UncleEbeneezer
One of the things we have been really savoring since the move to Taos is the fact that we now have actual SEASONS!!! As much as we love/miss Altadena, we used to have to drive five hours up to the Eastern Sierra to really get any good Fall Foliage. Here, at 7,000+ feet, we have aspens galore in the nearby ski valley (and some in Taos proper) as well as cottonwoods, Japanese maples, red-leaf ash etc.
Last weekend we decided to drive the Enchanted Circle for our first taste of Fall Color, as official New Mexicans.
The Enchanted Circle drive, in late September, starts to get pretty once you reach Questa.
How could we not stop at a place named “Junebug” Campground? Backstory: we had a wonderfully dog named Juniper who sadly passed in 2020. We still miss her every day. “Junebug” was one of our common nicknames for her :)
The campground was unfortunately closed for the season, but we may just have to try and do a late Summer camping trip there, next year.
What a lovely river!!
We stopped for lunch in Red River and honestly we didn’t care for it at all. It’s got a very Trumpy/MAGA vibe with tons of Texans driving loud, dirty ATV’s everywhere and it’s pretentiously touristy. After a mediocre meal with the worst salad we’ve ever eaten, we continued on our way through the drive. Just outside of Red River as you start to ascend again it gets very pretty.
The Fall Foliage was unfortunately only just getting started but it was still pretty.
Part of the Enchanted Circle has a little spur that goes out to Angel Fire. We drove out there and had lunch with a friend who took us on a tour, including some of the backroads with the most spectacular views. Angel Fire is much more our cup-of-tea, and we are thinking of maybe going out there for my B-day in December.
If you have a couple million on hand, Angel Fire looks like a great place to buy a house.
Whoops, almost forgot this one of Junebug Campground. You can see why it is a popular spot :)
