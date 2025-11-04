Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Oligarchs Love the Panglossians

Open Thread: Oligarchs Love the Panglossians

81 Comments

Poll: Americans say “too divided”
Pundit: Dems are being too divisive
Poll: Legal system unfair
Pundit: The public thinks Trump should get away with crimes
Poll: Low trust in media
Pundits: MSM is too far left
Every time they see a nonspecific term and assume everyone thinks like a Republican.

[image or embed]

— Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:04 AM

Do our pundits know that Voltaire meant ‘All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds’ as satire? Or do people like Ezra Klein just agree with the oligarchs who believe that their personal success vindicates the current political situation, because it’s been a very profitable career choice for Ezra Klein and his ilk?

When a voter says politics is too divided, could they be thinking of the current president who constantly works to divide people?
Can’t be. They must be saying appease MAGA.
When a voter says they don’t trust the media, could they be thinking of Fox, or criticizing NYT from the left?
Can’t be.

— Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:10 AM

Assuming every poll respondent pictures the same thing when they respond to an ambiguous question is a social science error.
When someone says “too divisive” or “I don’t trust institutions,” that doesn’t tell us who, what, or why.
Not data analysis. The pundit’s fallacy, dressed up with numbers.

— Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 10:18 AM

There's also a weird conventional wisdom forming that the Democratic agenda is toxically unpopular and that Republicans are delivering what voters want.
This is laughably false. Trump is the most unpopular president in modern history and his entire agenda is underwater.

[image or embed]

— Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:51 AM

Klein is right that Dems have to win in red states and that the party should be engaging in some soul-searching right now.
But the soul-searching should begin with basic facts. Moderation *is* the current strategy and Dems are losing despite having a popular agenda. More of the same won't fix it.

— Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 8:55 AM

The items in their agenda are popular, yet the impression for a vast number of people is that their agenda sucks.
Thats partly on us for not delivering the message well, but mostly on the bad guys for lying so relentlessly about it on every platform where those people get their information.

— johnpfree (@johnpfree.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:02 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    81Comments

    1. 1.

      no body no name

      We don’t use the ACA but our corporate healthcare for a not remotely small MSP got slammed with a 30% healthcare increase.  They are eating most of the cost but holy fuck it’s hitting.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      The items in their <Democrats> agenda are popular, yet the impression for a vast number of people is that their agenda sucks.

      And the Republican agenda is unpopular, but the public tends to think it’s being described inaccurately and can’t possibly be that bad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      no body no name

      “there is a slight increase in your deductions but the company will eat most of the cost”

      Good lord.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hoodie

      I don’t understand the appeal of Ezra Klein.  I guess he’s the spiritual heir of David Brooks for millennials, with vapid podcasts replacing vapid books.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      suzanne

      But the soul-searching should begin with basic facts. Moderation *is* the current strategy and Dems are losing despite having a popular agenda. More of the same won’t fix it.

      Agree with this 100%.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      People do this on our side as well.  Poll shows voters don’t think justice system is fair and we deny the fact that 30% probably mean it was unfair to prosecute Jan 6 Insurrectionists.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      tobie

      I don’t know who Michael Hobbes is but I’m not convinced of the truth of this statement.

      But the soul-searching should begin with basic facts. Moderation *is* the current strategy and Dems are losing despite having a popular agenda. More of the same won’t fix it.

      Biden governed as a labor-friendly Democrat. Were it not for Sinema and Manchin, who had veto power, he would have passed an even bolder agenda; and if the Supreme Court hadn’t decided that everything he did was a major question to be decided by Congress and hamstrung all federal agencies, he would have been even more consequential for Americans. I’m tired of the conventional take. It seems our pundits lack imagination.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      I don’t know how you break through (either to pundits or voters) but I bet it looks something like

      “Policy position X is popular.  Let’s see which party is working to deliver X.  Oh my…it’s the Democrats.”

      “Policy position Y is popular.  Let’s see which party is working to deliver Y.  Oh my…it’s the Democrats.”

      sprinkled here and there with reminders that

      “Republicans would love to distract you by making a handful of trans people/some liberal professor somewhere/one incident of immigrant-on-American crime THE issue you must vote on…meanwhile, what have they delivered when it comes to your health care?  Your grocery budget?  Your utility bill?  Your kids’ chances of getting ahead?  ZIP.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      @Hoodie:

        I don’t understand the appeal of Ezra Klein.

      He has the musk-rich body odour of a King Stag and eyes of sun-blazed cornflower blue. In person his magnetism crackles like tortilla-chips under the boot of a husky outdoorsman. Women want to sleep with him, men know they’re going to sleep with him.

      He writes terribly, though. It’s his only flaw.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mappy!

      The equation goes something like, Dems are the adults in this polity and it’s their responsibility to fix everything the four-year-old Rs break. If it’s not fixed, Dems own it. Simple 2 x 2 = pink.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Ishiyama: I’ve never heard that but it’s true. Anymore I don’t think anything happens unless these RWingers have a guillotine kind of moment. I’m not talking about a big revolution just a few important wealthy  RWingers getting some good beatings. I think they’re all out to lunch and have no idea how much anger there is in this country. The Great Gatsby party and the ballroom is obscene all on its own without considering that people don’t have food to eat.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kathleen

      @tobie: They’re lazy and their business models are based on Hating Dem Establishment (aka Black and Jewish voters and powerful officials) which is very lucrative and requires no real work on their part.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      This is simple:

      Pundits on the left like Ezra Klein make money by telling Democrats how to do better.

      Pundits on the right make money by telling everyone that Democrats are the Devil.

      Which one is actually working?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ExPatExDem

      Ezra Klein is a dipshit.  There never has been and never will be a compromise position or peaceful coexistence with fascism.

      As Rage Against the Machine said 33 years ago:  “Know Your Enemy”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      also, BARF: Glenn Youngkin needs to go pound sand, not think about running for president

      he did jack/squat during his four years in office, except to keep teachers from getting bigger raises and keep our Dept of Ed from doing literally anything

      Reply
    20. 20.

      suzanne

      Osita Nwanevu weighs in:

      There are three reasons why Democrats are no longer as competitive in red states:

      1) the decay of ancestral ties to the Democratic Party
      2) the collapse of civic and labor organizational infrastructure
      3) the nationalization of political news by a hostile conservative media

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hoodie

      @Tony Jay: He’s like a guy who says we should like Creed because Scott Stapp is the paradigm of Christian masculinity instead of greasy dude who wears gold chains.   The underlying premise is that power naturally lies with Republicans and Dems need to trick people into believing they can do Republicanism better.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Or do people like Ezra Klein just agree with the oligarchs who believe that their personal success vindicates the current political situation, because it’s been a very profitable career choice for Ezra Klein and his ilk?

      Yes, no doubt. Why would anyone question it? Same with Matt Yglesias.

      They both emerged from the early 21st century mass of bloggers to prestige spots. They got there by finding that sweet spot of “liberal who criticizes liberals” and staying there. Neither one is more knowledgable in politics or campaigns than the average political junkie, neither one is an especially talented writer.

      @Hoodie:

      I guess he’s the spiritual heir of David Brooks for millennials, with vapid podcasts replacing vapid books.

      He’s his generation’s Richard Cohen.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      tobie

      Does it help to talk about how the Democratic Party or Democratic politicians should speak to voters? I really don’t mean to be snide but I do sometimes wonder if social media has made us all into pundits opining on campaign strategies. One of the reasons I love Sean Casten’s threads — I read them on Mastodon but they’re also available on BlueSky — is that they’re always informative about issues like how crypto works and can be regulated, the sordid history of power generation in the US and so on. I find myself fighting less and dialoging more with commentators who align with other ideological directions in the party. We may have more in common than we think.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RevRick

      @Old School: As Josh Marshall, over at Talking Points Memo explains, the obstacle for Democrats is the filibuster. So, since Trump is leaning on Republicans to junk it, Marshall’s response is bring it on. As long as the filibuster exists, we can propose all the most wonderful policies in the world, but we are bound to disappoint.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is laughably false. Trump is the most unpopular president in modern history and his entire agenda is underwater.

      Trump is unpopular, but this statement is not actually true. It may be true if you qualify it with something like “at this early point in a presidential term”, though even there, Trump is, I think, narrowly beating himself in his first term in office. (Yes, full mad dictator Trump is more popular than the more restrained Twitter clown Trump of 2017.)

      Richard Nixon during his final spinout before resigning, Jimmy Carter at his lowest points, and both George Bushes once public patience finally ran out with them were all less popular than Trump is now. He’s got this doggedly loyal 40% base that is really tough to crack. The current situation *might* be just starting to cut into the base but it’s early days.

      The extreme polarization that cut in during Obama’s time in office seems to sharply limit how much a president’s popularity can fluctuate. Every change since then has been between narrower bounds. Hard to say how long that can continue.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      @Hoodie:

      That is his Way. He works in an industry that rewards him lavishly for it.

      I don’t blame the leech for sucking blood or the sloth for bathing in shit, it’s just how they gain rewards. But I also wouldn’t dream of taking political advice from either of them.

      Okay, maybe the sloth, they take time to think things through. Ezra Klein is no sloth, though.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      goodmatt

      What you have to remember is that Ezra Klein was a shitty student at every level of school and that his primary work and survival skill is fitting in with people.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @tobie:

      Biden governed as a labor-friendly Democrat. Were it not for Sinema and Manchin, who had veto power, he would have passed an even bolder agenda; and if the Supreme Court hadn’t decided that everything he did was a major question to be decided by Congress and hamstrung all federal agencies, he would have been even more consequential for Americans.

      Completely agree. I wonder what percent of Americas understand that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Fuck Ezra Klein, preferably with a large assortment of old rusty farm implements, finishing with a rusty chain saw up the ass.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Princess

      I’m not going to defend Klein’s writing or his punditing. But I do really like how he interviews people on his podcast. He’s very good at both pushing back and drawing his subjects out so I really get a sense that I’ve learned what makes them tick. Even when his subjects are horrible people, it’s useful. You can’t defeat your enemy without knowing him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Ishiyama:

      +1

      Klein next year (as possibly written by the Pitchbot):

      “Ezra Klein 2026: I think the way we win the midterms is to run segregationist candidates in the Deep South, after all…when the democrats tent was big enough for them, we had the South.”

      Klein is wrong so often he needs his own Wikipedia page “How To Fail Upwards”.

      And what Hugh said at #30.

      MattY has typically been America’s Biggest Dumbass for a long time but Klein’s giving him a run for his money.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      terraformer

      maybe one day we’ll be in a situation where most press and media aren’t deliberately mischaracterizing what Dems say and want to do, with a goal of making all of it seem negative and not a reflection of what the people want

      while at the same time deliberately mischaracterizing what MAGA says and wants to do, with a goal of making all of it seem positive and a direct reflection of what the people want

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      bsky.app/profile/fritschner.bsky.social/post/3m4t6a5vrrc2s
      Aaron Fritschner
      ‪@fritschner.bsky.social‬

      Generally advise ignoring Election Day turnout anecdata but if you want to ignore that advice, turnout numbers in our Northern Virginia district are very, very good so far

      November 4, 2025 at 1:32 PM

      ‪Aaron Fritschner‬
      ‪@fritschner.bsky.social‬
      1h

      Really, very very very good

      ‪Ellen Clair Lamb‬
      ‪@eclamb.bsky.social‬
      1h

      I was poll-greeting this morning in Pentagon City, and the strength of the turnout surprised me.

      Miyares (the MAGA AG) posted a bloot encouraging people to ticket split. Solidarity!!11ONE

      More at BlueVirginia.US

      Fingers crossed.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      gene108

      From the first BlueSky. Ezra’s “wisdom”

      Right now, the project of America feels, to many, impossible. And not just on the left. I hear it every time Vance or Stephen Miller speaks. I hear it when Trump says, “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.” When I hear that, I hear something scary, but I also hear an opening, an opportunity: In the end, most Americans want America to work. They know we disagree with one another. They don’t want us to hate one another. These divisions exist not just in the country but also in our communities, in our families. They’re painful. They want politicians capable of making
      that problem better, not worse.

      Does Ezra not comprehend that Vance and Miller have an incredible amount of power to enact their agenda. Those chuckle fucks are mad they’re getting pushback from a bunch of white people, who want a diverse multicultural society. Their white supremacist fantasies are not very popular.

      The left is totally frozen out of power, and has been forever.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      different-church-lady

      It’s remarkably consistent that all “how to win” advice to democrats involves sacrificing one group or another.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @different-church-lady: It’s remarkably consistent that all “how to win” advice to democrats involves sacrificing one group or another.

      Agree.

      And underneath all the “how to win” conventional wisdom disguised as genius, is the main message that “Democrats are losers.” Because why else would they need “how to win” advice? This is not new to any jackal, but seems to be something that these pundits either can’t see in themselves because they are blinded by what they assume is their own brilliance.  Or they are just craven.  Or both.

      Added: And as I wrote above, the Republican-leaning pundits never criticize their own tribe. It’s all Democrats are bad, horrible, and dangerous.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Shakti

      I blocked Klein and Yglesias a while ago and muted their names.

      They have nothing good or worthwhile to say, they don’t actually want Democrats to win.

        Cleaning out the newsrooms means their sinecures  are safer and they don’t have to work as hard.  They don’t care about the political violence inflicted by the likes of Charlie Kirk and his fellow travelers,, and think it’s ok minorities have to think about carrying citizenship papers everywhere, because they’re white guys who will never be in danger from any of this.  Anyone who gives a shit about Democrats winning understands that terrorizing the people who vote for Democrats is fucking bad and depresses turnout. 

      Like, if you care about democracy, having people too scared to go to the polls is bad.

       

       

      These pundits act like Republicans are popular b/c what they’re doing is popular with these pundits.

       

      /posted while hangry. Am going to take a Snickers break.  :)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Westyny

      I’m not sure Ezra Klein has ever contributed anything useful to the left.  His interview with Ta-Nehisi Coates was an appalling self-pantsing.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      @Shakti:

      Cleaning out the newsrooms means their sinecures  are safer and they don’t have to work as hard.  They don’t care about the political violence inflicted by the likes of Charlie Kirk and his fellow travelers,, and think it’s ok minorities have to think about carrying citizenship papers everywhere, because they’re white guys who will never be in danger from any of this.  Anyone who gives a shit about Democrats winning understands that terrorizing the people who vote for Democrats is fucking bad and depresses turnout.

       

      tell ALL THAT TRUTH

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: When I was growing up, really from 1980 until about the time Obama got in, the standard way of concluding any knock on Democrats was “That’s why you always lose elections.”

      Always. Democrats always lose elections. They kept saying it at least through the Bill Clinton and Bush II eras and it kind of sunk in through repetition, even though Democrats demonstrably did not always lose elections.

      So there’s this sort of fundamental attribution error that kicks in whenever Democrats do lose an election: it’s something about them, whereas when Republicans lose it’s some kind of fluke or somebody cheated.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Socolofi

      @Melancholy Jaques: Not many. But I also think there’s a pretty big gap between Biden’s labor-friendly and what labor thinks is labor-friendly.

      One of Trump’s tactics is that he’s loud – he’s chronically telling people how great this-or-that is. Yeah he’s often lying, and the press doesn’t call him out on that (or when they do, he says Fake News), but we all know what he’s done.

      Nearly every other politician – Republican or Democrat – doesn’t have the desire nor really the ability to do that, because they’re trying to get what they want done.

      So take Biden… he intentionally tried to take things from a 15 to like a calm 4, which was nice as most of us could then focus on things like our families, yardwork, boring crap. Yes, he was labor-friendly. Yes, he walked a picket line. OK. But did union normies know that he understood their problems? That he was working on it? And when it would be fixed?

      A lot of those working folks, both union and non-union, were still trying to recover from Covid lockdown during the Biden admin, and then had to deal with high inflation (and not just white people here but POC as well, perhaps even moreso). While there was a lot of loan and loan forgiveness for business owners to pay salaries (which they may or may not have done), and there was extra $$ for unemployment, the average worker was still way, way down. There was all this “essential worker” love but that never really turned into “essential worker bonus.”

      I know a lot of people on this board disagree with me, but I still submit that Democrats aren’t doing enough on affordability nor are we talking enough about what we are doing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: They don’t do that if you’re a Republican! These days, Republicans simply insist they never lose–either they win in a landslide or they were robbed.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      different-church-lady

      @WaterGirl: Thanks, will try again:

      Dems have to win in red states

      Dems cannot win in red states. When dems win there, they become blue states by definition.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      gene108

      @no body no name:

      Whatever adverse selection estimation health insurance companies are using to raise ACA premiums will have a spillover effect into employer plans. They need to offset whatever loss in premiums the loss of the ACA subsidies will cause, and the people using ACA insurance will have claims exceeding their premiums.

      Basically, they need to make up the money they’re losing on the ACA everywhere they can.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      @no body no name:

      I’m worried what’s going to happen with my insurance, that’s through my union and paid for by the employers. We’re fortunate in that we don’t pay any premiums. I wonder how long that will last if they have to absorb a 30% increase

      My father is on an ACA plan and I have no idea what he’s going to do with these likely huge increases. My mother is on Medicare now and is looking at increases too

      Reply
    60. 60.

      dm

      I wish people would actually read the articles they comment on instead of posting hot takes based on out-of-context quotes. For once, I think Klein’s article is actually pretty good.

      He’s not saying Democrats should become more moderate, he’s saying Democrats should welcome moderates who are fleeing the Republican shit-show. We should look for places where we can agree with people and work together, even if there are places where we disagree on certain things.

      His example was Joe Manchin, who campaigned by shooting a gun at some piece of environmental regulation, yet who was pivotal in passing the most significant climate legislation ever. And who was much better than his Republican replacement — and who voted for Biden’s judges.

      Yeah, that means gritting your teeth and finding where you can work with Glueskamp (who represents a pretty red district in Washington) or Jared Golden (whose district went heavily for Trump), and trying to live with, or work around, their positions on other things.

      Allegedly, it does not mean “throwing people under the bus”, it might mean choosing to ignore some positions they haven’t seen the light on. That’s a place where I think Klein’s argument is weakest.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      laura

      @Socolofi: The trade union I worked for was unable to endorse a candidate in 2015 because they did significant polling in advance of the election and a vast majority of the Membership were totally down with MAGA because of and in this order:

      Racism

      Misogyny

      Nothing has changed enough to matter as of yet. White people of a proportion to determine a national election will not give up on the hate boner they’ve been polishing all my merry life.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      counterfactual

      Open thread: Plane crash in Louisville at 5:14 EST, possibly a UPS cargo plane next to or on a busy airport ring road. Fires and secondary explosions and massive smoke cloud, maybe 1 or 2 hundred meters across.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      NobodySpecial

      Sadly, No! taught me everything I needed to know about Ezra, and his buddies Matt and Megan. They obviously haven’t changed.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @dm: Well, I think Klein sucks and I don’t waste my time on him anymore.

      But I do agree that we have to welcome people from the other side when they turn to us.

      “Red rover, red rover, let former Republicans come over.”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Fair Economist

      @RevRick: The filibuster is THE obstacle for policy. But it’s not for electoral success; the problem for electoral success is that people believe all kinds of things that simply aren’t true, like Democrats prioritizing cultural issues over pocketbook when it’s VERY much the reverse, and believing the Republicans won’t implement Project 2025, and much much more. That’s driven mostly by the media environment sensu lato, including social media and their propaganda networks

      Most people simply don’t know what the government is and is not doing. Filibuster reform, while essential, won’t fix that.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      RevRick

      According to Harry Sisson data he’s seen says that there’s been high turnout in blue areas and low turnout in red ones, and as a result the prediction markets are giving Democrats 90+% chances of winning.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Socolofi

      @laura: did they endorse Obama in 2007 / 2011?

      A belief I have (and it’s just that, a belief) is that while Romney made some gains w/ the working class and did better against Obama than McCain, Romney came off as the quintessential rich white CEO. Every working man knew that this guy, no matter what, wasn’t gonna take care of them but would take care of their bosses.

      So it is possible to get to some of ’em. Maybe not all, but possible to get to enough.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      catclub

      @Socolofi: Every working man knew that this guy[Romney], no matter what, wasn’t gonna take care of them but would take care of their bosses.

       

      Then those working men  decided that Trump would take care of them and not their bosses.  Common clay of the new west….Idiots

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Suzanne

      @Socolofi:

      I know a lot of people on this board disagree with me, but I still submit that Democrats aren’t doing enough on affordability nor are we talking enough about what we are doing.

      I actually agree with you, but I also think that economic populism hasn’t been an electoral winner for us. There’s a lot of white people and a lot of men who would be better-served economically by voting for Democrats and yet they don’t.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Dave

      @Melancholy Jaques: It can be very lucrative to be the right kind of very public mediocre.

      Especially if that mediocre is in service of propping up the status quo while admitting it might just need a few small tweaks here and there.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Dave

       

      @gene108: “Not just from the left” is such an incredibly telling statement.

      It’s incredibly dysfunctional that while the GOP is still viewed as the natural governing party that anyone vaguely of the left (including the most moderate of liberals) are treated as the only actual adults with agency.

      Really the worst of both worlds.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Dave

      @Matt McIrvin: I see this is essentially a bedrock belief of people who came of age in the 70’s and 80’s it’s just assumed and a brute fact of reality to them. I’m just a bit younger than that cohort and sometimes the gulf is breathtaking.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      dm

      @WaterGirl: I wouldn’t have bothered with this Klein piece, either, but one of my favorite substackers (Henry Farrell) spoke well of this particular piece, so I took a look at it.

      Reply

