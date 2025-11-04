On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

One of the things we have been really savoring since the move to Taos is the fact that we now have actual SEASONS!!! As much as we love/miss Altadena, we used to have to drive five hours up to the Eastern Sierra to really get any good Fall Foliage. Here, at 7,000+ feet, we have aspens galore in the nearby ski valley (and some in Taos proper) as well as cottonwoods, Japanese maples, red-leaf ash etc.

Last weekend we decided to drive the Enchanted Circle for our first taste of Fall Color, as official New Mexicans.