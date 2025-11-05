On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

The next day after doing the Enchanted Circle we decided to get out again since we knew the following weekend I would be busy with a tennis tournament. So we drove out to Mora. As much as people rave about the Enchanted Circle, and it is lovely, I think the drive to Mora and then Angel Fire is even cooler.