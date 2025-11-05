Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 4)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

UncleEbeneezer

The next day after doing the Enchanted Circle we decided to get out again since we knew the following weekend I would be busy with a tennis tournament.  So we drove out to Mora.  As much as people rave about the Enchanted Circle, and it is lovely, I think the drive to Mora and then Angel Fire is even cooler.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 8
Sipapu, NMSeptember 28, 2025

The first place we stopped was in Sipapu, a very small ski resort, that is quite charming, though there isn’t a whole lot there.  But there were some glorious groves of aspen along the river.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 7
Sipapu, NMSeptember 28, 2025

See what I mean…

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 6
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Unfortunately, Mora was the site of the biggest wildfire in recorded history in New Mexico.  Three-hundred thousand acres burned and the scars are still there.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 5
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

It’s still a beautiful place and a gorgeous drive, but very sad, especially if you are there because you survived a wildfire :(

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 3
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Cool little mural in downtown Mora.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 4
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Neat little building on the way out of town.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 2
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Happy cows!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5) 1
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

After driving through a bunch of roadwork/improvements (Thanks to Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill!!!) you start to make your way towards Angel Fire.  The drive is REAL pretty!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Road to Mora (Part 2 of 5)
Mora, NMSeptember 28, 2025

Hay bales and Fall Foliage.  A lovely image of Autumn in New Mexico.

  eclare
  HinTN
  MCat
  pieceofpeace
  Torrey
  UncleEbeneezer
  Xavier

    3. 3.

      pieceofpeace

      What beauty!  Your picture-taking is admirable and the haunting photos of burned out nature is lovely in its baneful way.

    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @HinTN: Northern NM is a lot of thick pine forests, but like CA it feels like when you are in NM the desert is always close nearby.  I'm guessing desert still makes up at least 50% of the terrain in NM so you aren't exactly wrong for picturing desert.

    Torrey

      Torrey

      Amazing pictures! I am pretty sure I've driven through parts of New Mexico, back when I lived on the West Coast, but I think I need to do it again at some point. And you are an amazing photographer. Most of those pictures would not look amiss framed and hung on a wall.

    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Xavier: Wow!!  I bet.  Very pretty little town.  Too bad it's so isolated.  But very glad we drove through it.  It was one of the highlights of our time in NM, so far.

