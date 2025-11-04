(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

Russia murdered volunteer Olena Polynina, who rescued stray animals, in Sloviansk. According to her fellow volunteers, that day Olena had packed food and set out to feed the strays she cared for. At that moment, Russian forces struck the city with a multiple rocket launcher. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Two other people were killed alongside her. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM

The reason:

This is so beautiful: a Ukrainian soldier sent his wife sunflowers from the fields of Donbas — after coming back from the zero line.

Photos: _kononchuk_annie_ threads. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 1:12 PM

President Zelenskyy did a battlefield circulation today. He met with the Soldiers of the Azov Corps, as well as the 4th Brigade of the National Guard/the Rubizh Brigade, the 25th Separate Sicheslav Brigade, the 7th Rapid Response Forces of the Airborne Assault Forces, and the 414th Brigade/Magyar’s Birds and presented awards.

🫡🇺🇦 President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov,” which is currently operating in the Dobropillia direction. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:16 AM

He also visited the food train:

The 🇺🇦 Food Train 🚂 had a visitor today! Grateful to the Ukrainian Railways team for their non-stop courageous work. The train is still cooking thousands of meals every day, often under fire in the Kharkiv region. The Iron People are unbreakable. [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:05 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I Directed an Increase in Funding for the Corps on Key Directions and Discussed This With the Command – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I was in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions, and – most importantly – in the Pokrovsk sector, with those very corps that are doing the crucial work: destroying the occupier, defending Pokrovsk, defending Myrnohrad, defending Dobropillia. The 1st Corps of the National Guard “Azov” – this is specifically the Dobropillia direction. We also visited, in particular, the 4th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Rubizh,” the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, and the 414th Separate Unmanned Strike Aviation System Brigade of the AFU “Magyar’s Birds.” All the commanders of the Unmanned Systems Forces are present. And all of them, together with our other forces, are ensuring the defense of the Pokrovsk areas. I want to thank every warrior, every unit engaged here and on other parts of the front. Today, I presented awards to the finest warriors – those who distinguished themselves in combat. And as is now traditional, I spoke with brigade commanders about their urgent needs, mostly about drones. This is truly the key component of combat operations right now. There were many-many details, but the main thing is – we need more drones, all types of drones, and independence in drone production, and our own independence, and truly reliable partners for Ukraine. Units have put forward proposals – about contracts: new contracts currently being developed, which will form the foundation of our professional army – and also proposals on procedures within the Armed Forces. It is good that direct financing to brigades is effective, and units can purchase what they need and produce what they need. I thank all the craftsmen working for our army – we will simplify the procedures we discussed today so it becomes much easier to work with drops and with explosives. I directed an increase in funding for the corps on key directions and discussed this with the command. There are things that still need to be unified – both in production and in procedures, particularly between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our National Guard. We discussed how recruiting works in detail and how to add more motivation for our warriors. There are many ideas for new weapons development, and right now, the first and main priority is drones. The largest share of funds goes to drones and components, and that is right and necessary. However, we are looking for every way to increase our ability to achieve results. The key task is increasing crews and boosting supplies. The Russian army has once again been forced to push back the deadlines it had drawn up for itself for capturing our Pokrovsk and our Dobropillia. And every Russian loss in these very areas of the Donetsk region, on the border with our Dnipro region, and also in Kupyansk – every Russian loss – contributes to our ability to defend our state, to protect our people, our independence. It is symbolic that today we have truly the most positive European Commission report in three years – the strongest result for Ukraine in three years. This gives all of us, all Ukrainians, even more motivation as Europe recognizes our joint efforts. Ukraine is doing everything to gain EU membership. Even in wartime, even amid the toughest battles, our state keeps moving forward – and only forward – in the membership talks, which is absolutely unprecedented across Europe. Every other EU member state has followed a much easier path. And it is crucial that our results are met with proper support in Europe – that the European Union fulfils its commitments. Ukraine is ready to open the clusters, and we need a European decision on this. I want to thank everyone who is truly helping us! I am proud of our people, proud of every single one of our warriors. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska visited a foster family and the School of Superheroes in Pokrovsk today.

Olena Zelenska and the Foundation Team Visited a Large Foster Family and the School of Superheroes in the Poltava Region The First Lady of Ukraine, together with the team of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, visited a large foster family in the Poltava region, for whom a new home was built this year, with the support of the Hilti Foundation, as part of the “Room for Childhood” project. Olha and Oleksandr Checher’s family shared their story. They spoke about their life after moving in and showed what their new home looks like now. “Every house we build within the ‘Room for Childhood’ project is not just about housing. It is primarily about the opportunity for children to grow up in a family, surrounded by those who support, protect, and love them. When you see a family that, after everything they’ve been through, once again has their own home, filled with children’s laughter and a sense of family warmth – you realize: this is what we strive for – for every child to have not a temporary shelter, but a true home where they are awaited, accepted, and cared for,” said the President’s wife. “Room for Childhood” is a project of the Olena Zelenska Foundation aimed at building new homes for large foster families. Its goal is to provide them with comfortable housing while promoting family-based upbringing as an alternative to institutional care. Within the first wave of the project, the Foundation built 17 houses across eight regions of Ukraine. Following the successful completion of the first wave, in May 2025, the Foundation announced the launch of the second wave – primarily for foster families ready to welcome more children into their care. The Foundation has already begun constructing the next 20 such homes with the support of international partners: ten funded by the United Arab Emirates and another ten made possible by a grant allocated by the Danish Business Authority through a donation from the A.P. Møller Relief Foundation. Olena Zelenska and the Foundation team also visited the School of Superheroes in Poltava. The educational space, operating on the premises of a children’s hospital, ensures uninterrupted learning for children undergoing treatment. “The School’s educational center in Poltava has been operating for almost a year – the first of its kind in the city. Every month, more than 100 children who are in hospital can continue their studies, keep developing despite illness, and experience positive emotions,” said Nataliia Zhilinska, Director of the State Institution “School of Superheroes.” The establishment of the center was funded by the Olena Zelenska Foundation with the support of an international partner from South Korea: the charity Good Steward Inc. FEBC-Korea.

Georgia:

“Georgian education is in danger.” Three civic movements — Freedom Square, Movement for Social Democracy, and Georgian Education Is in Danger — are holding a protest against the new so-called education reform. They warn the new regulations will harm the system and be used as a tool of repression. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Protesters distract the regime police that is there to hunt individual protesters at the Freedom Square metro station. Next thing to be banned: banners. Or just standing near a policeman. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 📷 @mariamnikuradze.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM

Poland:

Germany:

Reuters reports that Germany plans to increase its financial aid to Ukraine by around €3 billion in 2026. The funds will be used for artillery, drones, and armored personnel carriers.

www.reuters.com/world/german… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence released a video compilation of combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Lyman sectors over the past week, showing a series of ambushes, assaults through wooded areas, the capture of prisoners, drone strikes, and other battlefield actions. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 6:40 AM

Another sleepless night for Russia, as Ukrainian forces continue their deep-strike campaign, now a new element of daily life in the country. Ukraine successfully hit multiple important targets tonight 🧵Thread: 1. Video showing the aftermath of the attack on the refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod: [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:09 PM

Check out this deep dive into Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russian oil refineries complete with detailed analysis, accessible infographics, videos, and a breakdown of scale and strategy.

www.reuters.com/graphics/UKR… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 1:41 PM

A couple of weeks old, but interesting nonetheless. From Reuters:

“You don’t have the cards,” Donald Trump famously told Volodymyr Zelenskiy during their Oval Office showdown in February as he dismissed Ukraine’s capabilities in the war against Russia. As the two leaders prepare to meet in the White House again, Ukraine’s military remains on the back foot — but it has shown it has at least one potent play to hit the enemy where it hurts: long-range drone strikes on Russia’s crucial energy industry. Last month, Zelenskiy described the attacks on the oil sector, which funds and fuels Moscow’s war effort, as “the sanctions that work the fastest”. Reuters can reveal the scale of the campaign and the strategy behind it, drawing on data from independent researchers, footage of some attacks, plus interviews with seven Ukrainian sources with knowledge of the strikes. Ukraine has launched at least 58 attacks on key Russian energy sites since the start of August, sending drones as far as about 2,000 km (1,200 miles) into Russian territory to bomb refineries, pumping stations, storage depots and export terminals, according to data compiled by UK-based non-profit group Open Source Centre (OSC). That compares with just one such strike in June and two in July. A senior Ukrainian government source, who requested anonymity to discuss security matters, told Reuters the primary goal of the campaign was to create shortages of key products like gasoline and diesel within Russia, making it harder for Moscow to push forward on the front lines. The impact is being felt. Drone strikes at various refineries knocked out around 17% of Russia’s refining capacity in mid-August, or 1.2 million barrels per day, which rose to 21%, or 1.4 million barrels per day, by the end of that month, according to Reuters calculations. Domestic gasoline prices in Russia have risen by about a tenth and sporadic queues have appeared at filling stations. The strikes on refining have also served to push more crude towards export, reshaping Russia’s energy trade, according to LSEG data. The recent attacks are not the first time Ukraine has launched long-range drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), at Russian energy installations. But the frequency of attacks is the highest since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of February 2022, as the range and payloads of drones grow. Russia, for its part, has been pummelling Ukraine’s power and natural gas facilities in the last two months, causing widespread blackouts and water shortages across the country. The Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment for this article. Russian officials have said no external power will force them to change course in the conflict and that attacks on the oil industry are dangerously escalatory. Russia’s energy industry isn’t under critical threat, as Kyiv itself acknowledges. Sergey Vakulenko, an oil and gas specialist at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said only repeated successful strikes on refineries could knock the facilities out of service. “Russia’s oil refineries are facing a lot of problems, but things are far from catastrophic,” he wrote in a report. “How the situation develops in the coming months depends on whether Ukraine is able to maintain the pace of … or even ramp up attacks.” Following Russia’s invasion, Western allies prohibited Kyiv from firing the weapons they provided at targets deep inside Russian territory for fear of escalating the conflict, leading Ukraine to develop its own drone capabilities. Both sides in the war produced between about 1.5 and 2 million military drones of all types last year, according to officials, underlining the rapid expansion of aerial warfare. Zelenskiy said in November last year that Ukraine would produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025. The Ukrainian Liutyi and FP-1 long-range drones, powered by small engines and able to fly in excess of 1,000 km, are among the workhorses of the campaign to hit energy assets. A source with knowledge of Ukraine’s long-range attacks against Russian energy facilities said that operations typically include between 20 and 30 drones designed to dive into targets laden with explosives, with a smaller number of decoys sometimes sent beforehand to drain Russia’s air defences. Sometimes drone fleets can be much larger — Zelenskiy said at a news briefing in early October that up to 300 drones had been deployed in a single operation. Ukraine’s main challenge is scale. Though it is constantly increasing production, it doesn’t have enough drones to routinely overwhelm Russia’s air defences, while Russia is also improving its interception rate, meaning a smaller proportion are reaching their targets, according to the source. Satellite imagery verified by Reuters also shows what appear to be anti-drone nets and structures over key parts of the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery located some 1,400 km away from the Ukrainian border. The source familiar with Ukraine’s attacks said various means were used for navigation and targeting drone strikes. One of the main methods is visual navigation, where the drone uses an on-board camera to match features on the ground to a pre-loaded map. Unlike GPS-guided navigation, this cannot be hacked or jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems. Another common way is to use advanced satellite-navigation antennas designed to block out unusual signals that seek to jam or disorient the system, while the craft continues to receive its real position from satellites in space.

Much more at the link including charts, graphs, and images/visualizations.

A drone of the Ukrainian security service scouted a city buildings from the inside and discovered a Russian infantryman hiding inside. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 8:34 AM

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russia attacked the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a woman and injuring eight others, including two children.

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 3:51 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

In Kharkiv region As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian UAVs, multiple fires broke out, with injuries reported among both civilians and firefighters. In the village of Dokuchaevske, three separate fires were recorded: two private homes, a gas pipeline, and a civilian infrastructure facility [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 2:13 AM

wereset ablaze. One of the Russian drones struck the building of the local Rohanska fire brigade, causing significant damage to the fire station and its equipment. In the village of Ruska Lozova, a private home caught fire. 6 civilians were injured in the attack, including 2 volunteer firefighters — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 2:13 AM

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Yet another horrific video has surfaced online of russians deliberately and cynically murdering two unarmed civilians who tried to walk away from the frontline under a white flag with their dog in the Kharkiv region. White flag. Civilian clothes. No resistance. Just a dog. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:06 AM

An inhuman, disgusting war crime carried out deliberately with two separate drones. Again. There are no words to describe this cruelty and no more ways to explain why russia must be stopped, if even cases like this one are not convincing enough. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:06 AM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

🇺🇦🦾 In Pokrovsk, soldiers of the 79th Brigade approach a building occupied by Russians and blow it up with a TM-62M mine. In addition, paratroopers capture several occupiers. Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate heroism and courage every day in the battle for Pokrovsk. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:42 AM

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released unique footage of combat operations on the front line by fighters of the “Timur Special Unit” in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The DIU operation in the designated area of Pokrovsk is ongoing.

t.me/c/1606301574… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:56 AM

Southern Ukraine:

🔥👌 Spectacular footage of three enemy vehicles with electronic warfare equipment being destroyed by State Border Service soldiers in the south! [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 12:52 PM

Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence conducted a targeted strike on the Russian “Rubikon” UAV command post in occupied Avdiivka. An FP-2 drone carrying over 100 kg of explosives hit the site, eliminating several Russian officers and drone operators. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:16 AM

Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:

Kherson Oblast:

Fighters of Ukraine’s “Bratstvo” unit, part of the “Timur Special Unit,” conducted a successful reconnaissance and sabotage mission in the “grey zone” near the Velyki Kuchuhury islands at the bottom of the former Kakhovka Reservoir.

t.me/c/1606301574… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 6:47 AM

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

Hope all your oil burns, along with your refineries, your money, and your ability to murder people in your neighboring state with them. Kstovo, Russia. Burn! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:08 PM

Kstovo — a little tour of the Lukoil refinery. The video shows repairs being carried out on a distillation column responsible for primary oil processing, which was damaged after previous attacks. They say that everything was “shot down” last night — it’s just that “debris was falling.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 8:16 AM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

An “Atesh” partisan completely burned down a relay cabinet on a local communication tower. This paralyzed military communications and the transmission of operational data in the Kursk region, which is a key border area. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:52 AM

Volgograd Oblast:

According to local public channels, drones also attacked a 500 kV substation in the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region. Russians in local chats are whining about communication problems. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:50 AM

The Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia:

At night in Russia, in Bashkortostan, drones attacked a petrochemical plant in the city of Sterlitamak. Local residents heard explosions and reported seeing smoke. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:29 AM

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Today the Hachiko team is in Cherkask, eastern 🇺🇦—these tiny kittens were found at Tetiana’s gate sick & exhausted. We provided ear & eye drops, flea & tick treatment, deworming tablets, and nutritious paste for kittens. Now the little ones are in safe hands and a warm home. 🙏😻 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 2:39 PM

Open thread!