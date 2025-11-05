Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

So very ready.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

You are here: Home / Elections / Elections 2025 / Nothing Changes, Until It Does!

Nothing Changes, Until It Does!

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Last night we got some great reminders – Nothing Changes.  Until it does!

Nothing Changes, Until It Does!
Mississippi House Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez (left) is seen with Mississippi Democratic Senate Minority Leader Sen. Derrick Simmons of Greenville (center) on Jan. 18, 2024, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

After 13 years, Mississippi Democrats have broken the Republican Party’s supermajority in the Mississippi Senate. Voters elected Democrats to two seats previously held by Republicans, reducing the number of Republican senators in the upper chamber from 36 to 34—one fewer than necessary to constitute a supermajority.

Mississippi just broke the supermajority—and the people have taken back their power,” the Mississippi Democratic Party wrote in social media posts Tuesday night. “From the Delta to the Pine Belt, voters stood up for fair leadership and community progress: Better schools. Fairer representation. Expanded healthcare. Good-paying jobs.”
When a party has supermajority status in the Mississippi Senate, it can more easily override a governor’s veto, propose constitutional amendments and execute certain procedural actions.

Republicans had held a supermajority in the Senate since sweeping the state government in 2011.

In the House, Democrat Justin Crosby also flipped House District 22, defeating incumbent Republican House Rep. Jon Lancaster. That district includes parts of Chickasaw, Clay and Monroe counties.

Democrat Theresa Gillespie Isom won Mississippi Senate District 2 in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The seat was held by retiring Mississippi Sen. David Parker, a Republican. Photo courtesy Theresa Gillespie Isom for State Senate District 2 / Facebook
The victories followed Tuesday’s special legislative elections. Six Senate seats were up for a special election on Tuesday, along with one House seat, because a federal court ordered the State to create more Black-majority legislative districts earlier this year. Two other Senate districts were up for special elections to fill vacated seats, along with a House seat.

Democrats will likely hold 18 Senate seats when the Legislature returns to session in January 2026.

What a great night!

It feels like a gift, and it is, but a whole lotta people worked their assess off in order to make this happen.

Including us!

Nothing Changes, Until It Does! 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Belafon
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • JML
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Rusty
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      My prediction yesterday on the media’s response to the election was wrong, There were so many wins that my guess that the theme would be “Democrats are divided” has not happened,  I am happy to say.

      At least for now, most of the media are praising Democrats and making it clear that results are a rebuke of Trump’s agenda.

      WSJ even.  Democrats Start Their Comeback 

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: That was going to be my second post later today.

      The followup from yesterday’s guessing about the media response.  And maybe an updated version about how we feel about things.

      But we can certainly combine that into this post instead

      Let’s do it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Erin in the Morning

      In 2024, as election results rolled in and it became clear that Trump had won, LGBTQ+ people across the country braced for what was coming. Their fears proved justified. Over the past year, the administration has unleashed a wave of anti-trans policies and overseen a political landscape flooded with ads vilifying transgender people. Yet tonight told a different story. As race after race was called, Democrats won by wide margins in contests where anti-trans rhetoric dominated the campaign—a stunning rebuke of anti-trans politics. For all the centrist consultants urging Democrats to “moderate” or sacrifice transgender people for political gain, the results suggest the opposite: conviction, not capitulation, is what wins.

      . . .

      Taken together, the results amount to a resounding rejection of the notion that Democrats must soften—or stay silent—on LGBTQ+ rights to win. The Republicans who built their campaigns on anti-trans and anti-queer messaging, convinced that bigotry was a shortcut to victory, will not be holding the levers of power. And despite the pleas of centrist consultants urging Democrats to abandon transgender people, it was those who targeted them who saw their electoral fortunes collapse on Tuesday night. For the first time in years, transgender Americans can take a breath and see evidence that the wave of anti-transgender panic aimed at them may finally be receding.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      There were rumors from right leaning media, Politico, that some Dem senators were starting to look for a way to end the government closure.  My hope is yesterday’s results will demonstrate we are in the right with the public and stiffen resolve to force the Republicans to compromise.   Let’s use this momentum for good!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @Scout211: Dear Gavin, please see attached.

      @Rusty: see Josh Marshall’s take on this, ie basically the Republicans are unlikely to get 7 Dems unless Schumer okays it, which he won’t do if the caucus isn’t broadly ok with it, which isn’t likely cuz it would be trading something for nothing.  Ergo, yell at your Dem Senators.

      And as to that silly Texas ballot initiative, Texas Courageously Outlaws Already Illegal Act.  What’s next, Manly Men?  Ranchers Hail Abbott Order Forbidding Sun From Shining At Night?  It is to lol.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JML

      It’s basically a clean sweep all the way across the board. If the only “loss” is not defeating a ballot initiative that prevents non-citizens from voting in local elections we are doing just fine. (while I think it’s fine for anyone to vote on the issues impacting their community, citizen or no, that’s always going to be an incredibly hard sell and most of the time when we fight this issue Democrats end up coming off as out of touch clueless effete twats. the framing is tough)

      Now, here’s the trick: can we manage to carry some momentum out of this? Can we celebrate all the wins and move forward with an attitude of “this is what’s coming for you MAGA” and ensure the midterms are a tidal wave of disaster for the GOP, or are we going to immediate devolve into intramural fights again over whether Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are tough enough, throw Mamdani under the bus because he didn’t reform the entire NYPD on Day One, or whatever circular firing squad we can come up with?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Belafon

      @bbleh: What’s not on that list are the other 15 ballot measures that passed, including one preventing a tax on capital gains. There were some I voted for, but only 6 out of the 17. Others that I opposed included one that provided for compensating people on the border who give up some of their property for the border wall.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @JML: my opinion about what made the difference here is, a lotta normies woke up and smelled the rancid sewage coming out of the Republican tap.  And so your question really means, can we keep them engaged and informed?  And I think what’s coming down the pike — skyrocketing medical insurance costs, reduced medical and food support, continued inflation, and likely substantial disruption of air travel, all just in time for the holidays — will keep them engaged for some months yet.  After that who knows, but at a certain point a narrative gets baked in that’s hard to change.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Rusty: I have a hard time believing that Politico was right about that in the first place – to capitulate now would be to basically admit that Dems were the cause of all the pain in the first place.

      That would have been a damaging unforced error.

      If it was true, I’m with you in hoping that they have stiffened their spines.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bbleh:

      What’s next, Manly Men?  Ranchers Hail Abbott Order Forbidding Sun From Shining At Night?

      We might need those, actually. Hear about the startups trying to build giant orbital mirrors and sell “sunlight as a service”? I know of it from astronomers who are up in arms.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.