Another Election Thread: Why No I’m Not Tired of Winning

Me neither, Marc, me neither:

 

For the record: I'm not tired of winning.

Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T02:13:26.228Z

 

BREAKING: Democrats just broke the GOP supermajority in the Mississippi Senate!In a stunning victory, Democrats gained seats in court-ordered special elections and will now head to Jackson to represent and fight on behalf of their constituents.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@thedlcc.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T04:39:57.090Z

 

Yes we did!

AnnieD (@anniedemoranville.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T03:47:21.261Z

 

BIG result, folks:Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was ground zero for the conservative takeover of school boards & anti-LGBTQ policies in 2021, on the Central Bucks and Pennridge boards.Dems flipped both boards back in 2023.Tonight, Dems have ousted *all* Republicans from both school boards.

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T04:50:27.806Z

Brad Lander in Good Fucking Riddance shirt

Lots of good news, but we cannot take our foot off the gas.

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Even though I’ve been in the ancient rotting cradle of democracy for over a decade and a half, I still consider myself a New Yorker in my bones. I was born on top of Coogan’s Bluff, and lived most of my life in sight of the New York skyline.

      I woke up to the news this morning, as one does when one is seven hours ahead of the election time zones, and even though these days I’m ashamed to be an American, I’m proud to be a New Yorker.

    5.

      SpaceUnit

      Today the decent folks of the US told trump to eat a big bowl of shit and then wear the bowl on his head.  Fucking fascist moron.

       

      Keep it coming.

    7.

      They Call Me Noni

      This is all just such good news. Gives me a lot of hope for next November.

      And I love that guy’s t-shirt. Good Fucking Riddance indeed.

    8.

      RaflW

      This is a very smart comment on all the Ezra Klein types.

      geoffrey ‪@parsnip.bsky.social‬
      when someone says “i voted for donald trump and then mikie sherrill” i promise you they are not a crossover voter with a coherent politics. this illusion has to end

       
      Put another way: Fuck all the ‘median voter’ nonsense that has driven Dem campaigns for 30 or 40 years.

    9.

      Sandia Blanca

      TaMara, many thanks to you for introducing us to the marvelous humor of Josh Johnson. His latest video on the NYC mayoral election was perfection!

    12.

      RaflW

      I’m also loving that DJT actively campaigned for Jack Ciattarelli and he got absolutely creamed tonight. Serious negative coattails.

      In local news I’m bummed that my incumbent city council member got beaten (52-46, so clear but not brutal) by a Chamber of Concrete sort of blech ‘centrist’ Dem. MN state politics is a rather mixed bag right now. A lot of non-Minneapolis Democrats kind of hate our city right now.

      I didn’t love Ken Martin, but it seems that maybe him leaving to take on the DNC mattered more than I thought.

    13.

      eclare

      Watching Colbert on the DVR.  Michelle Obama is the guest, looking fabulous.  She has a new book out about fashion, sounds interesting.

    14.

      RaflW

      Oh, cool!

      @kylec.bsky.social‬

      Colorado’s shock of the night if this holds, but Republican firebrand Danielle Jurinsky narrowly trails in her Aurora City Council re-elect bid. Jurinsky built a national profile on immigration via Fox News and the Trump campaign, but she trails two Dems in a pick-two race.

      @kylec.bsky.social‬

      9:13PM update. Jurinsky continues to fall farther behind in third place. Now trailing by 2,134 votes with 94,795 votes tallied.‪

      @kylec.bsky.social‬

      @marshallglasses.bsky.social reports that Jurinsky has left her election night party at her bar JJs as her deficit grows – now down 2,674 votes with 100,127 votes counted.

    15.

      jonas

      As people pointed out back in 2020, had Trump just acted like a normal, rational leader during Covid and not let everything go to shit with his wilding dumbassery, he would have probably easily won reelection. Again, had he come in last January and just sat back and let Biden’s economy continue to chug along, he’d be sitting pretty. But of course he couldn’t do that and just like last time, had to blow everything up and turn the country into a fascist dumpster fire. But where everything costs more. Why he, and, especially voters, didn’t learn a lesson here the first time is left as an exercise for the reader to ponder.  Maybe they’re coming around again, which is welcome news. Whether they’ve learned a lesson is another question…

    21.

      jonas

      @TaMara: Mamdami is a generational political talent — no doubt. NYC politics is basically Game of Thrones with fewer dragons and more backstabbing and corruption, though. Whether his charisma and passion can tackle The Machine and actually implement change will be interesting to watch. A lot will depend on his relationship with Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats.

    23.

      Eolirin

      @jonas: And also his ability to navigate the NYPD, FDNY, the real estate developers, and the old money society class, who are all major political power centers in their own right.

      Winning the election was the easy part. By a lot.

    28.

      Eolirin

      @jonas: As an aside, I really hate that kind of sweeping rhetoric everything’s different now that we’ve won post election speech. Pissed me off when Obama did it too. Nothing’s changed because you got elected. Things only change when you manage to succeed in getting policy changes after having gotten elected. I wish politicians were more direct and honest about that. There’s a way to thread the needle on wanting to be triumphant in victory and recognizing that the harder fight is ahead, not behind, and so few people even make the attempt. It’s part of what sets high hopes and unrealistic expectations and inevitably leads to disappointment and disillusionment in the whole process.

      Hell, being more honest about it makes it easier to make the pitch for continued engagement and involvement from voters. Makes it easier to make it be something that they can feel more belonging and ownership around. I wish we organized differently around this stuff. I feel like this was a bit more of a theme with JFK and RFK (the first one, not his lunatic son), and definitely of the civil rights movement itself. We could use some more of that kind of energy I think.

    30.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve no interest in NY City politics.  I’m sure Mamdami will eventually prove to be a scandal, disgrace and embarrassment just like every other mayor they’ve ever elected there.  Never change NYC, I guess the country needs the entertainment.

    32.

      iKropoclast

      I think of all the things that gladden my heart tonight, school boards freeing the grip of anti-trans warriors has to top the list.

