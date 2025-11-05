Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Mockery Thread: Participation Trophy

Open Mockery Thread: Participation Trophy

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Fifa to award new ‘peace prize’ in Washington next month on.ft.com/43efnLR

[image or embed]

— Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) November 5, 2025 at 3:13 PM

Murphy the Trickster God, *not* a subtle scripter. Per the Financial Times, with tongue so firmly in check as to protrude from the vulgar bodily orifice*:

Fifa will award a “peace prize” next month in Washington, the latest foray into geopolitics by football’s global governing body under its president Gianni Infantino, a close ally of Donald Trump.

The new accolade will be awarded to individuals who “through their unwavering commitment and their special actions, have helped to unite people all over the world in peace and consequently deserve a special and unique recognition”, Fifa said on Wednesday.

The “Fifa peace prize” will be presented by Infantino on December 5 as part of the World Cup draw at the John F Kennedy Center, fuelling speculation that the US president may become its first recipient. Trump appointed himself chair of the arts institution and ousted its board in February…

The new Fifa award comes a month after the Nobel Committee awarded its annual peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite Trump’s repeated claims that he deserved to win for his efforts at ending conflicts.

It also follows the Trump-brokered peace deal to end the war in Gaza. Infantino was among the delegates who appeared alongside Trump and a host of other world leaders at the signing of the agreement in Egypt last month. He also said Trump “definitely deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive actions” in a post on Instagram…

Trump and Infantino were both due to speak on stage on Wednesday at the American Business Forum in Miami, an event hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Gulf kingdom was named as host of the 2034 World Cup late last year.

It would be irresponsible not to speculate… Purely for entertainment purposes, who’s the choice most likely to splatter ketchup on the White House walls? I’d say Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because Zohran Mamdani doesn’t seem to be internationally famous enough.

Or: What if they pick Putin? That would be *extremely* FIFA! (Technically, of course, FIFA has barred Russia from competing — but maybe Putin has shown them a Duble Sekrit plan to end the occupation of Ukraine.) Would our Oval Office Occupant still throw a public tantrum… or would he be conflicted enough to suffer a severe medical incident?

*Thank you, R.A. Lafferty

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      Lots of people would trigger a ketchup tantrum. Obama, Biden, Harris, Meghan Markle, Rosie O’Donnell, Stormy Daniels…..

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I guess that means FIFA is the odds-on favorite for this year’s “Most Corrupt Sports Organization”.

      Sorry, IOC, do better worse next year.

    4. 4.

      Barney

      FIFA says they’ll present it annually. So does that mean they’ll just keep giving it to Trump, or will they have to find someone else willing to accept it after Trump’s name has been attached to it? Mohammed Bone Saw? (Sucking up to him would be profitable) George Santos? Will Infantino award it to himself?

    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      So the head of FIFA and Trump are “close allies”?  It certainly is an alliance of corrupt men running self-aggrandizing corrupt outfits with their own benefit paramount over that of the people of the realms they govern.

    13. 13.

      Gvg

      Trying to keep their World Cup games from being ruined by ICE is not the most evil goal ever.. Personally I would give up and try to move the games or make money off televising the American ones. I don’t see a way out. When did they award these bids? Long ago enough they couldn’t foresee what is happening is the USA?

    14. 14.

      Hilbertsubspace

      “I’m gonna build my own theme park peace prize, with blackjack and hookers…”

      Bender Bending Rodriguez Trump

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      So my questions are, how elaborate will the ceremony be, and how much cheap gilt will the trophy prize have?

      Sounds like a pretty smart (ie, cheap) way to try to grease the skids ahead of time, when there’s really NO way to know what’s going to be happening in the Orange Guy’s head at that point — midterm elections will be in full swing! — or whether he’d be inclined actually to keep (or even remember) any promises he makes.

      And yeah, every year going forward.  Uh-huh.

    23. 23.

      Old School

      @Gvg:

      Trying to keep their World Cup games from being ruined by ICE is not the most evil goal ever.

      No, but awarding a Peace Prize in December and expecting it to have an effect on Trump’s actions next June seems kind of foolish.

    25. 25.

      Socolofi

      Give it to him!

      Credit is clearly due. Americans, especially MAGA red Republican Americans, love soccer, and have been horrified by all the wars around the world. Trump has done his part and ended horrific conflicts like Albania v Armandhammer, or Thailand v Myanmar, or Russia v Ukraine. Well maybe not that last one, but all the other ones we don’t recall certainly count. Look, we all know health care costs go up, so let’s not dwell on the 20% – 200% increase. Instead, let’s celebrate when FIFA gives Trump an inaugural Piece Prize – he’s been so at work negotiating and doing what he can to end the shutdown, I think we can all agree he deserves breaks like a Great Gatsby party and a lavish awards ceremony – maybe even on Qatar Force 1!

      BTW, I heard they’re going to trim down flights by ~10% next week too. Does anyone know if late November is a busy travel season? Probably a nothingburger…

    28. 28.

      The Loony Liberal

      I’m eagerly awaiting the “The Emperor’s New Clothes” moment where some innocent soul asks to all of their faces, “Why are you all so eager to suck his schlong?”

    29. 29.

      eclare

      FIFA exceeds the IOC, NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, etc combined in levels of corruption.  How else does a World Cup end up being played in Qatar in 2022?  And the host for 2034?  The climate friendly, easy going Saudi Arabia!  Bring the whole family!

    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      Mockery? Yes, please.

      x.com/GovPressOffice/status/1986230668410691800

      Somebody with a stronger stomach might could tackle this road apple. RAHM!

      Jessica Yellin asked Rahm Emanuel about his presidential ambitions and he claimed he’s still deciding — but leaned far in, telling her he’s “going to make my claim” on “education” and “access to the American dream.”

      And though he wouldn’t handicap California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, he took a subtle shot at both without naming them: 2028 needs to be “about having a positive vision for the future, not fighting Trump.”

      2008 called, dude. Report back to the library, you’re overdue.

    35. 35.

      TONYG

      @dmsilev:The “Fifa peace prize”. I’m not an expert on sports, but is there ANY sports organization that’s at a higher level than children’s rec leagues that is not totally corrupt?

    40. 40.

      divF

      I’m not sure I mentioned this to AL before, but one of my memorable moments at  Noreascon I (1971 World Science Fiction Convention in Boston), was watching R.A. Lafferty hold forth with a surrounding circle of fans. I was 19, and way too shy to join in, even though I was (and still am) a great fan of his. AL: did you attend that convention ?

    42. 42.

      Anne Laurie

      @divF: Alas, no — my first ‘real’ sf con was Lunacon 1973.  (Where I went to the registration desk in my comic book tshirt, and one of the men behind the desk muttering ‘God, who lets *these people* in?’)

      I did share an elevator with Mr. Lafferty, a decade or so later in the Midwest… but, like you, was too shy to tell him how much his stories meant to me!

    43. 43.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Different conversation, same old WTF moment:

      FFOTUS has taped* sheets of paper saying (in gold calligraphic font) THE OVAL OFFICE just outside the, yes, Oval Office. The kind of thing you do to remind Gramps where the bathroom is, or refresh Gran’s memory on which bureau drawer holds her nighties.

      *More likely, a staffer took the initiative, acquired a roll of Scotch Tape on the taxpayers’ dime, and did it without bothering to mention it to TACO.

    44. 44.

      divF

      @Anne Laurie: I’m puzzled by the sneering at the comic book tee-shirt. At Noreascon, there was a room for comic book / pulps dealers. In fact, I bought as a proxy for a friend in California, who was (and is) a serious collector, an All-Star Comics #4, for the then-princely sum of $64 (that issue now sells for up to $1700).

    46. 46.

      Betsy

      Something something alliance between PGA and human-rights-abusing Arab country with tons of cash,

      hum de hum de hum, what else is new

