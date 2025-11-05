On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
UncleEbeneezer
The next day after doing the Enchanted Circle we decided to get out again since we knew the following weekend I would be busy with a tennis tournament. So we drove out to Mora. As much as people rave about the Enchanted Circle, and it is lovely, I think the drive to Mora and then Angel Fire is even cooler.
The first place we stopped was in Sipapu, a very small ski resort, that is quite charming, though there isn’t a whole lot there. But there were some glorious groves of aspen along the river.
See what I mean…
Unfortunately, Mora was the site of the biggest wildfire in recorded history in New Mexico. Three-hundred thousand acres burned and the scars are still there.
It’s still a beautiful place and a gorgeous drive, but very sad, especially if you are there because you survived a wildfire :(
Cool little mural in downtown Mora.
Neat little building on the way out of town.
Happy cows!
After driving through a bunch of roadwork/improvements (Thanks to Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill!!!) you start to make your way towards Angel Fire. The drive is REAL pretty!
Hay bales and Fall Foliage. A lovely image of Autumn in New Mexico.
