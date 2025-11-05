Last night we got some great reminders – Nothing Changes. Until it does!

After 13 years, Mississippi Democrats have broken the Republican Party’s supermajority in the Mississippi Senate. Voters elected Democrats to two seats previously held by Republicans, reducing the number of Republican senators in the upper chamber from 36 to 34—one fewer than necessary to constitute a supermajority.

“Mississippi just broke the supermajority—and the people have taken back their power,” the Mississippi Democratic Party wrote in social media posts Tuesday night. “From the Delta to the Pine Belt, voters stood up for fair leadership and community progress: Better schools. Fairer representation. Expanded healthcare. Good-paying jobs.”

When a party has supermajority status in the Mississippi Senate, it can more easily override a governor’s veto, propose constitutional amendments and execute certain procedural actions.

Republicans had held a supermajority in the Senate since sweeping the state government in 2011.

In the House, Democrat Justin Crosby also flipped House District 22, defeating incumbent Republican House Rep. Jon Lancaster. That district includes parts of Chickasaw, Clay and Monroe counties.

Democrat Theresa Gillespie Isom won Mississippi Senate District 2 in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The seat was held by retiring Mississippi Sen. David Parker, a Republican. Photo courtesy Theresa Gillespie Isom for State Senate District 2 / Facebook

The victories followed Tuesday’s special legislative elections. Six Senate seats were up for a special election on Tuesday, along with one House seat, because a federal court ordered the State to create more Black-majority legislative districts earlier this year. Two other Senate districts were up for special elections to fill vacated seats, along with a House seat.

Democrats will likely hold 18 Senate seats when the Legislature returns to session in January 2026.

What a great night!

It feels like a gift, and it is, but a whole lotta people worked their assess off in order to make this happen.

Including us!