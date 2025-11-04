Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

So Cheney did us all a favor and finally up and dropped dead, giving us all a much needed boost to morale, so thanks for your service, Dick. A nice start to the day.

I have been watching a couple rw friends from New York literally lose their shit over Mamdani, and just livid with all the “blue haired brooklynites and gen z they’re all communist.” It doesn’t surprise me at all that they think that way, as we’ve talked about over and over again. Gen Z as an arbitrarily created “cohort” is what- 12-30 or thereabouts. We’re talking about kids who were home from prek and watched a couple thousand people die on live tv on 9/11, and things just steadily got worse for that generation over time.

They saw their parents lose their jobs and houses in 2007 when wall street and the real estate scumbags blew everything up, and then they watched all the banks be made whole while they were living in their apt the moved to after they lost the house eating ketchup on crackers. Most of them missed out on the lead poisoning that previous generations enjoyed, although in some communities that is dream is still alive, but we made up for it by giving every fucking one of them ptsd from school shootings. This is the first generation of kids who got to watch no one do anything about guns while kids were fucking mowed down around them. And the ones that spoke up, like those kids from Florida, are shit on and screamed at and doxxed. This generation saw that.

They are the first generation who was forcefed a puke funnel of social media their entire lives, the first generation who has never known freedom from a phone, as well as the first generation that couldn’t go without a phone because how are they supposed to call mom and dad and let them know they are safe during the school lockdown and that it was just a drill.

This is the first generation that literally nothing they could do would stop the climate crisis that is going to fuck them and everyone after them for as long as humans are around. Previous generations could have gotten their shit together by voting age and handled this, and we didn’t. These kids don’t even have that option. And the ones that do try to do something, like Greta Thunberg, were shit on and abused and these kids watched that.

It’s the first generation with fewer rights for women than their mothers had at their age. All the while, more and more money is flowing to the top while opportunities for everyone else dry up. We stopped funding colleges and universities and housing is a shitshow. Everything is a scam, the enshitification of the internet is complete, everything is a scam and overpriced and everyone is underpaid.

Meanwhile, every time they see all the nice things that other countries do, like not allow maniacs to run around with guns, or provide maternity leave, or provide healthcare, or have awesome public transport, or you know, just nice things like sidewalks and bike lanes and that kind of crazy shit, someone starts screaming that we can’t have those things because communism. So if every time you see something nice it’s called unamerican and communist, well fuck, I might be a little commie curious myself. And Mamdani isn’t even a fucking communist.

I mean why can’t you have more buses that run on time and more often? Why the fuck can’t you have fucking bike lanes and child care and all that shit? Why the fuck not?

And if all the loudmouths move if he is elected, well, then hell, Mamndani’s already increasing the housing supply.

***

I fucking hate this shit so god damned much:

Citing health and family considerations, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Tuesday defended a last-minute maneuver that all but guarantees his chief of staff will take his place.

The Chicago-Sun-Times broke the news that Garcia will not seek reelection, with his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, filing petitions for the 4th Congressional District just before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline. Two sources confirmed Garcia’s plan to step down and pull petitions he filed on Oct. 27.

On Tuesday in an interview with Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller, Garcia said petitions for his chief of staff, who is not related to him, were circulated Saturday and his organization collected 2,500 over the weekend. The congressman said a warning from his cardiologist last week to slow down — and his wife telling him not to run — were among the contributing factors in his decision. Garcia’s wife suffers from multiple sclerosis.

This is the kind of shit that just infuriates everyone. There is no fucking reason for this at all. This seat is not going to flip, and making this a clear coronation is just fucking stupid. I don’t care if it is legal or innocent, it’s just infuriating. That’s the people’s seat, not yours. Have a proper fucking election.

God damnit.

***

Oh look, exactly what we said was going to happen is happening:

Criminals posing as US immigration officers have carried out robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults in several states, warns a law enforcement bulletin issued last month by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bureau urges agencies to ensure officers clearly identify themselves and to cooperate when civilians ask to verify an officer’s identity—including by allowing calls to a local police precinct. “Ensure law enforcement personnel adequality [sic] identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification,” it says.

First reported by WIRED, the bulletin cites five 2025 incidents involving fake immigration officers and says criminals are using Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s heightened profile to target vulnerable communities, making it harder for Americans to distinguish between lawful officers and imposters while eroding trust in law enforcement. A review of public reporting confirms four of the five cases described in the bulletin. One appears to have gone unreported, suggesting the FBI drew in part on internal law enforcement information. The document was first obtained by the transparency nonprofit Property of the People.

It’s one of just many reasons we shouldn’t ever under any circumstance have law enforcement of any kind running around wearing masks and refusing to identify themselves. And enough with those bullshit visors and tear gas masks to conceal your identity making you look like a doughy master sergeant from Halo. You’re the motherfuckers throwing the tear gas. Stop doing that and you won’t need a mask. I didn’t even carry my protective mask on my lbe guard duty at our base in fucking Kuwait. Jesus.

Also mad props to Wired for what they are doing, which is making every article that includes reporting found via the Freedom of Information Act free to the public and not behind a paywall.

***

If you are wondering, I have not left for Arizona. I just am not feeling it- it’s a long fucking drive and I want to be in the right head space when I do it, I have that luxury, so why not. I’m planning on leaving on Sunday now. A couple more days around the house to tidy up some loose ends, and then take off.

Unfortunately, my pantry is bare because I had planned on leaving yesterday or today, but didn’t. So I went to the general store two blocks over, got some sliced ham, sliced cheese, white bread, a stick of butter, and a thing of Campbell’s soup. And it was delicious.

That is something that really irritates me- when you order a grilled cheese and tomato soup somewhere and they bring out some fucked up bougie variation of tomato soup that’s lumpy or has clumps of basil in it or some other bullshit. Motherfucker, I ordered grilled cheese I’m not fucking here to experiment. I want campbell’s soup with a can of milk instead of water. You wanna be fancy throw a couple packs of saltines on the plate. No one wants your fancy tomato soup and don’t be wilding with the chicken tenders either because sorority girls with stomach issues, autistic people, and kids travel and dine out, too.

I think I am about all talked out. Hope all is well.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    204Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      Meanwhile, every time they see all the nice things that other countries do, like not allow maniacs to run around with guns, or provide maternity leave, or provide healthcare, or have awesome public transport, or you know, just nice things like sidewalks and bike lanes and that kind of crazy shit, someone starts screaming that we can’t have those things because communism. So if every time you see something nice it’s called unamerican and communist, well fuck, I might be a little commie curious myself.

      And they’re the age cohort that votes the strongest for Dems.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      stinger

      @Suzanne: ​
       It’s also the generation that grew up with two little Black girls in the White House. A lot of kids of any color identified with those two girls. Diversity seems normal to them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Feckless

      Span Berger called Mamdamni a liar on CNN.

      Glad a dem won, but why does the fucking idiot need to attack a person running as a Democrat the day before the election.

      I expect holy bipartisanship to rule this POS governance

      We’re literally fighting for our lives and these fuckers (Schumer & Gillibrand too) attack the other good people manning the barricades.  Why???

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Feckless: That was really disappointing from Spanberger. It was a cheap shot and totally unnecessary.

      This is the time for antifascists to put our shit to the side and focus. Not take potshots at one another.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Feckless:

      Span Berger called Mamdamni a liar on CNN.

      Do you have a link your claim about  Spanberger calling Mamdami a liar on CNN?  I would be very surprise to hear that she said that.

      You’ve misspelled Abigail Spanberger’s name and Mamdami, adding “damn” in his name.  Interesting!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      John Revolta

      @different-church-lady: Some people do apparently think so

      Why are Kentucky’s polls closed on Tuesday? Because the state doesn’t have any elections.

      It’s a big day for politics in many states, but not Kentucky.

      According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, his office has gotten several calls asking about polls being closed.

      He issued a post on social media to clear up the confusion:

      “We’re getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry.” https://www.wlky.com/article/it-seems-some-kentuckians-are-confused-about-2025-elections/69252674  

      (h/t Farley  @ LGM)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JetsamPool

      Billionaires are black holes that take money/wealth out of the economy and all their political spending is just the activity at the event horizon.  Change my mind.  And their social media empires at Facebook, Twitter, etc. are promoting some really toxic subcultures that make everything worse, and I have no idea what to do about it.

      And that’s my venting for the day.

      I had DIY grilled cheese last week, because sometimes you just need comfort food.  I skipped the tomato soup, and added chicken and pickled jalapenos for flavor.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Here’s a CNN piece about Spanberger’s remarks.

      She argues there’s a level of dishonesty in some of the big promises Mamdani is making that she worries could hurt Democrats with voters long term, saying the reason she doesn’t have a Mamdani-style proposal for government-run grocery stores is “because I couldn’t ever pass it.”
      “People do want us to be aspirational and dream big. They also don’t want us to lie to them,” she told CNN. “When you have a party that makes promise after promise, and then say, ‘Oh, we passed it in the House, it’s not our fault’ — vulnerable people believed you. Maybe he is going to get Albany on board with totally refinancing public transportation. But there’s a lot of people who believe him.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Do you have a link your claim about  Spanberger calling Mamdami a liar

       

      CNN   When asked what she made of Mamdani declaring at an October rally in Manhattan that he had already won the battle over the soul of the Democratic Party, Spanberger’s mouth twitched into a smile.

      Then maybe,” she said, “he should be a Democrat.”

      Acknowledging when pressed that Mamdani is in fact the Democratic nominee, Spanberger said that for all the talk — including from within the Democratic Socialists of America itself — about the DSA’s growing power, she doesn’t see democratic socialism on the rise.

      She argues there’s a level of dishonesty in some of the big promises Mamdani is making that she worries could hurt Democrats with voters long term, saying the reason she doesn’t have a Mamdani-style proposal for government-run grocery stores is “because I couldn’t ever pass it.”

      “People do want us to be aspirational and dream big. They also don’t want us to lie to them,” she told CNN. “When you have a party that makes promise after promise, and then say, ‘Oh, we passed it in the House, it’s not our fault’ — vulnerable people believed you. Maybe he is going to get Albany on board with totally refinancing public transportation. But there’s a lot of people who believe him.”

      It sounds like, in context, she is calling him a politician.

      ETA:  Suzanne got there first.

      When I went looking for the quote, there are several news stories that said essentially, Spanberger called Mamdani a liar or she is backing away from him.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: That’s pretty close to calling him a liar.  I get the “just win baby!” approach.

      Seems gratuitous to me, and not helpful.

      She must feel like being tied to him is hurting her in some way?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Thanks for that context!

      I guess all the key races are nationalized these days, but I don’t get the point of gratuitous trash talking.

      But I guess if you’re being asked outright, you can’t be seen as dodging the question.

      I mean, really, the NYC mayoral candidate shouldn’t be weighing in on the VA governor’s race, and vice versa.  But that’s our media for you.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Fraud Guy

      Watch Mamdani get the buses to run on time and then everyone on the right will claim he’s a fascist now because that’s a fascist’s signature policy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Gratuitous and not helpful is the nice way to describe it, IMO. The left-punching is very damaging.

      As I noted in a previous thread, Dems count on young voters to win things, and we’ve been trying to figure out the special sauce to appeal to them. Then we have a young candidate come out and inspire a great deal of other young people to get excited and engaged, volunteer, and vote…… and the response from some other Dems has been, “No, not like that!”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PsiFighter37

      @WaterGirl: Virginia Democrats are far more moderate than the NYC variety. That said, it is unnecessary and gratuitous to not be a team player. Spanberger is a shoo-in to win (IMO), but she also is a lame duck (because Virginia governors cannot be elected to consecutive terms). Unless she has her eye on higher things (like running in 2028 – which I think is unlikely, but you never know!), it would behoove her to do something better, like plead ignorance / focus on local issues.

      Either way, tonight is just about winning. If the Democrats win tonight in Virginia, they need to be ready to gerrymander the crap out of the state next year. I’m pretty sure there are VA maps that can be drawn to get 9 out of 11 seats to be Democratic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: What irks me is that Democratic candidates have to be perfect in what they say and do while Republican candidates (especially Trump) lie and insult and accuse, with zero consequences.

      Maybe she could have said it differently but it doesn’t worry me.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: The other thing about this that I don’t like….. Spanberger herself said something untrue. Mamdani is not just the Democratic nominee, he is a registered Democrat.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      I have been watching a couple rw friends from New York literally lose their shit over Mamdani

      I presume all of NYC is on sewer systems, so doesn’t everyone there literally lose their shit once they flush the toilet?  Myself, I can’t literally lose my shit, it goes straight to the septic tank.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: Spanberger is a good fit for Virginia, and will almost certainly be a good governor, but people have to remember that she’s not a “liberal”.  Immediately after one of her House elections she came out yelling about Pelosi and saying she wouldn’t vote for her for Speaker.

      She seems to find ways to get in the political press just after elections, and the political press just eats it up.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PsiFighter37

      So far, looks like the LG and AG candidates are running far enough behind Spanberger in reported votes that they could lose their races. Yikes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anne Laurie

      @WaterGirl: She must feel like being tied to him is hurting her in some way?

      Democrats have a Big Tent.  Mamdani’s on the far left side of that tent, and Spanberger’s on what passes for the right around here.

      They’re not gonna agree on much, but it won’t make much difference in the real world.  But count on Our Very Serious Media to dive for the Dems in Disarray! theme like starving crows on a dead sheep…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chigail

      Bipartisan recommendation for that tomato soup, top with a few marshmallows. (Well, it tasted good when I was five.)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      iKropoclast

      @Scout211: Then maybe,” she said, “he should be a Democrat.”

      Better to have a politician be annoying and not fully honest than psychotically taking shots at what they perceive as monsters. Probably…

      Even still, this statement is straddling that line.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JetsamPool:

      Billionaires are black holes that take money/wealth out of the economy

      Totally agree.  They can’t spend more than a tiny fraction of their wealth on goods and services.  And if there were loads of great investment opportunities in need of investors, we wouldn’t have crypto and all the other crazy schemes we have.  So their great wealth isn’t even productive at that level.  All it does is push asset prices up, whether it’s stocks or housing or whatever.  Which is great for the minority that own stuff like that, but it sucks for the majority of Americans.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      iKropoclast

      @Scout211: Now I am confused. Democrat, Democratic Socialist, Working Familes.

      Sounds like multiple parties can nominate the same candidate in NY and have them on separate lines, but to be counted together.

      Also sounds like Mamdani is most on board with the mission of the Working Families party.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: New York has some weird rules and his name is on the ballot twice.

      New York State recognizes four official parties — Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families — and under state election law, a single candidate can be nominated by multiple parties and/or independent bodies, according to Kathleen McGrath, the director of public information for the State Board of Elections. Independent candidates running outside the parties appear once, she said.

      Zohran Mamdani appears twice on the ballot, on lines for the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party, a left-leaning progressive party, because he won both the Democratic nomination and the W.F.P.’s endorsement. And Curtis Sliwa appears twice because he won the nomination for the Republican Party and chose to also run under the independent “Protect Animals” line in hopes of winning over animal lovers.

      PA has some similarly weird rules. Judges can register in both the Dem and GOP races and they appear on the ballot with “Democratic/Republican” next to their names. It confused me the first time I saw it, too.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gretchen

      My Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said “let Democrats dangle at the end of a rope” rather than negotiate. I wrote to him to say that I look forward to hearing him defend saying let us all die (of starvation and lack of medical care) when he debates to defend his seat next year. It seems Sharice Davids is considering challenging him. I hate losing her as a representative, but I think she’d be an effective challenger. And he got shouted down the last time he held a town hall, even before he said he hoped we’d all die.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MobiusKlein

      I would love a fancied up Tomato Soup/Grilled Cheese dinner, but that’s because I’m a bougie San Francisco Tech dude who loves our local cheese scene.

      Even when camping, can bring a little fresh basil to chiffenade.

      I agree with the other 90% of the post otherwise.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Yeah, she skated pretty close to the line there, ID-ing him as DSA and not a registered Democrat.

      well, hopefully they will have both won and none of that will matter tomorrow

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      @John Revolta: There’s a joke in there somewhere about Kentuckians.

      The national organized Jewish community has gone nuts about Mamdani. A thousand or so rabbis and other leaders signed an open letter against Mamdani* — I’m keeping a copy bookmarked so I know who to think bad thoughts about.

      Then another thousand or so rabbis and other leaders signed an open letter in support of Mamdani* — I’m keeping that one bookmarked for future reference as well.

      It’s ridiculous, the mayor of New York (or of anywhere) has no influence on another country.

      And the organized Jewish community wonders why half of America’s Jews want nothing to do with them!

      *https://jewishmajority.org/a-rabbinic-call-to-action
      *https://jewsforasharedfuture.org/

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @Scout211

      New York is a state which adheres to fusion voting.

      The practice of “electoral fusion” or “fusion voting” is rarer than it once was in the United States, but remains legal and common in New York, allowing candidates to run on multiple party lines simultaneously. That’s why Zohran Mamdani is found under the Democrat and Working Families Party lines, and Curtis Sliwa appears under the Republican and Protect Animals party lines this election.

      The practice lets residents vote for major-party candidates while still supporting third parties that also list the same candidates as their nominees. In New York, that’s critical to keeping third parties on the ballot for future elections — because they need to get about 130,000 votes during gubernatorial or presidential elections to appear on future ballots. Source

      The votes are lumped together in determining the final result totals.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      I put up the election thread early so we wouldn’t have all our election talk spread across various threads, but here we are.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Anne Laurie:

      Mamdani’s on the far left side of that tent, and Spanberger’s on what passes for the right around here.

      We can debate Mamdani’s position on the spectrum but I get the point.

      This isn’t about policy divergences, it’s about the usual left-punching by Dems on Spanberger’s end of the spectrum and how totally unnecessary it is but all too predictable.

      It’s always okay for somebody like that to do that but heaven forbid those of us on the left side of the Party’s spectrum dare criticize somebody like her for shit.  When that happens, all the usual “purity pony” and “you don’t understand coalition politics” comments come out.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Phys.org:

      Voting behavior in elections is strongly linked to the future risk of death, and is likely a stronger determinant of health than education—considered a key influence on health—suggests research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

      […]

      Between 1999 and 2020, 1,053,483 people died: 95,350 from external causes (accidents, violence and alcohol-attributable causes); 955,723 from other underlying causes; 2,410 people whose cause of death wasn’t known were excluded from the final analysis.

      Not voting was consistently associated with a 73% heightened risk of death from any cause among men and a 63% heightened risk of death among women.

      After adjusting for education level (basic or unknown; secondary; or tertiary), this reduced to a 64% heightened risk among men and a 59% heightened risk among women.

      The difference in the risk of death between voters and non-voters was larger than it was between those with basic and tertiary level education.

      The association between voting participation and death was stronger for external causes of death than for other causes. And when adjusted for age, this risk was twice as high among both men and women who didn’t vote than it was among those who did.

      The difference in the relative risk of death between voters and non-voters was strongest among men under 50. Among 75 to 94-year-olds, women who didn’t vote had a higher risk of death than men who voted, whereas the reverse was true for younger age groups.

      And among men in the lowest 25% of household income, the risk of death associated with not voting was 9–12% higher than it was for other income groups.

      This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause and effect. And the researchers acknowledge various limitations to their findings, including that some people might have wanted to vote, but were unable to do so, or simply chose not to vote.

      Nevertheless, the fact that voting was more strongly associated with the risk of death than educational level “suggests a strong association between voting and mortality, given that a substantial education gradient in mortality is among the most robustly established sociodemographic mortality patterns,” they suggest.

      […]

      More information: Voting is a stronger determinant of mortality than education: a full- electorate survival analysis with 21-year follow-up, Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health (2025). DOI: 10.1136/jech-2025-224663

      Vote, because your life literally depends on it!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      PsiFighter37

      Decision Desk HQ calls it for Spanberger. No call yet by the AP, but DDHQ is pretty accurate on this stuff. It looks like the LG is tracking to win as well. Question is if Jay Jones can be brought over the finish line.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: I have less-than-zero conception of why, at a moment when the Democratic brand is not great in the popular imagination….. any prominent Dem would take swings at another who is winning. It’s unstrategic.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      @Suzanne: Especially when her own election isn’t really in doubt and the next election might as well be in 100 years after tonight when you consider all the shit that’s going to go down.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ohio Mom

      @John Cole: You are definitely right about chicken fingers and autistics. As supporting evidence, I took Ohio Son out to eat for dinner and he ordered chicken fingers and Mac and cheese.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      TONYG

      “Criminals posing as US immigration officers” — in other words, criminals posing as criminals.   It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: New York has fusion voting, where minor parties can endorse the same major candidate and they get listed multiple times on the ballot. It’s a way for people who see voting as an expressive act to signal something beyond voting for the candidate. Always seemed weird to me but it’s a tradition there.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl:

      If they want to focus on infighting, then how do we defeat the nazis? 

      We do not. Which is why I said that the antifascist coalition (hopefully bigger than the Dem coalition) needs to put their shit aside right now until we defeat this threat to our country. That means no progressive-punching.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Baud

      I don’t care for Spanberger’s comments but it’s no different than the long tradition of insulting centrists by calling them DINOs.

      Anyway, congratulations to her for becoming VA’s first woman governor

      ETA Congratulations to Mamdani!

      NYC has come a long way since Rudy

      ETA 2 I thought NYC was called.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Gretchen

       

       

      @WaterGirl: Yes. She could have just said she’d running in Virginia, and she doesn’t have any comment on the issues in New York. There is no reason for her to criticize him or talk about what he may or may not be able to get done.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Gretchen

      @Suzanne: Yes! And getting these young voters excited about his policies will result in pressure from those young voters on the system to make those policies happen! People are like, well, the city council won’t go along. They will if hordes of voters apply pressure to make them do it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      iKropoclast

      @Gretchen: Great question! Why would a prominent Democrat attack another prominent Democrat?

      To signal to like-minded less prominent Democrats that they are on the same team, unlike those “other” Democrats. Fine by me, if that’s really how she feels, but I’m gonna judge her on that, too.

      I notice that not many people are pointing out her whiteness as a factor in this critique. I don’t know what’s in her heart, but I do know the conversation here would be a lot different if the relationship between their demographics and ideological positions were reversed.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Eyeroller

      @Gretchen: It’s probably the usual hippie-punching that “centrists” have been doing for a long time.

      She is genuinely not all that liberal (but no MAGAt, obviously).  There could be some legitimate concern that his mouth is writing checks his ass can’t cash, as the saying goes, but she may also not really understand the NYC situation (I certainly don’t, but of course I wouldn’t comment on it).

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Deputinize America

      @Another Scott:

      I’d happily vote for either one of them. I see him as more aspirational than she is, reaching out what he may be able to find for his electorate. Her electorate is more restrained, filled with people who don’t want to rock a status quo and preferring “divided government” for moronic reasons, mostly rooted in the privilege of whiteness.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      My comfort meal is grilled cheese, chicken soup (noodle or rice is fine), and gherkins as my vegetable.

      My mom would make us grilled cheese and soup when my brother and I were shoveling the driveway out in winter. Hit so good.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Eyeroller

      @Ishiyama: She is in Virginia.  And I’d bet a lot of Virginians aren’t paying attention to the NYC race either.

      Every Democrat everywhere is going to be asked to comment about him if/when he wins, whether it’s relevant or not.  They probably don’t really need to say what they really think, however.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Josie

      @Ohio Mom: ​
       Yup. My autistic granddaughter lives on chicken nuggets and mac and cheese. The only other possible choices are a plain and dry hamburger with fries.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Deputinize America

      @Eyeroller:

      I perceive the job of NYC mayor one of the hardest in the word. The mechanics of providing structure and services in a city of that scope are daunting enough, but also considering that you also have five major power centers to contend with makes it damned near impossible.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Eyeroller

      @Deputinize America: Virginia had total D control for quite a few years.  Governor Fleece Vest is the first R governor for a while, and he won for very local reasons (among them being a better retail politician than Terry McAuliffe).  He had a D legislature in at least one house his entire term.

      But Virginia Ds are pretty centrist by the standards of the left.  They are still much preferable to the alternative.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      EarthWindFire

      @Another Scott: Yeah, Spanberger’s got a bit of Sinemanchin to her. I think she’ll be a good governor but I still wish we’d had a Dem primary instead of all the candidates hiding out on the LG ballot.

      She can start being a good governor by picking her battles better.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Aziz, light!

      Hey Cole what are you now, a fucking commie? Keep up the good work.

      My Jewish heritage says fuck all the rabbis who are ranting about Mamdani.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      cmorenc

      A collateral benefit of Spanberger winning the Va governor’s race is that she can follow through implementing retail marijuana sales.  A referendum legalized pot in 2020? But the regulatory framework for retail sales was not completed before Younkin won the governorship, and Younkin blocked the requisite legislation to set up retail recreational sales, although he could not undo legalization for private possession.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      chemiclord

      @Scout211: Not just that, but… she’s not wrong?

      Mamdani made a handful of “promises” that he himself can’t actually deliver on.  Will voters understand that he’s speaking of the fight for these things, or will they get mad when the busses aren’t free because the State Legislature sure as hell ain’t gonna do that for him?  Will they understand that rent prices are probably still going to go up until he has enough of the city council on his side, or are they going to blame him?

      History suggests people will do the latter.  Maybe Mamdani will shake that tendency, but it’s a pretty safe bet to assume he’s already a dead man walking.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Deputinize America

      OT – the Louisville UPS crash is pretty bad. Mom and Dad are a few miles away from it in the “shelter in place” zone. I left my office (downtown, close to the river) a few minutes after they extended the zone north to the river; people across the river are getting fumes. It was a long haul cargo flight to Honolulu, so the tanks of that MD11 were full to the brim on takeoff. Hazmat crews are searching rubble for survivors that were working at the time of impact.

      I may have some clients involved, based on affected businesses, and have some UPS pilots I work for on family law and other matters. Keeping my fingers crossed, but regardless, some families won’t be seeing their loved ones again.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      PsiFighter37

      DDHQ called the VA AG race and NJ Gov race for Dems. Surprised to be called this early, and suggests a real thrashing for the GOP here.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Gretchen

      Looks like Kansas Republicans aren’t going to be able to get a special session to redistrict Congressional districts to get rid of Sharice Davids. But the threat of redistricting has caused her to consider running for Senate against MAGA idiot Roger Marshall. I hate to lose her as my rep, but she’s probably got the best shot at unseating Marshall. I’d like Christy Davis, a good candidate who is running for Senate but doesn’t have much name recognition, would go for the house seat and leave the Senate race to Sharice.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      iKropoclast

      @chemiclord: Will voters understand that he’s speaking of the fight for these things, or will they get mad when the busses aren’t free because the State Legislature sure as hell ain’t gonna do that for him?

      We sure they wont? They’ve been testing out free bus programs in MA. Ridership is up but very much in manageable bounds. It helps people get to work so it is a worthwhile endeavor.

      So there is certainly a case to be made to the NY legislature. I reason that it would likely be helpful if Mamdani is very public facing and cordial in promoting these initiatives to the lege. I think he can handle that.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Geminid

      @Another Scott: Re: Spanberger coming out “yelling” after one of her elections that she would not vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker.

      This is a distortion. In 2018, Abigail Spanberger was one of a number of House candidates running in purple districts who said– not yelled– that they would not vote for Pelosi *during* their campaigns, not after they won. Another was Mikie Sherrill, whom Peolosi famously told, “Don’t worry about it. Just win, baby.”

      I don’t know why people keep bringing this up. Nancy Pelosi got over it easily because she is a pragmatic politician, so why can’t they?

      Ed. But even if they can’t get over it, there’s no need to embellish this story.

      I am somewhat testy about this, because people on the Left including Mehdi Hasan were already trying to “dirty up” Spanberger yesterday. She is a formidable politician and they feel a need to cut her down to size.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Darkrose

      Cole inspired me, and tonight’s dinner was a California grilled cheese—aka a quesadilla—and tomato soup. My favorite is Progresso tomato basil. Safeway used to do a good tomato bisque until they started putting chili flakes into it. Yes, I’m Black. I’m also a spice wimp.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Eyeroller

      @PsiFighter37: Wow, I was not at all worried about VA but had heard that the NJ race was extremely close, she was a terrible campaigner and complete screw-up, and I expected it would be called much later.

      VA AG race I was worried about.  It has a history of being close even without any “scandals” due to lack of downballot voting and general apathy about it.  If it’s called this early it wasn’t all that close.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      PsiFighter37

      @Eyeroller: The broader networks haven’t called it yet. But DDHQ felt comfortable calling it over half an hour ago or so, and they see him winning by a final margin of 2.5-3%.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Eyeroller

      @Geminid: I just don’t care about that.  Spanberger is very centrist which is OK for this state.  She will make much better appointments to various boards and commissions than her opponent would have done (I shudder to think of those appointments) and those matter a lot.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      They Call Me Noni

      @Deputinize America: I live right across the river and didn’t know about it until about 7 this evening. Of course it is all over the news here and it looks devastating. Several businesses involved. Lots of fire. Tragic.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Princess

      There’s a mini off off year blue wave going on and all everyone seems to be able to do is snipe at each other and the winning candidates in the comments. Different parts of the country are different. Let’s celebrate the wins.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Glidwrith

      Oh, SHIT. UPS plane out of Louisville Kentucky airport caught fire on takeoff and exploded when it plowed into businesses at the end of the runway.

      Three known deaths so far.

      ETA: I see others have already reported this upthread.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Deputinize America

      @They Call Me Noni:

      I’m just waiting with bated breath over the name list, and am refraining from reaching out to anyone and adding to stress levels, as they’re probably fielding bunches of calls.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Librettist

      @Deputinize America:

      Smoking #1 engine remains still sitting on the runway, debris into #2, and that was that.

      Reports it went into a petroleum recycling facility and FD is having low water pressure, and lack of foam issues.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @chemiclord: He hasn’t even won yet and people are already condemning him to failure. Also, let’s not get overly concerned about what people thought they had do to win.  It lools like a pretty good might for Team D.  Why don’t we enjoy it?

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      It occurred to me the other day that our nation has been wildly successful despite our government and all of the horrible shit it has done to keep us down. I have never thought of it that way but it’s the truth. Our government has made many bad decisions that have harmed us and held us back, yet we have not only prevailed but flourished. We lead the world in many ways and the reason for that is our diversity, which is really one of our greatest strengths. Yet our government has fought diversity in the past and here we are once again.

      Can you imagine where we would be as a nation if we had a government that protected diversity and sought to improve the lives of its people rather than catering to the desires of the wealthy and big business?

      Reply
    119. 119.

      iKropoclast

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: Can you imagine where we would be as a nation if we had a government that protected diversity and sought to improve the lives of its people rather than catering to the desires of the wealthy and big business?

      Yes. Unfortunately, such a thing is relegated solely to the imagination.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Deputinize America

      @Librettist:

      Yup – try as they might, this one can’t be attributed to pilot error. It was clearly a maintenance issue on a frame they’ve been talking about retiring.

      One of my UPS pilot clients had a close call several weeks ago and was questioning staying in his job because of his concerns about safety. Hope it wasn’t him.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Librettist

      Luntz was quite dour on CNN pre-election. Had already conceded the top of the line races, and was wish casting on prop 50 because he realized the disaster level downside in the near to mid term.

      Trump is already mewling ‘rigged’ about 50 because he fucked up big time.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      PsiFighter37

      I hope that despite Spanberger’s talk of being bipartisan tonight, that she and VA Dems (who look to be expanding their majorities in the legislature tonight) put the boot on the GOP’s throat with redistricting come next year.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      p.a.

      @Baud: Shrödinger’s Democrat; we won’t know whether they’re a disappointment or a disaster until election night.

       

      “If it wasn’t for disappointments, I wouldn’t have any appointments…”. They Might Be Giants

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Eyeroller

      @PsiFighter37: I’ll repeat from the earlier thread, they can’t do that.  It will require voters to approve a constitutional amendment (to amend another amendment passed several years ago after a long fight).

      Reply
    135. 135.

      NotMax

      Realizing it’s only a trickle of votes being reported from NYC, nevertheless it’s gratifying to see Sliwa surging behind with 8%.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Eyeroller

      @Deputinize America: Press release summary on Reddit

      • At least 3 fatalities but expected to grow, at least 11 injuries being treated – multiple serious and number expected to grow. The status of the crew is unknown, and not the 3 fatalities listed.
      • Kentucky Petroleum Recycling was hit directly, Grade A Autoparts also hit (2 employees not accounted for and unknown number of customers).
      • LG&E Electric had equipment damaged, the Ford plant was not damaged though, convention center under shelter in place.

      I’m afraid the “status of the crew” is probably “incinerated.”

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Suzanne

      NBC called the PA Supreme Court races. YAY!

      And so far, it’s a stomping. Each of the three has over 70% in favor.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      iKropoclast

      @p.a.: If she believes that, let’s see how many times she gets kicked in the throat before she wises up.

      What would Abigail Spanberger know about the dynamics of the VA legislature…?

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Also because much of the media is based in NYC and that is their entire universe and how they think they understand, or try to understand, the rest of the country.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      iKropoclast

      @Glidwrith: I have concluded that these so-called left-wingers are saboteurs. We never see support from them, no one is ever good enough.

      One wing says the other wing’s candidates aren’t good enough. The other wing counters the first wing’s candidates don’t merit consideration…

      Which side is supposed to be the extreme and uncompromising one, again?

      Reply
    146. 146.

      PsiFighter37

      DDHQ projected Mamdani already. Honestly feels kind of early for that, given the dynamics of this race – but thank God for never having to talk about Andrew Cuomo again after tonight.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      persistentillusion

      @Josie: ​
        My autistic son could wander over to individually wrapped cheese food slices , know in the household as “mousie cheese”. Not actual food, as I later convinced him.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      PatD

       

      @p.a.:   Not too worried about an election night speech. Ms. Lucas will set her straight. The Dem electorate isn’t looking for bipartisanship right now.

      But, in any case, winning is the main thing.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Princess

      Among the losers tonight are people who hate trans people. Lots of pro trans victories on school boards, not to mention Spanberger.

      i bet we’re going to start hearing about lot of Republicans deciding not to run again in 26.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      PsiFighter37

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yes we do. Cuomo repeatedly fucked with NYC because he didn’t like de Blasio. Now the city told him to get bent when he lost to someone half his age who by all rights had no business beating him.

      I would bet at least a few dollars that Cuomo shows up at Mar-a-Lago with Eric Adams sometime in the not-so-distant future. And while I’m not a fan of hers, I can hear Kathy Hochul cackling with delight from upstate.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      iKropoclast

      @Omnes Omnibus: thank God for never having to talk about Andrew Cuomo again after tonight.

      Oh, my sweet summer child, we don’t live in that timeline.

      Introducing our latest Faux News anchor…

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Darkrose

      @Princess: The GOP candidate for VA governor spent so much money on anti-trans ads. Hopefully this will be a signal to the Democratic party (Gavin!) that they do not, in fact, have to throw trans folks under the bus to get elected.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      p.a.

      @PsiFighter37: I would bet at least a few dollars that Cuomo shows up at Mar-a-Lago …

       

       

      No fluff sinecure think tank jobs for backstabbing moderates like there are for conservaturds.  Well… CNN?  Fox “I didn’t leave the Dems, the Dems left me” mouthpiece?

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Librettist

      @PsiFighter37:

      There was a very good post-primary piece on CNN. It was clear then Cuomo didn’t bother campaigning, was only interested in making anyone who lined up for his ouster kiss his ass, with one last payday for his consultant cronies.

      Shame on anyone still shoveling money or political capital at him after that “effort”.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Geminid

      @Feckless: Spanberger did not call Mamdani a liar on CNN. I suggest you read her remarks and see. Mehdi Hasan *said* she called him one, but that was bullshit. People took it up and ran with it anyway.

      I saw Hasan, Ken Klippenstein and other critics on the Left starting to do their best to dirty up Spanberger yesterday, I guess she’s some sort of threat to their model of a party more attuned to their brand of politics.

      Also, they don’t want their favorite candidate sharing the spotlight with a woman who is every but as talented as their guy, but is a moderate.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      PsiFighter37

      @Librettist: The billionaires and other moneyed interests in the city got their rocks off blowing money on Adams first, and then Cuomo, the past few months. They look incredibly fucking stupid right now – and they all better be lining up to play nice with Mamdani, who arguably should be beneficial for some of them (like developers).

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Pennsylvanian

      Gen Z is not 12-30 years old. Degreed Gen Z professionals started working 10-12 years ago. They are not kids. They are probably having kids.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      chemiclord

      @iKropoclast: I am pretty damn certain that the State Legislature (that has been traditionally pretty hostile to NYC in the past) isn’t just gonna do Mamdani a solid on this, yeah.

      Maybe he can make his case to enough people, but NY is a pretty machine-friendly state, and I fear too many of them are going to delight in a chance to shiv that upstart in the city.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: They asked Spanberger about Mamdani because they wanted to set up the fight we’ve seeing now. The idea is to throw “apples of discord” among Democrats and hope they will fight over them.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Looks like judges were retained here in PA. It’s normally an issue nobody pays attention to, but a lot of money was poured into that question this year. We were initially bombarded with a bunch of deceptive “ vote No” literature before we started researching and contacting the local Dem party for guidance.

      I couldn’t believe Curtis Sliwa is still a thing in New York. He had those stupid red beret wearing Guardian Angels playing out Charles Bronson “Death Wish” fantasies on the subway.

      I was reminding my wife of that history and pulled up a picture, and there he is, still wearing that stupid red beret.

      i hope his 8% came right off Cuomo’s voters and ensured Mamdani’s win.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Eyeroller

      @Geminid: And I wish Democrats would learn not to take the bait.  We need to have our own version of Reagan’s Law: never speak ill of another <my party>

      She could have just said something like “He has made promises that might be challenging to fulfill.”  Granted that she never called him a liar directly, but she insinuated he was misleading the public about what he could accomplish.  Her skepticism may well be warranted but again, keeping one’s mouth shut is an option.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid:  I suggest you read her remarks and see. Mehdi Hasan *said* she called him one, but that was bullshit. People took it up and ran with it anyway.

      Declaring a politician’s policy agenda dead before the votes are even counted is an argument against a candidate’s candor, practicality, or both. This is why “say it without saying it” works as a meme. Meaning exists beyond verbatim word choice.

      Saying she accused him of “lying” is an extreme interpretation of what she said, but not unfounded.

      I just hope this doesn’t turn into a thing. Truthfully, they’re both best out of each other’s business.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Another Scott

      @Geminid: Correction noted.  (I was mixing it up with her 2020 comments about people like her nearly losing because they were being tarred with “defund the police”.)

      A great night for Team D.  Let’s build upon it and get the better future we want here faster.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      iKropoclast

      @hueyplong: I can picture every member of the current Cabinet torturing kittens, and wish you hadn’t brought up the concept.

      Cheney, Rumsfeld, and Limbaugh were trailblazers in their party. What was controversial for them is now expected of top Republicans.

      ETA: Also, cats torture mice for fun, so sorry if I’m not so delicate about the images I conjur.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      ArchTeryx

      @Deputinize America: I saw that on the news and just winced. I study plane crashes (my father was a flight instructor and WWII fighter pilot) and that one just made me cry. The crew is 100% dead and so is nearly everyone in those businesses. It looks like even the crash trucks are having trouble fighting a fire of that magnitude. I’ve seen crashes like this before, and the end results are always, always horrible. That death count is going to rise precipitously.

      It really looks like maintenance screwed up, and screwed up bad, with an aging airframe. Considering UPS’ management, it is no surprise, but it really, really saddens me. And with the NTSB basically out of business thanks to the Republicans, we may never know for sure why this happened.

      This is what we’ve come to.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Pennsylvanian: The standard definition of “Gen Z” seems to be birth years from 1997-2012, so 13-28 I guess. My college-aged kid is near the middle of that cohort. She’s a voter and is also in the workforce.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      YY_Sima Qian

      What’s w/ prominent Dems (Kamala Harris & Bill Clinton are ones I have seen) being overly charitable to Dick Cheney on social media on the news of his death?! They don’t have to speak ill of the dead. How about just “my thoughts & prayers are w/ the Cheney family”.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      The Loony Liberal

      Well, it’s nice to know that the FBI is finally doing something about ICE by…

      [checks notes]

      The bureau urges agencies to ensure officers clearly identify themselves and to cooperate when civilians ask to verify an officer’s identity—including by allowing calls to a local police precinct.

      …wagging their fingers at ICE and telling them to stop being naughty.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @iKropoclast:

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: Can you imagine where we would be as a nation if we had a government that protected diversity and sought to improve the lives of its people rather than catering to the desires of the wealthy and big business?

      Yes. Unfortunately, such a thing is relegated solely to the imagination.

      Or France.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      chemiclord

      @Omnes Omnibus: Not really condemning him, more than understanding that the American people (regardless of where) are pretty damn ignorant of how things work, and love to get really, really angry at the front facing executive for the failures of the rest of the bureaucracy.

      If you want to handwave that away for tonight and just enjoy the victory, then you are free to do so.  I’m not so inclined.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      NotMax

      @Another Scott

      A lesson to take away is that there is no one size fits all message.

      Whatever Dems are tailoring to their regions, their states, their counties, their municipalities, keep it up.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      iKropoclast

      @Chief Oshkosh: Hmm…never thought that way about France. Probably influenced by local demographics encouraging a deep sympathy for Haiti. Also, I recall a ban on Muslim religious headwear? That was some time ago, though, maybe things have changed?

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Geminid:

      I am somewhat testy about this, because people on the Left including Mehdi Hasan were already trying to “dirty up” Spanberger yesterday. She is a formidable politician and they feel a need to cut her down to size.

      I’m shocked.  Shocked, I say!

      …Well, not that shocked.

      As happy as I should be about tonight’s results, I instead feel nothing but a deep sadness and resignation.  People talking about we need to keep this energy up.  No, we should have had this energy.  This should be the baseline.  But no.  People were worried about eggs – well, guess what?  I just bought two dozen for four bucks the other day.  Yeah, that came and went quick.  And voting demographics are starting to come out for some of these races and they look precisely how you think they should look.

      We didn’t have to do this.  And I don’t feel like I should be happy that we’re doing this.  Again.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Pennsylvanian

      @ArchTeryx: This is just awful. I’m so sorry, and with people you may know unaccounted for. I was roommate to a flight attendant that gave me a lot of education about training/safety/why flight staff/ground crew are actually there. This seems like a cargo flight, with lives still to be accounted for, plus businesses hit on the ground. Just awful.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      thalarctosMaritimus

      Motherfucker, I ordered grilled cheese I’m not fucking here to experiment.

      Have you even seen what they do to pimiento cheese now?

      Pimientos.

      Cheddar cheese.

      Mayonnaise.

      That’s it. None of this fusion crap.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Since CA Prop 50 is officially declared a winner momentarily, some interesting background and context, including this:

      [As of yesterday] more than 6.4 million Californians have already voted early, a considerably higher return in early voting compared with years past. President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to cast their votes early and to rather cast their “no” votes in person.

      Among the 33% of voters in that poll who had not yet cast their ballots a week before the election, 57% of them said they’d cast a “yes” vote, while 40% said they intended to vote “no.”

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @MagdaInBlack: I can’t have milk, or any dairy. Maybe a smidgen of butter once in awhile, but it’s a risk.

      there are several nondairy tomato soups available, that are delicious. Rao’s is superb. Also, in the wax boxes, I think it’s pacific brand. One could always add some fake mylk, ( nut, oat, or flax) or coconut milk but these were already good.

      Reply

