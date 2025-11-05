We love to see it, folks!….

Folks – let them think this. I’ve spent 25 years doing campaigns – when you think like this after a loss like last night, you are doomed to lose again. [image or embed] — Anne Caprara (@annecaprara.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:48 AM

"The Republican Party has created an entirely avoidable mess for itself. By taking a resolute stand in favor of making healthcare unobtainable for many Americans, and now threatening to starve children to achieve that perverse goal, they have made performative cruelty their political calling card." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 4, 2025 at 4:27 PM

one of the most insane thing about partisan politics is that Republicans are allowed to say "these four million American citizens shouldn't get the representation they are entitled because it would be politically inconvenient for us" and nobody bats an eye [image or embed] — Cameron (@cameroncorduroy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:31 AM

it's time for journos to start asking Johnson meta questions

"Speaker, on 5 occasions last week you said 'I haven't seen it' when asked about news events w/big implications for public policy. Do you ever read the news, and do you agree it's problematic for the Speaker to be so woefully uninformed?" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 3, 2025 at 10:36 AM

Today, Mike Johnson will keep the House adjourned for the 91st day out of the last 103.

12 days of work in 103 days.

With full pay and benefits.

The senate has been working, so this is not about the shutdown.

It is about avoiding a vote to release the Epstein files. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 5:50 AM

The other candidates for Speaker were Jim Jordan, of Ohio State infamy, and even, briefly, Matt Gaetz, who has any number of skeletons in his closet. The MAGA Republicans have a type.

Why did they decide on Mike Johnson? Why is he such an obedient little puppet? Why does he lie to serve his Master? [image or embed] — Greg Olear (@gregolear.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:40 PM

