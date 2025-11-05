Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Pastor Johnson Is Panicking

by | 149 Comments

We love to see it, folks!….

lmao they're, uh, panicking.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:43 AM

Mikey these numbers with latinos hold in Texas (which is a big if) and you're gonna lose seats on net.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM

lmaaaooo

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 11:12 AM

Johnson: I don't think the loss last night was any reflection about Republicans at all.

[image or embed]

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:42 AM

===

Folks – let them think this. I’ve spent 25 years doing campaigns – when you think like this after a loss like last night, you are doomed to lose again.

[image or embed]

— Anne Caprara (@annecaprara.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:48 AM

===

Mike Johnson hasn’t heard or seen a thing.

[image or embed]

— Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:12 PM

CNN Speaker Johnson I don’t know montage

[image or embed]

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:31 PM

===

"The Republican Party has created an entirely avoidable mess for itself. By taking a resolute stand in favor of making healthcare unobtainable for many Americans, and now threatening to starve children to achieve that perverse goal, they have made performative cruelty their political calling card."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 4, 2025 at 4:27 PM

===

one of the most insane thing about partisan politics is that Republicans are allowed to say "these four million American citizens shouldn't get the representation they are entitled because it would be politically inconvenient for us" and nobody bats an eye

[image or embed]

— Cameron (@cameroncorduroy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:31 AM

===

You can literally watch him going "oh no" in real time.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:44 AM

===

it's time for journos to start asking Johnson meta questions
"Speaker, on 5 occasions last week you said 'I haven't seen it' when asked about news events w/big implications for public policy. Do you ever read the news, and do you agree it's problematic for the Speaker to be so woefully uninformed?"

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 3, 2025 at 10:36 AM

===

Today, Mike Johnson will keep the House adjourned for the 91st day out of the last 103.
12 days of work in 103 days.
With full pay and benefits.
The senate has been working, so this is not about the shutdown.
It is about avoiding a vote to release the Epstein files.

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 5:50 AM

===

[image or embed]

— AgonyFlips (@agonyflips.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 10:29 AM

===

The other candidates for Speaker were Jim Jordan, of Ohio State infamy, and even, briefly, Matt Gaetz, who has any number of skeletons in his closet. The MAGA Republicans have a type.
Why did they decide on Mike Johnson? Why is he such an obedient little puppet? Why does he lie to serve his Master?

[image or embed]

— Greg Olear (@gregolear.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:40 PM

====
Obligatory!

Optics only matter if you're a Democrat.

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:06 AM

    1. 1.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      As of today, I could see the Congressional Repugs forcing Vance to resign as VP, replacing him with some Nice, Polite Republican like Collins, and then telling Trump he can resign, or they will vote to impeach him, like with Nixon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      catclub

      Shnorkles:

      Mikey these numbers with latinos hold in Texas (which is a big if) and you’re gonna lose seats on net.

      Extremely big ‘if’. The Texas latinos may turn yet, but so far, nope.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gene108

      I wish the press, a week or so, after Johnson says “I didn’t see that. I’ll have to look into it”, follows up with “Speaker Johnson, last we I asked if you are aware of this [whatever Trumpian horror he says he doesn’t know about]. You said you’d have to find out. Did you find out over the last several days?”

      Keep hammering him about stuff he says he’ll have to look into to add more to the clips of him not knowing anything.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ishiyama

      After these election results, the Supreme Court may want to re-think giving Trump more power. Finley Peter Dunne (Mr. Dooley) said, about the Insular Cases: “no matter whether th’ constitution follows th’ flag or not, th’ supreme court follows th’ iliction returns.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      @catclub: It goes to the NY AG office’s site, and it shows the official report of the Cuomo sexual harassment complaint and investigation.  Top quality trolling indeed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) interrupted a House Republican press conference Wednesday urging Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to “call the leadership of both parties” to find a solution to the government shutdown.

      Houlahan’s interjection came as Johnson started to take questions during a press conference on the Capitol steps, yelling over the first reporter Johnson called on and saying Johnson is “the Speaker for the whole House.”

      “We’re having a press conference, thank you,” Johnson said.

      Houlahan continued, “I am part of the American people —”

      “And you should respect free speech,” Johnson said, saying he would “love to talk” to Houlahan in his office.

      Call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together,” Houlahan said.

      . . .

      “You are absolutely misrepresenting history, sir, and you’re dividing the American people unnecessarily,” Houlahan said. “I do not regret anything. It is important that we unify and that we work together as both parties for the American people.”

      After she walked away from the press conference, Houlahan told The Hill that she chose to interrupt because she had no indication Johnson had talked to the Democratic leaders “in a serious way about trying to come to a compromise.”

      . . .

      She pointed to decisive Democratic wins in Tuesday’s elections in New Jersey, Virginia, and elsewhere, saying Johnson was trying to “gaslight the American people about the reality.”

      Houlahan rejected Republicans’ demands that negotiations begin only after Democrats vote to open the government.

      “This administration has been completely untrustworthy, has shown over and over again that they do nothing but renege on their promises,” she said. “He should be just as angry as I am. He’s the Speaker of the House, and he has abdicated his authority, his responsibility, the authority and the responsibility of this Congress to be the power of the purse.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      iKropoclast

      @Steve LaBonne: “And you should respect free speech,” Johnson said, saying he would “love to talk” to Houlahan in his office.

      Free speech is always only one direction with these people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      Looks like republicans have got their talking points. I posted earlier, but this fits here better:

      JD Vance is blaming the BIDEN ADMINISTRATION for last night’s blue wave?

      In the wake of sweeping Democratic wins across the nation Tuesday night, Vice President JD Vance attempted to quell Republicans’ electoral fears by blaming the electoral losses, in part, on the Biden administration.

      “I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states,” Vance wrote in a social media post on X Wednesday.

      *snip*

      …But for Vance, Tuesday’s elections were not a bellwether for the upcoming midterm elections, nor the 2028 presidential election, but rather, a result of the lingering effects of the Biden administration.

      “The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Vance wrote.

      —RawStory

      Let me point out that none of what Vance said explains why it’s BIDEN’S FAULT FFOTUS got swept off his feet in a blue tsunami.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Ishiyama: Chief Justice Roberts is smarter than that.  He knows to write opinions that give a Republican President impunity but allow the Supreme Court to re-review cases under Democratic Presidents.  The immunity case was “These crimes were too core to Presidential duties, but we’ll have to examine each time just to check”.

      BUT, Roberts is probably thinking that Democrats will pass stuff, the Fifth Circuit will slowly rule that Democrats passing stuff is unconstitutional, and then SCOTUS can slow-walk the case until Democrats cannot pack the Court.  That’s why, January 21, 2029, a Democratic Congress’s first priority is adding 10 seats to SCOTUS, and then adding a few more states (like 10-20 from the DC area, plus Puerto Rico).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dave

      @Jackie: Good luck with that. It almost always fails even when it’s true.

      They are welcome to run on that line and even better if they convince themselves that’s the case over time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: This morning I posted a comment from Trump’s meeting with GOP Senators. At that meeting he blamed the GOP Senators for the losses last night because they hadn’t abolished the filibuster.  There are many excuses, but as Rep. Houlahan said in my comment above, they are gaslighting the public. And it doesn’t seem to be working as well as it used to.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      “The Republican Party has created an entirely avoidable mess for itself. By taking a resolute stand in favor of making healthcare unobtainable for many Americans, and now threatening to starve children to achieve that perverse goal, they have made performative cruelty their political calling card.”

      It always has been, for my over 3/4 of a century of breathing. It’s just more visible now, because we all have a louder voice, such as what we do here.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      ...now I try to be amused

      It’s a sad fact that Republicans don’t pay a political price for performative cruelty toward poor people, but skyrocketing health insurance premiums aren’t just affecting poor people.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      My husband just told me Medi Hassan pointed out that Rs lied and scaremongered about Obama being a (oooh)  Democratic Socialist Muslim from Africa, and now that is exactly what the charismatic mayor elect of NYC is. Be careful what you fearmonger about, MAGAs!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): Sohrab Ahmari, who is terrible, noted something similar on Xhitter:

      The anti-Mamdani campaign revealed a deeper crisis within the GOP and the broader Right: an apparent inability to counter Mamdani’s optimistic — if idealistic — vision with anything beyond Boomer fear-slop about Islam and Communism.

      When they see Mamdani on their television or phone screens, they don’t think Jihad for Allah but Cosmopolitan Lefty Guy With a Hipster Wife.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      ArchTeryx

      @…now I try to be amused: The real problem is the poor as a whole don’t vote, be they rural or urban, white or black. Nor do they bundle millions in dark money contributions. So nobody cares about them as a constituency.

      If they started seriously showing up at the polls, Katie Bar The Door. That’s part of why Trump won, in fact; he brought a WHOLE lot of nonvoting poor rural whites to the polls that refuse to show up if his name is not right there, front and center, on a ballot. So we have gotten shellacked every time he’s been on the ballot, and they’ve been shellacked every time he ISN’T. (This mosty refers to downballot races; he’s still won 2/3 of his Presidental elections, though).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Scout211:

      “This administration has been completely untrustworthy, has shown over and over again that they do nothing but renege on their promises,” she said. “He should be just as angry as I am. He’s the Speaker of the House, and he has abdicated his authority, his responsibility, the authority and the responsibility of this Congress to be the power of the purse.”

      Yes BUT. (It’s a huge, round BUT) He belongs to the party of monarchy. And shitforbrains is their monarch. Whatever he says is the word of whatever the hell he actually is to them. Regardless if it’s bullshit or PURE BULLSHIT. He said it, it must be RIGHT. That’s why they are the right side of our politics, they are always right and always follow their leader, irregardless whatever BS comes out of his mouth. Which is 100% of what comes out of it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eyeroller

      @ArchTeryx: The rural and small-town whites I saw coming out for him that don’t normally turn out may not have been particularly well off, but they were not poor.

      The truly poor rurals still don’t turn out.

      But there are a lot of lower-middle-class and even middle-middle- class rural whites who are the big MAGAs.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      StringOnAStick

      We were at our weekly music event last night, and a couple who were visiting sat near some friends.  Our friends said they seemed nice enough until they started to whine about how scary it was the Mamdani was ahead in the voting.

      The R’s made his running into a culture war signifier, which sure makes it easy to screen out those you’d rather not add to your social circle.  Telling you that Portland is a flaming hellhole or even just “very unpleasant” (as someone told me recently) when you respond that I was just there and I loved it and had a great time, and they then double down on “flaming hellhole” is another useful indicator as well.  I know we are supposed to try to bring over the folks on the other side, but if they reveal themselves to be FOX addled wingnut media imbibers, well, there’s easier rows to hoe than that particular one, which is made of ossified brains and concrete skulls.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ruckus:

      It always has been, for my over 3/4 of a century of breathing. It’s just more visible now, because we all have a louder voice, such as what we do here.

      Well, the quote was that “they have made performative cruelty their political calling card.” That’s the part that’s new – the performative aspect.  They didn’t used to be so demonstrative about their cruelty, just like they used to dog-whistle their racism rather than being loud and proud about it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ArchTeryx

      @Eyeroller: I didn’t there were a lot of middle class voters in rural America. The weath distribution curve of the rurals tends toward extreme; the very very few middle class in, say, Grand Isle, Vermont (a place I am very familiar with) work for, guess what? The government! There are them, the petit bourgeoisie that run dairy farms amd small row farms, the food trailer owners and small industries that serve them, and all the minimum wage making (or welfare) poor and undocumented immigrants that work the farms making up the rest. In fact the vast majority of people in Grand Isle are so poor they barter for services. I’ve seen this in action myself with a relative.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Lamh47

      Good afternoon BJ.

      today is my birthday!  unfortunately I’m at work today so no celebration no travel this year but I’m hoping to catch up eventually and do something later if not this weekend then later but…

      Can’t believe I am spending my  birthday as a regular ole work day 😩. I don’t know how people do it 

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WTFGhost

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): Well, if this works, I can say that posting from one region of the US, over Xfinity, is giving me grief, lost responses, no redis error, etc..

      Once I was sure the site was actually working, I figured maybe I’d said something scary and weird, and got banned. Shrug. It can happen. I say nothing further. So I pinged Watergirl, who asked if the problem was resolved – she couldn’t see it.

      So I finally tried posting over a VPN, so it appears I’m coming from Minnesota, not the Puget Sound region.  That seems to have worked.

      Yes, I was still shaking off the dregs of emotions that come from “did I go crazy and get banned? Man, I don’t mind being a little crazy, but I feel humiliated when my crazy spills onto other people, and stains!”

      Because, you know, a little crazy doesn’t hurt, but you don’t want to leave stains and residue behind.

      If anyone in the Puget Sound region is having problems, try not to flood any front pagers, but, if you realize your ability to respond here is broken, now, you may know the reason, and they’ll need more than a singleton to say “maybe we should look into this.”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jonas

      @Eyeroller:  But there are a lot of lower-middle-class and even middle-middle- class rural whites who are the big MAGAs.

      Those tend to be the (in their minds) rugged, boot-strapping small business owners — contractors, electricians, ranchers, mechanics, equipment dealers, etc. who hate taxes, minimum wages, regulations, and all the free bennies they imagine going to “those people.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Eyeroller

      @ArchTeryx: Well, the “undocumented” certainly don’t turn out, unlike what Republicans insist.  That plus legal immigrants are an increasingly large fraction of the rural workers.

      It’s all those dairy farmers and yes, government workers (it’s almost shocking how many government employees — at all level — are MAGA).  Plus, until they all lose their jobs, various lower-level healthcare workers.  Often very MAGA if they aren’t immigrants.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      ArchTeryx

      @jonas: My best friend’s mother runs a little middle class household in Grand Isle, Vermont. She’s a widow; husband was a Vietnam War vet and county sheriff, and she remains a county real estate analyst (mostly keeping track of the cemetery parcels around Grand Isle). She and her mother once ran a cider donut business.

      She’s a moderate Democrat and anything but a MAGAt fascist. But after Trump was elected, she uncorked a truly vile rant about how the minimum wage should be abolished because it was killing small businesses in Vermont (like her’s).

      It was SO tempting to tell her, “Kill the minimum wage and your small business disappears, too, as everyone races to the bottom and large corporations quickly take over. Not to mention the moral aspect; a small business that can’t pay minimum is a small business that deserves to die. Like you petit bourgousie love to prat on about, free market, bitch.”

      But I was a guest, and couldn’t say anything. I’ve gotten a lot louder since then and so have they with their right wing talking points. I’ve effectively been disinvited to their house after 20 years.

      Everything Trump touches, dies.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Eyeroller

      @jonas: I’m most familiar with Virginia currently.  There are plenty of “one-truck contractors” in the more sparsely populated areas, but a lot of the rural residents are their employees or subcontractors or work for a larger company in town and commute.

      The county north of mine (where Geminid lives) is ruby red and not poor, but not wealthy either.  The next county to the north is less affluent but I would still not call it poor. It is quite rural and possibly even redder than its neighbor.

      A lot of the workmen who come to my place are driving 30-60 minutes from surrounding areas and live in either older and perhaps slightly shabby houses or “Jim Walter” type houses that are a step up from a mobile home.  But they aren’t considered poor.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      ArchTeryx

      @Belafon: Not the good people of Grand Isle, that’s for sure. She’d have to go to some bourgie place like Burlington, the only place in Vermont that has actual wealth, to sell her goods.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Shalimar

      Johnson just lies constantly, and they’re such obvious lies too, like “I don’t know anything about that” when he and his staff have just spent hours talking about what they should do about that.

      I wish a reporter would ask him, “Is lying a sin in your religion?” and “Do you really think you’re going to Heaven when you die?” and “Is it all really worth it just for a few advantages in this temporary existence?”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      The Loony Liberal

      If Johnson weren’t such a horrible person, I’d guess that he’s stuck in a Groundhog Day/Opposite Day fusion loop. Either that, or he’s from a Bizzaro universe.

      “BIZARRO SPEAKER NOT KNOW ABOUT TRUMP SETTING PUPPIES ON FIRE, BUT BIZARRO SPEAKER KNOWS THAT DEMOCRATS MADE TRUMP SET PUPPIES ON FIRE.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      jonas

      @iKropoclast:  Free speech is always only one direction with these people.

      They’re free to say whatever the hell they want and you’re free to shut the fuck up. See? Give a little, get a little.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): Medi Hassan is a propaganda agent for Al Jazeera/Qatar who only cares about bashing Dems.  He also constantly scaremongers about (((Zionists))).  He’s a grifter, hack and hates Dems far more than he hates Republicans or Fascism.  He’s a Glenn Greenwald/Matt Taibbi-level, bad-faith actor and we really need to stop listening to anything he says.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Old School

      Something seems to be going on with the Texas GOP.

      WOAH. Texas GOP Executive Director Jen Hall and another top party official just resigned. In her letter to party Chair Abraham George, Hall said she “cannot in good conscience continue to work this way” but doesn’t elaborate. Hall and George are both longtime Tim Dunn allies. This is…interesting.

      — Robert Downen (@robertdownen.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 9:21 AM

      Reply
    81. 81.

      jonas

      @Shalimar:  I wish a reporter would ask him, “Is lying a sin in your religion?” and “Do you really think you’re going to Heaven when you die?” and “Is it all really worth it just for a few advantages in this temporary existence?”

      Reporters are never, ever allowed to ask Republicans follow-ups to obvious non-answers or challenge blatant lies. It’s simply The Rules.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: I’m glad to see Rep. Houlahan making some good trouble. I remember her from the 2018 midterms, when she was one of four Pennsylvania women to win House seats. Susan Wild, Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon were the other three.

      Chrissy Houlahan was born in 1967, at the Patuxent Naval Air Base. Her father, a Navy aviator, was born in Lviv, Ukraine 1942 and enigrated to the US in 1946. Both her parents were Jewish Holocaust survivors.

      Houlahan graduated from Stanford University in 1989, with an engineering degree. She was on an Air Force ROTC scholarship. After three years of active duty, she served in the Air Force Reserve until 2004, when she separated with the rank of Captain.

      Houlahan spent the years after her active service in various capacities relating to education, including managing a non-profit organization focused on childhood education in underserved communities. She also raised two daughters with her husband Bart Houlahan, whom she met at Stanford.

      According to Wikipedia, the Houlahans were avid runners and were planning to run footraces in all 50 states. But then, Chrissy Houlahan decided to run for Congress.

         Houlahan said that one of the experiences that motivated her to run for Congress was her organization of a bus trip to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. January 21, 2017.

      When asked why she began her political carreer by running for Congress and not a lower office, she said, “I don’t have time for that. The stakes are too high, and I think I’m qualified.”.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: Funny how the massive backlash against Trump for the residue of the horrible Biden economy is far bigger than the backlash against Biden last year for the actual Biden economy.  Biden almost won in 2024 and Democrats still hold 49% of the seats in the House.  Whereas Republicans got their asses kicked last night by 10+ points everywhere.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      laura

      You know it’s coming, it always does… and I, what with my prurient interests, saltiness and pettiness, cannot wait for the day that former house speaker michael johnson is arrested at a road-side motor lodge in a meth-fueled room wrecking binge with a likely underage young man in a sex for drugs and cash encounter gone horribly awry  usual outcome- in cuffs, mouth sores a blaze, swearing that the devil tempted him followed by the out on bail, tearful press conference with his devoted spouse; eyes red, teary and downcast; as their world falls apart.

      Happy Birthday Lamh47! Many happy returns of the day.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Matt McIrvin

      @ArchTeryx: Running a small business seems to make lots of people see economic policy entirely in terms of its effect on their business’s expense sheet, whereas demand for their goods and services is just some inexplicable, uncontrollable natural phenomenon.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Old School

      CHICAGO — A day care teacher was taken into ICE custody Wednesday morning on the city’s North Side, WGN News has confirmed.

      The incident happened around 7:05 a.m. at Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center, located at 2550 West Addison Street in the North Center neighborhood.

      An SUV of federal agents followed the teacher’s vehicle to the day care, then proceeded to follow her into the building — where children were in attendance at the time.

      Video from the scene captured two agents dragging the teacher from the day care, taking her into custody. According to Congressman Mike Quigley, the agents did not have a warrant.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Gretchen

      @ArchTeryx: Mamdani campaigned everywhere – he’d go talk to night shift cab drivers and bodega workers, walked everywhere. I’ll bet that his attention to affordability for things poor and working people worry about: the cost of daycare, getting to work, buying groceries – got him a lot of votes from people who don’t usually vote.

      And I was disgusted that Cuomo, Adams, and Slywa all went openly, frankly islamaphobe in the final days.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      jonas

      @Jackie:  but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Vance wrote.

      Then why did you lie over and over and over again to the American people and promise you could fix it with a snap of the fingers? That’s what you literally ran on last year, not “well, this is a big problem, so you’ll need to give us a few years to fix it…”

      You said you could fix it instantly. You lied. Not only did you lie about fixing it, you intentionally made it worse with a stupid trade war. You got your ass handed to you fair and square. Buckle up, sweetcakes. 2026 is going to be a bumpy ride.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      sab

      I was quite happy about the election. But then my husband came home from retrieving DIL from work. Wednesdays they drive by a small food bank only open on Wednesday. He says it was beyond crowded today. Women with little children hauling food in wagons like refugees.

      He was trying to figure out how to donate to them specifically. Our two county regional foodbank serves its own two locations ad six hundred other food locations: tiny neighborhood foodbanks and also popup foodbanks (foodmobiles like library bookmobiles.)

      My old-fashioned Republican mother (born in 1928, died in 2012)  gave to two main charities besides her church: Planned Parenthood and our regional foodbank. Every month the foodbank check went out.

      I am ashamed to be American.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Gretchen

      @Lamh47: Happy birthday!

      Getting your birthday as a paid day off used to be part of union contracts in Detroit back in the day. My dad thought it was funny but he took it anyway.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Jeffro

      that Anne Caprara ‘tweet’ is on point: let them keep thinking they’re popular and doing all the right things

      (she’s JB Pritzker’s chief of staff – super sharp)

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Jeffro

      OMG I am finally getting around to watching Mamdani’s victory speech and just busted out laughing when he told trumpov to “TURN. THE VOLUME. UP.”

      Reply
    107. 107.

      WaterGirl

      @WTFGhost:

      Yes, I was still shaking off the dregs of emotions that come from “did I go crazy and get banned?

      You could send me email if you are ever worried about that again!  But don’t be worried about that.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Jeffro

      “I am young, I am a Democratic Socialist, I am Muslim…and worst of all…I refuse to apologize for any of it”

      holeeeeeee shit, what if Dems all across the country did this?

      if culture war shit doesn’t keep Reps in power anymore…just how far will they fall?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Jeffro

      @Anonymous At Work:That’s why, January 21, 2029, a Democratic Congress’s first priority is adding 10 seats to SCOTUS, and then adding a few more states (like 10-20 from the DC area, plus Puerto Rico).

      do it before we all go to bed that day, we’re begging you Dems!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      trollhattan

      This fuckin’ twerp is gonna lose his seat next fall and now is shopping around for a new seat in order to not lose His Precious. These entitled bastards will not be deprived.

      Reps. Kevin Kiley and Ami Bera slugging it out to win the Third District congressional seat? Maybe not. Kiley, R-Roseville, told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday in an interview in his Capitol Hill office that while he plans to seek re-election, he’s not sure where he’ll run. [Go on.]

      His current district, which stretches from the Sacramento suburbs down to near Death Valley, has been carved into six different pieces. What’s left of the district has leaned heavily Democrat in the recent past.

      “We’ll see,” the second-term congressman said when asked where he would run. “I have not thought about that really at all because my focus has been on Prop 50.” [Shorter him: I’m that stupid.]

      Kiley still represents his current district through January 2027, he said, and “that will continue to be my first priority.” After that, Kiley said, “I guess I have a lot of options.” The new Third District, concentrated in the Sacramento area, is one of five newly drawn districts aimed at ousting Republican incumbents. Because Proposition 50 was approved, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan organization that rates House races, moved the outlook for the Third from likely Republican to likely Democrat.

      Kiley said he will be talking to constituents and others. “I have no timeline,” he said. [To date he’s notorious for avoiding those constituent bastards like the plague. Town halls? As if.]

      And what are Kevin Kiley’s big achievements? Being a ratfucker.

      Kiley has been a ball of political energy, helping to lead the 2021 effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and then, a year later, winning a tough primary and election for the congressional seat.

      He got an important boost that spring from Donald Trump, who endorsed him at a crucial point during the primary season and later lauded the young congressman’s victory. In Congress, Kiley crafted an image as a partisan bulldog, routinely tearing into Newsom, even in House floor speeches.

      He wrote a book titled “Recall Newsom: The Case against America’s Most Corrupt Governor.” [How mayy crayons, I wonder, did it take to write that book?]

      He also got things done. His bill to overturn California’s restrictions on sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles was passed and signed into law by Trump in June. His effort to stop federal funding for the state’s high-speed rail project got strong support from Trump’s Department of Transportation, which said in June the project had “no viable path forward.” [Die faster in a fog of smog and 129-degree heat, you losers.]

      Kiley, at 40, had the look of a rising star, and until Tuesday, he was regarded as having a fairly safe House seat.

      sacbee.com/news/politics-government/election/california-elections/article312791460.html#storylink=cp…

      In conclusion, California is a state of vast contrasts.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Kathleen

      Cincinnati Business Courier’s excellent politics reporter interviewed some voters yesterday on the east side of town (note: Hyde Park is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Cincinnati) Cincinnati reelected a Democratic mayor and all nine Democratic council members.

      As expected, voters delivered Mayor Aftab Pureval, a Democrat, an overwhelming victory over Cory Bowman, a Republican and the half-brother of Vice President J.D. Vance. Pureval got 78% of the vote, compared with Bowman’s 22%.
      But for some voters, the image of Republican President Donald Trump was the one in their heads as they exited their polling places.

      Kerem Sayir, a Hyde Park resident, was one of 20 voters who agreed to speak to the Courier on Election Day. She said she wanted to make sure the people elected to local office “are people we agree with.”
      “It’s the only way we can combat the president of the United States,” she said.
      “A lot of our (local) issues stem from the national level,” said Zack Kuller, another Hyde Park resident.
      Alyssa Ciango, a Madisonville resident, said she voted for the Democratic ticket.
      “I feel my values line up with the Democrats,” she said. “If I didn’t agree with the Democrats, I wouldn’t have voted that way.”

      Reply
    114. 114.

      BC in Illinois

      In other news: the case of the Sandwich Guy has gone to the jury:

      The jury is entering deliberations now. If they come to a verdict today, cool! If not, they’ll be dismissed at 5 and we will return tomorrow for Day 4 of not the simplest case in the history of the world.

      bsky.app/profile/mollyroberts.bsky.social/post/3m4vtalvuls2m

      The comments on the legal ramifications of the word “forcible,” alone, are entertaining.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      sab

      @PJ: Not so. I love the guy, but maybe cancel your early debate if you are recovering from Covid after an exhausting international trip.

      If you are going to run an excellent but elderly candidate who is also doing a taxing day job, you as a staffer might want to avoid doubling up the pressure on him.

      His staff didn’t do that. Ms. Harris lost by a few percentage points. Biden would have been clobbered because his staff didn’t protect him.

      Trump is no even barely functional with dementia but his staff protects him. Not out of duty or selflessness but because he is their job.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      fourmorewars

      Pardon my off-topic, but…

      So the wife and I have been re-watching 30 Rock and last night we found ourselves at season 3, episode 1. Season 2 had ended with Tina’s boss Alec Baldwin out at GE and stuck in DC in a Bush administration job.
      But season 3 opens with Tina surprised to run into him on the street in New York. She asks him how he managed to get out of his job. He says that must remain a secret.
      ‘At least until Dick Cheney dies.’
      Needless to say we were quite diverted.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Old School

      From The Hill:

      Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), a moderate Democrat representing a district President Trump won in 2024, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection.

      Golden announced his decision in an opinion column in the Bangor Daily News, citing the “increasing incivility and plain nastiness” in American politics, concerns about political violence, and his desire to spend time with his family.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Old School

      When you think of peace, you think soccer.

      MIAMI (AP) — FIFA has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award at the draw for the World Cup on Dec. 5 in Washington.

      The award, called the FIFA Peace Prize, will “recognize exceptional actions for peace,” soccer’s governing body said Wednesday.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      trollhattan

      @BC in Illinois:

      The “Notice meeeeee!!!” vibes are getting pretty desperate. When does one morph from White to Gold House? We have three loooong years to find out. Hope our next president has 36YO energy, because he/she is going to need it.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      trollhattan

      Well now I can rest easy about New York and move on to other things.

      “New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is willing to remain in her post under Zohran Mamdani as long as the progressive mayor-elect allows her to keep pursuing her agenda,” Bloomberg reports.

      Sounds magnanimous as hell.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      holeeeeeee shit, what if Dems all across the country did this?

       

      It’d backfire since most Dems aren’t young, Muslim, or Democratic Socialist.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @fourmorewars: Love 30 Rock! Definitely one of my desert island shows. It foresaw the Trump era a decade ahead with the Steve Austin character that Jack recruited to run against the Queen Latifa congresswoman character. The race goes off the rails when the Steve Austin character introduces his new more manly version of the National Anthem the lyrics of which are “Ooga Booga big! Ooga Booga strong! I’m gonna sing my Ooga Booga song!” Pretty much sums up the persona Trump aspires to.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Aaron

      @Old School: I also don’t think Golden can win a primary after voting repeatedly for the Trump budget, and agree that people have been nasty with him for taking a knee for his king.

      I disagree that they were wrong to be nasty with him, because of the things that he’s voted for repeatedly are much, much worse.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: Hey, pretend I wrote a heart-rending paean to BJ&the Jackals, and assured you that, while I have a family, I’m harder to kill than most necrotic networks in tissue that’s impossible to debride.

      (Um. I may have learned more from nurses than the average person. )

      And then it got lost because I didn’t use my VPN. (Sigh.)

      Anyway:

      I was contemplating “how will I survive, without y’all?” and not “how will I survive?” because I know how I’ll do that. I won’t die. I wish I had a happier answer, but that’s all the hope you gotta hold on to, is you won’t die, long enough for things to get better, and you hold on to that, until the day you can’t.

      For me, that should be the day when I spend, I dunno, about ten seconds post-exsanguination, and I finally faint (ahem) dead away. I still have stuff I have to live for.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      JML

      Interesting mayoral results in the Twin Cities. In Saint Paul, Melvin Carter lost his bid for a 3rd term to Kaohly Her (a Hmong state rep) in a relatively civil election between two DFLers. It was close, but still decisive. Carter had lost some of his Labor support, but wasn’t particularly disliked any more than any 2-term big city Mayor (JMO). Rep. Her is well-liked and respected as well, however. Both supported the big ballot initiative to give the city the power to issue administrative citations, which might finally get the attention of all the vulture capital absentee landowners who suck the life out of Saint Paul at every opportunity…

      In Mpls, Jacob Frey gets a 3rd term in a much nastier race. The DSA crowd despises Frey, whom they consider a closet republican, and he catches most of the blame for everything the Mpls Police do and don’t do. His primary opponents in this IRV election were Sen. Omar Fateh (state senator in minneapolis), Dewayne Davis (a minister and community activist), and Jazz Hampton (attorney and business owner) and all were running against Frey from the left. Frey vetoed the labor standards board during his last term and clashed frequently with a more progressive city council, who overrode his budget veto. Fateh was the last candidate standing after Hampton and then Davis were eliminated, but their campaign tactic of a semi-coordinated “rank all three” wasn’t enough to get Fateh over the line against Frey (who took 42% of the initial vote). Unsurprisingly no significant republican candidate emerged. (full disclosure: I know both Frey and Fateh)

      Frey certainly collected votes from whatever republicans and moderate exists in Mpls and showed up to vote; the business community supported him generally, but I’d argue that they see him as the best they were likely to get? While I no longer live in Mpls, I am wondering how much racism played a part in the final tally and Fateh’s ability to corral votes outside of his initial tally; there’s some really strong bigotry towards the Somali population in the Twin Cities. (And despite the media’s idiotic attempts to treat all black people the same, there’s a real political difference between say the Somali committee in Riverside and the African-American community in North, and they frequently don’t get along at all)

      I think more people would have bet on Frey losing than Carter for 3rd termers before this week.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      AMagicianNamedGob

      @catclub: It may not be a grand conspiracy.  I am a Spectrum customer and I can see the link for hotgirlsforcuomo.  Its court documentation for his sexual harassment case.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Geminid

      @Aaron: I read that early polls showed Golden ahead of his leading challenger. This was a couple weeks ago. It still would have been a fight.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: Also because nowhere else in America is New York City. There ARE other cities where you could say something like that and be elected mayor. Probably also a few Congressional districts where it would fly. Not sure there are many states where it would fly for statewide office. But you have to applaud him being proud of his left wing bona fides – it’s about time someone started moving the Overton window back to the left which he’s obviously trying to do.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      RevRick

      Mike Johnson is no pastor, an understanding of the Christian minister’s responsibility is tending the flock (congregation). Every month I had to give a Pastor’s report to my church governing board about what pastoral duties I performed. Meetings, hospital visits, home Communions, weddings, funerals, visits to parishioners in homes, worship services, stuff like that. As one seminary professor put it, a pastor first has to pay the rent in terms of providing the care. A lot of my Lutheran colleagues go by the title Pastor.
      Mike Johnson completely fails at being a Pastor, if you want to think of the House of Representatives as analogous to a church. Which it isn’t.

      Now, I could go for Oily Mike or Sleazy Mike.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      trnc

      I think people are frustrated and angry, as we are, I am, the president is, and we express that in different ways.”

      For instance, the president throws catsup. Voters throw out republicans.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      RevRick

      @Jeffro: While this is a great fantasy, the Constitution states that states cannot be divided up without their consent. The provisions of the Joint Resolution that admitted Texas to the United States is that it can be divided into five states.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      jonas

      @RevRick: Johnson is the kind of “pastor” whose inaugural sermon would be about how the rich man in the parable of Lazarus did nothing wrong and Lazarus was just a lazy moocher.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Kent

      What is with the woman on the far right of all those Mike Johnson clips wearing the Amish dress and tennis shoes?  Is that the new fundie handmaid’s uniform?

      I don’t usually diss people’s choice of dress.  But she got up this morning knowing she was going to be on national TV and said to herself, “this is what I’m going to wear”.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Eh, Joe Biden beat him in 2020…

      And Hillary won the popular vote in 2016.  And Kamala lost the popular vote last year by 1.2%.

      So yeah, not exactly shellackings.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      trollhattan

      @RevRick:

      Johnson is a Christian for people whose Christ is Charles Bronson in the Death Wish movies. Alternatively, those rooting for Mr. Potter during their annual viewing of It’s a Wonderful Life.

      Reply

