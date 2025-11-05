I can’t sleep and I don’t know if it is because I am excited about the election results or anxious about money and my drive or because I ran out of cbd gummies.
Maybe both?
My wife says the full moon is in Taurus which is good for me.
I got a 40% off total purchase coupon for a local dispensary and when I went in I maxed out the legal amount you can by per day. The budtender told me that I was the only person to have done that…lol! I got a pound of edibles and 10 grams of concentrates/cartridges for 40% off and that’s just fine by me.
I like weed and I like saving money so it’s nice to combine the two. My old dealers never offered deals like this!
Now back to my rear end. I have to drop it down a bit before I stuff the goodies into it!
I signed up for a subscription for gummies plus CBD oil, so it’s delivered to my door every 2 months. Honestly, without the gummies, I’d be drinking heavily. Between pains of old age and the unbelievable political situation this year, I wouldn’t be able to deal with the stress otherwise. Safe travels, John.
Why either/or, Cole?
Why not both/and?
Safe travels🙏🏽🙏🏽
Can I help? A bunch of Trumpernutters just swept the town council election in my little town.
