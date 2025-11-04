Poll: Americans say “too divided”

Pundit: Dems are being too divisive

Poll: Legal system unfair

Pundit: The public thinks Trump should get away with crimes

Poll: Low trust in media

Pundits: MSM is too far left

Every time they see a nonspecific term and assume everyone thinks like a Republican. [image or embed] — Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:04 AM

Do our pundits know that Voltaire meant ‘All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds’ as satire? Or do people like Ezra Klein just agree with the oligarchs who believe that their personal success vindicates the current political situation, because it’s been a very profitable career choice for Ezra Klein and his ilk?

When a voter says politics is too divided, could they be thinking of the current president who constantly works to divide people?

Can’t be. They must be saying appease MAGA.

When a voter says they don’t trust the media, could they be thinking of Fox, or criticizing NYT from the left?

Can’t be. — Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:10 AM

Assuming every poll respondent pictures the same thing when they respond to an ambiguous question is a social science error.

When someone says “too divisive” or “I don’t trust institutions,” that doesn’t tell us who, what, or why.

Not data analysis. The pundit’s fallacy, dressed up with numbers. — Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:18 AM

There's also a weird conventional wisdom forming that the Democratic agenda is toxically unpopular and that Republicans are delivering what voters want.

This is laughably false. Trump is the most unpopular president in modern history and his entire agenda is underwater. [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:51 AM

Klein is right that Dems have to win in red states and that the party should be engaging in some soul-searching right now.

But the soul-searching should begin with basic facts. Moderation *is* the current strategy and Dems are losing despite having a popular agenda. More of the same won't fix it. — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:55 AM