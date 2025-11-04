===

In Washington Post polling, a double-digit percentage of Republicans shifted from strongly to only somewhat approving of his presidency since February — a kind of shift that could crack the door open for GOP criticism and defections. www.pbump.net/o/the-number…

Americans broadly disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling his job, and a majority say he has gone too far in exercising the powers of his office, according to a Washington-Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll.

Per Politico, “Senate Democrats head to Trump’s ‘backyard’ to press him on Obamacare”:

… “We’re here, particularly in Miami-Dade, because you’re ground zero for absorbing the pain from the Republican cuts,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said before a crowd gathered at a local health care union headquarters. “You are the ones who will lose more people off health care altogether and more people who will see their premiums go up than any place else in the country.”

Warren, along with Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans for refusing to extend the more generous subsidies originally created as part of a 2021 pandemic relief bill.

“We are in Donald Trump’s backyard to make the point that people’s health insurance premiums are doubling because of him,” Smith said, referring to Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach…

Murphy argued the federal government already had enough funding to help Obamacare customers, pointing to the ballroom Trump is building at the White House, as well as the $20 billion economic rescue package the U.S. is sending to Argentina. The ballroom’s estimated cost is $300 million.

“Donald Trump could reopen the government tomorrow if he just decided to fix this problem,” Murphy said. He added that though Democrats “want to get the government open,” they won’t vote for what he called “an immoral budget that throws millions of people off their health care.”…