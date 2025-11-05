Me neither, Marc, me neither:

For the record: I'm not tired of winning. — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T02:13:26.228Z

BREAKING: Democrats just broke the GOP supermajority in the Mississippi Senate!In a stunning victory, Democrats gained seats in court-ordered special elections and will now head to Jackson to represent and fight on behalf of their constituents. — Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@thedlcc.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T04:39:57.090Z

BIG result, folks:Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was ground zero for the conservative takeover of school boards & anti-LGBTQ policies in 2021, on the Central Bucks and Pennridge boards.Dems flipped both boards back in 2023.Tonight, Dems have ousted *all* Republicans from both school boards. — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T04:50:27.806Z

Lots of good news, but we cannot take our foot off the gas.

Open thread