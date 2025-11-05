Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Why This Matters

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Colorado's most diverse city gave progressives a clean sweep after decades of Republican leadership. @marshallglasses.bsky.social reports:

Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) 2025-11-06T03:32:48.562Z

If you remember, Aurora became ground zero for the lies that cities were being overrun by Venezuelan gangs. The council member who started the hysteria was Danielle Jurinsky.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has conceded. A stunning defeat for a MAGA media fixture who built a national profile on claims of a “complete gang takeover” of Aurora that led President Trump to visit and falsely proclaim the city “conquered” by an immigrant gang

And of course this happened, too. Not just in Durango, but in several school districts in CO:

MIDNIGHT UPDATE: Union-backed school board candidates in Durango, Colo. are beating their conservative opponents by 40 pt margins. Conservatives, including anti-furry fmr Gov candidate Heidi Ganahl, have made Durango the center of education culture war issues lately. #copolitics

Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T07:20:36.522Z

We all know that school board takeovers by Moms for Liberty and other super maga candidates were part of the GOP plan for a permanent regime. It seems to be crumbling around the country. Most Colorado school districts ousted their super conservative members for union-backed candidates. The tide appears to be turning.

And while Gov Polis seems to be torching his political career in real time, Phil Weiser, the Colorado Attorney General, has been suing the Trump administration right and left. And in his run for Governor, he vows to redistrict Colorado if necessary. Right now, he’s my favorite to be the next Gov.

And I know the talking heads (and the moldering orange stinking up the Oval Office) have waved it all away as Blue states being Blue states, but these were some super red areas in Colorado that are telling the GOP to fuck off.

It’s all good. But we need to keep our foot on the gas…

This is an open thread

Bonus kitty photo of Reggie stealing my ice cream bar…as usual

Tuxedo kitten eating ice cream bar

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Dolt 47’s minions burning the midnight oil coal scouring any mortgage records for Spanberger, Sherrill and Mamdani.

      Count on it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ramona

      This makes me even gladder than I have been all day today and I was walking on air today feeling lighter than I have in a whole year! Thank you Tamara!

      I think Reggie thinks, “You snooze, you lose!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara

      @TF79: My favorite quote from that article:

      Former Aurora City Councilman Charlie Richardson predicted difficult times ahead for Coffman.

      “Mayor Coffman is going to have a very challenging, rough, unpleasant two years,” Richardson said. “Mayor Coffman and the other council members are going to find out how unpleasant it is to be in a consistent minority.”

      Coffman is odious.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara

      @NotMax: Funny you should ask. I’m sitting on the living room floor with Nora duck snuggled up in her favorite dog toys. We try and give her a bit of “family time” each night. I worry she gets lonely outside by herself.

      I’m not sure how she feels about “family time” but it makes me feel better. LOL

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      It looks very much as if that ice cream is being offered to Reggie, as opposed to Reggie stealing it.

      still, that is just what we owe our feline overlords….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SpaceUnit

      Colorado politics are kinda weird right now.  Everything is swirling around issues related to affordable housing and zoning laws.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      And I know the talking heads (and the moldering orange stinking up the Oval Office) have waved it all away as Blue states being Blue states, but these were some super red areas in Colorado that are telling the GOP to fuck off.

      Same thing happened with Prop 50 in California. It got majority support in a bunch of counties that are normally pretty GOP-leaning. Not everywhere of course, the really blood-red areas still rejected it,  but support was a lot broader than I would have guessed.

      Edit: Results Map by county.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FastEdD

      @dmsilev: Yes, I’m in Orange County where it won by 10%. Quite the margin for this place. It even won in Huntington Beach, the SoCal home for Nazis. Literally. They had Nazis marching there and wingnuts trying to ban books. Huh. Now they will have a Dem rep in Robert Garcia. When he was asked about it, his accurate quote was, “Bring it the fuck on.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Several contestants have walked out of a Miss Universe event after an official from host nation Thailand publicly berated Miss Mexico in a tense confrontation.

       

      At a pre-pageant ceremony, Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil told off Fatima Bosch in front of dozens of contestants for failing to post promotional content

      Reply
    25. 25.

      pieceofpeace

      Very good. to see your pets again, especially the duck!

      And very good to see you more often these days, TaMara.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      More CO goodness

      Colorado voters approve tax increase on high earners to fund school meals, food stamps

      Proposition MM’s passage means Colorado will fully fund free breakfast and lunch for all public school students

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

      I think prop 50 got a lot of support because it didn’t get a lot of selling it going on, and it is a rather straightforward bill. IOW to know what it was about one had to read it and it was presented reasonably and made sense. Even one of my neighbors asked me about it. I think had it been tried to be sold as most normal propositions a lot of people might have said no. I could of course be wrong but I think people having to actually read it made it pass easier.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      prostratedragon

      Military outreach:

      Army closes only dining facility on Kansas base due to government shutdown trib.al/5WGvUOq

      Food banks are among the resources listed for soldiers and their families on a webpage for a US army base in Germany as a government shutdown has ripple effects on troops overseas.

      The US is entering its longest-ever government shutdown, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning that troops won’t get their Nov. 15 paycheck if it continues.

      On its website, the US Army Garrison Bavaria published a guide with tips on how soldiers in Germany can cope during the shutdown. It listed links to emergency benefits and loan options.

      The web page also contained a “running list of German support organizations for your kit bags” that included charities like Foodsharing e.V and Essen für Alle (Food for All), as well as the app Too Good To Go.

      These links and recommendations were swiftly removed from the US Army Garrison Bavaria main webpage after gaining attention, but they remain in a PDF.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      frosty

      We all know that school board takeovers by Moms for Liberty and other super maga candidates were part of the GOP plan for a permanent regime. It seems to be crumbling around the country.

      Not my school district!! Hooray for Confederate South Pennsylvania! /s

      Good for Colorado, Bucks County PA, and the rest of you. Perhaps someday we’ll catch uo with the times.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      scav

      @prostratedragon: Didn’t his Orangeness Trumpet that his rich buddies were going to fund the armed forces?  Can it a) be that his rich buddies have about as much monetary depth to their pockets as he does or b) he doesn’t have any friends?

      Reply

