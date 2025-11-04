Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 4)

UncleEbeneezer

One of the things we have been really savoring since the move to Taos is the fact that we now have actual SEASONS!!!  As much as we love/miss Altadena, we used to have to drive five hours up to the Eastern Sierra to really get any good Fall Foliage.  Here, at 7,000+ feet, we have aspens galore in the nearby ski valley (and some in Taos proper) as well as cottonwoods, Japanese maples, red-leaf ash etc.

Last weekend we decided to drive the Enchanted Circle for our first taste of Fall Color, as official New Mexicans.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 8
Questa, NMSeptember 27, 2025

The Enchanted Circle drive, in late September, starts to get pretty once you reach Questa.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 7
Junebug Campground, NMSeptember 27, 2025

How could we not stop at a place named “Junebug” Campground?  Backstory: we had a wonderfully dog named Juniper who sadly passed in 2020.  We still miss her every day.  “Junebug” was one of our common nicknames for her :)

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 6
Junebug Campground, NMSeptember 27, 2025

The campground was unfortunately closed for the season, but we may just have to try and do a late Summer camping trip there, next year.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 5
Junebug Campground, NMSeptember 27, 2025

What a lovely river!!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 3
Red River, NMSeptember 27, 2025

We stopped for lunch in Red River and honestly we didn’t care for it at all.  It’s got a very Trumpy/MAGA vibe with tons of Texans driving loud, dirty ATV’s everywhere and it’s pretentiously touristy.  After a mediocre meal with the worst salad we’ve ever eaten, we continued on our way through the drive.  Just outside of Red River as you start to ascend again it gets very pretty.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 4
Red River, NMSeptember 27, 2025

The Fall Foliage was unfortunately only just getting started but it was still pretty.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 2
Angel Fire, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Part of the Enchanted Circle has a little spur that goes out to Angel Fire.  We drove out there and had lunch with a friend who took us on a tour, including some of the backroads with the most spectacular views.  Angel Fire is much more our cup-of-tea, and we are thinking of maybe going out there for my B-day in December.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5) 1
Angel Fire, NMSeptember 28, 2025

If you have a couple million on hand, Angel Fire looks like a great place to buy a house.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: EC Drive (Part 1 of 5)
Junebug Campground, Carson NF, NMSeptember 27, 2025

Whoops, almost forgot this one of Junebug Campground.  You can see why it is a popular spot :)

    1. 1.

      there go two miscreants

      From that first picture the Circle appears enchanted enough to whip you back to the 1940s!

      Nice pix of the scenery too.

    2. 2.

      Xavier

      We’ve stayed in Junebug many times. Can’t comment much on the dining scene in Red River, but the music scene is really good. Many legendary Texas musicians have connections there. Ray Wylie Hubbard wrote Redneck Mother in Red River, evidently a reflection of that vibe you mentioned.

    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Xavier: That sounds about right.  I’ve had some opportunities to possibly play gigs in RR but it’s too long of a drive for anything I’d want to do on a regular basis.  New Mexico, and even Taos, definitely is much more MAGA-curious and especially Gun-loving/NRA/2A than Los Angeles but overall we haven’t usually felt like we were in enemy territory with Taos, Santa Fe being fairly liberal.  Red River was really the first full-on MAGA vibes we’ve felt since being here.  It was also really crowded with people due to an arts festival.  The loud, dirty ATVs were just EVERYHWERE.  It’s a shame because otherwise it would be a nice place.

    5. 5.

      Steve in the ATL

      I have skied Angel Fire (friend’s law firm had a place there) and it was ok.  Town wasn’t much back in 90’s as I recall, but at least it was pre-MAGA!

    6. 6.

      Chris T.

      You seem to have two identical photos of Red River. Not too important except maybe it means one photo is missing…

    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      @UncleEbeneezer: It seems like ATV’s are a MAGA signifier everywhere.  It makes sense, riding around burning gas and tearing up the countryside for “fun” is pretty MAGA coded.  I noted that in Colorado and it’s true here in Oregon too.

      I saw a billboard for Brandon, OR, a place on the coast with lots of sand dunes and a strong ATV and MAGA culture, but they were trying to sell Bandon as a mountain biking Mecca here in Bend, which actually IS a mountain biking Mecca.  Maybe mountain biking tourism is more lucrative than ATV tourism and they want a piece of that?

