone you spit on.

      So, Democrat Party? Quiet hatred: they don’t even get their chosen name, a name is forced upon them. Berating people, who may be in sincere good faith, because you “know better” than to have their views, but won’t explain your better knowledge? “OOOOOOooooh, you’re a REPUBLICAN!!!!”? That’s quiet hatred, for 10,000 Alex, and I remembered to provide the answer in the form of a question :-).

      )– closing paren

      Reply
    163. 163.

      PatD

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: This is not what is generally described as centrism. Every party has moderates. A centrist, however, is open to both sides and willing to go to the other side depending on who appeals to them more on certain issues. Manchin and Sinema are examples of centrist politicians. There’s not a current Democrat in the Senate I’d describe that way other than post-stroke Fetterman. The Dem minority in the House has a couple.

      You are not a centrist and neither is 99% of this blog. For some reason you’ve internalized that when people criticize centrists they are criticizing you. This isn’t really the case.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Matt McIrvin

      I still bristle a little at attacks on “centrists” just because on the old Twitter dirtbag left, Democrats and liberals were considered the centrists, or sometimes as center-right.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Geminid

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: That bugs me too. I think in these cases the word “centrist” is used invidiously.

      Some of this is unconcious though. People are conditioned somewhat by the media sites they see, and journalists often use “Centrist” to describe moderate Democratic officeholders.

      I don’t understand why they don’t use “Moderate” instead, bacause that is what these politicians are. My cynical side tells me they either look down on these moderate Democrats and want disparage them, or they want to portray a polarized party.. More likely they are just lazy, and following the crowd.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      tam1MI

      @suzanne: Along with holding the left side of the party responsible for any failures or losses, but never the centrist side?

      The left side of the party has built a rep for never showing up on election day. Ergo, the left side of the party gets held responsible for the consequences of not showing up.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      tam1MI

      @Soprano2: Remember when the election of Eric Adams as mayor of NYC indicated a huge change in direction for the Democratic Party? LOL How did that turn out?

      I remember when Bill de Blasio was a progressive darling.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.