Me neither, Marc, me neither:
For the record: I'm not tired of winning.
— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T02:13:26.228Z
BREAKING: Democrats just broke the GOP supermajority in the Mississippi Senate!In a stunning victory, Democrats gained seats in court-ordered special elections and will now head to Jackson to represent and fight on behalf of their constituents.
— Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@thedlcc.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T04:39:57.090Z
Yes we did!
— AnnieD (@anniedemoranville.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T03:47:21.261Z
BIG result, folks:Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was ground zero for the conservative takeover of school boards & anti-LGBTQ policies in 2021, on the Central Bucks and Pennridge boards.Dems flipped both boards back in 2023.Tonight, Dems have ousted *all* Republicans from both school boards.
Lots of good news, but we cannot take our foot off the gas.
