So Cheney did us all a favor and finally up and dropped dead, giving us all a much needed boost to morale, so thanks for your service, Dick. A nice start to the day.

I have been watching a couple rw friends from New York literally lose their shit over Mamdani, and just livid with all the “blue haired brooklynites and gen z they’re all communist.” It doesn’t surprise me at all that they think that way, as we’ve talked about over and over again. Gen Z as an arbitrarily created “cohort” is what- 12-30 or thereabouts. We’re talking about kids who were home from prek and watched a couple thousand people die on live tv on 9/11, and things just steadily got worse for that generation over time.

They saw their parents lose their jobs and houses in 2007 when wall street and the real estate scumbags blew everything up, and then they watched all the banks be made whole while they were living in their apt the moved to after they lost the house eating ketchup on crackers. Most of them missed out on the lead poisoning that previous generations enjoyed, although in some communities that is dream is still alive, but we made up for it by giving every fucking one of them ptsd from school shootings. This is the first generation of kids who got to watch no one do anything about guns while kids were fucking mowed down around them. And the ones that spoke up, like those kids from Florida, are shit on and screamed at and doxxed. This generation saw that.

They are the first generation who was forcefed a puke funnel of social media their entire lives, the first generation who has never known freedom from a phone, as well as the first generation that couldn’t go without a phone because how are they supposed to call mom and dad and let them know they are safe during the school lockdown and that it was just a drill.

This is the first generation that literally nothing they could do would stop the climate crisis that is going to fuck them and everyone after them for as long as humans are around. Previous generations could have gotten their shit together by voting age and handled this, and we didn’t. These kids don’t even have that option. And the ones that do try to do something, like Greta Thunberg, were shit on and abused and these kids watched that.

It’s the first generation with fewer rights for women than their mothers had at their age. All the while, more and more money is flowing to the top while opportunities for everyone else dry up. We stopped funding colleges and universities and housing is a shitshow. Everything is a scam, the enshitification of the internet is complete, everything is a scam and overpriced and everyone is underpaid.

Meanwhile, every time they see all the nice things that other countries do, like not allow maniacs to run around with guns, or provide maternity leave, or provide healthcare, or have awesome public transport, or you know, just nice things like sidewalks and bike lanes and that kind of crazy shit, someone starts screaming that we can’t have those things because communism. So if every time you see something nice it’s called unamerican and communist, well fuck, I might be a little commie curious myself. And Mamdani isn’t even a fucking communist.

I mean why can’t you have more buses that run on time and more often? Why the fuck can’t you have fucking bike lanes and child care and all that shit? Why the fuck not?

And if all the loudmouths move if he is elected, well, then hell, Mamndani’s already increasing the housing supply.

***

I fucking hate this shit so god damned much:

Citing health and family considerations, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Tuesday defended a last-minute maneuver that all but guarantees his chief of staff will take his place. The Chicago-Sun-Times broke the news that Garcia will not seek reelection, with his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, filing petitions for the 4th Congressional District just before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline. Two sources confirmed Garcia’s plan to step down and pull petitions he filed on Oct. 27. On Tuesday in an interview with Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller, Garcia said petitions for his chief of staff, who is not related to him, were circulated Saturday and his organization collected 2,500 over the weekend. The congressman said a warning from his cardiologist last week to slow down — and his wife telling him not to run — were among the contributing factors in his decision. Garcia’s wife suffers from multiple sclerosis.

This is the kind of shit that just infuriates everyone. There is no fucking reason for this at all. This seat is not going to flip, and making this a clear coronation is just fucking stupid. I don’t care if it is legal or innocent, it’s just infuriating. That’s the people’s seat, not yours. Have a proper fucking election.

God damnit.

***

Oh look, exactly what we said was going to happen is happening:

Criminals posing as US immigration officers have carried out robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults in several states, warns a law enforcement bulletin issued last month by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bureau urges agencies to ensure officers clearly identify themselves and to cooperate when civilians ask to verify an officer’s identity—including by allowing calls to a local police precinct. “Ensure law enforcement personnel adequality [sic] identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification,” it says. First reported by WIRED, the bulletin cites five 2025 incidents involving fake immigration officers and says criminals are using Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s heightened profile to target vulnerable communities, making it harder for Americans to distinguish between lawful officers and imposters while eroding trust in law enforcement. A review of public reporting confirms four of the five cases described in the bulletin. One appears to have gone unreported, suggesting the FBI drew in part on internal law enforcement information. The document was first obtained by the transparency nonprofit Property of the People.

It’s one of just many reasons we shouldn’t ever under any circumstance have law enforcement of any kind running around wearing masks and refusing to identify themselves. And enough with those bullshit visors and tear gas masks to conceal your identity making you look like a doughy master sergeant from Halo. You’re the motherfuckers throwing the tear gas. Stop doing that and you won’t need a mask. I didn’t even carry my protective mask on my lbe guard duty at our base in fucking Kuwait. Jesus.

Also mad props to Wired for what they are doing, which is making every article that includes reporting found via the Freedom of Information Act free to the public and not behind a paywall.

***

If you are wondering, I have not left for Arizona. I just am not feeling it- it’s a long fucking drive and I want to be in the right head space when I do it, I have that luxury, so why not. I’m planning on leaving on Sunday now. A couple more days around the house to tidy up some loose ends, and then take off.

Unfortunately, my pantry is bare because I had planned on leaving yesterday or today, but didn’t. So I went to the general store two blocks over, got some sliced ham, sliced cheese, white bread, a stick of butter, and a thing of Campbell’s soup. And it was delicious.

That is something that really irritates me- when you order a grilled cheese and tomato soup somewhere and they bring out some fucked up bougie variation of tomato soup that’s lumpy or has clumps of basil in it or some other bullshit. Motherfucker, I ordered grilled cheese I’m not fucking here to experiment. I want campbell’s soup with a can of milk instead of water. You wanna be fancy throw a couple packs of saltines on the plate. No one wants your fancy tomato soup and don’t be wilding with the chicken tenders either because sorority girls with stomach issues, autistic people, and kids travel and dine out, too.

I think I am about all talked out. Hope all is well.