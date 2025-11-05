Colorado's most diverse city gave progressives a clean sweep after decades of Republican leadership. @marshallglasses.bsky.social reports: — Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) 2025-11-06T03:32:48.562Z

If you remember, Aurora became ground zero for the lies that cities were being overrun by Venezuelan gangs. The council member who started the hysteria was Danielle Jurinsky.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has conceded. A stunning defeat for a MAGA media fixture who built a national profile on claims of a “complete gang takeover” of Aurora that led President Trump to visit and falsely proclaim the city “conquered” by an immigrant gang

And of course this happened, too. Not just in Durango, but in several school districts in CO:

MIDNIGHT UPDATE: Union-backed school board candidates in Durango, Colo. are beating their conservative opponents by 40 pt margins. Conservatives, including anti-furry fmr Gov candidate Heidi Ganahl, have made Durango the center of education culture war issues lately. #copolitics — Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T07:20:36.522Z

We all know that school board takeovers by Moms for Liberty and other super maga candidates were part of the GOP plan for a permanent regime. It seems to be crumbling around the country. Most Colorado school districts ousted their super conservative members for union-backed candidates. The tide appears to be turning.

And while Gov Polis seems to be torching his political career in real time, Phil Weiser, the Colorado Attorney General, has been suing the Trump administration right and left. And in his run for Governor, he vows to redistrict Colorado if necessary. Right now, he’s my favorite to be the next Gov.

And I know the talking heads (and the moldering orange stinking up the Oval Office) have waved it all away as Blue states being Blue states, but these were some super red areas in Colorado that are telling the GOP to fuck off.

It’s all good. But we need to keep our foot on the gas…

This is an open thread

Bonus kitty photo of Reggie stealing my ice cream bar…as usual